Ten times more DTP-vaccinated children died than unvaccinated children. Meanwhile, high dose vitamin C (IV) reduced tetanus deaths among children by 100%.
“Inject a bunch of aluminum and formaldehyde into a tiny baby… what could go wrong?” Quick links to 70 references on harms from DTaP vaccines.
Source: Gallery of Graphs
Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis (Whooping Cough)
Ten Times More DTP-Vaccinated Children Died than Unvaccinated Children
Children who received the DPT vaccine had a higher all-cause mortality than unvaccinated children, even when controlling for age and socioeconomic status. Specifically, the research (e.g., from Guinea-Bissau) suggests a 10-fold increase in all-cause mortality in some cohorts, often attributed to an increase in susceptibility to other infections… Importantly, this effect was not due to diphtheria, tetanus, or pertussis itself, but from downstream effects on immune regulation.
Dr. Kenneth Stoller (time 5:00)
Fraud: Researchers concluded, “There were no statistically significant differences in… adverse birth outcomes” despite the fact that they dropped 200,000 people from the study after their pregnancies ended in miscarriage or stillbirth!
They eliminated nearly 200,000 pregnancies from their analysis because they did not end in a live birth. Among those pregnancies they eliminated were women who received a Tdap vaccine (and had received Tdap previously) and whose pregnancies ended in miscarriage (spontaneous abortion) and stillbirth. And their rationale for eliminating them was because “we didn’t have the resources to study that.” And then they have the GALL to report that repeated Tdap in pregnancy is “safe.”
Baby Died Days After DTaP Vaccine
Kari Bundy wanted to protect her son, Mason, from whooping cough because she was told that, were he to contract it, the little boy was not likely to survive. So Mason was vaccinated. It was just a few days after the shot when the baby was found dead in his crib.
Twenty Days after Vaccines, 4-Month-Old Healthy Baby Stopped Breathing and Suffered Brain Damage
Matt and Katrina had a happy, healthy baby named Megan who was advanced for her age, and exceeded all her milestones. Prior to her well check visit at 4 months old, she would 'jump up and down smiling', play with toys, sit up and down and maintain eye contact. 20 days after she was administered a group of routine immunizations, including the DTaP vaccine, she was found seizing in her crib at day care and had stopped breathing. Megan was airlifted to a nearby hospital where she remained for three weeks... Today, Megan is 10 years old and… “needs help in every aspect of her life,” suffering from seizures and vision impairment from damaged brain processing centers… “Do your research”, Matt and Katrina warn.
“Inject a bunch of aluminum and formaldehyde into a tiny baby… what could go wrong?”
The study, titled Apnea After 2-Month Vaccinations in Hospitalized Preterm Infants, looked at the frequency and duration of apneic events in infants born at or before 33 weeks gestation… Apneic means not breathing… In this study of 223 infants, 107 were vaccinated, and 116 were unvaccinated. The vaccinated infants received the pneumococcal, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, polio, and haemophilus influenza vaccines—SEVEN INJECTIONS! The average gestational age was 27 weeks. It’s my opinion that jabbing tiny humans this early in life is straight-up unethical… So, what’s in the DTaP jab? [See article for ingredients list.]
“Infants must breathe to live.” Randomized controlled trial: vaccinations increased apnea (breathing stopped for 20 seconds or more) in premature infants.
FDA limits aluminum exposure in people with renal dysfunction to 4-5 mcg: “Research indicates that patients with impaired kidney function, including premature neonates, who receive parenteral levels of aluminum at greater than 4 to 5 [micro]g/kg/day accumulate aluminum at levels associated with central nervous system and bone toxicity. Tissue loading may occur at even lower rates of administration.” Neonates, particularly preterm infants, face unique vulnerabilities due to their developing physiology and their low body weight. A recent randomized controlled trial by Greenberg et al… linked vaccinations to increased episodes of apnea (temporary cessation of breathing) in premature infants in the NICU, raising questions about the safety and timing of immunizations in this population.
Vaccinating preterm babies puts them at greater risk for “longer neonatal intensive care unit stay, further exposing them to hospital-acquired infection… on top of the other risk factors for apnea like death, respiratory failure, long-term lung problems and failure to thrive”
Experts Raise Questions About SIDS After Study Shows Vaccinating Preterm Babies Greatly Increases Risk of Apnea… Noting that preterm infants receive their routine vaccinations at the same time as full-term infants, the study sought to determine whether routine 2-month vaccinations resulted in an increased risk of apnea…. Hospitalized preterm infants had a 170% higher incidence of apnea within 48 hours of receiving their routine 2-month vaccinations compared to unvaccinated babies, according to a new study… “A premature infant experiencing apnea will likely have a longer neonatal intensive care unit stay, further exposing them to hospital-acquired infection,” Jablonowski said. “This is on top of the other risk factors for apnea like death, respiratory failure, long-term lung problems and failure to thrive.
“Whooping Cough Boosters for Adults? The Vaccines Don’t Even Work for Kids, Experts Say”
NBC News this week reported whooping cough “rising sharply” in some countries and quoted experts warning pregnant moms and parents to vaccinate their kids and adults to get boosters. Experts interviewed by The Defender said the vaccines don’t prevent transmission and come with dangerous side effects.
Pertussis Vaccine Makes You an Asymptomatic Carrier
Not only does Pertussis vaccination make you more likely to get Pertussis, but also makes you an asymptomatic carrier as vaccination acts to suppress symptoms, even as viral load is increasing.
So Many Problems with DTP Vaccine
A new study published in BMC Medicine… points to… vaccinated people who are infectious but who do not display the symptoms of whooping cough… In 2012, whooping cough, or pertussis, spread across the entire US at rates at least twice as high as those recorded in 2011 and epidemiologists and health officials were even admitting that the vaccines may be the cause… In the 1990s adverse side effects of previous whooping cough vaccines led to the development and introduction of acellular pertussis vaccines, which use just a handful of the bacteria’s proteins. The standard DTP or DPT vaccine is acknowledged to be the deadliest of all vaccines, causing more disability, illness and the highest risks, even exceeding MMR. In the study cited above, the researchers noted the vaccine’s effectiveness was only 41 percent among 2- to 7-year-olds and a dismal 24 percent among those aged 8-12.
“Adverse Outcomes Are Increased with Exposure to Added Combinations of Infant Vaccines”
This study evaluates 1,542,076 vaccine combinations administered to infants (less than 1 year of age at time of vaccination) between July 1st, 1991 and May 31st, 2011… The greater the number of vaccines in the combination yields an exponentially greater number of disease diagnoses.
International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research
Propaganda: Disparaging Those Who Point Out Vaccine Harms & Make Independent Decisions
Once again, Americans are being warned that B pertussis whooping cough cases are on the rise and society is being endangered by parents who don’t vaccinate their children. That myth goes back to the early 1980s when parents of DPT-injured children in the U.S. were calling for a less reactive pertussis vaccine, because our children were dying and being brain injured by the crude whole-cell pertussis vaccine.
Vaccine Maker Admits on FDA Website that DTaP Vaccine Causes Autism
According to the U.S. FDA’s online Biologics Blood Vaccines publication… DTaP package insert information under the section for Adverse Reactions, which runs from page 6 to page 11, we find the following declared admission that DTaP caused autism “during post-approval use of Tripedia vaccine.” See the copy and paste information below. So, why all the denials that a vaccine hasn’t or can’t cause autism?
Tetanus Vaccine: Potentially Fatal Allergic Reaction
The CDC recommends a booster for the tetanus vaccine every 10 years for adults. However, research published almost a decade ago suggests that the protection from tetanus and diphtheria vaccination lasts at least 30 years after completing the standard childhood vaccination series... Both the tetanus and diphtheria vaccines carry risks for adults. It is estimated that... anaphylaxis [potentially fatal allergic reaction] after tetanus vaccination... [has] an incidence of 1.6 cases per million doses. That means if 100 million adults receive the booster every ten years, 320 cases of anaphylaxis will be avoided... [from] two boosters being eliminated. Tetanus has always been a 'rare' disease, spread through a skin wound contaminated by [a particular bacteria]... The traditional stand-alone tetanus vaccine... has been discontinued due to WHO recommendations... Now, in order to get a booster tetanus shot, an adult must take the... Td... Why is the DPT combination vaccine discouraged in adults due to encephalitis [acute brain inflammation] risk, but is recommended for children? Another one of those inconvenient issues that plague the CDC-recommended childhood vaccine schedule.
“Those who benefit from the sale and uptake of vaccines try to take credit for the reduction in cases and deaths”
As is the case with all “vaccine preventable” infections, those who benefit from the sale and uptake of vaccines try to take credit for the reduction in cases and deaths from tetanus. As this graph, from the Circle of Mamas article linked above shows, vaccines did not save us from tetanus.
The graph above is not an isolated scenario. As the two graphs below show, the decline in deaths from infectious diseases had little to do with vaccination, and a lot to do with improvements in sanitation (no more manure in the street, improvements in plumbing and clean water), and improvements in living conditions and nutrition. A really good resource for learning about this is the book, “Dissolving Illusions.”
High Dose Vitamin C (IV) Reduced Tetanus Deaths Among Children by 100%
In the tetanus patients aged 1 to 12 years [high dose IV vitamin C] was associated with a 100% reduction in case fatality rate. In patients aged 13 to 30 years, vitamin C treatment was associated with a 45% reduction in case fatality rate.*
*Marcella Piper-Terry proposes here that “the lower efficacy in older teens and adults is most likely because the dose was not high enough.”
Sources by Date
Jul 16, 2025 — Adults largely don't need tetanus, diphtheria vaccine boosters, researchers say — Mary Van Beusekom, CIDRAP link
Jul 15, 2025 — Diphtheria Disinformation: What You Need to Know — Dr. Sam Bailey link and 21-min video
Jul 15, 2025 — Lessons learned from successful implementation of tetanus and diphtheria vaccination programs; “Updating the current vaccination program to remove adult decennial booster doses will not only harmonize the U.S. recommendations with the guidelines of the World Health Organization but may also further improve the risk:benefit ratio for vaccination while providing up to $1 billion annually in healthcare savings.” — Mark K. Slifka et al, Clinical Microbiology Reviews link
Jul 10, 2025 — Part 7, Informed Consent: Why Are We Still Using the DTaP Vaccine? — Anne Dachel link
Jul 9, 2025 — DTaP Vaccine Science, Policy, and Public Health — Dr. Kenneth Stoller, YouTube 9-min video
Jun 2, 2025 — Tetanus vaccines are not necessary and they can cause harm, even death — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link
May 10, 2025 — A Big Whoop: Pertussis + Death After DTaP — Children's Health Defense 42-min video
May 7, 2025 — The Truth About Whooping Cough in the U.S. — Barbara Loe Fisher, The Vaccine Reaction link
Apr 30, 2025 — New Media Fear of Whooping Cough + Get the Toxins Out; “We are being told to fear all the wrong things. According to public health ‘experts,’ whooping cough is of great concern, but chemicals in our food are nothing to worry about.” — Children's Health Defense 1-hr video
Apr 16, 2025 — The Vaccine Mistake Nobody Talks About: How DTaP May Have Misprogrammed a Generation's Immune Systems —Roman Bystriany link
Feb 7, 2025 — The Latest “Bird Flu” Psyop; "Both the tetanus and diphtheria vaccines carry risks for adults." — Dr. Robert Malone, Brownstone Institute link
Jan 29, 2025 — In Another Mad Dash to Trash Kennedy, NY Times Shows Their Vast Ignorance; “The reality that West African studies DID show higher mortality post-vaccination, a finding they conveniently wave away. A notable 2017 study in BMJ Global Health revisited these mortality concerns, questioning the original dismissal of adverse outcomes.” — James Lyons-Weiler PhD link
Jan 14, 2025 — Vaccines Pose Small Breathing Risk to Premature Babies, Trial Shows: Apnea is more common in hospitalized preterm infants after routine vaccinations. [Apnea is a temporary cessation of breathing.] — Cara Michelle Miller, The Epoch Times link
Jan 10, 2025 — Experts Raise Questions About SIDS After Study Shows Vaccinating Preterm Babies Greatly Increases Risk of Apnea: Hospitalized preterm infants had a 170% higher incidence of apnea within 48 hours of receiving their routine 2-month vaccinations compared to unvaccinated babies, according to a new study. — Michael Nevradakis, Children’s Health Defense link
Jan 7, 2025 — Trust the Science? Faulty Study Analysis — Mark Bishofsky, The Truth Expedition link
Jan 7, 2025 — Protecting Neonates: Evaluating Apnea Risks and Aluminum Exposure in NICU Immunizations; Infants must breathe to live. — James Lyons-Weiler link
Nov 26, 2024 — Survey: Doctors rank pertussis vaccine less important than those for other respiratory diseases — Mary Van Beusekom, CIDRAP link
Nov 10, 2024 — Whooping Cough (Pertussis): On Bacteria — Lies are Unbekoming link
Oct 31, 2024 — Tetanus Shot: How Do We Know That it Works? — Tetyana Obukhanych PhD, GreenMedInfo link
Oct 17, 2024 — CBS News Misinforms the Public on Pertussis Vaccination Policy; “CBS’s Dr. Jon Lapook overlooked key scientific data… Because the vaccine fails to prevent infection but instead targets symptoms, vaccinated recipients are actually at greater risk of becoming asymptomatic carriers if exposed… The pertussis (whooping cough) vaccine does not confer herd immunity… the acellular pertussis vaccine does not prevent asymptomatic infection or transmission… vaccination coverage itself has been declining due to increased skepticism.” — James Lyons-Weiler PhD link
Jul 19, 2024 — 18 Month Old Izzy Had a Severe Reaction to DTaP Vaccine — Dr. William Makis MD link
Jul 18, 2024 — 2 Month Old Baby Charron was Injured by DTaP Vaccine – Developed Severe Food Allergies — Dr. William Makis MD link
Jul 18, 2024 — CHD: Jacqueline’s son was vaccine injured at 7 months — Dr. William Makis MD 6-min video
Jul 17, 2024 — 5 Year Old Jonathan Daniel Ramirez Porter Died Suddenly After His Childhood Vaccines and Flu Shot – Brain Inflammation — Dr. William Makis MD link
Jul 16, 2024 — Childhood Vaccine Injuries – 6 month old Evee Gayle Clobes died 1.5 days after her childhood vaccines — Dr. William Makis MD link
Jul 15, 2024 — Debbie’s son Braden got Diabetes after DTaP & Meningitis Vaccines [Children’s Health Defense]— Dr. William Makis MD link
Jul 15, 2024 — Let's Talk About Tetanus: Do you need a booster? Is the Tdap in pregnancy safe? — Marcella Piper-Terry link
Jul 14, 2024 — Childhood Vaccine Injury – 2 month old Berit “Bear” died 2 days after multiple vaccines (DTaP, Hep. B, IPV, Hib, Pneumo Conjugate 13, and Rotavirus vaccines) — Dr. William Makis MD link
Jul 12, 2024 — This is What DTaP Vaccine Did: 4 Month Old “Sudden Death.” Parents, Be Forewarned. 4 month old Mason Bundy died suddenly 3 days after DTaP Vaccine – death was labeled as “SIDS” (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) — Brucha Weisberger link
Jul 10, 2024 — Childhood Vaccine Injury – 4 month old Mason Bundy died suddenly 3 days after DTaP Vaccine – death was labeled as “SIDS” (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) — Dr. WIlliam Makis MD link
Jul 9, 2024 — Childhood Vaccine Injury – 18 month old Alina Sharma died weeks after childhood (18 month) vaccinations (MMRV + DTaP) — Dr. William Makis MD link
Jul 5, 2024 — Deconstructing the Lies: Refuting the Propaganda for Maternal Tdap Vaccination; Shocking facts, but true — Brucha Weisberger link
Jun 24, 2024 — What’s Really in Childhood Vaccines? And, did you know that DTaP vaccination puts your child at significantly higher risk of Sudden Infant Death? — Brucha Weisberger link
Jun 19, 2024 — Adverse Outcomes Are Increased with Exposure to Added Combinations of Infant Vaccines — Karl Jablonowski & Brian Hooker, International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research link
May 14, 2024 — Whooping Cough Vaccination; A Story of Dishonesty and Deceit— Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link
May 11, 2024 — CHD - Childhood vaccines - 4 month vaccines lead to lifelong seizures (Karen McLane, Mar. 2024) — Dr. William Makis MD 8-min video
Apr 29, 2024 — Video - CHD Australia - Childhood Vaccines - 3 month old had seizures after DPT vaccine within 24hr and died 1 week later — Dr. William Makis MD link
Apr 23, 2024 — 6 Month Old Liam Received 5 Vaccines (HepB, DTaP, Polio, Rotavirus, Pneumococcal) and Died within Hours of Vaccination — Dr. William Makis MD link
Apr 19, 2024 — Whooping Cough Boosters for Adults? The Vaccines Don’t Even Work for Kids, Experts Say — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children’s Health Response link
Mar 10, 2024 — Childhood Vaccines - 10 week old Railee died 24 hours after DTaP Vaccines — Dr. William Makis link
Mar 9, 2024 — Childhood Vaccines - DTaP Vaccine Shatters UFC Fighter's (Nick Catone) Family After It Kills Their Healthy Boy — Dr. William Makis link
Mar 1, 2024 — My Sister Died from the DTP Vaccine; “Dr. Goodman’s sister was ‘brain damaged for life’ and thus ‘needed cradle-to-grave care.’” — Children's Health Defense 13-min video
Mar 1, 2024 — Pertussis Vaccine Killed My Cousin; “He went from a ‘perfectly healthy baby’ to suddenly dying after one of his ‘daily’ grand mal seizures. What could have caused such a drastic change?” — Children's Health Defense 5-min video
Feb 5, 2024 — Gallery of Graphs: All the original graphs, and more, from the essay series ~ Vaccine Evangelists, Apostates, and Apologists ~ gathered in one place. — Jordan Henderson link
Jan 8, 2024 — Vaccines Could Affect Mortality and Risks of Other Diseases: Study; A recent review found non-live vaccines tend to increase a person’s risks of all-cause mortality, as well — Marina Zhang, The Epoch Times link
Dec 10, 2023 — ‘Perfectly Healthy’ 15-Month-Old Girl Dies Two Days After Routine Vaccination — John-Michael Dumais, Children’s Health Defense link
Sep 9, 2023 — Autopsy Confirms Infant Died From Over-Vaccination; Maine Mom, RN, Paid Ultimate Price Trusting Her Doctors; “A toxicology report shows that a new mom in Maine was right. Her baby, Sawyer, died when he was just eight weeks and six days old, just 34 hours after being vaccinated.” — Jennifer Margulis link
Aug 30, 2023 — ‘They Told Us Our Daughter Would Never Be Normal’ — Children's Health Defense link and 9-min video
Apr 15, 2023 — Pertussis; Or Croup if you are vaccinated — Lies are Unbekoming link
Apr 28, 2020 — The Bill Gates Effect: WHO’s DTP Vaccine Killed More Children in Africa Than the Diseases it Targeted — Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Waking Times link
Mar 17, 2017 — The Introduction of Diphtheria-Tetanus-Pertussis and Oral Polio Vaccine Among Young Infants in an Urban African Community: A Natural Experiment; “All-cause infant mortality after 3 months of age increased after the introduction of these vaccines [DTP and oral polio vaccine].” — Soren Wengel Mogensen et al, EBioMedicine link
Mar 8, 2017 — DTP Vaccine Increases Mortality 5-Fold, in Study Without Healthy User Bias — Vaccine Papers link
Feb 1, 2017 — The Introduction of Diphtheria-Tetanus-Pertussis and Oral Polio Vaccine Among Young Infants in an Urban African Community: A Natural Experiment; “DTP was associated with increased mortality” — Søren Wengel Mogensen et al, EBio Medicine and PubMed link
Oct 13, 2016 — Receipt of whole cell pertussis-containing DTP vaccine was associated with an increase in all-cause mortality. — GreenMedInfo link
Apr 4, 2016 — Vaccine Maker Admits On FDA Website that DTaP Vaccine Causes Autism; “A Huge hat tip and shout out goes to Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, for finding pharmacological admittance and written proof that at least one vaccine causes autism as an adverse reaction.” — Frompovich, Waking Times link
Feb 16, 2016 — Zika: The Essence of the Hoax; “True researchers would be looking for multiple causes where, in general, brain and nervous-system damage is the result. Causes such as: Toxic pesticides, including Roundup and atrazine. Brazil uses more pesticides than any nation in the world, and many of these chemicals are banned in other countries. Toxic vaccines—for example, the Tdap, which was recommended to pregnant women in Brazil in 2014. The MMR vaccine. Other vaccines. Look, for example, at aluminum ingredients, which cross the blood-brain barrier and are neurotoxic. Genetically-engineered mosquitoes, released to combat mosquitoes that carry dengue fever. No human health studies were done. Anti-mosquito sprays. Chemicals used to fumigate public places. The mosquito-killing insecticide, pyroproxyfen, which has been dumped in water supplies. And of course, those traditional immune-system destroyers, severe malnutrition, lack of basic sanitation, overcrowding, and stolen farm land. There are other potential causes.” — Jon Rappoport, Waking Times link
Jan 11, 2016 — In seven studies of BCG-vaccinated children, DTP vaccination was associated with an increase in mortality in girls. — GreenMedInfo link [“Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) is a vaccine for tuberculosis (TB).” – CDC]
Jun 30, 2015 — Journal Verifies That the Vaccinated Are Transmitting Disease — Dave Mihalovic, Prevent Disease (Waking Times) link
Nov 13, 2013 — Vitamin C for preventing and treating tetanus — Harri Hemilä & Teija Koivula, Cochrane Library link
Jun 3, 2013 — Inventor of Rotavirus Vaccine Wants to End Parental Exemptions for School Vaccinations; “Public health officials are routinely failing to inform the public of their right to refuse vaccines in both school and work settings. Greater powers are at work to make mandatory vaccination policies which will allow officials to conduct childhood vaccinations without any parental consent at all. The inventor of the rotavirus vaccine wants all exemptions based on religious or philosophical grounds to end along with informed consent and the freedom to choose. Paul A. Offit, MD is an American pediatrician who specializes in infectious disease and is also the co-inventor of a rotavirus vaccine.” — Dave Mihalovic, Prevent Disease, Waking Times link
Jan 18, 2013 — Vaccine Court Awards Millions to Two Children With Autism; “The federal Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, better known as ‘vaccine court,’ has just awarded millions of dollars to two children with autism for ‘pain and suffering’ and lifelong care of their injuries, which together could cost tens of millions of dollars. The government did not admit that vaccines caused autism, at least in one of the children. Both cases were ‘unpublished,’ meaning information is limited, and access to medical records and other exhibits is blocked… These cases fit the pattern of other petitions, (i.e., Poling and Banks) in which the court ruled (or the government conceded) that vaccines had caused encephalopathy (brain disease), which in turn produced permanent injury, including symptoms of autism and ultimately an austism spectrum disorder ASD diagnosis… Meanwhile, parents, grandparents, friends and neighbors of both children testified they were developmentally normal, if not advanced for their age when they developed seizures, spiking fevers and other adverse reactions to their vaccines. According to these eyewitnesses, the children never fully recovered, and instead began losing vocabulary, eye contact and interest in others around them, all classic symptoms of regressive autism. In the first case, involving a 10-year-old boy from Northern California named Ryan Mojabi, the parents allege that ‘all the vaccinations’ received from 2003-2005, and ‘more specifically, measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccinations,’ caused a ‘severe and debilitating injury to his brain…'” — David Kirby, Huffington Post (CureZone) link
Jun 15, 2012 — Unexpectedly Limited Durability of Immunity Following Acellular Pertussis Vaccination in Preadolescents in a North American Outbreak; “The vaccine effectiveness was 41%, 24%, and 79% for children aged 2–7 years, 8–12 years, 13–18 years, respectively.” — Maxwell A. Witt et al, Clincial Infectious Diseases link
Jun 14, 2012 — Vaccine programmes must consider their effect on general resistance; “There are few observational studies and virtually no randomised clinical trials documenting the effect on child mortality of any of the existing vaccines. A notable exception is the high titre measles vaccine, which was withdrawn because an interaction with DTP vaccine resulted in a 33% increase in mortality among children aged 4-60 months in several west African randomised trials.” — Peter Aaby et al, BMJ link
Mar 21, 2012 — Whooping cough beats vaccine; “… new strains of whooping cough bacteria are evading Australia’s vaccine against the disease and entrenching a four-year epidemic that could spread overseas, Sydney scientists have found in research that raises questions about the national immunisation program.” — Julie Robotham, The Sydney Morning Herald link
Jun 9, 2010 — Effects of vaccination on onset and outcome of Dravet syndrome: a retrospective study; "Vaccination might trigger earlier onset of Dravet syndrome [severe epilepsy beginning in infancy]..." — Anne M. McIntosh et al, The Lancet Neurology link
Feb 1, 2000 — DTP or tetanus vaccination increases the risk of allergies and related respiratory symptoms in children and adolescents. — GreenMedInfo link
1994 — DPT Vaccine and Chronic Nervous System Dysfunction: A New Analysis; “The Committee… determined that the evidence is consistent with a causal relation between DPT and acute encephalopathy [disorders and diseases of the brain].” — Institute of Medicine link
1991 — Adverse Effects of Pertussis and Rubella Vaccines: A Report of the Committee to Review the Adverse Consequences of Pertussis and Rubella Vaccines; “In 1933, Madsen reported on two infants who received immunizations against pertussis shortly after birth and died within 2 hours of their second shot at ages 4 and 11 days, respectively. Although there were other isolated case reports of death following DPT immunization, current concern about pertussis and SIDS dates from March 1979, when the Tennessee Department of Health reported that four sudden and unexplained deaths had occurred since November 1978; these infants had all died within 24 hours following their first DPT immunization. All four children had received vaccine from the same lot (lot A), which was the predominant lot in use in Tennessee at that time. A subsequent investigation confirmed a greater than expected temporal relation between lot A DPT vaccine and SIDS.” — Institute of Medicine link
Jan 1, 1985 — The risk of adverse events from the pertussis vaccine outweighed the risk of pertussis infection. — GreenMedInfo link
October 1984 — Recurrent Seizures After Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis Vaccine Immunization: Onset Less Than 24 Hours After Vaccination — Dr. Jerome V. Murphy MD et al, JAMA Pediatrics link
Context
The subject matter above is an excerpt from Reports by Vaccine Type.
This article is part of a vast resource curation centered on vaccines. See here for the entire curation, or select links below to focus on an individual subject.
