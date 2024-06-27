Practice of culling (mass destruction of entire healthy flocks) when a PCR test is found positive to “eradicate” the virus is futile… Fear-mongering is designed to promote mass vaccination of animals and humans with lucrative pre-purchased contracts to the vaccine manufacturers and their NGO backers…. If human-to-human spread occurs in the future as expected by many, it will be the product of gain-of-function research that has gone on for years with the goal of creating harm to human populations. Be prepared with early prevention and treatment strategies on hand. – Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH

There are certainly pharmaceutical companies that would benefit from a human bird flu pandemic, but the industry might make even more money “preventing” a human pandemic by vaccinating farm animals, especially the world’s 33 billion chickens. So far, the government’s response to the bird flu has been to kill millions of chickens – 85 million birds killed since 2022. From an animal welfare perspective, it’s viciously cruel. From a sustainable agriculture perspective, it’s senseless. From a food justice perspective, it means skyrocketing food prices, more hungry people and worse food quality. – Alexis Baden-Mayer

Culling animals whenever a case is detected basically guarantees that natural immunity will never develop. A far saner strategy would be to eliminate the chickens that die from the infection but keep those who survive it alive. – Dr. Joseph Mercola

The response to bird flu outbreaks has so far been to kill healthy birds en mass. There will come a time when the only alternative to the mass culling of birds is to vaccinate them, which provides a lucrative and never-ending business for those who profit from vaccines. – The Expose, Apr 17, 2024

What we have to learn from the recent culling of 500,000 chickens for a bird flu in Victoria, suspiciously close to Australia’s version of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, is quite a wild ride. It will teach you science, it will reveal The $cience™. – Dr. Paul Oosterhuis

Devastating mortality is not needed to drive societal change; just the fear of it. You need a test, visuals such as masks and circles on the pavement, a dependent media, and a research and health establishment whose career opportunities are dependent on compliance… So, why are we seeing the current hysteria regarding bird flu, and why is the media promoting narratives such as potential mortality massively greater than the Spanish flu or any influenza outbreak in human history? The answer, presumably, lies earlier in this article. A very wealthy corporate and financial sector that is influential over governments and media that knows, and has demonstrated, that wealth can be concentrated to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars through fear of a virus. There is now a rapidly expanding army of virologists, ‘virus hunters,’ public health bureaucrats, and modelers whose sole reason for receiving funding is to find and publicize new variants of viruses. We have international public-private partnerships devoted to developing and distributing vaccines for such events, supported by taxpayer funding. – David Bell, Jun 10, 2024

Bird flu is man-made, that’s why they already have a vaccine for it… After independent research discovered this particular bird flu variant was man-made, former CDC director Robert Redfield said that for bird flu to jump to humans and spread it has to be a virus developed from gain-of-function research. They already have vaccines prepared should bird flu spread to humans. How do they already have a vaccine? It’s all based on genetic code and they know the genetic code, Dr. McCullough said. – The Expose, May 23, 2024

The PREP Act of 2005 provided additional immunity to the VAX Racket, which inaugurated our present era in which the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex is constantly [declaring] that the next emerging infectious disease is just round the corner. This VAX Racket needs emerging infectious diseases and aims to make sure we get one — or at least the appearance of one — every few years. The VAX Racket is currently working on getting Bird Flu up and running so that it can unload a ton of vaccines on the governments of the world. – John Leake, Jun 23, 2024

You’d think this would be the time to support farmers around the world who are trying to feed the hungry masses, and to encourage local food systems that are resilient in the face of supply-chain disruption. Instead, in country after country, World Economic Forum-affiliated leaders are cracking down on independent farmers and forcing them to comply with draconian new rules… In the United States, there are many small, regenerative organic farms that raise pastured meats, dairy, and poultry on perennial pastures, without the use of chemical fertilizers, using animal manure to feed the grasses in a beautiful holistic cycle that is environmentally friendly and has starkly lower methane and carbon emissions compared to industrial farming. It reduces nitrogen runoff into rivers and streams and prevents erosion. If our government truly cared about climate change and human health, bureaucrats and scientists would be visiting these farms, begging to learn how to implement their methods to save the planet. Instead, these farmers are facing increased harassment and raids by armed agents seeking to shut down their operations. – Tracy Thurman, Jun 5, 2024

Jun 27, 2024 — The Augurs of Virology; Mainstream press turns to Kristian Anderson and Ron Fouchier to explain bird flu; “In order to gain insight about bird flu, the reporter queried Kristian Anderson—who played an instrumental role in concealing the true origin of SARS-CoV-2—and Ron Fouchier, who notoriously altered H5N1 bird flu virus in a lab in order to make it infectious to ferrets” — John Leake link Jun 24, 2024 — Key Talking Points on Current Bird Flu Situation; Knowledge is Powerful Amidst Government False Narrative — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link Jun 24, 2024 — Government Attempts to Take Away Private Dairy Rights; “You may not drink your own cows’ milk” — Yanasa TV (YouTube) 16-mn video Jun 23, 2024 — The Hot Zone: VAX Racket — John Leake link Jun 22, 2024 — Idaho Cuts Off Water To Farmers. Cobalt Mining Scam Revealed. — The Jimmy Dore Show 16-min video Jun 22, 2024 — Chinese Single Immunization with H5N1 Virus-like Particle Vaccine Protects Chickens Against H5N1 Influenza but Enables More Viral Shedding; Poultry Vaccine Backfires with High Shedding Rate of Vaccinated Birds — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link Jun 20, 2024 — Bird Flu Update: Signposts of the Coming Rollout — Kit Knightly, OffGuardian link Jun 20, 2024 — H5N1 Update; “It’s a good idea to monitor Your Local Epidemiologist as she’s a proxy for the Establishment ‘science.’ … I say, beware of mass testing – it leads to mass vaccines.” — Bill Rice, Jr. link Jun 14, 2024 — Their Strategy in the War on Food; “Note that the measures these conspirators concocted have nothing to do with increasing the food supply to end famine – much as Event 201’s participants obsessed about vaccines and controlling misinformation rather than providing effective early treatment for disease. To state the obvious, neither simulation is really about solving hunger or viral contagion. They are designed to game out how to ram an agenda down the throats of an unwilling populace. Both exercises are classic examples of Hegelian Dialectic, the problem-reaction-solution strategy whereby a problem is created or used to stimulate public demand for a solution. The solution always involves pre-planned actions or legislation that never would have passed public approval before the problem was created.” — Tracy Thurman, Brownstone Institute link Jun 10, 2024 — Bird Flu, Fear, and Perverse Incentives — David Bell, Brownstone Institute link Jun 10, 2024 — One Flew over the Chickens’ Nest; “In response to questions over the decision to kill over 500,000 chickens in Victoria, Australia… the people making the decision had no verifiable evidence of a high risk infectious outbreak. The CSIRO, the Australian equivalent of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, is the closest possible source of the ‘outbreak’ and it is not the first time they have been involved in the emergence of ‘new’ viruses. The chicken cull would appear to be a manufactured crisis. — Dr. Ah Kahn Syed link Jun 10, 2024 — The Enemies of Food Freedom; “My previous article addressed the ongoing attacks on farmers across the globe. In today’s article, we will look at some of the culprits behind this agenda. For anyone who delved into the entities behind the tyrannical Covid policies, many names on the list below will seem quite familiar.” — Tracy Thurman, Brownstone Institute link Jun 5, 2024 — Diet, Injections, and Injunctions — Tracy Thurman, Brownstone Institute link May 23, 2024 — Bird Flu is Man-Made, That’s Why They Already Have a Vaccine For It — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link May 20, 2024 — U.S. Bankrolling Creation of Deadlier, More Contagious Bird Flu Strains; Under the guise of creating bird flu vaccines, U.S. government agencies and private funders like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation are bankrolling gain-of-function research to make bird flu viruses more lethal and transmissible among mammals — John-Michael Dumais, Children’s Health Defense link May 18, 2024 — Is ‘Avian Flu’ Anything to Fear? —Bert Oliver, Brownstone Institute link May 17, 2024 — Preparing a Pandemic; They already have “bird-flu” vaccines all ready for humans in the US even though no American ever actually got sick with bird flu — Brucha Weisberger link May 16, 2024 — Big Pharma Hopes For Another Cash Cow Vaccine With Bird Flu Gain of Function Research — Kim Iversen (Rumble) video May 6, 2024 — Was the Farmer Diagnosed with Bird Flu Vaccinated?; Is it a “new virus,” hemorrhage caused by C-19 injection or hemorrhage caused by ultrasound?; More than 6,000 cases in VAERS include note of covid vaccine and spelling variations of the word “hemorrhage” (see article for data) — Outraged Human link May 4, 2024 — The CDC is already mismanaging H5N1; The implications for the virus and the potential government response are vast and concerning — Dr. Vinay Prasad MD, MPH link Apr 28, 2024 — Iodine Nasal Spray and Gargle–First Line of Defense Against Avian Influenza — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link Apr 24, 2024 — Avian Flu: WHO’s New Propaganda Fear Campaign — Dr. Jonathan Gilthorpe PhD & Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet MD, Truth for Health Foundation link Apr 24, 2024 — ‘​​A Dangerous Vaccine for a Nothing Disease’: U.S. Stockpiling Bird Flu Vaccines; “The U.S. government says it has three FDA-approved H5N1 vaccines in its stockpile. However, experts questioned the effectiveness against current strains and raised concerns about potential side effects.” — John-Michael Dumais, Children’s Health Defense link Apr 19, 2024 — Bird Flu, Censorship & 100 Day Vaccines: 7 Predictions for “The Next Pandemic” — Kit Knightly, OffGuardian link Apr 18, 2024 — USDA/China Doing Gain-of-Function Work on H5N1 Bird Flu Since 2021 — John S. Leake & Nicholas Hulscher link Apr 17, 2024 — Will a False Bird Flu Pandemic be the End of Animal Agriculture and Usher in Food Rationing? — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link Apr 16, 2024 — Bird Flu Does Not Transmit to Humans; If it Does it Will be Because it has Been Engineered in a Lab — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link Apr 11, 2024 — Scamdemic Bird Flu: Vaccines for 33 Billion Chickens? Digital Food Rationing? The End of Animal Agriculture?; The overhyped threat of a human bird flu pandemic is a hoax to “reset” our food system — Alexis Baden-Mayer link Apr 10, 2024 — Dr. Joseph Mercola Advises on What You Can Do if Weaponised Bird Flu is Released — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link Aug 15, 2014 — Sloppy Practices by CDC Scientist Cited in Lab Mishap; “Sloppy lab practices by an experienced but overworked scientist rushing to get to a noon meeting is likely how the CDC cross-contaminated a specimen of a benign bird flu virus with a dangerous strain that can kill people, according to an internal agency investigation” — Alison Young, USA Today link

