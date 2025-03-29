Contents

What They Say They Do

CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) — “CDC is the nation’s leading science-based, data-driven, service organization that protects the public’s health. CDC puts science into action to help children stay healthy so they can grow and learn; to help families, businesses, and communities fight disease and stay strong; and to protect the public’s health.” [source] See also: HHS (below)

ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) — "ACIP develops recommendations on how to use vaccines to control disease in the United States... The Committee’s recommendations are forwarded to CDC’s Director and once adopted become official CDC policy." [source]

VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) — "VAERS is one of several different systems CDC uses to monitor the safety of vaccines." [source]

What They Actually Do

CDC and “Experts” Paid by Industry Delayed Efforts to Stop Harm

It took two decades of research before the CDC declared, “there is no safe level of lead in children’s blood.” Dr. Lanphear wrote, “The critics — who were often paid by industry or simply ignorant about lead toxicity but still willing to offer their ‘expert’ opinion — delayed efforts to prevent lead poisoning by decades.” Pediatric Research

Manipulation of Study Design & Outcomes; “Regulatory Agencies” Complicit

Vaccine safety research in pregnancy has been systematically compromised, exposing: 1) The suppression of adverse event data; 2) The selective use of VAERS [adverse event] reports to manipulate risk perception; 3) The flaws in key vaccine trials, including the Covid-19 pregnancy study; 4) How regulatory agencies promoted false safety claims… [a] systematic deception carried out by the very institutions tasked with protecting public health. A Critical Examination of Scientific Integrity, Data Suppression, and Ethical Failures

The source of the following “Fact Check” was the CDC, and it was dead wrong. In August 2022, the CDC removed this false statement from its website.

Beginning at 1:25, we see the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) in action. It’s appalling and a must-see. These are the people who are supposed to be looking out for our best interests when adding vaccines to the childhood schedule.

Regulatory & Professional Betrayal

As citizens of our countries, we’ve empowered and entrusted regulatory agencies to act on our behalf. While these organizations were specifically intended to be independent of industry, the evidence clearly shows that we’ve ceded our power to organizations that are, in fact, corrupted so thoroughly as to be no different from the corporate profiteers they’re beholden to.

Organizations that we’ve empowered with our money and allegiance include:

AHPRA — Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency AMA — American Medical Association CDC, ACIP & VAERS — U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention + Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices + Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System ECHA & REACH — European Chemicals Agency + REACH Regulation EPA — U.S. Environmental Protection Agency FDA — U.S. Food and Drug Administration FSA — U.K. Food Standards Agency FSMB, MCNZ— Federation of State Medical Boards + Medical Council of New Zealand FTC — U.S. Federal Trade Commission GMC — U.K. General Medical Council Health (Australia) — Department of Health and Aged Care + Science and Industry Technical Advisory Group HHS, CICP, NTP & DGAC — U.S. Department of Health and Human Services + Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program + National Toxicology Program + Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee MHRA — U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency NIH, ODS, DSHEA — U.S. National Institutes of Health + Office of Dietary Supplements + Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act NHS — National Health Service of England TGA, PBS, & PBAC — Therapeutic Goods Administration of Australia + Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme + Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee USDA — U.S. Department of Agriculture WHO — World Health Organization

To see evidence of what each of these “public servants” actually does, select links above or see here.

What to Do About It

By giving over our power to government agencies to act on our behalf, we the people are responsible for the actions of these agencies. As reams of evidence irrefutably show (below), these organizations are corrupt and do not protect the citizens and principled professionals who entrusted them.

Rather, they protect the corporations and powers that control them. Beyond just shirking their duty, these agencies enable and protect corporations that are "essentially psychopathic, being amoral and without conscience", thereby causing devastating harm to people and the planet.

In order to halt these harms and right the wrongs, we will need to know the truth about what these organizations have done. That's what this page offers: a curation of the evidence.

Taking our power back begins in how we choose food and medicine, for example. Reclaiming our collective power is possible by first refusing to support corrupt entities. And second, by creating collectives that retain human agency and responsibility without the same vulnerabilities that allowed these organizations to be "captured".

We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant

Context

This article is a subset of vast resource curations on the failure and corruption of establishment medicine, the food system, and other corrupt systems. See here for the entire curation on medicine, or select links below to focus on an individual subject.

Failed Health Outcomes — The U.S. spends nearly twice the per-capita amount on healthcare than the next highest spender, yet Americans are the most chronically ill, and rank 48th in life expectancy, among other countries. In addition, medical misdiagnosis causes permanent harm and death to 795,000 people every year. Verifiably Corrupt— Establishment medicine as a system* is verifiably corrupt, serving the interests of industry — not health. (*Obviously, not every individual working in establishment medicine is unethical. Rather, the system that educated / indoctrinated them, and that sets policy, hires, pays, and promotes them is verifiably corrupted.) Big Pharma & Biotech : Immoral Business Model — Corporations, by design, are beholden to profit above all else, acting as powerful entities that are “essentially psychopathic and without conscience.” Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are the utmost example of corporate psychopathy, demonstrating inhumanity in response to human suffering. Regulatory & Professional Betrayal— Government agencies entrusted to regulate the field of medicine fail to do so. The majority of influential professional organizations such as the American Medical Association are corrupted by industry. Not Evidence/Science-Based — The bulk of establishment medicine’s standard of care is not based on unbiased, reproducible science. (We prove it here.) Harms by Drug or Test— Establishment medicine providers routinely utilize diagnostic testing and “treatments” that cause harm (“adverse”, “side” effects). Get verifiable evidence of the harms, organized by drug, treatment, or test (mammograms, CT scans, antibiotics, statins, benzos, etc). Failed Philosophy & Strategies — Allopathic medicine (also called conventional medicine, Western medicine, and Rockefeller medicine) was created to exploit the profit potential of drug patents. Born from a compromised report published in 1910, this system does not acknowledge the conditions under which the human body creates health, nor does it seek to identify and resolve the root causes of illness. On the contrary, it suppresses symptoms with drugs, creating more symptoms and distracting efforts from true healing. Diagnosis is disconnected from the wisdom inherent in the purpose and message of symptoms.

