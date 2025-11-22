Free Reference Guide: Cut through propaganda & distraction. View a comprehensive scope & get targeted specifics for dozens of suppressed subjects. Quick access to thousands of the best sources.
Authority Betrayal
Autism
Cancer Reversal & Recovery
Consciousness Science: Basics For Every Person on Earth
“Conventional” Medicine: A Demonstrably Corrupt & Failed System
Covid Manipulation, Censorship & Corruption of Research & Reporting
Covid “Public Health” Protocols: Failure & Harm
Covid Vaccines: Lies & Severe Harms
Drug and Diagnostic Harms
Food System: Corrupted & Severely Harmful
Health-Related Propaganda, Other
Regulatory & Professional Betrayal
Root Cause Index: 100% Evidence-Based
Toxins: Dealing with a Poisonous Assault
Vaccines: Corruption from Every Angle
Authority Betrayal
Government Crimes — “Those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it.” An at-a-glance list of 10 U.S. government programs that have included criminal and unethical actions against civilians, with links for immediate verification. Each program is verified by declassified documents, whistleblower testimony, and extensive published investigation.
Medical Corruption — Establishment medicine as a system* is verifiably corrupt, serving the interests of industry — not health. (*Obviously, not every individual working in establishment medicine is unethical. Rather, the system that educated / indoctrinated them, and that sets policy, hires, pays, and promotes them is verifiably corrupted.)
Regulatory Betrayal — Regulatory and oversight bodies entrusted to protect the most fundamental and vital aspects of human and planetary life are corrupted and causing devastating harm.
Research Fraud — According to JAMA, between 2020-2022, 59% of peer reviewers were paid by Big Pharma, which shelled out over $1 billion to influence medical research in BMJ, JAMA, The Lancet, and NEJM. Former editor of BMJ: “Stop assuming that research actually happened and is honestly reported.” James Lyons-Weiler: “There is a difference between Science and Fraud. Learn it.”
Autism
Evidence-Based Root Causes — More than 200 references (from 2011 to Nov. 5, 2025) on evidence-based causes of autism. Vaccines and Tylenol are obvious causes as are meds taken during pregnancy. EMFs likely contribute. Risks are greater with combined factors such as vaccines + formula-feeding or caesarean birth.
Autism Cover-Up — More than 160 references on pharma, establishment medicine, regulatory agencies, and media suppressing and denying factual evidence; promoting falsehoods; and failing to address root causes. “Exposing the truth about autism and vaccine injuries won’t change what happened to my child or your child or the millions of other children harmed by vaccines. But that’s not why we’re in this fight.”
Cancer Reversal & Recovery
To help compensate for the lack of information from establishment medicine on successful cancer treatments, we’ve curated the following.
Research — More than 200 references for published research documenting cancer reversal
Therapeutics — More than 60 evidence-based treatments including nutrients, repurposed drugs, and essential oils
Testimonials — More than 300 medical and personal testimonials of cancer reversal and recovery
Protocols, Dosing, Purchase — Protocols from original sources + dosage considerations and purchase of difficult-to-find treatments
“Chemo Makes Cancer Worse” — Research verifying significant harms from chemotherapy, other cancer drugs, and radiation
Root Causes of Cancer — Verifiable research on root causes of cancer
Covid Vaccines, Aggressive Cancers— Peer-reviewed research links Covid mRNA injections to “turbo cancer”
Treatment Suppression — Evidence demonstrating that healing modalities that don’t benefit the medical industry have been underutilized, suppressed, and disparaged, and providers who are perceived as a threat to establishment markets have been condemned, intimidated and attacked
Consciousness Science: Basics For Every Person on Earth
Consciousness — “The same intelligence that grows trees from seeds... that waves the ocean and gives birth to new stars – that same Intelligence also breathes your breath, beats your heart, and heals your wounds.” Despite the fact that consciousness is central to our very lives, it’s a subject that can seem overly obtuse or overly simplified. Let’s remedy that.
Materialist Worldview — Anomalies prompt people to do more science or enforce more dogma. The superstition of materialism: overcoming indoctrination and an outdated worldview.
Aether, Physics Terminology — Of all the concepts related to the science of consciousness, aether may be the most important to reorient thinking from an outdated worldview to be more aligned with the true nature of reality. Another key teaching comes from fractal mathematics, showing that there are patterns and order where there may have seemed to be disorder or chaos.
Unified Theory of Physics — “What does it actually mean to say we are all One? How are we all One? What are the mechanics of this Oneness?” And why is this key to healing? Unified theories and Quantum Mechanics provide insight into the “Science of Oneness.”
Ascension, Raising Frequency — “Our normal consciousness is narrow & restricted and gives us a false & limited experience of reality... In awakening experiences, there is a sense that our consciousness has become wider and clearer.”
“Conventional” Medicine: A Demonstrably Corrupt & Failed System
Failed Health Outcomes — The U.S. spends nearly twice the per-capita amount on healthcare than the next highest spender, yet Americans are the most chronically ill, and rank 48th in life expectancy, among other countries. In addition, medical misdiagnosis causes permanent harm and death to 795,000 people every year.
Verifiably Corrupt — Establishment medicine as a system* is verifiably corrupt, serving the interests of industry — not health. (*Obviously, not every individual working in establishment medicine is unethical. Rather, the system that educated / indoctrinated them, and that sets policy, hires, pays, and promotes them is verifiably corrupted.)
Big Pharma & Biotech: Immoral Business Model — Corporations, by design, are beholden to profit above all else, acting as powerful entities that are “essentially psychopathic and without conscience.” Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are the utmost example of corporate psychopathy, demonstrating inhumanity in response to human suffering.
Regulatory & Professional Betrayal — Government agencies entrusted to regulate the field of medicine fail to do so. The majority of influential professional organizations such as the American Medical Association are corrupted by industry.
Not Evidence/Science-Based — The bulk of establishment medicine’s standard of care is not based on unbiased, reproducible science. (We prove it here.)
Harms by Drug and Diagnostic — Establishment medicine providers routinely utilize diagnostic testing and “treatments” that cause harm (“adverse”, “side” effects). Get verifiable evidence of the harms, organized by drug, treatment, or test (mammograms, CT scans, antibiotics, statins, benzos, etc).
Failed Philosophy & Strategies — Allopathic medicine (also called conventional medicine, Western medicine, and Rockefeller medicine) was created to exploit the profit potential of drug patents. Born from a compromised report published in 1910, this system does not acknowledge the conditions under which the human body creates health, nor does it seek to identify and resolve the root causes of illness. On the contrary, it suppresses symptoms with drugs, creating more symptoms and distracting efforts from true healing. Diagnosis is disconnected from the wisdom inherent in the purpose and message of symptoms.
Covid Manipulation, Censorship, & Corruption of Research & Reporting
PCR — Evidence demonstrating the farcical, fraudulent use of PCR testing for diagnosis, case counts and projections.
Covid Vaccine Safety & Efficacy — Data on Covid injection safety and efficacy was censored, biased, manipulated, and corrupted.
Censorship & Targeting of Individuals — Censorship, disparagement, and targeting of medical professionals, researchers, journalists, and others who acted independently or questioned authorized narratives. Some were also subjected to lawfare (weaponization of the legal system to threaten, defame or otherwise damage an opponent).
Other Integrity Issues with Official Reports — Data and official narratives were manipulated, biased and corrupted. This curation includes systemic censorship and suppression, while censorship and suppression of individuals is shown separately.
Covid Whistleblowers — A list of more than 800 professionals who communicated or acted independently of the Covid narrative, thereby being subjected to attacks on their character and livelihood.
Covid “Public Health” Protocols: Failure & Harm
“Lockdowns” Caused Severe Harm & Death — “Lockdowns” had no positive effect on public health, causing death and harm to elderly, youth and babies. Lockdowns caused economic devastation and a transfer of wealth, creating new billionaires.
Masking was Ineffective and Caused Harm — Quick links to 81 references.
Costly Government-Devised Covid Standard of Care Failed, Caused Harm, and Killed Patients — Financial pressure to use failed and dangerous drug, Remdesivir. The majority of Covid patients put on ventilators died. Government-devised, costly antiviral standard of care made patients worse. Research showed Midazolam injections killed Covid patients.
Hospital & Care Center Protocols Failed & Caused Harm & Death — The U.S. government incentivized care providers to use a hastily-devised, government-determined Covid standard of care. This standard of care included Remdesivir, ventilators, molnupirivir, paxlovid, midazolam, and Covid “vaccines”, all of which proved to cause harm and death. Public health protocols (as a whole) failed and caused significant harms and increased death. Hospital and care center protocols (overall) caused significant harm and death. (Specific treatments such as ventilators and remdesivir are covered separately.)
Remdesivir: A Failed & Deadly Drug — In 2019, Remdesivir was deemed too deadly to use. In 2020, government employee Anthony Fauci mandated and incentivized remdesivir, a failed and deadly drug, as Covid “standard of care.” Hospitals complied.
Excessive Pressure & Threats Were Used to Obtain Compliance — Independent and personalized healthcare decisions were actively discouraged, disparaged and prohibited. The institutions and leaders representing the “public health” protocols and mandates are verifiably corrupt.
Effective, Safe Treatments and Prevention Strategies Were Disregarded & Disparaged — Protocols did not boost natural immunity, and support wellness. Non-pharmaceutical therapies were disregarded, disparaged and prohibited. Safe healthcare options were disparaged and blocked (including Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin).
Ivermectin & Covid — Establishment medicine disparaged and blocked access to safe, effective, life-saving treatment. More than 40 references, organized by: 1) Ivermectin Effectiveness with Covid, 2) Ivermectin’s Safety & Success Prior to 2020, and 3) FDA and Establishment Medicine Disparaged and Withheld Treatment.
Hydroxychloroquine & Covid — Another safe, effective, life-saving treatment that establishment medicine disparaged and blocked access to. An organized curation of references on hydroxychloroquine + the bigger context of hospital and public health failure and betrayal.
Covid Vaccines: Lies & Severe Harms
Essential, Verifiable Facts — Key points regarding the harms from Covid vaccines.
Heart Damage — Hundreds of sources on Covid vaccine and heart damage, from 2021 to 2025 paper reporting the vax accounted for “the vast majority of reported cases” of life-threatening heart inflammation.
Cancers, Turbo Cancers — “Peer-reviewed research links Covid-19 mRNA vaccines to ‘turbo cancer.’” Includes timeline of evidence.
Deaths, Clots in Deceased — Sudden and unexpected deaths, vax-caused deaths, more deaths among the vaccinated, fibrous clots in deceased.
More Harms — Evidence of the link between Covid injections and a long list of additional “serious adverse events” including cognitive impairment, autoimmune issues, miscarriages and more. Also included here are “vaxidents” — an onslaught of accidents serious enough to be in the news, occurring at unheard of rates.
Drug and Diagnostic Harms
Pharmaceuticals & diagnostics, generally + over-prescription — “Doing nothing except terminating some of the most egregious prescriptions… resulted in a 23% reduction in their death rate,” explained a doctor regarding a 2007 study. AMA journal reported that 23% of patients were incorrectly diagnosed or experienced delays in diagnosis. In 1975, medical “treatments” caused more than 10x as many deaths as illegal drugs.
Acid blockers: PPIs, acid reflux, GERD, heartburn, gastric ulcer drugs — Increase cancer, heart disease, kidney disease, dementia, death, bone fractures, vitamin deficiency, pneumonia and infections. PPIs altered children’s gut microbiome, the foundation of immunity & health, and increased infections in children. Stomach acid is crucial for health.
ADHD drugs, stimulants —Caused “long-lasting changes” in brain function “similar to those that occur with cocaine.” “There is no such thing as a Ritalin deficiency.” Harms from ADHD drugs are many, and effects from higher doses are severe. Get verifiable research and alternatives for resolving the underlying issues.
Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s drugs — Alzheimer’s & dementia drugs are less effective than B vitamins. And they cause fluid build-up & bleeding in the brain and increased death. Parkinson’s drugs deplete nutrients needed for brain health. Parkinson’s symptoms can be reversed. Successful therapies promote brain autophagy, “the removal of old and damaged brain cells and the creation of new and healthy brain cells.”
Antibiotics — “Like TNT for the body’s microbiome” and linked with kidney stones, infertility, miscarriage, birth defects. Since 70 to 80% of the immune system is in the gut, damage to gut health is damage to immune health. Review curated research + alternatives and considerations.
Asthma, allergy & hay fever drugs, antihistamines — Antihistamines cause heart problems, cognitive impairment, seizures in kids. Asthma “med” caused depression, anxiety, aggression, suicides. “Common medications like diphenhydramine [called benadryl, other brand names] cross the blood-brain barrier, disrupting normal brain activity and lowering seizure thresholds in vulnerable children.”
Blood pressure drugs — Allergies, Diabetes, Weight Gain, Sexual Dysfunction, Depression, Acute Kidney Injury, Lung Cancer, Abnormal Heart Rate, and More. Blood pressure-lowering drugs have not been shown to be effective; do not address the root cause(s) of hypertension; have been contaminated with cancer-causing agents; and cause harm (“side effects”).
Chemotherapy, other cancer drugs, radiation — “Chemotherapy makes cancer worse.” “Chemotherapy doubled the number of cancer cells in the bloodstream and lungs.” “Omitting radiation from treatment did not have an effect on survival rates.” “Radiation therapy increases the risk of solid tumors.” Chemotherapy drugs harm the healthcare professionals who administer them.
Diabetes drugs, metformin — Caused death, low blood pressure, slowed heart rate, reduced blood flow to brain & organs. 90% + of diabetes is reversible with diet but professionals push drugs that harm. Professionals avoid telling the simple truth about the effectiveness of low carb diets and push profitable drugs that cause harm. In 2023, the FDA approved more drugs to treat diabetes in children.
Osteoporosis drugs, bisphosphonates — Caused “substantially reduced bone strength” and caused more microcracks in bone than the controls. Osteoporosis drugs caused blood calcium levels to drop, digestion problems, internal bleeding, irregular heartbeat, bone fractures, and bone death.
Over the counter drugs (OTCs) — Tylenol: ADHD, autism, ulcers, GI issues, kidney disease, heart failure. Laxative given to children: rage, tics, insomnia, seizures. Ibuprofen: DNA damage, hypertension. Sunscreens? Nightmare. Prescription drugs cause great harm, but so do over-the-counter meds and personal care products. Get an organized curation of research and reports.
Pain relievers, NSAIDs, opioids — Even at “safe doses,” opioids cause confusion, dependence, depression, increased pain sensitivity, diminished energy, and low sex drive. Consistent use of NSAIDs caused heart attacks. Doctors are not trained in pain management or addiction, but they prescribe dangerous, highly addictive drugs. Get an organized curation of research and reports, plus alternatives and considerations.
Psychiatric drugs: antidepressants, SSRIs, anti-anxiety, benzos, other psychotropics — Anti-depressants cause suicidal thinking, violence, and homicide. Anti-anxiety drugs cause insomnia and anxiety. Anti-psychotic drugs cause agitation, psychosis and violence. This organized curation of research and reports makes it clear that the evidence of harm from psychotropic drugs is overwhelming. We also provide alternatives and considerations.
Scans, radiology, & ultrasounds (e.g. mammograms, CT scans, X-rays) — Medical scans (CT scans, mammograms, etc) use ionizing radiation which damages DNA and causes cancer. Research and resource curation, including research showing that 1) mammograms do not reduce risk of death, and 2) a higher incidence of breast cancer was caused from mammography radiation.
Seizure drugs, anticonvulsants, anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs) — Devastating effects, negatively impacting virtually every system of the body, including damage to blood vessels and reduction in all three types of blood cells. Seizure drugs caused liver failure and death in young people and in healthy adults. A long list of non-harming alternatives listed below, with links to research on their effectiveness.
Sleeping pills, sedatives — Sleeping pills make you unconscious, not asleep. They impair the sleep cycle. They increase dementia, falls, and death. And they’re highly addictive. Sleeping pills deprive people of true sleep and they impede essential brain functions (which are causes of dementia, Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases)
Statins — Statin drugs damage health at foundational levels — mitochondria, muscles and nerves — which can lead to more than 300 health problems. Research curation on statin harms, plus research showing that 1) lowering cholesterol does not improve heart health, and 2) statins do not lower all-cause death rates.
Steroids — Cause osteoporosis and double the risk of bone fractures. They increase heart failure, diabetes, psychiatric issues, glaucoma, and serious infections. Steroid users report rapid weight gain, intense hunger, irritability, anxiety, depression, sleep problems, acne, stomach pain, nausea, joint pain, and withdrawal reactions, among other adverse events.
Vaccines — Reports by vaccine type.
Weight loss drugs — Ozempic & Similar Weight Loss Drugs Cause Kidney Failure, Pancreatitis, Thyroid Cancer, Gallbladder Issues, Depression, Severe Stomach Problems, Bone & Muscle Loss, Blindness, and Death. “Ozempic, similar weight loss drugs linked to 162 deaths in U.S.” Get an organized curation of research and reports, with quick links to verify sources.
Food System: Corrupted & Severely Harmful
Corrupt System Protects Industry, Harms People — The organizations entrusted to serve humanity have served industry instead, allowing it to dominate the food system with unnatural food products that cause serious health issues, chronic disease, anxiety and depression, suicidal thoughts in children, and death.
Ultra-processed “Food”: A Toxic, Addictive Cash Cow — Processed foods, junk food, fake food, fast food, energy drinks, and diet drinks have led to devastating outcomes in physical and mental health.
Seed Oils, Vegetable Oils, LA, PUFAs — Seed oils are industrially processed concoctions, often referred to as “vegetable oils.” Replacing natural fats with manufactured “vegetable oils” was never proven to lower the risk of heart disease or death. In fact, it showed the opposite. And now we know seed oils cause chronic disease.
Pesticides, Dyes, Forever Chemicals, etc. — The industrialized food system is characterized by toxic contamination, including phthalates, microplastics, heavy metals, glyphosate and other pesticides, synthetic dyes, and hundreds of additional chemicals including “forever chemicals” and other endocrine-disruptors.
Apeel — Apeel is a chemical formulation that may be put on organics and cannot be washed off. It has mono- and diglycerides, which cause inflammation, heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and hardening of arteries.
Industrial Agriculture, “Big Ag”, Factory Farming — Mechanization of agriculture has increased the use of poisons, and devastated the health of food and communities. Industrial agriculture is at the root of many of humanity’s crises. Factory farms are continuing to get bigger and bigger.
Genetically Engineered / GMO “Foods” — Genetic modification is the alteration of an organism’s genome. GMOs (genetically modified organisms) are often used by industrial agriculture to create “frankenfoods” that will survive the use of toxic pesticides that devastate human health, soils, and biodiversity.
Solutions — Solutions to the problems created by a corrupted food system include: 1) Reclaiming food sovereignty, de-centralizing systems, 2) Developing localized food networks, 3) Healing soil, 4) Supporting regenerative farming, and 5) Rewilding dead, dying, and imbalanced spaces.
Health-Related Propaganda, Other
Heart Disease is not Caused by Cholesterol — Easily verifiable facts: Heart disease is not caused by cholesterol or eating natural fats, but by inflammation, blood sugar issues, and excess blood clotting. Cholesterol is essential for health. Prescribing cholesterol-lowering drugs for heart disease is irrational and causes great harm. Slicing through the mess that pharma-driven medicine has caused with straightforward, verifiable facts.
“Vegetable” Oils Cause Severe Harm — Seed oils are a key to the harms caused by the corrupt food system. These manufactured “vegetable oils” cause diabetes, fatty liver, brain issues, allergies, increased fat, depression, heart disease Why are “experts exasperated” that we favor natural fats? 95% of the committee setting dietary guidelines for the $100 billion per year “nutritional” programs have conflicts of interest.
Table Salt is an Abomination; Natural Salt is Extremely Health-Promoting — The processing to create table salt strips it of natural minerals and adds toxic substances. In contrast, “Natural salt contains a vast array of essential minerals & is incredibly valuable for health.” Verifiable facts on table salt, natural salt, and sodium, with research-proven health consequences of each. Plus, propaganda examined so that you can more easily identify and correct it for yourself.
Bird Flu Lies — Free range chickens are already exposed and immune to potential ailments from wild birds. How are chickens confined to cages in factory farms — thus, not exposed to wild birds — getting sick? There’s an alternative to factory farming and the Pandemic Industry. See here and here to learn more.
Diagnosis: Naming Disease vs. Resolving It — Who is helped by the designation of more than 90,000 diagnoses? Who is hurt? What’s the alternative?
Our Un-Sunscreened Skin Desperately Needs the Sun — Vitamin D’s functions are so foundational and essential as to be virtually indistinguishable from bodily functioning as a whole. Get the key facts here and get your un-sunscreened skin in the sun. It’s involved in everything: genetic expression, cellular & nerve functioning, gut health, immune function, insulin secretion, calcium absorption, bone & muscle health, blood pressure regulation.
Regulatory & Professional Betrayal
Organizations that we’ve empowered with our money and allegiance include the following. Clear, verifiable evidence of their betrayal is here and at the links below.
AHPRA — Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency
AMA — American Medical Association
CDC, ACIP & VAERS — U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention + Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices + Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System
ECHA & REACH — European Chemicals Agency + REACH Regulation
EPA — U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
FCC — Federal Communications Commission
FDA — U.S. Food and Drug Administration
FSA — U.K. Food Standards Agency
FSMB, MCNZ— Federation of State Medical Boards + Medical Council of New Zealand
FTC — U.S. Federal Trade Commission
GMC — U.K. General Medical Council
Health (Australia) — Department of Health and Aged Care + Science and Industry Technical Advisory Group
HHS, CICP, NTP & DGAC — U.S. Department of Health and Human Services + Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program + National Toxicology Program + Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee
MHRA — U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
NIH, ODS, DSHEA — U.S. National Institutes of Health + Office of Dietary Supplements + Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act
NHS — National Health Service of England
TGA, PBS, & PBAC — Therapeutic Goods Administration of Australia + Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme + Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee
UN — United Nations
USDA — U.S. Department of Agriculture
WHO — World Health Organization
Root Cause Index: 100% Evidence-Based
Select the links below for 100% evidence-based root causes of those diseases. Excerpts are provided but without the research source links. For free samples of reference links, see cardiovascular conditions and cancer.
Addiction, Dependence, Withdrawal — from Pharmaceutical Drugs, Artificial Additives
ADHD, ADD — Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Inattention, Impulsivity or Hyperactivity
Allergic Reactions — Allergies to Food, Anaphylaxis (Severe, Potentially Life-Threatening Allergic Reaction), Anaphylactic Shock
Antibiotic / Antimicrobial Resistance
Anxiety or Depression — Anxiety, Panic Attacks, Depression, Seasonal Affective Disorder
Appetite Issues
Autism — As always, the information is backed by verifiable published research. However, due to the documented cover-up of evidence on root causes, the report on autism also includes references beyond published research. To view only published research, see Brain Function & Development Issues.
Autoimmune Diseases — Celiac, Crohn’s, Dermatomyositis, Guillain-Barre, Hashimoto’s, IBD, Lupus, Myasthenia Gravis, Pernicious Anemia, RA, Type 1 Diabetes, Ulcerative Colitis, etc.
Bleeding, Abnormal
Blood Disorders — Anemia, Thrombocytopenia (Low Levels of Blood Platelets), Raynaud’s Phenomenon (Constricted Blood Vessels)
Blood Pressure Issues — Hypertension, Metabolic Syndrome, Orthostatic Hypotension**
Blood Sugar, Insulin Issues, Diabetes — Blood Sugar Issues, Insulin Resistance, Diabetes, Metabolic Syndrome
Bone Health Issues, Osteoporosis — Bone Loss, Osteoporosis, Osteopenia
Brain Function & Development Issues, Alzheimer’s, Autism — Cognitive Impairment, Memory & Focus Issues, Confusion, Brain Fog, Learning Disabilities, Dementia, Brain Damage, Encephalitis (Brain Inflammation), Encephalopathy (Brain Disorder or Disease), Lesions, Alzheimer’s Disease, Autism. See also: Autism
Cancer, Tumor — Cancer, Plasma Cell Neoplasm (Tumor)
Cardiovascular Disease, Heart Problems — Atherosclerosis, Vasculitis, Heart Inflammation, Cardiomyopathy, Blood Clots (Thrombosis, Pulmonary Embolism), Heart Attack, Stroke
Coma
Dizziness, Vertigo — Dizziness, Vertigo, Light-Headedness
Eating Disorders
Emotional Impairment — Emotional Regulation Impaired, Emotional Numbness, Blunting of Emotions, Sensitivity, or Empathy; Alexithymia / “Emotional Blindness” (Difficulty recognizing, expressing and describing emotions)
Endometriosis
Fainting, Passing Out
Fatigue, CFS, Fibromyalgia — Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Fibromyalgia, Diminished Energy, Lethargy, Apathy, Drowsiness, Somnolence
Fluid Retention — Swelling, Edema
Gallbladder Issues, Injury
GI / Gut / Microbiome Issues — Gastrointestinal, Digestive Issues, Dysbiosis, Stomach Pain, Bloating, Constipation, Diarrhea, Nausea, Vomiting, Ulcer, Gastritis, IBS, Stomach Paralysis
Growth, Development Delays, Issues
Hair Loss, Alopecia
Harm, Substantial — Damage to Cells or Mitochondria, Metabolic Disorders, Immune Suppression, Immunotoxicity, Post-Vaccination Syndrome (PVS), or other Multiple Serious Adverse Events
Headaches, Migraines
Heart Rate Issues, POTS, Heart Palpitations — Arrhythmia, Irregular Heartbeat, AFib (Atrial Fibrillation), Tachycardia, Reduced Heart Rate Variability (HRV), POTS (Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome)**, Heart Palpitations
Hormonal System Issues — Endocrine System Issues, Thyroid Disorders, PCOS, Early Puberty, Androgen Deficiency, Gynecomastia, Demasculinizing, Feminizing, Serotonin Syndrome
Infections, Shingles — Otitis Media (Ear Infection), Shingles
Joint Issues — Joint Pain, Arthropathy, Arthalgia
Kidney Issues — Kidney Injury, Renal Failure, Uremia, Interstitial Nephritis
Kidney Stones — Nephrolithiasis
Liver Issues — Fatty Liver Disease, Liver Failure
Metabolic Syndrome: See 1) Blood Pressure Issues, 2) Insulin Issues, and 3) Harms, Substantial
Mood Swings, Psychological Distress — Mood Swings, Irritability, Worry, Psychological Distress
Muscle Contractions, Spasms, Tremors — Muscle Contractions, Spasms, Involuntary Movements, Ataxia, Tremors
Muscle or Connective Tissue Concerns — Muscle or Connective Tissue Disorders, Weakness, Pain, Myalgia (Muscle Pain)
Nervous System / Neurological Injuries & Disorders — Numbness & Tingling, Tics, Nerve Damage, Demyelination, Transverse Myelitis (Disorder of Spinal Cord), Paralysis, Narcolepsy, Parkinson’s Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, ALS, Opsoclonus Myoclonus
Pancreas Issues, Pancreatitis
Polio
Psychological, Psychiatric Health Issues — Aggression, Hostility, Agitation, Abnormal Behavior, Risk Taking, Mania, Bipolar Disorder, Hallucinations, Delusions, Paranoia, Psychosis, Violence, Thoughts about Killing
Reproductive Harm — Menstrual Issues, Fertility Issues, Miscarriage, Stillbirth, Premature Birth, Birth Complications, Birth Defects, Newborn Complications, Harms to Breastmilk, Perinatal & Postnatal Depression, Harm to Baby’s Development
Respiratory Issues, Flu, Pneumonia, Covid — Respiratory Infections or Diseases, Flu/Influenza, Covid, Cough, Bronchitis, Pneumonia, Pertussis (Whooping Cough), Croup, Dyspnea (Shortness of Breath, Gasping for Air), Apnea (Temporary Breathing Cessation), RSV Disease, Lung (Pulmonary) Issues, Pulmonary Fibrosis
Sexual Dysfunction, Low Sex Drive
Shoulder Injury (SIRVA), Injection Site Injury
SIDS, Infant Mortality — Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, Crib Death, Infant Mortality
Skin Issues — Skin / Dermatological Issues or Conditions, Irritation, Rash, Atopic Dermatitis, Eczema, Systemic Fibrosis
Sleep Issues — Insomnia, Sleep Disorders, Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS)
Testicular, Prostate, or Male Fertility Issues — Testicular or Prostate Health Issues, Sperm Count or Male Fertility Issues
Vision Problems, Eye Issues — Vision Problems, Blindness, Eye Issues, Ocular Shingles
**Both ORTHOSTATIC HYPOTENTION and POTS refer to problems upon standing, causing dizziness or fainting. Orthostatic hypotension refers to BLOOD PRESSURE DROPPING too much. POTS refers to the HEART RATE INCREASING too much even if blood pressure doesn’t change. [source]
Note: “Post-Covid-19 Vaccine Syndrome (PCVS) refers to a prolonged, multi-system illness that emerges after mRNA vaccination. It is characterized by persistent symptoms such as fatigue, chest pain, brain fog, palpitations, and neurological or autoimmune dysfunction—lasting for months to years.” [source]
The root cause index in its entirety is at Wellness Resource Center here. The site requires a small membership fee and includes thousands of additional organized references for wellness professionals and yoga teachers, plus downloadable customizable material you can make your own.
Toxins: Dealing with a Poisonous Assault
A Severe Betrayal: Man-Made Poisons — The desire of industry decision-makers to produce toxic (poisonous) chemicals—that they can profit from—has proven insatiable. The EPA has documented more than 80,000 poisons.
Oxidative Stress & Detoxification — Oxidative stress refers to a serious imbalance at the cellular level that is at the root of health issues. Detoxification is one of many natural processes of the human body and is conducted through various organs. The ability to effectively expel waste and toxins through multiple elimination pathways is crucial for optimizing health.
Pesticides, Glyphosate — Includes atrazine, CFS, DDT, fungicides. Harms: increased cancers, tumors, stillbirth, autism, brain damage, respiratory issues, liver disease, IBD, microbiome disruption, biodiversity loss, and damage to honeybees.
EDCs & Microplastics — Includes BPA, dioxins, parabens, PCBs, PE, PFAS, phenols, phthalates. Harms include ADHD, autism, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, children’s IQ decline, demasculinizing, diabetes, fertility issues, pregnancy complications, thyroid dysfunction, weight gain.
Fluoride — Fluoride is a neurotoxin, meaning it is a poisonous substance that disrupts the functioning of the nervous system. Harms include lower IQ in children, cancer, and osteoporosis.
Heavy Metals — Includes aluminum, antimony, arsenic, cadmium, chromium, copper, lead, mercury, nickel. Harms include cellular damage, bone diseases, Alzheimer’s, autism, liver and kidney damage, cancer, heart disease, heart failure, stroke, death.
Synthetic Food Additives — Includes emulsifiers, carrageenan, food dyes, artificial sweeteners, preservatives. Harms include tumors, asthma, neurological damage, ADHD, anxiety, and depression.
Air Pollution, VOCs & Other Toxins — Includes formaldehyde, GenX chemicals, PAHs, particle pollution, radon, TCDF, vinyl chloride, VOCs, TCE.
Vaccines: Corruption from Every Angle
Select from the following organized view for quick access to more than 600 reports on verifiable harms caused by the corrupt vaccine business.
Corruption & Fraud — “None of the vaccines on the childhood schedule were tested against an inert saline placebo and none of the trials were long enough to accurately measure harms.” Verifiable evidence of corruption and fraud around vaccine safety.
Serious Harms — Published research curation: Serious, grievous harms from vaccination. Executive summary plus more than 45 references on published research of serious harms from vaccination.
“Safety Testing” — Undeniable proof that the authorities entrusted with our children’s safety lied, lied, and lied some more. More than 40 references in this curation of evidence on inadequate safety testing, lies about the adequacy of the testing, and an authorization process that serves pharma, not children.
Propaganda, Censorship — Manufacturers and regulators lied, saying vaccines are safe. “This is like saying that cigarettes and cigars must be safe because they have similar harm profiles.” More than 50 references on propaganda, lies, smears, censorship, ridicule, and fearmongering to pressure for vaccination consent without full and accurate information.
SIDS, Infant Mortality — Within minutes and days of being vaccinated, infants died. Some were observed turning blue, going into convulsions, and dying. Some were found dead in their crib on their backs. 30 references on verifiable research and reports on root causes of infant death.
Heavy Metals, Other Neurotoxins — She pushed for tests to be conducted and found that her dead two-month-old baby “had toxic levels of aluminum” in his blood. Vaccine ingredients include heavy metals and other neurotoxins. More than 110 references on verifiable evidence of harmful vaccine ingredients, going back decades.
Pharma’s Cash Cow: Vaccine Schedule + Liability Protection — Vax business is shielded from responsibility for any harms, including death, caused by their products. The child vaccine schedule gives pharma a guaranteed revenue stream and promotion by government, medicine, education, and media. Meanwhile, they’re shielded from liability.
Smallpox History — The history of smallpox vaccination that we haven’t been told. Quick access to suppressed narratives and verifiable sources.
Reports by Vaccine Type — Gardasil — HPV — Hep B — RSV — MMR — DTaP, DTP, DPT, Tdap — Polio — Chickenpox, Shingles — Flu — Pneumonia, PCV, PPSV, Hib, Meningitis, Rotavirus — Anthrax, Swine Flu, Mpox, Smallpox, TB, Other — Cancer Vaccines — Bird Flu — Covid-19
