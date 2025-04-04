How do you discern the quality of a medical professional? You might like the criteria that I’ve successfully used over the years, but let’s save that discussion for another time and focus only on the bare minimum criteria.

If a doctor doesn’t meet this qualification to your satisfaction, it’s reason enough to decline their services or fire them and seek another.

In this simple litmus test, the doctor’s medical training, success rates and bedside manner are overlooked for now in favor of a one-question test of minimally acceptable knowledge.

I’ll give you both the question and the answer key. All you have to do is assert your right to ask questions and fully consider the answers.

Feel free to ask the doctor follow-up questions and to share the research offered in the answer key.

Question

According to manufacturers’ documentation of side effects, and published clinical research, which tests, drugs and vaccines have caused or been associated with death, suicide or suicidal thoughts?

If you are consulting about a baby or child, the question is this:

According to manufacturers’ documentation of side effects, and published clinical reports and research, which vaccines and injections have caused or been associated with SIDS (crib death) or infant death?

Answer Key

MEDICAL CAUSES of Death, Suicide, Suicidal Thoughts

Medical Causes of SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, Crib Death), Infant Mortality

See much more here: Within minutes and days of being vaccinated, infants died. Some were observed turning blue, going into convulsions, and dying. Some were found dead in their crib on their backs. Quick access to verifiable research and reports on root causes of infant death.

Extra Credit

What other common factors cause or are associated with suicidal thoughts, death and infant death?

OTHER CAUSES of Death, Suicide, Suicidal Thoughts

OTHER CAUSES of SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, Crib Death), Infant Mortality

Aluminum [source and source] (To see the evidence that aluminum and other neurotoxins are in vaccines, see here) Formula-feeding [source and source and source and source and source] Vitamin K injection [source]

Context

