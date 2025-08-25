In 2021, I reviewed the "disinformation dozen" list and found that five were extremely significant in my life, providing evidence-based information on health subjects of great importance.
More than 800 Covid whistleblowers + professionals who were subjected to attacks on their character and livelihood for communicating or acting independently of the Covid narrative
An Attack on Integrity
The “Disinformation Dozen”
More than 800 Covid Whistleblowers (Professionals)
Context
Healing modalities that don’t benefit the medical industry have been underutilized, suppressed, and disparaged, and providers who are perceived as a threat to establishment markets have been condemned, intimidated and attacked. See Cancer Treatment Suppression for verifiable evidence.
Here I’m highlighting other examples of professionals who were subjected to attacks on their character and livelihood — in this case for communicating or acting independently of the Covid narrative.
The “Disinformation Dozen” covered below is just the tip of the iceberg. Many more waves of professionals became targets including Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. William Makis among many others. I welcome your referrals to links documenting what happened to these and other whistleblowers and independent thinkers. (I think it’s important to have access to curations like this because it puts individual facts into a greater context.)
In March 2021, an organization called Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) targeted 13 people, labeling them "leading online anti-vaxxers" and the "Disinformation Dozen." Six are medical doctors and the others are independent reporters and researchers. They were subjected to extensive suppression and censorship of their speech.
Just twelve anti-vaxxers are responsible for almost two-thirds of anti‑vaccine content circulating on social media platforms. This new analysis of content posted or shared to social media over 812,000 times between February and March uncovers how a tiny group of determined anti-vaxxers is responsible for a tidal wave of disinformation—and shows how platforms can fix it by enforcing their standards.. Individuals were selected based upon their high social media followings and high volume production of anti-vaccine content. – CCDH
In 2021, I reviewed the list of people and was struck by three things:
Five people on the list were extremely significant in my life, providing evidence-based information on health subjects of great importance. As a result, it was obvious that the agenda behind the creation of this list didn’t have my best interest in mind. So rather than questioning the integrity of these people as the censorship powers intended, I gave them more attention, honing in on what was being so actively suppressed, and I investigated the people I hadn’t previously been familiar with.
CCDH specifically pointed out that these people had high reach, making it clear that 1) many people listen to them and 2) the powers behind the Covid narrative found this to be an unacceptable threat to their power and influence.
Before this list was published, I had already been aware of SIGNIFICANT suppression of Dr. Joseph Mercola and Sayer Ji’s GreenMedInfo. The Disinformation Dozen list was an obvious escalation of that effort, with outright disparagement of these people and their integrity, and public calls for censorship. While I was initially dismayed by the stepped-up attacks, eventually I became gratified that this obvious tyranny made it easier for more people to become aware of the previously less visible war on independent voices.
It can be extremely informative to review some of the historical record on people who are attacked by mainstream sources, and to listen to them for yourself. In an effort to make your research easier, here’s additional information on some of the targeted professionals.
These people were targeted as the Disinformation Dozen:
Berenson, Alex — Independent reporter, former New York Times journalist, Yale University graduate, author of Pandemia — link
Bollinger, Ty and Charlene — Founders of The Truth About Cancer and The Truth About Vaccines — link
Brogan, Dr. Kelly MD — Holistic Psychiatrist, Author of A Mind of Your Own: The Truth About Depression and how Women Can Heal Their Bodies to Reclaim Their Lives — link
Buttar, Dr. Rashid A. — Medical Doctor and father of vaccine-injured child — 10-min video and 7-min video and 5-min video
Elizabeth, Erin — Independent reporter — link
Islam, Rizza — 2-min video and link
Jenkins, Kevin — CEO of Urban Global Health Alliance — 5-min video
Ji, Sayer — Founder of GreenMedInfo and author of Regenerate — link
Kennedy Jr., Robert F. — Founder of, and Chief Legal Counsel for, Children’s Health Defense, author of Thimersoal: Let the Science Speak, author of The Real Anthony Fauci, author of A Letter to Liberals: Censorship and Covid: An Attack on Science and American Ideals
Mercola, Dr. Joseph — Osteopathic Medical Doctor, Founder of Mercola.com — link
Northrup, Dr. Christiane MD — Author of Women’s Bodies, Women’s Wisdom — link
Tapper, Dr. Ben DC — Specializes in epigenetics and vaccination reactions — link and link
Tenpenny, Dr. Sherri — Osteopathic Medical Doctor, former Emergency Medicine physician and Director of a Level II Trauma center — link
See Also
Oct 24, 2024 — Group Behind ‘Disinformation Dozen’ Sought to ‘Kill Musk’s Twitter,’ Launch ‘Black Ops’ Against RFK Jr. “Thacker told The Defender these new revelations show that CCDH is ‘using politics to weaponize the idea of what misinformation is’.” — Children’s Health Defense link
Another Example
Meryl Nass, MD is an internal medicine physician and was the first person in the world to prove that an epidemic (anthrax in Rhodesia) was due to biological warfare, in 1992. She has given six Congressional testimonies regarding anthrax, biological warfare, Gulf War syndrome and vaccine safety, and has consulted for the Cuban Ministry of Health, the World Bank and the Director of National Intelligence. Since the Covid pandemic began, she has written detailed articles regarding the suppression of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin for treatment of Covid, the coverup of Covid’s lab origin, and how the WHO’s proposed pandemic treaty and amendments will lead to more pandemics. She is an advisor to Children’s Health Defense… Her medical license was suspended in January 2022 for providing early Covid treatment and spreading alleged vaccine misinformation. She has been writing and speaking on all things Covid, and is now focused on the BioSecurity Agenda of the W.H.O. and its goal to wrest sovereignty from individual nations under the guise of pandemic preparedness. – Broken Truth, Sep 16, 2024
A summary list of professionals who have served as whistleblowers by publicly testifying to issues with information or protocols related to Covid-19, Bird Flu, MPox, “Virus X”, or the pandemic industry generally.
Aavitsland, Prof Preben MD — University of Oslo, Dept of Community Medicine; previously Managing Director, Dept of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at Norwegian Institute of Public Health link
Abdi-Kork, Dr. Yifat — Expert in Molecular Biology, Epidemiology link and link
Abott, Staff Sgt Rick — Edmonton Police Officer link
Adil, Dr. Mohammad MBBS — Fellow of the Royal College of Edinburgh, UK and Ireland video at 02:58
Adolphe, Prof. Jane — link
Ajaz, Dr. Ali — Consultant Psychiatrist link
Alexander, Dr. G. Caleb MD — Professor, Dept of Epidemiology link
Alexander, Dr. Paul Elias — documentary
Alexander, Michael — Toronto Lawyer link
Alexander, Dr. Colin — Department of Journalism and Media, Nottingham Trent University link
Alkrinawi, Prof. Elian — Professor of Social Work link and link
Anderson, Christine — Member of EU Parliament link
Anderson, Paul — link
Andrew, Dr. Ray MD — link
Annakin, Julie, RN — Immunisation Specialist Nurse link
Apter, Dr. Robert MD — Emergency Medicine Specialist, 50 years experience link
Arai, Dr. Melissa PharmD — Pharmacist link
Ardis, Dr. Bryan — documentary and link and link
Arnaud, Jean Saint — Family physician specializing in obstetrics link
Asagra, Grace RN — video
Assagra, Washington Luiz — link
Astle, Dr. Abby MBBChir — General Practitioner, GP Trainer, GP Examiner link and link
Atkinson, Graham — Pharmacist, over 30 years within senior management of NHS (UK’s publicly-funded health systems) link and link
Atlas, Dr. Scott W. MD — link
Auburn, Helen, Dip ION, MBANT, CNHC — Registered Nutritional Therapist link
Ayling, Jen — Psychotherapeutic Counsellor link
Babecoff, Dr. Ron — Biotechnology, Licensed veterinarian, Master of Entrepreneurship and Innovation (MEI) from ISEMI link and link
Baldi, Fernando — link
Banoun, Hélène — Graduate in Pharmacy, Biology option and Former Intern at Hospitals in Paris link
Barak, Avi — 2 min video and written transcription
Barak, Prof. Mira — Professor of Medical Sciences, head of Medical Laboratory Sciences at Zefat Academic College. link and link
Bardosh, Dr. Kevin — Division of Infection Medicine, University of Edinburgh link and 33-min video
Barke, Dr. Jeff — documentary
Barker, Dr. Bret DNP, RN — Extensive experience with Covid-19 patients video and book
Bartlett, Dr. Richard — link
Bazell, Poppy RN — video
Bazlinton, Dr. Michael, MBChB, MRCGP, DCH — General Practitioner link
Beaudoin Sr., John — Electrical Engineer, author of The Real CDC: Public Health Crimes 2020-2022 link and link and link and link
Beaudry, Dean — Risk Management Specialist link
Bell, Dr. David — Public Health Physician, former World Health Organization (WHO) officer and scientist link and link and link
Bell, Dr. David, MBBS, PhD, FRCP(UK) — Public Health Physician link
Bell, Dr. Mark A, MBChB, MRCP(UK), FRCEM — Consultant in Emergency Medicine link
Bell, Dr. Michael D, MBChB, MRCGP — retired General Practitioner link and link
Bell, Dr. Nick, BMSc(Hons), MBChB, FRCSEd, FRCA, FFPMRCA — retired Consultant Anaesthetist link
Bell, Sir John — “Testing Tsar” to Boris Johnson and member of Vaccines Taskforce link and link
Benjamin, Dr. Georges C. MD — Executive Director of the American Public Health Association link
Benn (or Stabell-Benn), Christine S. — link
Bentwich, Prof. Zvi — Professor of Medicine, specialist in Clinical Immunology and Infectious Diseases link and link
Bergman, Dr. John — link
Berkowitz, Dr. Keith MD — Internal Medicine Physician, treated 200 Covid-vaccine-injured patients link and link
Bethel, Marion — Police officer link
Betz, Prof. David — Department of War Studies, King’s College London link
Bhakdi, Prof. Sucharit MD — Microbiologist focused on Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Professor of Medical Microbiology link and link and link and link and link
Bhatia, Dr. Rajiv MD, MPH — Physician, Expertise in epidemiology, health equity practice, and health impact assessment of public policy, former Deputy Health Officer for 18 yrs link
Bhattacharya, Dr. Jay MD, PhD — Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at Stanford, in Nov 2024, appointed Director of National Institutes of Health (NIH) link and link
Bhattacharya, Jay — Professor of Medicine at Stanford link
Bigtree, Del — documentary and link and link
Binder, Dr. Thomas — Cardiologist, specialises in internal medicine, cardiology and respiratory infections link
Black, Dr. Alan — retired Pharmaceutical Physician link
Blase’, Dr. Brian C. PhD — link
Blaylock, Dr. Russell — retired Neurosurgeon link and link and link and link
Blondheim, Dr. Orna — Specialist in Pediatrics and Neonatology as well as Director of Health Systems link and link
Bohémier, Myriam — Lawyer link
Bossche, Dr. Geert Vanden PhD — link and video and video and link
Bostom, Dr. Andrew MD — Epidemiologist, Clinical Trialist, Research Physician link and link
Bosworth, Dr. Annette (Dr. Boz) — link
Bowden, Dr. Mary Talley MD — Board-Certified Otolaryngologist (Ear, Nose and Throat specialist) and Sleep Medicine specialist video and link and link and link and link
Boyle, Dr. Francis PhD — Harvard educated law professor, drafted the 1989 Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act that passed both houses of Congress unanimously link
Braden, Dr. Laura — Immunologist link
Bramble, Dr. David MD — Consultant Psychiatrist link
Breese, Dr. Gillian, BSc, MB ChB, DFFP, DTM&H — General Practitioner link
Bregar, Dr. Barry — Orthomolecular/Integrative Medical Doctor link
Breggin, Dr. Peter MD — Psychiatrist, author of 70 scientific publications and 20+ books link and video and book
Bremner, Prof. Stephen — Professor of Medical Statistics link
Brick, Dr. Carlton — School of Education and Social Science link
Bridges, Dr. Ian, MBBS — retired General Practitioner link
Bridle, Dr. Byram — Immunologist who worked on Covid vaccines link and link
Brierly, Dr. Emma, MBBS, MRCGP — General Practitioner link
Brierly, Dr. Emma — General Practitioner link
Briggs, Prof. Daniel — Department of Criminology and Sociology link
Brighthope, Prof Ian — retired Medical Practitioner with over 40 years experience in natural and integrative medicine link and link
Bristow, Dr. Jennie — Department of Sociology link
Broadbend, Russell MP — Member of Parliament link
*Brogan, Dr. Kelly MD — link
Brookes, Prof. Anthony J — Department of Genetics and Genome Biology link and link and link
Brostrom, Soren — Head of the Danish Ministry of Health link
Brown, Dr. Ronald B. PhD — Doctorate in Public Health Science and Doctorate in Organizational Behavior link
Brown, Prof. Garrett Wallace — Chair in Global Health Policy, School of Politics and International Relations link
Buckhaults, Dr. Phillip PhD — USC Professor, Doctorate in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology video
Buckland, Dr. Christian PsychD — Chairman of UK Council for Psychotherapy link
Buckley, Shawn — Constitutional Lawyer in Canada specializing in the Food and Drug Act link
Bukacek, Dr. Annie — Physician, over 30 years experience video
Bulford, Corporal Daniel — Corporal, in Royal Canadian Mounted Police for 15 years link no longer available
Bunni, Mr. John, MBChB (Hons), Dip Lap Surg, FRCS [ASGBI Medal] — Consultant Colorectal and General Surgeon link
Burnett, Nichola — link
Burton, Dr. Elizabeth, MBChB — retired General Practitioner link
Bush, Dr. Zach MD — documentary
*Buttar, Dr. Rashid A. — documentary
Cahill, Prof. Dolores — Molecular Biologist & Immunologist video at 04:40
Caly, Leon — link
Campbell, Cindy — Nursing Academic link
Campbell, Dr. John PhD — retired Nurse Teacher, PhD focused on developing learning resources for nurses link
Campbell, Prof. David — Professor of Law link
Canaday, Dr. Peter — 1.25 hr video
Carman, Dr. Kristina ND — Naturopathic Doctor, Functional Medicine Practitioner link
Carmi, Prof. Emerita Rivka — Professor of Medicine, Specialist in Pediatrics, Neonatology and Medical Genetics link and link
Carnwath, Dr. Thomas, MBBCh,MA, FRCPsych, FRCGP — consultant psychiatrist link
Carter, Rebecca MPH — link
Cartland, Dr. David, MBChB, BMedSci — General Practitioner link and link
Carvallo, Dr. Hector PhD — Specialist in Endocrinology link
Cassels, Alan — Public Administrator link
Castledon, Peter — Actuary (professional with advanced mathematical skills) link
Catton, Mike G. — link
Caude, Dr. Alexandra Henrion — link
Chaillot, Pierre — Statistician and author of “Covid— 19, Ce Que Revelent Les Chiffres Officiels” link
Chamberlain, Angela, Bsc (Hons) — Midwife link
Chambers, Dr. Pete C. — Surgeon and retired LTC Green Beret in U.S. Special Operations link
Chamie, Juan J. — link
Chan, Dr. Peter, BM, MRCS, MRCGP, NLP — General Practitioner, Functional medicine practitioner link and link
Chan, Greg — Family Physician link
Chandler, Dr. Bob — Medical doctor, author of DailyClout Pfizer reports about pregnancy, birth rates, and vaccine adverse events in children link
Changizi, Dr. Mark PhD — Theoretical Neurobiology Scientist, Assistant Professor at Rensselaer link
Chaufan, Prof. Claudia MD — link
Chiesa, Dr. Marco, MD, FRCPsych — Consultant Psychiatrist, Visiting Professor link
Chin, Dr. Justin — ER physician link
Chinnavaso, Laura — Medical Professional link
Chong, Daniel — link
Chossudovsky, Prof. Michel PhD — Professor of Economics (emeritus), Founder and Director of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG) link and link
Choujounian, Sarah RN — Co-founder, Frontline Nurses 39-min video and 31-min video and link
Christensen, Catherine — Litigation Lawyer representing Canadian Military veterans link
Christian, Dr. Francis — Surgeon link
Christian, Dr. Francis MD — Surgeon and Professor of Surgery link and link
Clancy, Prof. Robert — Professor of Pathology and Medicine, Consulting Physician, Published Medical Researcher link
Claxton, Prof. Karl — Department of Economics link
Coates, Pastor James — Pastor Grace Life Church link
Cockayne, Michael RN — Occupational Health Practitioner link
Cockle, Matthew Evans — Researcher link
Coffey, Dr. Julie — General Practitioner link
Cole, Dr. Ryan N. MD — Board-Certified Pathologist, Chief Fellow in Surgical Pathology link and link and link and link and link and link and link and link
Coleman, Dr. Vernon — General Practitioner video at 03:55 and link and link
Colhoun, Dr. Helen — Professor of Medical Informatics and Epidemiology, Public Health Physician, expertise in risk prediction link
Collard, Gilbert — Member of the European Parliament link
Collins, Francis S. MD, PhD — former Director of NIH (National Institutes of Health) link
Collis, John RN — retired Specialist Nurse Practitioner link
Comaish, Mr. Ian F, MA, BM BCh, FRCOphth, FRANZCO — Consultant Ophthalmologist link
Comaish, Ian F — Consultant Ophthalmologist link
Cook, James, Bachelor of Nursing (Hons) — Master of Public Health (MPH), NHS Registered Nurse link
Cook, James RN, MPH — link
Cooper, Isabella — Doctoral Researcher link
Corbett, Mr. James — Investigative Reporter link
Corcoran, Dr. Elizabeth — Psychiatrist, Functional Medicine Doctor link
Cotton, Christine — Biostatistician, founder and research company director link
Couey, Dr. J.J. PhD — Academic Neurobiologist video at 24:00
Cowan, Dr. Tom MD — Medical Doctor link
Cox, Bobbie Ann Flower — Attorney link
Cox, Dr. R Zac — Holistic Dentist & Homeopath video at 05:34
Craig, Dr. Robert — School of Law link
Craig, Dr. Clare E. H. — Pathologist link and link and book and link
Crawford, Scott — Paramedic link
Critchley, Dr. David, BSc, PhD — Clinical Pharmacologist, Children’s Covid Vaccines Advisory Council link
Critchley, Dr. David PhD — 32 years in Pharmaceutical R&D link
Crow, Dr. Mary — link
Cuddon, Dr. Paul — Research Analyst link
Czech, Laureen — University Medical Faculty link
D’Adamo, Dr. Chris PhD — Assistant Professor, Department of Family and Community Medicine & Department of Epidemiology and Public Health link
Dalgleish. Prof. Angus MD, FRCP, FRACP — Professor of Oncology, Principal of the Institute for Cancer Vaccines and Immunotherapy, Consultant Oncologist link and video and link and link and link and link
Dalley, Kate — documentary
Davidson, Dr. Dion — Vascular surgeon link
Davidson, Gail — Extensive experience in international human rights law. Member of the Law Society of BC, retired status link
de Graaff, Marcel — Member of the European Parliament link
De Smet, Dr. Hilde — Medical Doctor in Belgium video at 00:50
Delgado, Ricardo — Biostatistician link
DeLong, Dr. Gayle PhD — link
Demaray, Laura — Nurse link
Demasi, Maryanne PhD — Investigative medical reporter, Doctorate in Rheumatology link and link and link
Denhaerynck, Kris — Researcher in Epidemiology, Public Health and Biostatistics link
Denis, Dr. Johan — Medical Doctor & Homeopath video at 07:35
Dennis, Prof. Charles — School of Business, Middlesex University link
Dennison, Dr. Matthew, MBBS, MRCGP, Dip IBLM — General Practitioner link
Dewbury, Dr. Christine, MBBS — retired General Practitioner link
Dewbury, Dr. Keith, MBBS, FRCR — retired Consultant Radiologist link
Dgani, Dr. Zeev — Director Of The Herzliya Hebrew Gymnasium link and link
Diaz, Dr. Alejandro — Pediatric Allergist, Immunologist link
Dix, Dr. Clive — former Chairman of the UK’s Vaccine Taskforce link
Donato, Francesca — Member of the European Parliament link
Donegan, Dr. Jayne MBBS, DRCOG, DCH, DFFP, MRCGP — Naturopathic Practitioner link
Donnellan, Dr. Rory — Pathologist video
Dore, Melissa — Licensed Nurse in Ontario Canada video
Doron, Dr. Shira MD — Infectious Disease Specialist, Hospital Epidemiologist link
Doshi, Dr. Peter — Associate Professor, University of Maryland School of Pharmacy, Senior Editor at the British Medical Journal link and link and link and link
Dowd, Edward — Wall Street executive, Blackrock portfolio manager link and link
Dowd, Prof. Kevin — link
Dretler, Dr. Robin Henry MD — link
Drivdahl-Smith, Dr. Christine — Family Physician link
Druce, Julian D. — link
Drummond, Gentner — Oklahoma Attorney General link
Drysdale, Ken — Commissioner Chairperson, National Citizens Inquiry in Canada link
Duncanson, Dr. Emily MD — link
Dunn, Neal — former Chief of Staff at Gulf Coast Hospital link
Dunne, Prof. Fionn — link
Duriseti, Dr. Ram MD, PhD — link and link and link and link and link and link
Durodie, Prof. Bill — Department of Politics, Languages and International Studies link
Eastwood, Dr. Jonathan, BSc, MBChB, MRCGP — General Practitioner link
Edeling, Dr. Herman — Neurosurgeon with over 40 years of experience link
Einhorn, Prof. Eti — Information In Financial Markets, Accounting link and link
Elgersma, Ingeborg Hess — Researcher, Norwegian Institute of Public Health link
Elhayany, Prof. Asher — Professor of Medicine, Specialist in Family Medicine and Public Administration link and link
Elstrom, Peter MPH — Researcher, Norwegian Institute of Public Health, Dept of Antibiotic Resistance and Infection Prevention link
Engler, Dr. Jonathan — DipPharmMed, Clinician, Barrister link and link and link
Engler, Dr. Jonathan, MBChB, LlB (Hons) — DipPharmMed link
Erickson, Dr. Dan — Emergency Physician link
Estrella, Laura RN — Cardiology Nurse video
Evans, Dr. Elizabeth — retired Medical Doctor video at 02:15 and link and link and link
Exley, Dr. Christopher, PhD, FRSB — Bioinoganic Chemist link
Fairclough, Prof. John A. — Orthopaedic Surgeon link
Faletič, Rado PhD — link
Fareed, Dr. George MD — former Harvard Professor link and link
Farrow, Prof. Douglas — link
Fenton, Prof. Norman Elliott PhD — Professor Emeritus of Risk, Mathematician, focuses on “quantifying risk and uncertainty using causal, probabilistic models that combine data and knowledge (Bayesian networks)” link and link and link and link and link and link and link and link
Ferdinandy, Peter — Medical Faculty link
Fiamengo, Prof. Janice — retired link
Fiechtner, Dr. Heinrich — Oncologist and previous Parliamentarian in Germany link
Fisher, Barbara Loe — documentary
Fisher, Harry — Paramedic video
Fitch, Lynn — Mississippi Attorney General link
Flack, Dr. John, BPharm, PhD — Retired Director of Safety Evaluation, Beecham Pharmaceuticals and Senior Vice-president for Drug Discovery SmithKline Beecham link
Flack, Dr. John PhD — retired Director of Safety Evaluation and retired Senior VP for Drug Discovery at big pharma companies link and link
Fleming, Richard — documentary
Flottorp, Signe Agnes MD, PhD — Researcher, Norwegian Institute of Public Health link
Flowers, Dr. Christopher MD — retired Cancer Specialist and Physician, previously Associate Professor and Researcher link and link and link
Floyd, Prof Alan — Professor of Education link
Fogel, Dr. Sylvia — Psychiatrist, Autism Expert and Psychiatrist at Massachusetts General Hospital, Instructor at Harvard link
Forbes, Dr. Anna — Medical Doctor in UK video at 06:00
Fornerod, Dr. Maarten — Molecular Biologist link
Forsyth, Dr. Charles MBBS — retired Integrative and Ecological Medicine Doctor link
Forte, Prof. Maximilian — link
Fosse, Dr. Nils R — Medical Doctor in Norway video at 01:50
Fox, Dr. Simon — Consultant in Infectious Diseases and Internal Medicine link
Fraiman, Dr. Joseph MD — Emergency Medicine Physician link and link and video and link
Franz, Susan RN — link
Fraser, Dr. Val — Education Adviser link
Frawley, Dr. Ashley — Centre for Parenting Culture Studies link
Freiheit, David — Lawyer and producer of “VivaFrei” podcasts link
Fretheim, Dr. Atle MD, PhD — Researcher, Norwegian Institute of Public Health link and link
Friedman, Dr. Eitan MD, PhD — Professor of Medicine, Tel-Aviv University link
Frijters, Prof. Paul — Department of Social Policy, London School of Economics link
Fryer, Prof Anthony PhD — Professor of Clinical Biochemistry link
Fukushima, Dr. Masanori — Oncologist and Professor video and link and link
Füllmich, Dr. Reiner — International Trial Lawyer who has successfully sued large corporations for fraudulent behavior link
Gabana, Dr. Theresa — former emergency room doctor link
Gaeta, Dr. Michael — link
Galloway, Scott — Marketing Professor at NYU link
Gandhi, Dr. Monica MD, MPH — Infectious disease physician link and link
Garcia, Dr. Emanuel E. MD— MD, Psychoanalyst, Psychiatrist link and link and link and link
Gatien, Maurice — Lawyer link
Gavish, Dr. Uri — Biomedical Consultant with expertise in algorithm analysis link
Gazda, Dr. Suzanne K. MD — More than 30 years experience link
Gerlach, Joachim — Head of Research and Development at Vedicinals, founded to provide Covid treatment protocol that covers conditions from early-onset SARS-CoV-2 infection to the management of all phases of Covid link
Gerlic, Prof. Motti — Dept of Clinical Microbiology and Immunology link
Gerry, Gayle, BSc(Hons), RGN — NHS Registered Nurse link
Gidet, Sophie, RM,DTN — Midwife link
Giesecke, Prof. Johan — Epidemiologist, Advisor to the Swedish government video
Gilboa, Dr. Keren Epstein — Phd in Developmental Psychology link
Gill, Dr. Bob MBChB, MRCGP — General Practitioner link and link
Gill, Dr. James MD — link
Gillespie, Julian — retired Barrister link
Gilthorpe, Prof. Jonathan PhD — Assoc Professor in Cell and Molecular Biology link
Giubilini, Dr. Alberto — Uehiro Centre for Practical Ethics, Oxford link
Golan, Prof. Dov — Professor of Medicine, specialist in Internal Medicine, clinical immunology, and medical management. link and link
Gold, Prof. Daniel — An expert in microbiology-parasitology link and link
Gomes, Dr. Gabriela — Professor, Mathematician with expertise in infectious disease epidemiology link
Gonek, Ms. Natasha — Investigator for Self Regulatory Agencies link
Gonzales, Dr. Maria — ER Medical Doctor video
Goodenowe, Dr. Dayan — Neuroscientist and Biochemical Researcher link and link
Goodman, Dr. Jenny, MA, MBChB — Ecological Medicine link
Gordon, Natalie Bjorklund — Geneticist and Epidemiologist link
Gotzsche, Dr. Peter — link
Grainger, Cheryl — Training consultant to the pharmaceutical industry link and link
Green, Chelsea — Publisher of many books by whistleblowers link
Green, Michael — documentary
Green, Prof. Toby — link
Greer, Dr. Steven E. MD — link
Greig, Dr. Cathy MBChB — General Practitioner link
Grey, Leighton — Litigation lawyer link
Grey, Sue — New Zealand Lawyer link
Grice, Dr. Kyle — Chiropractor link
Griffin, Tim — Arkansas Attorney General link
Grove, Dr. Peter — Former Chair UK Department of Health’s Senior Economic & Analytical Review Committee (IASRC) link
Gruber, Dr. Marion — Director of FDA’s Office of Vaccine Research and Review link and link
Grus, Helen — Police Detective, more than 20 years in policing link
Guetzkow, Dr. Josh PhD — Senior Lecturer in Law link and link and link
Gunn, Liz — New Zealand Politician link
Gupta, Dr. Sunetra — Professor and Epidemiologist at Oxford link and link
Gupta, Sandeep — link
Gutschi, Maria — Academic Pharmacist and researcher link
Haggett, Dr. Ali PhD — Mental Health Professor link and link and link
Hale, Dr. Stephen — Internist link
Hall, Sue Parker — Counselling & Supervision, EMDR practitioner, Psychotherapist link
Halpin, David, MB BS, FRCS — Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, retired link
Halpin, Dr. David — retired Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgeon link
Hambler, Mr. Clive — Department of Biology, xford link
Hammond, Prof. Philip — Department of Media & Communications link
Hanke, Steve PhD — Professor, Johns Hopkins link
Hannan, Dr. Amir — General Practitioner in UK link
Hanvey, Neale — Member of Parliament link
Haran, Prof. Gilad — Professor in the Department of Chemical and Biological Physics at the Weizmann Institute of Science. link and link
Harris, Dr. Pei — Doctor of Nursing Practice, Scientific Researcher link
Hatchard, Dr. Guy PhD — former Senior Manager at a global food testing and safety company link and link and link
Hatfill, Dr. Steven — Physician, Virologist, Public Health Consultant in infectious disease control, disaster preparedness, and toxicology; Medical Fellowships from Oxford, the NIH, and the National Research Council link
Havas, Professor Magda — Environmental toxicologist link
Haviland, Major Tom — link
Hazan, Dr. Sabine — Gastroenterologist, CEO of genetic research lab link and link and link and 1-min video and 1.25 hr video
Heneghan, Dr. Carl — Professor of Evidence-Based Medicine at Oxford link and link
Hertz, Dr. Danice — link
Hewlett, John — link
Hibberd, Jennifer A. — link
Hicks, Alex, MEng, MCIPS — Compliance Direct or (Supply Chain) link
Hilgers, Mike — Nebraska Attorney General link
Hill, Greg — Pilot and ex Captain with Air Canada link
Hinton, Tony — Consultant Surgeon, NHS for more than 30 years link
Hirschhorn, Joel — documentary
Hirschman, Richard — Embalmer of dead bodies for over 20 years link and link
Hoang, Dr. LeTrinh — link
Hobart, Dr. Mark — link
Hodkinson, Dr. Roger MD — Pathologist link and link and link
Høeg, Dr. Tracy Beth MD, PhD — Physician, Epidemiologist link and link and link and link and link and link
Hoenderkampf, Dr. Renée — General Practitioner link and link and link
Hoffe, Dr. Charles — Family Doctor link and link and link and link and link and link
Hoffman, Stine S. — link
Homer, Dr. Kevin MD — link
Honecutt, Zen — Founding Executive Director of Moms Across America link
Hood, Captain Graham — Pilot link
Hooker, Brian — documentary
Hooper, Charley — Researcher on Early Covid Treatment link
House, Dr. Richard, PhD, CPsychol, AFBPsS, CertCouns — Chartered Psychologist, former senior lecturer in Psychology and in Early Childhood, retired psychotherapist link
Hsieh, Dr. Tina MD, Mph — link
Hudson, Dr. Cheryl — link
Hudson, Nick — Actuary (professional with advanced mathematical skills) link and video
Hughes, Dr. Gordon — link
Hulme, Prof. Mike — link
Husmann, Dr. Derek MD — Pediatrician link
Iglesias, Dr. Jose — link
Inoue, Prof. Massayasu MD, PhD — Professor Emeritus link and link and link
Ioannidis, Dr. John — Professor of Medicine, Epidemiology and Population Health at Stanford link and link and video and link and link
Isaac, Dr. Andrew — retired Physician link
Itani, Nadja — Medical Faculty link
Jackley, Marty J. — South Dakota Attorney General link
Jackson, Brook — Regional Manager for Pfizer Vaccine Trials link and link
Jackson, Dr. Michael PhD — Ecologist, Research Fellow link
Jaffe, Rick Esq — Attorney experienced in medical and constitutional law link
James, Dr. Steve — Anaesthetist 2 min video
James, Dr. Steve — Consultant Intensive Care link
Jamrozik, Dr. Euzebiusz (Zeb) PhD — Bioethics specialist, particularly in the area of infectious disease link and link
Jans, David A. — link
Jefferson, Dr. Tom — Epidemiologist and Researcher link and link and link
Jeffrey, Laura — Ontario Mortician link
Jenkins, Kevin — link
Jensen, Dr. Scott — Family Medicine Doctor, U.S. Senator, Vice-Chair of Health and Human Services Committee link and 1 hr 40-min video and 1-min clip from longer video
Johnson, Dr. Keith, BA, DPhil (Oxon) — IP Consultant for Diagnostic Testing link
Johnson, Ron — US Senator link
Johnson, Dr. Keith — IP Consultant for Diagnostic Testing link and link
Jones, Dr. Lee — link
Jones, Prof. Lee — School of Politics and International Relations link
Jones, Dr. Rosamond (Ros) MD — retired Consultant Pediatrician link and link and link and link and link
Joof, Dr. Ancha Bala MBChB, MRCGP — General Practitioner link
Jordan, James — link
Joron, Virginie — Member of the European Parliament link
Joseph, Dr. Nicholas — College of Arts, Humanities and Education link
Julapallil, Dr. Venu — link
Kämmerer, Dr. Ulrike — Biologist link
Kasher, Prof. Asa — Professor Emeritus of Professional Ethics and Philosophy link and link
Katz, Dr. David L MD, MPH — Yale, Clinician for 30 yrs, epidemiology, public health video and link
Kaufman, Dr. Andrew MD — Medical Doctor and Forensic Psychiatrist video at 00:13
Kaufman, Sean G. MPH — Public Health Professional video
Kaur, Harpinder — link
Kavaliunas, Dr. Andrius — Epidemiologist link
Kelly, Dr. Timothy, MBBCh, BSc — NHS doctor and Systems Analyst link
Kendrick, Dr. Malcolm — General Practitioner link
*Kennedy Jr., Robert F. — Chief Legal Counsel for Children’s Health Defense book and documentary
Kenyon, Todd PhD — Financial Analyst link
Kerr, Lucy — link
Khatebi, Dr. Azadeh — link
King, Nicky Rupright — Embalmer and funeral home director link
Kingston, Karen — Biotech Analyst and Medical-Legal Advisor in the pharmaceutical industry, over 25 years experience link
Kirsch, Steve — Entrepreneur and Covid researcher link
Klaric, Andrija — Croatian businessman and TV host link and link
Klausner, Dr. Jeffrey — Clinical Professor and former CDC medical officer link
Kline, Deanna RN — link
Klowak, Ms. Marianne — Former CBC reporter link
Klymenko, Dr. Tanya PhD — Senior Lecturer in Biomedical Sciences link and link and link
Knudsen, Austin — Montana Attorney General link
Kobach, Kris W. — Kansas Attorney General link
Kolakusic, Mislav — Member of the European Parliament link and link
Kory, Dr. Pierre MD, MPA — Pulmonary and Critical Care Specialist link and link and link and video and link and link and link and link
Krause, Dr. Philip — Deputy Director of FDA’s Office of Vaccines Research and Review link and link
Kriel, Alex — Physicist link
Krishna, Ms. Anita — Former Global TV Director link
Kruse, Dr. Jack — documentary
Kuhs, Joachim — Member of the European Parliament link
Kulldorff, Dr. Martin — Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at Harvard link and link
Labrador, Raul — Idaho Attorney General link
Ladapo, Dr. Joseph — Surgeon general of the state of Florida link and link and video and 49-min video
Laderoute, Dr. Marion — PhD in medical sciences immunology and has had a career in pandemic and infectious disease prevention with Health Canada link
Lane, Dr. Charles — Molecular Biologist link
Lapworth, Dr. Caroline MBChB — General Practitioner link
Lataster, Dr. Raphael PhD — link
Latinkic, Dr. Branko PhD — Molecular Biologist link and link
Latypvova, Sasha — former Research & Development executive in the pharmaceutical industry for 25 years link and link and link and link
Lauterbach, Karl — Epidemiologist and German politician link
Lavigueur, René — Family physician link
Lavranos, Dr. Aris — Former ER physician and practicing lawyer link
Lawrie, Dr. Tess (Theresa) MBBCh, PhD — Molecular Biologist; MBBCh, Bachelor of Surgery, Director of Evidence-Based Medicine Consultancy link and link and link and 50-min video and link and link
Lawrie, Tess — PhD with over 30 years experience in obstetrics and gynecology, founder of The Evidence— Based Medicine Consultancy, publisher of over 80 peer— reviewed journal publications, and producer of several health guidelines for the World Health Organization. link
Lazzeroni, Laura PhD — Professor of Biomedical Data Science at Stanford, Biostatistician, Data Scientist, Professor of Psychiatry link
Lederer Alyssa M. PhD, MPH — link
Lee, Dr. John — retired Professor of Pathology link
Lee, Dr. Joseph MD — Eye Surgeon link
Lehrer, Steven — link
Lemire, Prof. Daniel — link
Leslie, Justin — Scientist, formerly involved in vaccine formulation at Pfizer link and link
Levi, Prof. Retsef — MIT Professor, Expert in Risk Management and Health Systems link
Levi, Prof. Retsef — Professor of Operations Management at the MIT Sloan School of Management.
Levitt, Prof. Michael PhD — Biophysicist, Professor of Structural Biology at Stanford University, Received 2013 Nobel Prize in Chemistry link and link and link
Levitt, Prof. Michael — Professor of Computational and Structural Biology link and link
Levy, Dr. Thomas E. MD, JD — documentary and link
Lewer, Haley RN — link
Lewis, Ms. Sheila — Potential Transplant recipient link
Leyton, Dr. Edward — Family physician link
Lillingstone, Dr. Felicity PhD — Urgent Care Doctor, Research Fellow link and link
Linard, Christian — Clinical biochemist and full professor at the Universite du Quebec a Trois Rivieres link
Lindsay, Janci Chunn PhD — Molecular Biologist and Toxicologist link
Livermore, Prof David PhD — retired Professor of Medical Microbiology, Microbiologist with expertise in disease epidemiology, antibiotic resistance and rapid diagnostics link and link and link and link
Lobo, Raysildo — link
Lotem, Dr. Michal Hemo — Pediatrician, Entrepreneur and author on leadership at medical futurism link and link
Loudon, Dr. Malcolm — Global Health Planning link
Lowe, Rupert — UK Member of Parliament link
Lowry, Dr. Robert MD — Traumatic Brain Injury specialist 15-min video
Ludvigsson, Dr. Jonas — Pediatrician, Epidemiologist, Professor, Senior Physician link
Lyons-Weiler, Dr. James PhD — documentary and link and link
Macari, John — Police officer link
Macdonald, Dr. Philip — Opthalmologist 1-hr video
MacGilchrist, Katherine — retired CEO / Systematic Review Director, Epidemica Ltd. link and link
Macie, Lt. Ted — Lieutenant in Navy Medical Service Corps link and link
Madry, Andrew PhD — link
Maidment, Dr. Geoffrey MD — retired Consultant Physician link and link
Majumder, Prof. Partha P. PhD, FNA, FASc, FNASc, FTWAS — National Science Chair, Distinguished Professor, Founder of National Institute of Biomedical Genomics link
Makary, Dr. Martin (Marty) A. MD, MPH — link and link and link
Makis, Dr. William MD — Oncologist, Cancer Researcher link and video and video and link and link and link and link
Malhotra, Dr. Aseem — NHS Consultant Cardiologist, Professor, Cardiology examiner bio and link and link and link and link and link
Malik, Ahmad (Doc) — Doctor for 25 years, Trauma & Orthopaedic Consultant Surgeon for 12 years link and link
Malone, Dr. Robert W — mRNA Vaccine Tech Inventor link and link and link and link and link and documentary and link and link
Malthouse, Dr. Stephen — Family Physician link
Manik, Dr. Kulvinder Singh — General Practitioner link
Manniche, Vibeke PhD — Epidemiologist link
Marik, Dr. Paul MD — Pulmonary and Critical Care Specialist link and link and video and video and link and link
Marsland, Scott — Family Nurse Practitioner link
Martin, Dr. David E. PhD — documentary and link and 21-min video
Massie, Dr. Bernard — link
Massihi, Dr. Artin — Urgent Care and Emergency Rooms link
Mazolewski, Dr. Pete — link
Mbow, Dr. Fatou, MD(Italy), MRCGP, DFFP — General Practitioner link
McAtee, Melissa — Pfizer employee while Covid mRNA products were in development video and link and link
McBride, Dr. S — NHS Emergency Medicine & Geriatrics link and link
McCallum, Kaira, BSc — retired pharmacist, Director of strategy UKMFA link
McCann, Dr. Melissa — General Practitioner 24-min video
McCormack, Ann — Retired Pharmacist link
McCormick, Dr. Rich MD — Medical doctor who treated patients during Covid and US Congress Representative link
McCullough, Dr. Peter A. MD, MPH — Cardiologist, Professor of Medicine, over 1,000 publications in National Library of Medicine link and link and documentary and link and link and link and link and video and link and link and video and 14-min video Feb 2024 and link and link and link and link
McCurdy, Jay — Elementary School teacher link
McDermott, Ian — Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon link and link and link
McEvoy, Michael — link
McGorian, Ian — Data Analyst link
McGrogan, Dr. David — Department of Law link
McHenry, Leemon PhD — Professor Emeritus in Philosophy and Bioethics, Consultant to Law Firm link and link and link
McInnes, Leah RN — link
McKeigue, Dr. Paul — Professor of Epidemiology, Public Health Physician, expertise in statistical modelling of disease link
McKeigue, Prof. Paul — The Usher Institute, University of Edinburgh link
McKernan, Kevin — Microbiologist, Team Leader for the Human Genome Project at MIT link and 2-hr video and link
McLachlan, Scott PhD — link and link and link and link and link
McMillan, Dr. Philip MD — video and video and video and video and link
Mead, M. Nathaniel — Researcher in Epidemiology and Public Health link
Medhi, Bikash — link
Meduri, Dr. G. Umberto MD — link
Meissner, Prof Cody — FDA Advisory Member, Professor of Pediatrics, expert on vaccine development, efficacy and safety link and link
Menage, Dr. Janet, MA, MBChB — retired General Practitioner link
Mendenhall, Warner Esq — Attorney focused on “holding corporations and governments accountable” link
*Mercola, Dr. Joseph — Osteopathic Medical Doctor link and documentary
Merritt, Dr. Lee — documentary and link
Meuschel, Dr. Franziska MD, PhD — Nutritional, Environmental and Integrated Medicine link
Mihalcea, Ana Maria MD, PhD — link
Milakovich, Lynette — Court reporter link
Milburn, Dr. Chris — ER Physician link
Miles, Prof. David — Department of Economics link
Milhoan, Dr. Kirk MD, PhD, FACC — Pediatric Cardiologist and Board Certified Pediatric Cardiologist link and link and link
Miller, Brad — former U.S. Military Lieutenant Colonel 12 min video
Miro, Dr. Michael — Journalism and Political Science link and link
Mitchell, Dr. Scott — Emergency Medicine Physician link and link and link
Miyazawa, Prof. Takayuki — Virologist, Professor, has published almost 300 academic articles, cited over 7,000 times link and link
Montgomery, Dr. Alistair J. MBChB — retired General Practitioner link
Moon, Prof. Renata MD — Board-Certified Pediatrician, Professor of Medicine link and link and link
Moonie, Lord MBChB, MRCPsych — former Consultant in Public Health Medicine, former Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State link and link
Morago, Pedro PhD — Expert in Evidence-Based Research Methods link
Moran, Dr. Keith MD — Full time medical practice + Consultant in Internal Medicine video
Mordue, Dr. Alan — retired Consultant in Public Health Medicine & Epidemiology link and link and link
Morris, Dr. David — General Practitioner link
Morros, Kristina — Board certified with Nurse Anesthetists link
Moses, Lina M. PhD — link
Moss, Margaret — Director, The Nutrition and Allergy Clinic, Cheshire link
Moyer, Jarrett — Medical Professional link
Mulligan, Dr. Casey B. PhD — link
Mullis, Kary PhD — Biochemist, 1993 Nobel Prize winner for PCR 8-min video
Mumper, Dr. Elizabeth MD — Pediatrician link and link and link
Munitz, Prof. Ariel — Dept of Clinical Microbiology and Immunology link
Munroe, William Warren — Prior Provincial Government Population Analyst for British Columbia link
Muradoglu, Prof. Yaz Gulnur — link
Murdoch, Dr. Campbell — Clinical Advisor to the Royal College of General Practitioners link
Murdock, Captain Shane — Airline Captain for more than 30 years, pilot for more than 40 years with 22,000 flying hours link
Murkies, Dr. Alice MD — General Practitioner link
Murphy, Lieutenant Colonel Joseph — Fellow of DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency), The US Pentagon link
Murrill, Liz — Louisiana Attorney General link
Mushet, Dr. Greta, MBChB, MRCPsych — retired Consultant Psychiatrist in Psychotherapy link and link
Musso, Dr. Angela MD, MRCGP — General Practitioner link
Myhill, Dr. Sarah — retired General Practitioner and Naturopathic Physician link and link
Myhill, Dr. Sarah, MBBS, Dip NM — retired General Practitioner, Naturopathic Physician, Director of Medical Ethics link and link and link
Nafafe, Dr. Jose Lingna — Department of Hispanic, Portuguese and Latin American Studies link
Naggan, Prof. Lechaim — Professor of public health and epidemiology. link and link
Najadi, Pascal — Son of World Economic Forum (WEF) co-founder Hussain Najadi 4-min video and link and link and link
Nanda, Dr. Seema — link
*Nass, Dr. Meryl MD — Internal Medicine Physician link and video and link
Nehushtan, Prof. Yossi — School of Law link
Neil, Martin PhD — Professor of Computer Science and Statistics link and link and link and link and link and link and link
Nevradakis, Michael PhD — link
Newton, Dr. Chris, PhD — Biochemist working in immuno-metabolism link
Ngare, Dr. Wahome — link
Nguyen, Jennifer — Medical Professional link
Nielsen, Sebastian — link
Nike, Tim, BSc (Hons), MCSP, HCPC — Specialist Neurological Physiotherapist link
Noack, Dr. Andreas — Doctor of Chemistry, expert on carbon products and graphene link and link
Noble, Dr. Jeanne — Emergency Physician, Director of Covid Response at link and link
Nohynek, Dr. Hanna MD — Chief Physician, Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, Member of the WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization link and link and link
*Northrup, Dr. Christiane MD — link
Nosak, Terry RN — video
Nowicki, John — link
Nurse Reena — 20 years experience, ICU case manager 29-min video
O’Looney, John — Funeral Director link
O’Shea, Dr. Richard J, MBBCh, BA(Hons), MRCGP — General Practitioner link
Ogola, Prof. George — Department of Cultural, Media and Visual Studies link
Oke, Dr Jason L. — Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, Oxford link
Olszewski, Erin Marie RN — Nurse at two hospitals, one described as “America’s Epicenter” of Coronavirus link and link
Oosterhuis, Dr. Paul MD — Anaesthesia and Critical Care Doctor fore more than 32 years link and link
Ophir, Dr. Yaakov PhD — link
Ormerod, Prof. Paul — Alliance Business School link
Orydzuk, Ryan — Occupational Health and Safety Expert link
Oshinskie, Mark — Attorney link
Osman, Prof. Magda — Head of Research and Analysis at Centre for Science and Policy, Cambridge link and link
Owens, Dr. Matthew — Department of Psychology link
Palevsky, Dr. Lawrence (Larry) MD — Pediatrician link and video and link and link
Palmer, Rodney — Former CBC Investigative Journalist link
Paquette, Marc André — Kindergarten teacher and former medical student link
Pardy, Bruce — Lawyer link
Parks, Dr. Christina — link
Parreira, Dr. Pedro PhD — link
Parry, Peter — Faculty of Medicine, Children’s Health Research Clinical Unit, Dept of Psychiatry, College of Medicine and Public Health link
Passey, Dr. Greg — Psychiatrist with expertise in PTSD. link
Paul, Rand — United States Senator video
Paxton, Ken — Texas Attorney General link
Payne, Dr. Eric T. — Pediatric Neurologist link and link and link
Peatross, Dr. Jess MD — link
Peckford, Brian — Former premier of Newfoundland and one of the architects of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms link
Pelech, Prof. Steven — Professor of Immunology and Neurology link and link and link
Perro, Dr. Michelle MD — Pediatrician, 40 years experience, listed as America’s Top 10 Pediatricians by Consumer Reports (2006-2012) link and link and link and link
Perronne, Prof. Christian — University Professor, Hospital Practitioner video and link and link and link
Perrottet, Dominic — former Australian Premier of New South Wales link
Petrosky, Prof Nikolai — Vaccine developer 1.25 hr video
Petty, Stephen — documentary
Phelan, Dr. Cordelia — Consultant Pathologist link
Phelps, Dr. Kerryn — former Australian Federal MP and former President of the Australian Medical Association link and link
Philip, Rev Dr. William — former Physician specialising in Cardiology link and link and link
Phillips, Dr. Patrick — Emergency Mediicine Physician and Family Physician link
Poland, Dr. Gregory A. — Director of clinical Vaccine Research Group link and link
Pollock, Prof. Allyson — Population Health Sciences Institute, Faculty of Medical Sciences link
Ponesse, Dr. Julie PhD — Philosophy and Ethics link and link and link
Pontes, Dr. Livia — Clinical Psychologist link
Powell, Dr. Angharad — General Practitioner link
Prakash, Ajay — link
Prasad, Dr. Vinay MD, MPH — Physician, Professor of Epidemiology, Biostatistics and Medicine link and link and link and video and link and video
Priester, Dr. Sally — link
Proenca, Fernando Carlos — link
Qimron, Prof Ehud (Udi) — Head of the Department of Microbiology and Immunology link and link
Qimron, Prof. Udi — Chair of the Department of Clinical Microbiology and Immunology link and link
Quillin, Dr. Patrick — link
Quinn, Dr. Gerry PhD — Postdoctoral Researcher in Microbiology and Immunology link and link and link
Ralph, Dr. William — General Practitioner link
Ramsay, Prof. Peter — London School of Economics and Political Science link
Rancourt, Dr. Denis G. PhD — link and link and link and link and link
Raoult, Prof. Didier MD, PhD — Physician, professor, and microbiologist specializing in infectious diseases link and link and link and link
Rasnick, Dr. David PhD — Founder of several biotech companies link and link and video
Raszek, Dr. Mikolaj PhD — Doctorate in Biochemistry, expert in genome sequencing video
Ratcliffe, Prof. Matthew — Department of Philosophy link and link
Recker, Dr. Mario — Professor of Applied Mathematics at the Centre for Mathematics and the Environment link and link
Redfield, Dr. Robert R. — former Director of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) link and link and link and 1-min video
Redman, David — Expert in Emergency Management Agencies link
Redshaw, Megan JD, ND — documentary
Rees, Hedley — Pharma Consultant, 16 years in senior roles in Pharmaceutical and Biotech industries link
Reilly, Dr. Johanna — General Practitioner link
Rennebohm, Dr. Rob — Pediatrician and Pediatric Rheumatologist video
Renz, Tom — link
Reyes, Sean D. — Utah Attorney General link
Rheinstein, Peter H. — link
Rhodes, Peter — retired Consultant Specialist in Anaesthesia and Intensive Care Medicine link
Righart, Jessica — Senior Critical Care Scientist link
Risch, Dr. Harvey MD, PhD — Medical Degree, PhD in Biomathematics, Fellowship in Cancer Epidemiology, Professor Emeritus of Epidemiology at Yale, published more than 400 peer-reviewed scientific research papers, cited more than 46,000 times link and link and link and link
Robertson, Angus — Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon link and link
Robinson, Dr. Jessica — Psychiatrist and Integrative Medicine Doctor link and link
Rogers, Dr. Jon — retired General Practitioner link and link
Roguski, James — Researcher, author, natural health proponent, activist and expert on the WHO Pandemic Treaty link
Rokita, Todd — Indiana Attorney General link
Rose, Dr. Jessica PhD — Advanced degrees in Immunology, Computational Biology, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry link and link and link and link and link
Rose, Dr. Robin — Double Board-Certified Specialist in Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine link
Rose, Jessica — EXPERT on the VAERS data link
Rost, Dr. Peter — former Vice President of Pfizer, author of “The Whistleblower, Confessions of a Healthcare Hitman” link
Rousso, Dr. Dotan — holds a Ph.D. in Law, BA., and MA. in Philosophy from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem link and link
Royle, Dr. James — Colorectal and General Surgeon link and link and video and link and link
Ruby, Jane PhD — More than 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical drug development, Teacher of doctoral research methods and of nursing for undergraduate and graduate students link
Ruettgers, Kenneth — documentary
Sabatier, Jean Marc — Statistician, Director of Research at CNRS, affiliated with the Institute of NeuroPhysiopathology link
Sabine, Dr. Alison MBChB, MRCP — Consultant Rheumatologist link
Sadikali, Navid — Medical Scientist and Imaging Systems Expert; Founder of Sustainable Spark Capital link
Sainton, Jérome — Doctor of Medicine, General practitioner, bioethicist and engineer link
Saleeby, Dr. Yusuf MD — Integrative Medicine Consultant and Internist link and link
Saleem, Dr. Salmaan, MBBS, BMedSci, RCGP(2019) — co-founder Doctors for Patients UK link
Salmon, Dr. Roland — former Director, Communicable Disease Surveillance Centre link and link and link
Salzman, Prof. Philip Carl — Professor Emeritus link
Sandes, Jeff — Journalist link
Sansone, Dr. Joseph — link
Sarma, Phulen — link
Sava, Monica — link
Saxon, Sally JD — book
Sayer, Ji — documentary
Schabas, Dr. Richard — former Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health, Economist, author, professor emeritus of economics at the University of Ottawa and the president and director of the Centre for Research on Globalization link
Schiffmann, Dr. Bodo — link
Schmidt, Dr. Jana — link
Schreckenberg, Rolf — Medical Faculty link
Schultz, Ali JD — Association of American Physicians and Surgeons link
Schulz, F. Rainer — Medical Faculty, Justus-Liebig University, Germany link
Scott, Sorrel — Specialist Physiotherapist in Neurology, 30 years in NHS link and link
Scott-Mumby, Dr. Keith — MB ChB in UK (comparable to MD in US) link
Seedhouse, Prof David — link
Segalla, Dr. Gabriele — Research Biochemist, Specialist in Chemistry, author of scientific publications and holder of patents link and 30-min video
Seheult, Dr. Roger — Quadruple Board-Certified in Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Diseases, Critical Care Medicine, and Sleep Medicine, Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine, Critical Care Physician in Intensive Care setting during the pandemic; oversaw the use of hydrotherapy to stimulate patients’ interferon response against Coronavirus infection link
Selvakumar, Dr. Joel MD — link
Seneff, Dr. Stephanie PhD — Senior Research Scientist at MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory link and link and link and link and link
Seth, Dr. Rohaan — retired General Practitioner link and link
Setty, Dr. Madhava MD — documentary
Shachar, Dr. Amir — Specialist in internal medicine, cardiology, emergency medicine and health administration link and link
Shackelford, Dr. Crisanna L. — Navy and Department of Defense (DOD) link
Shahar, Dr. Eyal MD — Professor (emeritus) of Public Health, Physician, Epidemiologist, Expertise in Causal and Statistical Inference link
Shahar, Prof. Eyal — An epidemiologist and methodologist link and link
Shamp, Senator Janae — former Nurse link
Shani, Prof. Mordechai — Professor of Medicine and Medical Management, Specialist in Internal Medicine. Winner of the Israel Prize. link and link
Shapira, Dr. Shmuel MD, MPH — Full Professor of Medical Administration, previously Director General of the Israel Institute for Biological Research link and link and link
Sharma, Saurabh — link
Shaw, Chris, PhD — Neuroscientist link
Shekhar, Nishant — link
Shelton, Dr. Matt — Clinician link
Shepherd, Dr. Andrew — Chronic Poverty Advisory Network; Institute of Development Studies link
Shir-Raz, Dr. Yaaffa PhD — link
Shoemaker, Dr. Chris — Family Physician link
Shuldman, David — Researcher link
Sibley, Dr. Denise MD — Managed patients with Covid illness link and 18-min video
Sidley, Dr. Gary — retired Clinical Psychologist, over 30 years’ experience working for the NHS, member of the Health Advisory and Recovery Team (HART) link and link and link
Siebert, Dr. Penelope — Public Health Professor link
Sikora Prof. Karol PhD, FRCP, FRCR, FFPM — Medical Director of Rutherford Health, Oncologist, & Dean of Medicine link and link and link and link
Silman, Prof. Israel — Head of the Neurobiology Department and directed the Nella and Leon Benoziyo Center for Neurosciences at the Weizmann Institute of Science. link and link
Silverman, Sir Bernard — FRS, Emeritus Professor, Department of Statistics, Oxford link
Simon, Daniel — link
Sinčić, Ivan Vilibor — Member of the European Parliament link
Siri, Aaron — Attorney, founder of law firm for vaccine injured link and link and link
Sirotek, Nicole RN — video below
Skidelsky, Dr. Edward — Director, Committee for Academic Freedom; Department of Philosophy link
Skidmore, Prof. Mark — link
Smalley, Joel MBA — link
Smart, Dr. Annabel — retired General Practitioner link
Smelkinson, Dr. Margery — Infectious Disease Scientist focused on influenza and Covid link and link and link
Smith, Dr. Jennifer PhD — Virologist and Epidemiologist video
Smith, Dr. Melissa Halvorson MD — link
Smith, Travis — Associate Professor link
Speicher, Dr. David J. PhD — Virologist link and link and link and link
Spira, Beny — Professor in Dept of Microbiology link
Stasiak-Horkan, Dr. Magdalena, MBBS, DCH, MRCGP (2003-2017) — General Practitioner link
Stewart, Prof. Michael — Department of Anthropology link
Stillwagon, Dr. Kevin — Airline Captain, retired Chiropractor, Inventor link and link and link
Stock, Dr. Dan MD — documentary
Stockton, John — documentary
Stolow, Jeni A. PhD, MPH — link
Strang, Jeremy B. — Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) link
Stückelberger, Dr. Astrid — 4-min video and link and link
Studin, Irvin — Expert in Constitutional Law link
Sturdivant, Dr. Rodney PhD — Associate Professor of Biostatistics, Director of the Baylor Statistical Consulting Center, retired Colonel in the US Army, research focus on infectious disease link
Suadoni, Marco Tullio, RN, BSc (Hons) Adult Nursing, MSc — Specialist Palliative Care Lead link
Sultan, Dr. Sheri — Professor of Vascular Surgery & President of Int’l Vascular Society link
Sundberg, Dr. Ralf MD, PhD — Medical Doctor and Associate Professor video at 06:40
Sussman, Prof. Joel L. — Professor of Structural Biology link and link
Swift, Catherine — National President of Canadian Small Business Manufacturers link
Syed, Dr. Mobeen — Physician, CEO & Founder of DrBeen Corp link and link and link
Tanaka, Prof. Atsushi — Immunologist, Professor in the Immunology Frontier Research Center link and link
*Tapper, Dr. Ben DC — Specializes in epigenetics and vaccination reactions link
Tashjian, Dr. Randy MD — link
Taylor, Matt — Paramedic 1-hr video
Tegnell, Prof. Anders MD, PhD — former Swedish State Epidemiologist and Deputy Director (including during pandemic), MD with a specialisation in clinical infectious diseases, PhD in infectious diseases, Masters in epidemiology link and link
Telford, Dr Luke — School of Business and Society link
Templeton, Dr. Steven — Immunologist and Microbiologist link and link and link
*Tenpenny, Dr. Sherri — Ostopathic Medical Doctor link and link and link
Thacker, Paul D. — former Investigator, United States Senate link
Thakur, Ramesh – former United Nations Assistant Secretary-General, Emeritus Professor in Public Policy link
Thornley, Simon PhD — Epidemiologist, Experience in Biostatistics and Epidemiological Analysis link
Thorpe, Dr. James MD — Board-Certified OBGYN (Obstetrician, Gynecologist), Maternal Fetal Medicine Physician, 44 years experience link and link and book and link and link
Thysen, Sanne M. — link
Tianjing, Dr. Li MD, MHS, PhD — Department of Epidemiology link
Ting, Dr. Stephen PhD — Consultant Physician link
Tompkinson, Dr. Julian — General Practitioner, GP trainer PCME link
Tooley, Prof. James — Vice-Chancellor link
Tossici-Bolt, Dr. Livia PhD — retired Clinical Scientist link and link
Trozzi, Dr. Mark — Outspoken critic of Covid policies in Canada link
Trozzi, Vincent — Retired Senior Constable link
Tschanett, Dr. Cornelia — Administered approx 4,000 Covid shots, and then stopped link
Tucker, Jeffrey — Founder of the Brownstone Institute link
Tyson, Dr. Brian MD — link
Ulbrich, Tobias — Lawyer link
Varon, Dr. Joseph MD — Professor of Acute & Continuing Care Medicine, ICU Doctor during Covid link and link and link
Vaughn, Dr. Jordan MD — Primary Care Physician, Board Certified Internal Medicine, Founder of a not-for-profit dedicated to developing effective, research-based treatment protocols for patients suffering from long Covid link and link and link
Victory, Dr. Kelly — link
Viglione, Dr. Deborah — Board-Certified Internist, 36 years experience link and book
Villa, Dr. Marivic MD — link
Vinjevoll, Dr. Eivind H. MD — Anesthesiology, Intensive Care, Emergency Medicine link
Vliet, Dr. Elizabeth Lee MD — Association of American Physicians and Surgeons link and link and link
Wagshul, Dr. Fred MD — link
Wagstaff, Kylie M. — link
Waiton, Dr. Stuart — Division of Sociology link
Wallskog, Dr. Joel MD — Orthopedic Surgeon link and link and link
Wastila, Dr. Linda BSPharm, MSPH, PhD — link
Waters, Dr. Gerard — General Practitioner, 50 years experience link
Waters, Sarah, BA (Hons) — Dip Counselling & Therapy, MBACP, Psychotherapist, Therapeutic Parenting Practitioner link and link
Watkins, Prof. John — School of Medicine link
Watson, Prof. Roger FRCP, FRCN, FAAN— Honorary Professor of Nursing link and link
Wei, Dr. James Cheng-Chung MD, PhD — link
Westwood, Dr. Helen, MBChB, MRCGP, DCH, DRCOG — General Practitioner link and link
Wheatley, Dr. Carmen — Orthomolecular Oncology link and link
Whelan, Dr. Patrick MD, PhD — Associate Clinical Professor of Pediatrics link and link and link
White, David — link
White, Dr. Samuel, MBChB, MRCGP — Functional Medicine Specialist, former General Practitioner link
White, Prof. Lisa — Professor of Modelling and Epidemiology, Oxford link
Whitehead, John W — Constitutional Attorney link
Whitlow, Karine, RN — Nurse video
Wijesinghe, Lasantha — Consultant Vascular Surgeon link
Wilde, Dr. Ruth — Integrative & Functional Medicine Doctor link
Wilk, Dr. Lucie, MD, MRCP — Rheumatologist link
Wilkinson, Dr. Richard “Rick” — link
Williams, Dr. Stefanie, MD — Dermatologist link
Wilson, Alan — South Carolina Attorney General link
Wilson, Dr. Jeff — Expert in Public Health link
Wilyman, Judy PhD — link
Wiseman, Dr. David PhD — Research Bioscientist, Background in pharmacy, pharmacology, immunology and experimental pathology, one of the top 66 research scientists at Johnson & Johnson link and link and link
Wittkowski, Prof. Knut PhD — Head of Department of Biostatistics, Epidemiology, and Research Design for 20 yrs link and video
Woitasky, Nadine — Medical Faculty link
Wolfinger, Russ — Researcher in Biostatistics, Epidemiology and Public Health link
Wondemaghen, Dr. Meron — School of Criminology, Sociology and Policing link
Wood, Prof. Simon — Professor, Statistician with expertise in mathematical modelling in biology link and link
Woods, Thomas — documentary
Wrigley, Drew — North Dakota Attorney General link
Yanagisawa, Dr. Atsuo — link
Yeadon, Dr. Michael PhD — former Vice President & Chief Scientific Officer at Pfizer link and link and link and link and link and link
Yehezkelli, Dr. Yoav — Specialist in Internal Medicine and Medical Management link and link
Yogendra, Dr. Ram — Board Certified Anesthesiologist video
Young, Barry — Data Administrator for the New Zealand Ministry of Health, He “had access to many people’s vaccination data. He turned whistleblower due to his concern with what the statistics were showing” link and link
Young, Robert O. PhD, DSc — Naturopathic Practitioner
Yowell, Dr. Paul — Faculty of Law, Oxford link
Zakov, Dr. Shay PhD — link
Zeck, Alec — documentary
Zimniok, Bernhard — Member of the European Parliament link
Zinberg, Dr. Joel M. MD, JD — link
Zywicki, Prof. Todd — Professor of Law link
This article is an excerpt from a vast resource curation on the corruption and betrayal of authority systems and their actions related to Covid, Bird Flu, and the Pandemic Industry.
Covid Vaccine Harms
Full curation of Covid vaccines here. Separate posts available for these sub-sections:
Essential, Verifiable Facts — Key points regarding the harms from Covid vaccines.
Heart Damage — Hundreds of sources on Covid vaccine and heart damage, from 2021 to 2025 paper reporting the vax accounted for “the vast majority of reported cases” of life-threatening heart inflammation.
Cancers, Turbo Cancers — “Peer-reviewed research links Covid-19 mRNA vaccines to ‘turbo cancer.'” Includes timeline of evidence.
Deaths, Clots in Deceased — Sudden and unexpected deaths, vax-caused deaths, more deaths among the vaccinated, fibrous clots in deceased.
More Harms — Evidence of the link between Covid injections and a long list of additional “serious adverse events” including cognitive impairment, autoimmune issues, miscarriages and more. Also included here are “vaxidents” — an onslaught of accidents serious enough to be in the news, occurring at unheard of rates.
Data Integrity Issues
Full curation here. Separate posts available for these sub-sections:
PCR — PCR testing was fraudulently used for diagnosis, case counts and projections.
Covid Vaccine Safety & Efficacy — Data on Covid injection safety and efficacy was censored, biased, manipulated, and corrupted.
Censorship & Targeting of Individuals — Censorship, disparagement, and targeting of medical professionals, researchers, journalists, and others who acted independently or questioned authorized narratives. Some were also subjected to lawfare (weaponization of the legal system to threaten, defame or otherwise damage an opponent). Some were also subjected to lawfare (weaponization of the legal system to threaten, defame or otherwise damage an opponent).
Other Integrity Issues with Official Reports — Data and official narratives were manipulated, biased and corrupted. This curation includes systemic censorship and suppression, while censorship and suppression of individuals is shown separately.
Failure of Establishment Policies, Protocols, Mandates
Full curation here. Organized into these sub-sections:
Public Health Protocols as a Whole
Excess Deaths
“Standard of Care” & Legal Precedent
Hospital & Care Center Protocols, Overall
Coerced, Government Standard of Care
Financial Pressure to Use Failed & Dangerous Drug, Remdesivir
Majority of Covid Patients Put on Ventilators Died
Government-Devised, Costly Antiviral Standard of Care Made Patients Worse
Midazolam Causes Life-Threatening Breathing Problems, Permanent Brain Injury, Death
“Lockdowns” & Closures Failed & Caused Severe Harm
Masking Was Ineffective & Caused Harm
Disregard for Effective, Safe Treatments & Prevention Strategies
Natural Immunity & Wellness
Non-Pharmaceutical Therapies
Disparagement & Blocking Access to Safe Options
Ivermectin
Hydroxychloroquine
Excessive Pressure to Obtain Compliance
Disregard for Independent Healthcare Decisions
Architects of “Public Health” Protocols are Verifiably Corrupt
Pandemic Industry, Bird Flu, Mpox, etc.
Pandemic Industry & Virus X Playbook curation here.
Sources
Whistleblowers (Professionals) (you’re here) — Professionals who have served as whistleblowers by publicly testifying to issues with policy, protocols, mandates, injections or data integrity related to Covid or other Pandemic Industry agendas. Alphabetized list with quick links to the testimony of more than 800 professionals.
Sources & Resources — Summary list of all references cited within this multi-part section, with quick links to more than 4,000 sources alphabetized by author.
