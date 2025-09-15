“The CDC’s narrative did not add up”

On July 4, 2015, my then-partner’s son was diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum. I was in a Ph.D. program… where I had access to almost all current scientific and medical journals… To my surprise, I quickly discovered that the CDC’s narrative did not add up: Claims that autism is genetic don’t make sense because autism prevalence was rising too fast — there’s no such thing as a genetic epidemic. Then the CDC blamed valproic acid, a treatment for epilepsy that is contraindicated in pregnancy, and thalidomide, which was never approved for use in the U.S. Finally, the CDC pointed to advanced parental age; but… the increase in the proportion of older parents is insufficient to explain the surge in autism prevalence… I changed my doctoral thesis topic to ‘The Political Economy of Autism’ and spent the next four years reading and analyzing nearly everything that has been written on autism prevalence, causation, and cost.

Toby Rogers, Statement to U.S. Senate 2025

“Vaccines do not cause autism” claim built on “house of cards”

The CDC’s claim that “vaccines do not cause autism” is based on studies that don’t adequately support that claim, according to the authors of a scientific review published Jan. 10 on Preprints.org. Independent journalist Jeremy Hammond co-authored the review with Children’s Health Defense scientists Brian Hooker, Ph.D., and Jeet Varia, Ph.D.

Suzanne Burdick PhD

“A study so deeply flawed it functions not as science but as a deceitful propaganda stunt by the pharmaceutical industry”

From excluding high-risk children to ignoring the authors’ financial conflicts of interest, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. laid out the flaws in a study hailed by the media as proof of aluminum’s safety. A closer look ‘reveals a study so deeply flawed it functions not as science but as a deceitful propaganda stunt by the pharmaceutical industry,’ Kennedy said.

TrialSite News

“The medical establishment states unequivocally that there is no connection between vaccination and the rising incidence of autism spectrum disorder…. [But] never has a concise epidemiological study been published that compares the long-term health outcomes of a group of infants and children given the recommended CDC immunization schedule and a cohort of unvaccinated children.”

Our medical authorities assure us that they would never allow our children to be exposed to something unproven or known to be dangerous. They claim that vaccines, even when multiple injections are given on a single day, are safe and do “not cause any chronic health problems.” Further, they claim that the ingredients contained in vaccines are either harmless or found in such miniscule quantities that they pose no health risks. The medical establishment also states unequivocally that there is no connection between vaccination and the rising incidence of autism spectrum disorder. Anyone who questions the safety of vaccination is immediately labeled as irresponsible or a quack who subscribes to pseudoscience... Given that vaccines are mandatory for most children in public schools, it would seem reasonable they should be scientifically proven to be safe. However, in a careful analysis of many hundreds of articles in the peer-reviewed literature on toxicology and immunology, nowhere can we find evidence for these claims about vaccine safety being based upon a gold standard of clinical research: long-term, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies. What is glaringly absent is research examining the cumulative toxicological impact of the CDC vaccine schedule over a long period of time. Never has a concise epidemiological study been published that compares the long-term health outcomes of a group of infants and children given the recommended CDC immunization schedule and a cohort of unvaccinated children. Since such research has never been carried out, our medical officials rely on inconclusive data that is not science-based and direly deficient for creating public health policies. Meanwhile, year and after year, generation after generation, American parents bring their children in for regular vaccinations while mistaking pure propaganda as scientific proof.

Richard Gale & Dr. Gary Null

“CDC, FDA, WHO and pharma officials reviewed explosive data linking vaccines with autism and neurological damage… and then buried it.”

“[We] expose what happened behind closed doors at the secret Simpsonwood meeting in June of 2000, where CDC, FDA, WHO and pharma officials reviewed explosive data linking vaccines with autism and neurological damage… and then buried it. Tune in to uncover the shocking truths from leaked transcripts and learn how this clandestine summit still impacts the autism crisis.

Children’s Health Defense

Self-proclaimed expert slanders authors of published research that reports vaccinated children are more likely to become autistic.

The researchers analysed claims data for 47,155 nine-year-old children. They found that children with just one vaccination visit were 1.7 times more likely to have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder than the unvaccinated... Children with 11 or more visits were 4.4 times more likely to have been diagnosed with ASD... In an effort to debunk the paper’s findings, a Substack page titled ‘Unbiased Science’ said the paper should be disregarded because it was published on a 'WordPress blog' and peer-reviewed by Dr. Peter McCullough, 'a known promoter of medical misinformation.' Science, Public Health Policy and the Law is a science-based knowledge… journal that works to make sure that only objective knowledge is used in the formation of medical standards of care and public health policies. Unbiased Science is led by its founder Dr. Jess Steier, a “public health scientist” and co-founder of Vital Statistics Consulting... For someone who is a “noted expert” there is surprisingly little about her to be found from an internet search. In fact, the only websites that appear to mention her are her own. As for her claims that she has developed 'multiple modes of scientific communication,' we can only guess what her turn of phrase actually means...

Rhoda Wilson, The Expose

“The government has misled the public for decades about the science linking thimerosal to autism”

According to a special investigation by journalist Sharyl Attkisson, the government has misled the public for decades about the science linking thimerosal to autism and other neurodevelopment disorders. It also continues to claim thimerosal has been removed from all childhood vaccines — even though some vaccines, including those given to children, still contain the ingredient.

Brenda Baletti PhD

“Government finally admits Tylenol-autism link after years of corporate cover-up… Throughout the 2010s, study after study from around the world reported associations between prenatal acetaminophen and conditions like autism, ADHD, and behavioral issues. We reported on all of it, cataloguing the science as it unfolded.”

It's official: after years of dismissal by the medical establishment, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is finally preparing to publicly acknowledge an association between acetaminophen (Tylenol) use in pregnancy and autism… This moment feels like a vindication. We at GreenMedInfo have been sounding the alarm on Tylenol's brain and behavioral risks for nearly two decades, long before any government agencies or mainstream journals would entertain such a connection. In the early 2000s, hints of trouble began emerging… By 2008, the first peer-reviewed paper had been published suggesting a link between early acetaminophen exposure and neuropsychiatric disorders (a study by Stephen Schultz and colleagues). Throughout the 2010s, study after study from around the world reported associations between prenatal acetaminophen and conditions like autism, ADHD, and behavioral issues. We reported on all of it, cataloguing the science as it unfolded.

Sayer Ji

“Without exception, whenever there’s a new, higher autism rate in the U.S, someone from the CDC will be there to reassure us that the new numbers don’t represent a true increase.”

The mainstream media universally promotes this absurd claim. This has led to seeing autism as just part of neurodiversity, something to be accepted and celebrated every April during Autism Awareness Month. Instilling this in the minds of the American public is critical for those who deny that the dramatic increase in the childhood vaccine schedule is directly linked to the explosion in the autism rate. If there has always been autism like this, unrecognized, then giving kids more vaccines has nothing to do with it.

Anne Dachel

“The Gaslighting Olympics: now with more autism.”

TL/DR: You're a bad person for wanting to understand what causes spectrum disorders.

Jenna McCarthy

“Insulting and desperate talk from the new breed of conspiracy theorists” on CNN and other mainstream sources.

Dr. Paul Offit took to CNN to defend The Science™ He [RFK Jr] is of the belief that once you’re born, there are environmental toxins that are somehow effecting that [autism] for which he has no evidence. He’s just making it up.” A simple search will show that there is a massive amount of science and studies pointing to everything from vaccines to fluoride to heavy metals and pesticides as being associated to the onset of autism... “He’s just making it up”… Insulting and desperate talk from the new breed of conspiracy theorists comprised of people like Offit, Hotez, Gottlieb and other media ‘experts’ who seem to always be wrong with their statements yet continue to get airtime.

Jeffrey Jaxen

“The whitewashing of Profound Autism (henceforth called “P.A.”) has been on full display”

My son no longer has autism, he has P.A. Semantics matter when it comes to a devastating disability, my apologies to the neurodiverse. For the last 5-7 years, the whitewashing of Profound Autism has been on full display. It probably started with the book NeuroTribes, and it’s taken off ever since. Embrace autism, accept autism, celebrate autism, but for God’s sake do not cure, end, or eliminate autism; that makes you a genocidal maniac.

J. B. Handley

“Truth is always the strongest argument”

Exposing the truth about autism and childhood vaccine injuries won’t change what happened to my child, or your child, or the millions of other children harmed by vaccines. But that’s not why we’re in this fight.

Mary Holland JD

CNN Protecting the Rights of Pharma to Put What it Wishes into Babies

CNN says that black people… are very upset about having more freedom. Score for CNN!… “People have a right to make their own decisions, informed decisions,” Ladapo said. “What you put into your body is because of your relationship with your body and your God. I don’t have that right. Government does not have that right.” … Eliminating forced medical procedures and allowing children whose parents think differently than those who conform to Big Government, Big Business, and Big Pharma’s Big Mandates without forcing these minority parents to do a huge amount of paperwork and jump through all sorts of hoops to justify their minority decision is … Just. So. Scary… It’s perfectly normal to give children 72 doses of 17 different vaccines, not counting the ones the babies are exposed to in utero… Eliminating mandates is a step towards showing respect for freedom of choice, freedom of religion, and freedom to say no, thank you to toxic exposures? How dare Joseph Ladapo even consider giving Floridians more freedom?… Because, you know, parents are definitely too stupid to be given that choice.

Jennifer Margulis