Do you have a good doctor? Find out in a moment with this simple litmus test. Surely, the good doc knows which "treatments" kill people and babies, yes?
Asking your doctor this one question won't actually tell you if you have a GOOD doctor, but it will tell you if you have a MINIMALLY ACCEPTABLE one.
How do you discern the quality of a medical professional? You might like the criteria that I’ve successfully used over the years, but let’s save that discussion for another time and focus only on the bare minimum criteria.
If a doctor doesn’t meet this qualification to your satisfaction, it’s reason enough to decline their services or fire them and seek another.
In this simple litmus test, the doctor’s medical training, success rates and bedside manner are overlooked for now in favor of a one-question test of minimally acceptable knowledge.
I’ll give you both the question and the answer key. All you have to do is assert your right to ask questions and fully consider the answers.
Feel free to ask the doctor follow-up questions and to share the research offered in the answer key.
Question
Answer Key
Extra Credit
We’re Happy To Be Your Research Assistant
Context
Question
According to manufacturers’ documentation of side effects, and published clinical research, which tests, drugs and vaccines have caused or been associated with death, suicide or suicidal thoughts?
If you are consulting about a baby or child, the question is this:
According to manufacturers’ documentation of side effects, and published clinical reports and research, which vaccines and injections have caused or been associated with SIDS (crib death) or infant death?
Answer Key
MEDICAL CAUSES of Death, Suicide, Suicidal Thoughts
Alzheimer’s drug [source]
Antibiotic resistance, overprescription [source and source and source]
Antidepressants [source and source and source]
Asthma, hay fever drugs [source and source and source]
Covid-19 vaccine [source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source]
DTP / DTap vaccine [source and source and source and source and source and source source]
Flu vaccine [source and source and source]
Gadolinium (A metal injected into a person to make internal body structures more visible on MRI scans) [source]
Gardasil HPV vaccine [source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source]
Hospital stay [source]
Laxatives with PEG 3350, given to children [source]
Pain killers, opioids [source and source and source and source]
RSV vaccine [source and source and source]
Scans (X-ray, CT, MRI, DEXA, nuclear imaging, etc) that use “contrast agents” [source]
Vaccines [source and source and source and source and source and source and source]
Vitamin D deficiency or absorption issues [source and source and source]
Weight loss drugs [source and source and source and source]
Medical Causes of SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, Crib Death), Infant Mortality
DTap vaccine [source and source and source and source and source and source]
Monoclonal antibodies [source]
Vaccines generally and vaccines in combination (“hexavalent vaccination”) [source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source]
Vitamin K injection [source]
See much more here: Within minutes and days of being vaccinated, infants died. Some were observed turning blue, going into convulsions, and dying. Some were found dead in their crib on their backs. Quick access to verifiable research and reports on root causes of infant death.
Extra Credit
What other common factors cause or are associated with suicidal thoughts, death and infant death?
OTHER CAUSES of Death, Suicide, Suicidal Thoughts
Blood clot, pulmonary embolism (blood clot in lung) [source and source and source]
Cholesterol, low levels [source and source and source]
Energy drinks [source]
Head injury, traumatic brain injury (TBI) [source and source]
Seed oils / veg oils / PUFAs / omega-6 dominance / linoleic acid [source]
OTHER CAUSES of SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, Crib Death), Infant Mortality
Aluminum [source and source] (To see the evidence that aluminum and other neurotoxins are in vaccines, see here)
Formula-feeding [source and source and source and source and source]
Vitamin K injection [source]
Context
This article is a subset of a vast resource curation on the failure and corruption of establishment medicine. See here for the entire curation or select links below to focus on an individual subject.
Failed Health Outcomes — The U.S. spends nearly twice the per-capita amount on healthcare than the next highest spender, yet Americans are the most chronically ill, and rank 48th in life expectancy, among other countries. In addition, medical misdiagnosis causes permanent harm and death to 795,000 people every year.
Verifiably Corrupt — Establishment medicine as a system is verifiably corrupt, serving the interests of industry — not health. (Obviously, not every individual working in establishment medicine is unethical. Rather, the system that educated / indoctrinated them, and that sets policy, hires, pays, and promotes them is verifiably corrupted.)
Big Pharma & Biotech : Immoral Business Model — Corporations, by design, are beholden to profit above all else, acting as powerful entities that are “essentially psychopathic and without conscience.” Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are the utmost example of corporate psychopathy, demonstrating inhumanity in response to human suffering.
Regulatory & Professional Betrayal — Government agencies entrusted to regulate the field of medicine fail to do so. The majority of influential professional organizations such as the American Medical Association are corrupted by industry.
Not Evidence/Science-Based — The bulk of establishment medicine’s standard of care is not based on unbiased, reproducible science. (We prove it here.)
Harms, by Drug or Test — Establishment medicine providers routinely utilize diagnostic testing and “treatments” that cause harm (“adverse”, “side” effects). Get verifiable evidence of the harms, organized by drug, treatment, or test (mammograms, CT scans, antibiotics, statins, benzos, etc).
Failed Strategies & Procedures — The philosophies, strategies, and procedures used by establishment medicine are dysfunctional and irrational, including a focus on suppressing symptoms rather than understanding them. Providers do not seek to identify and resolve the root causes of illness, and diagnosis is simply an exercise in naming groupings of symptoms, disconnected from their purpose and message.
Root Causes of Illness — With knowledge of causal factors, true healing is possible. Quickly identify drugs, vaccines, toxins, and nutrient deficiencies that cause illnesses and symptoms e.g. depression, infertility, kidney issues, cancer, seizure, etc. Quickly verify documented “side effects” and evidence of harm.
Stifling Treatments That Don’t Enrich Industry — Healing modalities that don’t benefit industry are underutilized, suppressed, and disparaged. Providers who are perceived as a threat to establishment dictates or lucrative markets are condemned, intimidated and attacked.
Suppressed Cancer Treatments — Cancer treatments that don’t benefit establishment medicine are ignored and disparaged. This curation of more than 150 clinical studies and testimonials provides quick access to documented cancer reversal and recovery successes.
The Significance of Legal Precedent — Legal precedent, breach of duty, and “standard of care” are significant factors in the state of the medical industry.
Alternatives & Considerations — Alternatives, considerations, and what you can do.
Here's Dr. Thorp's recommended question:
> "The most important question you need to ask your nurse or your doctor, whether it's in a hospital or in an office, is: 'Are you willing to lose your job to save my life?'"
