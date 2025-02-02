The vaccine business has been a liability-free bonanza for pharmaceutical companies since the passage of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986. John Leake

Contents

Vaccine Business Not Held Liable for Safety Child Vaccine Schedule: Pharma’s Cash Cow More Details We’re Happy To Be Your Research Assistant Context

Vaccine Business Not Held Liable for Safety

"The vaccine business has been a liability-free bonanza for pharmaceutical companies": National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 and PREP Act of 2005

The vaccine business has been a liability-free bonanza for pharmaceutical companies since the passage of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986. The Act explicitly acknowledges that vaccines are not entirely safe, and therefore cannot be marketed and sold as conventional pharmaceutical products because it would expose the manufacturers to unacceptably high liability risk. The rationale for the Act is the claim that vaccines are of strategic value for public health... The PREP Act of 2005 provided additional immunity to the VAX Racket, which inaugurated our present era in which the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex... needs emerging infectious diseases and aims to make sure we get one — or at least the appearance of one — every few years. - John Leake

To seal the deal: 2011 Supreme Court betrayal

The original 1986 Act did not protect vaccine manufactures from liability for all vaccine injury lawsuits. Rather, the 1986 Act allowed drug companies to be sued for vaccine design defects when there was evidence that the vaccine could have been made safer. However, in 2011, the U.S. Supreme Court in Bruesewitz v Wyeth, eliminated all civil liability from vaccine manufacturers for product design defect claims. - Carolyn Hendler, JD & Dawn Richardson In 2011, the majority of justices on the US Supreme Court in Bruesewitz v Wyeth (a DPT vaccine injury product design defect lawsuit) ignored the 1986 Act’s legislative history which demonstrated that Congress refused to grant industry and medical trade total liability protection for childhood vaccine injuries and deaths. Instead, the majority of justices sided with the pharmaceutical industry, medical trade associations, public health and government officials, and eliminated civil liability from vaccine manufacturers if a vaccine that caused an injury or death had been licensed as safe by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, (FDA) - even if there was evidence the company could have made a vaccine less likely to cause harm. - Barbara Loe Fisher

"Legalizes Medical Tyranny"

The first line of the PREP Act states that it protects individuals in the pharmaceutical, hospital, emergency, and industrial sectors from lawsuits and liability for any harm caused by their therapies, provided they follow the instructions issued by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This law doesn't just protect vaccines - it covers everything related to Covid, including fraudulent nose swabs, deadly ventilators, remdesivir, Paxlovid, and molnupiravir. The law creates a list of "covered persons" - pharmaceutical manufacturers, pharmacies, pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, hospitals, doctors, nurses, clinics, urgent care centers. If they use "covered countermeasures" and harm people, their victims cannot sue for damages. The PREP Act throws away state law, violating the 9th and 10th Amendments. It eliminates the right to sue, also wiping out the 7th Amendment and the right to trial by jury. The provision that made my jaw drop states that no court—no federal court, no state court in the country—has subject matter jurisdiction over declarations made by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This legalizes medical tyranny. - James Roguski & Dr. Robert Yoho MD

In 2024, the U.S. Government Extended Protections for Covid Businesses for the 12th Time since January 2020

On Dec. 10, 2024, the HHS announced it would extend through Dec. 31, 2029 liability protections for pharmaceutical companies that produce Covid-19 biologics... The liability shield also protects “health professionals prescribing, dispensing or administering vaccines, including state-licensed pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and pharmacy interns.”… The extension, which is in the form of an amendment to PREP Act… is the 12th of its kind since Jan. 31, 2020. - Marco Cáceres Covid vaccine makers get another free pass as Biden administration extends lability shield through 2029. This is the 12th extension of the liability shield for Covid-19 countermeasures since January 2020, when HHS declared a public health emergency under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness, or PREP, Act. - Michael Nevradakis PhD

Federal Authorities Who Mandate Policies aren't Held Responsible Either

An Ontario judge has dismissed a lawsuit from the family of a high school student who died weeks after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination, ruling that the federal health department had no duty of care to individuals unintentionally harmed by pandemic policies. - Western Stand News Service

Even Providers Who Administer the Products without Consent are Protected from Responsibility

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled that staff who administered a Covid-19 vaccination to a minor child without parental consent were immune from state causes of action for battery and negligence under the federal Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act. - Brownstone Institute

Vaccine Manufacturers Enjoy "Mandated Profits with No Liability"

Imagine a company with no liability for their products; everyone must take the products – mandated profits with no liability. Well, that is exactly how it has been for vaccine manufacturers in the USA since the Childhood Immunization Act of 1986. If a vaccine injures your child you can try to go through the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP), suing the US government in a specially appointed court. Despite most cases being thrown out since they only recognize a set few reactions as being related to vaccines, over the past 30 years, almost $5 Billion has been paid from the VICP to families of those damaged (or killed) by vaccines. - Dr. Paul Thomas

Vaccine Manufacturers Demanded and Received Protection from Legal Action Arising from Damage Caused by Their Products

Doctors will not give parents their personal guarantee in writing of the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines they wish to administer. Vaccine manufacturers demand, and receive, Government protection against legal action arising from damage caused by their products.

Australia does not have a vaccine damage compensation scheme. The 20 developed countries that do have paid out literally billions of dollars in compensation for vaccine damage.

Short-term damage is highlighted on the US Government’s VAERS site.

No comprehensive studies evaluating the long-term health of fully vaccinated and unvaccinated children have ever been published, thus long-term safety is unknown. DESPITE THESE FACTS, Australian politicians from all parties have been convinced to economically penalise parents who have genuine concerns about the safety of vaccines, and to encourage others to socially ostracise these caring and informed parents. - HomStudy, Natural Immunisation Research

The Courts Have Upheld the Protections, but Covid Vax Harms Have Prompted More Pushback

A lawsuit filed by Texas state officials against Pfizer alleging the vaccine maker violated the state’s consumer protection laws by misleading the public about its Covid-19 vaccine should be allowed to proceed... the state argued that Texas consumer laws are not preempted by the federal liability shield granted to Covid-19 vaccine makers under the federal Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act). - Michael Nevradakis PhD, Apr 17, 2025

Multiple Legal Actions Have Been Reported in 2024 & 2025

Jul 20, 2025 Rep. Paul Gosar on Thursday reintroduced legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives that would allow people injured by vaccines to sue the vaccine manufacturer. It would also expand the statute of limitations on vaccine injury and allow people injured by a vaccine to pursue both federal and civil compensation. Michael Nevradakis PhD Jul 16, 2025 Rep. Thomas Massie on Tuesday introduced legislation to repeal the “sweeping” liability shield that exempts Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers from responsibility for serious injuries or death caused by their products. Legal experts said the bill would open the door for thousands of lawsuits, including lawsuits directly targeting vaccine makers. Michael Nevradakis PhD Apr 18, 2025 Pfizer faces legal backlash: Texas, Kansas, and more states begin to challenge Prep Act immunity shield. Also: "Will criminal cases break the wall of the PREP Act aka "license to kill"?" by Sasha Latypova. Lioness of Judah Ministry Apr 17, 2025 A lawsuit filed by Texas state officials against Pfizer alleging the vaccine maker violated the state’s consumer protection laws by misleading the public about its Covid-19 vaccine should be allowed to proceed... the state argued that Texas consumer laws are not preempted by the federal liability shield granted to Covid-19 vaccine makers under the federal Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act). Michael Nevradakis PhD Mar 20, 2025 An Iowa House of Representatives subcommittee advanced a bill to bar the sale and administration of vaccines in the state unless manufacturers waive some of the liability protection granted under federal law for injuries caused by their vaccines. Brenda Baletti PhD Mar 7, 2025 The new bill, sponsored by Iowa Representative Charley Thomson (R-58), takes direct aim at the federal liability shield granted to vaccine makers under the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act... HF 712 states that “a vaccine shall not be distributed, sold, or administered in this state unless the manufacturer of the vaccine affirmatively waives any immunity from suit for an injury arising from a design defect of the vaccine.” This includes federal immunity protections, meaning vaccine companies could be sued directly for design flaws that lead to harm. The bill goes further, declaring that “a manufacturer of a vaccine that is distributed, sold, or administered within this state shall be deemed to have waived any immunity to suit for injuries caused by a design defect of the vaccine, including immunity granted by the federal National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act.” In other words, simply selling or administering a vaccine in Iowa would be considered a legal acknowledgment that the manufacturer is liable for injuries caused by design defects. Jon Fleetwood Dec 21, 2024 "Ex-CDC head calls for ending immunity for vaccine makers" The former head of the Centers for Disease Control, Dr. Robert Redfield, is calling for the end of liability protection for the vaccine industry. Anne Dachel Dec 20, 2024 Arkansas lawmakers are weighing legislation that could pierce the pharmaceutical industry’s federal liability shield for vaccine injuries by holding corporate executives criminally liable for “vaccine harms” if they concealed evidence of risks associated with a vaccine that subsequently seriously injured or killed the recipient. Michael Nevradakis PhD Mar 6, 2024 Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) on Tuesday introduced a bill that would allow Americans to sue the manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccines for vaccine-related adverse events, including deaths by removing the vaccine makers’ liability shield. The Let Injured Americans Be Legally Empowered Act, or the LIABLE Act, would “allow Americans who took vaccines that were misleadingly promoted and forced onto many Americans via federal mandates to pursue civil litigation for their injuries,” according to a summary of the bill publicized by Fox News... Commenting on the proposed legislation, Children’s Health Defense (CHD) President Mary Holland said: "The damages and fatalities caused by the Covid-19 vaccine demand accountability. This legislation represents a critical milestone in rectifying these injustices and paving the way for a more accountable future. This legislation is crucial for holding vaccine manufacturers accountable.” Michael Nevradakis PhD

57% of Americans Want Vaccine Makers to Lose their Immunity from being Sued for Vaccine Injuries

More than half (57%) of poll respondents believed vaccine makers should lose their immunity from legal action and the public should be able to sue the manufacturer of a vaccine that caused them harm. - Children's Health Defense

"It's only logical"

It’s only logical: liability is a fundamental mechanism for ensuring product quality and consumer safety in any industry, and vaccines should be no exception. - James Lyons-Weiler PhD

Child Vaccine Schedule: Pharma’s Cash Cow

Getting Vaccines on the Childhood Schedule is Very Big Business

“There’s no dynamic in American capitalism like the vaccine schedule because the second you get something on that schedule, the government is paying hundreds of billions of dollars for a product that’s then mandated for every single American [child]” [said Calley Means]… Passed by Congress in 1986, the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) removes all liability for only those vaccines on the childhood schedule, thus creating an extremely lucrative business model and a boom in the childhood vaccine market. Of course, with zero product liability, there’s no incentive to determine how or if the vaccines recommended to every American infant and child play a role in creating the chronic disease epidemic plaguing children today. And the federal government doesn’t demand the studies because it is the one pushing the schedule… Doctors went from recommending 32 doses for eight illnesses in the 1960s, to upwards of 80 doses for 18 illnesses in 2024. – Health Freedom Institute

"Childhood Schedule got real crowded after vaccine producers were given a liability shield in 1986"

I received all my childhood vaccine shots before the passage of the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, which granted liability protection to vaccine producers. Recently I wondered if the absence of product liability since 1986 may have encouraged vaccine manufacturers to produce additional shots for the schedule. - John Leake

“We are told to just follow the schedule” - Pediatrician

Pediatrician Tara Pridgett, M.D. has been in the healthcare business for over 20 years. Dr. Pridgett brings to light the pressure put on doctors to follow orders, even if those mandates are unsound and even dangerous. – Aug 30, 2023, 11-min video

Those Benefiting by the Liability Shield Defend Their Position with Nonsense

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla defended the law protecting vaccine makers from liability for vaccine injury, telling CNBC that in a system where “litigations flourish, anyone can create a demand that the accident in a car happened because of a vaccine.” - Brenda Baletti PhD This legislation would open the floodgates for unfounded vaccination injury claims... - Medical Student

7-min, Pfizer CEO Insists on Immunity from Vaccine Lawsuits

More Details

1986 Congressional Act

Readers can find the 1986 list as passed by Congress and President Reagan in November 1986, PL 99-660, 100 Stat. 3746. The laws, which are still in effect, are at 42 USC 262(h) — Exportation of partially processed biological products; and 21 USC 382 — Exports of certain unapproved products. - Katherine Watt

Katherine Watt Digs Very Deep into Researching these Congressional Acts & Related Laws

Leahy introduced Chemerinsky’s letter... [Dec. 18, 2005] "Republican leadership slipped language [PREP Act] into a lengthy appropriations conference report that will immunize drug companies against reckless misconduct and will impede our ability to protect our citizens from the threatened avian flu pandemic. This provision is a gift to the drug manufacturers and will likely have a devastating effect on our ability to protect our constituents. Under the guise of a threatened pandemic, this legislation goes far beyond the scope of vaccine preparedness and includes language that is far more sweeping than any language previously passed by the House or the Senate. Instead of focusing on protecting American families from avian flu or ensuring that victims of any untested vaccine will be compensated for their injuries, the provision simply shields drug companies from any culpability for injuries caused by its actions. The scope of this immunity is so expansive that once the Secretary of Health and Human Services has declared a public health emergency even for a future threat, drug companies would not be held accountable for any injuries or deaths caused by the drugs they manufacture, including drugs that are not specifically used in a pandemic context. This is disgraceful and will deter Americans from taking vaccines and drugs if we ever experience a health crisis. The only exception to the broad immunity given to drug companies in this proposal is the possibility that a victim could prove that the company acted with ‘‘willful misconduct.’’ Knowingly committing health violations would not even suffice to state a claim. Knowing violations as well as gross negligence would be immunized from accountability. Even if the drug company acted with the intent to harm people, it would nevertheless be immune from criminal conduct unless the Attorney General or Secretary of Health and Human Services initiates an enforcement action against a drug company that is still pending at the time a personal claim is filed. That is unbelievable. I question whether such a role for the Secretary of HHS is even constitutional. Since when do we in Congress allow a political appointee of the administration to determine when, and if, someone injured by willful misconduct can be compensated for their injuries?" - Katherine Watt, Erwin Chemerinsky letter to Senate, Dec. 20, 2005, on unconstitutional PREP Act

In 2002, Big Pharma "Mysteriously" Infiltrated Congress to Add a Legislative Provision that Shields Drugmakers from Liability + Forced the Lawsuits Filed by Parents Over Thimerosol-Poisoning of Their Children into "The Vaccine Court" with a Statute of Limitations that Meant "Tens of Thousands of Autistic Children Were Plain Out of Luck"

Lobbyists for Eli Lilly & Company, the pharmaceutical giant, did not have much luck when they made the rounds on Capitol Hill earlier this year, seeking protection from lawsuits over a preservative in vaccines... When lawmakers rebuffed a request to slip language into domestic security legislation, a Lilly spokesman said, the company gave up. Now, in a Washington whodunit worthy of Agatha Christie, the provision has been resurrected and become law, as part of the domestic security legislation signed on Monday by President Bush. Yet in a city where politicians have perfected the art of claiming credit for deeds large and small, not a single member of Congress -- or the Bush administration -- will admit to being the author of the Lilly rider... The provision forces lawsuits over the preservative, developed by Eli Lilly and called thimerosal, into a special ''vaccine court.'' It may result in the dismissal of thousands of cases filed by parents who contend that mercury in thimerosal has poisoned their children, causing autism and other neurological ailments. Among them are Joseph and Theresa Counter... The Counters' 6-year-old son, Joseph Alexander, was normal and healthy until he was 2, they say. Then he took an unexplained downward slide. Today, the boy struggles with words. He cannot zip his pants, snap buttons or tie his shoes. His parents say tests eventually showed that he had mercury poisoning, which they attribute to vaccines. They sued last year... Washington is rife with speculation about who is responsible for aiding Lilly... One aide said the language mysteriously appeared in the House version of the bill in entirely different type than the rest of the measure... Earlier this year, the National Academy of Sciences issued a report saying there was no scientific evidence either to prove or disprove a link between thimerosal and brain disorders like autism. But the academy did find that such a link was ''biologically plausible,'' and so it urged pharmaceutical companies to eliminate thimerosal, which has already been removed from many vaccines, as quickly as possible. The Lilly rider closes a loophole in a 1986 law that requires victims to file claims with the vaccine court, which awards payments from a taxpayer-financed compensation fund, before going to civil court. But the law covered only vaccines themselves, not their ingredients, which meant people like the Counters could sue ingredient manufacturers like Lilly directly... In the meantime, Mr. Smith, the Lilly spokesman, said his company would soon go to court to seek dismissal of the suits. That news made Theresa Counter cry. ''It just makes me sick,'' she said. ''I cannot tell you how devastating it is to think that we might have to start all over.'' - Sheryl Gay Stolberg, The New York Times, Nov 29, 2002

The quoted phrase in the headline above is from prologue of the 2006 book, Evidence of Harm; Mercury in Vaccines and the Autism Epidemic: A Medical Controversy by David Kirby.

We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant

If you’re a provider, Wellness Resource Center can be your assistant for as little as $20 per month. We make thousands of resources instantly accessible with precisely organized libraries. Our site isn’t intended to replace the excellent books, articles, and videos available to all of us, but rather to make them more accessible when you need them.

Due to years of fulltime research, we’ve been able to bring together multiple perspectives, provide context, and make wonderful resources easier to find when you need them.

You can get a sense for the scope and quality of materials by reviewing our Newsletter Archive and by taking a look at the scope and organization of the Health & Wellness Education library. (Membership provides unlimited access to all the other libraries as well: Anatomy & Physiology, Breath & Pranayama, Meditation & Mindfulness, Sound & Mantras, Yoga Teaching Methodology, Energy & Subtle Body, and more.)

Since 2011, we’ve spent more than 10,000 hours cultivating and compiling excellent resources, and we continue to research full-time every day. Search engines and AI have their place, but we know from personal experience that they’re inadequate on their own as they’re designed to meet corporate and technical agendas. Providers need reliable sourcing, not limited perspectives mixed with propaganda, delivered out of context, or offered with hidden motives.

We consult hundreds of reference materials for each subject, organizing the curations into “lessons.” Each lesson is organized with jump-to links for quickly getting to what you need. A defined scope stated in the lesson overview gives you the flexibility to efficiently choose what best serves your particular need in the moment.

Context

This article is part of a vast resource curation centered on vaccines. See here for the entire curation, or select links below to focus on an individual subject.