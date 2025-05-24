Bird's Eye View

Bird's Eye View

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary L.'s avatar
Mary L.
Aug 18

I just started trying OSR, ameramide or nbmi. 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Shelly Thorn and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Shelly Thorn
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture