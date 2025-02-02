Contents

Research & Evidence: Serious, Grievous Harms Infant Death Aluminum and Other Neurotoxins in Vaccines Heavy Metals and Injection vs. Ingestion We’re Happy To Be Your Research Assistant Context

Research & Evidence: Serious, Grievous Harms

Study of 47,000 Children: Likelihood of an Autism Diagnosis Increased with the Number of Vaccination Visits

Using healthcare claims data from over 47,000 children, the study examined whether vaccination status and frequency of vaccination visits were linked to conditions such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD), epilepsy, and learning disabilities… The likelihood of an ASD diagnosis increased with the number of vaccination visits. Children with 11 or more vaccination visits were 4.4 times (a 340% increase) more likely to have autism compared to those who were unvaccinated. – VaxCalc, January 2025

More Findings from the Study of 47,000 Children: Across All Metrics, Vaccinated Children Had Higher Rate of Brain Development Disorders & Learning Disabilities

The study found that, across all metrics, vaccinated children had a higher rate of neurodevelopmental disorders compared to those who remained unvaccinated. According to the findings: The relative risk of developing a neurodevelopmental disorder grew as the number of doctor’s visits that included vaccinations increased. Children with just one vaccination visit were 1.7 times more likely to have been diagnosed with autism compared to those who were unvaccinated. Children with 11 or more vaccination visits were 340% more likely to be diagnosed with autism compared to unvaccinated children and 89% more likely to be diagnosed with autism compared to children with one vaccination visit. Vaccinated children who were born preterm were 258% more likely to be diagnosed with at least one neurodevelopmental disorder, compared to children born preterm who remained unvaccinated. Nearly 40% of vaccinated preterm children were diagnosed with such a disorder, compared to 15.7% of those who were unvaccinated. Vaccinated children were 419% more likely to be diagnosed with encephalopathy (brain inflammation), 525% more likely to develop tic disorders and 581% times more likely to have a learning disability, compared to unvaccinated children. Among children born preterm who were subsequently vaccinated, the risk of brain inflammation and learning disabilities grew by 612% and 884%, respectively. – Children’s Health Defense, January 2025

Infants Who Receive More Vaccinations Have “Exponentially” More Disease

“Vaxxed/unvaxxed studies: 100% show you are better off not vaccinating your kids”

There are 10 studies below. The one by James Lyons-Weiler is a great study, but the journal unethically retracted it. The rest are still in the peer-reviewed scientific literature. There aren’t any other vaxxed/unvaxxed studies. 100% show you are better off not vaccinating your kids. – Steve Kirsch, Aug 7,2025

“Peer Reviewed Studies Demonstrate Vaccines Harm Children - Verified With AI. Distilling the studies in Vax-Unvax by Brian Hooker with AI”

The evidence from these independent, non-institutional studies is overwhelming: Unvaccinated children are orders of magnitude healthier than their vaccinated peers.

The tradeoff for a modest reduction in certain acute infections is a staggering increase in chronic, lifelong disease.

The public health establishment’s refusal to conduct or acknowledge such research is a scandal of historic proportions. The only ethical path forward is full transparency, independent research, and a radical rethinking of the vaccine paradigm. – Maxwell Azoury, Aug 10, 2025

“The Greater the Number of Vaccines in Combination Yields an Exponentially Greater Number of Disease Diagnoses”

Adverse Outcomes Are Increased with Exposure to Added Combinations of Infant Vaccines… This study evaluates 1,542,076 vaccine combinations administered to infants (less than 1 year of age at time of vaccination) between July 1st, 1991 and May 31st, 2011…. By examining all 7 combinations of 3 vaccines (HepB, PNC, and Rota) in context of the base and widely administered set of 3 others (DTaP, HIB, and IPV) we describe contextually relevant diseases pertaining to development, respiratory, and suspected infectious disease. We additionally go on to describe adverse outcome frequency trends… the greater the number of vaccines in the combination yields an exponentially greater number of disease diagnoses. – Int’l Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research

Vaccinations caused premature infants to stop breathing

A recent randomized controlled trial by Greenberg et al…. linked vaccinations to increased episodes of apnea (temporary cessation of breathing) in premature infants in the NICU, raising questions about the safety and timing of immunizations in this population. – James Lyons-Weiler PhD, Jan 7, 2025

Swine Flu Vaccine Associated with Spontaneous Abortion

Of 919 potential cases identified using diagnosis codes, 485 were eligible and confirmed by medical record review… Spontaneous abortion (SAB) was associated with influenza vaccination [containing pH1N1] in the preceding 28 days. – Case control study, 2017

“Unvaccinated Persons Are Incommensurably Healthier than Vaccinated”

Results from the 2019/2020 nationwide Control Group Survey of Unvaccinated Americans show that those refusing vaccines are thriving while those accepting them are being injured and met with a multiplicity of grave injuries as well as sudden unexpected death. This survey quantified the long-term health risks of total vaccine avoidance against the health outcomes observed in the 99.74% vaccine-exposed American population. Based upon the sample sizes for the controls vs. the exposed population, the p-values and odds ratios evidence the astronomical odds against the innocence of vaccines as the actual cause of well over 90% of the disabling and life-threatening chronic conditions suffered by Americans. The true “controls” (calculated to represent 0.26% of the population in 2020) have established the baseline disease risk incurred by those without exposure to vaccination. The null hypothesis, that no significant difference would be found between vaccinated vs. unvaccinated persons in heart disease, diabetes, digestive disorders, eczema, asthma, allergies, developmental disabilities, birth defects, epilepsy, autism, ADHD, cancers, and arthritis, is rejected with overwhelming statistical confidence and power in every single contrast. – Int’l Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research 2022

Fully and Partially Vaccinated Children Had More Severe Allergies, Autism, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Asthma, ADD and Chronic Ear Infections

Higher odds ratios were observed within the fully and partially vaccinated groups versus the unvaccinated group for severe allergies, autism, gastrointestinal disorders, asthma, ADD/ADHD, and chronic ear infections. – 2021 Research

Peer-Reviewed Study Confirms Polio Infections Caused by Vaccine

A peer-reviewed study published in January in the Pan African Medical Journal (PAMJ) confirms hundreds of poliovirus infections in Africa were caused by an oral vaccine meant to prevent the disease. – Jon Fleetwood, Apr 8, 2024

Of 674 Confirmed Cases of Paralytic Polio in 28 Countries, 658 Were Caused by the Polio Vaccine

A GPEI report published last year found that ‘vaccine-derived polioviruses are paralyzing nearly 50 times more children than wild polioviruses.’ Of the 674 confirmed cases of paralytic polio reported from 28 countries during the 12 months up leading up to July 31, 2023, only 16 were caused by type 1 wild poliovirus. The remaining 658 confirmed cases were caused by polioviruses (type 1 and type 2) derived from the oral polio vaccines themselves.” – Marco Cáceres, Mar 24, 2024

Children Who Got Flu Vaccine Had Increased Respiratory Infections Compared to Control

We randomized 115 children to trivalent inactivated influenza vaccine (TIV) or placebo. Over the following 9 months, [vaccinated] recipients had an increased risk of virologically-confirmed non-influenza infections. – Randomized control trial, Mar 15, 2012

Severe Risk from Vaccinating Infants for Adult Illnesses & Bacterial Infections that are Readily Treatable

The bottom line [from this CDC data] is that parents should fully understand the real risks of febrile seizures and the theoretical benefit of vaccinating for adult illnesses (hepatitis B, influenza, pneumococcus, etc) at such a young age. Many bacterial infections are readily treatable with today’s antibiotics (diphtheria, pertussis, pneumococcus, haemophilus). Many of the viral syndromes are very mild and have exceedingly rare complications when encountered early in life (measles, mumps, rubella, varicella, rotavirus). – Dr. Peter A. Mccullough MD, MPH, Jun 19, 2024

“World-Renowned Vaccinologist Publishes Paper Admitting Lack of Vaccine Safety Studies”

In a stunning reversal, Dr. Stanley Plotkin, widely regarded as the godfather of modern vaccinology, has co-authored a paper in the New England Journal of Medicine… admitting significant gaps in vaccine safety research, contradicting decades of claims that vaccines are thoroughly studied and safe. The paper acknowledges inadequacies in prelicensure clinical trials and reveals a lack of dedicated funding for post-approval vaccine safety studies in the U.S. Over 76% of vaccine-related health outcomes examined by the Institute of Medicine lacked sufficient evidence to determine causality, challenging assertions that vaccine safety is settled science. A study by Dr. Paul Thomas found higher rates of various health issues in vaccinated children compared to unvaccinated children, highlighting the need for more independent research. Critics argue the authors’ proposed solutions and motivations suggest an attempt to boost public confidence in vaccines rather than critically examine vaccine safety concerns. – Dr. Joseph Mercola, Aug 5, 2024

Why Aren’t There More Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Trials? What Do the Ones We Have Show Us?

Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated: Serious and Irreversible Neurological, Developmental, and Immune-Related Health Risks: Four Studies Reveal the Grave Consequences of Childhood Hyper-Vaccination. When studies compare vaccinated to unvaccinated children, they find serious and irreversible neurological, developmental, and immune-related health risks. This is likely one of the primary reasons that prevents Big Pharma and our regulatory agencies from conducting such studies — their flawed business model of pushing inadequately tested injections would collapse as parents learn the true risks of vaccination. It’s important to remember that ALL of the routine childhood vaccines were licensed WITHOUT proper long-term, placebo-controlled trials. – Nicolas Hulscher MPH, Feb 3, 2025

Infant Death

SIDS, crib death, and infant mortality are reported separately here.

Aluminum & Other Neurotoxins in Vaccines

Aluminum is in Vaccines

Adjuvants are substances added to vaccines to enhance their immune response, i.e. their ability to produce a quantitative amount of antibody. Aluminum was first used in human vaccines in 1932… Adjuvants have been assumed to act by a combination of mechanisms, including forming a depot to hold the antigen locally for a longer period of time; 2) the induction of cytokines and chemokines; 3) the recruitment of immune cells; 4) the promotion of the transportation of the antigen to lymph nodes; and 5) the induction of local inflammation. It appears that adjuvants activate innate immune responses. Despite its extensive and continuous use, the immune mechanism of action of aluminum remains incompletely understood. (2015) What!!?? We’ve been loading kids, adults, and animals with aluminum for nearly a hundred years, and we don’t know how it works? That means we don’t really know why we put it in the shots. It’s just a guess. A theory. Instead of viewing this with jaw-dropping horror on what aluminum and other adjuvants may be doing to the immune system, researchers continue to look at these questionable mechanisms for help in designing other types of adjuvants. – Dr. Sherri Tenpenny

Safety Research on Aluminum in Vaccines, 2004: “Severely Lacking”

This meta-analysis shows that the data available on the safety of aluminum adjuvants is severely lacking. There is also only data available for aluminum hydroxide and does not consider the toxicity of amorphous aluminum hydroxyphosphate. – GreenMedInfo, 2004

2015: Aluminum is Proven to Cause Chronic Inflammation in the Brain, including Increased IL-6. In animals, IL-6 Causes Autistic Behavior and Brain Injury.

All these steps have been supported by scientific evidence: vaccination > febrile seizure > IL-6 > autism. Aluminum is proven to cause chronic inflammation in the brain, including increased IL-6. Aluminum adjuvant can be transported into the brain. Aluminum from vaccines therefore likely causes chronic IL-6 elevation in the brain. Both acute and chronic IL-6 elevation have been demonstrated to cause autistic behavior and brain injury in animals. – Jan 1, 2015

“Aluminum Adjuvants, Commonly Used in Vaccines, Induce a Variety of Toxic Effects”

Aluminum adjuvants, commonly used in vaccines, have been shown to induce a variety of toxic effects, including neuroinflammation, oxidative stress, and DNA damage. The long-term consequences of repeated aluminum exposure, particularly for the developing brain, are unknown. – Google AI Admits the Truth

FDA Didn’t Conduct Toxicity Studies of Aluminum, While Countries with Heaviest Vaccine Schedules Have Higher Autism Rates & the HPV Vaccine Increases Risk of Brain Autoimmune Disorders

FDA documentation from 2002 admit that routine toxicity studies in animals with vaccine ingredients such as aluminum adjuvants were never conducted because it was assumed that these ingredients are safe. Countries with the heaviest vaccine schedules have higher autism rates compared to countries that do not vaccinate children with as many vaccines. Compelling evidence shows the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine can raise your risk of brain autoimmune disorders, such as multiple sclerosis (MS). Research shows that repeated stimulation with the same antigen overcomes the genetic resistance to autoimmunity. So by giving regular booster shots, you break your tolerance to autoimmunity. – Dr. Joseph Mercola, Mar 29, 2015

There’s a Long History of Vaccines Containing Harmful Ingredients

The present study provides additional epidemiological evidence linking thimerosal with neurodevelopmental disorders. – Nov, 2004

Bird Flu Vaccine Contains Neurotoxins, Dog DNA, and Other Cancer-Causing Chemicals

As of March 2024, the FDA has approved “Audenz” bird flu vaccine. But the package insert for Audenz indicates the drug is laced with 25 micrograms of mercury, a known neurotoxin, in addition to containing canine DNA and other cancer-causing chemicals, and is linked to more than a dozen deaths. One in 33 Audenz vaccine recipients experience a serious adverse reaction (SAE). The jab “has not been evaluated for carcinogenic or mutagenic potential, or for impairment of male fertility in animals,” the insert reads. – Jon Fleetwood

For Decades, Thimerosol (Made with a Neurotoxin that Can Destroy Cells in the Brain & Nervous System) Was “Widely Marketed as Safe and Effective”

Thimerosol is 49.6 percent mercury by weight. It was invented in the 1920s under the direction of Eli Lilly… One of its many uses was as a preservative for the growing number of vaccines under development… For decades, thimerosal was widely marketed as safe and effective. However, the preservative had been “grandfathered” onto the approved list of medical additives by the FDA… Thimerosal is made with ethylmercury… a dangerous form of mercury, which is considered to be the second most toxic substance on earth, after plutonium. Mercury is a recognized neurotoxin that can destroy cells in key centers of the brain and nervous system. It is especially hazardous to fetuses and small infants, whose vital organs are still developing. – David Kirby, Evidence of Harm, 2006

Heavy Metals and Injection vs. Ingestion

Key Points

Heavy Metals in the Body Cause Cellular Interference, Oxidative Stress and Chronic Inflammation

When present in the human body, heavy metals serve no beneficial role. In fact, they almost always interfere with normal biological processes instead (1). They do this partly by binding to proteins in the body that would otherwise be activated by normally occurring minerals like magnesium and zinc. This causes massive cellular interference, oxidative stress, and chronic inflammation. – Dr. David Jockers

Toxic Metals Cause DNA Damage, Disrupt Physiology, Help Create Cancer, and Reduce Sensitivity to Treatment

Toxic metals have proven to be a major threat to human health, mostly because of their ability to cause membrane and DNA damage, and to perturb protein function and enzyme activity… It is well known that exposure to xenobiotic [toxic] metals can cause gastrointestinal, respiratory, cardiovascular, reproductive, renal, hemopoietic, and neurological disorders [6,7]. Some heavy metals stimulate through different pathogenetic links the progression of cancers and reduce their sensitivity to treatment [8,9]. Oxidative stress (rising level of oxidative damage in a cell) caused by these metals destroys lipids, proteins and DNA molecules, and supports carcinogenesis [formation of cancer]. – Danuta Witkowska et al, Molecules

Basic Facts

Heavy metals are those with a relatively high density, and include mercury, lead, aluminum, cadmium and arsenic. [source] Heavy metals serve no beneficial role in the human body, and cause adverse effects. [source and source and source] Heavy metals enter the body by exposure to toxins in food and drinks, through the skin, and by breathing polluted air. [source] Heavy metals are stored in the tissues, including organs and bone marrow. As heavy metals accumulate in the body, they lead to immune system dysfunction and disease, and if/when they are released into the bloodstream, they can cause additional issues. Aluminum enters the body from vaccines among other sources. “Clinical studies provide evidence that aluminum poisoning causes bone diseases such as renal osteodystrophy [92, 93], osteomalacia [94], and osteoporosis.” [source] “One primary site of aluminum accumulation is in bone, where it contributes to the development of osteomalacia [softening of bones and impaired bone remodeling].” [source]

Safety Rating Manipulation: Not Accounting for Vast Difference Between Ingestion vs. Injection

Bioavailability is a Crucial Concept in Drug Administration

Bioavailability… has been defined as the relative amount of a drug administered in a pharmaceutical product that enters the systemic circulation in an unchanged form. – Science Direct

Bioavailability from Injection and Ingestion are Always Different. Bioavailability from Injection is by Definition 100%.

Oral administration… can encounter barriers in the digestive system, while intravenous [injected] administration bypasses these barriers. – Open Access Journals In many cases, most of the orally administered drug is metabolized and eliminated before reaching systemic blood circulation. – Pharmaceutical Research While the intravenous bioavailability of drugs is always 100 %, the oral bioavailability [from swallowing the drug] is usually less than 100% because of incomplete absorption and/or first-pass elimination. Many factors influence the oral bioavailability of a drug. – Pharmacological Basis of Acute Care

The FDA’s Vaccine Safety Guidelines are Typically Based on Ingestion rather than Injection — A Very Consequential Inaccuracy

The FDA’s safety guidelines… are often based upon the greatly-reduced exposures one would expect if the substance were ingested, as opposed to directly injected into the bloodstream, which bypasses normal filtering and protective systems of the body. Exposure by direct injection (rather than ingestion) can be expected to increase the dosage by as much as 99%. – The Control Group

We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant

If you’re a provider, Wellness Resource Center can be your assistant for as little as $20 per month. We make thousands of resources instantly accessible with precisely organized libraries. Our site isn’t intended to replace the excellent books, articles, and videos available to all of us, but rather to make them more accessible when you need them.

Due to years of fulltime research, we’ve been able to bring together multiple perspectives, provide context, and make wonderful resources easier to find when you need them.

You can get a sense for the scope and quality of materials by reviewing our Newsletter Archive and by taking a look at the scope and organization of the Health & Wellness Education library. (Membership provides unlimited access to all the other libraries as well: Anatomy & Physiology, Breath & Pranayama, Meditation & Mindfulness, Sound & Mantras, Yoga Teaching Methodology, Energy & Subtle Body, and more.)

Since 2011, we’ve spent more than 10,000 hours cultivating and compiling excellent resources, and we continue to research full-time every day. Search engines and AI have their place, but we know from personal experience that they’re inadequate on their own as they’re designed to meet corporate and technical agendas. Providers need reliable sourcing, not limited perspectives mixed with propaganda, delivered out of context, or offered with hidden motives.

We consult hundreds of reference materials for each subject, organizing the curations into “lessons.” Each lesson is organized with jump-to links for quickly getting to what you need. A defined scope stated in the lesson overview gives you the flexibility to efficiently choose what best serves your particular need in the moment.

Context

This article is part of a vast resource curation centered on vaccines. See here for the entire curation, or select links below to focus on an individual subject.