Bird's Eye View

Bird's Eye View

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Esther Lee's avatar
Esther Lee
3dEdited

When I got the Covid vaccines, before learning they were neither safe nor effective, after each shot I remember they had us sit in a chair for about half an hour, in case we felt dizzy or had chest pain or had a serious reaction. I thought huh--I've never done this with any other vaccines. But I explained it away. It was just an extra precaution, I thought. Right? It must be a positive protocol with positive motives. I truly thought corruption wasn't possible. Thank you for the work you do helping us understand the truth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Shelly Thorn
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Shelly Thorn
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture