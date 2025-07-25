In 1964, Doctors Reported that Flu Vaccines Didn’t Work

An appraisal of experience for the past three and a half years indicates little progress in control of influenza… There is little evidence that recent vaccines have significantly prevented clinical illness, as well as equally little evidence to evaluate effects on mortality.

Dr. Alexander D. Langmuir MD et al, American Journal of Public Health

Harvard School of Public Health, 2018: “The vaccine didn’t elicit a strong immune response from most people in our study”

The virus changes ever so slightly from year to year... Antibodies produced from our first encounters with the flu, either from vaccines or infection, tend to take precedence over ones generated by later inoculations. So even when the vaccine is a good match for a given year, if someone has a history with the flu, the immune response to a new vaccine could be less protective. This story may be complicated by an additional factor, which is that the vaccine could be inducing a weak immune response in many who receive it. 'We see that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people were infected with similar flu viruses and that the vaccine didn’t elicit a strong immune response from most people in our study,' said Yonatan Grad, MD, PhD, assistant professor of immunology and infectious diseases at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

University of Chicago Medical Center

“People Receiving the Seasonal Flu Shot Have A 27% Higher Chance of Getting the Flu as Well as a Decrease in Overall Life Expectancy”

A damning new study from the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic has confirmed that flu “vaccines” slash overall life expectancy by increasing the chance of being infected with influenza.

Lioness of Judah Ministry

Influenza Vaccination Hasn’t Reduced Hospitalizations or Death Among the Elderly

A comprehensive analysis by Anderson et al. in the Annals of Internal Medicine examined data from a staggering 170 million episodes of care and 7.6 million deaths. They found NO evidence that influenza vaccination significantly reduced hospitalizations or mortality among the elderly.

World Council for Health

“Getting Covid-19 and influenza vaccines at the same time led to higher risk of stroke”

Getting Covid-19 and influenza vaccines at the same time led to higher risk of stroke, [FDA] researchers find.

Zachary Stieber

“Flu Shots… Caused Strokes in Elderly, FDA Says”

Among about 5 million Medicare beneficiaries who received the Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 boosters, at least 11,001 had strokes within 90 days of receiving the vaccine. An FDA-backed study published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association said the flu vaccine, administered along with the boosters, caused the strokes.

Brenda Baletti PhD

Flu Vaccination Increases Likelihood of Developing Covid Symptoms

Journal of Clinical Medicine: 67% of flu-vaccinated have long-term Covid symptoms, compared to only 39% of the unvaccinated

Jon Fleetwood

17 Vaccines, Including Flu Vaccine, Increase Autoimmune Disease

A new long-term study… found that “most vaccines” were associated with GBS… The authors found that of the 19 vaccines examined, 17 vaccines — including COVID-19 and influenza vaccines — were potentially associated with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Michael Nevradakis PhD

2005 Review of 64 Studies: “Flu Shots are Ineffective and Possibly Even Harmful in the Most Highly Targeted Group, the Elderly”

On September 21, 2005, The New York Times published a ground-breaking story reporting on a study with strong evidence that flu shots are ineffective and possibly even harmful in the most highly targeted group, the elderly. Published in The Lancet Online, the study provided no new data but reviewed 64 existing studies that evaluated the effectiveness of the flu vaccine over 96 flu seasons. The authors concluded that the effectiveness of flu shot--particularly in the elderly--was "wildly overstated."

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny

2018: “Repeated annual flu vaccinations could actually make you a greater health threat to your community. Influenza vaccination does not appear to lower the risk of disease transmission at all.”

These mortality statistics are now being used to frighten people into getting an annual flu shot. U.S. Surgeon General... goes even further, saying that getting vaccinated is a 'social responsibility,' as it 'protects others around you, including family, friends, co-workers and neighbors.' But is that actually true? Not according to recent research, it isn’t. In fact, research published earlier this year suggests repeated annual flu vaccinations could actually make you a greater health threat to your community. Influenza vaccination does not appear to lower the risk of disease transmission at all. According to a study published in the journal PNAS January 18, 2018, people who receive the seasonal flu shot and then contract influenza excrete infectious influenza viruses through their breath. What’s more, those vaccinated two seasons in a row have a greater viral load of shedding influenza A viruses.

Dr. Joseph Mercola

Flu Shots are Ineffective & Cause Harm

Thinking of taking a flu shot? Read this first. It’s not just that they’re ineffective, they also cause harm. Learn about safe alternatives such as Vitamin D, quercetin and zinc.

World Council for Health

Baby Died After Flu Shot

Corbyn got a flu shot at 9:30 in the morning, and he was dead between 9 and 11 p.m. that evening. Corbyn’s mother said that when she was laying him on the table to be vaccinated, something inside her screamed ‘No, don’t do it.’ But the moment had passed.

Children’s Health Defense, 2-min video

Within weeks of being given an influenza vaccine, healthy toddler was debilitated, suffering seizures and brain damage

Joshua Hadfield was a normal, healthy developing child as a toddler… [As a result of] media fear mongering about the horrible consequences that children face if left unvaccinated, the Hadfield family had Joshua vaccinated with Glaxo’s Pandermrix influenza vaccine. Within weeks, Joshua could barely wake up, sleeping up to nineteen hours a day. Laughter would trigger seizures. Joshua was diagnosed with narcolepsy, 'an incurable, debilitating condition' associated with acute brain damage. Looking back, Pandermrix was a horrible vaccine. Research indicates that it was associated with a 1400% increase in narcolepsy risk. A medical team at Finland’s National Institute for Health and Welfare recorded 800 cases of narcolepsy associated with this vaccine. Aside from the engineered viral antigens, the other vaccine ingredients are most often found to be the primary culprits to adverse vaccine reactions. The Finnish research, on the other hand, indicated that the vaccine’s altered viral nucleotide likely contributed to the sudden rise in sleeping sickness.

Richard Gale & Dr. Gary Null

5 year old died from cardiac arrest after flu vaccine

Kiera Driscoll, age five, died Monday, January 19, 2015. She was vaccinated against the flu. She became sick suddenly… and collapsed from cardiac arrest. She tested positive for influenza A, the same strain for which she had been vaccinated.

Dr. William Makis MD

Those Who Accepted Flu Vaccines During Pregnancy Had Eight Times More Miscarriages

CDC data have repeatedly demonstrated that the flu vaccine does not work for seniors. The 2018/2019 flu vaccines against influenza A and B viruses had an adjusted effectiveness rating of just 12% for those over age 65. Studies have also demonstrated that influenza vaccination has little or no impact on mortality among the elderly. The flu vaccine is routinely recommended for all pregnant women during any trimester, yet some scientific evidence suggests it could place their pregnancy at risk. Research funded by the CDC found an association between flu vaccination during pregnancy and an eightfold risk of miscarriage. Injury following influenza vaccination is now the most compensated claim in the federal Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP). Between January 1, 2006, and December 31, 2019, a total of 5,407 injury claims for flu vaccine were filed.

Dr. Joseph Mercola

With More than $6 Million in Payouts, the Flu Vaccine is the Most Compensated Claim for Vaccine Injury

The vast majority of money paid for claims — more than $6 million — was for harms tied to the H1N1 flu vaccine.

CIDRAP

We’ve known for over 20 years now that flu vaccines don’t work.

We’ve known for over 20 years now that flu vaccines don’t work. So why is the CDC and mainstream media still promoting them? It’s been confirmed in two other studies since then, one that explicitly used a different method and found exactly the same thing and one paper that accidentally exposed the fraud… Still no change.

Steve Kirsch

More Vaccines Results in More Disease

The greater the number of vaccines in the combination yields an exponentially greater number of disease diagnoses.

International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research

FDA Rushes to Approve Flu Vaccines that Haven’t Been Thoroughly Safety Tested; They Contain Formaldehyde & Insect Virus, as Noted in FDA Package Inserts

FDA 'fast tracks' 2 combination COVID-19-influenza shots… Both jabs are flagged for Guillain-Barré syndrome and neither have been tested for carcinogenicity or mutagenesis… These vaccines contain alarming ingredients including formaldehyde, insect DNA, and insect virus DNA, according to their FDA package inserts.

Jon Fleetwood

They Call this Science? Contrived, Imprecise Record Keeping Makes Public Health Data a Joke and a Tool for Propaganda Efforts

The CDC’s pediatric death counts are based not on confirmed flu-caused fatalities, but on “influenza-associated deaths” … A child may have died from RSV, bacterial pneumonia, or complications of a chronic condition like leukemia, but if influenza virus was detected via PCR or antigen test at any point, the CDC includes the case in its total.

James Lyons-Weiler PhD

Mar 2022: Public Health Mercilessly Pushed the Vaccines without Real World Data Showing That They Work

If your friendly public health bureaucrats wanted to prove influenza shots reduced influenza deaths, they could do so lickety-split. They would just have to run a large randomized controlled trial (ideally two or three trials, over two or three flu seasons)… It would cost a tiny fraction of what we now spend on flu shots, not to mention the associated flu shot advertising campaigns. And it would give us a definitive answer. Within a few months after the end of flu season we would know - not guess, know - whether flu vaccines actually reduced flu deaths… So why haven’t your friendly public health bureaucrats run this trial.? They have pushed these shots increasingly hard for the last 40 years, and especially the last 10. Don’t they want to know if they work?

Alex Berenson

November 2024 CDC Report: Vast Majority of American Adults Declining Flu & RSV Vaccines

CDC report finds that the vast majority of adults reject ACIP guidelines, refusing Covid-19 genetic booster shots… as well as flu and RSV vaccines… The report found that the majority of Americans are declining ineffective flu shots and RSV vaccines. By November 9, 2024, an estimated 35% of adults had received the influenza vaccine for the 2024–25 season, while RSV vaccine uptake stood at 40% among adults aged ≥75 years and 32% among those aged 60–74 years at ‘increased risk’ for severe RSV.

Nicolas Hulscher MPH

“It should be obvious to everyone by now that flu shots cannot prevent recipients from getting the flu”

Despite aggressive vaccination campaigns against the flu, it is still with us, and always will be. It should be obvious to everyone by now that flu shots cannot prevent recipients from getting the flu. The propagated lie is that the shot prevents severe flu symptoms by creating antibodies that will attach to flu viruses when the recipient gets infected, supposedly blocking them from entering other cells. This idea would work if the antibodies were able to recognize all protein parts of the flu virus and strongly bind to them. But they don’t. You can’t get that kind of protection by injecting some protein parts of the virus or messages to make proteins. The antibodies that result from these injections are suboptimal and create all sorts of problems including two distinct types of antibody dependent enhancement that you can learn about here. The injections also cause autoimmune issues as was evident in this trial. The only way to get full robust antibody protection is by experiencing a natural infection, where the invader comes through the epithelial barrier, allowing the immune cells to recognize the whole thing and build antibodies against all protein parts of it, not just a piece of it.

Dr. Kevin Stillwagon

“It's 'flu season' and the public is the prey for the vaccine industry”

The pressure upon the poor beleaguered public to submit to vaccination is never-ending… In Australia we’re heading into ‘flu season’, with millions of flu vaccine doses ordered, and doctors being conscripted to press the flu vaccine products upon their patients - to ‘work together and get vaccinated’.

Elizabeth Hart

Despite Coercive Mandates, the Number of Health Care Personnel Refusing Flu Vaccines Increasing

Influenza vaccination [among] health care personnel in US hospitals… acceptance rates dropping despite coercive mandates.

Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH

2025: Staff of National Health Service of England Overwhelmingly Refused the Flu Vaccine

A staggering 90% of NHS workers refused the flu jab last winter.

The High Wire