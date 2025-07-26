“Peer-reviewed study confirms: Oral polio vaccine recipients are shedding mutated vaccine viruses into the environment”

A new peer-reviewed study confirms what public health officials have long downplayed: Oral Polio Vaccine recipients are shedding mutated vaccine viruses into the environment—pathogens that can regain neurovirulence and spark outbreaks of vaccine-derived paralytic polio.

Jon Fleetwood

“More polio cases now caused by vaccine than by wild virus”

In a report late last week, the World Health Organization and partners noted nine new polio cases caused by the vaccine in Nigeria, Congo, Central African Republic and Angola. Seven countries elsewhere in Africa have similar outbreaks and cases have been reported in Asia, including the two countries where polio remains endemic, Afghanistan and Pakistan… All the current vaccine-derived polio cases have been sparked by a Type 2 virus contained in the vaccine.

The Gleaner, 2019

658 of 674 Cases of Paralytic Polio Were Caused by Polio Vaccines

A GPEI report published last year found that ‘vaccine-derived polioviruses are paralyzing nearly 50 times more children than wild polioviruses.’ Of the 674 confirmed cases of paralytic polio reported from 28 countries during the 12 months up leading up to July 31, 2023, only 16 were caused by type 1 wild poliovirus. The remaining 658 confirmed cases were caused by polioviruses (type 1 and type 2) derived from the oral polio vaccines themselves.”

Marco Cáceres, 2024

Polio Symptoms Have Been Renamed to be Guillain-Barre Syndrome, Among Other Diagnoses

Humphries, a former board-certified nephrologist and internist who left the medical profession in 2011, is a leading researcher on vaccines and vaccine history. In 2013, she published “Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History.” … Humphries told Rogan, “Polio is still here. Polio is still alive and well.” She said polio symptoms have since been attributed to other health conditions, such as Guillain-Barré syndrome, a neurological disorder.

Michael Nevradakis PhD

World Health Organization: Polio is Transmitted Through Feces or Contaminated Water or Food

WHO: “The virus is transmitted by person-to-person spread mainly through the faecal-oral route or, less frequently, by a common vehicle (for example, contaminated water or food) and multiplies in the intestine.”

That is why in the countries where polio is endemic, it is where they practice “open air defecation”. They lack modern flush toilets, frequently don’t have the luxury of toilet paper, have poor access to potable water and soap to wash their hands after relieving themselves, and often residents are forced to drink surface water that is frequently contaminated upstream.

Karl Kanthak

“He cured 60 out of 60 cases of polio in 72 hours using large amounts of IV vitamin C”

In the 1940s, a physician named Frederick Klenner pioneered the field of high-dose IV vitamin C therapy by successfully treating many infections that are still considered incurable such as polio, tetanus, encephalitis (brain infection), and many other infectious diseases. Furthermore, he demonstrated that fatal doses of carbon monoxide, heavy metals, pesticides, and even snake bites could be rendered inert through high enough IV doses. The most amazing thing about this pioneering work is that there were no negative effects from this treatment. Polio had risen to an epidemic in the 1940s, but Frederick Klenner was on the lookout for a cure. On June 10, 1949, he presented his work before the annual session of the American Medical Association (AMA) in Atlantic City, New Jersey. There he declared that he cured 60 out of 60 cases of Polio in 72 hours using large amounts of IV vitamin C.

Leslie Dennis Taylor

SV40 is a DNA Tumor Virus Transmitted from Monkeys via Polio Vaccines

Simian virus 40 (SV40) is a small DNA tumor virus, transmitted from monkeys to humans through contaminated polio vaccines. It has been postulated that SV40 is transmitted among humans both vertically and horizontally.

Fang Qi et al, Expert Review of Respiratory Medicine

Polio Vaccine Made on Monkey Kidneys, which are Contaminated with SV40

Since 1960 the authorities have known that the polio vaccine is contaminated with SV-40, and that it does cause brain tumors. SV-40 comes from an African monkey… The culture of polio vaccine is made on monkey kidneys. And those monkeys are contaminated with SV-40; so the vaccines are contaminated with SV-40. The authorities know this.

Dr. Guylaine Lanctot MD

The Cutter Incident: 1950s Polio Epidemic from the Vaccine

In April 1955 more than 200,000 children in five Western and mid-Western USA states received a polio vaccine in which the process of inactivating the live virus proved to be defective. Within days there were reports of paralysis and within a month the first mass vaccination programme against polio had to be abandoned. Subsequent investigations revealed that the vaccine, manufactured by the California-based family firm of Cutter Laboratories, had caused 40, 000 cases of polio, leaving 200 children with varying degrees of paralysis and killing 10.

Michael Fitzpatrick, Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine

The Cutter Incident Epidemic was Clearly, Verifiably Preventable with Simple Ethics: A lab scientist identified the critical and severe flaw in the manufacturing process of polio vaccines. She was silenced, and the vaccine was used anyway.

In 1954, a woman called Bernice Eddy was a lab scientist at NIH performing safety tests for the Polio vaccines. Salk's inactivated polio vaccine was a killed-virus vaccine to be used in a massive national vaccination program. After testing the vaccines on monkeys, she and her team discovered that the vaccine contained residual LIVE polio virus, resulting in the monkeys showing polio-like symptoms and paralysis. These findings pointed to a flawed vaccine manufacturing process. Eddy reported her findings, and she was immediately dismissed from the polio research… 120,000 polio vaccine doses containing an improperly inactivated version of the live polio virus were manufactured and produced. Of children who received the vaccine, 40,000 developed abortive poliomyelitis, 51 developed paralytic poliomyelitis—and of these, five children died from polio. The exposures led to an epidemic of polio in the families and communities of the affected children, resulting in the death of 5 children and 113 others paralyzed. On May 6, 1955, The NIH announced to the press that the national polio vaccination program would be postponed, and the incident went down in history as the worst pharmaceutical disaster ever to happen and became known as the Cutter Crisis…

Eddy also discovered an association between SV40 and polio vaccines after the incident. Polio vaccines used in the late 1950s and early 1960s were contaminated with a virus called simian virus 40 (SV40) present in monkey kidney cells used to grow the vaccine. Subsequently, investigators found SV40 DNA in biopsy specimens obtained from patients with cancers such as mesothelioma (lung), osteosarcoma (bone), and non-Hodgkins lymphoma (lymph nodes). It should be noted that SV40 is so reliably carcinogenic that it’s what labs inject into the rats in order to INDUCE cancer and tumors in laboratory studies of cancer… Nevertheless, much like with her earlier findings, Eddy’s alarm about SV40 was largely ignored until 1963.

Sofia Karstens

CDC: Polio Vaccine was Contaminated with Cancer Virus for 8 Years and was Injected into 98 Million Americans

CDC admits 98 million Americans received polio vaccine in an 8-year span when it was contaminated with cancer virus.

Dave Mihalovic

A Few Years After Pfizer Was Caught Testing a Drug on Nigerians without their Consent, Nigerian Leaders Rejected the Polio Vaccine Based on Their Understanding that it Contained Ingredients that Cause Severe Harm

An official inquiry has been set up into allegations that the drug manufacturer Pfizer did not obtain official approval before testing a new drug on children during a meningitis epidemic in Nigeria five years ago. The Nigerian doctor who supervised the clinical trial has said that his office backdated an approval letter and this may have been written a year after the study had taken place. Pfizer, whose headquarters are in New York city, has admitted that the local ethics approval given to conduct the trial may not have been properly documented. [BMJ, 2001]

In northern Nigeria in 2003, the political and religious leaders of Kano, Zamfara, and Kaduna states brought the immunization campaign to a halt by calling on parents not to allow their children to be immunized. These leaders argued that the vaccine could be contaminated with anti-fertility agents (estradiol hormone), HIV, and cancerous agents.

PLOS Medicine, 2007

The Horrifically Toxic Pesticide, DDT, May Have Been a Cause of Polio Symptoms

The book [argues that] polio… was not caused by a virus but was instead the result of environmental toxins, particularly pesticides like DDT. The authors claim that the rise and fall of polio cases correlate strongly with the use of these chemicals, rather than with the introduction of vaccines. They criticize the conventional narrative about polio vaccines, arguing that the decline in polio cases was already underway before mass vaccination began. The book suggests that changes in diagnostic criteria and the reclassification of polio-like symptoms under different names contributed to the apparent success of the vaccine. [Forrest Maready book, The Moth in the Iron Lung]

Polio epidemics may have been influenced by the widespread use of toxic pesticides, particularly lead arsenate and DDT, which damaged gut health. The proximity of the spinal cord to the intestines in children could explain why they were more susceptible to polio-like paralysis caused by enteroviruses. The polio vaccine may not have been as necessary as believed, and the decline in polio cases could be attributed to reduced pesticide use. [Forrest Maready interview]

Lies are Unbekoming

“The study confirmed that DDT poisoning often causes polio-like physiology… The cerebellum [brain] and the spinal cord are especially affected by DDT.”

He continues… “When the population is exposed to a chemical agent known to produce in lesions in the spinal cord [of animals] resembling those in human polio, and thereafter the latter disease increases sharply in incidence and maintains its epidemic character year after year, is it unreasonable to suspect an etiologic relationship?” Before finding Biskind’s work, I had spent months engaged in a nearly futile search for the physiology of acute DDT poisoning. I began to sense that American DDT literature as a whole intends to convey that DDT is not dangerous except with regard to its general environmental effects due to persistent bioaccumulation, and that the physiology of acute DDT poisoning is therefore trivial. DDT literature uniformly jumps from descriptions of symptoms, over physiology, to the biochemistry of DDT-caused dysfunction in nerve tissue. It was as though detectives had come upon a mass-murder scene and immediately became obsessed with the biochemistry of dying cells around bullet holes, while ignoring the bullet holes. Eventually, I did find one study, in a German publication, of the physiology of acute DDT poisoning. The study confirmed that DDT poisoning often causes polio-like physiology. “Conspicuous histological degeneration was, however, often found in the central nervous system. The most striking ones were found in the cerebellum, mainly in the nucleus dentatus and the cortex cells. Among other things an increase of the neuroglia and a necrotic degeneration and resorption of ganglionic cells was found.” … Thus we find that the cerebellum and the spinal cord are especially affected by DDT.

Jim West, The Weston A. Price Foundation

Ed Hooper “makes a very strong case that HIV made the species jump via oral polio vaccines that were prepared… from the kidneys of various types of monkeys that were locally caught.”

Ed Hooper wrote a well-known book called, ‘The River,’ about the origin of AIDS: How did AIDS jump from monkeys into the human population? Although many claim that it's due to Africans eating bush meat (from monkeys), Ed makes a very strong case that HIV made the species jump via oral polio vaccines that were prepared… from the kidneys of various types of monkeys that were locally caught. The vaccine was designed by Hilary Koprowski in the U.S., and given to millions of Africans. Ed Hooper has put out additional evidence in the intervening 20-plus years since he wrote ‘The River,’ that it's much more likely that the jump into humans occurred because the oral polio vaccine grown on monkey kidneys was contaminated by monkey viruses, and that those monkey kidneys probably contained the precursor to HIV.

Dr. Joseph Mercola