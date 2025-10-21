I regard consciousness as fundamental… Everything that we talk about, everything that we regard as existing, postulates consciousness. Nobel Prize-winning German physicist, Max Planck Consciousness [is] pretty much everything. Without consciousness, you or I wouldn’t be having a life and witnessing the cosmic wonder of existence. Phillip Moffitt

Arguably, consciousness is the most important subject any of us can contemplate since it’s the reason we are alive and that we are having experiences now and will have them in the future. Consciousness is what makes everything possible, and by understanding it better, we vastly enhance our experience of life.

Exposing and Elevating Two Types of Knowledge

The type of content I publish here builds on work that I began publishing in early 2019 under the name “Bird’s Eye View” — separate from my career working with yoga teachers and wellness providers. My intention has been to build bridges of understanding on difficult topics such as corruption, abuse, and hidden knowledge.

Although I say it was my intention to build bridges, it didn’t actually feel like my intention at the time. In 2018, I was receiving near-daily “downloads” upon awakening. (I’m using the word “download” to describe a way of knowing something that isn’t the same way that our logical mind cognizes. It feels like you’re receiving something. It’s consistent with how artists and creators have, since time immemorial, described something that can happen to inspire their creations. Many musicians, for example, have reported an entire song coming to their mind all at once. Elizabeth Gilbert referenced this type of inspiration in a book called Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear. This capability is one that all humans have, although, like any skill, it may need development.)

A download I received included the intention for Bird’s Eye View which would involve curating knowledge and resources that are less widely available and making them more accessible. The subject matter was focused on reporting from whistleblowers and truth-tellers who often provide information on the dark underbelly of society: corrupt systems, propaganda, government crimes, and other heavy subjects.

However, exposing hidden knowledge of what’s really going on behind the scenes is a two-sided coin. There is that which can bring harm or take our power if we are unaware of it. And there’s that which is soul-stirringly inspiring and empowering. Some subject matter in this category is consciousness and the nature of reality, including vibration and frequency.

Why is Consciousness Important to Understand?

We feel, taste, see, hear, sense, and recognize because there is consciousness in each of us. Sadness, joy, anger, love, confusion, despair, falling in love, spiritual awakening—none of these would be there if there were no consciousness. It’s a realm that has many realms within it. Phillip Moffitt

Despite the fact that consciousness is central to our very lives, it’s a subject that can at times seem overly obtuse or complex and in other cases, seem overly simplified.

Here you’ll find the information you need to more explicitly define and explain consciousness, make it accessible, and use that knowledge for deeply important and practical purposes. This knowledge gives you the confidence to explore the subject of consciousness from a strong foundation, contextualizing your personal experiences and enabling you to efficiently explore various perspectives.

Once you’ve built a strong foundation (for this subject or any other), you’ll be efficient in evaluating new and related information from any sources, in connecting dots for more advanced understanding, and in applying the information practically and wisely.

Consciousness in a Nutshell

Researchers have found consciousness to be:

The Intelligence of the universe

A “primary principle of existence” and “universal phenomenon”

“Our true essence”

“A fabric of the universe that pervades all sentient (and perhaps non-sentient) beings”

“The phenomenon or capacity of consciousness that allows cognizing to happen”

“The eternal driving force for all that exists, that manifests itself through physical form in order to experience”

An “ultimate nothingness that exists before anything is created, appears to come into existence, and is perceived”

What’s Behind All the Magic in Our World? The same intelligence that grows trees from seeds, that lets birds fly, that waves the ocean and gives birth to new stars – that same Intelligence also breathes your breath, beats your heart, and heals your wounds. Annie Kagan, The Afterlife of Billy Fingers

We delve deeper below, but first let’s examine why this subject isn’t typically clear to many people.

Confusion & Inconsistency

A Particularly Unclear Subject

The topic of consciousness is a popular one, but ripe for confusion. If asked to define it, many people will struggle to find words. Whether or not they have an intuitive sense for its meaning, consciousness is a subject they find difficult to describe.

Those who are more comfortable with the term may describe it from a variety of different perspectives.

Sometimes consciousness is presented as a fuzzy, “woo-woo” concept that is so “out there” as to be of no practical value. Other times, it’s used improperly narrowly, presuming a definition that is far too limiting when another word would be more suitable.

What’s Causing All the Confusion?

The primary confusion results from poor dictionary definitions which imply that consciousness is a mind state, which it most definitely is not.

A dictionary definition for “consciousness” is “the state of being awake and aware of one’s surroundings.” That is both misleading and wrong. That definition is, in fact, a description of being conscious — a mind state distinguished from the unconscious mind state.

Mind states are not what discussions of consciousness are typically about.

With such a confusing dictionary entry, people have been left to define the word to meet their needs. As a result, there are various uses of the word. As the lack of clarity has persisted over time, more and more people have come to use the word casually, making it ever more vague and nebulous. At times, it’s used as “filler” — something that sounds good and seems to add power or credibility to an assertion, but in fact, contributes to the haze of confusion.

What Consciousness is Not

While the following topics are related, to equate them with consciousness can lead to confusion:

Brain activity or mental processes

Awareness

The conscious mind

Transpersonal psychology (the psychology of spirituality and meaning)

Parapsychology (the study of ESP, mind-matter interaction and consciousness survival after bodily death)

“Paranormal” phenomena such as psi and telepathy

Techniques such as hypnosis, meditation and lucid dreaming

Conscience (an inner feeling of right or wrong)

So What is Consciousness, Really?

Notably, some of these definitions are quite similar to some definitions of aether. Thus, we might presume this is because aether (the field everything bathes in) is made of, or arises from, consciousness.

A Fabric of the Universe That Pervades All Sentient (and Perhaps Non-Sentient) Beings

Defining consciousness is a challenge. While some people describe it as awareness, others equate it with spirit. Even scientists disagree, with many believing consciousness results from brain activity while others describe it in an opposite sense, as a fabric of the universe that pervades all sentient (and perhaps non-sentient) beings. – Consciousness and Healing Initiative (CHI)

A Primary Principle of Existence

The findings of my research and contemporary consciousness research in general… are in radical conflict with the most fundamental assumptions of materialistic science concerning consciousness, human nature, and the nature of reality. They clearly indicate that consciousness is not a product of the brain, but a primary principle of existence, and that it plays a critical role in the creation of the phenomenal [experienced] world. – Stanislav Grof M.D., Ph.D.

“The Phenomenon or Capacity that Allows Cognizing to Happen”

In traditional Buddhist teachings, what we call “consciousness” has two different functions or dimensions: 1) The process of being conscious of something, i.e., the mental activity of cognizing… (“sense-consciousness”)… 2) The phenomenon or capacity of consciousness that allows cognizing to happen. Regardless of what you are being conscious of, there is a certain capacity of the mind called “consciousness.” It has its own unique nature and characteristics, which are often described with words such as “luminous” or “timeless.” This capacity of the mind — which I will refer to as “luminous consciousness” — can be directly experienced through meditation and investigation. – Phillip Moffitt, Awakening Through the Nine Bodies: Exploring Levels of Consciousness in Meditation

The Eternal Driving Force for All That Exists

Consciousness, once thought to be only the product of brain chemistry, is now viewed as the eternal driving force for all that exists, that manifests itself through physical form in order to experience. – Edward F. Malkowski (ch. 2)

From an Anesthesiologist’s Point of View

After 17 years of practicing Anesthesiology, I still find the whole process nothing short of pure magic. You see, the exact mechanism of how these agents work is, at present, unknown… It is obvious that the energy required to power biological systems comes from food and air. But how do they use them to do everything? How does it all get coordinated? These are the fundamental questions that have been asked for millennia, by ancient shamans and modern pharmaceutical companies alike… It is impossible to identify which [processes and structures] are directly related to the “awake” state. It is also entirely possible that all of them are, and if that were the case consciousness would be the single most complex function attributed to a living organism… Can consciousness ever be represented materially? A more sensible model would be to consider the activity of these structures in the brains of conscious individuals as evidence of consciousness, not the cause of it. To me it is apparent that, unless we expand our search beyond the material plane, we are not going to find consciousness or be able to understand how anesthetic gases work. – Dr. Madhava Setty MD, MPH, LewRockwell.com, How Does Anesthesia Work? We Still Don’t Know What Happens When Someone Goes “Under”

All Things are Created from Consciousness that Exists before Anything is Created

If we start with the simple assumption [that consciousness is what exists before anything else is created and before anything is perceived], then, we really don’t need a “theory of creation.” Instead, we only need a “mechanism of creation” which explains how consciousness, which in-and-of-itself is not a thing, is able to create all the things that it then perceives. Theoretical physics has already discovered this mechanism, which is called the holographic principle of quantum gravity. The holographic principle is not a theory. It is a mechanism, and at the most fundamental level, it is a mechanism of creation. It explains how all things are created from the ultimate nothingness of consciousness that exists before anything is created, appears to come into existence, and is perceived. – James P. Kowall PhD, The Pulse, The Role Consciousness Plays in Creation

Proof of Consciousness Surviving Bodily Death

Researchers at Southampton University in the United Kingdom conducted a huge study, one of the largest ever, to investigate what happens to consciousness after we die… Scientists spent four years examining 2,000 people who had suffered cardiac arrests at 15 hospitals in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia. 40% of people who survived described a degree of awareness during the time they were dead and before they were revived… Whether it fades away afterwards, we do not know, but right after death, consciousness is not lost… Conscious awareness appears to have continued for up to three minutes into the period when the heart wasn’t beating, even though the brain typically shuts down within 20-30 seconds after the heart has stopped. This is significant, since it has often been assumed that experiences in relation to death are likely hallucinations or illusions, occurring either before the heart stops or after the heart has been successfully restarted, but not an experience corresponding with ‘real’ events when the heart isn’t beating. Furthermore, the detailed recollections of visual awareness in this case were consistent with verified events. – Matt Caron, Sivana Spirit (reprinted on Stillness in the Storm), Groundbreaking Study Shows Consciousness Survives After Death

