“Chemotherapy Makes Cancer Worse: The Evidence They Tried to Hide” A suppressed 2017 Telegraph report, cutting-edge science, and decades of warnings from natural health advocates converge to reveal a devastating truth: the treatment fuels the disease… It’s no mystery why chemotherapy might worsen cancer outcomes—the agents used are among the most toxic substances ever introduced into the human body. The Karagiannis study involved drugs like doxorubicin, cyclophosphamide, and paclitaxel—well-known for their genotoxic and mutagenic effects. Sayer Ji (2025) Chemotherapy and Radiation Ineffective at Destroying Cancer Stem Cells Cancer stem cells… are less likely to be destroyed by chemotherapy or radiotherapy, and yet [they] are responsible for re-seeding and fueling the growth of the tumor itself. Sayer Ji (2012) Radiation Causes Cancer Following high-dose radiotherapy for malignant diseases, elevated risks of a variety of radiation-related second cancers have been observed. Risks have been particularly high following treatment for childhood cancer. Health Physics (2003) Subjecting Children to Radiation Makes Them More Likely to Develop Additional Cancers We've long known that children and teens who receive high doses of radiation to treat lymphoma or other cancers are more likely to develop additional cancers later in life. Harvard Medical School “Omitting radiation from treatment did not have an effect on survival rates [and] radiation therapy increases the risk of solid tumors” Under the cut, poison, burn model, cancer remains a top killer worldwide... A 2022 study found no difference in outcomes among those who received radioactive iodine after surgery for thyroid cancer and those who did not after three years. In many low-risk cancer cases, omitting radiation from treatment did not have an effect on survival rates. Radiation therapy also increases the risk of solid tumors, including lung, thyroid, bone, pancreatic, stomach, liver and colorectal cancers, which often develop 10 years or more after the treatment; recent research also suggests cancer risks from low-dose radiation exposure may be underestimated. Dr. Joseph Mercola “About 5% of all cancers are actually curable with chemotherapy… Over the past 30 years, the overall life expectancy of a cancer patient has been extended by a measly four months” Only “about 5% of all cancers are actually curable with chemotherapy.” This small fraction of cancers that are chemo-responsive includes testicular cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, acute lymphatic leukemia, and a short list of others… But for the remaining 95% of cancer cases, the prognosis is far less optimistic… While chemotherapy might prolong survival by one or two months, it comes with a significant cost to the patient’s quality of life… Despite advancements in chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and surgical treatments over the past 30 years, the overall life expectancy of a cancer patient has been extended by a measly 3.9 months. The Vigilant Fox

Allopathic prescriptions for cancer fall into these categories. [source and source and source]

Bisphosphonates — “Bisphosphonates may oversuppress remodelling resulting in accumulation of microcracks.” [source] Cancer drugs, targeted / Targeted therapy — “These oral or IV drugs ‘target’ cancerous cells or certain receptors on cancer cells without harming other cells in your body.” [source] Chemotherapy drugs — Chemotherapy can be by injection, topical, or pill. [source]; Chemotherapy drugs “disrupt the life cycle of cells and eventually kill them. These drugs target all cells, including healthy ones.” [source] Drugs to treat the side effects of cancer treatment — “To counter the side effects of cancer drugs, your oncologist may prescribe supportive drugs or pre-medications. These include drug to treat low white blood cell counts and prevent infections… anti-nausea medications… [and] pain medications.” [source] Hormone therapies — “Treatment blocks or alters the hormones involved in the growth of the cancer.” [source] Immunotherapy, biological therapies — Includes cancer vaccines, CAR T-cell therapy, cytokines, immune checkpoint inhibitors, immunomodulators, monoclonal antibodies, oncolytic virus therapy, proteasome inhibitors (PIs), and tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs). [source and source and source] Radiation therapy (radiotherapy) — “The use of ionizing radiation (high-energy radiation that displaces electrons from atoms and molecules) to destroy cancer cells.” [source] “Uses high doses of radiation… Radiation not only kills or slows the growth of cancer cells, it can also affect nearby healthy cells. Damage to healthy cells can cause side effects.” [source] Repurposed drugs — Includes diabetes and hypertension drugs, anti-virals, and anti-parasitics among others. [source] Steroids — Steroids cause osteoporosis and double the risk of bone fractures. They increase heart failure, diabetes, psychiatric issues, glaucoma, and serious infections. [source]

The FDA has approved nearly 300 anticancer drugs. Healthline

Drugs commonly prescribed for cancer include the following.

Chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and other cancer drugs include 5-Fluorouracil, 6-Mercaptopurine, Altretamine, Anastrozole, Arimidex, Azacitidine, Busulfan, Capecitabine, Carboplatin, Carmustine, Cisplatin, Clofarabine, Cyclophosphamide* , Cytarabine, Dacarbazine, Daunorubicin, Doxorubicin, Docetaxel, Doxorubicin, Epirubicin, Etoposide, Faslodex, Femara, Floxuridine, Fludarabine, Fulvestrant, Gemcitabine, Goserelin, Idarubicin, Ifosfamide, Interferon, Interleukin, Irinotecan, Letrozole, Leuprolide, Lomustine, Lupron, Melphalan, Methotrexate, Nolvadex, Ovarian Function Suppression drugs, Paclitaxel, Pemetrexed, Pentostatin, Pralatrexate, Tamoxifen, Temozolomide, Teniposide, Tipiracil, Topotecan, Trabectedin, Trifluridine, Valrubicin, Vinblastine, Vincristine, Vinorelbine, and Zoladex [source and source and source and source and source and source]

Targeted anti-cancer drugs include Alecensa, Alectinib, Avastin, Bevacizumab, Gleevec,, Ibrance, Ibrutinib, Iimatinib, Imbruvica, and Palbociclib [source]

Immunotherapy drugs include Keytruda, Nivolumab, Opdivo, and Pembrolizumab [source]

More complete lists of cancer drugs are here, here, and here.

*Number One Most Dangerous “Medicine”: Cyclophosphamide. Mustard Gas, “Attacks All Cells of the Body.” On April 11, 2015, ABC News Denver published a list of the 50 most dangerous medicines in America. The top number one drug? Cyclophosphamide. The article states there had been 33,128 reports of serious adverse reactions… It’s used… to treat life-threatening cancers and autoimmune conditions. It’s a '“nitrogen mustard.” It was originally developed as a chemical weapon to be used in war. Mustard gas. It attacks all cells of the body. The hope is that it will destroy cancer before it kills the patient. Jon Rappoport

Evidence of Harm

“Chemotherapy Drugs Target All Cells, Including Healthy Ones” Chemotherapy drugs are unable to differentiate between healthy and cancerous cells… Chemotherapy drugs work by disrupting the life cycle of cells and eventually killing them. These drugs target all cells, including healthy ones. Medical News Today “Radiation can damage DNA… the result is DNA mutations that may contribute to cancer” Ionizing radiation can damage DNA, and although your cells repair most of the damage, they sometimes do the job imperfectly, leaving small areas of “misrepair.” The result is DNA mutations that may contribute to cancer years down the road. Harvard Medical School “Chemotherapy treatment doubled the number of cancer cells in the bloodstream and lungs” In mice, chemotherapy treatment doubled the number of cancer cells in the bloodstream and lungs compared to mice that did not receive the treatment. Dr. Joseph Mercola Just as Bacteria that are Resistant to Antibiotics Become Stronger, Radiation Logically Results in Some Radiation-Resistant, Aggressive Cancer Cells While a radiation treatment may initially regress a tumor's volume/mass, it may actually be selecting out the more radiation-resistant and aggressive subpopulation of tumor cells which ultimately lead to higher malignancy… In the same way that certain bacteria become resistant to antibiotics—even becoming stronger after being challenged with them—drug resistance and multi-drug resistance to chemoagents… indicates [that] the entire paradigm, hinged as it is on patented, highly toxic chemicals, is rearing to collapse. Sayer Ji Chemotherapy Drugs Harm the Healthcare Professionals Who Administer Them Antiblastic chemotherapy drugs... do not act selectively only on tumor cells, but on all dividing cells, on systemic or loco-regional basis... [and] mutagenicity... carcinogenicity and/or teratogenicity.... Exposure to these agents can therefore cause a series of health problems for those who handle them, both in the short term, such as skin irritation, respiratory problems, nausea and vomiting, dizziness and other neurological effects, etc; [and] in the long term, with... fertility and fetal well-being [and] a non-negligible increase in the risk of developing various chronic diseases, including cancer. INFRA

Cancer Reversal & Recovery Successes

To help compensate for the lack of information from establishment medicine on successful cancer treatments, we’ve curated the following.

Research — More than 180 references for published research documenting cancer reversal Therapeutics — 60 evidence-based treatments including nutrients, repurposed drugs, and essential oils Testimonials — More than 300 medical and personal testimonials of cancer reversal and recovery Protocols, Dosing, Purchase — Protocols from original sources + dosage considerations and purchase of difficult-to-find treatments Treatment Suppression — Evidence demonstrating that healing modalities that don’t benefit the medical industry have been underutilized, suppressed, and disparaged, and providers who are perceived as a threat to establishment markets have been condemned, intimidated and attacked

Addressing Root Causes of Cancer

With knowledge of causal factors, true healing is possible.

Key factors underlying cancer are chronic inflammation and immune system dysfunction. [source] The most well-documented and prevalent root causes of cancer include:

Verifiable references for more than 80 root causes of cancers and tumors are listed here.

Context

This article is a subset of a vast resource curation on the failure and corruption of establishment medicine. See here for the entire curation, or select links below to focus on an individual subject.

The subject matter above is an excerpt from Harms by Drug or Test.

Failed Health Outcomes — The U.S. spends nearly twice the per-capita amount on healthcare than the next highest spender, yet Americans are the most chronically ill, and rank 48th in life expectancy, among other countries. In addition, medical misdiagnosis causes permanent harm and death to 795,000 people every year. Verifiably Corrupt— Establishment medicine as a system* is verifiably corrupt, serving the interests of industry — not health. (*Obviously, not every individual working in establishment medicine is unethical. Rather, the system that educated / indoctrinated them, and that sets policy, hires, pays, and promotes them is verifiably corrupted.) Big Pharma & Biotech : Immoral Business Model — Corporations, by design, are beholden to profit above all else, acting as powerful entities that are “essentially psychopathic and without conscience.” Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are the utmost example of corporate psychopathy, demonstrating inhumanity in response to human suffering. Regulatory & Professional Betrayal— Government agencies entrusted to regulate the field of medicine fail to do so. The majority of influential professional organizations such as the American Medical Association are corrupted by industry. Not Evidence/Science-Based — The bulk of establishment medicine’s standard of care is not based on unbiased, reproducible science. (We prove it here.) Harms by Drug or Test— Establishment medicine providers routinely utilize diagnostic testing and “treatments” that cause harm (“adverse”, “side” effects). Get verifiable evidence of the harms, organized by drug, treatment, or test (mammograms, CT scans, antibiotics, statins, benzos, etc). Failed Philosophy & Strategies — Allopathic medicine (also called conventional medicine, Western medicine, and Rockefeller medicine) was created to exploit the profit potential of drug patents. Born from a compromised report published in 1910, this system does not acknowledge the conditions under which the human body creates health, nor does it seek to identify and resolve the root causes of illness. On the contrary, it suppresses symptoms with drugs, creating more symptoms and distracting efforts from true healing. Diagnosis is disconnected from the wisdom inherent in the purpose and message of symptoms.

