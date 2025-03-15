95% of the committee setting dietary guidelines for the $100 billion/year American “nutritional” programs have conflicts of interest with industry. Thus, health-degrading propaganda is the standard.

Our analysis found that 95% of the U.S. dietary guidelines advisory committee members had conflicts of interest with the food and/or pharmaceutical industries… Our analysis has shown that the significant and widespread conflicts of interest on the committee prevent [them] from achieving the recommended standard for transparency… In the USA, the US Dietary Guidelines for Americans are required by statute to form the foundation for all national nutrition programmes (which are amounting to nearly $100 billion/year) and guide states and local governments, healthcare professional training, hospitals and community groups, amongst others, as overarching dietary recommendations. – Cambridge University Press In a recent editorial, independent journalist Nina Teicholz rightly asks: “What kind of dystopian world has nutrition ‘science’ whereby a university, a peer-reviewed journal, and one of the field’s most influential leaders legitimize advice telling the public to eat more Lucky Charms and fewer eggs?” Perhaps the fact that Tufts Friedman School of Nutrition receives funding from 60 companies has something to do with it? – Chris Kresser, Email Feb 10, 2023

Terminology

Saturated Fats

Animal fats, Butter, Coconut oil, Ghee, Lard

Fats that are solid at room temperature and have no double bonds in their chemical structure.

“Saturated fats are stable and less prone to oxidation, making them safer for cooking. They have been wrongly associated with health problems in the past, but recent research suggests they are not as harmful as previously believed.” [source]

Monounsaturated Fats

Avocado oil, Olive oil

Fats that are liquid at room temperature and have one double bond in their chemical structure.

“Monounsaturated fats are relatively stable and are associated with various health benefits, such as improved heart health and reduced inflammation.” [source]

Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (PUFAs)

Canola oil, Corn oil, Soybean oil, Sunflower oil

Fats that are liquid at room temperature and have two or more double bonds in their chemical structure.

“PUFAs are the most unstable type of fat and are prone to oxidation, which can lead to the formation of harmful compounds when exposed to heat, light, or air.” [source]

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Chia seeds, Fatty fish, Flax seeds, Flaxseed oil, Walnuts

A type of PUFA that is essential for human health, with anti-inflammatory properties.

“Among 11 types of omega-3s, the 3 most important are ALA, EPA, and DHA . [source]

“Omega-3 fatty acids play a critical role in the development and function of the central nervous system… A number of studies have found decreased omega-3 content in the blood of depressed patients.” [source] “Omega-3 fatty acids are important for brain function, heart health, and reducing inflammation in the body.” [source]

Omega-6 Fatty Acids

“Seed oils” / “Vegetable oils”

A type of PUFA that is essential in small amounts but can be harmful when consumed in excess. “Excessive consumption of omega-6 fatty acids, particularly from seed oils, can lead to chronic inflammation and various health problems.” [source]

“Both types of PUFAs are unstable and tend to oxidize or go rancid quickly. Rancid omega-3 fats are what you smell when a fish goes bad and are the reason omega-3 fats are not generally used in processed foods, as the rotten fish smell is unappealing as well as toxic.” [source]

Linoleic Acid (LA)

“Seed oils” / “Vegetable oils”

An omega-6 PUFA that is the most abundant in modern diets, primarily due to the widespread use of seed oils. “Linoleic acid is… a precursor for inflammatory molecules. This is an important reason why, in excess, linoleic acid can contribute to pathological inflammation and tissue damage. Conversely, the omega-3 fats alpha-linolenic acid and DHA are precursors for anti-inflammatory molecules.” [source] “Excessive intake of linoleic acid is associated with chronic inflammation, oxidative stress, and an increased risk of chronic diseases.” [source]

Trans Fats / Trans Fatty Acids (TFAs)

Margarine, Partially hydrogenated oils

Fats that have been chemically altered through a process called hydrogenation, making them solid at room temperature.

“Found mainly in processed foods… trans fats have been linked to numerous health risks, including increased risk of heart disease.” [source] “Trans fats are known to increase the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and other health problems. They have been banned or restricted in many countries.” [source]

Seed Oils: Industrially Processed Concoctions Called “Vegetable Oils”

“Seed oils” is a blanket term used to describe omega-6 [dominant] vegetable oils that are made from seeds. Soy and canola oils are also referred to as seed oils, even though they don’t come from seeds. – MindBodyGreen

Seed oils are industrially processed oils, often referred to as “vegetable oils.”

Seed oils are produced using a high degree of industrial processing which may include bleaching, deodorizing, chemical solvents, high heat processing, and/or “roller mill technology” (replacing stone mill technology, and removing the nutrients). [source and source and source] The oils may also be referred to as "RBD” oils referring to the fact that "these oils are refined, bleached, and deodorized." [source]

“Most crops used to make seed oils are genetically modified.” [source]

Liquid at room temperature, seed oils belong to a category of fats called polyunsaturated fats (PUFAs) . “PUFAs are the most unstable type of fat and are prone to oxidation , which can lead to the formation of harmful compounds when exposed to heat, light, or air.” [source]

Another category that seed oils belong to is a type of PUFA called omega-6 fatty acids. These are essential but only in small amounts and when consumed in large amounts in comparison to omega-3s, causes harm. “Excessive consumption of omega-6 fatty acids, particularly from seed oils, can lead to chronic inflammation and various health problems.” [source]

Examples of seed oils include:

Canola (rapeseed) oil

Corn oil

Cottonseed oil

Grapeseed oil

Peanut oil

Rice bran oil

Safflower oil

Soybean oil

Sunflower oil

Many industrial seed oils were never intended for human consumption. Canola oil began as rapeseed oil, primarily used as a machine lubricant until Canadian scientists modified it in the 1970s... The name itself—a blend of “Canada” and “oil”—was a marketing invention. “Vegetable oil” is another misleading term—it’s often a blend of industrial seed oils marketed to sound healthier than it is. - Sheramy Tsai

Replacing Natural Fats with Manufactured “Vegetable Oils” Was Never Proven Effective

Replacing Natural Fats with Manufactured “Vegetable Oils” Was Never Proven to Lower the Risk of Heart Disease or Death; In Fact, it Showed the Opposite

Evidence from randomized controlled trials shows that replacement of saturated fat in the diet with linoleic acid effectively lowers serum cholesterol but does not support the hypothesis that this translates to a lower risk of death from coronary heart disease or all causes. [There is]… growing evidence that incomplete publication has contributed to overestimation of the benefits of replacing saturated fat with vegetable oils rich in linoleic acid. – The BMJ Apr 12, 2016

The Backstory: As Early as 1965, Research Showed Corn Oil Increased Heart Attacks and Deaths; And in 1972 it was Even Clearer that Linoleic Acid (in Seed Oils) Was Associated with a Higher – Not Lower – Risk of Death

By 1965, results of the first human trial testing the effects of linoleic acid-rich corn oil on cholesterol levels and heart disease were published. The Rose Corn Oil trial reported: At two years, the proportion of patients remaining free of major cardiac events is greater for the control group (75%) than for the two oil groups (olive oil 57%, corn oil 52%).” Corn oil is high in linoleic acid which is why it was used in this trial, but the linoleic acid level of olive oil was not reported. But, typically, olive oil is much lower in linoleic acid than corn oil. The omega-6 content was not directly tested for any of the three groups. The corn oil group did have lower cholesterol levels, but they also suffered more heart attacks and deaths. The authors concluded, “under the circumstances of this trial corn oil cannot be recommended in the treatment of ischaemic heart disease… While the Minnesota Coronary Experiment (MCE)… trial finished in 1972, the report was not issued until 1989… The final results weren’t published until National Institute of Health researchers, attempting to conduct a meta-analysis of linoleic acid and heart disease, re-analyzed the results using previously unpublished data. They found that while increased linoleic acid did reduce serum cholesterol levels, this was associated with the ‘possibility’ of a higher rate of death and no benefit. ‘This finding that greater lowering of serum cholesterol was associated with a higher rather than a lower risk of death in the MCE does not provide support for the traditional diet-heart hypothesis.‘ In other words, the process of proving the 1961 AHA hypothesis that omega-6 fats could lower the risk of heart disease-related death that began with the ill-advised 1961 AHA advisory had been completed, and the hypothesis was disproved. In 2014, one of the leading heart disease researchers in the world (who also discovered that trans fats and oxidized cholesterol induce heart disease), summarized the evidence linking seed oils to heart disease as follows: No clinical trial has succeeded in lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease using an increased intake of [seed oils].‘ A meta-analysis of available randomized-controlled trials (RCTs) also concluded that: ‘… replacement of saturated fat with [seed oils] effectively lowers serum cholesterol, but does not support the hypothesis that this translates to lower risk of death from coronary heart disease or all-causes.” So, there was never evidence that seed oils, or increased intake of omega-6 PUFAs in place of other fats, lowered the risk of heart disease. – Zero Acre

The Shift of the American Diet from Natural Fats to Industrially Processed Oils

A century ago, the fats in our diets looked very different. People cooked with stable animal fats like butter, lard, and beef tallow. That changed in the early 1900s when industrial seed oils—like soybean, canola, and corn oil—entered the food scene. Products made from hydrogenated seed oils became popular as a cheaper alternative to animal fats. By the 1990s, economic incentives and government subsidies made seed oils even more appealing to food manufacturers. Fast food chains swapped out beef tallow for seed oils, and the American Heart Association (AHA) began recommending oils like canola and soybean as “heart-healthy” alternatives… The AHA had received significant funding from key players in the seed oil business. MindBodyGreen

Seed Oils (Particularly Soybean Oil) are Pervasive in the U.S. Food System

Used for fast food frying, added to packaged foods, and fed to livestock, soybean oil is by far the most widely produced and consumed edible oil in the U.S. – University of California Riverside

In 2016 USDA Report, "Seed Oils Made Up 20% of Daily Calories

Seed oils make up about 20% of our daily calories and can be found in almost every packaged product, restaurant meal, and even soap, perfumes, and candles. – MindBodyGreen, referencing a 2016 USDA publication

"Five Tablespoons of Corn Oil Requires 98 Ears of Corn"

The average American consumes 5-10 tablespoons of vegetable oil per day. Five tablespoons of corn oil requires 98 ears of corn. Five tablespoons of sunflower oil requires 2,800 sunflower seeds. Five tablespoons of grape seed oil requires 625 grapes. Five tablespoons of rice brain oil requires 40 cups of brown rice. - Zero Acre

Soybean Oil Heavily Used in Processed Foods, Restaurants, and Fast Food; Detrimental to Health

The recommendation for decreased saturated fat consumption, as well as other factors, led to a dramatic, greater than 1000% increase in the consumption of soybean oil in the U.S. [Between 1909 and 1999], per capita consumption rose from 0.01 [one-one hundredth] to 11.6 kg per year. Approximately 40 million tons of soybean oil were produced worldwide in 2007, which is about one half of all the edible vegetable oil and one-third of all fats and seed oils produced. Soybean oil is heavily used in processed foods, margarines, salad dressings and snack foods, and is the oil of choice in many restaurants and fast food establishments… Our results indicate that in mice a diet high in soybean oil is more detrimental to metabolic health than a diet high in fructose or coconut oil. – PLOS One

Humans Evolved with a Natural Balance of Fatty Acids for Healthy Brain Development and Genetic Expression; Without that Balance, Chronic Disease Results

During the Paleolithic period when human’s genetic profile was established, there was a balance between omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids. Their balance is an important determinant for brain development and in decreasing the risk for coronary heart disease, hypertension, cancer, diabetes, arthritis, and other autoimmune and possibly neurodegenerative diseases. Both omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids influence gene expression… A target of omega-6/omega-3 fatty acid ratio of 1:1 to 2:1 appears to be consistent with studies on evolutionary aspects of diet, neurodevelopment and genetics. A balanced ratio of omega-6/omega-3 fatty acids is important for health. – OCL Journal, 2010

Professional Associations Recommended Seed Oils and Government Subsidized Them

These oils have become dietary staples, largely due to government subsidies and outdated nutritional guidelines. For many years, I have pioneered the political and cultural dimensions of America’s seed oil problem on broadcast news radio and deep-dive podcasts with the scientists investigating these harmful oils. – David Gornoski

The Fats in Seed Oils Aren’t in Their Natural State

Industrial seed oils… tend to contain fats that are oxidized or structurally damaged at the molecular level. This isn’t their natural state but rather occurs from industrial processing, during storage, or when they’re heated and used for cooking. In fact, oxidation is a critical factor that makes the biological effects of seed oils significantly more harmful than other fat sources that aren’t as easily oxidized. In other words, consuming industrially processed sunflower oil is much different than eating whole sunflower seeds. - Zero Acre

The Effects from Consuming Seed Oils, and from the Resulting Imbalance in Fats in the Body

In Summary

Replacing natural fats with manufactured “vegetable oils” was never proven to lower the risk of heart disease or death. In fact, it showed the opposite. And now we know seed oils cause chronic inflammation, diabetes, fatty liver, harm to brain and hypothalamus, dysregulated immunity, allergies, blood clots, autoimmune reactions, increased fat, obesity, depression, cardiovascular disorders, skin diseases, oxidative stress (which can lead to cellular damage, decreased energy and dysfunction). [source and source and source and source and source and source and source] Cooking seed oils at high temperatures creates toxins capable of damaging cells and DNA, thus causing mutations or cancer. [source and source]

Point by Point

Seed oils are high in linoleic acid (LA), a PUFA, and are therefore “prone to oxidation and promote inflammation in the body.” [source] “When omega-6 intake is high—especially from… seed oils—these fats out-compete omega-3s for the available enzymes, limiting your body’s ability to convert omega-3s into their active forms. When omega-6 fats dominate your diet without enough omega-3s to counterbalance them, the inflammatory signals can overwhelm your body, leading to chronic, low-grade inflammation.” [source] “The typical Western diet now provides an omega-6/3 ratio of approximately 20:1 in favor of omega-6. This predisposes to [abnormally high] inflammatory responses and perpetuates chronic low-grade inflammation. The over-consumption of linoleic acid, mainly from industrial omega-6 seed oils, and the lack of long-chain omega-3s in the diet creates a pro-inflammatory, pro-allergic, pro-thrombotic [blod clot] state. Reducing the omega-6/3 ratio… may be an effective strategy for reducing inflammation, allergies, and autoimmune reactions.” [source] "When omega-6 fats dominate, it drives inflammation in our body and can create a slew of downstream issues related to the altered immune response." [source] “The group with obesity had… a higher ratio of omega-6 to omega-3s than the control group.” [source] “Mice who received diets high in soybean oil… had increases in weight gain, adiposity [fat], diabetes, glucose intolerance and insulin resistance. They also developed abnormalities in the liver, including fatty liver. Those mice on diets high in coconut oil in general did not develop these problems… Not only does soybean oil cause metabolic diseases like diabetes, but also contributes to genetic changes in the brain that could lead to conditions like anxiety and Alzheimers–both the conventional soybean oil and the modified soybean oil had the same effect. Most seriously, the researchers found that soybean oil had a pronounced effect on the hypothalamus.” [source] “A number of studies have found decreased omega-3” in those with depression. [source] In a randomized control trial, people with metabolic syndrome who supplemented with omega-3s had “significant improvement” in cardiovascular function and inflammation. [source]

Seed Oils are the Result of “Heavy” Industrial Processing Including the Use of Chemical Solvents such as Hexane, a Petroleum Derivative; Just as Consequential is the Pervasiveness in Processed Foods

To extract these oils from their seeds, manufacturers rely on heavy industrial processes involving high heat, high pressure, and chemical solvents like hexane—a compound derived from petroleum. While most of the hexane is removed during production, trace amounts may remain in the final product… These refining methods are efficient but come at a cost: They can oxidize the oils and produce byproducts that may contribute to inflammation and other health risks… The real issue with seed oils isn’t just their composition—it’s how much of them you’re unknowingly consuming. Oils like soybean, corn, and sunflower are among the [highest] sources of omega-6 fats, and they’re everywhere in modern diets.” – Dr. Mark Hyman

Unstable Fats, Deodorized and Colorized, Rancid and Difficult to Digest, Lacking Building Blocks from Animal Fats

The bottles of yellow oil on the supermarket shelves are labeled heart-healthy, but they are in actuality damaging for our health (and the heart). These are seed oils—unstable fats extruded from seeds that are not meant for human consumption. They are deodorized and colorized to make them look and taste appealing, but they are rancid and difficult to digest. These oils especially harm the younger generation since they don’t offer the building blocks that come from animal fats, including cholesterol and arachidonic acid. Seed oils also lead to a host of health conditions from obesity, to cancer, to diabetes, to premature aging. – The Weston A. Price Foundation

The Reliance on Seed Oils Disrupts the Omega Ratios in the Body

The problem with seed oils is that they’re found in many foods and are some of the most common fats used for cooking. Because of this, they make up the majority of fats in most people’s diets… They disrupt the omega-6 to omega-3 ratio… Omega-6 fats tend to be more pro-inflammatory. – MindBodyGreen

This Shift to Cheap, Industrially-Produced Fat Sources Has Created a Dramatic Imbalance, Causing Inflammation & Immune Issues

Research suggests that our ancestors consumed a diet with a good balance of omega-3 to omega-6. In fact, some studies suggest that it was once a 1:1 ratio. Today, however, that ratio has shifted—drastically. It’s estimated that the Standard American Diet consists of a ratio of around 20:1, with omega-6 fats taking the lead… Both omega-6 and omega-3 fats are critical for healthy cellular function, but the balance of these two fatty acids is crucial for overall health. When omega-6 fats dominate, it drives inflammation in our body and can create a slew of downstream issues related to the altered immune response… The primary reason [that we are consuming so much omega-6] is that seed oils… are being used much more prominently today than ever before. Why? Because they’re cheap. – Dr. Wendy Myers

PUFAs in Seed Oils are Reactive with Oxygen, Deteriorating into Toxins; The Naturally Occurring Stabilizing Factors are Removed (Unlike with Saturated Fats)

PUFAs react with oxygen and deteriorate into toxins. Saturated fats [fats that are solid at room temperature] do not. Seed oils are high in PUFA, and removing the oils from the seeds oxidizes the fatty acids, creating toxins. The factory refining process removes some toxins but creates others while at the same time removing the stabilizing factors called antioxidants.” – Dr. Catherine Shanahan MD

Increasing Seed Oils Increased Oxidative Stress, a Foundational Characteristic of Health Damage

[In the] dietary study… half the volunteers consumed a diet containing 5% PUFA (low) for 4 weeks and after a 6 week washout period consumed a 15% PUFA (high) diet for another 4 weeks. The second group of volunteers completed this protocol in reverse. Total fat, carbohydrate, protein and vitamin E contents of the diets were constant… There was a significant increase in… oxidative stress after consumption of the high PUFA diet. – European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, 1999

Note: Oxidative stress describes a by-product from mitochondria during normal, healthy cellular activity. It’s kept in balance by natural anti-oxidants in the cells. When excessive, and the antioxidants can’t keep up, oxidative stress can cause cellular damage, experienced as a decrease in energy and overall function. [Dr. Donielle Wilson]

Soybean Oil: Weight Gain, Fat, Insulin Issues and Diabetes, Fatty Liver, Harm to Brain and Hypothalamus

In 2015 researchers at the University of California at Riverside compared mice on four different diets of equal calories: a diet high in coconut oil; a diet high in soybean oil; the coconut oil diet plus high fructose corn syrup (HFCS); and the soybean oil diet plus HFCS. Those mice who received diets high in soybean oil, with and without HFCS, had increases in weight gain, adiposity, diabetes, glucose intolerance and insulin resistance. They also developed abnormalities in the liver, including fatty liver. Those mice on diets high in coconut oil in general did not develop these problems. Two years later the researchers repeated the study using soybean oil genetically modified to contain lower amounts of polyunsaturates. This oil also induced obesity and other problems in the mice, but not as greatly as the original soybean oil. These results point to polyunsaturates—and not high fructose corn syrup—as the major culprit in the current epidemic of obesity and diabetes. In January 2020, the research team published more bad news. Not only does soybean oil cause metabolic diseases like diabetes, but also contributes to genetic changes in the brain that could lead to conditions like anxiety and Alzheimers–both the conventional soybean oil and the modified soybean oil had the same effect. Most seriously, the researchers found that soybean oil had a pronounced effect on the hypothalamus. – Sally Fallon Morell

Soybean Oil Damaged Hypothalamus Functioning and Affected At Least 100 Genes

Research shows soybean oil not only leads to obesity and diabetes, but could also affect neurological conditions like autism, Alzheimer’s disease, anxiety, and depression… The new study, published this month in the journal Endocrinology, compared mice fed three different diets high in fat: soybean oil, soybean oil modified to be low in linoleic acid, and coconut oil. The same UCR research team found in 2015 that soybean oil induces obesity, diabetes, insulin resistance, and fatty liver in mice… In the study released this month… the scientists found pronounced effects of the oil on the hypothalamus, where a number of critical processes take place. “The hypothalamus regulates body weight via your metabolism, maintains body temperature, is critical for reproduction and physical growth as well as your response to stress,” said…a lead author on the study. The team determined a number of genes in mice fed soybean oil were not functioning correctly. One such gene produces the “love” hormone, oxytocin. In soybean oil-fed mice, levels of oxytocin in the hypothalamus went down. The research team discovered roughly 100 other genes also affected by the soybean oil diet. They believe this discovery could have ramifications not just for energy metabolism, but also for proper brain function and diseases such as autism or Parkinson’s disease… ‘The dogma is that saturated fat is bad and unsaturated fat is good. Soybean oil is a polyunsaturated fat, but the idea that it’s good for you is just not proven,’ Sladek said. Indeed, coconut oil, which contains saturated fats, produced very few changes in the hypothalamic genes. ‘If there’s one message I want people to take away, it’s this: reduce consumption of soybean oil,” Deol said.” – University of California Riverside

Restoring Omega Balance “Fundamental” in Prevention and Treatment of Skin Diseases

While major changes have taken place in the human diet over the past 10,000 years, our genes have not changed that much… Therefore, it is not surprising that newly established Western diets deficient in omega-3s and rich in omega-6s promote the pathogenesis of many chronic inflammatory (skin) diseases. Omega-3s, PUFAs, DHA, and EPA, are associated with healthy aging and have a role in the prevention and treatment of numerous diseases… Omega-6s… change the physiological state to pro-inflammatory… Well-balanced nutritional omega-3/omega-6 ratio, mostly Mediterranean diet, which is proven to promote health and prevent disease formation, should be fundamental in the prevention and additional treatment of various skin diseases. Additional anti-inflammatory PUFA-based supplementation (DHA-, EPA-, GLA-containing oils or supplements) should be encouraged in a targeted manner for individuals in need to provide better management of skin diseases. – International Journal of Molecular Sciences

Cooking Oils High in PUFAs (Seed Oils) at High Temperatures Creates Toxins Capable of Damaging Cells and Genetic Material, Such as DNA, Thus Causing Mutations or Cancer

Exposure of PUFA-rich culinary oils to high temperature frying practices generates high concentrations of cytotoxic and genotoxic lipid oxidation products… These toxins.. readily penetrate into fried foods and hence are available for human consumption; therefore, they may pose substantial health hazards. – Nutrients

“Large Consumption of Repeatedly Heated Cooking Oils has been Associated with… Lung, Colorectal, Breast, and Prostate Cancers”

Repeatedly heated cooking oils [at high temperatures] can generate varieties of compounds, including polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, some of which have been reported as carcinogenic… Consumption and inhalation of cooking fumes can pose a serious health hazard… caus[ing] a high incidence of genotoxic, mutagenic, tumorogenic and various cancers… Repeatedly heated cooking oils and its cooking fumes were found to enhance the incidence of aberrant cells, including breaks, fragments, exchanges and multiple chromosomal damages and micronuclei in a dose-dependent manner. Furthermore, the large consumption of repeatedly heated cooking oils has been associated with a number of malignancies, including lung, colorectal, breast, and prostate cancers. – Critical Review in Food Science and Nutrition

Vegetable Oil Breaks Down into an Obesogenic Toxin

There is no tribe, population, or nation that has started consuming vegetable oils and not seen obesity rates climb. Vegetable oil breaks down into the obesogenic toxin HNE (4-Hydroxynonenal), which appears to be a cause of obesity. Linoleic acid sensitizes fat cells to the fat-storing hormone insulin. It can divert energy toward fat storage rather than fat-loss, up to a point. Linoleic acid activates the body’s own (endo)cannabinoid system via the CB1 receptor in a way that may interfere with hunger signals. For many animals, seasonal increases in linoleic acid consumption are a signal to hibernate and fatten up — might this be relevant to how human obesity develops? - Zero Acre

See also: EDCs & Microplastic Harms: Some EDCs are also "Obesogens"

What Say the "Experts" in March 2025?

As late as March 2025, “Nutrition Scientists” are “Exasperated”, Claiming “Decades of Research Confirms the Health Benefits of Consuming” Seed Oils

The seed oil discussion has exasperated nutrition scientists, who say decades of research confirms the health benefits of consuming such oils, especially in place of alternatives such as butter or lard. – MedPageToday

Video: MD & MPH Critiques Seed Oil vs. Butter Research

Dr. Vinay Prasad MD, MPH — By 3:30 in this 21 min video, Prasad has clearly explained why a “research” article recommending seed oil over butter is a “low-tier, low-credibility, piece of trash observational study” that “belongs in the trash basket.” See also: Is seed oil better than butter? A new paper says YES, but is the paper any good?

