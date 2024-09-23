Following is a compilation of reports for each of these points:

Protocols did not boost natural immunity, and support wellness. Non-pharmaceutical therapies were disregarded, disparaged and prohibited. Safe healthcare options were disparaged and blocked (including Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin).

Protocols Did Not Boost Natural Immunity and Support Wellness

Safe Protocol for Prevention & Early Treatment Ignored by Establishment

Studies have shown that vitamin D prevents coronavirus infections, prevents the complications and prevents death from viruses that cause severe acute respiratory infections. Vitamin D has been successfully used in covid. Also, Zinc is a known antiviral and essential for the optimal production of antibodies and T-cells. It has been successfully used in covid with, of course, good scientific evidence. The final nutrient, vitamin C, is an anti-viral and immune stimulant and the most powerful antioxidant for severely ill patients. It is used intravenously to prevent clinical deterioration, reduce hospitalisation rates, treat complications in hospitalised patients and wean patients off ventilators, thus reducing hospital stays. We also recommended the proven repurposed medicines hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin for early treatment. However, these were not applied in Australia. After many letters to the authorities, publications in the media and Zoom meetings with various ministers, my calls for prevention and early treatment were not acted upon. – Prof. Ian Brighthope, ret. medical practitioner with 40 years experience

Natural Immunity is as Protective as Covid Jab link Natural Immunity Wins 17-min video Fauci, CDC & FDA Conspired To Lie About Natural Immunity 19-min video WSJ: It’s Time Health Officials ‘Concede Its Opponents Were Right’ — Natural Immunity Protects Against Covid link Immunity Acquired From a Covid Infection is As Protective As Vaccination Against Severe Illness and Death, Study Finds link Are We Too Afraid of Germs? Immunologist Dr. Steven Templeton on Healthy Infections, the Appearance of Safety, and Shutdown Culture 1 hr video Covid Reinfections Clear Faster, Including in Unvaccinated People: Study link Catching a Cold Might Prevent a Severe Case of Covid-19 link One Simple Vitamin Protects You From Covid 72% – Definitive Study 9-min video Vitamin D Treatment Improved Condition of Covid-19 Patients, Study Finds link Vitamin D for Covid-19, Diabetes and Heart Health link Vitamin B1 is Vital to Protect Against Infectious Disease link Vitamin D, Now Conclusive 14-min video Probiotics May Prevent Covid-19 and Reduce Symptoms for Unvaccinated Individuals; The incidence of Covid-19 diagnosis among those taking probiotics was almost half that of those taking a placebo, a new study reveals link Study: Earthing May Have Therapeutic Effect on Covid-19 link Regular Exercise Protects Against Fatal Covid; New study shows that exercise, in almost any amount, reduced people’s risks for a severe coronavirus infection link Exercise May Be ‘The Most Important Medicine’ for Covid-19: Study link Exercise is the Most Important Medicine for Covid-19 link

Non-Pharmaceutical Therapies Were Disregarded, Disparaged, and Prohibited

Hospital Doctors and Administrators Refused to Provide Safe & Effective Treatments

Though the witnesses I interviewed were from all over the country, their experiences with hospitals were all the same — namely, no treatment was offered to their sick family members apart from supplemental oxygen, Remdesivir, and then intubation and ventilation, ultimately resulting in death. Several witnesses heard about treatment modalities such as methylprednisolone, ivermectin, and anti-coagulants only after their family members were languishing in hospital. To their astonishment, hospital doctors steadfastly refused to administer these drugs to their dying family members, and hospital administrators even fought court orders to do so. — John Leake

So, The Early Treatment Did Save Lives; Study published in Lancet demonstrates the evidence link Covid-19 Mortality Risk Correlates Inversely with Vitamin D3 Status, and a Mortality Rate Close to Zero Could Theoretically Be Achieved at 50 ng/mL 25(OH)D3: Results of a Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis — published Oct 14, 2021 in Nutrients (peer-reviewed journal) link The effect of 1-hydroxy-vitamin D treatment in hospitalized patients with Covid-19: A retrospective study link Role of Vitamin D in the Prevention of Covid-19; Meta-Analysis Confirms Favorable Role Overlooked by Medical Orthodoxy link Updated Protocol for Covid Vax Recipients, Long Covid, Shedding; Now includes niacin protocol for brain fog, memory, and energy [March 2024] link Therapies to Prevent Progression of Covid-19, Including Hydroxychloroquine, Azithromycin, Zinc, and Vitamin D3 With or Without Intravenous Vitamin C: An International, Multicenter, Randomized Trial link A Review of Helpful Antiviral Strategies link “The Onion Scandal”; “Shocking and catastrophic scandal of sidelining a proven, cheap, accessible treatment, in the midst of a respiratory pandemic: A letter [was] sent to the journal Springer in Dec 2020 by two scientists offering 40 years of evidence… Covid patients were instead told that there was nothing that could be done for them; that they should stay home til they could no longer breathe, at which point they were ventilated in hospitals, and many died.” link Ginkgo Biloba May Help to Break Down Microclots Caused by the Covid Spike Protein link There is Hope – EDTA Chelation Works and What Really Is Covid? [Dec 20, 2022] link Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Spearheads Covid-19 Treatment [Apr 26, 2020] link 10,000 Covid Patients, Almost Zero Deaths: The ‘Miracle’ of Imperial Valley link Joachim Gerlach: Covid Treatment Protocol, from Early-Onset SARS-CoV-2 Infection to Acute and Long Covid link Recent Study: Black and Green Tea Can Inactivate the Covid-19 Omicron Subvariants link Galectin-3 and the Key to Relieving Covid-19 Symptoms; Modified citrus pectin, meditation and music reduce galectin-3 (which “spurs cytokines and can cause excessive damage”) link Botanical medicine for a Covid-vaccine injured heart link How to Restore Lost Sense of Smell and Taste After Covid-19 Infection 13 min video Effectiveness of Nutritional Supplements for Attenuating the Side Effects of SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines link Resolving Persistent Spike Protein Syndrome link The Biology of Lactoferrin, an Iron-Binding Protein That Can Help Defend Against Viruses and Bacteria link How Modern Medicine’s Failings are Being Mitigated by Holistic Therapies link

Safe Healthcare Options Were Disparaged & Blocked

Hydroxychloroquine

Hydroxychloroquine Does Save Lives After All, New Study Finds: Will We Hear Apologies? link Hydroxychloroquine Reduces Covid-19 Mortality, Study Finds link Doctors, Not Bureaucrats, Know Best; “In July 2020 a group of doctors from around the U.S., who had been successfully treating Covid patients, held a press conference they called the White Coat Summit, attempting to counter the maligning of HCQ.” link Deadly Policy: Peer-Reviewed Cross-Country Study Finds That Routine Hydroxychloroquine Access May Have Prevented Over 520,000 Covid-19 Deaths link Dutch Court Cancels Fine for Writing Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine Prescriptions to Treat Covid link Access to Hydroxychloroquine Is Associated with Reduced Covid-19 Mortality: A Cross-Country Analysis link Hydroxychloroquine Associated With Lower Covid-19 Mortality: Study; The French study included 30,202 patients link Epidemic of Fraud – The Attack on Hydroxychloroquine 2-hr documentary Efficacy and safety of in-hospital treatment of Covid-19 infection with low-dose hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin in hospitalized patients: A retrospective controlled cohort study link

Ivermectin

People Who Received Ivermectin Were Better Off, Study Finds; Ivermectin recipients recovered faster than others link Ivermectin Worked: New Peer-Reviewed Study Proves It link Regular Use of Ivermectin as Prophylaxis for Covid-19 Led Up to a 92% Reduction in Covid-19 Mortality Rate in a Dose-Response Manner: Results of a Prospective Observational Study of a Strictly Controlled Population of 88,012 Subjects, [Aug 31, 2022] link Ivermectin ‘Works Throughout All Phases’ Of Covid According To Leaked Military Documents [Jan 12, 2022] link Widespread Ivermectin Use Has Caused a 97% Drop in Coronavirus Cases in Delhi, India [Sep 29, 2021] link Ivermectin as a Potential Drug for Treatment of Covid-19: An In-Sync Review with Clinical and Computational Attributes [Jan 3, 2021] link Ivermectin Docks to the SARS-CoV-2 Spike Receptor-binding Domain Attached to ACE2 [Sep/Oct 2020] link Australian Professor: Ivermectin ‘Amazingly Successful’ in Killing Coronavirus [Aug 15, 2020] link The FDA-Approved Drug Ivermectin Inhibits the Replication of SARS-CoV-2 in vitro [Apr 3, 2020] link Ivermectin Reduces SARS-CoV-2 Replication In Laboratory Studies [Sep 18, 2021] link New Study Vindicates Ivermectin; 60% reduction in hospitalization and death link Send This Article to People Who Say “Ivermectin Doesn’t Work for Covid-19” [Jun 10, 2024] link Chris Cuomo Backtracks on Vaccine Injury Suggestion, Touts Ivermectin; Former CNN host said he was ’sick’ like people injured by Covid-19 vaccines link Ivermectin for Covid-19: Real-Time Meta Analysis of 101 Studies link Best Day Ever for Ethical Physicians and Patients – Game Over for FDA’s Outright Lies and Disinformation on Ivermectin; Signed order received last night link The Case Against Ivermectin to Prevent and Treat Covid-19 Has Been Reversed by the Court link Remember When Late Night Hosts Mocked Ivermectin? – Now Approved By FDA To Treat Covid 15-min video Significant Victories for Medical Doctors and Ivermectin in Malaysia link Intensive Ivermectin Use Yielded 74 Percent Reduction in Excess Deaths in Peru: New Study link Ivermectin Appears To Save Man’s Life After Judge Orders Hospital To Treat His Severe Covid link Ivermectin’s Politicisation is a Warning Sign for Doctors [Apr 1, 2021] link Ivermectin Is Now OK To Treat Covid – Says The FDA 40-min video FDA Refuses to Change Anti-Ivermectin Statements After Court Ruling link FDA In Court For the Ivermectin Statements 37-min video FDA Drops Bombshell New Guidance: Ivermectin Can Be Prescribed To Treat Covid-19 link Doctors Can Prescribe Ivermectin for Covid-19: FDA Lawyer link The War on Ivermectin video Dutch Court Cancels Fine for Writing Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine Prescriptions to Treat Covid link Why Is It Easier to Get This Deadly Treatment Than Ivermectin? link + transcript ‘FDA Is Not a Physician’: Appeals Court Sides With Doctors on Ivermectin for Covid-19 link Pre-Clinical Support of High Quality Ivermectin Studies: The Quality of Science Has Been Despicable in Key Areas for the Past Three Years link She Died After Being Refused Ivermectin. Now, Her Family Is Speaking Out link The Government Assault Against Ivermectin and Other Safe SARS-2 Treatments, Sep 1, 2021 link It’s Time for the World to Celebrate, not Denigrate, Ivermectin, Jul 22, 2021 link Canada Declares Holy War on Ivermectin – Two doctors suspended in June 2024 – $44780 fine, re-education camps, and a college employee goes undercover dressed up as a trucker [Jun 29, 2024] link FDA Concedes on Ivermectin, Yet Deeper Concerns Exist; Humans may not fully appreciate the real benefits and values of nature, including its role in preventing epidemics link College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan Suspends and Fines Doctor for Prescribing Ivermectin and Fines him $44,784 [Jun 23, 2024] link

