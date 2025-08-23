The CDC drafted, but never sent, an alert to the U.S. public about the link between Covid-19 vaccines and myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) because CDC officials worried that people would panic. The e-mail, dated May 15, 2021, eight months after the CDC identified myocarditis as an adverse event of special interest or a potential side effect, contained conversations between CDC officials and pharmaceutical industry representatives about why an alert should not be issued.

Perimyocarditis — Sometimes used interchangeably with myopericarditis [source] or otherwise referring to both pericarditis and myocarditis [source]

Myopericarditis — Pericarditis symptoms with evidence of the involvement of the heart muscle [source]

Myocarditis — Inflammation of the heart muscle; “an inflammation of the myocardium that can often be associated with cardiac dysfunction and arrhythmias, and is even one of the leading causes for sudden cardiac death in athletes” [source]

Cardiac Arrest — The heart stops beating (electrical issue) [source] ; “results in loss of consciousness and absence of a pulse” [source]

[In the Pfizer clinical trials:] “There were five cardiac arrest deaths in the vaccine group and only one in the placebo group. What that means is that if you take that vaccine, you’re [five times] more likely to die from a fatal cardiac arrest over the next six months than if you don’t. What it also means is that for every life they save by preventing a death from Covid, they are killing four people from cardiac arrest .” Data analyst Edward Dowd corroborated Kennedy’s findings when he did his own deep dive on the Pfizer clinical trials. — September 2023

New FDA and CDC Study Shows They Know Covid Vaccines are Causing Myocarditis in Children but They Refuse to Pull Them from the Market — February 2022

Many side-effects are being reported after Covid-19 vaccinations and myocarditis is the most commonly reported sequelae [condition as a consequence] post vaccination. Majority of these diseases are associated with Covid-19 mRNA vaccines. Various studies have established a temporal relationship between these complications, yet the causality and the underlying pathogenesis remain hypothetical. In this review, we aim to critically appraise the available literature regarding the cardiovascular side effects of the various mRNA vaccines and the associated pathophysiology. — March 2022

The Covid-19 vaccines cause myocarditis, the FDA and all the regulatory agencies agree. As a cardiologist, I can tell you if somebody has myocarditis, we can’t let them play sports because the surge of adrenaline will trigger a cardiac arrest. Our guidelines before Covid said don’t let somebody with myocarditis play sports. So now athletes have taken the vaccine, they’re developing myocarditis, they’re playing sports and for some unfortunate ones, it triggers a cardiac death. This is a straightforward relationship. This is not controversial. — August 2023

Myocarditis and pericarditis only occur after vaccination and not after Covid-19 infection, according to a recent preprint led by researchers at Oxford University, which compared health outcomes among Covid-vaccinated and unvaccinated children. — May 2024

Four patients… from 22-43 years old… reported clinical symptoms of heart failure including fatigue, orthopnea, paroxysmal nocturnal dyspnea, and peripheral edema starting within three weeks from receiving the second dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine. Patients had no prior known cardiac history or predisposing conditions. — Journal of Cardiac Failure, April 2023

Data show the incidence of heart attacks among young people has risen by two-thirds since 2019. — October 2024

Pfizer has completed its $6.7 billion acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals, finalizing a deal that involves multiple cardiovascular properties. The transaction was first announced back in December 2021… “As an organization, we have to make thoughtful, well-informed capital allocation decisions when it comes to research and development and mergers and acquisitions and drive innovations and advancements in our business model.” — March 2022

October 24, 2022, the FAA changed the EKG requirements necessary for pilots to fly. With no public announcement or explanation, the agency expanded the allowable range for PR, a measure of heart function. Widening this parameter means those with potential heart damage are now allowed to fly commercial aircraft. Evidence suggests that pilots’ worsening heart health is due to adverse effects of Covid-19 shots. An estimated 20% of pilots screened may have suffered heart damage due to Covid-19 shots, and the FAA may have been forced to widen the EKG parameters so pilots could continue to fly. — January 2023

Many symptoms of long Covid and injuries from Covid-19 shots may be due to microclots throughout the body. A triple anticoagulant therapy — aspirin, fibrinolytic enzymes and ivermectin may help. Vaughn and colleagues have treated more than 1,500 such patients, with close to 80% experiencing a significant reduction in symptoms. Typical diagnostic scans can’t detect microclots, and many people suffering are told by their doctors that symptoms are all in their head. — October 2023

Over the past two years (2021 and 2022), more than 1,650 professional and amateur athletes have collapsed due to cardiac events and 1,148 of them proved fatal. — January 2023

There are about 800 papers in the peer-reviewed literature dealing with the Covid vaccine and the heart. There is a distinct syndrome of Covid-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis and myopericarditis [likely indicating a “substantial size of damaged tissue in the heart”]… Messenger RNA is found in the human heart, according to a paper by Crossin and Colleagues; the spike protein is intensely straining on the heart . A paper by Bonemeir showed that in living tissue necropsies, there’s inflammation and the inflammation results in either an abnormal heart rhythm… [or] it becomes a tachycardia, degenerating to ventricular fibrillation and asystole [cessation of electrical and mechanical cardiac activity] as a mode of sudden death largely triggered by adrenaline during sports or between 3:00 AM and 6:00 AM … It can result in heart failure if it’s a substantially large area of the myocardium. — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH, 14-min video

US Army National Guard Specialist Karoline Stancik, 24 [was] hospitalised for heart complications due to Moderna Covid injections. After her first dose, she developed a headache, sinus problems, cough and chest pain. After her second dose a month later, she developed intense adverse reactions, including high heart rate, dizziness, neuropathic pain and difficulty breathing. She suffered her first heart attack after receiving the second dose of Moderna’s Covid “vaccine.” Stancik has now had three heart attacks and a stroke and, at the age of 24, is having a pacemaker fitted. — “US Army Admits that mRNA Injection Caused Soldier’s Heart Condition” June 2024

A world-renowned immunologist is sounding the alarm after his peer-reviewed research uncovered a devastating surge in a deadly heart condition among people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.” Dr. János Szebeni , an internationally recognized European immunologist, issued a stomach-churning warning to the world after confirming that the injections have caused a staggering 115,100% surge in myocarditis. Myocarditis is a “silent killer” at the center of the sudden deaths crisis that emerged after the Covid injections were rolled out for public use in early 2021… The study’s peer-reviewed findings were published [Mar 31, 2025] in the prestigious journal Pharmaceutics… The prominent Hungary-based physician-investigator… argues that mRNA “vaccines” must be reclassified as gene therapies . — January 2025

A sweeping new investigation led by Dr. Jaehyeong Cho , Dong Keon Yon and colleagues at Kyung Hee University as well as other major Korean centers and published in Scientific Reports Aug. 7, 2025, has mapped the global pharmacovigilance landscape of two potentially life-threatening heart inflammations — myocarditis and pericarditis — across more than five decades of safety reports… The results are striking… Covid-19 mRNA vaccines accounted for the vast majority of reported cases in both categories… — August 2025

The [Covid] vaccine is injected and the lipid nanoparticles go all around the body. They circulate to the heart. Lipid nanoparticles inject their mRNA into the myocardial cells, the myocytes. The myocytes express this foreign protein. The immune system recognizes this foreign protein and attacks the whole cell. It’s so simple, a fact that’s confirmed by numerous leading doctors and scientists. The myocardial cells, under the instructions of the mRNA, produces the spike protein and it doesn’t wash away… Of course, that’s what causes the damage to the heart… — June 2025

Aug 12, 2025 — Global Data Bombshell: Covid-19 mRNA Vaccines Top List of Drugs Most Often Reported with Heart Inflammation — TrialSiteNews link

Jul 27, 2025 — mRNA Injury Stories – Scottish footballer Brian Morgan, 35, Passed Away After Suffering Cardiac Arrest. — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 22, 2025 — mRNA Injury Stories – 15 Year Old Canadian Hockey Player Dies Of Cardiac Arrest — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 20, 2025 — UK: Morgan Mcglynn Carr Has Triple-Negative Breast Cancer, Ben Lewis Has Inoperable Bowel Cancer; IT: Motorcycle Racer Enea Bastianini Has Appendicitis; NZ: Radio Host Mel Homer Has Leukemia — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jul 5, 2025 — There’s Something Wrong With Trump 47; Rocker David Roach Has Aggressive Cancer; CA: Bassist Matt Keil Diagnosed With ALS; Sen. Patrick Brazeau Collapses Mid-Debate; IN: VP Dankhar Collapses At Event — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jul 2, 2025 — Fully Vaccinated Indian Actress, Who Promoted the Shots to Millions of Fans, Dies at 42 From Cardiac Arrest — Lioness of Judah Ministry link

Jun 27, 2025 — Water, Water Everywhere—And, Everywhere, More Dead: Reports From NZ To The USA (and Uruguay) — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 25, 2025 — Kristi Noem Rushed To Hospital (“Allergic Reaction”); Ronnie Mcdowell Slurs Words On Stage, Rushed To Hospital; T-Rex Has Seizure During Rap Battle; UK: TV Journo Dermot Murnaghan Has Prostate Cancer — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 20, 2025 — “Safe and Effective”: Fully Vaccinated Food Network Star Anne Burrell Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Dies Suddenly at 55: Renowned chef made several posts celebrating multiple Covid injections. — Lioness of Judah link

Jun 19, 2025 — Pilot Incapacitation – United Airlines Flight UA-71 (AMS-EWR) From Amsterdam To Newark, NJ, USA On April 15, 2025 – Pilot Had A “Heart Ache” — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 19, 2025 — Spike Protein Found in Brain Vasculature Up to 17 Months After Vaccination: Hemorrhagic Stroke Cases Examined —Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link

Jun 13, 2025 — Landmark Analysis Dissolves 3 Major Myths About Covid Vaccine–Induced Myocarditis: McCullough Foundation Scholar Dr. M. Nathaniel Mead Reveals the True Risks—Supported by 341 Citations — Nicolas Hulscher MPH link and 1.25-hr video

Jun 12, 2025 — From Albania To New Zealand, Many, Many More Strange “Drownings,” In/Near Rivers, Lakes, Tubs, Swimming Pools & At The Beach: Why?? — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 10, 2025 — The Rise in Cardiovascular Conditions, Myocarditis in Children: Dr. Kirk Milhoan — American Thought Leaders, Epoch TV 46-min video

Jun 9, 2025 — Vaccine Myocarditis Data — Dr. John Campbell, The Vaccine Reaction link

Jun 8, 2025 — Deadly Heart Condition Surges 115,100% in Covid mRNA-Vaccinated — Frank Bergman, Slay News link

Jun 5, 2025 — Younger people are suffering strokes – Why could that be?; “As the effects of the mRNA injections continue to rip through populations, the establishment is again attempting to get ahead of the story and control the narrative. A few years ago, we began being subjected to a plethora of pathetic and bizarre explanations provided in corporate media regarding the sudden increase in heart attacks in younger people, and even children. Now we are seeing the same tactic being deployed with increasing cases of strokes.” — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

June 2025 — Expression of SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein In Cerebral Arteries: Implications for hemorrhagic stroke Post-mRNA vaccination; “Spike protein expression was detected in 43.8% of vaccinated patients. SARS-CoV-2 spike protein persists in cerebral arteries up to 17 months post-vaccination. Spike protein was expressed in the intima of the cerebral arteries… Findings highlight concerns about mRNA vaccine biodistribution and long-term safety.” — Nakao Ota et al, Journal of Clinical Neuroscience link

May 30, 2025 — Postpandemic Cardiac Mortality Rates — Dr. Jason H. Wasfy MD, et al, JAMA Cardiology link

May 29, 2025 — Covid-19: 51% Suspect Heart Damage From Vaccine — Rasmussen Reports link

May 29, 2025 — Robert Fripp Has Emergency Heart Surgery; Catherine Marks, Kanye’s Producer, Has Huge Uterine Fibroid; Sky Sports’ Jo Wilson Fights Off Cervical Cancer; Heather Peace (“Eastenders”) Has Breast Cancer — Mark Crispin Miller link

May 28, 2025 — NCI Testimony: Dr. Chris Shoemaker Exposes Injection Data; “In his testimony before the National Citizens Inquiry, Dr. Chris Shoemaker presented a damning overview of the dangers linked to Covid-19 ‘vaccines.’ Drawing on government data, peer-reviewed studies, and clinical insights, Dr. Shoemaker detailed the huge rise in mortality, cardiac injuries, and pregnancy complications following mass ‘vaccination’ campaigns. His testimony underscored not only the medical risks but also the systemic suppression of truth by regulatory bodies and governments.” — Dr. Trozzi link

May 22, 2025 — FDA Tightens Heart Tox Warnings On mRNA Covid Vaccines; “The FDA has instructed Pfizer and Moderna to add stronger warnings to the labels of their Covid-19 vaccines about the risk of cardiotoxicity in some patients, citing a recent study and new data.” — Phil Taylor, Pharma Phorum link

May 22, 2025 — Pfizer, Moderna Must Add Stronger Warnings About Possible Heart Damage From Covid Vaccines, FDA Says: The vaccine makers must expand information about the age groups at risk and warn that myocardial damage has commonly been long-lasting among those who suffer vaccine-related myocarditis, the FDA said Wednesday. — Brenda Baletti, PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

May 20, 2025 — Ventricular Arrhythmias after Covid-19 Vaccination: Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic Study Show Cardiac Side Effect Commonly Fatal — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link

May 19, 2025 — Heart Failure with Severely Reduced Ejection Fraction From Covid-19 Vaccine Myocardial Damage: Young People Face Hard Reality after Shots — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link

May 18, 2025 — Pilot Incapacitation – Lufthansa Plane Files Without A Pilot For 10 Minutes! Captain In Lavatory, While Co-Pilot Lost Consciousness; “Commercial Airline Pilot Incapacitations In-Flight In 2025: 9… In 2024: 14… In 2023: 25” — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 5, 2025 — Jill Biden Falters At Pope’s Funeral; Tina Knowles Has Breast Cancer; Hailey Bieber Has 2 Ovarian Cysts; Twins’ Tony Oliva & Kent Hrbek Have Strokes Days Apart; Lil Uzi Vert Rushed To Hospital — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 29, 2025 — Bioinformatics Scientists Confirm Covid ‘Vaccines’ Caused Sudden Heart Deaths Surge; "A group of leading bioinformatics scientists has just confirmed that Covid mRNA 'vaccines' are responsible for a global surge in sudden deaths caused by heart attacks and cardiac arrests." — Frank Bergman, Slay News link

Apr 29, 2025 — Twelve-Month All-Cause Mortality after Initial Covid-19 Vaccination with Pfizer-BioNTech or mRNA-1273 among Adults Living in Florida; “Florida adults who received BNT162b2 had significantly higher risk of 12-month all-cause, cardiovascular, Covid-19, and non-Covid-19 mortality compared to matched mRNA-1273 recipients.” — Retsef Levi et al, MedRxiv link

Apr 17, 2025 — Justin Bieber Has Stopped “Eating And Sleeping”; Ryan Adams “Stumbling Around” On Stage; Rocker Dennis Peters Has Prostate Cancer; Adam Devine, 41, “May Be Dying” Due To Childhood Injuries (!) — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 16, 2025 — mRNA Injury Stories – Young Teacher Suddenly Dies Aged Just 24 Leaving Her Pupils And Friends ‘Heartbroken’; “Young Covid-19 Vaccinated Teachers (A Vaccine Mandated Profession) Are Still Dropping Dead From Heart Attacks At The Age Of 24.” — Dr. William Makis MD link

Apr 15, 2025 — Ronnie Dunn Leaves Stage Mid-Concert; Zayn Malik Cancels Show At The Last Minute; UK: Footie Morten Spencer Retires At 21, Tennis Pro Fran Jones Collapses Mid-Game; IT: Comic Andrea Pucci Halts Show — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 12, 2025 — UK: Dame Esther Rantzen Dying Of Lung Cancer, DJ Chris Stark Has Testicular Cancer; BR: Singer Netinho Has Lymphatic Cancer; AU: Footballer Danielle Laidley Has Brain Cancer — Mark Crispin Miller link

Mar 31, 2025 — Expanded Spectrum and Increased Incidence of Adverse Events Linked to Covid-19 Genetic Vaccines: New Concepts on Prophylactic Immuno-Gene Therapy, Iatrogenic Orphan Disease, and Platform-Inherent Challenges; “The mRNA-LNP vaccine-induced incidence rates of all 12 distinct adverse events were massively higher than those after flu vaccination, with heart disease and thrombosis having the highest, roughly a ~1200- and ~500-fold increased risk, respectively.” — Janos Szebeni, Pharmaceutics link

Mar 22, 2025 — Pilot Incapacitation – Mar.10, 2025 Flight QF505 (BNE-SYD) Brisbane To Sydney – Qantas Pilot Collapsed With Chest Pains — Dr. William Makis MD link

Feb 27, 2025 — Michael Tilson Thomas, Kansas And The Mavericks, Italian Singer Gigi Finizio And Swedish Rocker “Henka” Andersson All Halt Performing Due To Cancer; Spurs Sideline Victor Wembanyama (Blood Clot) — Mark Crispin Miller link

Feb 20, 2025 — New Study – Vitamin D Protects Against Covid-19 mRNA Injection-Induced Myocarditis: 73.3% of myocarditis cases had low vitamin D — linked to higher inflammation, heart damage, and ICU admissions –while sufficient levels were associated with reduced severity. — Nicolas Hulscher MPH link

Feb 20, 2025 — Diagnosis and Treatment of Covid Shot Cardiovascular Damage, including Cardiac Amyloidosis — Dr. Vliet, Truth for Health Foundation 1.5 hr video

Feb 18, 2025 — The Protective Role of Ritamin D in BNT162b2 Vaccine-Related Acute Myocarditis — Hing Wai Tsang et al, Frontiers in Immunology link

Feb 11, 2025 — Can red light therapy mend our children’s hearts? New research is revealing the extent to which Covid injections have harmed children. But red light therapy offers a beacon of hope. — World Council for Health link

Feb 6, 2025 — Old, Common Anti-Inflammatory Drug Effectively Reduces Recurrent Heart Inflammation: Colchicine may treat heart conditions such as myocarditis that are rising in the wake of Covid-19 and its vaccines, a new study shows. — George Citroner, The Epoch Times link

Feb 4, 2025 — Reports Of Autopsies In VAERS And Associated Adverse Events Linked To Cause Of Death; “The absolute number of autopsy reports in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reports System (VAERS) for 2021-2023 is 18 times higher (1,714% increase) than the average for 2018-2020. The reporting rate of autopsies (as a % of death reports) for Covid-19 injectable product (IP) decreased significantly by [78%] when compared to Influenza vaccines in the same time frame… The large decrease in reporting rate of autopsy as a percentage of death reports, combined with the large increase in absolute counts of autopsy reports in the Covid-19 IP context indicates that there is an unexplained void in the data with regard to autopsy reports… A large percentage of autopsy-linked VAERS reports in the context of the Covid-19 IP are linked to myocarditis, cardiac arrest and PE, and suggests that the Covid-19 IPs are deterministic for death due to myocarditis, cardiac arrest, and PE. Confirmation of this theory can, and should have been obtained by way of autopsy.” — Jessica Rose PhD, Science, Public Health Policy and the Law link

Jan 27, 2025 — The U.K. Knew Covid Vaccines Cause Harm and Had £1.7 Billion Ready for Injuries — Patrick Christys, The Vaccine Reaction link

Jan 27, 2025 — Atrial Fibrillation Linked to Age, Covid-19 and Vaccination on the Rise; “A study conducted in Italy in 2023 found a higher likelihood of atrial fibrillation (AFib) being reported after receiving mRNA shots compared to viral vector vaccines… Moderna’s Spikevax showed a higher frequency of AFib related reports than Pfizer/BioNTech’s Comirnaty. Additionally, AFib has been identified as a potential precursor to mRNA Covid vaccine-induced pericarditis.” — Rishma Parpia, The Vaccine Reaction link

Jan 24, 2025 — Lipid Nanoparticles in Covid Vaccines Travel to Vital Organs, Including Heart: A new study of the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine in mice found that lipid nanoparticles containing the spike protein dispersed to major vital organs, including the heart. Scientists say this type of research should have been done before the Covid-19 vaccines were rolled out to the global population. — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Jan 16, 2025 — In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, January 6-13, 2025 — Mark Crispin Miller link

​Jan 14, 2025 — Nanocarrier Imaging at Single-Cell Resolution across Entire Mouse Bodies with Deep Learning; “We demonstrate that intramuscularly injected LNPs carrying SARS-CoV-2 spike mRNA reach heart tissue, leading to proteome changes, suggesting immune activation and blood vessel damage.” — Jie Luo et al, Nature Biotechnology link

Jan 12, 2025 — Alison Hall, who reported Olivia Munn’s breast cancer, has breast cancer; FOX’s Wayne Dawson has oral cancer; UT’s Cade Stover has emergency appendectomy; country star Raul Malo has liver cancer — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jan 5, 2025 — Catastrophic Neurological and Psychiatric Damage from Covid-19 ‘Vaccines’: Increased risks of ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke, transient ischemic attack, myelitis, myasthenia gravis, Alzheimer’s disease, cognitive impairment, depression, anxiety, and sleep disorders. — Nicolas Hulscher MPH link

Jan 5, 2025 — 50-Year-Old is Killed by Covid Vaccine—Big Pharma Says “We are incredibly proud”; “The evidence that her husband had been killed by the Covid vaccine he had received less than two months earlier was so clearly established that his family was eventually given a one-time tax-payer funded award of £120,000… Though his primary care physician and the hospital staff that treated him all believed Neil Miller’s death was caused by the Covid vaccine, there was no mention of VITT on the certificate of death Kam Miller initially received. It would take almost a year to get this corrected… An AstraZeneca spokesperson told the British newspaper that patient safety ‘is our highest priority. We are incredibly proud of the role Vaxzevria played in ending the global pandemic,’ the company spokesperson said.” — Jennifer Margulis link

Jan 3, 2025 — Urgent: A Young Child Died of Cardiac Arrest After Being Jabbed During Moderna’s Key Covid Vaccine Trial: Moderna has not reported the death to a public trial registry or published results that show the death, effectively hiding it for years. What did the FDA know and did it respond? The agency won’t say — Alex Berenson link

Jan 2, 2025 — 2025 – The Year Everybody Knows Somebody; “By April 16, 2021, only one third of a year, the Covid ‘vaccine’ deaths reported to VAERS were more than fifteen times greater than each of the other three full years… Most of the public has only heard about myocarditis in young male athletes and has not made the causal attribution of stroke, cancer, pulmonary embolism, and sudden kidney failure to Covid gene drug injections. Why is there such a failure of messaging regarding these oft-fatal injections? The issues of leadership, strategy, and efficiency of utility must be solved in order to change public opinion based on truth, not propaganda… Hundreds of thousands of people died in the United States from Covid gene drug injections. Including hospital Covid protocols, more than one million Americans have been killed in the name of Healthcare.” — John Beaudoin Sr. (Coquin de Chen) link

Dec 22, 2024 — Mariah Carey cancels Pittsburgh show; Goo Goo Dolls cancel South Africa tour; Southside Johnny quits performing; Trump strategist collapses at the podium; UK: Max George halts gigs over “heart issues” — Mark Crispin Miller link

Dec 15, 2024 — (Heart) Breaking: Rhys Hoole suddenly injured after COVID-19 vaccine — Raphael Lataster, PhD link

Dec 11, 2024 — Twelfth Amendment to the Declaration under the PREP Act for Covid-19 Medical Countermeasures; “A PREP Act declaration is specifically for the purpose of providing immunity from liability… [This amendment is] to extend the duration of the Declaration to December 31, 2029.” — U.S. Federal Government link and link

Dec 9, 2024 — Elton John Goes Blind; Adele Fights “Agonizing” Ear Infection; James Van Der Beek Has Colorectal Cancer; Serena Williams’ Husband Has Thyroid Cancer; Alia Bastian Has Breast Cancer — Mark Crispin Miller link

Dec 4, 2024 — Breaking – New Peer-Reviewed Study: Resolution of Refractory Covid-19 Vaccine-Induced Myopericarditis with Adjunctive Rapamycin: McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification, colchicine, and rapamycin yielded near-complete resolution of Covid-19 vaccine-induced myopericarditis, ST elevation, and heart failure. — Nicolas Hulscher MPH & Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link

Dec 4, 2024 — Coordinated Federal Government Diversion of Research and Public Understanding to Obscure Epidemic of Vaccine Injury — Katherine Watt link

Dec 3, 2024 — A German Lab has Started to Offer Tests for Spike Proteins and Plasmid DNA to those who Suspect they Have Been Injured by Covid “Vaccines” — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Dec 3, 2024 — The Most Comprehensive Study on Vax DNA Sails Through Peer Review; ” ‘This finding raises the legitimate question: Why did BioNTech/Pfizer apply this totally unnecessary but highly dangerous element in their plasmids and use it as a template for the production of modRNA? In our opinion, BioNTech/Pfizer must be held accountable for incorporating this highly dangerous elements in their plasmids… We call for an immediate halt of all RNA-based biologicals until these concerns are scientifically addressed and convincingly dispelled.’ There is honestly no other conclusion you can rationally draw from data like this. The people who can’t see it are either in on the $1B marketing scam or are partisan hacks that don’t realize they are part of the largest Jonestown Jab mass suicide operation in history.” — Kevin McKernan, Anandamide link

Dec 2, 2024 — Covid Vaccine Injury Claims Could Take a Decade to Be Resolved: Report — Jesus Mesa, Newsweek link

Dec 2, 2024 — Four Years after “Vaccination” Started, “Experts” are still “Baffled” by the Rising Global Surge in Strokes, “Rare” Cancers, “Long Covid” and “Unnatural Deaths”: They blame blood type, unwashed produce, radon, “climate change,” cigarettes, alcohol and/or weed, etc. – i.e., anything and everything except for the “vaccines” — Mark Crispin Miller link

Dec 1, 2024 — “That’s Not Recording, Right? I probably shouldn’t be saying this out loud.” Raja Cholan, Chief of Health Data Standards Branch US National Library of Medicine admits it’s all a scam; “He admits that the government knows that the Covid injections increase heart attack risk. He admits that people under 30 are at an elevated risk. He declares that he’s not taking any more shots.” — The Truth Expedition link

Nov 30, 2024 — Breaking the Grip of Academic Censorship: Covid-19 Vaccine Autopsy and City-Wide Cardiac Arrest Data Published — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD MPH link

Nov 27, 2024 — American Study Indicates Covid Vaccine Risks Outweigh Benefits; “A huge UK study indicated that the jabs didn’t seem to save any British children’s lives, but sure did cause a bunch of problems like myocarditis. Now, an American pre-print study seems to find the same in the US.” — Raphael Lataster PhD link

Nov 27, 2024 — Mounting Evidence Suggests CDC Hid Data on Covid Vaccines and Myocarditis: Documents shared last week with Children’s Health Defense include emails between top officials at U.S. public health agencies showing that Israel’s Ministry of Health contacted U.S. public health officials as early as Feb. 28, 2021, about data showing a strong link between Covid-19 vaccines and myocarditis. — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Nov 25, 2024 — Top Researchers Sound Alarm Over Heart Damage Surge in Covid Vaccinated Children — Frank Bergman & Dr. William Makis MD, Slay News (Global Research) link

Nov 24, 2024 — Congresswoman Injured by Covid Shot Says Safety Information Was Suppressed; “She said, ‘I developed asthma that has never gone away since I had the second shot. I have tremors in my left hand. And I have the occasional heart pain that no doctor can explain, and I’ve had a battery of tests. I thought I was doing my civic duty to get vaccinated by this vaccine that had not been tested. My health has never been the same.’ “ — The Vaccine Reaction link

Nov 24, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – Canadian Covid-19 Vaccinated Family From Ontario – Mother Has A Heart Attack In 2023, 10 Year Old Daughter Dies Of Turbo Cancer Leukemia In 14 Days In 2024 — Dr. William Makis MD link

Nov 24, 2024 — News: Top Researchers in Ireland Sound Alarm Over Heart Damage Surge in Covid-19 mRNA Vaccinated Children — Dr. William Makis MD link

Nov 21, 2024 — Report: One of the Most Heavily Vaxxed Counties in America is Now Facing a Heart Attack Crisis — The Vigilant Fox, X link

Nov 20, 2024 — Serious Side Effects of Covid-19 Vaccines Were Anticipated in October 2020; “To this day there is no black box warning for fatal vaccine syndromes such as myocarditis, blood clots, Gillian-Barre syndrome, etc. Why has the @US_FDA failed to warn and protect the public?” — Dr. Peter A. McCullouch MD, MPH 2-min video

Nov 20, 2024 — Idaho Man Paralyzed 10 Days After Getting J&J Covid Vaccine; An Idaho man who received a Covid-19 vaccine when his employer “strongly implied” he should get the shot was left paralyzed 10 days later from a blood clot. Doug Cameron, who preferred not to get the vaccine, was 64 and healthy when he received his only J&J Covid-19 vaccine on April 5, 2021. — Suzanne Burdick PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Nov 19, 2024 — Heavily-Vaxxed County Faces Grim Reality: We tried to warn you; “One of the most vaxxed counties in America is now facing a heart attack crisis. A peer-reviewed study has found a jaw-dropping 1,236% surge in excess heart attack deaths among King County’s 2.2 million residents… ‘So it looks like the vaccines are the smoking gun,’ Dr. McCullough concluded.“ — The Vigilant Fox link

Nov 18, 2024 — Post Covid-19 Myocarditis is Not More Severe Than Covid-19 “Vaccine” Induced Myocarditis; “One of the strategies was to blame post Covid vaccination adverse reactions on the Covid-19 infection itself. To do this, help is enlisted from sympathetic industry connected clinicians and/or scientists to publish a research paper ostensibly supporting an industry narrative and any counter narrative is simply shut down and not allowed to see the light of day.” — Phillip Altman link

Nov 18, 2024 — Post-Covid-19 Myocarditis is Not More Severe Than Covid-19 Vaccine-Induced Myocarditis; “These data indicate that Semenzato et al’s choice of post-vaccine myocarditis limited to 7 days after injection was biased and worked to falsely reduce cases of myocarditis attributed to vaccination… The OpenSAFELY study found that myocarditis occurred only among Covid-19 vaccinated children and not SARS-CoV-2 infected children, with a sample size of over 1 million participants…. Autopsies of individuals who died from SARS-CoV-2 infection indicate that cardiac infection with the virus is not associated with myocarditis.” — Nicolas Hulscher MPH, Jessica Rose Phd, Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link and link

Nov 17, 2024 — A Systematic Review Of Autopsy Findings In Deaths After Covid-19 Vaccination; “The mean time from vaccination to death was 14.3 days. Most deaths occurred within a week from last vaccine administration. A total of 240 deaths (73.9%) were independently adjudicated as directly due to or significantly contributed to by Covid-19 vaccination, of which the primary causes of death include sudden cardiac death (35%), pulmonary embolism (12.5%), myocardial infarction (12%), VITT (7.9%), myocarditis (7.1%), multisystem inflammatory syndrome (4.6%), and cerebral hemorrhage (3.8%).” — Nicolas Hulscher et al, Science, Public Health Policy and the Law link

Nov 15, 2024 — New Zealand Cardiologists Concede the Simple Truth: Spike Protein Generated by mRNA Covid Vaccines is a Cardiotoxin — Lance D. Johnson, Natural News link

Nov 15, 2024 — Dr. Peter McCullough: “I Have Never Seen Something so Injurious to the Human Body” as Covid Injections; “Speaking about the mRNA (or spike protein) in the covid injections: ’It invades the brain. It invades the heart. It causes brain and heart damage… It invades the bone marrow. It stimulates antibodies to actually attack our own platelets and other cells in our body. It causes blood clotting and damage to blood vessels like we’ve never seen. Like we’ve never seen. Data from the University of Pittsburgh suggests it causes cancer,’ Dr. McCullough said. ‘Since when do we have a protein that actually injures the brain, injures the heart, the bone marrow, the immune system, causes blood clotting and potentially causes cancer in a single protein?’ he asked.” — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Nov 14, 2024 — Peer-Reviewed Study Reveals 1,236% Surge in Excess Cardiac Arrest Deaths Among 2 Million Covid-19 Vaccinated Individuals: Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher on CDM with Bill Quinn — Nicolas Hulscher MPH, Courageous Discourse link

Nov 13, 2024 — Flying is Less Safe Now Pilots are Covid Vaccinated; “This is a ‘damage has been done’ issue. Heart damage is usually persistent. It’s irrelevant that airlines stopped mandating the Covid vaccine a few years ago, that a pilot might last have had the Covid vaccine several years ago, or even that it’s no longer being offered routinely to under 65s… Pfizer’s report also has implications for other sectors where an individual is in control of a safety critical system with potentially catastrophic (i.e., fatal) impact on third parties. The obvious ones are drivers of buses, coaches, lorries and trains.” — Nick Hunt, The Daily Sceptic link

Nov 11, 2024 — Christopher Crutchfield, 54, Brought Joy And Compassion To Fight For Justice — James Walsh, The Minnesota Star Tribune link

Nov 10, 2024 — Beloved Delta Air Lines Boeing 737 Captain Passes Away After Cardiac Incident — Aaron Bailey, Simple Flying link

Nov 10, 2024 — Highest Quality Paper Ever On Post “Vaccination” Myocarditis Risk Showed 1 in 35 Booster Recipients Suffered Myocarditis & A Possible Treatment Approach; “People who have received the Covid-19 injections are subject to continuous autoimmune response. Their bodies trigger the response against all cells producing a foreign cytotoxic spike protein which the

immune system does not recognize… Dr. Chris Shoemaker stated that approximately 20% of the vaccinated population will suffer from myocarditis… Dr. Tenenbaum has put forward a model for a potentially novel approach to treating myocarditis with a combination of doxycycline, ivermectin, zinc and resveratrol. His research suggests that a low dose of doxycycline could prove to be a preventative measure for myocarditis, and a full dose for symptomatic myocarditis.” — 2nd Smartest Guy in the World link

Nov 9, 2024 — Covid Vaccines Pose 112,000% Greater Risk of Brain Clots, Strokes Than Flu Shots; “Covid-19 vaccines pose a 112,000% greater risk of brain clots and strokes than flu vaccines and a 20,700% greater risk of those symptoms than all other vaccines combined, according to a peer-reviewed study that calls for a global moratorium on the vaccines.” — Dr. Joseph Sansone link

Nov 8, 2024 — Covid Vaccines Pose 112,000% Greater Risk of Brain Clots, Strokes Than Flu Shots; A peer-reviewed study found reports of 5,137 cases of cerebral thromboembolism after Covid-19 shots over 36 months, compared with 52 reported cases following flu vaccines and 282 cases for all vaccines over the past 34 years. — Michael Nevradakis PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Nov 8, 2024 — Number of Vaxxed 5-11-Year-Olds Dropping Dead from Heart Attacks Skyrockets — Hunter Fielding, News Addicts link

Nov 7, 2024 — A Door is Starting to Open to Discuss Our Devastating Public Health Data; “Some cardiac surgeons are quietly advising cardiac bypass patients to refuse boosters if they want to stay healthy. At a recent hospital meeting of Auckland cardiologists, a participant told the meeting that the time has come to admit the source of the current epidemic of heart disease. The spike protein generated by the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines is a cardio toxin. As a result, cardiology waiting rooms and hospital cardiac wards are full, especially with young patients, and the problem is not going away. It is getting worse. The scale of the problem is off the charts, and it is crying out for a public discussion. So what is stopping this? The executive arm of our medical system is avoiding the obvious implications of key health data. The New Zealand Medical Council is still prosecuting doctors who cautioned patients about possible adverse effects of the Covid-19 vaccine in the early days of the pandemic. This has created an ongoing atmosphere of fear among practising doctors.” — Guy Hatchard PhD link

Nov 7, 2024 — Covid Vaccines Pose 112,000% Greater Risk of Brain Clots, Strokes Than Flu Shots — Michael Nevradakis PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Nov 7, 2024 — Major Peer-Reviewed Study Demands Immediate Global Ban on Covid ‘Vaccines’ Over Brain Clot Surge; The researchers behind a major new peer-reviewed study are calling for an immediate ban on Covid mRNA “vaccines” after linking the injection to surges in deadly blood clots.— Lioness of Judah Ministry link

Nov 7, 2024 — Covid mRNA Vaccine Injury: 5-11 Year Olds Are Dropping Dead From Heart Attacks; Are parents really OK with this? What about the 12-19 year olds? — Dr. William Makis MD, Global Research link

Nov 6, 2024 — Breaking – New Peer-Reviewed Study Calls for Immediate Global Moratorium on Covid-19 ‘Vaccines’; Study reveals alarming breach in safety signal threshold for cerebral thrombosis amid mounting calls for market withdrawal. “They found that brain clots (cerebral thromboembolism) are 112,000% more likely to occur after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine than after receiving an influenza vaccine.” — Nicolas Hulscher MPH link

Nov 4, 2024 — Massive Korean Study Confirms Elevated Risk of Heart Disease Among Young People; “A study of 3.4 million health records in the Korean national health database entitled “The impact of Covid-19 status and vaccine type following the first dose on acute heart disease: A nationwide retrospective cohort study in South Korea” reveals that individuals receiving mRNA vaccines are at higher risk of heart disease. Notably, younger people have an even higher risk profile than older adults. — Guy Hatchard PhD link

Nov 4, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – Australian Cricket Star 18 year old Kade Sutton had a heart attack during cricket training and was dead for 5 minutes — Dr. WIlliam Makis MD link

Nov 4, 2024 — 18-Year-Old Cricket Star Suffers Cardiac Arrest While Training: ‘Clinically Dead for 5 Minutes’ — Frank Bergman, Slay News link

Nov 3, 2024 — It’s a “Killer” Vaccine Worldwide: Japanese Researchers Say Side Effects of Covid Vaccines Linked to 201 Types of Diseases; “ ‘You will find diseases of the heart, kidney, thyroid, diabetes, liver, skin, eyes, blood, nerves, systemic diseases, brain, lungs’, Professor Masayasu Inoue, Osaka City University School of Medicine. The results of the Japanese studies confirm unequivocally that the Covid “vaccine” is a dangerous substance. The impact on mortality and morbidity of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine has been confirmed by a Pfizer Confidential Report — released and made public under Freedom of Information in October 2021.” — Prof. Michel Chossudovsky & Lee Harding, Global Research link

Nov 1, 2024 — As Public Support for Vaccines Tanks, Health Freedom Advocates Look to a Future of Helping Kids Detox — Michael Nevradakis, PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Nov 1, 2024 — Covid-19 Vaccines: A Risk Factor for Cerebral Thrombotic Syndromes; “There is an alarming breach in the safety signal threshold concerning cerebral thrombosis [blood clot in the brain] adverse events after Covid-19 vaccines compared to that of the influenza vaccines and even when compared to that of all other vaccines. An immediate global moratorium on the use of Covid-19 vaccines is necessary with an absolute contraindication in women of reproductive age.”— Claire Rogers et al, International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science link

Nov 1, 2024 — The Erroneous Claim of Safety of the Covid Vaccine: Open Letter to Canada’s Fraser Health Authority; “The following is beyond medical debate and considered accepted medical knowledge: The Covid injections do not stop Covid infection or transmission. Healthy young people have essentially zero risk of serious illness and death from Covid. Since the Covid mRNA ‘vaccines’ were given to the public, over 1.6 million adverse events and over 38,000 deaths related to these injections have been reported to VAERS in the US. Among these toxicities, increased rates of myocarditis—sometimes fatal—in young people, especially boys, have been demonstrated in recipients of the mRNA injections. Additionally laboratory analysis has found high levels of DNA adulteration, and multiple undeclared genetic sequences in both Moderna and Pfizer Covid-19 genetic ‘vaccines.’ ” — Ted Kuntz et al, Global Research link

Nov 4, 2024 — Massive Korean Study Confirms Elevated Risk of Heart Disease Among Young People; “A study of 3.4 million health records in the Korean national health database entitled “The impact of Covid-19 status and vaccine type following the first dose on acute heart disease: A nationwide retrospective cohort study in South Korea” reveals that individuals receiving mRNA vaccines are at higher risk of heart disease. Notably, younger people have an even higher risk profile than older adults.” — Guy Hatchard PhD link

Nov 3, 2024 — Anaphylaxis-Induced Acute Coronary Syndrome Following Covid-19 mRNA-LNP Vaccination ; Mechanisms of Kounis Syndrome and Therapeutic Rationale for Colchicine, Antihistamines, Steroids; The US CDC VAERS system as of Oct 4, 2024 has reported a record 36,753 severe allergic reactions (US/territories) including anaphylaxis which is a life-threatening reaction within a few minutes or hours after injection of a Covid-19 vaccine. Because there is a massive release of inflammatory factors commonly with an increase in heart rate and a fall in blood pressure, acute allergic reactions can trigger acute coronary syndromes otherwise known as heart attacks—cannoted by the eponym, Kounis syndrome.” Zhao et al … [and] Awaya et al have published [reviews] on this catastrophic drug reaction.”— Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPA link

Oct 30, 2024 — Study of 1.7 Million Kids and Teens Found Heart Inflammation Only in Those Who Got Pfizer’s Covid Shots — Dr. Joseph Mercola, Children’s Health Defense link

Oct 30, 2024 — Pro-Vax Doctor Suffers Stroke after Mocking ‘Meltdown of Anti-Vaxxers’; “The cause of Dr. Ee’s stroke has not been revealed. However, strokes are a known side effect of Covid mRNA vaccines, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).” — Frank Bergman, Slay News link

Oct 29, 2024 — Study of 3.35 Million Links Surge in Severe Heart Disease to mRNA ‘Vaccines’ — Frank Bergman, Slay News link

Oct 28, 2024 — How Many Cardiac Arrest Victims Actually Died in VAERS? The amount of victims will surprise you — Closed VAERS link

Oct 28, 2024 — ICAN Continues to Fight for Those Injured by a Covid-19 Vaccine – The President and HHS Secretary Can Help; “If you have been denied CICP benefits for any reason, we encourage you to contact the HHS Secretary and the President—both now and during the next administration—to request further review of your CICP claim.” — ICAN (Informed Consent Action Network) link

Oct 28, 2024 — Influenza-Covid Combo Vaccine Trial Halted Over Safety Concerns — Amber Baker, The Vaccine Reaction link

Oct 28, 2024 — Major Study of 1.7 Million Children Finds Myocarditis Only in Kids Given Covid-19 Vaccines — Megan Redshaw, The Vaccine Reaction link

Oct 28, 2024 — mRNA Covid-19 Vaccines Found to Have Greatest Cardiac Risk; “It should come to attention by oversight bodies that public health agencies never studied comparative safety and investigations into why the agencies preferentially promoted mRNA vaccines despite their higher risk of cardiovascular events.” — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link

Oct 28, 2024 — Pfizer, Moderna mRNA Covid Shots Linked to Higher Risk of Acute Heart Disease; The South Korean authors of a peer-reviewed study said the heightened risk was most pronounced among people ages 10 to 59 compared with those age 60 and older. — Suzanne Burdick PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Oct 26, 2024 — Korean Study Links Sudden Cardiac Arrest Deaths to Covid ‘Vaccines’ — Frank Bergman, Slay News link

Oct 24, 2024 — Renowned Cardiologist Raises Alarm over 1,236% Surge in Excess Heart Deaths Among Covid-Vaxxed — Frank Bergman, Slay News link

Oct 24, 2024 — The Impact of Covid-19 Status and Vaccine Type following the First Dose on Acute Heart Disease: A nationwide retrospective cohort study in South Korea; “This study included 3,350,855 participants. The results revealed higher heart disease risk in individuals receiving mRNA vaccines than other types.” — Choa Yun et al, Epidemiology and Infection link

Oct 24, 2024 — Excess Cardiopulmonary Arrest and Mortality after Covid-19 Vaccination in King County, Washington — Nicolas Hulscher et al, Journal of Emergency Medicine: Open Access link

Oct 22, 2024 — Scientists Link Deadly Splanchnic Blood Clots to Covid ‘Vaccines’ — Frank Bergman, Slay News link

Oct 21, 2024 — Lie Number 62: Dangerous Levels of DNA Contamination is “Misinformation”; “When an organisation or government lies to you 61 times in relation to matters of life and death – should you ever believe them again? … One of the most important safety issues surrounding the Covid shots is the reported dangerous levels of contaminating DNA. This is because such contaminating DNA used in the manufacturing process potentially may integrate permanently into your own DNA and affect both yourself and future generations. There are long term serious potential implications including cardiovascular, autoimmune diseases, Alzheimer’s, dementia, cancer etc. It is inconceivable that a fully transparent, independent, credible and verifiable assessment of this risk for mankind is not absolutely top priority for our government and all health bureaucrats. Despite initial credible reports being issued over a year ago by Kevin McKernan and others, there has been silence from our Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) until now. — Phillip Altman link

Oct 15, 2024 — Japanese Researchers Link “Vaccination” to 201 Deadly Diseases, find 4900% Spike in Heart Failure Among the Jabbed — Mark Crispin Miller link

Oct 15, 2024 — Father of Deceased UA Baseball Player Says Son Died after Being Pressured by Coaches to Get Covid-19 Vaccine; “Davis James Heller was only 22 years old and had a promising baseball career ahead of him when he suddenly passed away from a cardiac episode on Oct. 5, 2022. His father, DJ Heller, told 1819 News his son did not want to get the ovid-19 vaccine. Heller presented a fake vaccination card the first year.” — Erica Thomas, 1819 News link

Oct 14, 2024 — Alarming Rise in Heart Attack Rates Among Young Adults in U.S.— Rishma Parpia, The Vaccine Reaction link

Oct 13, 2024 — The Takada Paper Shows Very Clearly that the Covid Vaccines are Not Safe; For myocarditis, the ROR was 15 for Pfizer and 54 for Moderna. How can THAT happen for a safe vaccine? It means Pfizer is very unsafe and Moderna is a train wreck.; “ROR is a measure used in pharmacovigilance to assess the association between a drug and a specific adverse event.” — Steve Kirsch link

Oct 13, 2024 — Hospitals Saw Surge in Heart Issues after Covid ‘Vaccine’ Rollout, Unsealed Data Shows — Frank Bergman, Slay News link

Oct 12, 2024 — There is Only Myocarditis and Pericarditis in Covid Vaccinated Children, Study Finds — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Oct 11, 2024 — ABC’s Sam Champion Has Skin Cancer; Capt. Keith Thompson Has “Cardiac Event” On Camera; (CA): CTV’s John Vennavally-Rao Has Rectal, Lung & Liver Cancer; (AR): Actress Soledad Fandiño Has Breast Cancer — Mark Crispin Miller link

Oct 11, 2024 — Major Study of 1.7 Million Children Finds Myocarditis Only in Kids Given Covid-19 Vaccines; Researchers found the shots were minimally effective, quickly waned, and subjected vaccinated children and adolescents to heart damage. — Reform Pharma link

Oct 11, 2024 — Urgent: Authors of a Big New Paper on Covid’s Heart Risks Presented its Results in a Misleading Way; The study appears to have found no extra long-term cardiovascular risks for most people infected with Covid. But the Cleveland Clinic, NIH, and the authors pretended the opposite. [Note this article is regarding Covid, not the vaccine; it’s included here to contrast it with the prolific data on the vaccines in regard to serious heart issues.] — Unreported Truths link

Oct 10, 2024 — SARS-CoV2 mRNA Vaccine Intravenous Administration Induces Myocarditis in Chronic Inflammation; “mRNA vaccine intravenous administration with or without chronic inflammation exacerbated cardiac pericarditis and myocarditis; immunization induced mild inflammation and inflammatory cytokine IL-1beta and IL-6 production in the heart. Further, IV mRNA vaccination induced cardiac damage in LPS chronic inflammation, particularly serum troponin I (TnI), which dramatically increased. IV vaccine administration may induce more cardiotoxicity in chronic inflammation.” — Ha-Eun Jeon, et al, PLOS One link

Oct 10, 2024 — Nick Hunt: The Hidden Pfizer Report That Shows Up to 40% More Heart Conditions in the Vaccinated — Lioness of Judah Ministry link

Oct 10, 2024 — Veterans Affairs Police Officer Dies After Suffering Heart Attack During Training — Police 1 link

Oct 9, 2024 — Just like New Zealand, an Alarming Increase in People Going to Hospital with Chest Pains after the Rollout of Covid “Vaccines” is Reported in Australia; “There has been a tenfold increase in chest pain and heart attacks among the under-40 population in New Zealand. This increase began after the rollout of the mRNA injections.” — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Oct 9, 2024 — Wife with No Flying Experience Lands Plane after Pilot Husband Suffers Heart Attack Midair — Caitlin McCormack, New York Post link

Oct 8, 2024 — The Hidden Pfizer Report That Shows Up to 40% More Heart Conditions in the Vaccinated — Nick Hunt, The Daily Septic link

Oct 8, 2024 — Donald Glover Cancels Tour; Bright Eyes Cancels Remaining Dates; Lynyrd Skynyrd Cancels Show; Gracie Abrams Cancels Show; Perry Farrell (Jane’s Addiction) Seeing Specialists After Onstage Breakdown — Mark Crispin Miller link

Oct 7, 2024 — Study of 1.7 Million Children: Heart Damage Only Found in Covid-Vaxxed Kids — Frank Bergman, Slay link

Oct 6, 2024 — Misdirection Steps Up a Notch Among Government Agencies Worldwide; “The prevalent misconception being promoted by health authorities, governments and the media that Covid-19 infection is the ultimate cause of the cardiac problems and sudden deaths among the youth needs to be firmly corrected. A study of 820,000 UK adolescents entitled “Effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccination in children and adolescents” which compared health outcomes for vaccinated with the unvaccinated found zero cases of myopericarditis among the unvaccinated group who suffered Covid-19 infection. In other words, cases of myopericarditis occurred exclusively among those who had received a Pfizer mRNA vaccine.” — Guy Hatchard PhD link

Oct 6, 2024 — The New Normal: Heart Attacks in Young Americans Surge an “Alarming” 66% Since 2020 — Lioness of Judah Ministry link

Oct 5, 2024 — 22-Year-Old Fitness Coach Suffers Sudden ‘Widow Maker’ Heart Attack — Frank Bergman, Slay link

Oct 5, 2024 — Surge in Heart Attacks Among Young Adults Raises Concerns Over Health Trends and Covid-19 Vaccine Impacts; “According to the Daily Mail, recent data shows that in 2019, roughly 0.3% of Americans aged 18-44 experienced a heart attack, but by 2023, that number had risen to 0.5%, representing a 66% increase over just four years.” — YourNews link

Oct 5, 2024 — Doctors Reveal the Signs a Young ‘Super-Fit’ Person is About to Suffer a Heart Attack Amid Worrying Surge; “The number of Americans 18-44 who suffered a heart attack rose by two-thirds in the past four years, many of whom led seemingly healthy lifestyles.” — La Redaction, bbdivers.info link

Oct 4, 2024 — Heart Attacks Have Risen 67% Among Young People Over the Past 4 Years; “Apparently, we’re supposed to believe that obesity, young men being “lost to the healthcare system,” and Covid-19 are to blame even though myocarditis is 4 to 28 times more common following vaccination and the largest spike in heart attacks coincided with vaccine mandates.” — Megan Redshaw link

Oct 4, 2024 — Doctors Warn of ‘Alarming’ Surge in Heart Attacks Among Healthy Young Americans — Frank Bergman, Slay News link

Oct 4, 2024 — Excess Death; This Post Ends the Debate.; “Increase in the number of people presenting with chest pain skyrocks after the ‘Great Experiement’… Athlete Deaths: 39 years vs 16 months… The ‘Great Experiment’ killed 17 million people worldwide? … Life insurance company says death claims up 40% after covid vaccines… Disability skyrocks after the “Great Experiement”… Young people dying ‘suddenly’ [Includes news reports and photos.] — The Truth Expedition link

Oct 4, 2024 — mRNA Injury stories – 11 year old George-Levi Njuguna was playing basketball at a youth center, collapsed and died from cardiac arrest on Oct.1, 2024 — Dr. William Makis MD link

Oct 3, 2024 — Study of 1.7 Million Kids and Teens Who Got Pfizer Covid Vaccine Found Myopericarditis Only in Vaxed Groups; The preprint observational study using U.K. health system data also found the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine provided children and teens with only about 14 to 15 weeks of protection against testing positive for the virus.— Brenda Baletti PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Oct 3, 2024 — Alarming Rise of ‘Super-Fit’ Slim Young People Suffering Heart Attacks as Experts Reveal theories for the Surge — Maiya Focht, Daily Mail link

Oct 2, 2024 — Super-Fit Triathlete Suffers Deadly Heart Failure after Second Covid Vaccine — Lioness of Judah Ministry link

Oct 2, 2024 — Driver Dies After Suffering Heart Attack On Vassar Street — Kevin Sheridan, Kolo TV link

Oct 1, 2024 — Inadvertent Exposure to Pharmacologically Designed Lipid Nanoparticles Via Bodily Fluids: Biologic Plausibility and Potential Consequences; “As Covid-19 injectable products are associated with an increased risk of stroke, the persistence… in the blood presents a possible threat to a recipient of a blood donation from an injected donor who suffered from Vaccine Induced Thrombosis or Thrombocytopenia (VITT)… Persistence of injection by-products have been observed in blood and breast milk. Additionally, there are adverse event reports that support bodily fluid exposure (via blood transfusion or breastfeeding) as a [causal] factor. Further evidence is notable by the comparatively high rate of [blood clot] complications in organ donation recipients from donors deceased due to VITT.” — Matthew Halma, et al, Public Health Policy Journal link

Oct 1, 2024 — Covid Vaccines Associated with ALL Cases of Heart Inflammation in Children in a Large UK Health Dataset — Sasha Latypova link

Oct 1, 2024 — Risk of Severe Heart Failure Higher in Heart Attack Patients Who Had Covid Vaccine and Covid Infection; A peer-reviewed study published Sept. 10 in Vaccine contradicts a 2022 statement by the WHO that “hybrid immunity offers superior protection against severe outcomes due to Covid-19 compared to infection-induced or vaccine-induced immunity alone.” — Suzanne Burdick PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Sep 30, 2024 — Before New Zealand’s Covid vaccine rollout, 2,000 people attended A&E for chest pains in a year – now it is more than 30,000 — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Sep 30, 2024 — Moderna Offered Children £1,500 to Enroll in Covid Booster Shot Trial — Rishma Parpia, The Vaccine Reaction link

Sep 27, 2024 — Medsafe Report Underlines the Ongoing Myocarditis Crisis — Guy Hatchard PhD link

Sep 26, 2024 — ‘Healthy 12-Year-Old Boy’ Left Brain Damaged from Sudden Heart Attack, Doctors ‘Don’t Know Why’ — Frank Bergman, SLAY link

Sep 25, 2024 — Court Tosses Lawsuit Filed by Family of College Student Who Died After Getting Mandated Covid Vaccine; A federal court dismissed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Defense filed by the family of a 24-year-old college student who died from complications of Covid-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis. Children’s Health Defense attorneys said the ruling ignored “substantial evidence” of willful misconduct. — Michael Nevradakis PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Sep 22, 2024 — Since “Vaccination” Started, 91 Rappers (that we know of) have “Died Suddenly” Worldwide, with Another 13 Sickened; For this toll, the hip-hop world can thank Kamala Harris, Spike Lee, Tyler Perry, Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey and all their peers who joined the push to get black people jabbed — Mark Crispin Miller link

Sep 22, 2024 — Staggering New Data From Health New Zealand and Others; “With this timeline in mind, the close association between Covid-19 mRNA vaccination and chest pain and/or heart disease among younger people becomes very clear. The surge in Emergency Department chest pain admissions began well before the Covid-19 infection took hold in New Zealand but immediately after the COVID-19 mRNA vaccination programme began.” — Guy Hatchard PhD link

Sep 21, 2024 — “I was a super-fit mum-of-two who ran triathlons, until I got the second Covid vaccine. I mourn my old self every day”; “She suffered severe heart damage just weeks after getting a Covid vaccine. Ms. Doyle said she had ‘no health problems whatsoever’ prior to getting two doses of the jab in mid-2021 and was the epitome of health and fitness… ‘Literally the day after, I woke up with a massive swelling under my armpit… For the next two weeks, she felt fatigued. Then, very suddenly, I had a very severe sharp pain in my lower abdomen.” — David Southwell, Daily Mail Australia link

Sep 21, 2024 — Cardiologist Sounds Alarm: ‘Severe Heart Attacks’ Are Surging Among Covid-Vaccinated — Frank Bergman, SGT Report link

Sep 19, 2024 — Urgent: A stunning new paper suggests Covid jabs sharply raise the risk of death or heart failure after heart attacks; The risk appeared particularly high in vaccinated people who have also had Covid (which at this point is almost everyone), Spanish researchers found. — Alex Berenson link

Sep 18, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 12 Year Old Tennessee Soccer Player Sammy Silverman Went Into Cardiac Arrest In July 2024 — Dr. William Makis MD link

Sep 17, 2024 — Absolutely Terrifying: Hospital Nurse Describes Covid ‘Vaccine’ Injuries and Deaths; “Heart issues, kidney issues. Diabetes issues in patients that did not have diabetes went up 75% in 2022. People that had diabetes, their diabetes is no longer under control. Turbo Cancers are out of control. It’s truly terrifying. And people are dying at a rate that blows my mind. I’ve been here for 16 years. I’ve never seen people die like this, ever.” — Lioness of Judah Ministry link

Sep 16, 2024 — Disney/ABC Has Done A Pretty Good Job Killing Off The Staff At “General Hospital” — Mark Crispin Miller link

Sep 15, 2024 — Top Japanese Scientists Prove Covid ‘Vaccines’ Cause Deadly Heart Failure; “The Japanese scientists used a specialized biopsy technique to finally prove that Covid mRNA shots cause fatal damage to the heart in those who receive the injections. The team of researchers, led by Dr. Hiroyuki Yamamoto Department of Cardiovascular Medicine at Narita-Tomisato Tokushukai Hospita sought to identify the global spike in cardiac deaths. During their investigations, the team uncovered evidence of vaccine-associated myocarditis or “VAM.” They warn that VAM can be deadly if left untreated.” — Frank Bergman, Slay link

Sep 14, 2024 — Shaina Hurley (“Love Is Blind”) Has Cervical Cancer (3 Months Pregnant); Lil Troy Has Major Heart Attack; Freddie Jackson, Brandon Looney, Phillies’ Austin Hays All Battling Kidney Disease — Mark Crispin Miller link

Sep 14, 2024 — Covid Shots Trigger Sudden Death by Attacking Heart & Brain, Study Warns; “The study was led by medical microbiologist Professor Kai Wei Lee at the Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM). The team, which also included scientists from the Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman in Malaysia, sought to identify the cause of ‘a spectrum of cardiac and neurological disorders reported among vaccinated individuals’ ‘following mass vaccinations” due to the ‘Covid-19 epidemic.’ The study’s paper was published in the National Library of Medicine. — Frank Bergman link and link

Sep 13, 2024 — 60% of Young People With Covid Vaccine-induced Myocarditis Showed Heart Damage 6 Months Later — Suzanne Burdick PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Sep 13, 2024 — Covid Shots Trigger Sudden Death by Attacking Heart & Brain, Study Warns — Frank Bergman, Slay link

Sep 13, 2024 — NCLA Suit Demands End to Gov’t Censorship of Support Groups for Victims of Covid Vaccine Injuries — New Civil Liberties Alliance link

Sep 9, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 21 Year Old Canadian Hockey Player From Quebec, Zachary Bourassa, Drops Dead At Start Of A Tournament Game On Sep.7, 2024 — Dr. William Makis MD link

Sep 9, 2024 — No One Need Allow Themselves to Be Fooled for a Second Time; “In February 2022 we reviewed the St John’s Ambulance call out data for 2021. There were over 13 thousand additional callouts for chest pain, breathing problems, stroke and cardiac issues when compared to 2020 and the rise was not due to Covid or influenza. This also corresponded with tens of thousands of reports of similar vaccine injuries made to Medsafe by the end of 2021.” — Guy Hatchard PhD link

Sep 7, 2024 — Association of SARS-CoV-2 Immunoserology and Vaccination Status with Myocardial Infarction Severity and Outcome; “The combination of vaccination and natural immunization against SARS-CoV2 may predispose to the development of severe heart failure and cardiogenic shock in patients with STEMI [Heart Attack].” [“Heart patients who had covid and received mRNA shots after initial infection were approximately 50% more likely to die or suffer heart failure than unvaccinated patients who had had covid, according to this paper.” -Alliance for Natural Health] — Ana Blasco et al, Science Direct link

Sep 6, 2024 — Covid Vaccine Cardiac Reports; 21,197 reports through Sep 6, 2024 — OpenVAERS link

Sep 4, 2024 — Covid Vaccinated Kids are Dying Regularly from Cardiac Arrest; It’s baffling that they try to normalize this as always happening. It was never a thing before the Covid vaccines rolled out. — Steve Kirsch link

Aug 30, 2024 — Study Finds 9.6% Fatality Rate Among People Who Reported Myocarditis or Pericarditis After an mRNA Covid Vaccine — Suzanne Burdick PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Aug 28, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 9 Year Old Luciana Laine Nash Collapsed On First Day Of School At Recess And Died Suddenly “Her Heart Stopped Unexpectedly” – Many Young Children Are Dying Of Cardiac Arrests — Dr. William Makis MD link

Aug 26, 2024 — Daryl Hall Shuts Down Concert After Three Songs Due To “Covid”; Kathleen Turner Leaves Stage Mid-Performance; Coal Chamber Postpone Tour; Shannon Powell Cancels Show After Stroke, Heart Attack — Mark Crispin Miller link

Aug 22, 2024 — John Fetterman Has “Covid”; Momma Dee Has “Light Stroke”; ESPN’s Victoria Arlen Has On-Air “Health Scare”; Top Chef Alum Shirley Chung Has Stage 4 Cancer; Patriots’ Christian Barmore Has Blood Clots — Mark Crispin Miller link

Aug 18, 2024 — 1 in 10. Covid-19 Vaccine Myocarditis Now Looks Pretty Deadly; A recently published Japanese study (Takada et al.)… Their Figure 4 is highly concerning (see above), showing an incredible 11% death rate for mRNA Covid-19 vaccine-related myocarditis, 13% specifically for the Pfizer jab, with this all being relatively short-term (still not long enough for long-term data)” — Raphael Lataster PhD link

Aug 3, 2024 — SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccine-Related Myocarditis and Pericarditis: An analysis of the Japanese Adverse Drug Event Report database; “SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination was significantly associated with the onset of myocarditis/pericarditis” — Keisuke Takada et al, Journal of Infection and Chemotherapy (SicenceDirect) link

Aug 1, 2024 — Children’s Heart Health Post Covid; “We were told vaccines were safe and effective for children. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the National Institute of Health (NIH) continue to recommend it to this day. Even Big Bird recommended it… In recent months, we’ve seen how the Covid injections weren’t safe for pregnant mothers, we’ve seen how they can cause cognitive impairment, and we’ve seen how they are linked to strange blood clots. Now, there’s one more evidence-backed reason to avoid these novel products: children’s heart health.” — FLCCC link

Jul 31, 2024 — Young Women Continue To “Die Suddenly” From Cardiac Arrests – 12 Recent Examples Of Women Under 40 Dropping Dead. — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 30, 2024 — Stevie Nicks Postpones UK Tour; Black Belt Eagle Scout Cancels Shows; Widespread Panic Cancels Asheville Run; Toto Cancels Show In Italy; VT Musician Sarah King Cancels Tour — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jul 28, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 50 Year Old English Teacher Justin Parmenter Had A Stroke During The Charlotte Marathon — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 22, 2024 — UK: Lauren Goodger’s Little Girl, Kate Garraway’s Dad Rushed To Hospital; IN: Comic Sathiya Has “Stroke Scare,” Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu Has Myositis; AU: Cyclist Chris Harper Quits Tour De France — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jul 20, 2024 — Italy: Rapper Fedez in ICU with internal bleeding, Jannik Sinner, 22, leaves Wimbledon with tachycardia; Indian actress Sumbul Touqueer has typhoid, DM Rajnath Singh’s health “suddenly deteriorates”; Italy: TV host Andrea Delogu in ER (“illness”); Singapore: singer Joanna Dong has “tiny tumor” removed from breast; Filipina singer Angeline Quinto has gestational diabetes; & more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jul 16, 2024 — Changing Views Toward mRNA-based Covid Vaccines in the Scientific Literature: 2020 – 2024; “The early scientific literature was biased, so as not to report severe adverse events (SAEs), due to social and political concerns and overwhelming corporate greed. Only in the last year have scientists been able to publish articles that acknowledge a high number of SAEs linked to mRNA based vaccines. This should act as a warning that science should be completely objective when evaluating health risks, but can often be influenced by social and economic considerations.” — Michael Allen Thoene, Polish Annals of Medicine link

Jul 14, 2024 — Whoopi Goldberg, Doug Emhoff “Test Positive for Covid”; Queens of the Stone Age cancel tour; Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Josh Klinghoffer kills pedestrian; Browns’ Bernie Kosar, 60, “fighting for his life”; FL meteorologist Katie Garner, 36, has a “heart condition”; Janel Parrish (“Pretty Little Liars”) undergoes surgery for endometriosis; Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) diagnosed with blood cancer; & more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jul 8, 2024 — Research Links Excess Deaths with Covid-19 Jabs & Discussing Negative Effectiveness, Long Jab, Myocarditis— Raphael Lataster PhD link

Jul 4, 2024 — WHO: Covid Shots Triggered Global Heart Deaths Surge; “Official figures from the World Health Organization’s global database have revealed that Covid mRNA shots triggered a worldwide surge in heart failure and related sudden deaths. A team of medical research investigators were able to unseal and probe the data as part of a major international study. The research was led by several investigators at Kyung Hee University College of Medicine, Seoul, South Korea. They published the results of the study in the prestigious peer-reviewed Journal of Medical Virology.” — Frank Bergman, Slay link

Jul 3, 2024 — Russell Brand Slams Media For Normalizing Heart Attacks In Young, Healthy People — Michael Nevradakis, Phd, Children’s Health Defense link

Jul 2, 2024 — Netherlands: Woman (63) Dies From Blood Clots 5 Days After Blood Transfusion — Lioness of Judah Ministry link

Jul 1, 2024 — Breakthrough Study Uncovers ‘Off Switch’ for Covid mRNA Shots; “A preprint study led by Dr. Peter McCullough suggests using siRNA and RIBOTACs to target and degrade residual mRNA from Covid-19 vaccines, potentially mitigating long-term health risks associated with persistent spike protein production… Another study led by McCullough found a significant increase in cerebral thromboembolism risk associated with Covid-19 vaccines compared to other vaccines, leading to calls for a moratorium on their use.” — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Jun 30, 2024 — BC Premier John Horgan Has 3rd Cancer; UK Soccer Great John Hansen Out Of Hospital (“Illness”), Jon Holmes, Adele Roberts Have Cancer; Greek Pol Marios Karoyian, 63, Recovering From Heart Attack — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 26, 2024 — Stroke Risk: Covid Shots 200 Times More Likely to Cause Blood Clots in Brain — Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D., The Defender link

Jun 26, 2024 — US Army Admits that the Moderna mRNA Injection Caused Soldier’s Heart Condition — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Jun 25, 2024 — Queanbeyan Mayor Recovering After Heart Attack — About Regional link

Jun 23, 2024 — Covid-19 Vaccination and Mechanisms of Neurodegenerative Disease; “Magro et al. wrote a paper available October 2020, entitled Severe COVID–19: A multifaceted viral vasculopathy syndrome. They demonstrated brilliantly that in small blood vessels, the spike protein, all by itself, can induce clotting by docking in various tissues… We also got a prophetic warning of what was to come post vaccination—brain clots and death. Dr Magro and her colleagues exquisitely demonstrated that the spike protein, even absent viral RNA, could cause thrombosis [blood clots].”— Dr. Mike Williams, UK Column link

Jun 22, 2024 — David Talbot has Another Stroke; Dave Portnoy Claims to have “Beat Cancer”; Vicki Gonzalez has Breast Cancer; Dr. Oz Saves Plane Passenger Mid-flight; TX Wesleyan coach Brian Wanamaker has cancer — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 22, 2024 — Stevie Nicks cancels show; boxer Tramaine Williams collapses mid-match; Fox anchor Dave Hall’s “scary blood clot”; Mark Chesnutt has emergency heart surgery; soap star John York has 2 “rare cancers” — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 19, 2024 — 100 Kids Age 16-19 Died Suddenly In Recent Months, 7yr Old Girl Collapses Walking To School, Highschooler, 15, Goes Into Cardiac Arrest Playing Football, Fedex Driver Collapses After Ringing Doorbell — Brucha Weisberger link

Jun 19, 2024 — Breaking Publication: Covid-19 Vaccines: A Risk Factor for Cerebral Thrombotic Syndromes; Unacceptable Hazard for Blood Clots to the Brain — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link

Jun 17, 2024 — 17 Year Old Daughter Aubrynn Had 3 Heart Attacks After Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine And Died — Dr. William Makis MD, Covid Intel — 20-min video

Jun 17, 2024 — 2 Marines Go Into Cardiac Arrest On Same Day; 2 TN Sheriffs Have Pancreatic Cancer; High Schooler, 15, Goes Into Cardiac Arrest Playing Football; Girl, 5, Walks To School For Help After Mom Collapses — Mark Crispin Miller, News from Underground link

Jun 17, 2024 — Swedish Rocker Dennis Lyxzén Has “Massive Heart Attack”; Danish Actor Charlotte Bøving Has Cancer (Again); S. Korean Pop Star Yoo Ara, 31, Has Cancer; Irish Pol Jennifer Whitmore In ICU — Mark Crispin Miller, News from Underground link

Jun 15, 2024 — Noam Chomsky Can’t Talk; Oprah Winfrey Rushed to Hospital; Carrie Underwood Falls Off Stage; Jon Fetterman rear-ends another car (“for unknown reasons”); Giants’ Darren Waller retires at 31; Actor Justin Baldoni hospitalized (with an “infection”); streamer Fanum, 26, has a heart attack, “thought he was going to die”; hoopster Jenica Lewis, 16, diagnosed with diabetes — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 13, 2024 — Covid-19 Jab mRNA and Spike Protein Stay in Human Tissue Longer Than Expected: Journal ‘British Pharmacological Society’; Findings warrant “a careful look due to potential direct cardiotoxicity.” — Jon Fleetwood link

Jun 13, 2024 — Biologist Carolina Bourque Had Stroke After Moderna Covid-19 mRNA Vaccine — Dr. William Makis MD 17-min video

Jun 13, 2024 — Spike Protein Leads To ‘Five Mechanisms Of Damage’ In Human Body; Addressing The Rise In Turbo Cancers, Autoimmune Disorders, Cardiovascular Conditions And Reproductive Issues In People Who Received Covid-19 Vaccines… And Possible Solutions. — Michael Nevradakis, PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Jun 12, 2024 — Cardiac and Neurological Complications Post Covid-19 Vaccination: A Systematic Review of Case Reports and Case Series; “This systematic review highlights the potential of cardiac and neurological complications following Covid-19 vaccination, as reported through case reports and case series. The most frequently reported complications were myocarditis, Guillain–Barré syndrome (GBS), ischemic stroke and exacerbations of multiple sclerosis.“ — Kai Wei Lee et al, Vaccines (PubMed, NIH) link

Jun 11, 2024 — Myocarditis In Pilots… And Aviation Safety — Dr. Kevin Stillwagon link

Jun 11, 2024 — Worldwide Study Of 130 Million Injuries From 1969 To 2023 Confirms ‘Increase In Pericarditis And Myocarditis Reports Associated With Vaccines’: WHO Data — Jon Fleetwood link

Jun 10, 2024 — Jab Forces French Footballer Fumu Tamuzo, 29, To Retire; Pakistani Actor Firdous Jamal Has Colon Cancer; Nepalese CEO In Hospital With “Heart Issues”; S. Korean Actress Joon Yoo-Ha Has Cancer Again — Mark Crispin Miller, News From Underground link

Jun 8, 2024 — CA, UK, IR: Robin Trower Cancels Tour; Mamie Laverock Falls 5 Stories After “Medical Emergency”; TV Host Seán Defoe Has Testicular Cancer, TV Host Adrian Kennedy Has Prostate Cancer; Actress Keltie Knight has microcytic anemia; rugby great Alun Wyn Jones, 38, has heart surgery; prisoner Danny Weatherson diagnosed with Parkinson’s; Tyrone footballer Feargal Logan has a stroke; more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 7, 2024 — Study Finds Increased Risk of Epilepsy, Severe Allergic Shock, Myocarditis and Appendicitis in Children Injected with Covid-19 Vaccines — Lance D. Johnson, NewsTarget link

Jun 6, 2024 — Springsteen Postpones Tour; Neil Young Postpones Show; Black Keys Cancel Tour; Matt Rife Cancels Show; Carly Pearce has Pericarditis; “Mike Tyson Falls Ill in Plane”; The Great Gatsby’s Sara Chase has tubal cancer; Dance Moms’ star Kelly Hyland has “fast-moving” breast cancer; three sports announcers — Sean McDonough, Jim Ross, Brandi Rhodes — out with illness — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 3, 2024 — Do Not Pass This By… Major Collaborative Study Finds All Risk And No Benefit – Study Shows 100% Of Myocarditis In Kids Is From Covid19 Shots. Meanwhile, Effectiveness Data Show No Benefit To Kids. — James Lyons-Weiler PhD, Covid Intel link

Jun 3, 2024 — Winter of Died Suddenly – Aneurysm – 50 Cases of collapsing suddenly from ruptured aneurysms — Dr. William Makis, MD, Covid Intel link

May 31, 2024 — Cardiac Arrest Deaths Spike 1,236% from 2020 to 2023 in U.S. County Following Covid-19 Jab Campaign: Study — Jon Fleetwood link

May 30, 2024 — Today Show, Doctors Say They Are Seeing An Alarming Number Of Seemingly Healthy Younger Patients Having Heart Attacks — Today Show, Twitter link

May 29, 2024 — Myocarditis Rates Increase 5X in Guernsey After Covid Vax Rollout; Myocarditis is a known side effect of the Covid vaccines. Is there anything else that could have caused this unexpected 5X rise in myocarditis cases? — Steve Kirsch link

May 29, 2024 — Transfusions of Blood Products Derived from Genetic Vaccine Recipients: Safety Concerns and Proposals for Specific Measures; “The modified mRNAs encoding spike proteins and lipid nanoparticles, which are used as drug delivery systems, not only cause thrombosis and cardiovascular disorders post vaccination, but might also cause diverse diseases involving all organs and systems, including the nervous system… This paper aims to draw the attention of medical professionals to the various risks associated with transfusion using blood products derived from long Covid patients or from genetic vaccine recipients, and to make proposals regarding specific inspection items, testing methods, regulations, etc. This paper provides insights to address the post-vaccination syndrome and its consequences following such genetic vaccination programs.” — Jun Ueda et al, Preprints.org link

May 28, 2024 — Winter of Clotting Suddenly – Strokes Under the age 30 – Recent 26 tragic cases – Newest UK Govt Disability Data Shows Strokes Were Up +405% in 2023 for Ages 16-19 — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 26, 2024 — NHL Player Brock Boeser Out of Game 7 with DVT Blood Clot and NHL’s Most Vaxxed Team, Vancouver Canuks are Out of Stanely Cup Playoffs — 10 More Athletes Clotting Suddenly — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 24, 2024 — Cardiac and Neurological Complications Post Covid-19 Vaccination: A Systematic Review of Case Reports and Case Series; “Following mass vaccinations for the control of the Covid-19 epidemic, a spectrum of cardiac and neurological disorders was reported among vaccinated individuals. This study examined the range of complications documented and factors related to their occurrence.” — Kai Wei Lee et al, Vaccines (PubMed) link

May 20, 2024 — Who Was Speaking Out in ’22? Embalmer Anna Foster Talks to Steve Kirsch About the Never Before Seen Large “Fibrous-Looking” Clots — Transcriber B link

May 18, 2024 — Another Young (25-yo) Banker Dies of Cardiac Arrest; “Job stress” has become the purported killer of young finance professionals — John Leake link

Mar 16, 2023 — Confidential Pfizer Documents Reveal Pharmaceutical Giant Had ‘Evidence’ Suggesting ‘Increased Risk of Myocarditis’ Following Covid-19 Vaccinations in Early 2022 — Project Veritas link

May 15, 2024 — Winter of Died Suddenly – Young Women Suffering Heart Attacks 2-3 Years After Covid-19 mRNA Vaccination – It’s Not Slowing Down – 60 Cases Explored — Dr. William Makis MD, Covid Intel link

May 9, 2024 — Embalmer Blood Clots; Yes, the Clots Embalmers are Finding are Real — Laura Kasner link

May 3, 2024 — Thousands Believe Covid Vaccines Harmed Them. Is Anyone Listening? — Apoorva Mandavilli, New York Times link

May 1, 2024 — I’d Missed These Horrifying Clot Images; Transcriber B shared a link from November 2022 interview with another brave whistleblower embalmer — Bill Rice, Jr. link

Apr 30, 2024 — Argie Footie Carlos Tevez in Hospital w/ Chest Pains; Rod Stewart Collab’s Heart Attack “Shatters Face”; Irish Radio Host Jesper Dein Reveals Heart Railure; Danish Radio Host has Heart Haemorrhage; Barcelona Major Xavier García Albiol in Hospital with Arrhythmia; Italian City Councillor Luigi Urciuoli in Coma after Stroke and more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 29, 2024 — It Was a Pandemic of Abuse; Paramedic Harry Fisher is seeing younger people suffering from seizures and stroke. Also aggressive cancer that seem to come from nowhere. — Children’s Health Defense 15-min video

Apr 27, 2024 — SC Hoopster Collapses During Pick-Up Game; GA Key Singer Collapses Mid-Song; “Medical emergency” strands RI kids in Mexico; FL cruise ship makes emergency diversion to Bermuda; Denver child’s heart beats again after 14 hours; 6-year-old saved from cardiac arrest at daycare in Bossier City, LA; child transported to hospital following medical emergency, AL; & more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 27, 2024 — Palaye Royale quits festival; Jeanette Lee survives heart attack in cancer fight; Ryan Weaver’s fight w/ glioblastoma; RI senate prez confirms cancer diagnosis; GA boy, 8, spends 125 days in hospital; 10-year-old plays baseball for 1st time since cardiac arrest on field; Boise State freshman, healthy all his life, has cardiac arrest in sleep; Miss. deputy to make “full recovery” (from what?); more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 27, 2024 — John Roberts back on Fox (“heart issue”); George Lopez casino show rescheduled; Max Gail’s wife has breast cancer; 76ers’ Joel Embiid has Bell’s palsy; Repub pol with cancer quits MO senate race; Journo Julia Fello reveals husband’s Parkinson’s diagnosis on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News; legendary Nebraska Cornhuskers announcer reveals tragic cancer diagnosis; 2 heroic rescues; more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 27, 2024 — Germany: “Thromboses Removed Like Fat Earthworms” from Olympic Cycling Champion (33), CSU Pol Monika Hohlmeier has “Massive Health Problems,” Greens Leader Mona Fuchs Collapses During Speech, Swiss Ski Star Nadine Fähndrich Talks about Heart Surgery at 28, Marathon Runner Adrian Lehmann has Heart Attack at 34; Roma Defender has Chest Pain, Leaves Field on Stretcher; more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 27, 2024 — Peter Frampton Rocks on Despite Crippling Muscle Disease; Lucy Rose couldn’t lift her baby after collapse; Labour MP Karin Smyth reveals skin cancer diagnosis; rugby player, 25, in hospital with MRSA; Canada: St. Catharines woman who fell ill in Jamaica back home in hospital: Brazil: TV cameraman has heart attack in front of ECU; “Promising Scottish rider Anna Shackley forced to retire at 22”; more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 25, 2024 — Why Are Embalmers Finding Unusual Blood Clots?; Guest host Dr. Ryan Cole along with Major Thomas Haviland, Ret. USAF, and embalmer Richard Hirschman consider why these new clots were never seen before 2021 — FLCCC Alliance 1.25-hr video

Apr 21, 2024 — Former Red Sox First Baseman Dave McCarty Dead at 54; Athlete and father of two died on April 19 “due to a cardiac event,” second 2004 World Series Champion to die in six months. — John Leake, Courageous Discourse link

Apr 20, 2024 — Former Air Force Engineer on a Mission to Investigate Rise in Unusual Blood Clotting: Thomas Haviland — American Thought Leaders, Epoch TV link

Apr 16, 2024 — India: Pol Gorakhpur Lok Sabha (41), MP Chandrasekhar Sahu (73) Have Cardiac Crises; S Korea: Singer Aespa’s Winter (23) has lung surgery; NZ: Health journo Rachel Smalley’s mother has breast cancer; “Indian Coast Guard rescues Sri Lankan fisherman after mid-sea medical emergency”; Aussie singer Jimmy Barnes, 68, “announces first NZ tour since heart surgery”; more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 16, 2024 — UK: TV Star Louise Thompson’s Stoma Bag, Willie Limond’s “Life-Threatening Seizure”; Italy: Tonia Romano’s “Sudden Health Problem”; SA: gospel singer Fikile Mlomo has a tumor on her spinal cord; “Worker collapses on construction site”; 19-yr-old collapses w/ a “sudden illness”; Region Council interrupted by spectator’s “sudden illness”; soccer match suspended due to home fan’s “illness”; more— Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 15, 2024 — Australia: Cardiac Arrest Up 20% — John Leake, Courageous Discourse link

Apr 15, 2024 — Rep. Donald Payne, Jr. has “Cardiac Episode”; WWE’s R-Truth has a Stroke; Photog Vuhlandes, 29, has Leukemia; Porn Star Emily Willis (barely) Out of Coma; Eddie Sutton in Hospice (Lung Cancer) — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 15, 2024 — Francis Collins has Prostate Cancer; Father Goya Hidalgo has “Big Cancerous Tumor”; Isabella Strahan’s 3rd craniotomy; Purdue student, 22, dying of glioblastoma; SC 15-yr-old has brain bleed on pitch; “Probation union president suffers medical emergency after state board meeting”; “Nurse driving by saves life of teen having heart attack”; “Milan MS staff’s swift action saves student”; & more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 11, 2024 — CA driver crashes into home; GA driver crashes into church; UK driver crashes into barrier and down embankment; 5 major crashes on highways in Germany; Danish bus driver goes into cardiac arrest; And three “serious” crashes, in Italy, Australia and (with three dead) New Zealand — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 6, 2024 — Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ) Diagnosed with Cancer; Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) Has Acute Blood Clot in leg; Singer Monique Bingham Cancels Tour; Country Singer Colt Ford has Heart Attack Post-Concert; Rocker John Driskell Hopkins, Portland radio’s Mike Lynch both have ALS; wrestler Dennis Knight nearly dies in “medical emergency”; Miley Cyrus’s mom Tish asks for prayers amid tragic family loss” — Mark Cripsin Miller link

Apr 6, 2024 — UK: TV contestant Charlie Doherty has Brain Tumor; Brazil: Actor Camila Pitango Collapses in the Studio; Norway: Frida Maanum Collapses on the Pitch; Greece: Dimitris Kokotas Collapses while Filming; Beloved Belizean internist, Dr. Fernando Cuellar, diagnosed with blood cancer; Cambridge rower collapses in his boat during race; shinty player saves ref’s life after cardiac arrest; & more —Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 6, 2024 — Pope Francis Misses Big Event; Anna Paquin Walking with a Cane; Indian BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, Taiwanese Badminton Champ Chou Tien Chen, Aussie TVSstar Courtney Murphy All have Cancer; Spanish journo Helena Resano no longer paralyzed; Filipino sportscaster Bill Velasco getting over heart failure; Indian BSP candidate Gufran Noor has heart attack; AU pol Nick Xenophon’s brain tumor — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 2, 2024 — Autopsy Confirmed Covid-19 Vaccine Myocarditis Deaths – Australian Dad Roberto Garin Dropped Dead 48 hr After his 1st Pfizer Covid; 5 autopsy cases and our myocarditis paper wins 1st place — Dr. William Makis MD link

Apr 2, 2024 — UK: TV host Michaela Strachan’s Pal Dies of Cancer, Martin Griffiths Quits UN, Goalie Ellie Roebuck has a Stroke; Aussie Fitness Guru Ashy Bines’ Brain Aneurysm, TV’s Marcia Bines Rushed to Hospital; Spain: Bertín Osborne battling “long Covid”; NZ: “Real Housewives” star Marcia Wallace has Skin Cancer; British Airways Pilot “Incapacitated” mid-flight; AU: TV contestant’s “Medical Emergency”; more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Mar 29, 2024 — Heart failure among Navy pilots up 973%; Arnold Schwarzenegger, Darryl Strawberry, Rip Michaels, Jeremy Camp, Roberto Duran, Damian 666 all down with heart disease — Mark Crispin Miller link

Mar 28, 2024 — Nicki Minaj Postpones Concert; Pistons’ Ausar Thompson Out wth Blood Clot; Javier Altamirano Has a Seizure on the Pitch; Arthur Cazaux Collapses at Miami Open; Stevo Simple Boy Collapses on Live TV — Mark Crispin Miller link

Mar 24, 2024 — Former Professional Footballer Matt Le Tissier Comments on 3 International Soccer Players Collapsing in the Past Week — Dr. William Makis MD, Covid Intel link

Mar 17, 2024 — Stunning Claims of Whistleblower Need to go Viral — Bill Rice, Jr. link

Mar 11, 2024 — UK: Nitin Sawhney Rushed to Hospital (“after collapsing in a pool of blood”); Irish President Sent to Hospital, Kilkenny Mayor has Prostate Cancer; Mexican Wrestler and TV Host both Have Heart Attacks — Mark Crispin Miller link

Mar 11, 2024 — Pope Francis Looks Bad, Giacomo Sagripanti Falls Ill Conducting “Madame Butterfly,” Paola Perego Flees Live Broadcast, Gianluca Grignani Falls Ill Mid-Concert; Spain’s Carlos Sainz Too Ill to Race; Ghanaian Actor John Bredu Peasa “Battling Strange Illness”; South African Singer Tyla Cancels First World Tour; India: Space Researcher Diagnosed with Cancer, MP has Heart Attack; & more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Mar 6, 2024 — Pope Francis Cancels Audiences; Comedian Fiorello, Rai presenter Francesca Fialdini both Collapse on Live TV; Katia Follesca Collapses on Stage; Indian Financier Nithin Kamath has Stroke; Singaporean singer Sabina Yasmin “diagnosed with cancer again”; NZ radio announcer Mike Puru “opens up about his dad’s terminal cancer”; & more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Mar 5, 2024 — Mick Jones, Justin Currie both Have Parkinson’s; “Apprentice” star rushed to hospital; Dutch cyclist van den Berg falls during race; Slovakian racer Sagan’s “health scare”; Spanish pol’s heart attack; Just some of the European celebrities who have probably been felled by “vaccination — Mark Crispin Miller link

Mar 3, 2024 — Adele Cancels Vegas Stint Again; Jon Bon Jovi Can’t Sing due to “Vocal Injury”; Justin Timberlake’s illness takes a “turn for the worse”; Halsey “back in diapers” due to endometriosis; “Ginger Zee misses ‘Good Morning America’ after falling ill”; “Giants’ Tristan Beck diagnosed with aneurysm in upper arm”; Texas Tech’s Brady Trombello has a “medical emergency” — Mark Crispin Miller link

Mar 2, 2024 — Covid Vaccines Cannot be Ruled Out as Cause of Cardiac Deaths in Young and Middle-Aged, MP says — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Feb 29, 2024 — New Autopsy Evidence from Japan: Myocarditis – However Mild – Can Result in Fatal Arrhythmias. — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link

Feb 28, 2024 — Argentine Rocker Fernando Ruiz Díaz has Stroke, Cancels Tour; Swedish Footballer Kristoffer Olsson on Ventilator with Brain Disease; Aussie Footballer Corey Harawira-Naera Wearing a Defibrillator — Mark Crispin Miller, News from Underground link

Feb 27, 2024 — Kansas’ Phil Ehart has Major Heart Attack; Bears’ Steve McMichael needs blood transfusion; Jay McInerney has brain surgery; Toni Braxton’s near-fatal health scare; Amy Schumer’s “puffy, swollen face”; “Sutton Stracke suffers terrifying medical emergency while filming; triathlete Lesley Patterson’s husband has Stage 4 pancreatic cancer; soap star Lana Clay’s “rare disorder”; more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Feb 27, 2024 — Dr. Peter Mccullough on the Rise in Post-Vaxx Myocarditis; “Definitive Evidence Without Any Question, the Covid 19 Vaccines Are Leading to Sudden Death… There are about 800 papers in the peer-reviewed literature dealing with the Covid vaccine and the heart; the spike protein is intensely straining in the heart… ventricular fibrillation and asystole as a mode of sudden death largely triggered by adrenaline during sports or between 3:00 AM and 6:00 AM” — Cancer Secrets 14-min video

Feb 26, 2024 — Breaking Senate Briefing: Serious Increase in Myocarditis From Covid Shots — Brian Hooker, Children’s Health Defense

Feb 24, 2024 — Never Before Seen Blood Clots Found By Embalmers — The Jimmy Dore Show — 11-min video

Feb 24, 2024 — “Major Covid Vaccine Study Finds Heart Risks Are Rare – Real Threat Is Not Being Vaccinated”; The findings of the study are grossly misconstrued. 304,520.00% increased risk of blood clotting in the brain reported. Is this a new definition of “exceptionally rare”? — Andreas Oehler link

Feb 23, 2024 — Massive Covid Vaccine Study Confirms Heart and Brain Damage After Just One Dose— Kim Iverson link

Feb 23, 2024 — Survey of Embalmers Shows How Many are Finding Rubbery Clots; “The science” will never cover stories which threaten Big Pharma sponsors — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Feb 23, 2024 — Vaccinated are Susceptible to Viral Infections and “Covid Vaccine Heart Syndrome” — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Feb 23, 2024 — Study Claims Covid Caused More Heart Damage Than Vaccines — Here’s What the Authors Got Wrong; A 2023 study admitted that the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines cause myocarditis, but claimed the Covid19 virus was even more damaging than the vaccine. A recent, more detailed review of their data, however, showed the opposite is likely true. — Angelo DePalma PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Feb 23, 2024 — A Host of Notable Covid-19 Vaccine Adverse Events, Backed by Evidence; The Epoch Times reviewed the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), the United Kingdom’s Yellow Card Reporting system, South Africa’s VAERS database, and numerous peer-reviewed studies, selecting the top reported adverse events with literature support… Clinicians have put forward six pathways through which the spike protein can cause damage: immune dysregulation, blood clotting and vascular damage, mitochondrial dysfunction, mast cell activation syndrome, autoimmune reactions, tissue damage through spike persistence; [Article shows evidence and research for these: chest pain, fatigue, fever and chills, swelling and pain, armpit pain, nervous system disorders, Guillian-Barre syndrome, dementia, seizures, gait disturbance, Bell’s palsy, tremors, sensory changes, headaches and dizziness, cardiac arrest, cardiomyopathy, heart attack, myocarditis and pericarditis, POTS, arrhythmia, hypertension, heart palpitations, blood disorders, stroke, pulmonary emoblism, deep vein thrombosis, vasculitis, Raynaud’s phenomenon, skin disorders, vitiligo, livedo reticularis, hair loss, sun allergy, psoriasis, eczema, excessive sweating, erythema mulitforme, pityiasis rosea, hallucinations, anxiety and depression, panic attack, insomnia, pneumonia, Covid-19, viral reactivation and infections, tinnitus and hearing loss, visual impairment and eye disorders, vertigo, smell and taste disorders, mouth inflammation and ulcers, dry mouth, shortness of breath, asthma, muscle weakness and spasms, arthritis, costochondritis, appendicitis, pancreatitism liver injury, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS), lymphopenia, cancer, mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS), hypersensitivity or allergic reactions, spontaneous abortions, impairment in semen quality, pain and ulcers, menstrual disorders, hyperglycemia and diabetes, thyroid disorders, acute kidney injury, nephrotic syndrome, and urinary complications] — Marina Zhang, The Epoch Times link

Feb 22, 2024 — New Autopsy Evidence From Japan: Myocarditis – However Mild – Can Result In Fatal Arrhythmias — HeART (Health Ethics Advocacy & Research Team) link

Feb 18, 2024 — Cardiac Side Effects of RNA-based SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines: Hidden Cardiotoxic Effects of mRNA-1273 and BNT162b2 on Ventricular Myocyte Function and Structure; [The vaccine] “induced arrhythmic as well as completely irregular contractions… indications of signficicant dysfunction… both vaccines induce specific dysfunctions that correlate to cardiomyopathy… [and] may significantly increase the risk of acute cardiac events.” — Rolf Schreckenberg et al, British Journal of Pharmacology (PubMed) link

Feb 15, 2024 — Japanese Man Dies From Myocarditis After Second Dose of Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccination; The man was admitted to hospital two days after vaccination in an unconscious state — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

Feb 12, 2024 — Covid-19 Vaccines and Adverse Events of Special Interest: A multinational Global Vaccine Data Network (GVDN) cohort study of 99 million vaccinated individuals; “This multi-country analysis confirmed pre-established safety signals for myocarditis, pericarditis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis. Other potential safety signals that require further investigation were identified.” — K. Faksova et al, Vacine (Elsevier) link

Feb 12, 2024 — CDC Refused to Issue Alert About Covid Vaccine and Heart Inflammation for Fear of Causing Public Panic — Amber Baker, The Vaccine Reaction link

Feb 11, 2024 — CDC Drafted, Held Back Myocarditis Alert on Covid Vaccines — The Hill, The Vaccine Reaction link

Feb 10, 2024 — Shocking CDC Report: Autoimmune Heart Disease Risk Skyrockets Post-Covid Vaccination — The Expose link

Feb 5, 2024 — The Predicted Heart Failure Epidemic is Here — Vejon Health — 12-min video

Feb 2, 2024 — Fatal Arrythmia In A Young Man After Covid-19 Vaccination: An Autopsy Report — Dr. Hiroshi Minato MD, PhD et al, Medicine link

Feb 1, 2024 — Australian Man Injured by Pfizer Vaccine Wins ‘Landmark’ Claim Against Employer — John-Michale Dumais, Children’s Health Defense link

Jan 27, 2024 — Determinants of Covid-19 Vaccine-Induced Myocarditis; “Covid-19 vaccination is strongly associated with a serious adverse safety signal of myocarditis, particularly in children and young adults resulting in hospitalization and death.” — Jessica Rose et al, Therapeutic Advances in Drug Safety (Sage Journals) link

Jan 22, 2024 — Exclusive: 70% of Embalmers Report Finding Strange Blood Clots Beginning in Mid-2021 — John-Michael Dumais, Children’s Health Defense link

Jan 20, 2024 — Latest Research Findings on Embalmers Strange Clots — Vejon Health — 59-min video

Jan 15, 2024 — Japanese Researchers Say Side Effects of Covid Vaccines Linked to 201 Types of Diseases; “The ystematic review of research papers on Covid-19 vaccines has discovered thousands of side effects ‘affecting every possible aspect of human pathology.’ The findings were laid out in a 93-minute press conference in Japan held January 11 by the Vaccine Issues Study Group, a panel of esteemed medical experts. The findings followed six months of investigations into the side effects of Covid-19 vaccines.” — Lee Harding, Western Standard link

Jan 9, 2024 — 8th Shot of mRNA Vaccine, and the Coming ‘Heart Failure Pandemic’ — Facts Matter, EpochTV link

Dec 16, 2023 — Some People Suffered Chest Pain, Palpitations After Covid-19 Vaccination: Study — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Dec 15, 2023 — FDA Forced to Release Documents Admitting They Knew Covid Vaccines Caused Heart Inflammation — Lance D. Johnson, News Target link

Dec 13, 2023 — Heart Failures Spiked 1,000% Among Pilots in 2022, Pentagon Data Show — Ethan Huff, NewsTarget link

Dec 1, 2023 — Japanese Study: Covid Vaccine May Cause Long-Term Heart Damage, Even in People With No Symptoms — Covid Call to Humanity link

Dec 1, 2023 — US Military Study on Postvaccination Myocarditis Released; The U.S. military was among the first to detect heart inflammation cases among the vaccinated; — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Nov 28, 2023 — 35-Year-Old Firefighter Injured by Covid Vaccine and Forced to Retire Sues New York City for Disability Benefits — Brenda Baletti, PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Nov 28, 2023 — DNA Contamination in Covid-19 Vaccines May Explain Rise in Cancers, Clots, Autoimmune Diseases: Pathologist — Tom Ozimek & Jan Jekielek, The Epoch Times link

Nov 27, 2023 — Unprecedented Surges in Cardiac Arrest Cases in Victoria, Australia: Exploring the Potential Vaccine Link — Ellen Wan, The Epoch Times link

Nov 15, 2023 — Pilot Warns of Airline Industry Disaster Due to Covid Vaccines — Sally Beck, Signs of The Times link

Nov 15, 2023 — Why Aren’t We Asking the Question?; Every day we hear another story of a healthy teenager never waking up, an airline pilot suffering cardiac arrest, or an ultra-fit young athlete dropping dead midfield. — Jenna McCarthy, FLCCC Alliance link

Nov 14, 2023 — Kids and Cardiac Arrests: 11 Children (Ages 9-19) Had Cardiac Arrests at US Schools in the Past Month. What is behind this horrific “new normal?” — Brucha Weisberger link

Nov 10, 2023 — Why Are Young People Having Heart Attacks Post 2020? — Ben Azadi — 1-hr video

Nov 2, 2023 — FOIA’d CDC Emails Reveal Disturbing Myocarditis Timeline Warranting Investigation: Different Messaging Internally Vs. Publicly About Covid-19 Vaccines and Myocarditis; “The CDC ‘delayed reporting the incidence of myocarditis to the general public for three months after the first statistically significant signal appeared in VAERS’ ” — Ed Berkovich & Amy Kelly, Daily Clout link

Nov 2, 2023 — New Research Explains Why Some People Develop Fatal Blood Clots After Covid Vaccination — Megan Redshaw, The Epoch Times link

Nov 2, 2023 — Ventricular fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia post-SARS-CoV-2-targeted mRNA/viral vector vaccination — Ashish Kumar et al, Heart Rhythm O2 link

Nov 1, 2023 — Breaking: Myocarditis Study Is Devastating News for Big Pharma — Russell Brand — 20-min video

Oct 30, 2024 — Study of 1.7 Million Kids and Teens Found Heart Inflammation Only in Those Who Got Pfizer’s Covid Shots — Dr. Joseph Mercola, Children’s Health Defense link

Oct 29, 2023 — FDA: Getting Covid Shot Same Day as Flu Jab May Increase Stroke Risk in Elderly — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Oct 27, 2024 — Covid Jab Cardiovascular Adverse Effects Not so Transient After All — Raphael Lataster PhD link

Oct 27, 2023 — Covid-19, Flu Vaccines Taken Together Linked to Stroke Risk: US government researchers, and scientists with Kaiser Permanente, have recently reported finding elevated stroke risk among certain populations — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Oct 25, 2024 — Soccer Star Abdelaziz Barrada Dies Suddenly of Heart Attack at 35 — Frank Bergman, Slay News link

Oct 24, 2023 — Pfizer Monthly Safety Reports Finally Included in October’s Document Release; “Pfizer’s September 2021 Safety Report includes data on incidence of myocarditis, among other serious adverse events.” — ICAN (Informed Consent Action Network) link

Oct 23, 2023 — US Government Pays 2 More People Injured by Covid Vaccines: Both experienced myocarditis, or heart inflammation, after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine— Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Oct 19, 2023 — FDA Finds Seizures Signal in 2-5 Year Old After Covid-19 mRNA Vaccines — Drbeen Medical Lectures — 24 min video

Oct 17, 2023 — Vaccinated Rat and Human Heart Cell Study Shows How Hearts Get Damaged: Rat experiments that should have been done before injecting humans; In a new laboratory research letter, scientists… finally were able to pinpoint some mechanisms of how Covid vaccines damage hearts — Igor Chudov link

Oct 17, 2023 — FDA Finds Safety Signal for Covid-19 Vaccination Among Toddlers: A safety signal is a sign that a health condition may be caused by vaccination, but further research is required to verify a link. A safety signal of seizures for young children following Covid-19 vaccination has been detected. — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Oct 16, 2023 — Apparent Cytotoxicity and Intrinsic Cytotoxicity of Lipid Nanomaterials Contained in a Covid-19 mRNA Vaccine; [Cytotoxicity means a substance is toxic (poisonous) to human cells. A cytotoxic compound can cause cell damage or death. (source) Cells are the smallest physical component in the body that has all the characteristics of life.] — Dr. Gabriele Segalla, International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research link

Oct 15, 2023 — Safety of Covid-19 Vaccines in US Children Aged 6 Months to 17 Years: In this preprint study from the FDA covering 4,102,106 vaccinated enrollees from three health insurance claims databases, these safety signals were identified: heart inflammation (myocarditis and pericarditis) for children 12-17 years old and seizures/convulsions for children 2-5 years old — MedRxiv.org link

Oct 12, 2023 — Cardiac Side Effects of RNA-based SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines: Hidden Cardiotoxic Effects — Dr. Rolf Schreckenberg et al, British Journal of Pharmacology link

Oct 10, 2023 — Out-of-Hospital Cardiac Arrests Spiked in 2021, Study Finds — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Oct 7, 2023 — The Covid Clots — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Oct 3, 2023 — CDC Journal and Five Others Rejected Key Paper on Covid Vaccines and Heart Inflammation — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Oct 3, 2023 — Alarming Covid Jab Contamination Shocks Scientists; “University of South Carolina professor Phillip Buckhaults is a molecular biologist and cancer geneticist who set out to debunk McKernan’s claims; To his shock, he replicated the findings instead… Buckhaults suspects high levels of DNA contaminants may also be causing some of the more serious side effects of the jabs, such as lethal cardiac arrest.” — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Sep 30, 2023 — They Suffered Myocarditis After Covid 19 Vaccination. Years Later, Some Still Haven’t Recovered. — Zachary Stieber & Lia Onely, The Epoch Times link

Sep 27, 2023 — Study Finds Signs of Heart Injury in Vaccinated People Without Chest Pain — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Sep 26, 2023 — False, Misleading Information About Covid-19 Vaccines and Myocarditis Spreads Widely; Health agencies and doctors are making false claims about Covid-19 vaccination in an attempt to encourage people to take up the new shots. — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Sep 23, 2023 — The Covid Clots: A Full Measure Town Hall — Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson — 51 min video

Sep 21, 2023 — Risk of Stroke Skyrockets with Covid Infection After Vaccination — Covid Call to Humanity link

Sep 17, 2023 — Resource: Studies on Myocarditis and Covid-19 Vaccination — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Sep 17, 2023 — Timeline: Covid-19 Vaccines and Myocarditis — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Sep 12, 2023 — The Pfizer mRNA vaccine is contaminated with the plasmid DNA vector that was used as the template for in vitro transcription reaction.; “This DNA could be the cause of some of the rare but serious side effects like death from cardiac arrest. The DNA can and likely will integrate into the genomes of transfected cells. There is a very real hazard for genome modification of long-lived somatic cells, which could cause sustained autoimmune attack toward that tissue. There is also a theoretical risk of future cancer, depending on the piece of DNA and site of integration… The pieces of DNA are small and are likely to damage the human genome by integrating and becoming permanent mutations… It’s important to look at DNA taken from different body tissues of vaccinated people to see if this is happening and if it can be causing any adverse events now or if there is a future cancer risk down the road…. We (you) should insist that the USFDA force Pfizer to get the DNA out of the booster and all future mRNA based vaccines. The regulation that allowed the DNA to be there should be changed.” — Phillip Buckhaults PhD, University of South Carolina link [Powerpoint presentation given to the South Carolina Senate Medical Affairs Committee by Professor of Cancer Molecular Genetics. It can be watched on video beginning at 3:34.]

Sep 12, 2023 — Chapter 14 Subsection (removed from book): I49.9 Cardiac Arrhythmia Involved Deaths; “Given all the fraud uncovered and factually documented in [previous sections], it seems that covid-vaccine deaths involving cardiac arrhythmia may have been labeled as covid deaths, when covid had little to do with the death.” — John Beaudoin Sr. (Coquin de Chen) link

Sep 5, 2023 — CDC Repeatedly Advised People With Post-Vaccination Conditions to Get More Doses — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Sep 4, 2023 — Pennsylvania High School QB Needs a ‘Miracle’ After Collapsing Mid-Game, Family Says — Lorenz Duchamps, The Epoch Times link

Aug 29, 2023 — The ‘New Normal’: More Heart Attacks, Strokes, and Trauma — Dr. Byram W. Bridle, Covid Chronicles link

Aug 27, 2023 — Exclusive: Whistleblower Who Disclosed Myocarditis Spike in Military After Covid Vaccine Rollout Goes Public — J.M. Phelps, The Epoch Times link

Aug 23, 2023 — Increasing Heart Attacks in Young Athletes — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Aug 21, 2023 — Swiss Study Finds Heart Injury Due To Covid Shots 20x Higher Than Previously Claimed — Covid Call to All Humanity link

Aug 15, 2023 — Pfizer Is Hiding How Covid Jab Damages the Heart — Dr. Joseph Mercola, link

Aug 9, 2023 — Sex-Specific Differences in Myocardial Injury Incidence after Covid-19 mRNA-1273 Booster Vaccination — Natacha Buergin et al, European Society of Cardiology (Wiley) link

Aug 8, 2023 — Botanical Medicine for a Covid Vaccine-Injured Heart — Dr. Colleen Huber, The Defeat of Covid link

Aug 5, 2023 — Heart Scarring Observed in Children Months After Covid-19 Vaccination: Study — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Aug 3, 2023 — Risk of All-Cause and Cardiac-Related Mortality After Vaccination against Covid-19: A meta-analysis of self-controlled case series studies – Greg Marchand, et al, Taylor & Francis Online link

Aug 1, 2023 — Virus and Vaccine-Induced Cardiomyopathy: Beyond Troponin, and Myocarditis Beyond Covid-19 Vaccines, Key References – James Lyon-Weiler, Popular Rationalism link

Aug 1, 2023 — 1 In 35 Vaxx Recipients Showed Signs of Myocarditis – New Study — The Jimmy Dore Show 9-min video

Aug 1, 2023 — The Covid-19 Spike Injury You Need to Know About; “A systematic review of post-jab autopsies concluded that mRNA Covid shots are causally linked to lethal myocarditis. In one of Moderna’s studies, 16 participants in the Covid jab group died suddenly, yet only two were autopsied. Despite this lack of investigation, Moderna concluded that none of the deaths were associated with the jab. Moderna’s studies also recorded a number of serious adverse events in the jabbed groups, including Bell’s palsy, shingles, heart attacks, pulmonary embolisms, transient ischemic attacks, lymphoma and miscarriages. However, even when life-threatening injuries occurred within days of injection, Moderna arbitrarily concluded that none were associated with their jab.” – Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Jul 31, 2023 — Cardiovascular Assessment up to One Year After Covid-19 Vaccine – Associated Myocarditis — Clement Kwong-man Yu, et al, Circulation link

Jul 30, 2023 — Risk of Stroke Skyrockets With Covid-19 Infection After Vaccination — Dr. Peter McCullough, MD, The Epoch Times link

Jul 29, 2023 — US Military Confirms Myocarditis Spike After Covid Vaccine Introduction — Zachary Steiber, The Epoch Times link

Jul 28, 2023 — 800x Higher Incidence of Myocardial Injury After Booster – Swiss Study — DrBeen Medical Lectures 1-hr video

Jul 28, 2023 — Shocking New Covid Studies: Vaccine Heart Risk & Mask Mandate Reversal? — Redacted 14-min video

Jul 27, 2023 — 1 in 35 Recipients of mRNA Boosters Got Heart Damage: Shocking Study — Facts Matter, Epoch TV — 1 min video

Jul 26, 2023 – One in 35 Myocardial Injury – Dr. John Campbell 18-min video

Jul 21, 2023 — Microscopic Causes of Death; Autopsy Proven Fatal Covid-19 Vaccine-Induced Myocarditis – Dr. John Campbell 14-min video

Jul 19, 2023 — The Canaries in the Human DNA Mine; “Numerous reviews, book chapters on the mRNA vaccines and documents of international organizations… often state that mRNA vaccines do not pose risk for genome integration but do not cite any references in support of this idea. Many of them simply assert that vaccine mRNA cannot integrate into the host genome without explaining why this is not possible. Domazet-Lošo notes that none of these… bothered to reference the established knowledge on the biology of retroposition seen, for instance, in peer-reviewed papers of Kaessmannet et al (2009), Casola et al (2017), Cheetham et al (2020), Zhang et al (2021). These 4 peer-reviewed papers each cite anywhere from 44 to over 128 other earlier peer-reviewed papers on the subject of retroposition… with many leading back to the 1950 discovery of genetic transposition by Barbara McClintock, which won her the Nobel Prize in 1983. Thus, it is beyond question — the field of retroposition studies was well established before Pfizer and Moderna stepped-up with their products… Once the Alden et al. paper was published in February 2022, regulators globally should have immediately suspended the modRNA products, admitting these drugs were and are GMOs, and should have started looking for ways to neutralize the modRNA received by billions of people… The repeated pushing of shots only increases the chances of integration into the human DNA library, altering, indeed, what it means to be human… When new drugs constructed with the elements of our genes are introduced seemingly out of nowhere, and within months are scaled-up for a global population, told ‘everything is fine, just take it, or else’. . . the failure to acknowledge over four decades of science speaking to the genetic risks associated with the drugs was never an oversight… The implications are staggering and the canaries in our DNA mine are dying.”— Julian Gillespie, International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research link

Jul 18, 2023 — Cryptic [Asymptomatic] Evidence on Underreporting of mRNA Vaccine-Induced Cardiomyositis in the Elderly: A Need to Modify Antihypertensive Therapy; “The timing suggested myocarditis as a post-vaccination early side-effect that usually targets those more likely to exercise (i.e., the young). Thus, it is usually cryptic in the elderly. In addition, retrospective studies of his own blood pressure readings during the vaccination period (2021-2023) revealed the sudden emergence of transient, but prolonged, falls of blood pressrue several weeks after each of his last four vaccinations. These hypotensive episodes were cryptic (asymptomatic) and likely not detected in shorter post-vaccination analyses.” — Donald Forsdyke, Qeios link

Jul 9, 2023 — From Turbo Cancer to Sudden Cardiac Mortality to Excess Non-Covid Natural Cause Mortality: The Never-Ending Adverse Events of the “Vaccinated” & The Global Depopulation Program — 2nd Smartest Guy in the World link

Jul 8, 2023 — From Turbo Cancer to Sudden Cardiac Mortality: The Never-Ending Adverse Events of the “Vaccinated” — 2nd Smartest Guy in the World link

Jul 5, 2023 – Sex-specific differences in myocardial injury incidence after Covid-19 mRNA-1273 Booster Vaccination; Myocardial Injury after Covid-19 mRNA-1273 Booster Vaccination – Natcha Buergin, et al, The European Journal of Heart Failure link

Jun 25, 2023 — Covid-19 Vaccination-Related Myocarditis: A Korean Nationwide Study; “Among 44, 276, 704 individuals with at least 1 dose of Covid-19 vaccination, the incidence and clinical courses of VRM [vaccination-related myocarditis] cases confirmed by the Expert Adjudication Committee of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency were analyzed. Covid-19 VRM was confirmed in 480 cases… Vaccination-related myocarditis incidence was highest in males between the ages of 12 and 17 years… Severe VRM was identified in 95 cases (19.8% of total VRM, 0.22 per 100 000 vaccinated persons), 85 intensive care unit admission (17.7%), 36 fulminant myocarditis (7.5%), 21 extracorporeal membrane oxygenation therapy (4.4%), 21 deaths (4.4%), and 1 heart transplantation (0.2%). Eight out of 21 deaths were sudden cardiac death (SCD) attributable to VRM proved by an autopsy, and all cases of SCD attributable to VRM were aged under 45 years and received mRNA vaccines.” — Jae Yeong Cho et al, European Heart Journal link

Jun 18, 2023 — Cardiac Episodes in Young Australians Explode Due to the mRNA Experiment — Joel Smalley, Dead Man Talking link

Jun 14, 2023 — Horowitz: Confidential Pfizer Document shows the Company Observed 1.6 Million Adverse Events Covering Nearly Every Organ System; “Over 10,000 categories of nearly 1.6 million adverse events – many of them serious and debilitating – brought to you by Pfizer… Pfizer’s pharmacovigilance documents requested by the European Union’s drug regulator… have been released. They show that Pfizer knew about a sickening level of injury early on. An August 2022 document shows that the company already had observed the following scope of vaccine injury: 508,351 individual case reports of adverse events containing 1,597,673 events; one-third of the AEs were classified as serious, well above the standard for safety signals usually pegged at 15%.” — Daniel Horowitz, Conservative Review link

May 19, 2023 — The Unseen Crisis: Vaccine Stories You Were Never Told “The Unseen Crisis is a feature-length documentary that provides an intimate, uncensored look into the lives of those who live with the debilitating after-effects of the Covid-19 vaccines. It examines the issue of Covid-19 vaccine injury claims in a fresh, honest, and comprehensive manner with expert interviews, whistleblowers’ statements, and government health statistics. This is a documentary about people, not politics. — Epoch TV 1.5 hr video

May 27, 2023 — Myocarditis Study: New Research Tracks Covid Vaccine & Disease In Kids, David Zweig Analyzes — The Hill 13-min video

May 22, 2023 — Safety of the BNT162b2 Covid-19 Vaccine in Children Aged 5 to 17 Years; “This cohort study… identified a safety signal… for myocarditis or pericarditis…” — Mao Hu et al, JAMA Pediatrics link

Apr 23, 2023 — Heart Attacks Have Increased by 83%—the Alarming Implications of the Leaked New Zealand Health Data — Guy Hatchard PhD link

Apr 12, 2023 — Heart Failure With Severely Reduced Ejection Fraction Following Covid-19 Vaccine: A Case Series — Bistees George & Maya Guglin, Journal of Cardiac Failure link

April 2023 — Covid Vaccine Adverse Events — Swiss Policy Research link

Mar 29, 2023 — Stroke, Myocardial Infarction, and Pulmonary Embolism after Bivalent Booster — Marie-Joelle Jabagi PhD et al, The New England Journal of Medicine link

Mar 16, 2023 — Confidential Pfizer Documents Reveal Pharmaceutical Giant Had ‘Evidence’ Suggesting ‘Increased Risk of Myocarditis’ Following Covid-19 Vaccinations in Early 2022 — Project Veritas link

Feb 27, 2023 — It’s Starting to Come Out; A new study shows the number of heart attack deaths during the pandemic was 30% higher than usual — Russell Brand 17-min video

Feb 23, 2023 — Instructor Dies Inflight From Cardiac Arrest; Pilot thought instructor was ‘just pretending’ — To Be Frank — 9-min video

Feb 6, 2023 — Top US Doctors Refuse Booster Doses For Their Own Children Over Myocarditis Concerns — TrialSite News, 9-min video

Feb 1, 2023 — MSNBC Anchor Hospitalized With Severe Myocarditis, Blames Common Cold, But Critics Disagree — To Be Frank — 9-min video

Jan 31, 2023 — Why Are the EKGs of Pilots No Longer Normal? — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Jan 17, 2023 — The FAA has Very Quietly Tacitly Admitted that the EKGs of Pilots are No Longer Normal. We should be concerned. Very concerned.; “After the vaccine rolled out, the FAA secretly widened the EKG parameter range for pilots so they wouldn’t be grounded. It looks like the vax gave at least 50M Americans heart damage.” — Steve Kirsch link

Jan 16, 2023 — Are Athletes Dropping Dead From the Covid Jab? — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Jan 12, 2023 — Astronomical Rise in Myocarditis Caused by mRNA Covid Jabs; Dr Peter McCullough shows us that pre-Covid, myocarditis ran about 4 cases per million. Post-vaccine, myocarditis is now running at 25,000 per million and rising. That’s an astronomical rise. — Sayer Ji

Jan 9, 2023 — Myocarditis: Once Rare, Now Common — Orthomolecular News Service, GreenMedInfo link

Jan 5, 2023 — Myocarditis: Once Rare, Now Common — Thomas E. Levy MD, JD link

Dec 24, 2022 — FDA Confirms Jabs Cause Clots as Children Die — Ty & Charlene Bollinger, The Truth About Vaccines link

Dec 22, 2022 — SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine and Increased Myocarditis Mortality Risk: A Population Based Comparative Study in Japan; “SARS-CoV-2 vaccination was associated with higher risk of myocarditis death, not only in young adults but also in all age groups including the elderly. Based on this study, risk of myocarditis following SARS-CoV-2 vaccination may be more serious than that reported previously.” — Watanabe, Sintaroo & Rokuro Hama, medRxiv link

Dec 20, 2022 — More Pro-Jab Doctors Turn Against Covid Vaccines; “Inspired by Dr Phelps’ speaking out, Australian journalist Eleni Roussos stated: ‘I too have been in a living hell with pericarditis because of the Covid vaccine. Vaccine injuries are real and serious and I sincerely hope more people will speak up.'” — Raphael Lataster PhD link

Nov 30, 2022 — Risk of Heart Complications is Higher After Covid-19 Injections: A Colleague’s Elegant Presentation of the Real Science — Dr. Briam W. Bridle, COVID Chronicles link

Nov 27, 2022 — Autopsy-Based Histopathological Characterization of Myocarditis After Anti-SARS-CoV-2-Vaccination; “A causal link between myocarditis and SARS-CoV-2 vaccination is supported by several considerations: (A) a close temporal relation to vaccination; all cases were found dead within one week after vaccination, (B) absence of any other significant pre-existing heart disease, especially ischaemic heart disease or cardiomyopathy, (C) negative testing for potential myocarditis-causing infectious agents, (D) presence of a peculiar CD4 predominant T-cell infiltrate, suggesting an immune mediated mechanism.” — Constantin Schwab, Clinical Research in Cardiology link

Oct 27, 2022 — New Swiss Study: Covid Shots Increase Risk of Myocarditis by 800 Times in Young Adults — Kyle Becker, Trending Politics link

Oct 2, 2022 — Elevated Troponin Levels Post-Vax; “We know that the vaccine causes heart damage which then manifests itself as elevated troponin levels after the shot. Apparently some hospitals are now measuring this on all patients and then not sharing the data. But some hospital workers know what is going on.” — Steve Kirsch link

Oct 1, 2022 — A Case Report: Multifocal Necrotizing Encephalitis and Myocarditis after BNT162b2 mRNA Vaccination against Covid-19; “Since no nucleocapsid protein could be detected, the presence of spike protein must be ascribed to vaccination rather than to viral infection. The findings corroborate previous reports of encephalitis and myocarditis caused by gene-based Covid-19 vaccines.” — Michael Morz, NIH link

Sep 30, 2022 — Either Covid-19 Jab-Induced Myocarditis is ‘Mild’ or a Bunch of Physicians are Incompetent, Article in The Lancet: Child and Adolescent Health Suggests the Latter — Dr. Briam W. Bridle, Covid Chronicles link

Sep 18, 2022 — Moderna’s CMO Believes Spikes from the mRNA Vaccine Get to the Heart: Are People Going to Accuse the Manufacturer of Spreading Misinformation? — Dr. Briam W. Bridle, Covid Chronicles link

Aug 19, 2022 — Cardiovascular Manifestation of the BNT162b2 mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine in Adolescents; “Cardiovascular manifestation in adolescents after BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccination included tachycardia, palpitation, and myopericarditis.” — Suyanee Mansanguan et al, Topical Medicine and Infectious Disease link

Aug 18, 2022 — Case report: Five patients with myocarditis after mRNA Covid-19 vaccination; "We reviewed patients younger than 18 years of age, who visited our hospital because of myocarditis within 1 week after BNT162b2 from June 2021 to January 2022." — Hiroki Murase et al, Frontiers in Pediatrics link

Aug 16, 2022 — Thailand Study of Young Adults Post Jab Showed 3.5% with Serious Cardiac Injuries; Confirmed in Larger Swiss Study; “A new study on cardiovascular impacts of the Covid vaccines done in Thailand is particularly troubling: 29% of the young adults experience non-trivial changes in their cardiac biomarkers.” — Steve Kirsch link

Jul 18, 2022 — 20% of Deaths Reported After Covid Vaccines Related to Cardiac Disorders, CDC Data Show — Children’s Health Defense, GreenMedInfo link

Apr 28, 2022 — 12 Year Old Girl Severely Injured After Pfizer Jab Told It’s “All In Her Head”; “In less than 24 hours after her second dose, Maddie had severe body pain, she said she felt like someone was ‘ripping her heart out through her neck.’ ” – Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Apr 20, 2022 — SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination and Myocarditis in a Nordic Cohort Study of 23 Million Residents – Oystein Karlstad PhD et al, JAMA Cardiology link

Apr 6, 2022 — Acute Ischemic Stroke after First Dose of Inactivated Covid-19 Vaccine: A Case Report; “The acute cerebral ischemia [insufficient blood flow to the brain] induced by the Covid-19 vaccine is one of the side effects. We report the first case of a patient who suffered from a neurological deficit mimicking a stroke after receiving his 1st dose of the inactivated Covid-19 vaccine BIBP (Sinopharm).” — Ghizlane Elaidouni et al, Radiology Case Reports link

Apr 3, 2022 — Tennis World Rocked as Fifteen “Fully Vaccinated” Players Unable to Finish Miami Open – Steve Beckow, Golden Age of Gaia link

Mar 30, 2022 — 769 Athletes Have Collapsed in the Past Year — Be Free link

Mar 30, 2022 — Study Finds Persistent Heart Abnormalities Among Child Vaccine Recipients; “Longer term follow up of children experiencing chest pain following Pfizer mRNA vaccination finds persistent heart abnormalities” — Guy Hatchard PhD link

Mar 21, 2022 — Epidemiology, clinical ramifications, and cellular pathogenesis of Covid-19 mRNA-vaccination-induced adverse cardiovascular outcomes: A state-of-the-heart review — Talal Almas et al, Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy link

Mar 14, 2022 — Pfizer finalizes $6.7 billion acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals, gaining key cardiovascular treatments; “Pfizer has completed its $6.7 billion acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals, finalizing a deal that involves multiple cardiovascular properties. The transaction was first announced back in December 2021… ‘As an organization, we have to make thoughtful, well-informed capital allocation decisions when it comes to research and development and mergers and acquisitions and drive innovations and advancements in our business model.'” — Michael Walter, Cardiovascular Business link

Mar 4, 2022 — Stroke Associated with Covid-19 Vaccines; “There are increasing reports of various types of stroke including ischemic stroke, and hemorrhagic stroke, as well as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) after Covid-19 vaccination.” — Maryam Kakovan et al, Journal of Stroke & Cardiovascular Diseases link

Feb 26, 2022 — New FDA and CDC Study Shows They Know Covid Vaccines are Causing Myocarditis in Children but They Refuse to Pull Them from the Market – Brian Shilhavy, Health Impact News link

Feb 23, 2022 — A Central Role for Amyloid Fibrin Microclots in Long Covid/PASC: Origins and Therapeutic Implications; “Therefore, if fibrinaloid microclots are largely responsible for the symptoms of Long Covid their removal is to be seen as paramount for relieving these symptoms and allowing the body to repair itself.” — Douglas B Kell, Biochemical Journal link

Feb 14, 2022 — Autopsy Histopathologic Cardiac Findings in 2 Adolescents Following the Second Covid-19 Vaccine Dose — James R Gill MD et al, Archives of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine link

Feb 2, 2022 — Matt Le Tissier: “I’ve never seen anything like it… It’s unbelievable how many sports players are keeling over”– TapNewsWire.com link

Jan 27, 2022 — Myocarditis and Pericarditis Following Vaccination with Covid-19 mRNA Vaccines in Ontario: December 13, 2020 to November 21, 2021 – Public Health Ontario link

Jan 25, 2022 — Myocarditis Cases Reported After mRNA-Based Covid-19 Vaccination in the US From December 2020 to August 2021; “The risk of myocarditis after receiving Covid-19 vaccines was increased and was highest after the second vaccination dose in adolescent males and young men.” — Dr. Matthew E. Oster MD, MPH et al, JAMA link

Jan 25, 2022 — Study: Study: Vaccinated Men Under 40 Have More Myocarditis From Vaccine Than A Natural COVID Infection – Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Jan 24, 2022 — Large-Vessel Vasculitis Following the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine; [Vasculitis refers to damaged blood vessels (source); “Large vessel” refers to the heart (source)] — Michele Gilio & Giulio De Stefano, NIH link

Jan 23, 2022 — Brazil: Child Vaccination Suspended After 10-Year-Old Girl Suffers Cardiac Arrest Hours After Receiving Pfizer Vaccine – Jim Hoft, Gateway Pundit link

Jan 11, 2022 — Kaiser Study: Heart Risk from mRNA Vax is 6 x Higher in Teens Than CDC Estimates; The same study found that the rate of heart inflammation following vaccination with an mRNA Covid vaccine was ten times higher for males in the 18 to 24 age group than the CDC is estimating. — Darby Shaw link

Dec 6, 2021 — 666 Cases of Heart Disease in 12 to 17-Year-Olds After Covid Shots — Brian Shilhavy, GreenMedinfo link

Nov 28, 2021 — mRNA Vaccines Will Kill 3800 Children by Causing Cardiac Injury, to Prevent 14 Covid-19 Deaths in the US; “The results of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine trial for 5-11 year olds was published in the New England Journal of Medicine” — Vinu Arumugham link

Nov 27, 2021 — To Prevent One Covid-19 Related Death, Pfizer Admits their Vaccine Kills at Least Three People by Causing Cardiac Arrest; “This article on the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine trial was published in the New England Journal of Medicine. See Table S4 below.”— Vinu Arumugham link

Nov 26, 2021 — Covid Vaccine Safety; Heart Problems; “The World Health Organization informs us that “cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally… More than four out of five CVD deaths are due to heart attacks and strokes… American Heart Association’s journal: ‘We conclude that the mRNA vacccines dramatically increase inflammation on… cardiac muscle and may account for the increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy, and other vascular events following vaccination.'” — Raphael Lataster PhD link

Nov 14, 2021 — My Pfizer Vaccine Side Effects * Blood Clots in Both Lungs * Pulmonary Embolism — Australian Womens Life and Style video

Nov 8, 2021 — Cardiac Test Findings for Inflammatory Markers in Patients Receiving mRNA Vaccines; “The mRNA vaccines increase markers of inflammation on the… cardiac muscle.” — Steven R. Gundry link

Nov 8, 2021 — Abstract 10712: Observational Findings of PULS Cardiac Test Findings for Inflammatory Markers in Patients Receiving mRNA Vaccines; “The mRNA vacs numerically increase (but not statistically tested) the markers IL-16, Fas, and HGF, all markers previously described by others for denoting inflammation on the… cardiac muscle” — Steven R. Gundry, Circulation link

Sep 18, 2021 — Fully Vaxxed Teenage Boys More Likely To Have Vaccine Induced Heart Problems Than Be Hospitalized for Covid — Nicole S Murphy, The Pulse link

Sep 8, 2021 — SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccination-Associated Myocarditis in Children Ages 12-17: A Stratified National Database Analysis; “Post-vaccination cardiac adverse event rate was highest in young boys aged 12-15” — Tracy Beth Hoeg et al, medRxiv link

Aug 2, 2021 — Malignant Cerebral Infarction after ChAdOx1 nCov-19 [Covid] Vaccination: A Catastrophic Variant of Vaccine-Induced Immune Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia; “Here we report two cases of malignant middle cerebral artery (MCA) infarct and thrombocytopenia 9-10 days following [Covid] vaccination.” [malignant=life-threatening, cerebral infarction=stroke, thrombotic thromobcytopenia = blood clots] — M. De Michele et al, Nature link

Jul 29, 2021 — VAERS 7/18 version – Filtered Ages 1-19 Years — John Beaudoin Sr. (Coquin de Chen) link

Jul 29, 2021 — VAERS Downloaded 7/23/2021; “Filtered column ‘died’ for non-blank = 5,627 died. Then removed records with blanks under ‘age_yrs’ and calculated.” — John Beaudoin Sr. (Coquin de Chen) link

Jul 19, 2021 — Covid-19 Vaccine-Associated Cerebral Venous Thrombosis in Germany; “Given an incidence of 0.02 to 0.15 per 100,000 person-months for cerebral sinus and venous thrombosis (CVT) in the general population, these findings point toward a higher risk for CVT after ChAdOx1 [Covid] vaccination, especially for women.” [CVT is a blood clot in the brain] — Dr. Jorg B. Schulz MD et al, Annals of Neurology link

June 2, 2021 — Is the Second Shot Giving Young Men a Dangerous Heart Condition? — David Zweig, Intelligencer link

May 30, 2021 — Doctors Urged to Be Vigilant After Three Recipients of AstraZeneca Suffer Stroke — Covid Call to Humanity link

May 13, 2021 — Your Right to kNOw – Stop Discrimination Against the Unvaccinated Autoimmune Now; “This campaign has been spurred by increasing evidence of autoimmune-related side effects that include blood clots and low platelet counts – that affect younger people in particular following vaccination with the the new covid vaccines.” — Alliance for Natural Health link

Apr 17, 2021 — Perspectives on the Pandemic Episode 15: Blood Clots and Beyond, A Conversation with Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi MD — The Press and the Public Project link

Nov 18, 2017 — Occurrence and Features of Childhood Myocarditis: A Nationwide Study in Finland; "Myocarditis leading to hospital admission is relatively uncommon in children." — Anita Arola et al, Journal of the American Heart Association link