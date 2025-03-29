FDA: What it says it does vs. what it actually does. Review at-a-glance summaries of betrayal. (Yes, it's as bad as you thought. And worse.)
What They Say They Do
FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) — “The FDA is responsible for protecting the public health by ensuring the safety, efficacy, and security of human and veterinary drugs, biological products, and medical devices; and by ensuring the safety of our nation’s food supply, cosmetics, and products that emit radiation.” [source]
CBER (Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research) — “CBER protects and advances the public health by ensuring that biological products are safe and effective and available to those who need them. CBER also provides the public with information to promote the safe and appropriate use of biological products.” [source] “Aside from vaccines, CBER also oversees allergenic products, blood products, and cellular, tissue, and gene therapies.” [source]
See also: HHS (FDA is under the umbrella of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services)
What They Actually Do
Hundreds of Personal Care Products Contain Banned Cancer-Causing Poison
Independent testing has found hundreds of popular personal care items in the US to be contaminated with benzene, a highly carcinogenic chemical… Decades of research has found no safe levels of benzene exposure because it’s so toxic at very low levels. The petroleum-based chemical “causes cancer”… [and] has also been shown to harm the central nervous system and reproductive organs. The US banned benzene’s use as an ingredient nearly 45 years ago… Advocates took aim at the FDA for failing to do more to protect the public.
“Crony Capitalism” (Corruption) Defines the American Food System
The fact that the food industry and the agency responsible for regulating that industry are in lockstep when it comes to defending a possible carcinogen that millions of Americans are consuming every day is yet another example of the crony capitalism that is threatening our health and the health of our children.
Regulators Allow Raw Data on Pharmaceuticals in Clinical Trials (Paid for by Taxpayers) to be Kept Hidden by the Pharma Companies
Independent researchers, who could provide an unbiased analysis of the side effects and associated harms of a drug, simply do not have access to it... 'really important information [is] what adverse reactions are real and which ones are coincidental... That data has been collated and paid for by taxpayers and governments across Europe... [and] given to the pharma companies and not to anyone else.' … [Pharmaceutical companies] are analysing it their way and then presenting their analysis and no one else has access to the raw data. This is crazy,' Craig says, pointing out that this is no way to really approach medicine. 'If you’re talking about people’s bodies and their lives and their health, things need to be way more open and transparent than that.'
Fail to protect sources of food from multiple known harms including phthalates which cause a litany of disease … BPA, a harmful chemical linked to heart disease, childhood obesity, and other serious harms… synthetic food dyes that cause neurobehavioral disorders, respiratory issues, and developmental delays… neurotoxins sold as artificial sweeteners, which cause cancer, and pesticides such as glyphosate, atrazine, paraquat, and CFS that cause cancer as well as brain damage, decreased IQ, and autism in children among other harms. In 2024, 100% of Girl Scout cookies tested positive for glyphosate, plus toxic metals such as cadmium and lead.
Fail to protect bottled water… mineral water… sparkling water... and water on airplanes.
In 2021, after 30 years of delays, the FDA banned a cancer-causing red dye in cosmetics, but didn’t stop it from being used in food.
Betray people’s trust in the safety of consumer products and in food labeling, even neglecting to protect baby food and toddler foods, and allowing toxic foods in schools, going so far as to rely on “models” that can be controlled which results in obfuscating, downplaying and distracting from research that shows evidence of harm.
“Not only does the FDA refuse to test food toxins for safety, but they never test them in combination.” When some paltry “regulation” is actually performed, the focus is on single chemicals when the obvious reality is that children, adults, animals and soils are assaulted by dozens or hundreds of chemicals at any one time. Not only do the “regulators” ignore the incomprehensible quantities of toxins, so too, do they ignore the effects of mixing powerful chemicals, which produces different effects based on the combinations a person is exposed to, and is known to “magnify their toxic effects,” manifesting in childhood obesity among other damages.
FDA Sued for Not Doing What it’s Been Entrusted & Paid to Do — “Environmental groups sue FDA over refusal to tackle… plastic packaging [issues]. The agency has either ignored petitions or ruled against taking action against chemical that presents serious health risks.” Here we learn “The FDA allows 25 plasticizers as ‘indirect food additives’ in food manufacturing processes, despite some being restricted in children’s toys by other regulatory agencies.” See also: FDA must set limits on PFAS in food, lawsuit saysSee also: A litany of known harms from plastics and PFAS: Toxins & Evidence of Harm: EDCs and Microplastics
Corn Syrup is in Infant Formula, and that’s Okay with the FDA — “Major formula companies use corn syrup… Research links corn syrup formula to negative effects on gut bacteria that, according to studies, can contribute to childhood obesity, food fussiness, and diminished food satisfaction… Unlike U.S. companies, formula makers in countries in the European Union (EU) are prohibited from replacing lactose with corn syrup.” See also: Most U.S. infant formulas contain mainly added sugars, posing a serious risk to babies’ health, researchers say See also: Advertising sugary cereals to children needs regulation, report says. See also: The known harms of corn syrup: Toxins & Evidence of Harm: Food Additives
Toxic Weed Killer Found in Most Foods Sold in the U.S. — “Few people had detectable levels of glyphosate in their urine in 1993, but by 2016, 70% had detectable levels. Between 1993 and 2016, the glyphosate levels in people’s bodies increased by 1,208%… It’s been found to disrupt or destroy your microbiome, methylation pathways, thyroid health, protein synthesis, cell health and your mitochondrial function.” See also: Farm country fight – Battle rages over proposed legal protections for pesticide makers7 Food Additives Banned in Europe, Commonly Used in the US — “The stark contrast between food quality in the United States and Europe is often immediately apparent to those who travel abroad.”
Titanium Dioxide, Banned in Europe is One of the Most Common Food Additives in the U.S. “Titanium dioxide, a food additive in chewing gum, cakes, candies, breads and ice cream, is linked to a wide range of adverse health effects, particularly genotoxicity (a precursor to cancer) and intestinal inflammation. It is banned in the European Union but found all over grocery shelves in the U.S.”
A Cancer-Causing Additive Put in Baked Goods for Decades in the U.S. is Banned in Many Countries — “Potassium bromate is commonly used as a food additive in baked goods, including breads, pastries, bagels, and crusts. It has been linked to various cancers, along with thyroid disease, kidney damage, gut irritation and reproductive abnormalities. In 1999, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), categorized potassium bromate as “possibly carcinogenic to humans.” It has been banned as a food additive in Europe since 1990, in Canada since 1994, and in India since 2016. Other countries that have banned potassium bromate include Nigeria, Brazil, Argentina, South Korea, Peru, China, and Sri Lanka.”
U.S. Food System Far More Corrupted than Other Countries — This article demonstrates how products with the same name have different ingredients in the U.S. vs the U.K., including the addition of corn syrup to the U.S. version of Heinz ketchup, for example.
Hundreds of Unnatural Ingredients in American Food System — “Hundreds of novel ingredients never encountered by human physiology are now found in nearly 60 percent of the average adult’s diet and nearly 70 percent of children’s diets in the United States… The unprecedented consumption of these ultra-processed foods in the standard American diet may be the new ‘silent’ killer.”
“Testing Reveals High Levels of Toxic Heavy Metals in Baby Formula, and Toxic Chemicals in Gluten-Free Foods” — “As usual, the FDA has not been doing its job. Private organizations stepped in, did lab testing, and discovered the poisoning of our children.”
FDA Took No Action on Toxic Metals & Uranium in Infant Formula — “Two out of the four formulas subjected to testing by the FDA yielded concerning results, showing the presence of toxic metals and even radioactive uranium. Despite these alarming findings, no discernible actions were taken by the FDA in response to this critical issue.”
Risks Associated With Genetically Engineered Foods Ignored By The FDA — “By slipping it into our food without our knowledge, without any indication that there are genetically modified organisms in our food, we are now unwittingly part of a massive experiment. . . . Essentially, the FDA has said that genetically modified organisms, or food, are basically not much different from regular food, and so they’ll be treated in the same way. The problem is this: Geneticists follow the inheritance of genes, in what we call a vertical fashion . . . [but] what biotechnology allows us to do is to take this organism, and move it, what we call horizontally, into a totally unrelated species.”
U.S. Food Manufacturers Can Label a Product “Whole Grain” Even if Only 51% of it Actually Is — “So you have no way to know how much you are actually getting.”
Farmed Salmon Are a Toxic ‘Junk Food’ — “Salmon farming is a disaster both for the environment and for human health, and tests show farmed salmon is about five times more toxic than any other food tested. In animal feeding studies, mice fed farmed salmon developed obesity and diabetes — effects researchers believe are related to toxic exposures. Besides pesticides and antibiotics used in fish farming, the most significant source of toxic exposure is the dry pellet feed, which contains dioxins, PCBs and other toxic pollutants. Farmed salmon also does not have the nutritional profile of wild salmon, containing more than three times more omega-6 fat than wild salmon, which further skews rather than corrects most people’s omega-3 to omega-6 ratio.”
90% of U.S. Cheese Contains GMO Made by Pfizer — “Rennet is used as a clotting agent to curdle the milk into cheese, separating the liquid parts of milk from the solids. Pfizer makes a genetically modified rennet, but because of a labeling loophole, cheese containing Pfizer’s rennet does not have to be labeled as containing a genetically modified organism.”
“Just Eggs” Isn’t Eggs at All — “How do they get away with it? How can they be selling a product labelled ‘Just Eggs’ and now, ‘Just Eggs-Folded,’ that doesn’t contain a single egg. In fact, the first two products of “Just Eggs” are mung beans and canola oil… Farmers, ranchers, backyard chicken raisers, and all hungry people are on the front lines of the food wars.”
Nutella Advertising vs. Reality — “Advertised as a hazelnut spread with a touch of chocolate, Nutella actually contains a large dose of refined sugar and refined palm oil, both with known carcinogenic properties.”
Ultra-Pasteurization Robs Milk of Its Nutrients — Processing and storing “massive amounts of milk produced by factory farms robs it of its natural nutrients — but today, unprocessed milk is making a comeback.”
More on Milk Processing — “A 2019 study from China found that all forms of milk processing tested caused ‘formation of protein oxidation products which impair spatial learning and memory in rats.’ … As noted by Fallon, ultrapasteurization exposes the milk to far higher heat than boiling (284 F compared to 212 F). So, clearly, ultrapasteurized milk doesn’t even come close to real milk… Damaged milk proteins may contribute to allergic reactions, Fallon notes, and milk allergy is now commonplace. An estimated 20 Americans die each year from anaphylactic shock caused by conventional milk — a shocking reminder of just how far modern milk has strayed from real, raw milk, which rarely causes any allergic reactions.”
Chemicals Leaking from Plastic Food Packaging Harmful to Health — “Norwegian researchers reported that chemicals leaching from plastic food packaging may cause more concerning and widespread harm to health than previously realized, including developmental problems and hormone-related cancers.”
Plastics in Food Packaging Leak into Foods & Drinks; “BPA Drives Childhood Obesity” — “BPA is a component of food packaging plastics that leaches into foods and drinks, so diet is the principal source of human exposure. Researchers cultured stool samples from 106 children (median age 7.7) to determine their bacterial microbiome composition. Cultured bacteria were then exposed to various concentrations of BPA… endocrine disruptor that promotes obesity through several mechanisms, including interfering with hormones that affect appetite and satiety… BPA exposure affects specific gut taxa and drives microbiota dynamics in childhood obesity… The study found that a child’s body mass index (BMI) determines how they process BPA, which in turn affects their gut microbiome composition in ways that drive further weight gain. In other words, it’s a vicious cycle.”
61 Unauthorized ‘Forever Chemicals’ Found in Food Packaging — This March 2024 article in the Scientific American highlights a global study that “identified 61 PFAS chemicals in food packaging that are not authorized for use in such products.”
Harvard Legal Scholar Showed, "in Meticulous Detail" How the FDA's Approval Process is Absolutely Not the "Gold Standard" of Drug Regulation — "Senators repeatedly hailed the FDA as the 'gold standard' of drug regulation—a phrase meant to reassure the public that approved drugs are significantly effective. But this claim is an illusion. In 2013, Jonathan J. Darrow, a Harvard legal scholar and expert in drug regulation, published a scathing analysis... exposing the reality behind this phrase. Darrow’s paper, Pharmaceutical Efficacy: The Illusory Legal Standard, meticulously details how the FDA’s approval process does not require drugs to be meaningfully effective—only that they show some effect, no matter how trivial. Since then, the problem has only worsened."
Using “Standard Procedure,” the FDA Colluded with Pharma Companies to Weaken FDA Standards & Oversight — In Jan 2016, Dr. Michael Carome, MD wrote, “It should be unimaginable that FDA leaders would collude with [a pharmaceutical company trade association] to write legislation to weaken the agency’s regulatory oversight and approval standards… That such collusion between the FDA and industry is ‘standard procedure’ for the agency is alarming. This collaboration must cease immediately, and an independent investigation is needed to uncover how such collusion occurred in the first place.” Defending its collaboration, the FDA said that the agency’s meetings with the industry trade group were “standard procedure.” See also: Inside Health Policy and Robert Califf’s FDA with Maddie Bannon
FDA Routinely Approves Drugs That Kill — In 2001, esteemed medical journalist Linda Marsa wrote in the LA Times, “Adverse drug reactions have reached epidemic proportions, killing more people each year than die on the nation’s highways, and doing serious damage to millions more.”
Pharma Manipulates Data and FDA Approves It — “The FDA approval of Prozac [an antidepressant] was based on… statistical manipulations and data pooling. Out of fourteen controlled study protocols submitted, only three showed beneficial effects while the majority demonstrated no positive effect. When individual studies failed, Eli Lilly was allowed to pool data from separate negative studies and exclude certain negative results to achieve statistical significance.”
FDA’s “Safety Testing” is Fraudulent, Approving Vaccines without Using True Controls — “Refusal to include true controls in safety testing is scientific fraud. As a general rule, vaccines are not tested against true controls i.e. compared against subjects who are not exposed to other known toxins or other vaccines. The current art of vaccine ‘safety testing’ includes the outright fraud of injecting the so-called ‘placebo controls’ with other vaccines and/or other toxic vaccine ingredients that are known to cause biological effects… This is the outrageously fraudulent scheme by which vaccines are FDA ‘approved’ and marketed with the false slogan ‘safe’ or ‘relatively safe’ – as compared to the fake placebo controls or as compared to the 99.74% vaccine-exposed population.”
Pfizer Hid Safety Issues with Covid Vaccines — October, 2023: “Every month since December 2021, the FDA has been required to release thousands of pages of documents… Pfizer is finally including safety reports in their latest document release… Pfizer’s September 2021 Safety Report includes data on incidence of myocarditis, among other serious adverse events.” [See here for extensive reporting and documented research on heart issues.]
“Ultrasound Harms are Dose-Dependent. Despite Safety Concerns, the FDA Raised Permissible Levels Eightfold” — “Evidence shows early fetuses are especially vulnerable to ultrasound, with trials in China that gave ultrasound before abortions revealing clear damage to fetal tissues. Ultrasound harms are dose-dependent. In 1992, despite safety concerns, the FDA raised permissible U.S. levels eightfold… The benefits of prenatal ultrasounds are often exaggerated, leading to unnecessary treatments that harm both mothers and infants.”
FDA Engages in Blatantly “Unscientific Actions” — “The point of all this is not to expose remdesivir as being ineffective, as the cited studies do that. Rather, this debacle is an indictment of the FDA’s unscientific actions that were contrary to its statutory requirements… The evidence indicates that the FDA likely acted irresponsibly because they felt shielded by the Chevron deference.“
FDA Covers Up Drug Harms for Pharma’s Benefit — “The SSRI antidepressants are some of the most harmful medications on the market, but also some of the most profitable. Since their discovery, a deluge of data has shown that they are incredibly unsafe, and as one whistleblower testified, overt bribery was needed for the first SSRI, Prozac, to be approved. While the FDA initially tried to stop Prozac, once Bush came to power (as his family was in bed with Prozac’s manufacturer), the FDA reversed course. Since that time, the FDA has gone to extreme lengths to cover up the harms of antidepressants.”
FDA is Corrupted and “Fundamentally Broken,” Say FDA Whistleblowers — “The FDA is riddled with politics, conflicts of interest and outright corruption, and is, as the letter says, ‘fundamentally broken.’ [The letter was] written by a group of scientists on FDA letterhead — but with their names blacked out for fear of retaliation.”
“FDA Blew Off Scheduled Meetings With Covid Vaccine Injury Victims” — “Private emails obtained by Children’s Health Defense via a FOIA request reveal more evidence that government officials knew of, and were concerned about Covid-19 vaccine adverse events, but that they eventually stopped corresponding with vaccine injury victims.
FDA Prevents Professionals From Telling the Truth— “The FDA restricts supplement makers from making certain health claims; for example, you cannot market a probiotic saying, ‘This is useful to take after an antibiotic,’ because that would imply that antibiotics might harm you in some way. As a result of these restrictions, unless you spend a fair amount of time reading about the subject you may not be aware of many of the benefits of probiotics… Leyer notes… ‘Antibiotics… have a tremendously disruptive effect on the overall microbial community. They’ll kill the target organism that might be causing your infection… but they also do a lot of harm to the good bacterial populations… Studies have shown that when you co-administer probiotics with antibiotics and continue the probiotic administration even after stopping the antibiotic regimen, you’re quickly able to restore that microbial community to the healthy state it was prior to the antibiotic treatment.’ “
Whistleblower Testimony: “The Decline of Science at the FDA Has Become Unmanageable” — Published May 15, 2023 in BMJ: “The corruption of the FDA’s scientific culture remains the primary culprit driving the deterioration of safety and effectiveness standards. During my tenure at FDA, managers would admiringly speak of ‘crafting an approval’ … an act of scientific fabrication… FDA leadership’s continued hostility towards meaningful peer review, transparency, and accountability dims the prospect for institutional self-renewal.”
FDA Officials Were Aware of Bacterial Contamination in Infant Formula in Nov 2022, but Didn’t Remove it From Shelves Until Late Feb 2023 — “It’s stunning that it’s almost identical to what happened in 2021… Lessons have not been learned.” The contamination involves “the deadly pathogen that sparked the infant formula crisis last year.” See also: Politico and FDA
SSRIs Antidepressants Side Effects Include Violent Psychosis; “As lawsuits later showed, this violent behavior (and the frequent suicides that followed it) were observed throughout the SSRI clinical trials, but were covered up by the manufacturers and then the regulators (FDA).” — “SSRI antidepressants have a variety of horrendous side effects. These include sometimes causing the individual to become agitated, feeling they can’t be in their skin, turning psychotic, and occasionally becoming violently psychotic. During these psychoses, individuals can have out of body experiences where they commit lethal violence either to themselves or others. As lawsuits later showed, this violent behavior (and the frequent suicides that followed it) were observed throughout the SSRI clinical trials, but were covered up by the SSRI manufacturers and then the drug regulators (e.g., the FDA).”
82 Suicides from an Asthma “Medication." Okay with the FDA. — “An asthma medication has been linked to mental health issues such as depression, anxiety and aggression due to its significant binding to brain receptors. Since 1998, there have been 82 suicides associated with its use, prompting the FDA to add a black box warning in 2020. Despite the serious mental health risks, the FDA has not updated Singulair’s label to reflect these dangers, leading to criticism… The current manufacturer of Singulair maintains that it is safe, despite the mounting evidence and reports of adverse psychiatric effects from patients and health care professionals.”
FDA ‘Failing to Meet Safety Requirements’ Says House Energy & Commerce Committee — ” ‘FDA is not meeting important federal safety requirements to protect its employees and the public while also failing to prioritize scientific data quality delivered from FDA laboratories,’ House Energy & Commerce Committee says.”
Rather Than Being Transparent with Information to Verify Scientific Validation & Protection of American Interests, a FOIA Request Was Necessary to get Information from the FDA, but Still it Didn’t Comply & Had to Be Sued; The FDA Continued to Legally Resist Full Disclosure —“A group of more than 30 medical and public health professionals and scientists from Harvard, Yale, UCLA and other institutions sued the FDA in Sept 2021, after the agency failed to respond to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for ‘all data and information for the Pfizer Vaccine,’ including safety and effectiveness data, adverse reaction reports, and a list of active and inactive ingredients… On Oct. 17, the FDA filed a motion to throw out the lawsuit, arguing that the agency had ‘complied with its obligations under FOIA’ by conducting a ‘good faith search.’ … However, critics accused the FDA of withholding key information.”
Despite “Serious Side Effects of Covid-19 Vaccines” Known in October 2020, the FDA Shirked its Duty to Ensure Safety and Communicate Warnings — “To this day there is no black box warning for fatal vaccine syndromes such as myocarditis, blood clots, Gillian-Barre syndrome, etc. Why has the FDA failed to warn and protect the public?” See also: Covid-19 Injections: Heart Issues, Cancer, Sudden Deaths, More Harms
Former FDA Commissioner & Current Pfizer Board Member is ”The Embodiment of Conflicts of Interest and Regulatory Capture" and "Reveals that He Does Not Understand the State of Vaccine Science” — “Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA Commissioner and current Pfizer board member, issued dire warnings about ‘vaccine skepticism’ … Dr. Gottlieb portrayed himself as a champion of public health, but his statements were riddled with factual inaccuracies, oversights of critical scientific evidence, and an alarming disregard for emerging complexities in vaccine science.”
FDA Staffers Were Hired by Pharma Corporations that Produced Products They Were Charged with Overseeing — “Documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) reveal how two federal employees involved in the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine approval sought employment with Moderna… Two former FDA staffers who oversaw the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines now work at Moderna.”
Despite Being Tasked with Lowering Use of Antimicrobials on U.S. Farms & Claiming that it Has, the “FDA Plan to Get Antibiotics Out of Factory Farm Animals Is Failing” — “Using antimicrobials gives illness-causing bacteria a chance to develop ways to evade them — a problem that killed 1.14 million people globally in a single year, topping deaths from HIV and malaria combined… Antimicrobials on European farms have dropped by around 43% over nine years up to 2020 at which point use on the continent was over 80% lower than in the U.S… In contrast, routine use of antimicrobials is common on U.S. farms, particularly in intensive and confined operations where large numbers of animals are housed in close quarters and animal welfare and sanitation standards are lower… Wallinga says the FDA’s assertions that it has achieved large and sustained cuts in antimicrobial use and resistance are ‘disingenuous.’ “
While Rubber-Stamping Pharmaceuticals with Severe Adverse Events, the FDA Attacks Safe Medicines that Lessen the Need for Drugs and Do Not Profit Their Corporate Donors — Alliance for Natural Health Sues FDA to Stop U.S. Homeopathy Ban
FDA Assumed Control Over What Nature Freely Provides— The FDA assumed totalitarian control over the definition of medicine, requiring even freely available natural products to go through their expensive approval process and prohibiting caregivers from legally being able to communicate the effectiveness of natural, low-cost remedies such as herbs, foods and spices.
Government Insanity on Display: FDA Does a “Class II Recall” of 80,000 Pounds of Butter Because it’s Not Labeled as a Milk Product, While Waiting Decades Before Admitting Decongestants Don’t Work & Pulling Them off the Market — “In this week’s Monday Minute, we examine the FDA and the utter ridiculousness of two recent decisions from the agency. First, the FDA required Costco to recall nearly 80,000 pounds of butter because the label didn’t specify that the product contains milk. Butter is from a cow – of course it contains milk… This was a Class II recall, defined as a product that might cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or perhaps even rare but serious adverse events. Second, the FDA decided to pull a common medication (phenylephrine) off the market because it is ineffective as a nasal decongestant. This ingredient is in most cold and cough medications, such as Theraflu, Nyquil, Sudafed and others. What took them so long? This ingredient has literally been used for decades. Both of these become even more ridiculous knowing that FDA still has not pulled Covid jabs from the market, despite the astronomical number of deaths and adverse events.”
Regulatory Agencies Need to Make These Changes to Be Trustworthy — In March 2023, a university scheduled an event to “restore trust in the CDC and FDA.” Trust is earned through authenticity and honorable behavior. Therefore, as noted in this article, these agencies could make changes that include the following: acknowledge past mistakes, stop hiding data and be a champion for data transparency, engage in meaningful dialog rather than censor disagreement, be accountable to the public, reward and protect whistleblowers, eliminate liability protection for vaccine manufacturers, use VAERS as it was intended (to gather information on vaccine adverse effects and respond in ways that make such effects exceedingly rare or nonexistent), make all public health data publicly accessible to all at no charge, do not infringe on doctors’ ability to make independent decisions with each of their clients, hold public hearings on controversial treatments, investigate allegations of clinical trial fraud, eliminate incentives not tied to public interest.
Head of FDA’s CBER Responsible for Rapid Approval of Covid Vaccines
Marks [the head of CBER] had overseen the agency’s rapid review and approval of Covid-19 vaccines and treatments during the pandemic. Marks was also credited with coming up with the ‘Operation Warp Speed’ name for the effort to quickly develop vaccines during that time period. – The Epoch Times
See here for verifiable information that the vaccines that were rapidly approved have proven to be disastrous for human health. For example:
In 2020, the CDC knew that heart damage is an effect of Covid-19 vaccines. CDC and Pharma communicated about it in 2021, but suppressed this knowledge. Meanwhile, mandates went into effect worldwide. [source]
In 2021, it was known that vaccinated people were four times more likely to be infected. [source]
In January 2022, U.K. medical professionals communicated that evidence is clear that vaccines should not be mandated. [source]
In 2022, a study of 12.9 million vaccinated people showed vaccines and boosters have an effectiveness rate of zero by about a month after administration. [source]
In 2023, 325 autopsies were reviewed: 74% of sudden deaths were due to the vaccine. [source and source and source]
In 2023, research showed that risk of Covid-19 increased with the number of vaccine doses. [source]
Throughout the declared public health emergency, many reasonable and obvious questions went unanswered by the officials who had presumed authority for setting and enforcing sweeping policy. [source]
From the time Covid injections were unleashed on the public, there were reports of a skyrocketing incidence of heart inflammation, particularly in children and adolescents. [source and source and source and source]
In 2024, “a groundbreaking study… analyzed data from over 1.7 million children… and found that myocarditis and pericarditis occurred exclusively in vaccinated children. Not a single unvaccinated child in the study was diagnosed with these conditions.” [source and source and source and source]
“Covid-19 ‘vaccines’ are estimated to have killed more people than 121 Hiroshima nuclear bombings. FDA criteria for Class I recall and market withdrawal far exceeded.” [source]
In March 2025, FDA’s “top vaccine chief” expressed resentment about being pushed out, but had been an “unwavering champion” of fast tracking vaccine trials and “remained steadfast” in dismissing concerns. [source]
Source: 2011 conference presentation by University Prof. Donald W. Light, also published by ResearchGate, The Scope of Adverse Drug Reactions and the Risk Proliferation Syndrome.
FDA Corrupted and “Fundamentally Broken,” Say FDA Scientist Whistleblowers
The FDA is riddled with politics, conflicts of interest and outright corruption, and is, as the letter says, ‘fundamentally broken.’ Written by a group of scientists on FDA letter head — but with their names blacked out for fear of retaliation — the letter describes a nightmare of bungling and self-dealing among higher-ups at the drug safety agency. It begs Obama to step in and reform the shop… ‘Many other FDA managers who have failed to protect the American public, who have violated laws, rules, and regulations, who have suppressed or altered scientific or technological findings and conclusions, who have abused their power and authority, and who have engaged in illegal retaliation against those who speak out, have not been held accountable and remain in place.’ – CBS News, 2010
Where’s the FDA? “Many fluoride products… are flavored to taste like fruit or candy, and bear bright colors, cartoon characters, and illustrations of misleadingly large quantities of toothpaste… Six lawsuits with a total of 34 lead plaintiffs were filed in federal courts… against Colgate… Tom’s of Maine… Crest … Hello Products, [and others]”
Companies making fluoride-containing toothpastes and mouthrinses are improperly marketing their products as harmless and pleasant-tasting to very young children despite scientific research showing ingestion of the products could be dangerous to their health, according to allegations in a group of proposed class action lawsuits filed earlier this month… Ingestion of concentrated fluoride products can be dangerous across the board — especially for young children. Many fluoride products… are flavored to taste like fruit or candy, and bear bright colors, cartoon characters, and illustrations of misleadingly large quantities of toothpastes on toothbrushes, according to the lawsuits.”– The New Lede
The Government “Honor System” Protects Industry, Harms People & the Planet
Companies are operating under the honor system set up by the FDA while fighting to keep cheap chemicals in their products so they can be made inexpensively, thereby protecting profits. Unfortunately, the public pays for these cheaper products on the back end by spending thousands treating diseases triggered by overexposure to chemicals, which can build up in your system when you’re exposed to multiple products, such as personal care items, new furniture and carpeting and even clothing. Whelan points out the world knows formaldehyde causes cancer, yet manufacturers are not removing it from their products. In fact, the U.S. was caught using products with heavy levels of formaldehyde in environmentally damaged areas. For instance, trailer homes deployed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) along the Mississippi Gulf Coast after Hurricane Katrina were found to emit high levels of formaldehyde gas. In testing, 519 trailer and mobile homes were nearly 40 times customary exposure levels, triggering breathing difficulties, nose bleeds and persistent headaches. – Dr. Joseph Mercola & Jon Whelan
Government Schools Poison Children, Daily
Thirty million genetically modified school meals are served daily in America to our children. The testing of 43 school lunch samples shows: 93% of the school lunch items contained carcinogenic, endocrine disrupting, and liver disease-causing glyphosate. 74% of the samples contained at least one of 29 harmful pesticides. 4 veterinary drugs and hormones were found in 9 school lunches samples. 100% of the school lunch samples contained heavy metals. The majority of the samples were abysmally low in nutrients.” – Moms Across America, Sep 28, 2022
1 min — Jan 15, 2025, “Why is it that the Froot Loops sold in Canada and Europe are made with real ingredients while the ones sold in the U.S. are packed with artificial dyes and chemicals?”
FDA Took Legal & Regulatory Control Over What Nature Provides
According to the FDA’s legal definition, a drug is anything that ‘diagnoses, cures, mitigates, treats, or prevents a disease. The problem with this definition is that there are numerous substances, as readily available and benign as found on our spice racks, which have been proven by countless millennia of human experience to mitigate, prevent and in some cases cure disease… The FDA has assumed for itself Godlike power, requiring that its official approval be obtained before any substance can legally be used in the prevention and treatment of disease.The FDA’s legal-regulatory control therefore is totalitarian… what it does not explicitly permit as a medicine is implicitly forbidden. Historically the FDA has required new drugs undergo expensive and elaborate multi-phased clinical trials, which are out of the grasp of any ordinary interest who might want to demonstrate the efficacy of a non-patentable (and therefore unprofitable) herb, food or spice – April 23, 2019
Medicine is Big Business & Silences Free Speech: You Can’t Say Cherries Cure Gout Even if It’s True
We have entered an era where medicine no longer bears any resemblance to the art and science of healing. The doctor no longer facilitates the body’s innate self-healing capabilities with time, care, good nutrition and special help from our plant allies. To the contrary, medicine has transmogrified into a business enterprise founded on the inherently nihilistic principles of pure, unbridled capitalism, with an estimated 786,000 Americans dying annually from iatrogenic or medically-caused deaths… The herbs and foods themselves have now been both vilified as dangerous and lampooned as completely ineffectual, generating the ridiculous contradiction that … they are both impotent and unsafe. Given these circumstances confidence in the safety and efficacy of natural substances in the prevention and treatment of disease has not only waned, but the positive association between food and healing has been outright denied by medical authorities. It is illegal for non-doctors to make health claims for natural substances even if thousands of years of use in folk medicine and a vast emerging body of scientific research now confirms their benefits. You can’t say cherries cure gout even if its true. (truth is no longer the criteria that decides what you can or cannot say). – July 16, 2022
Regulatory & Professional Betrayal
As citizens of our countries, we’ve empowered and entrusted regulatory agencies to act on our behalf. While these organizations were specifically intended to be independent of industry, the evidence clearly shows that we’ve ceded our power to organizations that are, in fact, corrupted so thoroughly as to be no different from the corporate profiteers they’re beholden to.
Organizations that we’ve empowered with our money and allegiance include:
AHPRA — Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency
AMA — American Medical Association
CDC, ACIP & VAERS — U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention + Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices + Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System
ECHA & REACH — European Chemicals Agency + REACH Regulation
EPA — U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
FDA — U.S. Food and Drug Administration
FSA — U.K. Food Standards Agency
FSMB, MCNZ— Federation of State Medical Boards + Medical Council of New Zealand
FTC — U.S. Federal Trade Commission
GMC — U.K. General Medical Council
Health (Australia) — Department of Health and Aged Care + Science and Industry Technical Advisory Group
HHS, CICP, NTP & DGAC — U.S. Department of Health and Human Services + Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program + National Toxicology Program + Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee
MHRA — U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
NIH, ODS, DSHEA — U.S. National Institutes of Health + Office of Dietary Supplements + Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act
NHS — National Health Service of England
TGA, PBS, & PBAC — Therapeutic Goods Administration of Australia + Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme + Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee
USDA — U.S. Department of Agriculture
WHO — World Health Organization
To see evidence of what each of these “public servants” actually does, select links above or see here.
What to Do About It
By giving over our power to government agencies to act on our behalf, we the people are responsible for the actions of these agencies. As reams of evidence irrefutably show (below), these organizations are corrupt and do not protect the citizens and principled professionals who entrusted them.
Rather, they protect the corporations and powers that control them. Beyond just shirking their duty, these agencies enable and protect corporations that are "essentially psychopathic, being amoral and without conscience", thereby causing devastating harm to people and the planet.
In order to halt these harms and right the wrongs, we will need to know the truth about what these organizations have done. That's what this page offers: a curation of the evidence.
Taking our power back begins in how we choose food and medicine, for example. Reclaiming our collective power is possible by first refusing to support corrupt entities. And second, by creating collectives that retain human agency and responsibility without the same vulnerabilities that allowed these organizations to be "captured".
