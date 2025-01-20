Contents

Introduction

The following terminology all refers to the same thing:

Bird Flu

Avian Influenza

H5N1

Influenza A virus subtype H5N1

A/H5N1

Destruction of Healthy Flocks Doesn’t “Eradicate” a Virus, but it Promotes the Pandemic Industry Agenda

Practice of culling (mass destruction of entire healthy flocks) when a PCR test is found positive to “eradicate” the virus is futile… Fear-mongering is designed to promote mass vaccination of animals and humans with lucrative pre-purchased contracts to the vaccine manufacturers and their NGO backers…. If human-to-human spread occurs in the future as expected by many, it will be the product of gain-of-function research that has gone on for years with the goal of creating harm to human populations. Be prepared with early prevention and treatment strategies on hand. – Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH

Key Consideration

There’s an alternative to factory farming and the Pandemic Industry: Supporting and promoting regenerative organic farms that prevent and solve the problems caused by industry.

Free Range Chickens Are Already Exposed and Immune to Potential Ailments from Wild Birds. (How are Chickens Confined to Cages in Factory Farms — Thus, Not Exposed to Wild Birds — Getting Sick?)

The owner of Earth Song Farm is going through a vastly different experience than many other farmers in the area as bird flu continues to spread. Owner of the organic farm, Stephen Andrews, says his chickens are happy, friendly and healthy. "We have had thousands of chickens grow up here and we have rarely seen a dead one." In the western part of Ohio, nearly 10 million birds — mostly chickens— have [been] depopulated because of the bird flu since late December. And with that, there are less eggs on store shelves. Many stores are charging well over 6 dollars a dozen on the stock they do have... Andrews says just let your chickens "cross the road" so to speak. "I don't understand why the big corporate places are totally enclosed and they never let their chickens outside. [So] why are they having bird flu issues?" Andrews says his chickens are free range. They are already exposed to many of the ailments that can cause disruption to the supply chain and have built immunity to the wild birds and droppings that are believed to be causing the bird flu. "I am just baffled myself. How that can be happening when we never have that issue here and we have birds flying around here all the time?" Andrews believes letting his domestic fowls wander the farm might be the right way to fighting off the bird flu. "Flu season always comes in the winter because we don't have as much vitamin d from being outdoors and the sunshine maybe the same thing is happening with [those enclosed] chickens." - WKYC Studios

More Essential Points

Scroll down for more detail from the sources making these points.

Highlights from Sources

Killing Animals Thwarts the Natural, Effective Process of Developing Immunity

Culling animals whenever a case is detected basically guarantees that natural immunity will never develop. A far saner strategy would be to eliminate the chickens that die from the infection but keep those who survive it alive. – Dr. Joseph Mercola

“We Must Restore Sanity to Agriculture.” Acknowledge the Results of What Corrupt Industry Apologists Have Done, and then Listen to the True, Uncompromised Farmers Have to Say. Regenerative Farmer Joel Salatin Explains.

What if this so-called [avian flu] crisis is not just a function of nature, but rather an engineered problem exacerbated—if not outright created—by the very system claiming to solve it? Joel Salatin, the legendary regenerative farmer… is raising the alarm: mass poultry exterminations in the name of disease control are not only irrational but an assault on nature itself. In a fiery testimony, Salatin deconstructs the mainstream narrative surrounding avian influenza, exposing the deep contradictions and outright failures of government-mandated poultry culling policies. Below, we explore his key points, along with five powerful verbatim excerpts that make his case crystal clear. – Sayer Ji

See also: How the Corrupt Food System Serves Industry: Industrial Agriculture / Factory Farming

“A Dangerous Vaccine for a Non-Threatening Disease”: Common Characteristic of the Pandemic Industry

You’ve got a dangerous vaccine for a non-threatening disease [bird flu] … It’s supposedly for a life-threatening illness. Of course, conjunctivitis is not life-threatening. The whole purpose of the bird flu scare is to make you think that pandemics are always lurking, they’re coming for you all the time, and you need [the health bureaucracy] to save you. – Dr Meryl Nass, Internist and Epidemiologist

Another Injection (Why is Called a "Vaccine"?) That Doesn't Prevent Infection or Transmission, but Will Assuredly Lead to New Pathogens

Experts are warning that the new 'vaccine' [for poultry] is 'leaky' and will cause 'new pathogens' to spread through the food supply. 'Leaky vaccines' are those that 'do not prevent infection and transmission.' - Frank Bergman

Vaccines Encourage Mutation

The use of vaccines in birds can encourage the emergence of mutants. – Helene Banoun, ResearchGate

Pandemic Industry Agenda: Kill Healthy Birds Until Farmers Accept Vaccination — a Long-Living, Profitable Market

The response to bird flu outbreaks has so far been to kill healthy birds en mass. There will come a time when the only alternative to the mass culling of birds is to vaccinate them, which provides a lucrative and never-ending business for those who profit from vaccines. – The Expose, Apr 17, 2024

Governments have Forced the Killing of Millions of Chickens. Who is Going to Stand Up to this Senseless Cruelty?

There are certainly pharmaceutical companies that would benefit from a human bird flu pandemic, but the industry might make even more money “preventing” a human pandemic by vaccinating farm animals, especially the world’s 33 billion chickens. So far, the government’s response to the bird flu has been to kill millions of chickens – 85 million birds killed since 2022. From an animal welfare perspective, it’s viciously cruel. From a sustainable agriculture perspective, it’s senseless. From a food justice perspective, it means skyrocketing food prices, more hungry people and worse food quality. – Alexis Baden-Mayer

Lab Origins Virtually Guaranteed; “Bird Flu is Man-Made; That’s Why They Already Have a Vaccine for It”

Bird flu is man-made, that’s why they already have a vaccine for it… After independent research discovered this particular bird flu variant was man-made, former CDC director Robert Redfield said that for bird flu to jump to humans and spread it has to be a virus developed from gain-of-function research. They already have vaccines prepared should bird flu spread to humans. How do they already have a vaccine? It’s all based on genetic code and they know the genetic code, Dr. McCullough said. – The Expose, May 23, 2024 What we have to learn from the recent culling of 500,000 chickens for a bird flu in Victoria, suspiciously close to Australia’s version of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, is quite a wild ride. It will teach you science, it will reveal The $cience™. – Dr. Paul Oosterhuis Another outbreak near USDA lab corroborates our study suggesting USDA Southeast Poultry Research Laboratory (SEPRL) was the source of the current H5N1 bird flu outbreak. – Nicolas Hulscher MPH

The “Massive” Industry “to Protect Us From Pandemics… is Largely a Grift”, Receiving Billions of Dollars in Funding, Routinely Suppressing Therapies that Industry Can’t Benefit From, and “Frequently Causing the Pandemics It’s Supposed to Prevent”

A massive industry exists to protect us from pandemics. Unfortunately, this industry is largely a grift which receives billions for failed cures, routinely suppresses competing therapies that could end pandemics and frequently causes the pandemics it is supposed to prevent. This industry routinely engages in cruel and completely unnecessary animal experimentation (which often then shapes the mentality of modern medical practices)… The current “war against bird flu” embodies many of the major problems in the pandemic prevention industry, as over the last few years, we’ve spent billions of dollars killing over a hundred million birds, but all this has accomplished is significantly raising the price of eggs. While viruses are typically treated as being “incurable” by modern medicine, many highly effective, frequently over the counter, and unpatentable treatments exist for viral illnesses that have been used for over a century (including for some of the most severe and “incurable” ones). – A Midwestern Doctor

The Pandemic Industry is Fully Staffed

Devastating mortality is not needed to drive societal change; just the fear of it. You need a test, visuals such as masks and circles on the pavement, a dependent media, and a research and health establishment whose career opportunities are dependent on compliance… So, why are we seeing the current hysteria regarding bird flu, and why is the media promoting narratives such as potential mortality massively greater than the Spanish flu or any influenza outbreak in human history? The answer, presumably, lies earlier in this article. A very wealthy corporate and financial sector that is influential over governments and media that knows, and has demonstrated, that wealth can be concentrated to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars through fear of a virus. There is now a rapidly expanding army of virologists, ‘virus hunters,’ public health bureaucrats, and modelers whose sole reason for receiving funding is to find and publicize new variants of viruses. We have international public-private partnerships devoted to developing and distributing vaccines for such events, supported by taxpayer funding. – David Bell, Jun 10, 2024

The Pandemic Industry aka The Vax Racket “Needs Emerging Infectious Diseases and Aims to Make Sure We Get One”

The PREP Act of 2005 provided additional immunity to the VAX Racket, which inaugurated our present era in which the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex is constantly [declaring] that the next emerging infectious disease is just round the corner. This VAX Racket needs emerging infectious diseases and aims to make sure we get one — or at least the appearance of one — every few years. The VAX Racket is currently working on getting Bird Flu up and running so that it can unload a ton of vaccines on the governments of the world. – John Leake, Jun 23, 2024

More Pandemic Industry Characteristics: Fearmongering, Government Overreach, Eradicating Individual Choice in Favor of Centralized Control

Fearmongering around bird flu mirrors Covid-19 responses, with calls for testing, social distancing, and vaccination in the agricultural sector. New RFID tagging requirements for dairy cows represent potential government overreach, aimed at increased animal tracking and control… The centralization of the food system has led to a 72% decrease in small farms over the last 90 years, emphasizing the need to support small-scale farmers directly. Mass culling of poultry in response to outbreaks has led to over 92 million chickens being slaughtered since 2022, often using inhumane methods. – Ashley Armstrong, Jul 2, 2024

Key Tools of the Pandemic Industry are “Diagnostics” (as with the PCR test) that Obfuscate Whatever is Actually Happening.

Non-validated, non-diagnostic, non-tests for bird flu and other unidentified, non-isolated, non-pathogenic molecules… The new rule has added another layer of plausible deniability between the pharmas and the FDA, so both can say that neither is responsible for validating the tests, which are inherently unvalidatable… Put differently, it’s a new layer of buffering between pharmas and FDA so that both can hide, from the public, the non-validated character of the allegedly diagnostic devices. – Katherine Watt We, the undersigned and informed, are writing to express our grave concerns regarding the current standards for PCR test kits authorized under Emergency Use Authorizations for MPOX and H5N1 influenza virus… [W]e condemn your decision to declare H5N1 bird influenza an emergency… We demand that the FDA mandate the inclusion of negative controls in every individual PCR test run for these pathogens to ensure accuracy and reliability. This requirement is critical to prevent the widespread overestimation of case numbers, which, as we all learned from the COVID19 debacle, led to disastrous public health consequences due to unwarranted control measures. – James Lyons-Weiler

Taking Our Power Back: Localized Production and Decision-Making. If Governments Cared About Something Other Than Centralized Power, They Wouldn't Be Protecting Factory Farming and the Pandemic Industry but Would be Supporting & Promoting Small Regenerative Organic Farms that Solve All of the Problems Caused by Industry

You’d think this would be the time to support farmers around the world who are trying to feed the hungry masses, and to encourage local food systems that are resilient in the face of supply-chain disruption. Instead, in country after country, World Economic Forum-affiliated leaders are cracking down on independent farmers and forcing them to comply with draconian new rules… In the United States, there are many small, regenerative organic farms that raise pastured meats, dairy, and poultry on perennial pastures, without the use of chemical fertilizers, using animal manure to feed the grasses in a beautiful holistic cycle that is environmentally friendly and has starkly lower methane and carbon emissions compared to industrial farming. It reduces nitrogen runoff into rivers and streams and prevents erosion. If our government truly cared about climate change and human health, bureaucrats and scientists would be visiting these farms, begging to learn how to implement their methods to save the planet. Instead, these farmers are facing increased harassment and raids by armed agents seeking to shut down their operations. – Tracy Thurman, Jun 5, 2024

Watch for Implementation of the Pandemic Industry Playbook with Mpox and any “Virus X”

The final verdict from our experts: 99.99% of people have nothing to worry about with the current mpox outbreak. Moreover, the World Health Organization decision to label this outbreak a global emergency highlights the hypocrisy at play. Dr. Cole sums it up perfectly: “How many malaria deaths are there? Six hundred thousand. And we’re talking a handful of [mpox] deaths, most of which are probably with monkeypox and not of monkeypox. And malnourished and immunosuppressed, as you mentioned. But it shows you how overreaching these types of policies can be in these international health regulations and treaties. Because if you can say a few hundred deaths are an international emergency, good grief. What about the six hundred thousand? Is there malaria International emergency?” – FLCCC Alliance

