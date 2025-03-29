CBER (Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research) — “CBER protects and advances the public health by ensuring that biological products are safe and effective and available to those who need them. CBER also provides the public with information to promote the safe and appropriate use of biological products.” [source] “Aside from vaccines, CBER also oversees allergenic products, blood products, and cellular, tissue, and gene therapies.” [source]

FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) — “The FDA is responsible for protecting the public health by ensuring the safety, efficacy, and security of human and veterinary drugs, biological products, and medical devices; and by ensuring the safety of our nation’s food supply, cosmetics, and products that emit radiation.” [source]

Independent researchers, who could provide an unbiased analysis of the side effects and associated harms of a drug, simply do not have access to it... 'really important information [is] what adverse reactions are real and which ones are coincidental... That data has been collated and paid for by taxpayers and governments across Europe... [and] given to the pharma companies and not to anyone else.' … [Pharmaceutical companies] are analysing it their way and then presenting their analysis and no one else has access to the raw data. This is crazy,' Craig says, pointing out that this is no way to really approach medicine. 'If you’re talking about people’s bodies and their lives and their health, things need to be way more open and transparent than that.'

The fact that the food industry and the agency responsible for regulating that industry are in lockstep when it comes to defending a possible carcinogen that millions of Americans are consuming every day is yet another example of the crony capitalism that is threatening our health and the health of our children.

Independent testing has found hundreds of popular personal care items in the US to be contaminated with benzene, a highly carcinogenic chemical… Decades of research has found no safe levels of benzene exposure because it’s so toxic at very low levels. The petroleum-based chemical “causes cancer”… [and] has also been shown to harm the central nervous system and reproductive organs. The US banned benzene’s use as an ingredient nearly 45 years ago… Advocates took aim at the FDA for failing to do more to protect the public.

Titanium Dioxide, Banned in Europe is One of the Most Common Food Additives in the U.S. “Titanium dioxide, a food additive in chewing gum, cakes, candies, breads and ice cream, is linked to a wide range of adverse health effects, particularly genotoxicity (a precursor to cancer) and intestinal inflammation. It is banned in the European Union but found all over grocery shelves in the U.S.”

A Cancer-Causing Additive Put in Baked Goods for Decades in the U.S. is Banned in Many Countries — “Potassium bromate is commonly used as a food additive in baked goods, including breads, pastries, bagels, and crusts. It has been linked to various cancers, along with thyroid disease, kidney damage, gut irritation and reproductive abnormalities. In 1999, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), categorized potassium bromate as “possibly carcinogenic to humans.” It has been banned as a food additive in Europe since 1990, in Canada since 1994, and in India since 2016. Other countries that have banned potassium bromate include Nigeria, Brazil, Argentina, South Korea, Peru, China, and Sri Lanka.”

U.S. Food System Far More Corrupted than Other Countries — This article demonstrates how products with the same name have different ingredients in the U.S. vs the U.K., including the addition of corn syrup to the U.S. version of Heinz ketchup, for example.

Hundreds of Unnatural Ingredients in American Food System — “Hundreds of novel ingredients never encountered by human physiology are now found in nearly 60 percent of the average adult’s diet and nearly 70 percent of children’s diets in the United States… The unprecedented consumption of these ultra-processed foods in the standard American diet may be the new ‘silent’ killer.”

“Testing Reveals High Levels of Toxic Heavy Metals in Baby Formula, and Toxic Chemicals in Gluten-Free Foods” — “As usual, the FDA has not been doing its job. Private organizations stepped in, did lab testing, and discovered the poisoning of our children.”

FDA Took No Action on Toxic Metals & Uranium in Infant Formula — “Two out of the four formulas subjected to testing by the FDA yielded concerning results, showing the presence of toxic metals and even radioactive uranium. Despite these alarming findings, no discernible actions were taken by the FDA in response to this critical issue.”

Risks Associated With Genetically Engineered Foods Ignored By The FDA — “By slipping it into our food without our knowledge, without any indication that there are genetically modified organisms in our food, we are now unwittingly part of a massive experiment. . . . Essentially, the FDA has said that genetically modified organisms, or food, are basically not much different from regular food, and so they’ll be treated in the same way. The problem is this: Geneticists follow the inheritance of genes, in what we call a vertical fashion . . . [but] what biotechnology allows us to do is to take this organism, and move it, what we call horizontally, into a totally unrelated species.”

U.S. Food Manufacturers Can Label a Product “Whole Grain” Even if Only 51% of it Actually Is — “So you have no way to know how much you are actually getting.”

Farmed Salmon Are a Toxic ‘Junk Food’ — “Salmon farming is a disaster both for the environment and for human health, and tests show farmed salmon is about five times more toxic than any other food tested. In animal feeding studies, mice fed farmed salmon developed obesity and diabetes — effects researchers believe are related to toxic exposures. Besides pesticides and antibiotics used in fish farming, the most significant source of toxic exposure is the dry pellet feed, which contains dioxins, PCBs and other toxic pollutants. Farmed salmon also does not have the nutritional profile of wild salmon, containing more than three times more omega-6 fat than wild salmon, which further skews rather than corrects most people’s omega-3 to omega-6 ratio.”

90% of U.S. Cheese Contains GMO Made by Pfizer — “Rennet is used as a clotting agent to curdle the milk into cheese, separating the liquid parts of milk from the solids. Pfizer makes a genetically modified rennet, but because of a labeling loophole, cheese containing Pfizer’s rennet does not have to be labeled as containing a genetically modified organism.”

“Just Eggs” Isn’t Eggs at All — “How do they get away with it? How can they be selling a product labelled ‘Just Eggs’ and now, ‘Just Eggs-Folded,’ that doesn’t contain a single egg. In fact, the first two products of “Just Eggs” are mung beans and canola oil… Farmers, ranchers, backyard chicken raisers, and all hungry people are on the front lines of the food wars.”

Nutella Advertising vs. Reality — “Advertised as a hazelnut spread with a touch of chocolate, Nutella actually contains a large dose of refined sugar and refined palm oil, both with known carcinogenic properties.”

Ultra-Pasteurization Robs Milk of Its Nutrients — Processing and storing “massive amounts of milk produced by factory farms robs it of its natural nutrients — but today, unprocessed milk is making a comeback.”

More on Milk Processing — “A 2019 study from China found that all forms of milk processing tested caused ‘formation of protein oxidation products which impair spatial learning and memory in rats.’ … As noted by Fallon, ultrapasteurization exposes the milk to far higher heat than boiling (284 F compared to 212 F). So, clearly, ultrapasteurized milk doesn’t even come close to real milk… Damaged milk proteins may contribute to allergic reactions, Fallon notes, and milk allergy is now commonplace. An estimated 20 Americans die each year from anaphylactic shock caused by conventional milk — a shocking reminder of just how far modern milk has strayed from real, raw milk, which rarely causes any allergic reactions.”

Chemicals Leaking from Plastic Food Packaging Harmful to Health — “Norwegian researchers reported that chemicals leaching from plastic food packaging may cause more concerning and widespread harm to health than previously realized, including developmental problems and hormone-related cancers.”

61 Unauthorized ‘Forever Chemicals’ Found in Food Packaging — This March 2024 article in the Scientific American highlights a global study that “identified 61 PFAS chemicals in food packaging that are not authorized for use in such products.”

Harvard Legal Scholar Showed, "in Meticulous Detail" How the FDA's Approval Process is Absolutely Not the "Gold Standard" of Drug Regulation — "Senators repeatedly hailed the FDA as the 'gold standard' of drug regulation—a phrase meant to reassure the public that approved drugs are significantly effective. But this claim is an illusion. In 2013, Jonathan J. Darrow, a Harvard legal scholar and expert in drug regulation, published a scathing analysis... exposing the reality behind this phrase. Darrow’s paper, Pharmaceutical Efficacy: The Illusory Legal Standard, meticulously details how the FDA’s approval process does not require drugs to be meaningfully effective—only that they show some effect, no matter how trivial. Since then, the problem has only worsened."

Using “Standard Procedure,” the FDA Colluded with Pharma Companies to Weaken FDA Standards & Oversight — In Jan 2016, Dr. Michael Carome, MD wrote, “It should be unimaginable that FDA leaders would collude with [a pharmaceutical company trade association] to write legislation to weaken the agency’s regulatory oversight and approval standards… That such collusion between the FDA and industry is ‘standard procedure’ for the agency is alarming. This collaboration must cease immediately, and an independent investigation is needed to uncover how such collusion occurred in the first place.” Defending its collaboration, the FDA said that the agency’s meetings with the industry trade group were “standard procedure.” See also: Inside Health Policy and Robert Califf’s FDA with Maddie Bannon

FDA Routinely Approves Drugs That Kill — In 2001, esteemed medical journalist Linda Marsa wrote in the LA Times, “Adverse drug reactions have reached epidemic proportions, killing more people each year than die on the nation’s highways, and doing serious damage to millions more.”

Pharma Manipulates Data and FDA Approves It — “The FDA approval of Prozac [an antidepressant] was based on… statistical manipulations and data pooling. Out of fourteen controlled study protocols submitted, only three showed beneficial effects while the majority demonstrated no positive effect. When individual studies failed, Eli Lilly was allowed to pool data from separate negative studies and exclude certain negative results to achieve statistical significance.”

FDA’s “Safety Testing” is Fraudulent, Approving Vaccines without Using True Controls — “Refusal to include true controls in safety testing is scientific fraud. As a general rule, vaccines are not tested against true controls i.e. compared against subjects who are not exposed to other known toxins or other vaccines. The current art of vaccine ‘safety testing’ includes the outright fraud of injecting the so-called ‘placebo controls’ with other vaccines and/or other toxic vaccine ingredients that are known to cause biological effects… This is the outrageously fraudulent scheme by which vaccines are FDA ‘approved’ and marketed with the false slogan ‘safe’ or ‘relatively safe’ – as compared to the fake placebo controls or as compared to the 99.74% vaccine-exposed population.”

Pfizer Hid Safety Issues with Covid Vaccines — October, 2023: “Every month since December 2021, the FDA has been required to release thousands of pages of documents… Pfizer is finally including safety reports in their latest document release… Pfizer’s September 2021 Safety Report includes data on incidence of myocarditis, among other serious adverse events.” [See here for extensive reporting and documented research on heart issues.]

“Ultrasound Harms are Dose-Dependent. Despite Safety Concerns, the FDA Raised Permissible Levels Eightfold” — “Evidence shows early fetuses are especially vulnerable to ultrasound, with trials in China that gave ultrasound before abortions revealing clear damage to fetal tissues. Ultrasound harms are dose-dependent. In 1992, despite safety concerns, the FDA raised permissible U.S. levels eightfold… The benefits of prenatal ultrasounds are often exaggerated, leading to unnecessary treatments that harm both mothers and infants.”

FDA Engages in Blatantly “Unscientific Actions” — “The point of all this is not to expose remdesivir as being ineffective, as the cited studies do that. Rather, this debacle is an indictment of the FDA’s unscientific actions that were contrary to its statutory requirements… The evidence indicates that the FDA likely acted irresponsibly because they felt shielded by the Chevron deference.“

FDA Covers Up Drug Harms for Pharma’s Benefit — “The SSRI antidepressants are some of the most harmful medications on the market, but also some of the most profitable. Since their discovery, a deluge of data has shown that they are incredibly unsafe, and as one whistleblower testified, overt bribery was needed for the first SSRI, Prozac, to be approved. While the FDA initially tried to stop Prozac, once Bush came to power (as his family was in bed with Prozac’s manufacturer), the FDA reversed course. Since that time, the FDA has gone to extreme lengths to cover up the harms of antidepressants.”

FDA is Corrupted and “Fundamentally Broken,” Say FDA Whistleblowers — “The FDA is riddled with politics, conflicts of interest and outright corruption, and is, as the letter says, ‘fundamentally broken.’ [The letter was] written by a group of scientists on FDA letterhead — but with their names blacked out for fear of retaliation.”

“FDA Blew Off Scheduled Meetings With Covid Vaccine Injury Victims” — “Private emails obtained by Children’s Health Defense via a FOIA request reveal more evidence that government officials knew of, and were concerned about Covid-19 vaccine adverse events, but that they eventually stopped corresponding with vaccine injury victims.

FDA Prevents Professionals From Telling the Truth— “The FDA restricts supplement makers from making certain health claims; for example, you cannot market a probiotic saying, ‘This is useful to take after an antibiotic,’ because that would imply that antibiotics might harm you in some way. As a result of these restrictions, unless you spend a fair amount of time reading about the subject you may not be aware of many of the benefits of probiotics… Leyer notes… ‘Antibiotics… have a tremendously disruptive effect on the overall microbial community. They’ll kill the target organism that might be causing your infection… but they also do a lot of harm to the good bacterial populations… Studies have shown that when you co-administer probiotics with antibiotics and continue the probiotic administration even after stopping the antibiotic regimen, you’re quickly able to restore that microbial community to the healthy state it was prior to the antibiotic treatment.’ “

Whistleblower Testimony: “The Decline of Science at the FDA Has Become Unmanageable” — Published May 15, 2023 in BMJ: “The corruption of the FDA’s scientific culture remains the primary culprit driving the deterioration of safety and effectiveness standards. During my tenure at FDA, managers would admiringly speak of ‘crafting an approval’ … an act of scientific fabrication… FDA leadership’s continued hostility towards meaningful peer review, transparency, and accountability dims the prospect for institutional self-renewal.”

SSRIs Antidepressants Side Effects Include Violent Psychosis; “As lawsuits later showed, this violent behavior (and the frequent suicides that followed it) were observed throughout the SSRI clinical trials, but were covered up by the manufacturers and then the regulators (FDA).” — “SSRI antidepressants have a variety of horrendous side effects. These include sometimes causing the individual to become agitated, feeling they can’t be in their skin, turning psychotic, and occasionally becoming violently psychotic. During these psychoses, individuals can have out of body experiences where they commit lethal violence either to themselves or others. As lawsuits later showed, this violent behavior (and the frequent suicides that followed it) were observed throughout the SSRI clinical trials, but were covered up by the SSRI manufacturers and then the drug regulators (e.g., the FDA).”

82 Suicides from an Asthma “Medication." Okay with the FDA. — “An asthma medication has been linked to mental health issues such as depression, anxiety and aggression due to its significant binding to brain receptors. Since 1998, there have been 82 suicides associated with its use, prompting the FDA to add a black box warning in 2020. Despite the serious mental health risks, the FDA has not updated Singulair’s label to reflect these dangers, leading to criticism… The current manufacturer of Singulair maintains that it is safe, despite the mounting evidence and reports of adverse psychiatric effects from patients and health care professionals.”

FDA ‘Failing to Meet Safety Requirements’ Says House Energy & Commerce Committee — ” ‘FDA is not meeting important federal safety requirements to protect its employees and the public while also failing to prioritize scientific data quality delivered from FDA laboratories,’ House Energy & Commerce Committee says.”

Former FDA Commissioner & Current Pfizer Board Member is ”The Embodiment of Conflicts of Interest and Regulatory Capture" and "Reveals that He Does Not Understand the State of Vaccine Science” — “Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA Commissioner and current Pfizer board member, issued dire warnings about ‘vaccine skepticism’ … Dr. Gottlieb portrayed himself as a champion of public health, but his statements were riddled with factual inaccuracies, oversights of critical scientific evidence, and an alarming disregard for emerging complexities in vaccine science.”

Despite Being Tasked with Lowering Use of Antimicrobials on U.S. Farms & Claiming that it Has, the “FDA Plan to Get Antibiotics Out of Factory Farm Animals Is Failing” — “Using antimicrobials gives illness-causing bacteria a chance to develop ways to evade them — a problem that killed 1.14 million people globally in a single year, topping deaths from HIV and malaria combined… Antimicrobials on European farms have dropped by around 43% over nine years up to 2020 at which point use on the continent was over 80% lower than in the U.S… In contrast, routine use of antimicrobials is common on U.S. farms, particularly in intensive and confined operations where large numbers of animals are housed in close quarters and animal welfare and sanitation standards are lower… Wallinga says the FDA’s assertions that it has achieved large and sustained cuts in antimicrobial use and resistance are ‘disingenuous.’ “

While Rubber-Stamping Pharmaceuticals with Severe Adverse Events, the FDA Attacks Safe Medicines that Lessen the Need for Drugs and Do Not Profit Their Corporate Donors — Alliance for Natural Health Sues FDA to Stop U.S. Homeopathy Ban

FDA Assumed Control Over What Nature Freely Provides— The FDA assumed totalitarian control over the definition of medicine, requiring even freely available natural products to go through their expensive approval process and prohibiting caregivers from legally being able to communicate the effectiveness of natural, low-cost remedies such as herbs, foods and spices.

Government Insanity on Display: FDA Does a “Class II Recall” of 80,000 Pounds of Butter Because it’s Not Labeled as a Milk Product, While Waiting Decades Before Admitting Decongestants Don’t Work & Pulling Them off the Market — “In this week’s Monday Minute, we examine the FDA and the utter ridiculousness of two recent decisions from the agency. First, the FDA required Costco to recall nearly 80,000 pounds of butter because the label didn’t specify that the product contains milk. Butter is from a cow – of course it contains milk… This was a Class II recall, defined as a product that might cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or perhaps even rare but serious adverse events. Second, the FDA decided to pull a common medication (phenylephrine) off the market because it is ineffective as a nasal decongestant. This ingredient is in most cold and cough medications, such as Theraflu, Nyquil, Sudafed and others. What took them so long? This ingredient has literally been used for decades. Both of these become even more ridiculous knowing that FDA still has not pulled Covid jabs from the market, despite the astronomical number of deaths and adverse events.”