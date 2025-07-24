Ten Times More DTP-Vaccinated Children Died than Unvaccinated Children

Children who received the DPT vaccine had a higher all-cause mortality than unvaccinated children, even when controlling for age and socioeconomic status. Specifically, the research (e.g., from Guinea-Bissau) suggests a 10-fold increase in all-cause mortality in some cohorts, often attributed to an increase in susceptibility to other infections… Importantly, this effect was not due to diphtheria, tetanus, or pertussis itself, but from downstream effects on immune regulation.

Dr. Kenneth Stoller (time 5:00)

Fraud: Researchers concluded, “There were no statistically significant differences in… adverse birth outcomes” despite the fact that they dropped 200,000 people from the study after their pregnancies ended in miscarriage or stillbirth!

They eliminated nearly 200,000 pregnancies from their analysis because they did not end in a live birth. Among those pregnancies they eliminated were women who received a Tdap vaccine (and had received Tdap previously) and whose pregnancies ended in miscarriage (spontaneous abortion) and stillbirth. And their rationale for eliminating them was because “we didn’t have the resources to study that.” And then they have the GALL to report that repeated Tdap in pregnancy is “safe.”

Marcella Piper-Terry

Baby Died Days After DTaP Vaccine

Kari Bundy wanted to protect her son, Mason, from whooping cough because she was told that, were he to contract it, the little boy was not likely to survive. So Mason was vaccinated. It was just a few days after the shot when the baby was found dead in his crib.

Children’s Health Defense

Twenty Days after Vaccines, 4-Month-Old Healthy Baby Stopped Breathing and Suffered Brain Damage

Matt and Katrina had a happy, healthy baby named Megan who was advanced for her age, and exceeded all her milestones. Prior to her well check visit at 4 months old, she would 'jump up and down smiling', play with toys, sit up and down and maintain eye contact. 20 days after she was administered a group of routine immunizations, including the DTaP vaccine, she was found seizing in her crib at day care and had stopped breathing. Megan was airlifted to a nearby hospital where she remained for three weeks... Today, Megan is 10 years old and… “needs help in every aspect of her life,” suffering from seizures and vision impairment from damaged brain processing centers… “Do your research”, Matt and Katrina warn.

9-min video

“Inject a bunch of aluminum and formaldehyde into a tiny baby… what could go wrong?”

The study, titled Apnea After 2-Month Vaccinations in Hospitalized Preterm Infants, looked at the frequency and duration of apneic events in infants born at or before 33 weeks gestation… Apneic means not breathing… In this study of 223 infants, 107 were vaccinated, and 116 were unvaccinated. The vaccinated infants received the pneumococcal, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, polio, and haemophilus influenza vaccines—SEVEN INJECTIONS! The average gestational age was 27 weeks. It’s my opinion that jabbing tiny humans this early in life is straight-up unethical… So, what’s in the DTaP jab? [See article for ingredients list.]

Mark Bishofsky

“Infants must breathe to live.” Randomized controlled trial: vaccinations increased apnea (breathing stopped for 20 seconds or more) in premature infants.

FDA limits aluminum exposure in people with renal dysfunction to 4-5 mcg: “Research indicates that patients with impaired kidney function, including premature neonates, who receive parenteral levels of aluminum at greater than 4 to 5 [micro]g/kg/day accumulate aluminum at levels associated with central nervous system and bone toxicity. Tissue loading may occur at even lower rates of administration.” Neonates, particularly preterm infants, face unique vulnerabilities due to their developing physiology and their low body weight. A recent randomized controlled trial by Greenberg et al… linked vaccinations to increased episodes of apnea (temporary cessation of breathing) in premature infants in the NICU, raising questions about the safety and timing of immunizations in this population.

James Lyons-Weiler

Vaccinating preterm babies puts them at greater risk for “longer neonatal intensive care unit stay, further exposing them to hospital-acquired infection… on top of the other risk factors for apnea like death, respiratory failure, long-term lung problems and failure to thrive”

Experts Raise Questions About SIDS After Study Shows Vaccinating Preterm Babies Greatly Increases Risk of Apnea… Noting that preterm infants receive their routine vaccinations at the same time as full-term infants, the study sought to determine whether routine 2-month vaccinations resulted in an increased risk of apnea…. Hospitalized preterm infants had a 170% higher incidence of apnea within 48 hours of receiving their routine 2-month vaccinations compared to unvaccinated babies, according to a new study… “A premature infant experiencing apnea will likely have a longer neonatal intensive care unit stay, further exposing them to hospital-acquired infection,” Jablonowski said. “This is on top of the other risk factors for apnea like death, respiratory failure, long-term lung problems and failure to thrive.

Michael Nevradakis PhD

“Whooping Cough Boosters for Adults? The Vaccines Don’t Even Work for Kids, Experts Say”

NBC News this week reported whooping cough “rising sharply” in some countries and quoted experts warning pregnant moms and parents to vaccinate their kids and adults to get boosters. Experts interviewed by The Defender said the vaccines don’t prevent transmission and come with dangerous side effects.

Brenda Baletti PhD

Pertussis Vaccine Makes You an Asymptomatic Carrier

Not only does Pertussis vaccination make you more likely to get Pertussis, but also makes you an asymptomatic carrier as vaccination acts to suppress symptoms, even as viral load is increasing.

Lies are Unbekoming

So Many Problems with DTP Vaccine

A new study published in BMC Medicine… points to… vaccinated people who are infectious but who do not display the symptoms of whooping cough… In 2012, whooping cough, or pertussis, spread across the entire US at rates at least twice as high as those recorded in 2011 and epidemiologists and health officials were even admitting that the vaccines may be the cause… In the 1990s adverse side effects of previous whooping cough vaccines led to the development and introduction of acellular pertussis vaccines, which use just a handful of the bacteria’s proteins. The standard DTP or DPT vaccine is acknowledged to be the deadliest of all vaccines, causing more disability, illness and the highest risks, even exceeding MMR. In the study cited above, the researchers noted the vaccine’s effectiveness was only 41 percent among 2- to 7-year-olds and a dismal 24 percent among those aged 8-12.

Dave Mihalovic

“Adverse Outcomes Are Increased with Exposure to Added Combinations of Infant Vaccines”

This study evaluates 1,542,076 vaccine combinations administered to infants (less than 1 year of age at time of vaccination) between July 1st, 1991 and May 31st, 2011… The greater the number of vaccines in the combination yields an exponentially greater number of disease diagnoses.

International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research

Propaganda: Disparaging Those Who Point Out Vaccine Harms & Make Independent Decisions

Once again, Americans are being warned that B pertussis whooping cough cases are on the rise and society is being endangered by parents who don’t vaccinate their children. That myth goes back to the early 1980s when parents of DPT-injured children in the U.S. were calling for a less reactive pertussis vaccine, because our children were dying and being brain injured by the crude whole-cell pertussis vaccine.

Barbara Loe Fisher

Vaccine Maker Admits on FDA Website that DTaP Vaccine Causes Autism

According to the U.S. FDA’s online Biologics Blood Vaccines publication… DTaP package insert information under the section for Adverse Reactions, which runs from page 6 to page 11, we find the following declared admission that DTaP caused autism “during post-approval use of Tripedia vaccine.” See the copy and paste information below. So, why all the denials that a vaccine hasn’t or can’t cause autism?

Waking Times

Tetanus Vaccine: Potentially Fatal Allergic Reaction

The CDC recommends a booster for the tetanus vaccine every 10 years for adults. However, research published almost a decade ago suggests that the protection from tetanus and diphtheria vaccination lasts at least 30 years after completing the standard childhood vaccination series... Both the tetanus and diphtheria vaccines carry risks for adults. It is estimated that... anaphylaxis [potentially fatal allergic reaction] after tetanus vaccination... [has] an incidence of 1.6 cases per million doses. That means if 100 million adults receive the booster every ten years, 320 cases of anaphylaxis will be avoided... [from] two boosters being eliminated. Tetanus has always been a 'rare' disease, spread through a skin wound contaminated by [a particular bacteria]... The traditional stand-alone tetanus vaccine... has been discontinued due to WHO recommendations... Now, in order to get a booster tetanus shot, an adult must take the... Td... Why is the DPT combination vaccine discouraged in adults due to encephalitis [acute brain inflammation] risk, but is recommended for children? Another one of those inconvenient issues that plague the CDC-recommended childhood vaccine schedule.

Dr. Robert Malone

“Those who benefit from the sale and uptake of vaccines try to take credit for the reduction in cases and deaths”

As is the case with all “vaccine preventable” infections, those who benefit from the sale and uptake of vaccines try to take credit for the reduction in cases and deaths from tetanus. As this graph, from the Circle of Mamas article linked above shows, vaccines did not save us from tetanus.

The graph above is not an isolated scenario. As the two graphs below show, the decline in deaths from infectious diseases had little to do with vaccination, and a lot to do with improvements in sanitation (no more manure in the street, improvements in plumbing and clean water), and improvements in living conditions and nutrition. A really good resource for learning about this is the book, “Dissolving Illusions.”

Marcella Piper-Terry

High Dose Vitamin C (IV) Reduced Tetanus Deaths Among Children by 100%

In the tetanus patients aged 1 to 12 years [high dose IV vitamin C] was associated with a 100% reduction in case fatality rate. In patients aged 13 to 30 years, vitamin C treatment was associated with a 45% reduction in case fatality rate.*

Cochrane Library