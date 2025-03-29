CDC: What it says it does vs. what it actually does. Review at-a-glance summaries of betrayal. Select links to quickly verify sources and accuracy.
Regulatory and professional betrayal: a series on taking back our power from public servants who have made a mockery of our trust.
Context
What They Say They Do
CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) — “CDC is the nation’s leading science-based, data-driven, service organization that protects the public’s health. CDC puts science into action to help children stay healthy so they can grow and learn; to help families, businesses, and communities fight disease and stay strong; and to protect the public’s health.” [source] See also: HHS (below)
ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) — "ACIP develops recommendations on how to use vaccines to control disease in the United States... The Committee’s recommendations are forwarded to CDC’s Director and once adopted become official CDC policy." [source]
VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) — "VAERS is one of several different systems CDC uses to monitor the safety of vaccines." [source]
What They Actually Do
CDC and “Experts” Paid by Industry Delayed Efforts to Stop Harm
It took two decades of research before the CDC declared, “there is no safe level of lead in children’s blood.” Dr. Lanphear wrote, “The critics — who were often paid by industry or simply ignorant about lead toxicity but still willing to offer their ‘expert’ opinion — delayed efforts to prevent lead poisoning by decades.”
CDC Doesn’t Prevent Vaccines with Proven Harms from Being Brought to Market. On the Contrary, They Implement Advertising Campaigns for Them. “Findings indicate an unacceptable safety signal for vaccine-induced cardiac damage [with a monkeypox vaccine]… Charles et al found that half of 2023 UK mpox cases occurred in people vaccinated… with more cases among those who received 2 doses. This raises concerns about… an increased risk of infection compared to baseline as antibody levels wane… [And yet] the CDC has relentlessly pushed these shots with the MAX YOUR VAX propaganda campaign.”
Forced to Admit Their Corruption, CDC and ACIP Claim That Means They’re Principled & Trustworthy — “Offit claims that the CDC has come clean by posting the conflicts of interest of the members of its advisory panel, ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices). You can find it here. What does it show? It shows that many of this panel’s members over the past 25 years have had conflicts of interest. They have received monetary honoraria, they have been principle investigators in vaccine trials, they run projects in their respective departments funded by the industry they regulate. And, these are just the ones that they declared themselves. That’s why we should trust them? Yes says Offit. In a bizarre twist of logic, he wants us to believe that because they have admitted to having conflicts of interest, they must have always been completely objective when voting for or against the approval or authorization of new vaccines.”
Documentation Proves the CDC Knew in 2020 that Covid-19 Vaccines Cause Heart Damage, but Suppressed that Knowledge — Meanwhile, mandates went into effect worldwide. “An e-mail obtained by The Epoch Times reveals that the CDC drafted, but never sent, an alert to the U.S. public about the link between Covid-19 vaccines and myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) because CDC officials worried that people would panic. The e-mail, dated May 15, 2021, eight months after the CDC identified myocarditis as an adverse event of special interest or a potential side effect, contained conversations between CDC officials and pharmaceutical industry representatives about why an alert should not be issued.”
Without Long-Term Safety Data, CDC Recommended New Vaccine for Pregnant Women + “Removed Warning on Lack of Safety Data” — “The CDC now recommends more than 200 shots over an individual’s lifetime. In 1983, the CDC recommended just 11 doses of seven vaccines for children. There were no vaccine recommendations for adults, including pregnant women, before 1986, when the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 granted vaccine manufacturers protection from liability for vaccine injuries.” See also: Study Finds 37 Safety Signals for Covid Vaccines During Pregnancy, CDC Still Urges Women to Get the Shots
12 Babies Died During a Trial to “Protect” Infants from RSV; The CDC Ignored the Deaths and Continues to Recommend the Treatment — This 18-min video features testimony from whistleblower and veteran internal medicine physician, Dr. Denise Sibley MD. See also: New Paper Shows RSV Shot for Infants May Worsen Infection; “May cause more severe RSV infection and death in some infants due to a mechanism that enhances the virus’ ability to infect cells” link
CDC Published False & Unproven Narratives as Fact — “One might assume that the statements on CDC’s website are carefully vetted by at least one of its 1,700 scientists. Unfortunately, CDC is unable to provide ICAN with any records relied upon to support its statements on its Covid 19 vaccine ‘Myths and Facts’ webpage.”
CDC Manipulated Research Data to Make Covid Injections Appear More Effective Than They Are — In 2021, vaccinated people were four times more likely to be infected with Covid. “The CDC published a paper comparing infections in vaccinated people and those with natural immunity. The CDC massaged the data to help [the perception of effectiveness of] vaccines by excluding cases of ‘partially vaccinated’ people (partially vaccinated IS vaccinated – we don’t exclude negative outcomes early in treatment for other drugs). Nonetheless, the report was clear… For a couple of weeks, vaccinated people had fewer infections than those with natural immunity. But vaccine protection then plunged, while natural immunity kept getting better.” See also: Int’l Journal of Epidemiology article, reporting on a study of 12.9 million vaccinated people showing vaccines and boosters have an effectiveness rate of zero by about a month after administration.
CDC Suddenly Removed Claims of Vaccine Safety — As Joe Martino proves here, the CDC made this change in Aug 2022 without acknowledging that this withdraws the claims that formed the foundation of worldwide mandates and censorship. Up until July 2022, the CDC claimed that potentially dangerous elements of the injection (mRNA and spike protein) would be broken down in the body and removed within a few days, thereby not remaining and traveling beyond the injection site. When an immunologist working on Covid vaccines claimed evidence to the contrary, he was “fact-checked” based on the CDC claims that have now been retracted. A screenshot from the fact check page has been saved below. Researchers demonstrated here (in Jan 2022) that the mRNA from the vaccines can remain in the body for eight weeks.
“None of the vaccines on the childhood schedule were tested against an inert saline placebo and none of the trials were long enough to accurately measure harms.” — “Lawyer Aaron Siri has produced a remarkable chart. It lists every vaccine on the childhood schedule, how many doses are recommended, what age children are injected with it, the brand, who manufactures it, whether the clinical trial for this vaccine used a placebo, and how long the clinical trial lasted. And what the chart shows is that none of the vaccines on the childhood schedule were tested against an inert saline placebo and none of the trials were long enough to accurately measure harms…This chart illustrates that the CDC child and adolescent vaccine schedule is the most horrifying example of regulatory capture in history… This is the chart that you need. This chart will save lives.”
“After decades of gaslighting the public, a new study admits that vaccine safety studies are not conducted before or after use on the public.” — “For decades, parents of vaccine-injured children, vaccine-injured adults and others contested the claims that vaccines are the world’s most thoroughly safety-tested products in the world only to be shunned and attacked by the medical community and health agencies. Now a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine in the first week of July admits vaccines are not properly studied.” See also: Vaccines: Corruption, Concealment, Fraud
Officials Finally Tell the Truth: No Research Has Been Properly Conducted Either Before or After Administering Vaccines to Children, and None Have Been Shown to Be Safe & Effective — “For over three decades, the medical establishment, spearheaded by figures like Dr. Stanley Plotkin, has assured the public that vaccines are the most rigorously tested medical products using retrospective studies. Yet, Salmon et al. now concede that prelicensure clinical trials often have ‘limited sample sizes and follow-up durations’ and that there are ‘no resources earmarked for post-authorization safety studies’.”
Regulatory Agencies Need to Make These Changes to Be Trustworthy — In March 2023, a university scheduled an event to “restore trust in the CDC and FDA.” Trust is earned through authenticity and honorable behavior. Therefore, as noted in this article, these agencies could make changes that include the following: acknowledge past mistakes, stop hiding data and be a champion for data transparency, engage in meaningful dialog rather than censor disagreement, be accountable to the public, reward and protect whistleblowers, eliminate liability protection for vaccine manufacturers, use VAERS as it was intended (to gather information on vaccine adverse effects and respond in ways that make such effects exceedingly rare or nonexistent), make all public health data publicly accessible to all at no charge, do not infringe on doctors’ ability to make independent decisions with each of their clients, hold public hearings on controversial treatments, investigate allegations of clinical trial fraud, eliminate incentives not tied to public interest.
Manipulation of Study Design & Outcomes; “Regulatory Agencies” Complicit
Vaccine safety research in pregnancy has been systematically compromised, exposing: 1) The suppression of adverse event data; 2) The selective use of VAERS [adverse event] reports to manipulate risk perception; 3) The flaws in key vaccine trials, including the Covid-19 pregnancy study; 4) How regulatory agencies promoted false safety claims… [a] systematic deception carried out by the very institutions tasked with protecting public health.
A Critical Examination of Scientific Integrity, Data Suppression, and Ethical Failures
The source of the following “Fact Check” was the CDC, and it was dead wrong. In August 2022, the CDC removed this false statement from its website.
Beginning at 1:25, we see the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) in action. It’s appalling and a must-see. These are the people who are supposed to be looking out for our best interests when adding vaccines to the childhood schedule.
Regulatory & Professional Betrayal
As citizens of our countries, we’ve empowered and entrusted regulatory agencies to act on our behalf. While these organizations were specifically intended to be independent of industry, the evidence clearly shows that we’ve ceded our power to organizations that are, in fact, corrupted so thoroughly as to be no different from the corporate profiteers they’re beholden to.
Organizations that we’ve empowered with our money and allegiance include:
AHPRA — Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency
AMA — American Medical Association
CDC, ACIP & VAERS — U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention + Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices + Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System
ECHA & REACH — European Chemicals Agency + REACH Regulation
EPA — U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
FDA — U.S. Food and Drug Administration
FSA — U.K. Food Standards Agency
FSMB, MCNZ— Federation of State Medical Boards + Medical Council of New Zealand
FTC — U.S. Federal Trade Commission
GMC — U.K. General Medical Council
Health (Australia) — Department of Health and Aged Care + Science and Industry Technical Advisory Group
HHS, CICP, NTP & DGAC — U.S. Department of Health and Human Services + Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program + National Toxicology Program + Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee
MHRA — U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
NIH, ODS, DSHEA — U.S. National Institutes of Health + Office of Dietary Supplements + Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act
NHS — National Health Service of England
TGA, PBS, & PBAC — Therapeutic Goods Administration of Australia + Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme + Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee
USDA — U.S. Department of Agriculture
WHO — World Health Organization
To see evidence of what each of these “public servants” actually does, select links above or see here.
What to Do About It
By giving over our power to government agencies to act on our behalf, we the people are responsible for the actions of these agencies. As reams of evidence irrefutably show (below), these organizations are corrupt and do not protect the citizens and principled professionals who entrusted them.
Rather, they protect the corporations and powers that control them. Beyond just shirking their duty, these agencies enable and protect corporations that are "essentially psychopathic, being amoral and without conscience", thereby causing devastating harm to people and the planet.
In order to halt these harms and right the wrongs, we will need to know the truth about what these organizations have done. That's what this page offers: a curation of the evidence.
Taking our power back begins in how we choose food and medicine, for example. Reclaiming our collective power is possible by first refusing to support corrupt entities. And second, by creating collectives that retain human agency and responsibility without the same vulnerabilities that allowed these organizations to be "captured".
