AUTISM: More than 100 references providing evidence of establishment medicine and media suppressing and denying factual evidence, promoting falsehoods, and avoiding & failing to address root causes.
"Exposing the truth about autism & vaccine injuries won’t change what happened to my child or your child or the millions of other children harmed by vaccines. But that’s not why we’re in this fight."
Evidence of Suppression, Denial, Promoting Falsehoods, Avoiding Root Causes
“The CDC’s narrative did not add up”
On July 4, 2015, my then-partner’s son was diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum. I was in a Ph.D. program… where I had access to almost all current scientific and medical journals… To my surprise, I quickly discovered that the CDC’s narrative did not add up: Claims that autism is genetic don’t make sense because autism prevalence was rising too fast — there’s no such thing as a genetic epidemic. Then the CDC blamed valproic acid, a treatment for epilepsy that is contraindicated in pregnancy, and thalidomide, which was never approved for use in the U.S. Finally, the CDC pointed to advanced parental age; but… the increase in the proportion of older parents is insufficient to explain the surge in autism prevalence… I changed my doctoral thesis topic to ‘The Political Economy of Autism’ and spent the next four years reading and analyzing nearly everything that has been written on autism prevalence, causation, and cost.
Toby Rogers, Statement to U.S. Senate 2025
“Vaccines do not cause autism” claim built on “house of cards”
The CDC’s claim that “vaccines do not cause autism” is based on studies that don’t adequately support that claim, according to the authors of a scientific review published Jan. 10 on Preprints.org. Independent journalist Jeremy Hammond co-authored the review with Children’s Health Defense scientists Brian Hooker, Ph.D., and Jeet Varia, Ph.D.
“A study so deeply flawed it functions not as science but as a deceitful propaganda stunt by the pharmaceutical industry”
From excluding high-risk children to ignoring the authors’ financial conflicts of interest, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. laid out the flaws in a study hailed by the media as proof of aluminum’s safety. A closer look ‘reveals a study so deeply flawed it functions not as science but as a deceitful propaganda stunt by the pharmaceutical industry,’ Kennedy said.
“The medical establishment states unequivocally that there is no connection between vaccination and the rising incidence of autism spectrum disorder…. [But] never has a concise epidemiological study been published that compares the long-term health outcomes of a group of infants and children given the recommended CDC immunization schedule and a cohort of unvaccinated children.”
Our medical authorities assure us that they would never allow our children to be exposed to something unproven or known to be dangerous. They claim that vaccines, even when multiple injections are given on a single day, are safe and do “not cause any chronic health problems.” Further, they claim that the ingredients contained in vaccines are either harmless or found in such miniscule quantities that they pose no health risks. The medical establishment also states unequivocally that there is no connection between vaccination and the rising incidence of autism spectrum disorder. Anyone who questions the safety of vaccination is immediately labeled as irresponsible or a quack who subscribes to pseudoscience... Given that vaccines are mandatory for most children in public schools, it would seem reasonable they should be scientifically proven to be safe. However, in a careful analysis of many hundreds of articles in the peer-reviewed literature on toxicology and immunology, nowhere can we find evidence for these claims about vaccine safety being based upon a gold standard of clinical research: long-term, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies. What is glaringly absent is research examining the cumulative toxicological impact of the CDC vaccine schedule over a long period of time. Never has a concise epidemiological study been published that compares the long-term health outcomes of a group of infants and children given the recommended CDC immunization schedule and a cohort of unvaccinated children. Since such research has never been carried out, our medical officials rely on inconclusive data that is not science-based and direly deficient for creating public health policies. Meanwhile, year and after year, generation after generation, American parents bring their children in for regular vaccinations while mistaking pure propaganda as scientific proof.
“CDC, FDA, WHO and pharma officials reviewed explosive data linking vaccines with autism and neurological damage… and then buried it.”
“[We] expose what happened behind closed doors at the secret Simpsonwood meeting in June of 2000, where CDC, FDA, WHO and pharma officials reviewed explosive data linking vaccines with autism and neurological damage… and then buried it. Tune in to uncover the shocking truths from leaked transcripts and learn how this clandestine summit still impacts the autism crisis.
Self-proclaimed expert slanders authors of published research that reports vaccinated children are more likely to become autistic.
The researchers analysed claims data for 47,155 nine-year-old children. They found that children with just one vaccination visit were 1.7 times more likely to have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder than the unvaccinated... Children with 11 or more visits were 4.4 times more likely to have been diagnosed with ASD... In an effort to debunk the paper’s findings, a Substack page titled ‘Unbiased Science’ said the paper should be disregarded because it was published on a 'WordPress blog' and peer-reviewed by Dr. Peter McCullough, 'a known promoter of medical misinformation.' Science, Public Health Policy and the Law is a science-based knowledge… journal that works to make sure that only objective knowledge is used in the formation of medical standards of care and public health policies. Unbiased Science is led by its founder Dr. Jess Steier, a “public health scientist” and co-founder of Vital Statistics Consulting... For someone who is a “noted expert” there is surprisingly little about her to be found from an internet search. In fact, the only websites that appear to mention her are her own. As for her claims that she has developed 'multiple modes of scientific communication,' we can only guess what her turn of phrase actually means...
“The government has misled the public for decades about the science linking thimerosal to autism”
According to a special investigation by journalist Sharyl Attkisson, the government has misled the public for decades about the science linking thimerosal to autism and other neurodevelopment disorders. It also continues to claim thimerosal has been removed from all childhood vaccines — even though some vaccines, including those given to children, still contain the ingredient.
“Government finally admits Tylenol-autism link after years of corporate cover-up… Throughout the 2010s, study after study from around the world reported associations between prenatal acetaminophen and conditions like autism, ADHD, and behavioral issues. We reported on all of it, cataloguing the science as it unfolded.”
It's official: after years of dismissal by the medical establishment, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is finally preparing to publicly acknowledge an association between acetaminophen (Tylenol) use in pregnancy and autism… This moment feels like a vindication. We at GreenMedInfo have been sounding the alarm on Tylenol's brain and behavioral risks for nearly two decades, long before any government agencies or mainstream journals would entertain such a connection. In the early 2000s, hints of trouble began emerging… By 2008, the first peer-reviewed paper had been published suggesting a link between early acetaminophen exposure and neuropsychiatric disorders (a study by Stephen Schultz and colleagues). Throughout the 2010s, study after study from around the world reported associations between prenatal acetaminophen and conditions like autism, ADHD, and behavioral issues. We reported on all of it, cataloguing the science as it unfolded.
“Without exception, whenever there’s a new, higher autism rate in the U.S, someone from the CDC will be there to reassure us that the new numbers don’t represent a true increase.”
The mainstream media universally promotes this absurd claim. This has led to seeing autism as just part of neurodiversity, something to be accepted and celebrated every April during Autism Awareness Month. Instilling this in the minds of the American public is critical for those who deny that the dramatic increase in the childhood vaccine schedule is directly linked to the explosion in the autism rate. If there has always been autism like this, unrecognized, then giving kids more vaccines has nothing to do with it.
“The Gaslighting Olympics: now with more autism.”
TL/DR: You're a bad person for wanting to understand what causes spectrum disorders.
“Insulting and desperate talk from the new breed of conspiracy theorists” on CNN and other mainstream sources.
Dr. Paul Offit took to CNN to defend The Science™ He [RFK Jr] is of the belief that once you’re born, there are environmental toxins that are somehow effecting that [autism] for which he has no evidence. He’s just making it up.” A simple search will show that there is a massive amount of science and studies pointing to everything from vaccines to fluoride to heavy metals and pesticides as being associated to the onset of autism... “He’s just making it up”… Insulting and desperate talk from the new breed of conspiracy theorists comprised of people like Offit, Hotez, Gottlieb and other media ‘experts’ who seem to always be wrong with their statements yet continue to get airtime.
“The whitewashing of Profound Autism (henceforth called “P.A.”) has been on full display”
My son no longer has autism, he has P.A. Semantics matter when it comes to a devastating disability, my apologies to the neurodiverse. For the last 5-7 years, the whitewashing of Profound Autism has been on full display. It probably started with the book NeuroTribes, and it’s taken off ever since. Embrace autism, accept autism, celebrate autism, but for God’s sake do not cure, end, or eliminate autism; that makes you a genocidal maniac.
“Truth is always the strongest argument”
Exposing the truth about autism and childhood vaccine injuries won’t change what happened to my child, or your child, or the millions of other children harmed by vaccines. But that’s not why we’re in this fight.
CNN Protecting the Rights of Pharma to Put What it Wishes into Babies
CNN says that black people… are very upset about having more freedom. Score for CNN!… “People have a right to make their own decisions, informed decisions,” Ladapo said. “What you put into your body is because of your relationship with your body and your God. I don’t have that right. Government does not have that right.” … Eliminating forced medical procedures and allowing children whose parents think differently than those who conform to Big Government, Big Business, and Big Pharma’s Big Mandates without forcing these minority parents to do a huge amount of paperwork and jump through all sorts of hoops to justify their minority decision is … Just. So. Scary… It’s perfectly normal to give children 72 doses of 17 different vaccines, not counting the ones the babies are exposed to in utero… Eliminating mandates is a step towards showing respect for freedom of choice, freedom of religion, and freedom to say no, thank you to toxic exposures? How dare Joseph Ladapo even consider giving Floridians more freedom?… Because, you know, parents are definitely too stupid to be given that choice.
More than 100 Sources by Date
Sep 14, 2025 — Eek, Oh My Word, Ending Vaccine Mandates Will Definitely Kill Us All! Can you believe the Florida Surgeon General? How dare he give Americans the right to choose? — Jennifer Margulis link
Sep 9, 2025 — My opening statement to the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations — Toby Rogers link
Sep 8, 2025 — Acetaminophen and Autism: NBC News Cites a Fatally Flawed “Twins” Study—and Ignores the Balance of the Science.; “A harmonized six‑cohort European individual‑participant meta‑analysis reported increased odds of autism‑spectrum and ADHD symptoms after prenatal acetaminophen exposure. That is the opposite direction of the narrative NBC advances.” — Dr. James Lyons-Weiler PhD link
Sep 7, 2025 — Robert F Kennedy Jr reveals that CDC Chiefs have been ordering scientists to DESTROY DATA for decades showing vaccines cause autism, then publish false findings — Justin Deschamps link
Sep 6, 2025 — Breaking: Government Finally Admits Tylenol-Autism Link After Years of Corporate Cover-Up — Sayer Ji link
Sep 3, 2025 — Paul Offit is no longer an FDA advisor. But he’s still delusional — Dr. Madhava Setty MD link
Aug 28, 2025 — How Can This Be Happening? Why aren’t we doing anything? — Anne Dachel link
Aug 28, 2025 — Springer Stung into Action. Or why RFK Jr is apparently going to get it all wrong — Dr. Christopher Exley link
Aug 27, 2025 — Australia: All the experts agree-THERE CAN’T BE MORE AUTISM. They ask the question, but they don’t want to hear the truth — Anne Dachel link
Aug 25, 2025 — How the COST OF AUTISM will destroy everything: Like a tsunami, it’s coming — Anne Dachel link
Aug 19, 2025 — Our response to today’s NYT hitpiece on vaccine skeptics: It really doesn’t take long to see through this stuff any more. Some people are having trouble waking up to reality. — Max Azoury link
Aug 18, 2025 — Aluminium, Autism and Epilepsy: When coincidences begin to add up it is time to act — Dr. Christopher Exley link
Aug 11, 2025 —Tenpenny Monday Minute: Reanalysis of MMR-autism paper shows data manipulation to hide the truth. — Dr. Sherri Tenpenny link
Aug 10, 2025 — Aluminium and Autism: Unequivocal — Dr. Christopher Exley link
Aug 8, 2025 — What Autism Is — Sinead Murphy, The Brownstone Institute link
Aug 4, 2025 — ‘Deceitful Propaganda Stunt’: RFK Jr. Breaks Down Danish Study on Autism and Aluminum in Vaccines. — TrialSite News, Children’s Health Defense link
Jul 28, 2025 — The Gaslighting Olympics: Now with More Autism. TL/DR: You’re a bad person for wanting to understand what causes spectrum disorders. — Jenna McCarthy link
Jul 24, 2025 — Calls Grow for Journal to Retract Danish Study After Corrected Data Show Link Between Aluminum in Vaccines and Autism — Suzanne Burdick PhD, Children’s Health Defense link
Jul 22, 2025 — Activist-Initiated Participatory Science and Samizdat autism literature; “There are no proper randomized controlled trials of vaccines. Pharma and regulators do not want any data that might contradict their biases and interfere with their profits.” — Toby Rogers link
Jul 21, 2025 — Aluminum Autism Link Buried; “Aluminum, a common ingredient in vaccines, is associated with a long list of negative health effects. Kicking off this episode of ‘Good Morning CHD’ is Karl Jablonowski, Ph.D. — providing both an explanation and warning about this component in routine injections.” — Children’s Health Defense 18-min video
Jul 1, 2025 — Did the CDC Bury a Hep B–Autism Link? “The truth is the only thing that matters. And there’s a simple way to get closer to it: Release the raw data. Replicate the study. Let multiple independent researchers run the analysis. Publish everything openly. That’s how real science works… Not through carefully curated summaries or press releases, but through transparency, replication, and accountability.” — Dr. Joel ‘Gator’ Warsh link
