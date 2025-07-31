“While she has saved thousands of lives, the establishment vilified her for refusing to use treatments they endorsed”
More than 75 reports since 2020 on censorship of Covid speech, and targeting of people who defied authority. Get quick access to organized summaries and quick access to nearly 4,000 sources.
Contents
Covid Data Integrity Issues
Key Excerpts
References by Date
We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant
Context
Covid Data Integrity Issues
This post is a subset of a curation on Covid data integrity issues:
PCR — PCR testing was fraudulently used for diagnosis, case counts and projections.
Covid Vaccine Safety & Efficacy — Data on Covid injection safety and efficacy was censored, biased, manipulated, and corrupted.
Censorship & Targeting of Individuals (you’re here) — Censorship, disparagement, and targeting of medical professionals, researchers, journalists, and others who acted independently or questioned authorized narratives. Some were also subjected to lawfare (weaponization of the legal system to threaten, defame or otherwise damage an opponent). Some were also subjected to lawfare (weaponization of the legal system to threaten, defame or otherwise damage an opponent).
Other Integrity Issues with Official Reports — Data and official narratives were manipulated, biased and corrupted. This curation includes systemic censorship and suppression, while censorship and suppression of individuals is shown separately.
Key Excerpts
Here we offer a curation of reports on censorship, disparagement, and targeting of medical professionals, researchers, journalists, and others who acted independently or questioned authorized narratives. Some were also subjected to lawfare (weaponization of the legal system to threaten, defame or otherwise damage an opponent).
“Science star” banned after “daring to conduct an ‘unauthorized’ study” on Covid treatment
French scientist, Didier Raoult, is making headlines again as the French Medical Council hands down a punishment for daring to conduct an ‘unauthorised’ study on the use of hydroxychloroquine for covid patients. Initially he was effectively given a slap on the wrist but now, in the interests of making an example of him to others, he’s been banned from practising medicine for a two year period from February 2025.
“While she has saved thousands of lives, the establishment vilified her for refusing to use treatments they endorsed”
In a three-hour interview with Joe Rogan, Dr. Mary Talley Bowden recounts her experience in the trenches during the Covid-19 pandemic. While she has saved thousands of lives, the establishment vilified her for refusing to use treatments they endorsed. I encourage you to watch the entire episode, as it’s an eye-opening story of what went on behind the scenes.
Doctor suspended for raising concerns
Dr. Sam White was suspended by the National Health Service in June 2021 for raising concerns about the safety of the Covid injection and informed consent…. “One child’s vaccine injury or death is one too many,” Dr White’s Crowd Justice page states.
Licensed pharmacist with 30 years experience denied the ability to provide clients adequate information on Covid vaccines and alternative treatments.
When this pharmaceutical representative provided customers with informed consent, she was approached by the ‘higher ups’ at her company. What could possibly be the incentive for keeping patients from knowing the risks of medical products or from being given off-label drugs? Whatever the reason, many healthcare professionals were put in a compromised position, forced to administer shots they did not know the ingredients of and denied the ability to provide medicines that were safe and effective. Listen to this whistleblower share her perspective on this inhumane phenomenon.
“Good and decent GP” under scrutiny for the “sins” of providing informed consent, early treatment, home visits, and respect for his client’s decisions.
Dr. Ralph apparently had the temerity to be a good and decent GP, one who urged caution in the face of the relentless push to jab everyone in sight for an illness which, untreated, had low lethality and which, if treated, had virtually none. He respected his patients’ wishes to make their own decisions about medical interventions. He provided them with informed consent not only about the Covid inoculations but also about the consequences of the non-pharmacotherapeutic ‘health’ measures imposed, such as masking and social isolation, and he made home visits to those who did not have the wherewithal to travel for help. He provided those patients suffering from Covid with actual care, in opposition to the mystifying governmental health directives that provided none until a patient was so ill as to require hospitalization, at which point the measures then offered were detrimental if not dangerous. As a result, his practice, from 2020 through 2022, grew by approximately a thousand new patients. To any thinking physician there is no mystery that people would flock to a doctor who honored his profession by adherence to very basic medical tenets… For these ‘sins’ Dr. Ralph is now under scrutiny by the Medical Council of Ireland.
German Doctors Searched & Monitored for Issuing Mask Exemptions
A “blacklist” of around 200 German doctors who issued mask exemptions was compiled by authorities, leading to house searches and monitoring by state security of those on the blacklist.
Dr Anne McCloskey Fined for “Breaching Covid Regulations”
This is a terrifying reminder of what a dangerous system doctors operate within, which ensures doctors remain obedient and compliant even when medical ethics are being trashed. Anne was fined for breaching Covid regulations while speaking at an anti-lockdown rally in November 2020 in Derry.
“The New Zealand Medical Council is still prosecuting doctors who cautioned patients about possible adverse effects of the Covid-19 vaccine in the early days of the pandemic. This has created an ongoing atmosphere of fear among practising doctors.”
Some cardiac surgeons are quietly advising cardiac bypass patients to refuse boosters if they want to stay healthy. At a recent hospital meeting of Auckland cardiologists, a participant told the meeting that the time has come to admit the source of the current epidemic of heart disease. The spike protein generated by the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines is a cardio toxin. As a result, cardiology waiting rooms and hospital cardiac wards are full, especially with young patients, and the problem is not going away. It is getting worse. The scale of the problem is off the charts, and it is crying out for a public discussion. So what is stopping this? The executive arm of our medical system is avoiding the obvious implications of key health data. The New Zealand Medical Council is still prosecuting doctors who cautioned patients about possible adverse effects of the Covid-19 vaccine in the early days of the pandemic. This has created an ongoing atmosphere of fear among practising doctors.
“Medics have been ‘smeared, gaslit and offered subtle threats of damaged career prospects’ when safety concerns have been raised”
UKMFA, DFPUK and HART have sent a joint open letter to the NHS Speaking Up Scheme Lead to voice our deep concern about the lack of support for NHS whistleblowers speaking up about Covid vaccine safety. We describe how medics have been ‘smeared, gaslit and offered subtle threats of damaged career prospects’ when safety concerns have been raised, constituting a major risk to patient safety and medical ethics.
Suppression of dissent within the VA
Shane Claytor, a former Navy Corpsman, Iraq War Veteran, and ICU nurse, has worked inside both the VA and private healthcare systems. Shane has seen firsthand how hospital policies, corporate interests, and government mandates have compromised patient care. In this interview, Shane reveals… the suppression of dissent within the VA, where speaking out against questionable policies—such as excessive isolation, improper use of ventilators, and the sidelining of early treatment options—led to retaliation, including an investigation that sidelined him for seven months.
The Justice System isn’t Always an Adequate Shield from Targeting
The Netherlands police have arrested Arno van Kessel, the lead attorney suing Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte et al. for Covid-19 vaccine injuries.
“Twitter Censors Senior Israeli Physician-Scientist Injured by Pfizer Vaccine”
Twitter last week censored Shmuel Shapira, M.D., MPH, for suggesting a connection between the monkeypox outbreak and mRNA COVID-19 vaccines… Shapira, who said he was injured after receiving his third dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, said Twitter demanded he remove a tweet that said: "Monkey pox cases were rare for years. During the last years a single case was documented in Israel. It is well established the mRNA vaccines affect the natural immune system. A monkey pox outbreak following massive covid vaccination: *Is not a coincidence."
Children’s Health Defense, GreenMedInfo
“A Remarkable Story from a Remarkable Doctor”
Soon after the declaration of the Covid–19 pandemic, Dr Binder began to vocalise his concerns over the flawed PCR tests, mask mandates and lockdowns to politicians, colleagues and members of the media. Shocked that he never received a reply, he began to vocalise his concerns online. On 9 April 2020, he published a blog on his website documenting his analysis of Covid–19. The blog, much to his surprise, went viral, with 20,000 views in 24 hours. Unbeknown to Dr Binder, when two of his medical colleagues read the blog, they alerted the Chief Executive of the Canton of Aargau of their “concerns” over Dr Binder’s sanity. On 11 April 2020, as Dr Binder was closing his surgery prior to going on holiday with his wife for an Easter break, he was alarmed to notice that outside his surgery, there was a heavily armed police presence—which he now knows was from the counter-terrorism unit. With just enough time to type an emergency message online, he then surrendered himself to police who proceeded to detain him on suspicion of being armed, a danger to himself and a danger to the public.
“Professor Mark Skidmore was exonerated by MSU”
His landmark paper showing over 250,000 killed by the Covid vaccine is now back in the peer-reviewed literature. After a 7 month review by his university, Mark Skidmore, was exonerated of all charges and his new, improved paper was published in a more credible peer-reviewed journal.
Authorities “cast dissent as danger, and evidence-based skepticism as extremism.” People who dared speak contrary to the authorized narrative were censored and targeted.
As of July 24, 2025, Wikipedia’s article on the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) includes a critical, long-overdue update…
“Meta, formerly Facebook, publicly disputed the report’s findings. In an August 2021 statement, Meta stated that the twelve individuals were responsible for only about 0.05% of all views of vaccine-related content on Facebook, regardless of accuracy. The company also criticized the CCDH’s methodology, stating it was based on a narrow, unrepresentative sample and lacked transparency.” [Wikipedia]
This isn’t just a correction. It’s the first official crack in the digital narrative war that for years has cast dissent as danger, and evidence-based skepticism as extremism.
Labeling to Suppress Questioning instead of Blind Obedience
Dr. Philip McMillan posted a question on LinkedIn: “Suppose autopsies showed vasculitis as the most common pathology in vaccinated deaths. Would we be concerned?” His post was flagged as “hateful speech.”
Professionals self-censor to avoid financial punishment
These researchers… have decided that they’re not going to publish their findings [on coronary inflammation linked to the Covid vaccine]… because they are concerned about losing research money from the drug industry.
“Police Detective Facing Tribunal in Canada for Investigating Sudden Baby Deaths After Covid Vaccine Rollout”
Helen Grus was the one person in the department genuinely doing her job. When she heard of healthy babies suddenly dying in their mothers’ arms, she had to find out why. The powers didn’t like that.
References by Date
Jul 28, 2025 — Prof. Norman Fenton discusses how speaking out against the narrative has made him a pariah — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link
Jul 28, 2025 — When the Record Starts to Shift: Wikipedia Quietly Acknowledges Meta’s Rebuttal of CCDH’s ‘Disinformation Dozen — Sayer Ji link
Jul 28, 2025 — Lawyer Suing Gates, Bourla, Schwab Over Covid Vaccine Injuries ARRESTED and IMPRISONED in Netherlands: Arno Van Kessel was reportedly blindfolded during late-night paramilitary home raid one month before case was set to go to trial. — Lioness of Judah Ministry link
Jul 27, 2025 — Lawyer Suing Gates & Bourla for Covid VAX Injuries Arrested and Imprisoned in Netherlands: The Netherlands goes Full Fascist in a Gestapo-reminiscent late night arrest of attorney Arno van Kessel one month before trial against Gates et al. began. — John Leake link
Jul 24, 2025 — GOAT Becomes Scapegoat; “The claim that Djokovic poses a threat to Australia’s public health is false to the point of being risible [ludicrous]. With Australia experiencing one of the highest infection rates in the world, the failures of its current Covid policy settings pose a threat to Djokovic’s health, not the other way round. A new study supported by the CDC in the US concluded: “clinicians and public health practitioners should consider vaccinated persons who become infected with SARS-CoV-2 to be no less infectious than unvaccinated persons.” — Ramesh Thakur, Brownstone Institute link
Jul 24, 2025 — Dr. Kirk Moore and the Ethics of Mandates: Dr. Kirk Moore shares his incredible story of facing 35 years in federal prison for refusing Covid vaccine mandates—and his stunning vindication when all charges were dropped mid-trial. — Independent Medical Alliance link
Jul 21, 2025 — Covid Accountability Victory: Court Rules in Favor of Healthcare Whistleblower — Truth for Health Foundation link
Jul 18, 2025 — Why the US govt really stopped the case against Dr. Kirk Moore–an extraordinary interview with Sasha Latypova: The reason is not what you think — Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin link
Jul 17, 2025 — Covid Accountability Victory: Court Rules in Favor of Healthcare Whistleblower; An update on US ex rel. Conrad v. Rochester Regional Health System. — Warner Mendenhall link
Jul 13, 2025 — Intimidation and Censorship — A Doctor’s Personal Account of the Pandemic — Dr. Joseph Mercola link
Jun 20, 2025 — Doctor Who Spoke out Against Covid-19 Vaccines Faces Being Struck Off for Misconduct: GP David Cartland said he was targeted by 77th Brigade accounts in strident online debates, with his barrister warning history could ‘prove him right’ on jabs. — Rachel Roberts, The Epoch Times link
Jun 13, 2025 — NVIC to FTC: Restore Freedom of Speech to NVIC and Americans Sharing Vaccine Information Online; “In the statement, Barbara provided evidence for the increased censorship that NVIC has been subjected to since 2020 in the digital public square.” — Barbara Loe Fisher, National Vaccine Information Center link
Jun 13, 2025 — THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH: The background, his persecution, the abuse he is subject to and his scandalous conviction — Dr. Tess Lawrie link
May 26, 2025 — Joint Open letter to NHS: Protection of Whistleblower Doctors and Nurses — UK Medical Freedom Alliance & Doctors for Patients UK link
May 17, 2025 — “I Was Threatened!”: WHO Consultant and Expert Toxicologist Exposes mRNA Vaccine Deceptions. — Aussie17 link
Feb 24, 2025 — The Institutional Suppression of Academic Dissent: The Covid Doxa and My Exclusion from Université Laval by Luc Lelièvre — Lies are Unbekoming link
Feb 21, 2025 — Health Authorities Hoped to Silence Doctors Who Questioned Covid Vaccines by Threatening Their Careers — Michael Nevradakis PhD, Children’s Health Defense link
Feb 18, 2025 — ‘They Stole His Practice’: Medical Board Drops Case Against Canadian Doctor Who Questioned Covid Vaccines — Michael Nevradakis PhD, Children’s Health Defense link
Feb 6, 2025 — Dr. Charles Hoffe: Free at Last, but the Battle for Truth Continues: All Charges Dropped — Canary in a Covid World link
Feb 5, 2025 — VA Whistleblower Exposes Widespread Hospital Corruption During Covid-19 — Public Health Policy Journal link
Jan 26, 2025 — Anti-Lockdown Nurse Shares Shocking Story Of Covid Oppression — The Jimmy Dore Show 39-min video
Jan 12, 2025 — Doctors Ask Supreme Court to Block California Board From Penalizing Certain Covid-19 Views: The physicians say California cannot take away their free speech rights on public health grounds. — Matthew Vadum, The Epoch Times link
Dec 3, 2024 — The Canaries Who Reveal the Truth About Vaccine Deaths and Injuries; “Canary in a Covid World: How Censorship and Propaganda Changed Our (My) World (Volume 1) exposes the devastating truth behind vaccine injuries and deaths. With 34 essays from some of the world’s most qualified and courageous voices, this collection shines a light on the data and stories censored from public view.” — Canary in a Covid World link
Nov 25, 2024 — Bombshell Fauci Documentary Nails The Whole Covid Charade; “ZeroHedge paid a hefty price for our early reporting on the pandemic, after we suggested that a Chinese lab playing weaponized God with bat Covid might have ‘something to do’ with the Covid outbreak across town. Millions in ad revenue evaporated. Corporate media (brought to you by Pfizer!) penned numerous hit-pieces, and various companies such as PayPal, Amazon and Mailchimp dropped us like a hot rock; other outlets suffered similarly. However brave reporting from journalists like Matt Taibbi, Michael Shellenberger, Paul Thacker and Lee Fang… has provided more than just breadcrumbs. Now, four years later, the entire charade has been exposed piece by piece. A new must-watch documentary by two-time Peabody Award-winning and four-time Emmy nominated director Jenner Furst… ties it all together.” — Tyler Durden, ZeroHedge link
Nov 12, 2024 — British Doctor asks on LinkedIn What Autopsies of Vaccinated People Might Reveal; His post is flagged as “hateful speech” — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link
Nov 7, 2024 — A Door is Starting to Open to Discuss Our Devastating Public Health Data — Guy Hatchard PhD link
Oct 30, 2024 — Global Expert with Bombshell Studies back in 2020 targeted & shut down as “Conspiracy Theorist” by Corporate Interests: A call to the CTV to apologize and allow KEY VOICES to have the floor for a change — Following the Covid Science link
Oct 24, 2024 — Group Behind ‘Disinformation Dozen’ Sought to ‘Kill Musk’s Twitter,’ Launch ‘Black Ops’ Against RFK Jr.;The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) — authors of “The Disinformation Dozen” — planned to “kill” X (Twitter) and shut down popular social media accounts on other platforms; “Thacker told The Defender these new revelations show that CCDH is ‘using politics to weaponize the idea of what misinformation is’.” See also: Whistleblowers: “Disinformation Dozen” — Children’s Health Defense link
Oct 17, 2024 — Vilification of Dr. McCullough as He Searches for Solutions: Pressing Issues of Early Treatment and Vaccine Detoxification Require Focus Free of Distractions; “I have not given routine updates on censorship and reprisal from the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex that have plagued me over the past four years, but I did open up to Dr. McMillan from the UK as it was his interview.” — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link
Oct 12, 2024 — Lawfare Against Doctors: FLCCC Senior Fellow Dr. Ryan Cole welcomes legal heavyweights Rick Jaffe and Warner Mendenhall to shed light on the use of lawfare to stifle medical freedom — Independent Medical Alliance link
Oct 11, 2024 — Insider Exposes New Zealand Health Officials’ Attack on Doctors Who Questioned Covid Vaccines; A former board member of the Medical Council of New Zealand, in court testimony, said he was “alarmed” that the majority of council members called for “harsh, vindictive” sanctions against doctors who even just merely questioned Covid-19 vaccines. — NewZealandDoc, Children’s Health Defense link
Oct 10, 2024 — Tribute to a warrior: Dr Jackie Stone; “Dr Jackie Stone, a primary care doctor in Harare, Zimbabwe, ostensibly went ‘rogue’ when covid hit by instituting a protocol to save the lives of patients who’s contracted covid. She says the day ivermectin was added to the protocol, was the day people stopped dying due to covid. Rather than celebrating her ingenuity, courage and initiative in saving people’s lives, powerful forces instead dragged her through the courts 27 times ultimately taking away the essence of her being by removing her medical licence.” — Alliance for Natural Health link
Oct 10, 2024 — ANH News Beat; “French scientist, Didier Raoult, is making headlines again as the French Medical Council hands down a punishment for daring to conduct an ‘unauthorised’ study on the use of hydroxychloroquine for covid patients. Initially he was effectively given a slap on the wrist but now, in the interests of making an example of him to others, he’s been banned from practising medicine for a two year period from February 2025.” — Alliance for Natural Health link
Oct 8, 2024 — A eulogy to Dr. Jackie Stone; An extraordinary woman who saved millions; “This is a tribute to the late Jackie Stone, a Zimbabwean doctor who tragically ended her life after she was stripped of her licence to practice medicine by the Zimbabwean medical board after saving millions of people from dying of covid.” — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link
Oct 7, 2024 — When Tyranny Is in Vogue + Honoring Dr. Jackie Stone (1965–2024) — Margaret Anna Alice et al link
Oct 7, 2024 — Tributes Pour in Following Tragic Death of Dr. Jackie Stone: Tributes poured in over the weekend following the news that Dr. Jackie Stone, who came under fire for treating Covid-19 patients in Zimbabwe with ivermectin, reportedly took her own life on Oct. 3. — Children’s Health Defense link
Oct 5, 2024 — OUTRAGEOUS: 200 German Doctors Who Issued Face Mask Exemptions Were Put on a State Blacklist – the Consequences Are Shocking — Lioness of Judah Ministry link
Sep 16, 2024 — “It’s clear the vaccines reduced fertility” Dr. Meryl Nass: Dr. Meryl Nass is a respected public health advisor and medical doctor. When she provided early treatment options her career was destroyed. Never one to back down, she discusses her experience. — Broken Truth link and 1-hr video
Sep 13, 2024 — NCLA Suit Demands End to Gov’t Censorship of Support Groups for Victims of Covid Vaccine Injuries — New Civil Liberties Alliance link
Sep 9, 2024 — Pharmacist Whistleblower Speaks Out — Children’s Health Defense 33-min video
Aug 23, 2024 — UK Doctors Who Challenge Vaccine Safety Feel the GMC has Helped to Put a Target on Their Backs — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link
Jul 25, 2024 — Dr Anne McCloskey And How She Took On The GMC And Corrupt Medical System — Doc Malik link
Jul 2, 2024 — Traveling Paramedic Harry Fisher May Be the Most Banned Account on Social Media… Tells Of Colleague Who Knows Shots Are Deadly but Says He Can’t Turn Down The $50 An Hour to Give Shots, Despite Urinating Blood After His Own — Celia Farber link
May 31, 2024 — Shocking: Police Detective Now Facing Tribunal in Canada for Investigating Sudden Baby Deaths After Covid Vaccine Rollout — Brucha Weisberger link
May 22, 2024 — Employee Sues Hospital That Fired Her for Reporting Covid Vaccine Injuries to VAERS; A physician’s assistant is suing a New York hospital system, alleging it violated the federal False Claims Act by failing to complete mandatory reporting to VAERS of injuries associated with the Covid-19 vaccine — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children’s Health Defense link
May 10, 2024 — Canadian Professor Fired for Questioning Safety of mRNA Injections — John Leake link
Apr 16, 2024 — The Ethical Doctor — David v. Goliath: Dr Charles Hoffe — UK Column link
Mar 12, 2024 — Martin Kulldorff On Why He Was Fired From Harvard — Jay Bhattacharya and Martin Kulldorff, The Illusion of Consensus link
Mar 12, 2024 — Harvard Fires Professor Who Co-wrote Great Barrington Declaration; Epidemiologist Martin Kulldorff, Ph.D., an outspoken critic of Covid-19 lockdown policies, school closures and vaccine mandates since early in the pandemic, on Monday said he was fired from his position at Harvard University — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children’s Health Defense link
Jan 19, 2024 — How Edinburgh University Stifled My Investigation — Ian Birrell, UnHerd link
Jan 10, 2024 — Facebook Censors Posts From User Injured by Covid Shot — Dr. Joseph Mercola link
Dec 14, 2023 — US Navy whistle-blower who exposed spike in pilot heart-related conditions post-vaccination has been placed under investigation — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link
Dec 5, 2023 — NZ Vaccine Data Whistleblower Could Face up to 7 Years in Prison — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link
Dec 3, 2023 — Our Whistle-Blower Has Been Arrested. It’s Time We All Blew Our Whistles Just As Loud As We Can — Counterspin Media link
Oct 21, 2023 — MSU Professor Mark Skidmore was exonerated by MSU — Steve Kirsch link
Oct 21, 2023 — Dr. Mark Skidmore Exonerated: Study re-published following re-review — James Lyons-Weiler PhD link
Sep 4, 2023 — Viral RFK Jr. Video Gets Deleted By “X”: Here’s What They Didn’t Want You to See — The Vigilant Fox link
Sep 2, 2023 — Florida Doctor Reinstated After Losing Board Certification for Criticizing Covid-19 Vaccines — Natasha Holt, The Epoch Times link
Jul 31, 2023 — Dr. Renata Moon on Losing Her Job After Expressing Concerns About the Covid-19 Genetic Vaccines — American Thought Leaders, Epoch TV 33 min video
May 18, 2023 — Dr Thomas Binder – Corona Insanity: A Remarkable Story from a Remarkable Doctor — UK Column link
Apr 9, 2023 – The Price of Speaking Out: A Headteacher Shares his Experience of Blowing the Whistle on the Child Safeguarding Implications of the UK’s Covid Interventions — Mike Fairclough, Headteacher link
Mar 29, 2023 — Italian Doctor Suspended for Suggesting Autopsies of Sudden Deaths — Igor Chudov link
Feb 23, 2023 — Dr. John Littell Removed from Sarasota Memorial Hospital Board Meeting After Testifying — Irnieracing News — 4-min video
Jan 31, 2023 — Doctor Who Claimed Covid Vaccines Were ‘Irrelevant” and Sold ‘Potentially Harmful’ Substances She Recommended to Treat the Virus During Lockdown is Banned from Practising for Nine Months — John James, Daily Mail link
Jan 8, 2023 — The White House Pressured Facebook to Censor Tucker Carlson [for Criticizing Covid-19 Vaccines], Evidence Shows — Dan Frieth, Reclaim the Net link
Oct 13, 2022 — Pfizer Board Member Scott Gottlieb Secretly Pressed Twitter to Censor Me Days before Twitter Suspended my Account Last Year – Alex Berenson, Unreported Truths link
Oct 12, 2022 — Another Renowned Academic Has Facebook Account Suspended For Spreading Covid “Misinformation” – The Pulse Wire link
Sep 29, 2022 — I’ve just been released from LinkedIn jail… I’m Out on Parole — Maryanne Demasi PhD link
Sep 26, 2022 — Say Only What We Want to Hear, or We Will Take Away Your Livelihood — Thorsteinn Siglaugsson, The Pulse link
Aug 22, 2022 — Subverting Medicine: The Role of the Federation of State Medical Boards — Dr. Emanual Garcia, GlobalResearch link
Aug 5, 2022 — Twitter Censors Senior Israeli Physician-Scientist Injured by Pfizer Vaccine — Children’s Health Defense, GreenMedInfo link
Feb 11, 2022 — Doctor who Discovered Omicron: I was told to Keep Quiet that this is a Mild Disease — Novinite link and link
Dec 5, 2021 — Researchers Afraid to Publish Vaccine Heart Inflammation Study & Risk Funding Loss From Big Pharma — Arjun Walia, The Pulse link
Dec 4, 2021— Dr. Sam White Has Won His High Court Appeal Against the General Medical Council — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link
Dec 2, 2021 — Publisher Blasts ‘Total Media Blackout’ of Robert Kennedy’s Bestseller on Dr. Fauci —Valerie Richardson, The Washington Times link
Nov 24, 2021 — Top Reasons Why Healthcare Professionals Refuse To Speak Up About Covid Vaccine Injury and Death — Lance D. Johnson, reprinted by Stillness in the Storm link
We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant
If you’re a provider, Wellness Resource Center can be your assistant for as little as $20 per month. We make thousands of resources instantly accessible with precisely organized libraries. Our site isn’t intended to replace the excellent books, articles, and videos available to all of us, but rather to make them more accessible when you need them.
Due to years of fulltime research, we’ve been able to bring together multiple perspectives, provide context, and make wonderful resources easier to find when you need them.
You can get a sense for the scope and quality of materials by reviewing our Newsletter Archive and by taking a look at the scope and organization of the Health & Wellness Education library. (Membership provides unlimited access to all the other libraries as well: Anatomy & Physiology, Breath & Pranayama, Meditation & Mindfulness, Sound & Mantras, Yoga Teaching Methodology, Energy & Subtle Body, and more.)
Since 2011, we’ve spent more than 10,000 hours cultivating and compiling excellent resources, and we continue to research full-time every day. Search engines and AI have their place, but we know from personal experience that they’re inadequate on their own as they’re designed to meet corporate and technical agendas. Providers need reliable sourcing, not limited perspectives mixed with propaganda, delivered out of context, or offered with hidden motives.
We consult hundreds of reference materials for each subject, organizing the curations into “lessons.” Each lesson is organized with jump-to links for quickly getting to what you need. A defined scope stated in the lesson overview gives you the flexibility to efficiently choose what best serves your particular need in the moment.
Context
This article is an excerpt from a vast resource curation on the corruption and betrayal of authority systems and their actions related to Covid, Bird Flu, and the Pandemic Industry.
Covid Vaccine Harms
Full curation of Covid vaccines here. Separate posts available for these sub-sections:
Essential, Verifiable Facts — Key points regarding the harms from Covid vaccines.
Heart Damage — Hundreds of sources on Covid vaccine and heart damage, from 2021 to 2025 paper reporting the vax accounted for “the vast majority of reported cases” of life-threatening heart inflammation.
Cancers, Turbo Cancers — “Peer-reviewed research links Covid-19 mRNA vaccines to ‘turbo cancer.'” Includes timeline of evidence.
Deaths, Clots in Deceased (you’re here) — Sudden and unexpected deaths, vax-caused deaths, more deaths among the vaccinated, fibrous clots in deceased.
More Harms — Evidence of the link between Covid injections and a long list of additional “serious adverse events” including cognitive impairment, autoimmune issues, miscarriages and more. Also included here are “vaxidents” — an onslaught of accidents serious enough to be in the news, occurring at unheard of rates.
Failure of Establishment Policies, Protocols, Mandates
Full curation here. Organized into these sub-sections:
Public Health Protocols as a Whole
Excess Deaths
“Standard of Care” & Legal Precedent
Hospital & Care Center Protocols, Overall
Coerced, Government Standard of Care
Financial Pressure to Use Failed & Dangerous Drug, Remdesivir
Majority of Covid Patients Put on Ventilators Died
Government-Devised, Costly Antiviral Standard of Care Made Patients Worse
Midazolam Causes Life-Threatening Breathing Problems, Permanent Brain Injury, Death
“Lockdowns” & Closures Failed & Caused Severe Harm
Masking Was Ineffective & Caused Harm
Disregard for Effective, Safe Treatments & Prevention Strategies
Natural Immunity & Wellness
Non-Pharmaceutical Therapies
Disparagement & Blocking Access to Safe Options
Ivermectin
Hydroxychloroquine
Excessive Pressure to Obtain Compliance
Disregard for Independent Healthcare Decisions
Architects of “Public Health” Protocols are Verifiably Corrupt
Pandemic Industry, Bird Flu, Mpox, etc.
Pandemic Industry & Virus X Playbook curation here.
Sources
Whistleblowers (Professionals) — Professionals who have served as whistleblowers by publicly testifying to issues with policy, protocols, mandates, injections or data integrity related to Covid or other Pandemic Industry agendas. Alphabetized list with quick links to the testimony of more than 800 professionals.
Sources & Resources — Summary list of all references cited within this multi-part section, with quick links to more than 4,000 sources alphabetized by author.