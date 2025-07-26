"More polio cases caused by vaccine than by wild virus." WHO: polio transmitted through feces or contaminated water or food. “Cured 60 of 60 cases of polio in 72 hrs using large amounts of IV vit C."
IPV = Inactivated Poliovirus Vaccine, OPV = Oral Poliovirus Vaccine
“Peer-reviewed study confirms: Oral polio vaccine recipients are shedding mutated vaccine viruses into the environment”
A new peer-reviewed study confirms what public health officials have long downplayed: Oral Polio Vaccine recipients are shedding mutated vaccine viruses into the environment—pathogens that can regain neurovirulence and spark outbreaks of vaccine-derived paralytic polio.
“More polio cases now caused by vaccine than by wild virus”
In a report late last week, the World Health Organization and partners noted nine new polio cases caused by the vaccine in Nigeria, Congo, Central African Republic and Angola. Seven countries elsewhere in Africa have similar outbreaks and cases have been reported in Asia, including the two countries where polio remains endemic, Afghanistan and Pakistan… All the current vaccine-derived polio cases have been sparked by a Type 2 virus contained in the vaccine.
658 of 674 Cases of Paralytic Polio Were Caused by Polio Vaccines
A GPEI report published last year found that ‘vaccine-derived polioviruses are paralyzing nearly 50 times more children than wild polioviruses.’ Of the 674 confirmed cases of paralytic polio reported from 28 countries during the 12 months up leading up to July 31, 2023, only 16 were caused by type 1 wild poliovirus. The remaining 658 confirmed cases were caused by polioviruses (type 1 and type 2) derived from the oral polio vaccines themselves.”
Polio Symptoms Have Been Renamed to be Guillain-Barre Syndrome, Among Other Diagnoses
Humphries, a former board-certified nephrologist and internist who left the medical profession in 2011, is a leading researcher on vaccines and vaccine history. In 2013, she published “Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History.” … Humphries told Rogan, “Polio is still here. Polio is still alive and well.” She said polio symptoms have since been attributed to other health conditions, such as Guillain-Barré syndrome, a neurological disorder.
World Health Organization: Polio is Transmitted Through Feces or Contaminated Water or Food
WHO: “The virus is transmitted by person-to-person spread mainly through the faecal-oral route or, less frequently, by a common vehicle (for example, contaminated water or food) and multiplies in the intestine.”
That is why in the countries where polio is endemic, it is where they practice “open air defecation”. They lack modern flush toilets, frequently don’t have the luxury of toilet paper, have poor access to potable water and soap to wash their hands after relieving themselves, and often residents are forced to drink surface water that is frequently contaminated upstream.
“He cured 60 out of 60 cases of polio in 72 hours using large amounts of IV vitamin C”
In the 1940s, a physician named Frederick Klenner pioneered the field of high-dose IV vitamin C therapy by successfully treating many infections that are still considered incurable such as polio, tetanus, encephalitis (brain infection), and many other infectious diseases. Furthermore, he demonstrated that fatal doses of carbon monoxide, heavy metals, pesticides, and even snake bites could be rendered inert through high enough IV doses. The most amazing thing about this pioneering work is that there were no negative effects from this treatment. Polio had risen to an epidemic in the 1940s, but Frederick Klenner was on the lookout for a cure. On June 10, 1949, he presented his work before the annual session of the American Medical Association (AMA) in Atlantic City, New Jersey. There he declared that he cured 60 out of 60 cases of Polio in 72 hours using large amounts of IV vitamin C.
SV40 is a DNA Tumor Virus Transmitted from Monkeys via Polio Vaccines
Simian virus 40 (SV40) is a small DNA tumor virus, transmitted from monkeys to humans through contaminated polio vaccines. It has been postulated that SV40 is transmitted among humans both vertically and horizontally.
Fang Qi et al, Expert Review of Respiratory Medicine
Polio Vaccine Made on Monkey Kidneys, which are Contaminated with SV40
Since 1960 the authorities have known that the polio vaccine is contaminated with SV-40, and that it does cause brain tumors. SV-40 comes from an African monkey… The culture of polio vaccine is made on monkey kidneys. And those monkeys are contaminated with SV-40; so the vaccines are contaminated with SV-40. The authorities know this.
The Cutter Incident: 1950s Polio Epidemic from the Vaccine
In April 1955 more than 200,000 children in five Western and mid-Western USA states received a polio vaccine in which the process of inactivating the live virus proved to be defective. Within days there were reports of paralysis and within a month the first mass vaccination programme against polio had to be abandoned. Subsequent investigations revealed that the vaccine, manufactured by the California-based family firm of Cutter Laboratories, had caused 40, 000 cases of polio, leaving 200 children with varying degrees of paralysis and killing 10.
Michael Fitzpatrick, Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine
The Cutter Incident Epidemic was Clearly, Verifiably Preventable with Simple Ethics: A lab scientist identified the critical and severe flaw in the manufacturing process of polio vaccines. She was silenced, and the vaccine was used anyway.
In 1954, a woman called Bernice Eddy was a lab scientist at NIH performing safety tests for the Polio vaccines. Salk's inactivated polio vaccine was a killed-virus vaccine to be used in a massive national vaccination program. After testing the vaccines on monkeys, she and her team discovered that the vaccine contained residual LIVE polio virus, resulting in the monkeys showing polio-like symptoms and paralysis. These findings pointed to a flawed vaccine manufacturing process. Eddy reported her findings, and she was immediately dismissed from the polio research… 120,000 polio vaccine doses containing an improperly inactivated version of the live polio virus were manufactured and produced. Of children who received the vaccine, 40,000 developed abortive poliomyelitis, 51 developed paralytic poliomyelitis—and of these, five children died from polio. The exposures led to an epidemic of polio in the families and communities of the affected children, resulting in the death of 5 children and 113 others paralyzed. On May 6, 1955, The NIH announced to the press that the national polio vaccination program would be postponed, and the incident went down in history as the worst pharmaceutical disaster ever to happen and became known as the Cutter Crisis…
Eddy also discovered an association between SV40 and polio vaccines after the incident. Polio vaccines used in the late 1950s and early 1960s were contaminated with a virus called simian virus 40 (SV40) present in monkey kidney cells used to grow the vaccine. Subsequently, investigators found SV40 DNA in biopsy specimens obtained from patients with cancers such as mesothelioma (lung), osteosarcoma (bone), and non-Hodgkins lymphoma (lymph nodes). It should be noted that SV40 is so reliably carcinogenic that it’s what labs inject into the rats in order to INDUCE cancer and tumors in laboratory studies of cancer… Nevertheless, much like with her earlier findings, Eddy’s alarm about SV40 was largely ignored until 1963.
CDC: Polio Vaccine was Contaminated with Cancer Virus for 8 Years and was Injected into 98 Million Americans
CDC admits 98 million Americans received polio vaccine in an 8-year span when it was contaminated with cancer virus.
A Few Years After Pfizer Was Caught Testing a Drug on Nigerians without their Consent, Nigerian Leaders Rejected the Polio Vaccine Based on Their Understanding that it Contained Ingredients that Cause Severe Harm
An official inquiry has been set up into allegations that the drug manufacturer Pfizer did not obtain official approval before testing a new drug on children during a meningitis epidemic in Nigeria five years ago. The Nigerian doctor who supervised the clinical trial has said that his office backdated an approval letter and this may have been written a year after the study had taken place. Pfizer, whose headquarters are in New York city, has admitted that the local ethics approval given to conduct the trial may not have been properly documented. [BMJ, 2001]
In northern Nigeria in 2003, the political and religious leaders of Kano, Zamfara, and Kaduna states brought the immunization campaign to a halt by calling on parents not to allow their children to be immunized. These leaders argued that the vaccine could be contaminated with anti-fertility agents (estradiol hormone), HIV, and cancerous agents.
The Horrifically Toxic Pesticide, DDT, May Have Been a Cause of Polio Symptoms
The book [argues that] polio… was not caused by a virus but was instead the result of environmental toxins, particularly pesticides like DDT. The authors claim that the rise and fall of polio cases correlate strongly with the use of these chemicals, rather than with the introduction of vaccines. They criticize the conventional narrative about polio vaccines, arguing that the decline in polio cases was already underway before mass vaccination began. The book suggests that changes in diagnostic criteria and the reclassification of polio-like symptoms under different names contributed to the apparent success of the vaccine. [Forrest Maready book, The Moth in the Iron Lung]
Polio epidemics may have been influenced by the widespread use of toxic pesticides, particularly lead arsenate and DDT, which damaged gut health. The proximity of the spinal cord to the intestines in children could explain why they were more susceptible to polio-like paralysis caused by enteroviruses. The polio vaccine may not have been as necessary as believed, and the decline in polio cases could be attributed to reduced pesticide use. [Forrest Maready interview]
“The study confirmed that DDT poisoning often causes polio-like physiology… The cerebellum [brain] and the spinal cord are especially affected by DDT.”
He continues… “When the population is exposed to a chemical agent known to produce in lesions in the spinal cord [of animals] resembling those in human polio, and thereafter the latter disease increases sharply in incidence and maintains its epidemic character year after year, is it unreasonable to suspect an etiologic relationship?” Before finding Biskind’s work, I had spent months engaged in a nearly futile search for the physiology of acute DDT poisoning. I began to sense that American DDT literature as a whole intends to convey that DDT is not dangerous except with regard to its general environmental effects due to persistent bioaccumulation, and that the physiology of acute DDT poisoning is therefore trivial. DDT literature uniformly jumps from descriptions of symptoms, over physiology, to the biochemistry of DDT-caused dysfunction in nerve tissue. It was as though detectives had come upon a mass-murder scene and immediately became obsessed with the biochemistry of dying cells around bullet holes, while ignoring the bullet holes. Eventually, I did find one study, in a German publication, of the physiology of acute DDT poisoning. The study confirmed that DDT poisoning often causes polio-like physiology. “Conspicuous histological degeneration was, however, often found in the central nervous system. The most striking ones were found in the cerebellum, mainly in the nucleus dentatus and the cortex cells. Among other things an increase of the neuroglia and a necrotic degeneration and resorption of ganglionic cells was found.” … Thus we find that the cerebellum and the spinal cord are especially affected by DDT.
Jim West, The Weston A. Price Foundation
Ed Hooper “makes a very strong case that HIV made the species jump via oral polio vaccines that were prepared… from the kidneys of various types of monkeys that were locally caught.”
Ed Hooper wrote a well-known book called, ‘The River,’ about the origin of AIDS: How did AIDS jump from monkeys into the human population? Although many claim that it's due to Africans eating bush meat (from monkeys), Ed makes a very strong case that HIV made the species jump via oral polio vaccines that were prepared… from the kidneys of various types of monkeys that were locally caught. The vaccine was designed by Hilary Koprowski in the U.S., and given to millions of Africans. Ed Hooper has put out additional evidence in the intervening 20-plus years since he wrote ‘The River,’ that it's much more likely that the jump into humans occurred because the oral polio vaccine grown on monkey kidneys was contaminated by monkey viruses, and that those monkey kidneys probably contained the precursor to HIV.
May 21, 2025 — Vaccine Causes Polio Outbreak in Papua New Guinea: World Health Organization; Situation "considered a serious public health event" by WHO. — Jon Fleetwood link
May 20, 2025 — The 1952 Polio Scare and 1955 Vaccine: Reviewing America's first public health scare and mass vaccination campaign in the age of mass media. — John Leake link
May 6, 2025 — The Polio Vaccine Deception: How a Tainted Medical Experiment Unleashed Cancer, Autoimmune Disease, and the Very Epidemic It Claimed to Stop; Government cover-up: Scientists who exposed the contamination were silenced, demoted, or dismissed. — Lioness of Judah Ministry link
Apr 24, 2025 — 80% of Infants Shed Live Polio Virus After Vaccination—Mutated Vaccine Strains Now Cause 828% More Paralysis Than Wild Polio: Journal 'NPJ Vaccines' — Jon Fleetwood link
Apr 5, 2025 — Watch: ‘We’ve Been Lied to’—Vaccines Didn’t Eradicate Polio, Researcher Tells Joe Rogan: Contemporary narratives about vaccines, including that they eradicated polio, are based on a "fairytale" that ignores the harms vaccines have caused, researcher and author Dr. Suzanne Humphries said.; “Humphries, a former board-certified nephrologist and internist who left the medical profession in 2011, is a leading researcher on vaccines and vaccine history. In 2013, she published ‘Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History.’” — Michael Nevradakis PhD, Children’s Health Defense link
Apr 4, 2025 — 80% of Infants Shed Live Polio Virus After Vaccination—Mutated Vaccine Strains Now Cause 828% More Paralysis Than Wild Polio: Journal 'NPJ Vaccines': Shedding of vaccine virus continued for weeks in over 10% of infants. — Jon Fleetwood link
Mar 31, 2025 — Toxicology vs Virology: The Rockefeller Institute and the Criminal Polio Fraud by F. William Engdahl — Lies are Unbekoming link
Mar 28, 2025 — Vaccine Lies Go Way Back to Polio - It is Ideology Gone Mad — Phillip Altman BPharm, PhD link
Mar 27, 2025 — Joe Rogan Guest Completely Shatters the Vaccine Narrative: Everything you’ve been told is a lie—especially when it comes to polio. Dr. Suzanne Humphries reveals what really made all those polio cases disappear after the vaccine was introduced. — The Vigilant Fox link
Mar 21, 2025 — Stop the WHO's Reckless Experiment on Palestinian Children: The World Council for Health condemns the World Health Organization’s continued rollout of polio vaccinations in Palestine. — World Council for Health link
Feb 19, 2025 — Mass polio vaccination campaign to continue in the Gaza Strip
Joint news note from WHO and UNICEF — UNICEF link
Jan 17, 2025 — Polio: Truth and Lies; “Today, on ‘Doctors & Scientists,’ we hear from Forrest Maready, an author and researcher.” — Children’s Health Defense 36-min video
Jan 7, 2025 — The Glories of Vitamin C Part 2: What if an inexpensive cure for polio was presented before the AMA in 1949 and they completely ignored it because they had a vaccine underway? New boss same as old boss. — Leslie Dennis Taylor link
Jan 7, 2025 — Trust the Science? Faulty Study Analysis; “In this study of 223 infants, 107 were vaccinated, and 116 were unvaccinated. The vaccinated infants received the pneumococcal, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, polio, and haemophilus influenza vaccines—seven injections! The average gestational age was 27 weeks. It’s my opinion that jabbing tiny humans this early in life is straight-up unethical.” — The Truth Expedition link
Dec 25, 2024 — SV40 Contamination in Pfizer’s Covid-19 Vaccines: A Troubling Echo of the Polio Vaccine Scandal: History repeats itself – SV40 contamination in Covid-19 vaccines raises alarming echoes of the polio vaccine scandal, reigniting cancer concerns. — Sayer Ji link
Dec 24, 2024 — Fact-Checking Fortune: Has Polio Vaccine Saved 20 Million Children From Paralysis? — Children’s Health Defense link
Dec 22, 2024 — The New York Times Misleads Readers in Polio Vaccine Controversy — Maryanne Demasi PhD link
Dec 20, 2024 — What About Polio? — Karl Kanthak link
Dec 19, 2024 — ‘RFK, Polio Vaccines, the Media and Me’: Lawyer Corrects New York Times Misinformation: Attorney Aaron Siri set the record straight in a Wall Street Journal op-ed after The New York Times and other media outlets falsely implied he had asked the FDA, on behalf of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to revoke the license for the polio vaccine. — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children’s Health Defense link
Dec 15, 2024 — Inconvenient History of Salk Inactivated Polio Vaccine — Sofia Karstens link
Jul 14, 2024 — Childhood Vaccine Injury – 2 month old Berit “Bear” died 2 days after multiple vaccines (DTaP, Hep. B, IPV, Hib, Pneumo Conjugate 13, and Rotavirus vaccines) — Dr. William Makis MD link
Jun 19, 2024 — Adverse Outcomes Are Increased with Exposure to Added Combinations of Infant Vaccines; “By examining all 7 combinations of 3 vaccines (HepB, PNC, and Rota) in context of the base and widely administered set of 3 others (DTaP, HIB, and IPV) we describe contextually relevant diseases pertaining to development, respiratory, and suspected infectious disease. We additionally go on to describe adverse outcome frequency trends… the greater the number of vaccines in the combination yields an exponentially greater number of disease diagnoses.” — Karl Jablonowski & Brian Hooker, International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research link
Apr 30, 2024 — The Untold Story of Polio — Lies are Unbekoming link
Apr 23, 2024 — 6 Month Old Liam Received 5 Vaccines (HepB, DTaP, Polio, Rotavirus, Pneumococcal) and Died within Hours of Vaccination — Dr. William Makis MD link
Apr 8, 2024 — Polio Vaccine Causes Hundreds of Polio Infections in Africa, WHO Scientists Confirm: ‘Pan African Medical Journal’ — Jon Fleetwood link
Mar 24, 2024 — Oral Polio Vaccine Causes Nearly All Cases of Paralytic Polio — Marco Cáceres, The Vaccine Reaction link
Feb 14, 2024 — Does the Polio Vaccine Stop Transmission of the Polio Virus?; “In his testimony before the Arizona Senate, ICAN Lead Counsel, Aaron Siri, Esq., answers this very important question with definitive evidence from the CDC’s own website.” — The HighWire 1-min video
Jan 24, 2024 — Polio vaccines introduced RSV into populations and now Pfizer’s RSV vaccines carry health risks — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link
Jan 14, 2024 — What is Polio and Was it Really Eradicated? — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link
Jan 1, 2023 — Why Is Protecting Covid-19's Origin so Important? — Dr. Joseph Mercola link
Nov 28, 2022 — Paris Green: How to Make "Sticky", Just Add Lead to Arsenic; "The book presents a controversial perspective on polio, arguing that it was not caused by a virus but was instead the result of environmental toxins, particularly pesticides like DDT. The authors claim that the rise and fall of polio cases correlate strongly with the use of these chemicals, rather than with the introduction of vaccines. They criticize the conventional narrative about polio vaccines, arguing that the decline in polio cases was already underway before mass vaccination began. The book suggests that changes in diagnostic criteria and the reclassification of polio-like symptoms under different names contributed to the apparent success of the vaccine. The authors use polio as an example of how environmental causes of disease are often overlooked in favor of the germ theory model." — Lies are Unbekoming link
Sep 3, 2020 — Polio Vaccine Causing Polio Outbreaks in Africa, WHO Admits — Children’s Health Defense link
Nov 26, 2019 — More current polio cases have been caused by vaccines than the wild virus: WHO report: WHO and other organizations use live oral vaccines, while Western countries use a more expensive injectable vaccine, containing an inactivated virus — Bryan Meler, National Post link
Nov 25, 2019 — More polio cases now caused by vaccine than by wild virus — The Gleaner link
Nov 25, 2019 — Polio Vaccination Causes More Infections than Wild Virus — Jef Akst, The Scientist link
Jul 17, 2013 — CDC Admits 98 Million Americans Received Polio Vaccine in An 8-Year Span When It Was Contaminated with Cancer Virus — Dave Mihalovic, Prevent Disease (Waking Times) link
Jan 1, 2012 — There is evidence that both the oral polio vaccine and the inactivated polio vaccine allow for viral shedding. — GreenMedInfo link
October 2011 — Simian virus 40 transformation, malignant mesothelioma and brain tumors — Fang Qi et al, Expert Review of Respiratory Medicine link
Mar 20, 2007 —What Led to the Nigerian Boycott of the Polio Vaccination Campaign? — Ayodele Samuel Jegede, PLOS link
March 2006 — The Cutter Incident: How America’s First Polio Vaccine Led to a Growing Vaccine Crisis; — Michael Fitzpatrick, Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine link
Feb 8, 2003 — Pesticides and Polio: A Critique of Scientific Literature — Jim West, The Weston A. Price Foundation link
Jan 27, 2001 — Pfizer accused of testing new drug without ethical approval — Jacqui Wise, BMJ link
1988 — Clinical Guide to the Use of Vitamin C: The Clinical Experiences of Frederick R. Klenner, M.D. abbreviated, summarized and annotated by Lendon H. Smith, M.D. — Dr. Frederick R. Kellner MD & Dr. Lendon H. Smith MD link
No Date — An Interview with Guylaine Lanctot MD Why Are People Still Dying of Cancer After 50 Years of Research? Why Is Only Treatment Remunerated and Not Prevention in Medical Care? — Kenneth & Dee Burke link
