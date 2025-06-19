Bird's Eye View

Bird's Eye View

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Esther Lee's avatar
Esther Lee
Jun 21

Absolutely. I've unexpectedly healed my digestive issues by doing a carnivore elimination diet along with my husband. But even more unexpectedly, my mood has completely lifted! Thank you always for your super helpful work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Shelly Thorn
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Shelly Thorn
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture