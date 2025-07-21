78% of infant deaths happened within 7 days of vaccination [Here you will find] a literature review proving that the epidemic of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), which began in the 1960s, is almost entirely caused by vaccination... In a review of all infant deaths reported to VAERS from 1999 to 2019: Of the 2,605 infant deaths... 78% [died] within 7 days post-vaccination. Of the 1,048 SIDS cases... 76% [died] within 7 days post-vaccination... Although the above analysis, published in 2021, provides the largest and most comprehensive data supporting the tight and reproducible temporal association patterns of infant death post-vaccination, it is worth noting that these associations have been reported repeatedly... by astute researchers and pediatricians over the past 100 years. Dr. Pierre Kory MD, MPA Timing of infant deaths coincides with standard immunization schedule Delving into tragic cases like the Shaw twins’ deaths shortly after multi-vaccine immunization, we examine decades of data highlighting a temporal clustering of SIDS incidents following vaccinations… Most child deaths involved more than one vaccine given in the same visit, 79 percent. This clustering is particularly noticeable because it aligns with the ages and timing of standard pediatric immunizations. The temporal overlap is striking: Suddenly infant death syndrome typically peaks around two, three months, precisely when infants receive multiple immunizations. Dr. Kenneth Stoller 2011 Meta Analysis with Data from 34 Countries: Higher Number of Vaccine Doses Statistically Correlated with Increasing Infant Mortality Rates; U.S. Had Most Vaccines and Highest Infant Mortality There is a highly statistically significant correlation between increasing number of vaccine doses and increasing infant mortality rates.; "The infant mortality rate (IMR) is one of the most important indicators of the socio-economic well-being and public health conditions of a country. The US childhood immunization schedule specifies 26 vaccine doses for infants aged less than 1 year—the most in the world—yet 33 nations have lower IMRs. Using linear regression, the immunization schedules of these 34 nations were examined... Linear regression analysis of unweighted mean IMRs showed a high statistically significant correlation between increasing number of vaccine doses and increasing infant mortality rates... A closer inspection of correlations between vaccine doses, biochemical or synergistic toxicity, and IMRs is essential." Meta Analysis published May 4, 2011 Research proved what is obvious: babies can’t handle the assault of toxins injected into their little bodies New study finds that immature infant livers may fail to clear toxic vaccine ingredients—triggering inflammation and brainstem dysfunction that can lead to sudden death during sleep. Nicolas Hulscher MPH Within minutes and days of being vaccinated, infants died. Some turned blue, went into convulsions, and died. Some were found dead in their crib on their backs. As early as 1933, Madsen documented the sudden deaths of two infants soon after receiving their... pertussis vaccinations. The first child developed cyanosis [a bluish discoloration of the skin and mucous membranes resulting from inadequate oxygenation of the blood] and convulsions 30 minutes after vaccination and died a few minutes later. The second child developed cyanosis two hours after vaccination and died. In 1946, Werne and Garrow documented the sudden deaths of identical twin boys 24 h after diphtheria and pertussis vaccination. The babies had symptoms of shock throughout the night before their fatal reactions... Roberts reported on twin boys who "simultaneously succumbed to sudden unexpected deaths" 3 hours after DPT vaccination... Balci et al. reported on identical twin girls, 15 weeks old, who both died suddenly 2 days after receiving oral polio, hepatitis B, and DPT vaccines. They were found by their mother, "both in supine position" (as recommended by the AAP). The twins were healthy before the incident. Their deaths were recorded as SIDS. According to Bass, "the likelihood of twin infants dying suddenly and simultaneously of SIDS, a natural disorder, defies credibility." Toxicology Reports Vaccinations caused premature infants to stop breathing A recent randomized controlled trial by Greenberg et al…. linked vaccinations to increased episodes of apnea (temporary cessation of breathing) in premature infants in the NICU, raising questions about the safety and timing of immunizations in this population. James Lyons-Weiler PhD Reports of babies dying after vaccinations In 1933, Madsen reported on two infants who received immunizations against pertussis shortly after birth and died within 2 hours of their second shot at ages 4 and 11 days, respectively. Although there were other isolated case reports of death following DPT immunization, current concern about pertussis and SIDS dates from March 1979, when the Tennessee Department of Health reported that four sudden and unexplained deaths had occurred since November 1978; these infants had all died within 24 hours following their first DPT immunization. All four children had received vaccine from the same lot (lot A), which was the predominant lot in use in Tennessee at that time. A subsequent investigation confirmed a greater than expected temporal relation between lot A DPT vaccine and SIDS. Institute of Medicine, 1991 Healthy baby died just hours after vaccinations Rep. Robert Foley... says his daughter died just hours after getting her vaccinations. She was a healthy vibrant baby, Foley said, until she got a vaccination. Foley says he went on to have two other children both of whom he and his wife decided to give vaccinations but not all of them and never before six months... "Unless you believe that healthy babies die for no reason, then I ask you to respect parents who have gone through what my wife and I have gone through," Foley pleaded. News Center Maine In 1983, a public health professor known as “UK’s chief scientist” and “a world authority on vaccine safety” reported that the pertussis vaccine could cause permanent brain damage and death In 1983, at the request of the UK’s chief scientist, Dr Gordon Stewart, emeritus professor of public health at the University of Glasgow and a world authority on vaccine safety, wrote a 150-page report stating the pertussis (whooping cough) element of the DTaP vaccine could cause permanent brain damage and death. It was submitted to the Department of Health but remains unpublished, despite updates in 1998 and 2006. When you look at vaccine ingredients, a side effect of SIDS is perhaps not surprising although denied by the manufacturers and healthcare regulators. Sally Beck A 1987 book by an MD reported that vaccines were the most likely cause of infant death My suspicion, which is shared by others in my profession, is that the nearly 10,000 SIDS deaths that occur in the United States each year are related to one or more of the vaccines that are routinely given to children. The pertussis vaccine is the most likely villain, but it could also be one or more of the others. Dr. Robert Mendelsohn MD, 1987 “Autopsy confirms infant died from over-vaccination” A toxicology report shows that a new mom in Maine was right. Her baby, Sawyer, died when he was just eight weeks old, 34 hours after being vaccinated… The aluminum concentration in the baby’s blood was at adult toxicity levels… Several of the vaccines Baby Sawyer received, including Hib and Pediarix, contained high amounts of aluminum. So the medical examiner’s office was wrong in assuming (without ever testing it) that heavy metals did not contribute to or cause the death. “This additional pathology report shows how much our medical examiners don’t know because they won’t look.” Jennifer Margulis Increased mortality in DTP-vaccinated children We examined the introduction of diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis (DTP) and oral polio vaccine (OPV) in an urban community in Guinea-Bissau in the early 1980s. The child population had been followed with 3-monthly nutritional weighing sessions since 1978. From June 1981 DTP and OPV were offered from 3 months of age at these sessions. Due to the 3-monthly intervals between sessions, the children were allocated in a 'natural experiment' to receive vaccinations early or late between 3 and 5 months of age... We compared mortality between 3 and 5 months of age of DTP-vaccinated and not-yet-DTP-vaccinated children... All-cause infant mortality after 3 months of age increased after the introduction of these vaccines... DTP was associated with increased mortality. EBio Medicine and PubMed "Baby tragically dies after 6 shots of 12 vaccines" Shanticia and Kayon's daughter was a healthy baby. During a visit to the hospital she was given 6 shots, 12 vaccines. Shortly thereafter Sa'Niya's health took a dramatic turn for the worse, which led to her death. Children's Health Defense, March 2025

Genes Aren’t the Problem (So, What Is?)

Disease isn’t Caused by Bad Genes Defective genes are spoken about as if they are “disease time bombs,” fatalistically programmed to go off inside of us… And yet, despite common misconceptions… diseases that result from errors in the nucleotide sequence of a single gene… [account for] less than 1% of all diseases… Following the completion of the Human Genome Project in 2003, it is no longer accurate to say that our genes “cause” disease. Sayer Ji, GreenMedInfo It’s Caused by Things We Can Identify and Change Genomic researcher Craig Venter remarked… “Genes have very little impact on life outcomes. Our biology is way too complicated for that and deals with hundreds of thousands of independent factors. Genes are absolutely not our fate. They can give us useful information about the increased risk of a disease, but in most cases they will not determine the actual cause of the disease, or the actual incidence of somebody getting it.” … As we migrate from one country to another, our chances of being diagnosed with most chronic illnesses are determined not by the country we come from but by the country we migrate to… [and] the concordance between identical twins for breast cancer was found to be only 20%. Instead of our genes, our lifestyle and environment account for 90–95% of our most chronic illnesses. Pharmaceutical Research

With knowledge of causal factors, true healing is possible.

Establishment medicine has long promoted the belief that genes are a “blueprint” for a person’s biology and health. This was proven incorrect by the Human Genome Project completed in 2003.

Genes are better understood as potentialities.

Genes express differently based on the cells’ environment — which means our exposure to toxins, nutrients, stress, exercise, and so on.

Those environmental factors determine whether genes are “signaled” or not.

Implications

The presumption that conditions that seemed to “run in the family” were due to genetic inheritance overlooked all the other things (the “environment”) that family members may share: the food they eat, the toxins in their water, the electro-magnetics in their area, the chemicals in their cleaning products, the way they deal with emotions, their stress levels and so on.

The implications of the genetic “blueprint” model were profound and long-lasting. Western medicine promoted the false belief that disease is due to genetic inheritance, propagating a medical system built on the false belief of fated outcomes and “no cures”, resulting in:

Helplessness, disempowerment

A focus on symptom management

Excessive use of pharmaceutical drugs

Distraction from identifying and addressing root causes

Dr. Bruce Lipton: “We are not victims of our genome” My research on how environment [toxins, nutrition, exercise, stress relief, etc] shapes genetic activity was published in 1977… Twenty years after I started my stem cell research, the same conclusions were officially recognized by science in advancing the revolutionary field of Epigenetics … the science of how environment controls genetic activity. The most exciting consequence of these studies is the revelation that we are truly masters of our genome… We are empowered creators, not victims of our genome. Dr. Bruce Lipton While genes play a role in life and disease, there are innumerable epigenetic triggers that differentiate us from mice and each other [and express as health or illness]. Dr. Nisha J. Manek MD

Root Causes of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), Crib Death, Infant Mortality

Quick links to verify research for each root cause are at Wellness Resource Center: Root Cause Index

Aluminum (To see the evidence that aluminum and other neurotoxins are in vaccines, see here) DTap vaccine Formula-feeding Hepatitis B vaccine HiB vaccine Monoclonal antibodies Vaccines generally and vaccines in combination (“hexavalent vaccination”) Vitamin K injection

“Some would die within hours from acute vitamin C deficiency precipitated by the immunization. Others would suffer immunological insults and die later from pneumonia, gastroenteritis, or malnutrition.” Just like the ultimate control group in the Amish proves that SIDS is a direct function of vaccinations, an interesting case study is cited involving what was once also another excellent control group: “In the 1960s and 1970s, Aborigine infants began to mysteriously die at alarming rates. In some regions of Australia, 1 of every 2 babies succumbed to an unexplained death… An Australian physician… realized the deaths were occurring shortly after the babies were vaccinated. Health officials had recently initiated a mass vaccination campaign to protect Aborigine babies; their deaths corresponded with the vaccination program. Kalokerinos realized that these babies were severely malnourished. Their undeveloped immune systems couldn’t handle the additional stress of vaccination: ‘Some would die within hours from acute vitamin C deficiency precipitated by the immunization. Others would suffer immunological insults and die later from pneumonia, gastroenteritis, or malnutrition.’ Kalokerinos was able to save numerous babies from the same fate by administering small quantities of vitamin C prior to their vaccines.” 2nd Smartest Guy in the World “Unvaccinated Persons Are Incommensurably Healthier than Vaccinated” Results from the 2019/2020 nationwide Control Group Survey of Unvaccinated Americans show that those refusing vaccines are thriving while those accepting them are being injured and met with a multiplicity of grave injuries as well as sudden unexpected death. This survey quantified the long-term health risks of total vaccine avoidance against the health outcomes observed in the 99.74% vaccine-exposed American population. Based upon the sample sizes for the controls vs. the exposed population, the p-values and odds ratios evidence the astronomical odds against the innocence of vaccines as the actual cause of well over 90% of the disabling and life-threatening chronic conditions suffered by Americans. The true “controls” (calculated to represent 0.26% of the population in 2020) have established the baseline disease risk incurred by those without exposure to vaccination. The null hypothesis, that no significant difference would be found between vaccinated vs. unvaccinated persons in heart disease, diabetes, digestive disorders, eczema, asthma, allergies, developmental disabilities, birth defects, epilepsy, autism, ADHD, cancers, and arthritis, is rejected with overwhelming statistical confidence and power in every single contrast. Int’l Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research 2022

Sources

Jul 25, 2025 — Part 12, Vaccines, sudden infant death syndrome and unanswered questions; Dr. Stoller: "Sudden infant death syndrome deaths peak at two, three months, coincides with standard immunization timing."— Anne Dachel link Jul 16, 2025 — Vaccines, SIDS, and the Unanswered Questions; “Delving into tragic cases like the Shaw twins’ deaths shortly after multi-vaccine immunization, we examine decades of data highlighting a temporal clustering of SIDS incidents following vaccinations. Featuring detailed analysis of VAERS reports from 1997–2013 and discussing potential mechanisms such as neuroinflammation and brainstem disruptions, this video raises critical questions about current vaccine safety evaluations. Parents and caregivers seeking clarity on vaccine timing, risks, and the urgent need for transparent investigations will find this presentation both empathetic and thought-provoking.” — Dr. Kenneth Stoller, YouTube 5-min video Jun 23, 2025 — Medical Record Review of the Twins Who Died After Vaccination and a Review of the Literature Proving SIDS Is Caused by Vaccines: I was asked by Children's Health Defense and the parents to review the medical records of twins found dead in their bed eight days after multiple vaccinations. Related? Yes, says the hidden science. — Dr. Pierre Kory MD, MPA link Jun 9, 2025 — Sudden Infant Deaths and the Suppressed Vaccine Connection: When you look at vaccine ingredients, a side effect of SIDS is perhaps not surprising although denied by the manufacturers and healthcare regulators. — Sally Beck, Exposing the Darkness link Jun 7, 2025 — The Safe to Sleep Campaign: A Propaganda Tool to Conceal Vaccine-Induced SIDS — Lies are Unbekoming link Jun 6, 2025 — Their Babies Died Suddenly in Their Sleep. Police Are Charging the Parents with Felonies for Not Placing Infants on Their Backs Pennsylvania authorities brought felony charges against the parents of two different babies after police said the infants died because the parents placed them in unsafe sleeping positions, Spotlight PA reported. The deaths were ruled accidental, but police allege the parents failed to follow “Safe to Sleep” guidance, which states that babies should be put to sleep on their backs. — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children’s Health Defense link Jun 6, 2025 — Parents accused of putting their infants in unsafe sleep positions charged with felonies — WFMZ News link Jun 3, 2025 — Breaking: Vaccines May Trigger Sudden Infant Death Syndrome via Brainstem Failure: New study finds that immature infant livers may fail to clear toxic vaccine ingredients—triggering inflammation and brainstem dysfunction that can lead to sudden death during sleep. — Nicolas Hulscher, MPH link May 9, 2025 — The Century of Evidence That Vaccines Cause Sudden Infant Deaths — A Midwestern Doctor, Mercola.com link Apr 14, 2025 — Top Pediatrician: Vaccines Cause 97% of Sudden Infant Deaths — Frank Bergman, SLAY News link Apr 4, 2025 — Measles Vaccine Death in Previously Healthy Baby after Leukemia Develops: Future Immunocompromise Cannot be Predicted, Vaccine Virus Mutates to Kill Girl — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link Mar 31, 2025 — Baby Dies After Receiving 6 Shots for 12 Vaccines — Doctors Say ‘Catching Up’ Kids on Vaccines Is Common, and Dangerous The nurse who administered the shots said 1-year-old Sa’Niya needed them to catch her up on vaccinations she missed at her 6-month appointment — a common but potentially dangerous recommendation, according to pediatricians interviewed by The Defender. — Suzanne Burdick PhD, Children’s Health Defense link Mar 29, 2025 — Baby Tragically Dies After 6 Shots of 12 Vaccines — Children’s Health Defense link Feb 11, 2025 — SIDS: Maybe Babies Don’t Just Suddenly Die. Maybe It’s Vaccines That Are Killing Them. — 2nd Smartest Guy in the World link Jan 10, 2025 — Experts Raise Questions About SIDS After Study Shows Vaccinating Preterm Babies Greatly Increases Risk of Apnea: Hospitalized preterm infants had a 170% higher incidence of apnea within 48 hours of receiving their routine 2-month vaccinations compared to unvaccinated babies, according to a new study. — Michael Nevradakis, Children’s Health Defense link Jan 7, 2025 — Protecting Neonates: Evaluating Apnea Risks and Aluminum Exposure in NICU Immunizations; Infants must breathe to live. — James Lyons-Weiler PhD link Oct 11, 2024 — Report: Vaccines Are the Real Cause of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, and the Government Has Been Covering It Up for Decades, One Doctor Says; “One disturbing study found that two-thirds of infants who died of SIDS had been vaccinated with the DPT vaccine prior to death. Of those… 26% died within three days. Dr. William Torch, the author of the study, concluded, ‘DPT vaccination may be a generally unrecognized major cause of sudden infant and early childhood death, and that the risks of immunization may outweigh its potential benefits.’ A Midwestern Doctor claims there is a century of evidence to suggest vaccines cause SIDS, but the government has continuously worked to suppress such findings. One of those efforts has been the removal of vaccine-related death classifications in the ICD system in 1979. This change made it impossible for doctors to officially attribute infant deaths to vaccines, further obscuring the true cause of SIDS.” — Lioness of Judah Ministry link Sep 25, 2024 — New Paper Shows RSV Shot for Infants May Worsen Infection: Nirsevimab, a monoclonal antibody, may cause more severe RSV infection and death in some infants due to a mechanism that enhances the virus’ ability to infect cells. — Reform Pharma link Jul 16, 2024 — Childhood Vaccine Injuries – 6 month old Evee Gayle Clobes died 1.5 days after her childhood vaccines — Dr. William Makis MD link Jul 14, 2024 — Childhood Vaccine Injury – 2 month old Berit “Bear” died 2 days after multiple vaccines (DTaP, Hep. B, IPV, Hib, Pneumo Conjugate 13, and Rotavirus vaccines) — Dr. William Makis MD link Jul 12, 2024 — This is What DTaP Vaccine Did: 4 Month Old “Sudden Death.” Parents, Be Forewarned. 4 month old Mason Bundy died suddenly 3 days after DTaP Vaccine – death was labeled as “SIDS” (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) — Brucha Weisberger link Jul 12, 2024 — Routine Childhood Vaccines Cause Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS); “There is ample evidence to show that routine childhood vaccines cause SIDS, and have done so for decades. Yet that evidence is ignored or suppressed. In 2011, Dr. Raymond Obomsawin provided several scientific studies to show the harm, including sudden death, that childhood vaccines are causing. Dr. Obomsawin believed that most cases of shaken baby syndrome are also caused by childhood vaccines.” — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link Jul 10, 2024 — Childhood Vaccine Injury – 4 month old Mason Bundy died suddenly 3 days after DTaP Vaccine – death was labeled as “SIDS” (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) — Dr. WIlliam Makis MD link Apr 23, 2024 — 6 Month Old Liam Received 5 Vaccines (HepB, DTaP, Polio, Rotavirus, Pneumococcal) and Died within Hours of Vaccination — Dr. William Makis MD link Apr 1, 2024 — Killing Babies; On SIDS — Lies are Unbekoming link Sep 9, 2023 — Autopsy Confirms Infant Died from Over-Vaccination; Maine Mom, RN, Paid Ultimate Price Trusting Her Doctors; “A toxicology report shows that a new mom in Maine was right. Her baby, Sawyer, died when he was just eight weeks and six days old, just 34 hours after being vaccinated.” — Jennifer Margulis link Aug 30, 2023 — Baby Remy’s Family #SIDs #vaccinedeath; “SaVanna and John Starkey, Remy’s parents, break down the timeline of events which led up to the 2019 passing of their little baby boy. They also share details on the rest of their children, comparing the health of their unvaccinated and vaccinated kids.” — Children’s Health Defense 9-min video Oct 1, 1997 — 38,787 adverse events including infant death (highest in 1-3 month olds) after vaccination were reported between 1991-1994. (The authors speciously claim SIDS and not vaccination caused these deaths). —GreenMedInfo link 1991 — Adverse Effects of Pertussis and Rubella Vaccines: A Report of the Committee to Review the Adverse Consequences of Pertussis and Rubella Vaccines — Institute of Medicine link 1987 — How to Raise a Healthy Child in Spite of Your Doctor One of America's Leading Pediatricians Puts Parents Back in Control of Their Children's Health — Dr. Robert S. Mendelsohn MD book

