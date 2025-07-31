This post is a subset of a curation on Covid data integrity issues:

Other Integrity Issues with Official Reports — Data and official narratives were manipulated, biased and corrupted. This curation includes systemic censorship and suppression, while censorship and suppression of individuals is shown separately.

Censorship & Targeting of Individuals (you’re here) — Censorship, disparagement, and targeting of medical professionals, researchers, journalists, and others who acted independently or questioned authorized narratives. Some were also subjected to lawfare (weaponization of the legal system to threaten, defame or otherwise damage an opponent). Some were also subjected to lawfare (weaponization of the legal system to threaten, defame or otherwise damage an opponent).

Here we offer a curation of reports on censorship, disparagement, and targeting of medical professionals, researchers, journalists, and others who acted independently or questioned authorized narratives. Some were also subjected to lawfare (weaponization of the legal system to threaten, defame or otherwise damage an opponent).

“Science star” banned after “daring to conduct an ‘unauthorized’ study” on Covid treatment

French scientist, Didier Raoult, is making headlines again as the French Medical Council hands down a punishment for daring to conduct an ‘unauthorised’ study on the use of hydroxychloroquine for covid patients. Initially he was effectively given a slap on the wrist but now, in the interests of making an example of him to others, he’s been banned from practising medicine for a two year period from February 2025.

Alliance for Natural Health

“While she has saved thousands of lives, the establishment vilified her for refusing to use treatments they endorsed”

In a three-hour interview with Joe Rogan, Dr. Mary Talley Bowden recounts her experience in the trenches during the Covid-19 pandemic. While she has saved thousands of lives, the establishment vilified her for refusing to use treatments they endorsed. I encourage you to watch the entire episode, as it’s an eye-opening story of what went on behind the scenes.

Dr. Joseph Mercola

Doctor suspended for raising concerns

Dr. Sam White was suspended by the National Health Service in June 2021 for raising concerns about the safety of the Covid injection and informed consent…. “One child’s vaccine injury or death is one too many,” Dr White’s Crowd Justice page states.

The Expose

Licensed pharmacist with 30 years experience denied the ability to provide clients adequate information on Covid vaccines and alternative treatments.

When this pharmaceutical representative provided customers with informed consent, she was approached by the ‘higher ups’ at her company. What could possibly be the incentive for keeping patients from knowing the risks of medical products or from being given off-label drugs? Whatever the reason, many healthcare professionals were put in a compromised position, forced to administer shots they did not know the ingredients of and denied the ability to provide medicines that were safe and effective. Listen to this whistleblower share her perspective on this inhumane phenomenon.

Children’s Health Defense

“Good and decent GP” under scrutiny for the “sins” of providing informed consent, early treatment, home visits, and respect for his client’s decisions.

Dr. Ralph apparently had the temerity to be a good and decent GP, one who urged caution in the face of the relentless push to jab everyone in sight for an illness which, untreated, had low lethality and which, if treated, had virtually none. He respected his patients’ wishes to make their own decisions about medical interventions. He provided them with informed consent not only about the Covid inoculations but also about the consequences of the non-pharmacotherapeutic ‘health’ measures imposed, such as masking and social isolation, and he made home visits to those who did not have the wherewithal to travel for help. He provided those patients suffering from Covid with actual care, in opposition to the mystifying governmental health directives that provided none until a patient was so ill as to require hospitalization, at which point the measures then offered were detrimental if not dangerous. As a result, his practice, from 2020 through 2022, grew by approximately a thousand new patients. To any thinking physician there is no mystery that people would flock to a doctor who honored his profession by adherence to very basic medical tenets… For these ‘sins’ Dr. Ralph is now under scrutiny by the Medical Council of Ireland.

Dr. Emanual Garcia

German Doctors Searched & Monitored for Issuing Mask Exemptions

A “blacklist” of around 200 German doctors who issued mask exemptions was compiled by authorities, leading to house searches and monitoring by state security of those on the blacklist.

Lioness of Judah Ministry

Dr Anne McCloskey Fined for “Breaching Covid Regulations”

This is a terrifying reminder of what a dangerous system doctors operate within, which ensures doctors remain obedient and compliant even when medical ethics are being trashed. Anne was fined for breaching Covid regulations while speaking at an anti-lockdown rally in November 2020 in Derry.

Doc Malik

“The New Zealand Medical Council is still prosecuting doctors who cautioned patients about possible adverse effects of the Covid-19 vaccine in the early days of the pandemic. This has created an ongoing atmosphere of fear among practising doctors.”

Some cardiac surgeons are quietly advising cardiac bypass patients to refuse boosters if they want to stay healthy. At a recent hospital meeting of Auckland cardiologists, a participant told the meeting that the time has come to admit the source of the current epidemic of heart disease. The spike protein generated by the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines is a cardio toxin. As a result, cardiology waiting rooms and hospital cardiac wards are full, especially with young patients, and the problem is not going away. It is getting worse. The scale of the problem is off the charts, and it is crying out for a public discussion. So what is stopping this? The executive arm of our medical system is avoiding the obvious implications of key health data. The New Zealand Medical Council is still prosecuting doctors who cautioned patients about possible adverse effects of the Covid-19 vaccine in the early days of the pandemic. This has created an ongoing atmosphere of fear among practising doctors.

Guy Hatchard PhD

“Medics have been ‘smeared, gaslit and offered subtle threats of damaged career prospects’ when safety concerns have been raised”

UKMFA, DFPUK and HART have sent a joint open letter to the NHS Speaking Up Scheme Lead to voice our deep concern about the lack of support for NHS whistleblowers speaking up about Covid vaccine safety. We describe how medics have been ‘smeared, gaslit and offered subtle threats of damaged career prospects’ when safety concerns have been raised, constituting a major risk to patient safety and medical ethics.

UK Medical Freedom Alliance

Suppression of dissent within the VA

Shane Claytor, a former Navy Corpsman, Iraq War Veteran, and ICU nurse, has worked inside both the VA and private healthcare systems. Shane has seen firsthand how hospital policies, corporate interests, and government mandates have compromised patient care. In this interview, Shane reveals… the suppression of dissent within the VA, where speaking out against questionable policies—such as excessive isolation, improper use of ventilators, and the sidelining of early treatment options—led to retaliation, including an investigation that sidelined him for seven months.

Public Health Policy Journal

The Justice System isn’t Always an Adequate Shield from Targeting

The Netherlands police have arrested Arno van Kessel, the lead attorney suing Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte et al. for Covid-19 vaccine injuries.

John Leake

“Twitter Censors Senior Israeli Physician-Scientist Injured by Pfizer Vaccine”

Twitter last week censored Shmuel Shapira, M.D., MPH, for suggesting a connection between the monkeypox outbreak and mRNA COVID-19 vaccines… Shapira, who said he was injured after receiving his third dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, said Twitter demanded he remove a tweet that said: "Monkey pox cases were rare for years. During the last years a single case was documented in Israel. It is well established the mRNA vaccines affect the natural immune system. A monkey pox outbreak following massive covid vaccination: *Is not a coincidence."

Children’s Health Defense, GreenMedInfo

“A Remarkable Story from a Remarkable Doctor”

Soon after the declaration of the Covid–19 pandemic, Dr Binder began to vocalise his concerns over the flawed PCR tests, mask mandates and lockdowns to politicians, colleagues and members of the media. Shocked that he never received a reply, he began to vocalise his concerns online. On 9 April 2020, he published a blog on his website documenting his analysis of Covid–19. The blog, much to his surprise, went viral, with 20,000 views in 24 hours. Unbeknown to Dr Binder, when two of his medical colleagues read the blog, they alerted the Chief Executive of the Canton of Aargau of their “concerns” over Dr Binder’s sanity. On 11 April 2020, as Dr Binder was closing his surgery prior to going on holiday with his wife for an Easter break, he was alarmed to notice that outside his surgery, there was a heavily armed police presence—which he now knows was from the counter-terrorism unit. With just enough time to type an emergency message online, he then surrendered himself to police who proceeded to detain him on suspicion of being armed, a danger to himself and a danger to the public.

UK Column

“Professor Mark Skidmore was exonerated by MSU”

His landmark paper showing over 250,000 killed by the Covid vaccine is now back in the peer-reviewed literature. After a 7 month review by his university, Mark Skidmore, was exonerated of all charges and his new, improved paper was published in a more credible peer-reviewed journal.

Steve Kirsch

Authorities “cast dissent as danger, and evidence-based skepticism as extremism.” People who dared speak contrary to the authorized narrative were censored and targeted.

As of July 24, 2025, Wikipedia’s article on the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) includes a critical, long-overdue update…

“Meta, formerly Facebook, publicly disputed the report’s findings. In an August 2021 statement, Meta stated that the twelve individuals were responsible for only about 0.05% of all views of vaccine-related content on Facebook, regardless of accuracy. The company also criticized the CCDH’s methodology, stating it was based on a narrow, unrepresentative sample and lacked transparency.” [Wikipedia]

This isn’t just a correction. It’s the first official crack in the digital narrative war that for years has cast dissent as danger, and evidence-based skepticism as extremism.

Sayer Ji

Labeling to Suppress Questioning instead of Blind Obedience

Dr. Philip McMillan posted a question on LinkedIn: “Suppose autopsies showed vasculitis as the most common pathology in vaccinated deaths. Would we be concerned?” His post was flagged as “hateful speech.”

The Expose

Professionals self-censor to avoid financial punishment

These researchers… have decided that they’re not going to publish their findings [on coronary inflammation linked to the Covid vaccine]… because they are concerned about losing research money from the drug industry.

Arjun Walia

“Police Detective Facing Tribunal in Canada for Investigating Sudden Baby Deaths After Covid Vaccine Rollout”

Helen Grus was the one person in the department genuinely doing her job. When she heard of healthy babies suddenly dying in their mothers’ arms, she had to find out why. The powers didn’t like that.

Brucha Weisberger