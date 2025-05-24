Heavy Metals Linked to Neurological Damage Heavy metals are a category of metallic elements characterized by their relatively high atomic weights and densities, typically 5 times greater than water. Over time, they accumulate in the food chain and the human body (including bone and soft tissue), causing serious health problems. Conditions linked to heavy metals include neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, cardiovascular disease, kidney damage, reproductive issues, and cancer. Dr. Isaac Eliaz MD “Contamination with Metals is a Serious Problem Worldwide” Contamination with metals is a serious problem worldwide due to their toxicity and nonbiodegradability and their ability to accumulate in the environment and in living organisms. Pollution of farmland soil and water is of great concern, since metal uptake by plants is a key route for the entry of metals into the food chain. Journal of Toxicology Heavy Metals Interfere with the Body’s Functioning When present in the human body, heavy metals serve no beneficial role. In fact, they almost always interfere with normal biological processes instead. They do this partly by binding to proteins in the body that would otherwise be activated by normally occurring minerals like magnesium and zinc. This causes massive cellular interference, oxidative stress, and chronic inflammation. Dr. David Jockers More than a Million Deaths Each Year Caused by Lead The World Health Organization estimates that more than 1 million deaths each year are attributable to lead poisoning… Lead continues leaching from old paint, pipes and industrial sources into soils, homes and waterways across the globe. The Conversation

Heavy Metals Introduction Why They’re in Our Bodies A Few of the Worst Prevalence, Sources of Metals Evidence of Harm: Damaging Effects Removing Heavy Metals We’re Happy To Be Your Research Assistant Context

Heavy Metals Introduction

Heavy metals have a toxic effect on the body. “Heavy” refers to their density compared to water. [source and source and source]

Generally speaking, heavy metals refer to those that serve no role in the body and are toxic even in small amounts. [source and source and source]

However, there are also trace minerals that naturally occur in food sources and are needed by the body in very tiny amounts. (Trace minerals include copper, iron and zinc, and they’re discussed here.)

When trace minerals are in the body in unnaturally large amounts, they, too, can cause harm. As a result, some trace minerals may be found in research on the harms of heavy metals. This is the case with chromium and copper, for example.

Heavy metals include the following.

Aluminum

Antimony

Arsenic

Cadmium

Chromium (trace mineral)

Copper (trace mineral)

Gadolinium

Lead

Mercury

Nickel

Titanium

For a complete list of heavy metals, see here.

Why They’re in Our Bodies

Heavy metals enter the body from:

When heavy metals accumulate in the body, they’re stored in the tissues, including organs and bone marrow. The metals may also be released into the bloodstream.

A Few of the Worst

Metals that are widely used and cause damaging effects in the body include:

Aluminum / Aluminium (alternate spellings) — “Aluminum is widely used to manufacture beverage cans and antacids, as a base for paints and cosmetics, and so forth.” [source] Antimony — “Antimony is a critical input for the defense industry, particularly for armor-piercing ammunition, night vision goggles, infrared sensors, bullets, and precision optics, and the electronics industry, including semiconductors, cables, and batteries.” [source and source] Arsenic — “Arsenic is not a metal but a metalloid that occurs as [various forms].” [source] Foods especially high in arsenic are conventionally-grown rice, brown rice syrup, shellfish, Hijiki seaweed, baby formula, non-organic chicken and eggs. [source] Cadmium — “Cadmium occurs in [multiple forms]. The half-life of cadmium in the body is approximately 10 to 30 years. Some fertilizers, cell phone batteries, tobacco and tanning industry wastes, and even some metal platings used in jewelry contain this metal. Hence, cadmium might be present in all types of foods. [source] Chromium — “Chromium is a waste product of industries including electroplating, leather tanning, and textile industry and of fossil-fuel combustion.” [source] Copper — “Copper is used as a fungicide, algaecide, and nutritional supplement, among other applications.” [source] Copper is essential for brain health, but having too much also leads to neurodegeneration and neurological disorders.” [source] Gadolinium — “MRI contrast agents are compounds used to make internal body structures more visible on MRI scans. Gadolinium, a rare earth metal, is… administered intravenously or injected into the spinal column.” [source] Lead — “Major sources of environmental contamination include mining and steel, metal, and other industries. Lead is used in the manufacture of batteries, mainly car batteries, electrical systems, piping, construction materials, petrol, and sulfuric acid production, as a base for alloys and paints, as an antiknock agent for automotive gasoline, and for radiation shielding.” [source] Mercury — “Mercury can occur [in multiple forms, some of which deposit in the brain, others depositing in other organs]… Mercury is used as a fungicide for seeds and grains, as well as in dental filling materials, preservative for vaccines, and fluorescent lamps. [One type of mercury] bioaccumulates in fish in contaminated areas through absorption and ingestion.” [source] “Mercury enters our bodies from many different sources, including mercury vapors in ambient air, ingestion via drinking water, fish, dental amalgams, occupational exposures, home exposures, over-the-counter products, and more.” [source] Nickel — “Nickel is used in more than 3000 metal alloys, batteries, and coinage and as a catalyst for several chemical reactions, in surgical and dental prostheses, etc.” [source] Titanium — “Titanium is a heavy metal that’s been used for industrial purposes for decades but is now finding its way into our homes via our food, sunscreen, cosmetics, textiles, personal care products, supplements, toothpaste and more… Titanium nanoparticles, often in the form of titanium dioxide, are becoming a commonly used additive in various industries despite known issues around toxicity and potential health threats.” [source]

“Systemic Toxicants, Known to Induce Multiple Organ Damage, Even at Lower Levels of Exposure” Several studies from our laboratory have demonstrated that reactive oxygen species (ROS) production and oxidative stress play a key role in the toxicity and carcinogenicity of metals such as arsenic, cadmium, chromium, lead, and mercury. Because of their high degree of toxicity, these five elements rank among the priority metals that are of great public health significance. They are all systemic toxicants that are known to induce multiple organ damage, even at lower levels of exposure. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA), and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), these metals are also classified as either “known” or “probable” human carcinogens based on epidemiological and experimental studies showing an association between exposure and cancer incidence in humans and animals. Published in 2014

Prevalence, Sources of Metals

Heavy metals have been found in the following:

For more on prevalence of aluminum: Migration of aluminum from food contact materials, 2017

2015 Study Found Arsenic in Baby Formula

A 2015 study found that formula-fed children have 5.5 times higher arsenic exposure than breast-fed infants. The study also concluded that baby formula accounted for about 70% of arsenic exposure in the children tested. – Dr Wendy Myers ND

16 Different Heavy Metals, including Lead and Arsenic, in Tampons

A 2024 study found 16 different heavy metals, including lead and arsenic, in tampons. These metals may come from agricultural or manufacturing processes and could potentially be absorbed through vaginal tissue… Experts weren’t surprised by the findings, as previous studies have found harmful chemicals in various feminine hygiene products. Your vagina’s structure makes it efficient at absorbing chemicals. Organic tampons had lower levels of lead compared to nonorganic ones. Nonorganic tampons may also contain pesticides and genetically engineered cotton, posing additional risks.. Reusable alternatives like menstrual cups and discs are becoming more popular as cost-effective and potentially safer options. – Dr. Joseph Mercola

Applesauce “Poisoned Hundreds of American Children with Extremely High Doses of Lead”

Cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches sold in grocery and dollar stores last year poisoned hundreds of American children with extremely high doses of lead, leaving anxious parents to watch for signs of brain damage, developmental delays and seizures. – The New York Times

January 2025: First Time the FDA Has Provided “Guidance” on Lead in Baby Foods

For the first time in history, the FDA has established guidance for levels of lead in processed baby foods that are sold on supermarket shelves and online. The agency’s action, announced Monday, only provides guidance to industry and is not enforceable. – CNN

EPA: “The most common sources of lead in drinking water are lead pipes, faucets, and fixtures”

Lead can enter drinking water when plumbing materials that contain lead corrode, especially where the water has high acidity or low mineral content that corrodes pipes and fixtures. The most common sources of lead in drinking water are lead pipes, faucets, and fixtures. In homes with lead pipes that connect the home to the water main, also known as lead services lines, these pipes are typically the most significant source of lead in the water. Lead pipes are more likely to be found in older cities and homes built before 1986. Among homes without lead service lines, the most common problem is with brass or chrome-plated brass faucets and plumbing with lead solder. – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

“Overwhelming” Aluminum Exposure

Aluminum is the most widely distributed metal on the planet and it’s used in the production of many everyday products. Cookware is made from aluminum, soda cans are aluminum, and aluminum foil is found in most kitchens. Aluminum is also in antacids, aspirin, vaccines, and even flour. This overwhelming amount of aluminum means that your exposure is through the roof. Unlike vitamins, minerals, and trace elements, the body does not need aluminum. And aluminum is no innocent or benign participant. Aluminum accumulates in the kidneys, brain, lungs, liver and thyroid where it competes with calcium for absorption and can affect skeletal mineralization. In infants, this can slow growth. Animal models have linked aluminum exposure to mental impairments. – Dr. Edward Group, 2013

Industrial Pollution of Mercury is Carried to the Oceans

About half of all mercury released into the atmosphere today comes from the burning of fossil fuels like coal, oil, and natural gas, with contributions from waste incineration, mining, and other industrial activities. This mercury pollution falls directly into the ocean and other water bodies or onto land, where it can be washed into waterways. In this form, mercury poses little danger because living things can get rid of it quickly. But bacteria convert mercury as it’s carried down from the ocean surface, turning it into a highly toxic form called methylmercury. The food chain takes it from there. – Organic Consumers Association, 2012

Heavy Metal Contamination in Many Protein Powders

Recent findings highlight significant health concerns tied to protein powders, with a Clean Label Project investigation revealing heavy metal contamination in many products… Look for certifications like NSF Certified for Sport and avoid products with unnecessary artificial ingredients. By making informed decisions and prioritizing whole foods, consumers can safely incorporate protein powders into a balanced and healthy lifestyle. – Dr. Joseph Mercola, 2025

Heavy Metals in Cosmetics

Avoid loose powders and blushes that contain titanium dioxide. Use caution as well with pressed powders, since they can become airborne when used. – Campaign for Safe Cosmetics

Heavy Metals in Vaccines

Figure 2a-2f shows the different typology of entities identified in the vaccines (Repevax, Prevenar and Gardasil)… The images show debris of Aluminum, Silicon, Magnesium and Titanium; of Iron, Chromium, Silicon and Calcium particles arranged in a cluster, and Aluminum -Copper debris in an aggregate. – International Journal of Vaccines & Vaccination, Jan 2017

Evidence of Harm: Damaging Effects

Heavy Metal Exposure Becomes the “Silent Killer” Behind Heart Disease and Stroke Those suffering from heavy metal poisoning rarely experience severe outward symptoms. Rather, the toxins from heavy metal exposure work more like a “silent killer” that surfaces in the form of diseases such as cardiovascular disease, coronary heart disease, and stroke. The Epoch Times

There’s an overabundance of evidence of harm:

“[Researchers] consider the five priority metals (arsenic, cadmium, chromium, lead, and mercury) to be systemic toxicants that pose a risk to public health.” [source] “The oxidative stress caused by heavy metals is one of the primary ways in which they destroy your mitochondrial function. Some heavy metals, including mercury, cadmium and copper, also interfere directly with the mitochondrial electron transport chain, leading to reduced ATP [energy] production… Mercury’s interaction with mitochondrial enzymes and membranes further amplifies oxidative damage, impairs cellular respiration, and can trigger cell death.” [source] As heavy metals accumulate in the body, they are stored in the tissues, including the brain and other organs, and bone marrow. Both the accumulation of metals in tissues and the releasing of metals into the bloodstream can lead to immune issues, bone diseases, cancer, neurological dysfunction, and other serious conditions. [source and source and source] “Higher levels of some airborne metals, specifically mercury, cadmium, and lead, were associated with a higher risk of postmenopausal breast cancer.” [source] “The heart often serves as a collection site for heavy metals, significantly contributing to heart failure Chelation therapy may reverse heart damage caused by heavy metal toxicity.” [source] “Our study indicated that cadmium and lead elevation increased the stroke risk.” [source] “One primary site of aluminum accumulation is in bone, where it contributes to the development of osteomalacia [softening of bones and impaired bone remodeling].” [source] It is known that aluminum affects the [blood] and nervous systems and the skeleton, causing [a “frequently fatal neurological disease”], anemia [low numbers of red blood cells], [lung disease], osteomalacia [bone disease], and osteoporosis, among other adverse health effects.” [source] “A 2020 study published by Exley and his group found that the aluminum content in brain tissue of people with Alzheimer’s disease, familial Alzheimer’s disease, autism spectrum disorder, and multiple sclerosis is significantly higher compared to tissues used in the study as controls.” [source] “Injections of aluminum to animals produce behavioral, neuropathological and neurochemical changes that partially model Alzheimer’s disease. Aluminum has the ability to produce neurotoxicity by many mechanisms. Excess, insoluble amyloid beta protein (A beta) contributes to Alzheimer’s disease. Aluminum promotes formation and accumulation of insoluble A beta and hyperphosphorylated tau. To some extent, aluminum mimics the deficit of cortical cholinergic neurotransmission seen in Alzheimer’s disease.” [Oct 2000] “The most surprising even alarming aspect of this research was not that fish avoided water that contained aluminium—after all aluminium is toxic—but that fish avoided water that contained only 27ppb total aluminium. Today… there are few rivers, lakes and streams, in northern Europe or North America (or indeed anywhere) where the concentration of aluminium is less than 27ppb. Avoidance is almost futile and the consequences for populations of anadromous fish such as salmon is there for all to see: dwindling populations of wild salmon in rivers throughout the world.” [source] “Antimony exposure is linked to cardiovascular issues and has estrogenic activity, which may contribute to chronic diseases including cancer… Patients with severe heart failure have 12,000-fold more antimony in their heart muscle cells than healthy controls and 22,000-fold more mercury.” [source] Arsenic enters the body from drinking water, pesticides and medicines. Arsenic causes cellular dysfunction, vitamin B1 deficiency and neurological impairment. [source]. “Years of low-level, chronic arsenic exposure can contribute to: brain fog, fatigue, memory problems associated with aging, impaired cardiovascular and circulatory function, unbalanced blood sugar levels, skin, lung, and bladder issues, infertility and other reproductive issues.” [source] Arsenic poisoning causes cancer and skin diseases… as well as liver, kidney, cardiovascular, respiratory, gastrointestinal, and nervous disorders, among other health effects.” [source] Cadmium is absorbed from sources such as tobacco and the manufacturing of batteries, and is stored in the kidneys. Cadmium poisoning causes kidney failure, clogged arteries and heart disease, cancer, osteoporosis and increased fracture risk. [source and source and source] Chromium exposure causes dermatitis, allergies, as well as respiratory, gastrointestinal, neurologic and reproductive problems, and cancer.” [source] "Mitochondrial dysfunction is a key factor in copper-induced neurotoxicity… Proper copper and iron balance is vital for overall metabolic health, as imbalances disrupt iron homeostasis and contribute to mitochondrial dysfunction and neuronal damage. Strategies for addressing copper-related disorders include using mitoprotective agents to prevent copper neurotoxicity and ensuring adequate copper intake through diet or supplements to support mitochondrial function and iron metabolism." [source] “Exposure to high levels of copper can result in liver and kidney damage, anemia [low numbers of red blood cells], and immunotoxicity.” [source] “Pollutants, including nitrogen dioxide, copper, and certain phthalates, are significantly linked to Austism Spectrum Disorder.” [source] “A 2018 review published in the British Medical Journal found clear associations between an increased risk of coronary heart disease and cardiovascular disease and exposure to arsenic, cadmium, copper, and lead.” [source] “Researchers… revealed potential chronic health problems linked to magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) contrast agents… The metal gadolinium can remain in the body and lead to multiple conditions, such as kidney injury, debilitating joint and skin problems, and even fatal brain damage.” [source] Lead enters the body via tap water. “Clinical studies have shown that lead accumulated in the body has negative effects on bone, decreasing cortical width and bone density and increasing fracture risk… Lead poisoning can cause anemia [low numbers of red blood cells], hypertension, risk for stroke and cardiovascular disease, and central and peripheral neurotoxicity.” [source] “Mercury is a highly toxic metal that causes oxidative stress, weakening of the antioxidant defense system, enzyme inactivation and increased oxidative damage, all of which contribute to the deterioration of heart function… Patients with severe heart failure have 12,000-fold more antimony in their heart muscle cells than healthy controls and 22,000-fold more mercury.” [source] “Mercury poisoning can cause cardiovascular disease, immunotoxicity, anemia, pulmonary fibrosis, Young’s syndrome, renal failure, and hematoencephalic barrier damage, as well as endocrine disruption.” [source] “Mercury enters our bodies from many different sources… mercury is the most alarming, disease-causing source of environmental toxicity that I see daily in my practice.” [source] “There is… a significant relationship between mercury concentration and autism. Thus, the concentration of mercury can be listed as a pathogenic cause (disease-causing) for autism.” [source] “Mercury is a potent brain toxin that we know accumulates in fish and seafood, although diet is not the only route by which we are exposed. When babies are exposed to elevated mercury in the womb, their brains may develop abnormally, impairing learning abilities and reducing IQ. For these youngest children, the science increasingly suggests there may be no ‘safe’ level of exposure to mercury. And yet for decades an increasingly common ingredient in processed foods, HFCS, has been made using mercury-grade caustic soda.” [source] “Mercury causes the synaptic clefts to disappear and triggers the formation of neurofibrillary tangles, a major diagnostic hallmark of Alzheimer’s, by causing abnormal hyperphosphorylation of tau.” [source] “Mercury is a toxic heavy metal that can cause obvious physiological and reproductive problems in animals… Our results highlight the importance of considering behaviors in evaluations of contaminant effects.” [source] “Other toxins that burden not only the liver but the thyroid as well include heavy metals. These include things like mercury, lead, arsenic, and aluminum. In my practice, one of the primary causes of Hashimoto’s disease is mercury toxicity, so this is something we need to take very seriously. These heavy metals are commonly found in the environment, and when exposed to too much, can put a large burden on the thyroid. You may also be exposed to mercury if you have dental amalgams. The association between heavy metal toxicity and thyroid disease is strong, so much so that a study found that removal of dental amalgam fillings decreased anti-TPO and anti-Tg autoantibodies in those with autoimmune thyroiditis. This study found that removal of these dental fillings could potentially play an important role in treating autoimmune thyroid disease.” [source] “Effects of nickel exposure and intoxication include dermatitis, skin allergies, pulmonary fibrosis, and cardiovascular and kidney disease.” [source] “The International Agency for Research on Cancer designates titanium dioxide (TiO2) as a carcinogen.” [source] “Titanium Dioxide should be handled as a CARCINOGEN–WITH EXTREME CAUTION.” [source] “Recent studies have identified a significant link between exposure to metal mixtures and the risk of childhood obesity, emphasizing the importance of considering combined metal effects rather than individual metals alone.” [source] “We live in an environment steeped in chemicals that our bodies were not designed to process. When it comes to toxins one plus one does not equal two. There is a compounded effect. Chronic toxicity can wreak havoc on our health and result in symptoms ranging from fatigue to sleep and skin issues. It can also be related to autoimmune issues, diabetes, hypertension, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, autism, and many other conditions. Unfortunately, conventional medicine rarely examines the role of toxic load when it comes to treating these conditions.” [source] “Recognizing skin signs of heavy metal toxicity is the first step towards regaining your health. It’s all about noticing subtle changes, from arsenic-induced hyperpigmentation to cadmium-caused yellowing.” [source]

Metals Damage DNA, Disrupt Physiology, Help Create Cancer, and Reduce Effectiveness of Cancer Treatment

Toxic metals have proven to be a major threat to human health, mostly because of their ability to cause membrane and DNA damage, and to perturb protein function and enzyme activity… It is well known that exposure to xenobiotic [toxic] metals can cause gastrointestinal, respiratory, cardiovascular, reproductive, renal, hemopoietic, and neurological disorders Some heavy metals stimulate through different pathogenetic links the progression of cancers and reduce their sensitivity to treatment. Oxidative stress (rising level of oxidative damage in a cell) caused by these metals destroys lipids, proteins and DNA molecules, and supports carcinogenesis [formation of cancer]. – Danuta Witkowska et al, Molecules

Heavy Metals Increase Heart Disease and Can Cause Many Other Symptoms

A 2018 review published in the British Medical Journal found clear associations between an increased risk of coronary heart disease and cardiovascular disease and exposure to arsenic, cadmium, copper, and lead. People with lead poisoning may experience headaches, constipation, fatigue, stomach cramps, muscle or joint pain, or trouble sleeping. They may also suffer irritability and loss of sex drive, but many won’t feel sick at all. Common symptoms can also include low body temperature, dehydration, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, numbness or a prickly sensation in the hands and feet, and a scratchy throat. Unless one is aware that they’ve been exposed to lead, these symptoms, especially if only a few are present at a time, may not directly shout out heavy metal toxicity. The symptoms also vary in intensity depending on the level of exposure. – The Epoch Times

15 Year Study with 1,925 Subjects: Cognitive Decline Greater Among those with Higher Aluminum Exposure

The authors examined associations between exposure to aluminum or silica from drinking water and risk of cognitive decline, dementia, and Alzheimer’s disease among elderly subjects followed for 15 years (1988–2003)… Two measures of exposure to aluminum were assessed: geographic exposure and individual exposure, taking into account daily consumption of tap water and bottled water. A total of 1,925 subjects who were free of dementia at baseline and had reliable water assessment data were analyzed. Using random-effects models, the authors found that cognitive decline with time was greater in subjects with a higher daily intake of aluminum from drinking water or higher geographic exposure to aluminum. – American Journal of Epidemiology, 2008

“When aluminum was first approved for use in vaccines, it was approved based on its efficacy. It was never actually tested for safety. It was simply assumed to be safe.”

Research has found a strong link between aluminum exposure and Alzheimer’s disease. Patients with a genetic mutation that predisposes them to early onset of Alzheimer’s and more aggressive disease have universally high aluminum content in their brains. According to a British researcher, without aluminum in the brain, Alzheimer’s does not develop. When aluminum was first approved for use in vaccines, it was approved based on its efficacy. It was never actually tested for safety. It was simply assumed to be safe. Aluminum has been shown to cause mitochondrial dysfunction and depletion of adenine-triphosphate (ATP), which sets the stage for virtually any chronic disease. Aluminum salts can increase levels of glial activation, inflammatory cytokines and amyloid precursor protein within the brain. Recent research found the CDC vaccine schedule — when adjusted for bodyweight — exposes children to a level of aluminum that is 15.9 times higher than the recommended ‘safe’ level. – Dr. Joseph Mercola

Whereas Ingested Aluminum Can Be Expelled Through Digestive Processes, Injected Aluminum is Distributed throughout the Body and Brain, Causing Inflammation and Neurotoxicity

Research regarding the bio-distribution of aluminum containing vaccines, for example, have raised concerns about injected aluminum crossing the blood brain barrier and being distributed throughout the body where it can be detected years after injection. This is important, because vaccines are a different method of delivery than say, ingested aluminum, which the body does a great job of getting rid of through digestion. – Arjun Walia, Jun 2021 Exposure to aluminum from vaccines is a much more acute type of exposure [than ingesting it in food or water]. This is because when you inject aluminum, it goes into a different compartment of your body. It doesn’t come into the same mechanism of excretion, like urine, as it does when you ingest it… Renowned French academic, Romain K. Gherardi, and his colleagues have published many works on this topic… A study (Autoimmunity Reviews) published by his group in 2019 explains, ‘Comparing toxicology of different forms of aluminum and different types of exposure is misleading and inadequate and small animal experiments have turned old dogma upside down. Instead of being rapidly solubilized in the extracellular space, injected aluminum particles are quickly captured by immune cells and transported to distant organs and the brain where they elicit an inflammatory response and exert selective low dose long-term neurotoxicity.’ – Arjun Walia, Apr 2024

Mercury Causes Autism, and Significant Amounts of Lead are Present in Brains of People with Autism

A study published in Pediatric Health Medicine and Therapeutics has concluded that there is “as significant relationship between mercury concentration and autism. Thus, the concentration of mercury can be listed as a pathogenic cause (disease-causing) for autism.” The study also found significant amounts of lead exist within the brains of people with autism. – Arjun Walia

Frequent Exposure to Small Amounts of Heavy Metals (as in Non-organic Spices) Causes Build Up that is Hazardous to Health

Frequent exposure to small amounts of heavy metals like lead, arsenic, and cadmium, can be hazardous to your health and can raise your blood lead levels. Consumer Reports found heavy metals in most categories of spices including basil, black pepper, chili powder, coriander, cumin, curry powder, garlic powder, ginger, paprika, saffron, sesame seeds, turmeric, and white pepper. When the source of lead exposure is in the kitchen, it can increase a child’s risk of health problems. Heavy metals are difficult for the human body, especially children, to break down and excrete. Over time, they build up. Heavy metals are particularly problematic to young children affecting brain development, increasing the risk of behavior problems, and a lowered IQ. When adults are exposed to concerning amounts of heavy metals it can increase reproductive problems, hypertension, decrease immune function. It’s also linked to kidney damage and central nervous system problems. – Organic Consumers Association link

Heavy Metals Proven Harmful

Heavy metals enter the human body through the gastrointestinal tract, skin, or via inhalation. Toxic metals have proven to be a major threat to human health, mostly because of their ability to cause membrane and DNA damage, and to perturb protein function and enzyme activity. These metals disturb native proteins’ functions… It is well known that exposure to xenobiotic [toxic] metals can cause gastrointestinal, respiratory, cardiovascular, reproductive, renal, hemopoietic, and neurological disorders. Some heavy metals stimulate through different pathogenetic links the progression of cancers and reduce their sensitivity to treatment. Oxidative stress (rising level of oxidative damage in a cell) caused by these metals destroys lipids, proteins and DNA molecules, and supports carcinogenesis. – Danuta Witkowska et al, Molecules

Removing Heavy Metals

Detoxification (also called detoxing) is the process of removing toxins from the body. Detoxification is one of many natural processes of the human body.

The lymphatic system is a physiological system directly involved in detoxing.

Other organs and systems that are very involved in detoxification include the liver, kidneys, skin, respiratory system and digestive system. [source]

The body has natural detoxification systems, but with the enormous amount of man-made toxins flooding the planet, the immune system can get overwhelmed and need support to return to effective functioning.

Detoxification: A Modern-Day Necessity

Given what we are now exposed to through our food, air, and water, detoxification has become a modern-day necessity. Without the daily activation of ancient, effective physiological pathways designed to remove naturally occurring environmental toxins or manmade chemical toxicants, we are bound to get sick. – Sayer Ji, GreenMedInfo

Sweating Boosts the Body’s Ability to Eliminate Heavy Metals

Regular intense exercise significantly boosts your body’s ability to eliminate toxic heavy metals like lead and cadmium through sweat. Exercise-induced sweating is significantly more effective at removing heavy metals like lead, nickel, copper, and arsenic from the body compared to passive sweating in a sauna, according to recent research. Combining intense exercise with heat exposure substantially increases the body’s ability to excrete toxic metals through both sweat and urine, particularly after nine repeated sessions. Heavy metal toxicity can occur through everyday exposure to industrial pollutants, contaminated food and water, and air pollution, and can contribute to kidney disease, neurological disorders, and cardiovascular problems. Limit high-intensity training to 75 minutes per week for optimal detoxification benefits without risking overexertion or diminishing health returns. Sauna sessions should be limited to 20 to 30 minutes to prevent overheating and dehydration while still supporting your body’s natural detoxification processes through sweating. – Dr. Joseph Mercola

Distilled Water Has a Heightened Ability to Absorb Substances

Distilled water can act as a powerful agent for eliminating heavy metals from the body. It’s like an empty bus ready to pick up passengers, and these passengers are unwanted toxins. In the distillation process, impurities are left behind while pure H2O is collected. This purified water then enters our system with its ability to absorb substances heightened – acting like a magnet for heavy metals. However, this doesn’t mean you should immediately start guzzling gallons of distilled water. As always, moderation is vital because overconsumption could wash away essential minerals, too. – Dr. Eric Berg

Vitamin C Detoxifies Heavy Metal Poisoning

An intake of Vitamin C daily will protect animals—and by extrapolation, humans—from fatal doses of mercury. If a guinea pig needed 200 mg one day to protect it from an otherwise fatal dose of mercury, the human would need 14 grams daily. Smaller doses would be able to protect the body from smaller amounts of the toxin. Lead poisoning: 350 mg of Vitamin C per one kg of body weight taken intramuscularly every two to four hours; recovery in less than 72 hours. – Clinical Experiences of Frederick R. Klenner, M.D.

Clearing Heavy Metals from the Body Reversed Alzheimer’s

William sought answers beyond the mainstream, turning to alternative treatments like chelation therapy, a process that clears heavy metals from the body, and Fiji water, packed with orthosilicic acid (OSA), a natural compound that helps flush out aluminum. Against all odds, he reversed his condition, emerging as living proof that the standard narrative around Alzheimer’s is not just flawed—it’s a lie. – Defying Alzheimer’s

Mercury Causes Brain Changes that are Found in Alzheimer’s; a Chelator Called Emeramide Binds to Mercury and Expels it Through Stool

Mercury causes the synaptic clefts to disappear and triggers the formation of neurofibrillary tangles, a major diagnostic hallmark of Alzheimer’s, by causing abnormal hyperphosphorylation of tau… The chelating compound… called emeramide or NBMI, tightly binds to mercury and expels it through your stool. Phase I and Phase II drug trials have shown emeramide significantly lowers mercury burden in animals and humans; the drug is still going through the approval process; it is designated as an orphan drug for use as a mercury chelator in both the U.S. and the European Union. – Dr. Joseph Mercola

Nutritional Approaches to Improve Detoxification

Beyond enhancing the body’s natural detoxification processes by eating well, exercising, and sweating, we can also detoxify our bodies through chelation, a natural bonding process between organic ions and metals. Although chelation therapy is a conventional treatment for heavy metal toxicity, it can cost more than $5,000 and usually isn’t covered by health insurance. It also comes with its own risks and potential side effects, as mentioned in a 2015 paper, Dietary Strategies for the Treatment of Cadmium and Lead Toxicity, in which researchers studied inexpensive dietary strategies for the prevention and treatment of heavy metal toxicity. Two additional studies, published in the Journal of Environmental Science and Pollution Research International in 2019 and 2020, affirm dietary and nutritional approaches to improve detoxification after exposure. – The Epoch Times

