Reference Guide

Authority Betrayal Autism Cancer Reversal & Recovery Consciousness Science: Basics For Every Person on Earth “Conventional” Medicine: A Demonstrably Corrupt & Failed System Covid Manipulation, Censorship & Corruption of Research & Reporting Covid “Public Health” Protocols: Failure & Harm Covid Vaccines: Lies & Severe Harms Drug and Diagnostic Harms Food System: Corrupted & Severely Harmful Health-Related Propaganda, Other Regulatory & Professional Betrayal Root Cause Index: 100% Evidence-Based Toxins: Dealing with a Poisonous Assault Vaccines: Corruption from Every Angle Note: Customizable Content You Can Distribute as Your Own

If you have comments or requests for additional subjects, email us at support@wellnessresourcecenter.net

Authority Betrayal

Government Crimes — “Those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it.” An at-a-glance list of 10 U.S. government programs that have included criminal and unethical actions against civilians, with links for immediate verification. Each program is verified by declassified documents, whistleblower testimony, and extensive published investigation. Medical Corruption — Establishment medicine as a system* is verifiably corrupt, serving the interests of industry — not health. (*Obviously, not every individual working in establishment medicine is unethical. Rather, the system that educated / indoctrinated them, and that sets policy, hires, pays, and promotes them is verifiably corrupted.) Regulatory Betrayal — Regulatory and oversight bodies entrusted to protect the most fundamental and vital aspects of human and planetary life are corrupted and causing devastating harm. Research Fraud — According to JAMA, between 2020-2022, 59% of peer reviewers were paid by Big Pharma, which shelled out over $1 billion to influence medical research in BMJ, JAMA, The Lancet, and NEJM. Former editor of BMJ: “Stop assuming that research actually happened and is honestly reported.” James Lyons-Weiler: “There is a difference between Science and Fraud. Learn it.”

Autism

Evidence-Based Root Causes — More than 200 references (from 2011 to Nov. 5, 2025) on evidence-based causes of autism. Vaccines and Tylenol are obvious causes as are meds taken during pregnancy. EMFs likely contribute. Risks are greater with combined factors such as vaccines + formula-feeding or caesarean birth. Autism Cover-Up — More than 160 references on pharma, establishment medicine, regulatory agencies, and media suppressing and denying factual evidence; promoting falsehoods; and failing to address root causes. “Exposing the truth about autism and vaccine injuries won’t change what happened to my child or your child or the millions of other children harmed by vaccines. But that’s not why we’re in this fight.”

Cancer Reversal & Recovery

To help compensate for the lack of information from establishment medicine on successful cancer treatments, we’ve curated the following.

Consciousness Science: Basics For Every Person on Earth

Consciousness — “The same intelligence that grows trees from seeds... that waves the ocean and gives birth to new stars – that same Intelligence also breathes your breath, beats your heart, and heals your wounds.” Despite the fact that consciousness is central to our very lives, it’s a subject that can seem overly obtuse or overly simplified. Let’s remedy that. Materialist Worldview — Anomalies prompt people to do more science or enforce more dogma. The superstition of materialism: overcoming indoctrination and an outdated worldview. Aether, Physics Terminology — Of all the concepts related to the science of consciousness, aether may be the most important to reorient thinking from an outdated worldview to be more aligned with the true nature of reality. Another key teaching comes from fractal mathematics, showing that there are patterns and order where there may have seemed to be disorder or chaos. Unified Theory of Physics — “What does it actually mean to say we are all One? How are we all One? What are the mechanics of this Oneness?” And why is this key to healing? Unified theories and Quantum Mechanics provide insight into the “Science of Oneness.” Ascension, Raising Frequency — “Our normal consciousness is narrow & restricted and gives us a false & limited experience of reality... In awakening experiences, there is a sense that our consciousness has become wider and clearer.”

“Conventional” Medicine: A Demonstrably Corrupt & Failed System

Failed Health Outcomes — The U.S. spends nearly twice the per-capita amount on healthcare than the next highest spender, yet Americans are the most chronically ill, and rank 48th in life expectancy, among other countries. In addition, medical misdiagnosis causes permanent harm and death to 795,000 people every year. Verifiably Corrupt — Establishment medicine as a system* is verifiably corrupt, serving the interests of industry — not health. (*Obviously, not every individual working in establishment medicine is unethical. Rather, the system that educated / indoctrinated them, and that sets policy, hires, pays, and promotes them is verifiably corrupted.) Big Pharma & Biotech: Immoral Business Model — Corporations, by design, are beholden to profit above all else, acting as powerful entities that are “essentially psychopathic and without conscience.” Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are the utmost example of corporate psychopathy, demonstrating inhumanity in response to human suffering. Regulatory & Professional Betrayal — Government agencies entrusted to regulate the field of medicine fail to do so. The majority of influential professional organizations such as the American Medical Association are corrupted by industry. Not Evidence/Science-Based — The bulk of establishment medicine’s standard of care is not based on unbiased, reproducible science. (We prove it here.) Harms by Drug and Diagnostic — Establishment medicine providers routinely utilize diagnostic testing and “treatments” that cause harm (“adverse”, “side” effects). Get verifiable evidence of the harms, organized by drug, treatment, or test (mammograms, CT scans, antibiotics, statins, benzos, etc). Failed Philosophy & Strategies — Allopathic medicine (also called conventional medicine, Western medicine, and Rockefeller medicine) was created to exploit the profit potential of drug patents. Born from a compromised report published in 1910, this system does not acknowledge the conditions under which the human body creates health, nor does it seek to identify and resolve the root causes of illness. On the contrary, it suppresses symptoms with drugs, creating more symptoms and distracting efforts from true healing. Diagnosis is disconnected from the wisdom inherent in the purpose and message of symptoms.

Covid Manipulation, Censorship, & Corruption of Research & Reporting

PCR — Evidence demonstrating the farcical, fraudulent use of PCR testing for diagnosis, case counts and projections. Covid Vaccine Safety & Efficacy — Data on Covid injection safety and efficacy was censored, biased, manipulated, and corrupted. Censorship & Targeting of Individuals — Censorship, disparagement, and targeting of medical professionals, researchers, journalists, and others who acted independently or questioned authorized narratives. Some were also subjected to lawfare (weaponization of the legal system to threaten, defame or otherwise damage an opponent). Other Integrity Issues with Official Reports — Data and official narratives were manipulated, biased and corrupted. This curation includes systemic censorship and suppression, while censorship and suppression of individuals is shown separately. Covid Whistleblowers — A list of more than 800 professionals who communicated or acted independently of the Covid narrative, thereby being subjected to attacks on their character and livelihood.

Covid “Public Health” Protocols: Failure & Harm

Covid Vaccines: Lies & Severe Harms

Essential, Verifiable Facts — Key points regarding the harms from Covid vaccines. Heart Damage — Hundreds of sources on Covid vaccine and heart damage, from 2021 to 2025 paper reporting the vax accounted for “the vast majority of reported cases” of life-threatening heart inflammation. Cancers, Turbo Cancers — “Peer-reviewed research links Covid-19 mRNA vaccines to ‘turbo cancer.’” Includes timeline of evidence. Deaths, Clots in Deceased — Sudden and unexpected deaths, vax-caused deaths, more deaths among the vaccinated, fibrous clots in deceased. More Harms — Evidence of the link between Covid injections and a long list of additional “serious adverse events” including cognitive impairment, autoimmune issues, miscarriages and more. Also included here are “vaxidents” — an onslaught of accidents serious enough to be in the news, occurring at unheard of rates.

Drug and Diagnostic Harms

Food System: Corrupted & Severely Harmful

Health-Related Propaganda, Other

Regulatory & Professional Betrayal

Organizations that we’ve empowered with our money and allegiance include the following. Clear, verifiable evidence of their betrayal is here and at the links below.

Root Cause Index: 100% Evidence-Based

Select the links below for 100% evidence-based root causes of those diseases. Excerpts are provided but without the research source links. For free samples of reference links, see cardiovascular conditions and cancer.

**Both ORTHOSTATIC HYPOTENTION and POTS refer to problems upon standing, causing dizziness or fainting. Orthostatic hypotension refers to BLOOD PRESSURE DROPPING too much. POTS refers to the HEART RATE INCREASING too much even if blood pressure doesn’t change. [source]

Note: “Post-Covid-19 Vaccine Syndrome (PCVS) refers to a prolonged, multi-system illness that emerges after mRNA vaccination. It is characterized by persistent symptoms such as fatigue, chest pain, brain fog, palpitations, and neurological or autoimmune dysfunction—lasting for months to years.” [source]

The root cause index in its entirety is at Wellness Resource Center here. The site requires a small membership fee and includes thousands of additional organized references for wellness professionals and yoga teachers, plus downloadable customizable material you can make your own.

Toxins: Dealing with a Poisonous Assault

A Severe Betrayal: Man-Made Poisons — The desire of industry decision-makers to produce toxic (poisonous) chemicals—that they can profit from—has proven insatiable. The EPA has documented more than 80,000 poisons. Oxidative Stress & Detoxification — Oxidative stress refers to a serious imbalance at the cellular level that is at the root of health issues. Detoxification is one of many natural processes of the human body and is conducted through various organs. The ability to effectively expel waste and toxins through multiple elimination pathways is crucial for optimizing health. Pesticides, Glyphosate — Includes atrazine, CFS, DDT, fungicides. Harms: increased cancers, tumors, stillbirth, autism, brain damage, respiratory issues, liver disease, IBD, microbiome disruption, biodiversity loss, and damage to honeybees. EDCs & Microplastics — Includes BPA, dioxins, parabens, PCBs, PE, PFAS, phenols, phthalates. Harms include ADHD, autism, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, children’s IQ decline, demasculinizing, diabetes, fertility issues, pregnancy complications, thyroid dysfunction, weight gain. Fluoride — Fluoride is a neurotoxin, meaning it is a poisonous substance that disrupts the functioning of the nervous system. Harms include lower IQ in children, cancer, and osteoporosis. Heavy Metals — Includes aluminum, antimony, arsenic, cadmium, chromium, copper, lead, mercury, nickel. Harms include cellular damage, bone diseases, Alzheimer’s, autism, liver and kidney damage, cancer, heart disease, heart failure, stroke, death. Synthetic Food Additives — Includes emulsifiers, carrageenan, food dyes, artificial sweeteners, preservatives. Harms include tumors, asthma, neurological damage, ADHD, anxiety, and depression. Air Pollution, VOCs & Other Toxins — Includes formaldehyde, GenX chemicals, PAHs, particle pollution, radon, TCDF, vinyl chloride, VOCs, TCE.

Vaccines: Corruption from Every Angle

Select from the following organized view for quick access to more than 600 reports on verifiable harms caused by the corrupt vaccine business.

