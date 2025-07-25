Flu vaccines increase chance of getting the flu, decrease life expectancy. Getting covid & flu vaccines at the same time caused strokes in elderly. Flu vax is the most compensated vax injury claim.
Quickly verify sources. More than 100 references going back to 1964, when doctors reported that flu vaccines didn’t work
Contents
Flu (Influenza) Vaccines
Sources by Date
We’re Happy To Be Your Research Assistant
Context
Flu (Influenza) Vaccines
In 1964, Doctors Reported that Flu Vaccines Didn’t Work
An appraisal of experience for the past three and a half years indicates little progress in control of influenza… There is little evidence that recent vaccines have significantly prevented clinical illness, as well as equally little evidence to evaluate effects on mortality.
Dr. Alexander D. Langmuir MD et al, American Journal of Public Health
Harvard School of Public Health, 2018: “The vaccine didn’t elicit a strong immune response from most people in our study”
The virus changes ever so slightly from year to year... Antibodies produced from our first encounters with the flu, either from vaccines or infection, tend to take precedence over ones generated by later inoculations. So even when the vaccine is a good match for a given year, if someone has a history with the flu, the immune response to a new vaccine could be less protective. This story may be complicated by an additional factor, which is that the vaccine could be inducing a weak immune response in many who receive it. 'We see that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people were infected with similar flu viruses and that the vaccine didn’t elicit a strong immune response from most people in our study,' said Yonatan Grad, MD, PhD, assistant professor of immunology and infectious diseases at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
University of Chicago Medical Center
“People Receiving the Seasonal Flu Shot Have A 27% Higher Chance of Getting the Flu as Well as a Decrease in Overall Life Expectancy”
A damning new study from the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic has confirmed that flu “vaccines” slash overall life expectancy by increasing the chance of being infected with influenza.
Influenza Vaccination Hasn’t Reduced Hospitalizations or Death Among the Elderly
A comprehensive analysis by Anderson et al. in the Annals of Internal Medicine examined data from a staggering 170 million episodes of care and 7.6 million deaths. They found NO evidence that influenza vaccination significantly reduced hospitalizations or mortality among the elderly.
“Getting Covid-19 and influenza vaccines at the same time led to higher risk of stroke”
Getting Covid-19 and influenza vaccines at the same time led to higher risk of stroke, [FDA] researchers find.
“Flu Shots… Caused Strokes in Elderly, FDA Says”
Among about 5 million Medicare beneficiaries who received the Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 boosters, at least 11,001 had strokes within 90 days of receiving the vaccine. An FDA-backed study published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association said the flu vaccine, administered along with the boosters, caused the strokes.
Flu Vaccination Increases Likelihood of Developing Covid Symptoms
Journal of Clinical Medicine: 67% of flu-vaccinated have long-term Covid symptoms, compared to only 39% of the unvaccinated
17 Vaccines, Including Flu Vaccine, Increase Autoimmune Disease
A new long-term study… found that “most vaccines” were associated with GBS… The authors found that of the 19 vaccines examined, 17 vaccines — including COVID-19 and influenza vaccines — were potentially associated with Guillain-Barré syndrome.
2005 Review of 64 Studies: “Flu Shots are Ineffective and Possibly Even Harmful in the Most Highly Targeted Group, the Elderly”
On September 21, 2005, The New York Times published a ground-breaking story reporting on a study with strong evidence that flu shots are ineffective and possibly even harmful in the most highly targeted group, the elderly. Published in The Lancet Online, the study provided no new data but reviewed 64 existing studies that evaluated the effectiveness of the flu vaccine over 96 flu seasons. The authors concluded that the effectiveness of flu shot--particularly in the elderly--was "wildly overstated."
2018: “Repeated annual flu vaccinations could actually make you a greater health threat to your community. Influenza vaccination does not appear to lower the risk of disease transmission at all.”
These mortality statistics are now being used to frighten people into getting an annual flu shot. U.S. Surgeon General... goes even further, saying that getting vaccinated is a 'social responsibility,' as it 'protects others around you, including family, friends, co-workers and neighbors.' But is that actually true? Not according to recent research, it isn’t. In fact, research published earlier this year suggests repeated annual flu vaccinations could actually make you a greater health threat to your community. Influenza vaccination does not appear to lower the risk of disease transmission at all. According to a study published in the journal PNAS January 18, 2018, people who receive the seasonal flu shot and then contract influenza excrete infectious influenza viruses through their breath. What’s more, those vaccinated two seasons in a row have a greater viral load of shedding influenza A viruses.
Flu Shots are Ineffective & Cause Harm
Thinking of taking a flu shot? Read this first. It’s not just that they’re ineffective, they also cause harm. Learn about safe alternatives such as Vitamin D, quercetin and zinc.
Baby Died After Flu Shot
Corbyn got a flu shot at 9:30 in the morning, and he was dead between 9 and 11 p.m. that evening. Corbyn’s mother said that when she was laying him on the table to be vaccinated, something inside her screamed ‘No, don’t do it.’ But the moment had passed.
Children’s Health Defense, 2-min video
Within weeks of being given an influenza vaccine, healthy toddler was debilitated, suffering seizures and brain damage
Joshua Hadfield was a normal, healthy developing child as a toddler… [As a result of] media fear mongering about the horrible consequences that children face if left unvaccinated, the Hadfield family had Joshua vaccinated with Glaxo’s Pandermrix influenza vaccine. Within weeks, Joshua could barely wake up, sleeping up to nineteen hours a day. Laughter would trigger seizures. Joshua was diagnosed with narcolepsy, 'an incurable, debilitating condition' associated with acute brain damage. Looking back, Pandermrix was a horrible vaccine. Research indicates that it was associated with a 1400% increase in narcolepsy risk. A medical team at Finland’s National Institute for Health and Welfare recorded 800 cases of narcolepsy associated with this vaccine. Aside from the engineered viral antigens, the other vaccine ingredients are most often found to be the primary culprits to adverse vaccine reactions. The Finnish research, on the other hand, indicated that the vaccine’s altered viral nucleotide likely contributed to the sudden rise in sleeping sickness.
5 year old died from cardiac arrest after flu vaccine
Kiera Driscoll, age five, died Monday, January 19, 2015. She was vaccinated against the flu. She became sick suddenly… and collapsed from cardiac arrest. She tested positive for influenza A, the same strain for which she had been vaccinated.
Those Who Accepted Flu Vaccines During Pregnancy Had Eight Times More Miscarriages
CDC data have repeatedly demonstrated that the flu vaccine does not work for seniors. The 2018/2019 flu vaccines against influenza A and B viruses had an adjusted effectiveness rating of just 12% for those over age 65. Studies have also demonstrated that influenza vaccination has little or no impact on mortality among the elderly. The flu vaccine is routinely recommended for all pregnant women during any trimester, yet some scientific evidence suggests it could place their pregnancy at risk. Research funded by the CDC found an association between flu vaccination during pregnancy and an eightfold risk of miscarriage. Injury following influenza vaccination is now the most compensated claim in the federal Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP). Between January 1, 2006, and December 31, 2019, a total of 5,407 injury claims for flu vaccine were filed.
With More than $6 Million in Payouts, the Flu Vaccine is the Most Compensated Claim for Vaccine Injury
The vast majority of money paid for claims — more than $6 million — was for harms tied to the H1N1 flu vaccine.
We’ve known for over 20 years now that flu vaccines don’t work.
We’ve known for over 20 years now that flu vaccines don’t work. So why is the CDC and mainstream media still promoting them? It’s been confirmed in two other studies since then, one that explicitly used a different method and found exactly the same thing and one paper that accidentally exposed the fraud… Still no change.
More Vaccines Results in More Disease
The greater the number of vaccines in the combination yields an exponentially greater number of disease diagnoses.
International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research
FDA Rushes to Approve Flu Vaccines that Haven’t Been Thoroughly Safety Tested; They Contain Formaldehyde & Insect Virus, as Noted in FDA Package Inserts
FDA 'fast tracks' 2 combination COVID-19-influenza shots… Both jabs are flagged for Guillain-Barré syndrome and neither have been tested for carcinogenicity or mutagenesis… These vaccines contain alarming ingredients including formaldehyde, insect DNA, and insect virus DNA, according to their FDA package inserts.
They Call this Science? Contrived, Imprecise Record Keeping Makes Public Health Data a Joke and a Tool for Propaganda Efforts
The CDC’s pediatric death counts are based not on confirmed flu-caused fatalities, but on “influenza-associated deaths” … A child may have died from RSV, bacterial pneumonia, or complications of a chronic condition like leukemia, but if influenza virus was detected via PCR or antigen test at any point, the CDC includes the case in its total.
Mar 2022: Public Health Mercilessly Pushed the Vaccines without Real World Data Showing That They Work
If your friendly public health bureaucrats wanted to prove influenza shots reduced influenza deaths, they could do so lickety-split. They would just have to run a large randomized controlled trial (ideally two or three trials, over two or three flu seasons)… It would cost a tiny fraction of what we now spend on flu shots, not to mention the associated flu shot advertising campaigns. And it would give us a definitive answer. Within a few months after the end of flu season we would know - not guess, know - whether flu vaccines actually reduced flu deaths… So why haven’t your friendly public health bureaucrats run this trial.? They have pushed these shots increasingly hard for the last 40 years, and especially the last 10. Don’t they want to know if they work?
November 2024 CDC Report: Vast Majority of American Adults Declining Flu & RSV Vaccines
CDC report finds that the vast majority of adults reject ACIP guidelines, refusing Covid-19 genetic booster shots… as well as flu and RSV vaccines… The report found that the majority of Americans are declining ineffective flu shots and RSV vaccines. By November 9, 2024, an estimated 35% of adults had received the influenza vaccine for the 2024–25 season, while RSV vaccine uptake stood at 40% among adults aged ≥75 years and 32% among those aged 60–74 years at ‘increased risk’ for severe RSV.
“It should be obvious to everyone by now that flu shots cannot prevent recipients from getting the flu”
Despite aggressive vaccination campaigns against the flu, it is still with us, and always will be. It should be obvious to everyone by now that flu shots cannot prevent recipients from getting the flu. The propagated lie is that the shot prevents severe flu symptoms by creating antibodies that will attach to flu viruses when the recipient gets infected, supposedly blocking them from entering other cells. This idea would work if the antibodies were able to recognize all protein parts of the flu virus and strongly bind to them. But they don’t. You can’t get that kind of protection by injecting some protein parts of the virus or messages to make proteins. The antibodies that result from these injections are suboptimal and create all sorts of problems including two distinct types of antibody dependent enhancement that you can learn about here. The injections also cause autoimmune issues as was evident in this trial. The only way to get full robust antibody protection is by experiencing a natural infection, where the invader comes through the epithelial barrier, allowing the immune cells to recognize the whole thing and build antibodies against all protein parts of it, not just a piece of it.
“It's 'flu season' and the public is the prey for the vaccine industry”
The pressure upon the poor beleaguered public to submit to vaccination is never-ending… In Australia we’re heading into ‘flu season’, with millions of flu vaccine doses ordered, and doctors being conscripted to press the flu vaccine products upon their patients - to ‘work together and get vaccinated’.
Despite Coercive Mandates, the Number of Health Care Personnel Refusing Flu Vaccines Increasing
Influenza vaccination [among] health care personnel in US hospitals… acceptance rates dropping despite coercive mandates.
Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH
2025: Staff of National Health Service of England Overwhelmingly Refused the Flu Vaccine
A staggering 90% of NHS workers refused the flu jab last winter.
Sources by Date
Jul 17, 2025 — Childhood Vaccine Injuries - 7 year old Kaylynne Matten died after Influenza Vaccine — Dr. William Makis MD link
Jul 6, 2025 — CDC Removes Mercury from All Flu Shots w/ Mary Holland — The Jimmy Dore Show, YouTube 20-min video
Jun 26, 2025 — CDC Vaccine Advisers Vote to Stop Recommending Flu Shots That Contain Thimerosal: In a series of votes today, the CDC's new vaccine advisory committee voted to no longer recommend flu vaccines that contain thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative. — Children’s Health Defense link
Jun 18, 2025 — After Years of Silence, New CDC Vaccine Panel to Vote on Mercury in Flu Shots — Suzanne Burdick PhD, Children's Health Defense link
Jun 5, 2025 — NHS Staff Reject Flu Shot — The High Wire 4-min video
Jun 1, 2025 — Almost 90% of Staff at Top U.K. Health Institution Reject Flu Shot: NHS workers don’t want the influenza jab, bucking mainstream vaccine fanaticism. — Jon Fleetwood link
May 28, 2025 — Cleveland Clinic: People Receiving the Seasonal Flu Shot Have A 27% Higher Chance of Getting the Flu as Well as a Decrease in Overall Life Expectancy: A damning new study from the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic has confirmed that flu “vaccines” slash overall life expectancy by increasing the chance of being infected with influenza. — Lioness of Judah Ministry link
May 28, 2025 — “Universal Flu Vaccine” Unveiled by DHHS — Amber Baker, The Vaccine Reaction link
May 16, 2025 — First Time I Declined Flu Shot: Here's What Happened Next — Dr. Suneel Dhand, YouTube 8-min video
May 7, 2025 — Flu Shot Recipients “More Likely” to Get Influenza Than Unvaccinated — Amber Baker, The Vaccine Reaction link
May 3, 2025 — CDC Still Playing Fast and Loose with Deaths— This Time with Children: CDC Has Not Yet Received the Memo that The Era of Fear-Based Messaging is Over. It's Time for Medicine to Learn of Protocols that Save Lives. — James Lyons-Weiler PhD link
May 2, 2025 — Study Shows Flu Vaccine Disrupts Menstrual Cycles — Author Says Findings Should ‘Reassure’ Women: Dr. Clayton Baker criticized the study’s authors for downplaying the significance of the findings. He said the finding that 5%-6% of women have a substantial disruption in their menstrual cycle on the cycle that they get the shots, and a quarter of those women continue to have a menstrual cycle disruption, is a “major,” not minor finding. — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children's Health Defense link
Apr 29, 2025 — Menstrual Cycle Length Changes Following Vaccination Against Influenza Alone or with Covid-19 — Emily R. Boniface MPH et al, JAMA Network link
Apr 26, 2025 — A new study finds that flu vaccines have negative efficacy, meaning the risk of getting flu is higher after vaccination — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link
Apr 17, 2025 — New Science Shows Flu Shot Makes You More Likely to Get the Flu — The Highwire link
Apr 13, 2025 — 3 studies show definitively that the influenza vaccines don't work. But the press still thinks it does. There are record flu deaths in California this year, but they never report on the vaccination status of the people who died. Why not? — Steve Kirsch link
Apr 12, 2025 — Flu Shot Makes You More Likely to Get the Flu — The Jimmy Dore Show, YouTube 15-min video
Apr 8, 2025 — ‘Deeply Concerning’: This Year’s Flu Shots Led to 27% Higher Risk of Flu; People who received a flu vaccine formulated for the 2024-2025 flu season had a 27% higher risk of getting the flu than those who didn’t get the vaccine, suggesting “the vaccine has not been effective in preventing influenza this season,” according to a new preprint study. — Michael Nevradakis PhD, Children's Health Defense link
Apr 7, 2025 — Doctors pressing vaccine products upon mass populations - is this ethical? It's 'flu season'...and the public is the prey for the vaccine industry. — Elizabeth Hart link
Apr 4, 2025 — Effectiveness of the Influenza Vaccine During the 2024-2025 Respiratory Viral Season — Nabin K. Shrestha et al, MedRix link
Feb 1, 2025 — Vaccinating Over 65s: Lifesaving or a Misplaced Bet? Vaccines are supposed to be the cornerstone of public health, especially to protect the elderly – but do they work well enough for older adults — World Council for Health link
Jan 29, 2025 — In Another Mad Dash to Trash Kennedy, NYTimes Shows Their Vast Ignorance — James Lyons-Weiler PhD link
Jan 14, 2025 — Vaccines Pose Small Breathing Risk to Premature Babies, Trial Shows: Apnea is more common in hospitalized preterm infants after routine vaccinations. [Apnea is a temporary cessation of breathing.] — Cara Michelle Miller, The Epoch Times link
Jan 10, 2025 — Experts Raise Questions About SIDS After Study Shows Vaccinating Preterm Babies Greatly Increases Risk of Apnea: Hospitalized preterm infants had a 170% higher incidence of apnea within 48 hours of receiving their routine 2-month vaccinations compared to unvaccinated babies, according to a new study. — Michael Nevradakis, Children’s Health Defense link
Jan 7, 2025 — Trust the Science? Faulty Study Analysis; “The study, titled Apnea After 2-Month Vaccinations in Hospitalized Preterm Infants, looked at the frequency and duration of apneic events in infants born at or before 33 weeks gestation… In this study of 223 infants, 107 were vaccinated, and 116 were unvaccinated. The vaccinated infants received the pneumococcal, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, polio, and haemophilus influenza vaccines—SEVEN INJECTIONS! The average gestational age was 27 weeks.” — The Truth Expedition link
Jan 7, 2025 — Protecting Neonates: Evaluating Apnea Risks and Aluminum Exposure in NICU Immunizations; Infants must breathe to live. Dr. McCullough points to SIDS as a likely result of vaccine-induced apnea.” — James Lyons-Weiler link
Dec 23, 2024 — Flu vaccines are neither safe nor effective — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link
Dec 22, 2024 — We Now Have a 3rd State Putting the Kibosh on Vaccines. Thank you Louisiana; "Louisiana has ordered their health employees to no longer promote the covid, flu, or MPOX shots to their state residents." — Jennifer Brown link
Dec 22, 2024 — The Flu Vaccine: Science at Its Worst; — Richard Gale & Dr. Gary Null, Global Research link
Dec 19, 2024 — Review of US vaccine injury reimbursement program shows less than 3% of claims eligible for compensation; “A report yesterday from the U.S. Government Accountability Office on federal response to medical countermeasure injury compensation claims — primarily about Covid-19 and flu vaccines — reveals that, during the first few years of the Covid-19 pandemic, claims spiked to 27 times the typical number received, and less than 3% of the claims were eligible for compensation. About half of the claims were related to Covid-19 vaccination. The vast majority of money paid for claims, however — more than $6 million — was for harms tied to the H1N1 flu vaccine.” — Jim Wappes, CIDRAP link
Dec 13, 2024 — RFK Jr. blows the whistle on the dreaded flu shot: Influenza vaccine makes you highly susceptible to other viruses, especially Covid-19 — S. D. Wells, NewsTarget link
Dec 10, 2024 — Flu Vaccine Injury Story – Dr. Matthew Christenson discusses his vaccine injury — Dr. William Makis MD 6-min video
Dec 17, 2024 — FDA ‘Fast Tracks’ 2 Combination Covid-19-Influenza Shots Containing Formaldehyde, Insect DNA, Toxic Detergent Banned in Europe: Bill Gates-Funded Manufacturer; Both jabs flagged for Guillain-Barré Syndrome and neither have been tested for carcinogenicity or mutagenesis. — Jon Fleetwood link
Dec 10, 2024 — Flu Vaccine Injury Story – Dr. Matthew Christenson discusses his vaccine injury — Dr. William Makis MD 6-min video
Dec 4, 2024 — Flu Shots Increase Susceptibility to Common Cold: Randomized Trial Demonstrates Tradeoff — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link
Nov 27, 2024 — Americans Are Not Getting Seasonal Vaccines Ahead of the Holidays; "As of this month, about 37% of adults 18 and older had received a seasonal flu shot, while 19% had received updated coronavirus vaccines and 40% of adults 75 and older... got an RSV vaccine." — Sabrina Malhi, The Washington Post link
Nov 24, 2024 — America’s Compliance with Federal Vaccine Recommendations Has Collapsed: CDC report finds that the vast majority of adults reject ACIP guidelines, refusing Covid-19 genetic booster shots with no human data, as well as flu and RSV vaccines. — Nicolas Hulscher MPH link
Nov 22, 2024 — Flu, Covid vaccination rates remain low as winter nears — Ernie Mundell, MedicalXPress link
Nov 21, 2024 — Vaccination Rates for Flu and Covid are Low this Season, CDC Says; An estimated 35% of U.S. adults have received the flu shot and less than 18% have received Covid vaccines, according to a new report — Marlene Lenthang, NBC News link
Nov 5, 2024 — FDA Approves AstraZeneca No-Needle At-Home ‘Live’ Virus Flu Vaccine with 90% Shed Rate: FluMist manufacturer insert confirms vaccinated can infect unvaccinated. — Jon Fleetwood link
Oct 27, 2024 — They Lied about Flu: 50 years of data show cases are rare, 97.5% of symptoms are not caused by influenza and there have been no deaths — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link
Oct 26, 2024 — Guillain-Barré Syndrome Associated With 17 Vaccines, Including Covid and Flu Shots: A new long-term study assessing the association of vaccines with reported cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) found that “most vaccines” were associated with GBS. — Michael Nevradakis PhD, Children’s Health Defense link
Oct 16, 2024 — FDA Halts Novavax Trial of Combo Covid-Flu Vaccine Citing Patient With Nerve Damage: A class-action lawsuit filed in August accuses Moderna of making “materially false and misleading statements” about the efficacy of its RSV shot, leading to significant damages for investors. — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children’s Health Defense link
Oct 15, 2024 — Thinking of taking a flu shot? Read this first. It’s not just that they’re ineffective, they also cause harm. Learn about safe alternatives such as Vitamin D, quercetin and zinc. — World Council For Health link
Oct 2, 2024 — “5 Vaccines You Need After 50”. Or Not? A brief rebuttal.; “Shingles… RSV… Pneumococcal… Influenza… Covid-19…” — Andreas Oehler link
Sep 23, 2024 — Parents Now Allowed to Give Kids Nasal Flu Vaccine at Home, Despite Vaccine’s Link to Severe Reactions — Michael Nevradakis PhD, Children’s Health Defense link
Sep 20, 2024 — Breaking: FDA Approves At-Home Nasal Flu Vaccine — Lioness of Judah Ministry link
Sep 16, 2024 — Flu Vaccination Increases Risk of Medium- and Long-Term Covid-19 Symptoms: ‘Journal of Clinical Medicine’; 66.67% of flu-vaccinated have long-term COVID symptoms, compared to only 38.71% of the unvaccinated. — Jon Fleetwood link
Sep 9, 2024 — Colostrum 3 Times More Effective Than Flu Vaccination: Journal ‘Clinical and Applied Thrombosis/Hemostasis’; Milk produced by mammals immediately after giving birth “is at least 3 times more effective than vaccination to prevent flu and is very cost-effective,” the study confirms. — Jon Fleetwood link
Sep 5, 2024 — Flu Vaccines: All Risk and No Benefit; Be smart and conduct a full investigation before an injection. — Brucha Weisberger link
Aug 6, 2024 — Paper Showing Covid and Flu Vaccines Do Not Reduce Hospitalization Was Published Today; We immediately got four offers from top journals to submit for publication in their journals. Also, the Medicare data confirms the Czech data that vaccine toxicity varies by brand — Steve Kirsch link
Aug 5, 2024 — Flu Shot Killed Young Mom — Dr. William Makis MD 13 min video
Jul 21, 2024 — Marie Had Flu Vaccine Injuries — Dr. William Makis MD 6-min video
Jul 18, 2024 — CHD: Jacqueline’s son was vaccine injured at 7 months — Dr. William Makis MD 6-min video
Jul 17, 2024 — 5 Year Old Jonathan Daniel Ramirez Porter Died Suddenly After His Childhood Vaccines and Flu Shot – Brain Inflammation — Dr. William Makis MD link
Jul 16, 2024 — Childhood Vaccine Injuries – 6 month old Evee Gayle Clobes died 1.5 days after her childhood vaccines — Dr. William Makis MD link
Jul 15, 2024 — 11 Month Old Saba Button (Australia) Developed a Disabling Reaction to the Influenza Vaccine — Dr. William Makis MD link
Jul 15, 2024 — Childhood vaccine injury – 11 month old Saba Button (Australia) developed a disabling reaction to the Influenza Vaccine — Dr. William Makis MD link
Jul 14, 2024 — CHD: Garth Jackson, Engineer and teacher, injured by flu vaccine, Guillain-Barre Syndrome, May 2024 — Dr. William Makis MD 10-min video
Jul 14, 2024 — Childhood Vaccine Injury – 2 month old Berit “Bear” died 2 days after multiple vaccines (DTaP, Hep. B, IPV, Hib, Pneumo Conjugate 13, and Rotavirus vaccines) — Dr. William Makis MD link
Jul 8, 2024 — Childhood Vaccine Injury – 5 year old Kiera Driscoll, age five, died Jan. 20, 2015 from cardiac arrest. She had been recently vaccinated against Influenza A and developed “flu” days before sudden death — Dr. William Makis MD link
Jul 1, 2024 — CHD: Flu vaccine killed young mother May 2024 — Dr. William Makis MD 14-min video
Jun 19, 2024 — Adverse Outcomes Are Increased with Exposure to Added Combinations of Infant Vaccines; “This study evaluates 1,542,076 vaccine combinations administered to infants (less than 1 year of age at time of vaccination) between July 1st, 1991 and May 31st, 2011…. By examining all 7 combinations of 3 vaccines (HepB, PNC, and Rota) in context of the base and widely administered set of 3 others (DTaP, HIB, and IPV) we describe contextually relevant diseases pertaining to development, respiratory, and suspected infectious disease. We additionally go on to describe adverse outcome frequency trends… the greater the number of vaccines in the combination yields an exponentially greater number of disease diagnoses.” — Karl Jablonowski & Brian Hooker, International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research link
Jun 16, 2024 — Influenza Vaccination Requirements for Health Care Personnel in US Hospitals; Acceptance Rates Dropping Despite Coercive Mandates — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link
May 8, 2024 — Type 1 Diabetes Following Flu Vaccine; “Kimber Furr’s daughter was diagnosed with Type-1 Diabetes after a flu shot, and her mom passed away after a Covid booster. After all they experienced, the Furr family has decided to stop vaccinating, altogether.” — Children’s Health Defense 13-min video
Apr 2, 2024 — Moderna’s mRNA flu shot trial results are in …and there are danger signals. — Dr. Kevin Stillwagon link
Mar 22, 2024 — Flu Shots—Not Covid Boosters—Caused Strokes in Elderly, FDA Says: Among about 5 million Medicare beneficiaries who received the Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 boosters, at least 11,001 had strokes within 90 days of receiving the vaccine. An FDA-backed study published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association said the flu vaccine, administered along with the boosters, caused the strokes. — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children’s Health Defense link
Mar 22, 2024 — The Flu Vaccine Scam; The mortality risk of the flu is also massively inflated. However, decades of never-ceasing (and never-challenged) flu shot propaganda conditioned everyone to get a vaccine that doesn’t work. — Bill Rice Jr. link
Mar 20, 2024 — Influenza Vaccines Linked to Elevated Stroke Risk in Elderly: FDA Study; Getting Covid-19 and influenza vaccines at the same time led to higher risk of stroke, researchers find. — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link
Mar 10, 2024 — Influenza Vaccines Only 42 Percent Effective in Adults This Year — Marco Cáceres, The Vaccine Reaction link
Feb 20, 2024 — Repeated annual flu vaccines increase your risk of getting flu — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link
Feb 14, 2024 — Flu Shots Are Fighting a Nonexistent Enemy: All viruses have a natural order. Human attempts to control this order can lead to more complex problems. — Dr. Yuhong Dong MD, PhD, The Epoch Times link
Jan 18, 2024 — 2022-2023 Vaccine Provided Little Protection Against Influenza: Despite CDC False Claims, Heavily Promoted Vaccine Failed to Protect Against Severe Outcomes — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link
Dec 29, 2023 — Repeat Influenza Vaccination Linked to Higher Risk of Infection: CDC Preprint — Marina Zhang, The Epoch Times link
Dec 29, 2023 — Repeat Influenza Vaccination Linked to Higher Risk of Infection: CDC Preprint — Marina Zhang, The Epoch Times link
Dec 23, 2023 — Giving Up the Belief in Flu Shots — Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, GreenMedInfo link
Dec 10, 2023 — ‘Perfectly Healthy’ 15-Month-Old Girl Dies Two Days After Routine Vaccination — John-Michael Dumais, Children’s Health Defense link
Nov 21, 2023 — CDC: Last Year’s Flu Shot Was Less Than 50 Percent Effective for Children and Adolescents — Megan Redshaw JD, The Epoch Times link
Oct 17, 2023 — Two Types of People Who Should Never Get the Flu Shot — Dr. Joseph Mercola link [reprint from Sep 26, 2019]
Sep 21, 2023 — Flu Shot Killed My 7 Year Old Daughter; “Nicole and Brooklyn… unveil what happened to little Kaylynne. It was a single flu shot that took the girl’s life, according to her mother. The family took Kaylynne’s case to court, and Nicole brought 50 pages worth of documentation from the litigation on to the Bus for her interview… Vaccine injuries and deaths completely change the lives of those who experience them [and] the loss of Kaylynne took a toll on Nicole and the rest of her family.” — Children’s Health Defense 9-min video
Sep 9, 2023 — Autopsy Confirms Infant Died From Over-Vaccination; Maine Mom, RN, Paid Ultimate Price Trusting Her Doctors; “A toxicology report shows that a new mom in Maine was right. Her baby, Sawyer, died when he was just eight weeks and six days old, just 34 hours after being vaccinated.” — Jennifer Margulis link
Aug 2, 2023 — Baby Dies After Flu Shot; “Corbyn got a flu shot at 9:30 in the morning, and he was dead between 9 and 11 p.m. that evening. Corbyn’s mother said that when she was laying him on the table to be vaccinated, something inside her screamed ‘No, don’t do it.’ But the moment had passed.” — Children's Health Defense 2-min video
Mar 29, 2022 — For you amateur (or professional) data scientists; “In the 1980-81 flu season Americans received 12 million flu shots. In the 2017-18 season, they received 155 million. In the 1980-81 season, the United States had 227 million people and about 20,000 flu deaths. In the 2017-18 season, the United States had 327 million people and 52,000-81,000 flu deaths (the CDC initially estimated 81,000, then years later - after Covid hit - offered the new lower estimate, which had the effect of making Covid look even worse.) — Alex Berenson link
Mar 29, 2022 — (Influenza) virus gonna virus: We increased flu shots over 15-fold between 1980 and 2020. You’ll never believe what happened next — Alex Berenson link
Mar 7, 2019 — Is the Flu Vaccine Really ‘Working Well’ This Year? — Dr. Joseph Mercola, Waking Times link
Dec 21, 2018 — Research: Flu Vaccine Increases Your Risk of Infecting Others by 6X — GreenMedInfo, Waking Times link
Oct 10, 2018 — What’s Behind the CDC Claiming 80,000 Died From Flu Last Winter? — Dr. Joseph Mercola, Waking Times link
Spring 2018 — Vaccine Adjuvant, Suspect in Gulf War Syndrome, Added to Influenza Vaccine — Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons (peer-reviewed journal) link
Feb 15, 2018 — Past Encounters with the Flu Shape Vaccine Response: Immune history influences vaccine effectiveness, interacting with other potential problems arising from the manufacturing process; "The problem is that the virus changes ever so slightly from year to year... Antibodies produced from our first encounters with the flu, either from vaccines or infection, tend to take precedence over ones generated by later inoculations. So even when the vaccine is a good match for a given year, if someone has a history with the flu, the immune response to a new vaccine could be less protective. This story may be complicated by an additional factor, which is that the vaccine could be inducing a weak immune response in many who receive it. 'We see that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people were infected with similar flu viruses and that the vaccine didn’t elicit a strong immune response from most people in our study,' said Yonatan Grad, MD, PhD, assistant professor of immunology and infectious diseases at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and co-author of the study." — University of Chicago Medical Center link
Feb 1, 2018 — Vaccines to prevent influenza in healthy adults; "The aim of this Cochrane Review, first published in 1999, was to summarise research that looks at the effects of immunising healthy adults with influenza vaccines during influenza seasons. We used information from randomised trials comparing vaccines with dummy vaccines or nothing... We found 52 clinical trials of over 80,000 adults... 71 people would need to be vaccinated to avoid one influenza case, and 29 would need to be vaccinated to avoid one case of influenza-like illness (ILI). Vaccination may have little or no appreciable effect on hospitalisations... or number of working days lost. — Demicheli V. et al, Cochrane link
Jan 18, 2018 — Infectious virus in exhaled breath of symptomatic seasonal influenza cases from a college community; "... observation of an association between repeated vaccination and increased viral aerosol generation..." — Jing Yan et al, PNAS link
Jan 1, 2018 — The evidence for a lower risk of influenza and influenza-like illness in the elderly with vaccination is limited by biases in the design or conduct of the studies. — GreenMedInfo link
Oct 11, 2016 — Flu Vaccine Effectiveness in Question; “Mounting research suggests getting an annual flu shot may be ill advised for long-term health, and doesn’t actually work in the first place. An analysis of influenza vaccine effectiveness reveals that, between 2005 and 2015, the flu vaccine was less than 50 percent effective more than half of the time. Recent studies show that, with each successive annual flu vaccination, the protection afforded by the vaccine appears to diminish. It may also increase your risk of contracting more serious influenza infections.” — Dr. Joseph Mercola link
Nov 11, 2015 — Getting a flu shot every year? More may not be better — Helen Branswell, STAT link
Mar 8, 2015 — Influenza Vaccine Causes Illness and Immune Dysfunction — Vaccine Papers link
Feb 2, 2015 — Studies Show that Vaccinated Individuals Spread Disease; “Scientific evidence demonstrates that individuals vaccinated with live virus vaccines such as MMR (measles, mumps and rubella), rotavirus, chicken pox, shingles and influenza can shed the virus for many weeks or months afterwards and infect the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike. Furthermore, vaccine recipients can carry diseases in the back of their throat and infect others while displaying no symptoms of a disease.” — Weston A. Price Foundation, GlobeNewswire link
Jan 14, 2015 — Deaths after Fluad flu vaccine and the epidemic of panic in Italy; “We report the detrimental effects of poorly managed risk communication. On 27 November 2014, the Italian Medicines Agency suspended, as a precautionary measure, the use of two batches of Fluad flu vaccine after three post-vaccination deaths… reported through the Network of Pharmacovigilance were deemed to be associated with the vaccine…” — Carlo Signorelli et al, BMJ link
Apr 3, 2014 — Guillain Barré Syndrome is #1 Side Effect of Vaccine Injury Compensations due to Flu Shots — Health Impact News link
Feb 9, 2014 — CDC Inflates Flu Death Stats to Sell More Flu Vaccines; “As can be seen from the graphic above, which is a screen shot of selected text directly from the CDC’s own website, the CDC claims they don’t really know how many people die from the flu each year. The reason given as to why they make estimates is ‘it is important to convey the full burden of the seasonal flu to the public.’ … The other way that statement could be read is that the burden to the public is to purchase more flu vaccines, since they are manufactured ahead of time and stockpiled for the flu season. According to Lawrence Solomon, that is exactly what they are doing. They are inflating the numbers to encourage more flu vaccine sales. While the most common number cited by the media is 36,000 deaths a year, actual death certificates only list about 500 per year. And since a laboratory test is not usually taken to determine if it was actually the influenza virus, only 15-20 percent of those 500 recorded flu deaths were actually due to the flu, which means the real numbers are about 100 or less. But it would be very difficult to sell 145 million doses of the flu vaccine if the public knew less than 100 people died each year from the flu.” — Health Impact News link
Jan 5, 2014 — Flu Vaccine is the most Dangerous Vaccine in the U. S. based on Settled Cases for Injuries — Health Impact News link
Mar 15, 2012 — Increased Risk of Noninfluenza Respiratory Virus Infections Associated With Receipt of Inactivated Influenza Vaccine; “We randomized 115 children to trivalent inactivated influenza vaccine (TIV) or placebo. Over the following 9 months, TIV recipients had an increased risk of virologically-confirmed non-influenza infections. Being protected against influenza, TIV recipients may lack temporary non-specific immunity that protected against other respiratory viruses.” — Benjamin J. Cowling et al, Clinical Infectious Diseases link
Jan 31, 2011 — The effectiveness of the 2008-2009 seasonal flu vaccine in England was -6%. — GreenMedInfo link
Apr 6, 2010 — New Canadian studies suggest seasonal flu shot increased H1N1 [Swine Flu] risk — Maryn McKenna, CIDRAP link
Jan 1, 2010 — There is little evidence supporting the belief that vaccines are effective in preventing influenza in healthy adults. — GreenMedInfo link
Jan 1, 2010 — Influenza vaccination for healthcare workers who work with the elderly has no effect on laboratory-proven influenza, pneumonia or deaths from pneumonia. — GreenMedInfo link
Sep 1, 2009 — Inactivated flu vaccines have not been proven to be effective or safe in preventing influenza in healthy children under two. — GreenMedInfo link
May 20, 2009 — Children Who Get Flu Vaccine Have Three Times Risk Of Hospitalization For Flu, Study Suggests — American Thoracic Society, Science Daily link
Feb 14, 2005 — Impact of Influenza Vaccination on Seasonal Mortality in the US Elderly Population; "We examined influenza-related deaths in the entire US elderly population by estimating seasonal numbers of excess all-cause deaths. These estimates, which provide the best available national estimates of the fraction of all winter deaths that are specifically attributable to influenza, show that the observational studies must overstate the mortality benefits of the vaccine. For the 33 seasons studied, influenza-related mortality (excess all-cause mortality) was always less than 10% of the total number of winter deaths among the elderly. This period included the 1968 pandemic and the severe 1997-1998 season during which the mismatched vaccine formulation provided little protection; for both of these seasons, the estimated influenza-related mortality was probably very close to what would have occurred had no vaccine been available. We conclude, therefore, that there are not enough influenza-related deaths to support the conclusion that vaccination can reduce total winter mortality among the US elderly population by as much as half." — Lone Simonsen PhD et al, JAMA link
Jul 1, 2004 — Maternal influenza vaccination during pregnancy does not reduce the incidence of acute respiratory illness visits among infants. — GreenMedInfo link
April 1964 — The Epidemiological Basis for the Control of Influenza; “An appraisal of experience for the past three and a half years indicates little progress in control of influenza… There is little evidence that recent vaccines have significantly prevented clinical illness, as well as equally little evidence to evaluate effects on mortality.” — Dr. Alexander D. Langmuir MD et al, American Journal of Public Health link
We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant
If you’re a provider, Wellness Resource Center can be your assistant for as little as $20 per month. We make thousands of resources instantly accessible with precisely organized libraries. Our site isn’t intended to replace the excellent books, articles, and videos available to all of us, but rather to make them more accessible when you need them.
Due to years of fulltime research, we’ve been able to bring together multiple perspectives, provide context, and make wonderful resources easier to find when you need them.
You can get a sense for the scope and quality of materials by reviewing our Newsletter Archive and by taking a look at the scope and organization of the Health & Wellness Education library. (Membership provides unlimited access to all the other libraries as well: Anatomy & Physiology, Breath & Pranayama, Meditation & Mindfulness, Sound & Mantras, Yoga Teaching Methodology, Energy & Subtle Body, and more.)
Since 2011, we’ve spent more than 10,000 hours cultivating and compiling excellent resources, and we continue to research full-time every day. Search engines and AI have their place, but we know from personal experience that they’re inadequate on their own as they’re designed to meet corporate and technical agendas. Providers need reliable sourcing, not limited perspectives mixed with propaganda, delivered out of context, or offered with hidden motives.
We consult hundreds of reference materials for each subject, organizing the curations into “lessons.” Each lesson is organized with jump-to links for quickly getting to what you need. A defined scope stated in the lesson overview gives you the flexibility to efficiently choose what best serves your particular need in the moment.
Context
The subject matter above is an excerpt from Reports by Vaccine Type.
This article is part of a vast resource curation centered on vaccines. See here for the entire curation, or select links below to focus on an individual subject.
Pharma’s Cash Cow: Child Vaccine Schedule + Liability Protection
Gardasil, HPV (HPV = Human Papillomavirus; Cervical Cancer)
Hep B (Hepatitis B)
RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus)
MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella)
DTaP, DTP, DPT, Tdap (Diptheria, Tetanus, Pertussis /Whooping Cough)
Polio (IPV = Inactivated Polio Vaccine, OPV = Oral Poliovirus Vaccine)
Pneumonia, PCV, Rotavirus (Pneumococcal Conjugae Vaccine; Streptococcus Pneumoniae, Invasive Pneumococcal Disease; Rotavirus)
Chickenpox, Shingles (Varicella, Herpes Zoster)
Flu (Influenza)
Anthrax, Swine Flu, Mpox, Smallpox, TB, Other (H1N1 = Swine Flu)
Other Cancer Vaccines
Bird Flu (H5N1 = Influenza A virus subtype H5N1 = A/H5N1 = Avian Influenza)
Viruses don’t exist and vaccines are just poisons