Bird's Eye View

Bird's Eye View

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Metta Zetty's avatar
Metta Zetty
Apr 4

Here's Dr. Thorp's recommended question:

> "The most important question you need to ask your nurse or your doctor, whether it's in a hospital or in an office, is: 'Are you willing to lose your job to save my life?'"

https://workflowy.com/s/beyond-covid-19/SoQPdY75WJteLUYx#/1b5a1b766145

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Metta Zetty's avatar
Metta Zetty
Apr 4

Fabulous summary, Shelly! Adding into my "red pill" library now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Shelly Thorn
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture