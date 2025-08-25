More than 800 Covid Whistleblowers (Professionals)

An Attack on Integrity

Healing modalities that don’t benefit the medical industry have been underutilized, suppressed, and disparaged, and providers who are perceived as a threat to establishment markets have been condemned, intimidated and attacked. See Cancer Treatment Suppression for verifiable evidence.

Here I’m highlighting other examples of professionals who were subjected to attacks on their character and livelihood — in this case for communicating or acting independently of the Covid narrative.

The “Disinformation Dozen” covered below is just the tip of the iceberg. Many more waves of professionals became targets including Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. William Makis among many others. I welcome your referrals to links documenting what happened to these and other whistleblowers and independent thinkers. (I think it’s important to have access to curations like this because it puts individual facts into a greater context.)

In March 2021, an organization called Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) targeted 13 people, labeling them "leading online anti-vaxxers" and the "Disinformation Dozen." Six are medical doctors and the others are independent reporters and researchers. They were subjected to extensive suppression and censorship of their speech.

Just twelve anti-vaxxers are responsible for almost two-thirds of anti‑vaccine content circulating on social media platforms. This new analysis of content posted or shared to social media over 812,000 times between February and March uncovers how a tiny group of determined anti-vaxxers is responsible for a tidal wave of disinformation—and shows how platforms can fix it by enforcing their standards.. Individuals were selected based upon their high social media followings and high volume production of anti-vaccine content. – CCDH

In 2021, I reviewed the list of people and was struck by three things:

Before this list was published, I had already been aware of SIGNIFICANT suppression of Dr. Joseph Mercola and Sayer Ji’s GreenMedInfo. The Disinformation Dozen list was an obvious escalation of that effort, with outright disparagement of these people and their integrity, and public calls for censorship. While I was initially dismayed by the stepped-up attacks, eventually I became gratified that this obvious tyranny made it easier for more people to become aware of the previously less visible war on independent voices .

CCDH specifically pointed out that these people had high reach, making it clear that 1) many people listen to them and 2) the powers behind the Covid narrative found this to be an unacceptable threat to their power and influence.

Five people on the list were extremely significant in my life, providing evidence-based information on health subjects of great importance . As a result, it was obvious that the agenda behind the creation of this list didn’t have my best interest in mind. So rather than questioning the integrity of these people as the censorship powers intended, I gave them more attention, honing in on what was being so actively suppressed, and I investigated the people I hadn’t previously been familiar with.

It can be extremely informative to review some of the historical record on people who are attacked by mainstream sources, and to listen to them for yourself. In an effort to make your research easier, here’s additional information on some of the targeted professionals.

These people were targeted as the Disinformation Dozen:

Tenpenny, Dr. Sherri — Osteopathic Medical Doctor, former Emergency Medicine physician and Director of a Level II Trauma center — link

Tapper, Dr. Ben DC — Specializes in epigenetics and vaccination reactions — link and link

Ji, Sayer — Founder of GreenMedInfo and author of Regenerate — link

Bollinger, Ty and Charlene — Founders of The Truth About Cancer and The Truth About Vaccines — link

Berenson, Alex — Independent reporter, former New York Times journalist, Yale University graduate, author of Pandemia — link

Oct 24, 2024 — Group Behind ‘Disinformation Dozen’ Sought to ‘Kill Musk’s Twitter,’ Launch ‘Black Ops’ Against RFK Jr. “Thacker told The Defender these new revelations show that CCDH is ‘using politics to weaponize the idea of what misinformation is’.” — Children’s Health Defense link

Meryl Nass, MD is an internal medicine physician and was the first person in the world to prove that an epidemic (anthrax in Rhodesia) was due to biological warfare, in 1992. She has given six Congressional testimonies regarding anthrax, biological warfare, Gulf War syndrome and vaccine safety, and has consulted for the Cuban Ministry of Health, the World Bank and the Director of National Intelligence. Since the Covid pandemic began, she has written detailed articles regarding the suppression of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin for treatment of Covid , the coverup of Covid’s lab origin , and how the WHO’s proposed pandemic treaty and amendments will lead to more pandemics. She is an advisor to Children’s Health Defense… Her medical license was suspended in January 2022 for providing early Covid treatment and spreading alleged vaccine misinformation . She has been writing and speaking on all things Covid, and is now focused on the BioSecurity Agenda of the W.H.O. and its goal to wrest sovereignty from individual nations under the guise of pandemic preparedness. – Broken Truth, Sep 16, 2024

A summary list of professionals who have served as whistleblowers by publicly testifying to issues with information or protocols related to Covid-19, Bird Flu, MPox, “Virus X”, or the pandemic industry generally.

Aavitsland, Prof Preben MD — University of Oslo, Dept of Community Medicine; previously Managing Director, Dept of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at Norwegian Institute of Public Health link

Abdi-Kork, Dr. Yifat — Expert in Molecular Biology, Epidemiology link and link

Abott, Staff Sgt Rick — Edmonton Police Officer link

Adil, Dr. Mohammad MBBS — Fellow of the Royal College of Edinburgh, UK and Ireland video at 02:58

Adolphe, Prof. Jane — link

Ajaz, Dr. Ali — Consultant Psychiatrist link

Alexander, Dr. G. Caleb MD — Professor, Dept of Epidemiology link

Alexander, Dr. Paul Elias — documentary

Alexander, Michael — Toronto Lawyer link

Alexander, Dr. Colin — Department of Journalism and Media, Nottingham Trent University link

Alkrinawi, Prof. Elian — Professor of Social Work link and link

Anderson, Christine — Member of EU Parliament link

Anderson, Paul — link

Andrew, Dr. Ray MD — link

Annakin, Julie, RN — Immunisation Specialist Nurse link

Apter, Dr. Robert MD — Emergency Medicine Specialist, 50 years experience link

Arai, Dr. Melissa PharmD — Pharmacist link

Ardis, Dr. Bryan — documentary and link and link

Arnaud, Jean Saint — Family physician specializing in obstetrics link

Asagra, Grace RN — video

Assagra, Washington Luiz — link

Astle, Dr. Abby MBBChir — General Practitioner, GP Trainer, GP Examiner link and link

Atkinson, Graham — Pharmacist, over 30 years within senior management of NHS (UK’s publicly-funded health systems) link and link

Atlas, Dr. Scott W. MD — link

Auburn, Helen, Dip ION, MBANT, CNHC — Registered Nutritional Therapist link

Ayling, Jen — Psychotherapeutic Counsellor link

Babecoff, Dr. Ron — Biotechnology, Licensed veterinarian, Master of Entrepreneurship and Innovation (MEI) from ISEMI link and link

Baker, Danielle RN — Registered Nurse link and video

Baker, Dr. Clayton J MD — link and link and link

Baldi, Fernando — link

Banoun, Hélène — Graduate in Pharmacy, Biology option and Former Intern at Hospitals in Paris link

Barak, Prof. Mira — Professor of Medical Sciences, head of Medical Laboratory Sciences at Zefat Academic College. link and link

Bardosh, Dr. Kevin — Division of Infection Medicine, University of Edinburgh link and 33-min video

Barke, Dr. Jeff — documentary

Barker, Dr. Bret DNP, RN — Extensive experience with Covid-19 patients video and book

Bartlett, Dr. Richard — link

Bazell, Poppy RN — video

Bazlinton, Dr. Michael, MBChB, MRCGP, DCH — General Practitioner link

Beaudoin Sr., John — Electrical Engineer, author of The Real CDC: Public Health Crimes 2020-2022 link and link and link and link

Beaudry, Dean — Risk Management Specialist link

Bell, Dr. David — Public Health Physician, former World Health Organization (WHO) officer and scientist link and link and link

Bell, Dr. David, MBBS, PhD, FRCP(UK) — Public Health Physician link

Bell, Dr. Mark A, MBChB, MRCP(UK), FRCEM — Consultant in Emergency Medicine link

Bell, Dr. Michael D, MBChB, MRCGP — retired General Practitioner link and link

Bell, Dr. Nick, BMSc(Hons), MBChB, FRCSEd, FRCA, FFPMRCA — retired Consultant Anaesthetist link

Bell, Sir John — “Testing Tsar” to Boris Johnson and member of Vaccines Taskforce link and link

Benjamin, Dr. Georges C. MD — Executive Director of the American Public Health Association link

Benn (or Stabell-Benn), Christine S. — link

Bentwich, Prof. Zvi — Professor of Medicine, specialist in Clinical Immunology and Infectious Diseases link and link

Bergman, Dr. John — link

Berkowitz, Dr. Keith MD — Internal Medicine Physician, treated 200 Covid-vaccine-injured patients link and link

Bethel, Marion — Police officer link

Betz, Prof. David — Department of War Studies, King’s College London link

Bhakdi, Prof. Sucharit MD — Microbiologist focused on Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Professor of Medical Microbiology link and link and link and link and link

Bhatia, Dr. Rajiv MD, MPH — Physician, Expertise in epidemiology, health equity practice, and health impact assessment of public policy, former Deputy Health Officer for 18 yrs link

Bhattacharya, Dr. Jay MD, PhD — Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at Stanford, in Nov 2024, appointed Director of National Institutes of Health (NIH) link and link

Bhattacharya, Jay — Professor of Medicine at Stanford link

Bienen, Dr. Leslie — link and link and link

Bigtree, Del — documentary and link and link

Binder, Dr. Thomas — Cardiologist, specialises in internal medicine, cardiology and respiratory infections link

Biss, Dr. Kimberly — OB-GYN link and link

Black, Dr. Alan — retired Pharmaceutical Physician link

Blase’, Dr. Brian C. PhD — link

Blaylock, Dr. Russell — retired Neurosurgeon link and link and link and link

Blondheim, Dr. Orna — Specialist in Pediatrics and Neonatology as well as Director of Health Systems link and link

Bohémier, Myriam — Lawyer link

Bossche, Dr. Geert Vanden PhD — link and video and video and link

Bostom, Dr. Andrew MD — Epidemiologist, Clinical Trialist, Research Physician link and link

Bosworth, Dr. Annette (Dr. Boz) — link

Bowden, Dr. Mary Talley MD — Board-Certified Otolaryngologist (Ear, Nose and Throat specialist) and Sleep Medicine specialist video and link and link and link and link

Boyle, Dr. Francis PhD — Harvard educated law professor, drafted the 1989 Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act that passed both houses of Congress unanimously link

Braden, Dr. Laura — Immunologist link

Bramble, Dr. David MD — Consultant Psychiatrist link

Breese, Dr. Gillian, BSc, MB ChB, DFFP, DTM&H — General Practitioner link

Bregar, Dr. Barry — Orthomolecular/Integrative Medical Doctor link

Breggin, Dr. Peter MD — Psychiatrist, author of 70 scientific publications and 20+ books link and video and book

Bremner, Prof. Stephen — Professor of Medical Statistics link

Brennan, Dr. Robert— link and link

Brick, Dr. Carlton — School of Education and Social Science link

Bridgen, Andrew — UK Member of Parliament video and tweet

Bridges, Dr. Ian, MBBS — retired General Practitioner link

Bridle, Dr. Byram — Immunologist who worked on Covid vaccines link and link

Brierly, Dr. Emma, MBBS, MRCGP — General Practitioner link

Brierly, Dr. Emma — General Practitioner link

Briggs, Prof. Daniel — Department of Criminology and Sociology link

Brighthope, Prof Ian — retired Medical Practitioner with over 40 years experience in natural and integrative medicine link and link

Bristow, Dr. Jennie — Department of Sociology link

Broadbend, Russell MP — Member of Parliament link

*Brogan, Dr. Kelly MD — link

Brookes, Prof. Anthony J — Department of Genetics and Genome Biology link and link and link

Brostrom, Soren — Head of the Danish Ministry of Health link

Brown, Dr. Ronald B. PhD — Doctorate in Public Health Science and Doctorate in Organizational Behavior link

Brown, Prof. Garrett Wallace — Chair in Global Health Policy, School of Politics and International Relations link

Buckhaults, Dr. Phillip PhD — USC Professor, Doctorate in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology video

Buckland, Dr. Christian PsychD — Chairman of UK Council for Psychotherapy link

Buckley, Shawn — Constitutional Lawyer in Canada specializing in the Food and Drug Act link

Bukacek, Dr. Annie — Physician, over 30 years experience video

Bulford, Corporal Daniel — Corporal, in Royal Canadian Mounted Police for 15 years link no longer available

Bunni, Mr. John, MBChB (Hons), Dip Lap Surg, FRCS [ASGBI Medal] — Consultant Colorectal and General Surgeon link

Burnett, Nichola — link

Burton, Dr. Elizabeth, MBChB — retired General Practitioner link

Bush, Dr. Zach MD — documentary

*Buttar, Dr. Rashid A. — documentary

Cadegiani, Dr. Flavio A. MD, PhD — link and link

Cahill, Prof. Dolores — Molecular Biologist & Immunologist video at 04:40

Caly, Leon — link

Campbell, Cindy — Nursing Academic link

Campbell, Dr. John PhD — retired Nurse Teacher, PhD focused on developing learning resources for nurses link

Campbell, Prof. David — Professor of Law link

Carman, Dr. Kristina ND — Naturopathic Doctor, Functional Medicine Practitioner link

Carmi, Prof. Emerita Rivka — Professor of Medicine, Specialist in Pediatrics, Neonatology and Medical Genetics link and link

Carnwath, Dr. Thomas, MBBCh,MA, FRCPsych, FRCGP — consultant psychiatrist link

Carter, Rebecca MPH — link

Cartland, Dr. David, MBChB, BMedSci — General Practitioner link and link

Carvallo, Dr. Hector PhD — Specialist in Endocrinology link

Cassels, Alan — Public Administrator link

Castledon, Peter — Actuary (professional with advanced mathematical skills) link

Catton, Mike G. — link

Caude, Dr. Alexandra Henrion — link

Chaillot, Pierre — Statistician and author of “Covid— 19, Ce Que Revelent Les Chiffres Officiels” link

Chamberlain, Angela, Bsc (Hons) — Midwife link

Chambers, Dr. Pete C. — Surgeon and retired LTC Green Beret in U.S. Special Operations link

Chamie, Juan J. — link

Chan, Dr. Peter, BM, MRCS, MRCGP, NLP — General Practitioner, Functional medicine practitioner link and link

Chan, Greg — Family Physician link

Chandler, Dr. Bob — Medical doctor, author of DailyClout Pfizer reports about pregnancy, birth rates, and vaccine adverse events in children link

Changizi, Dr. Mark PhD — Theoretical Neurobiology Scientist, Assistant Professor at Rensselaer link

Chaufan, Prof. Claudia MD — link

Chetty, Dr. Shankara — video and link and link

Chiesa, Dr. Marco, MD, FRCPsych — Consultant Psychiatrist, Visiting Professor link

Chin, Dr. Justin — ER physician link

Chinnavaso, Laura — Medical Professional link

Chong, Daniel — link

Chossudovsky, Prof. Michel PhD — Professor of Economics (emeritus), Founder and Director of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG) link and link

Christensen, Catherine — Litigation Lawyer representing Canadian Military veterans link

Christian, Dr. Francis — Surgeon link

Christian, Dr. Francis MD — Surgeon and Professor of Surgery link and link

Clancy, Prof. Robert — Professor of Pathology and Medicine, Consulting Physician, Published Medical Researcher link

Claxton, Prof. Karl — Department of Economics link

Coates, Pastor James — Pastor Grace Life Church link

Cockayne, Michael RN — Occupational Health Practitioner link

Cockle, Matthew Evans — Researcher link

Coffey, Dr. Julie — General Practitioner link

Cole, Dr. Ryan N. MD — Board-Certified Pathologist, Chief Fellow in Surgical Pathology link and link and link and link and link and link and link and link

Coleman, Dr. Vernon — General Practitioner video at 03:55 and link and link

Colhoun, Dr. Helen — Professor of Medical Informatics and Epidemiology, Public Health Physician, expertise in risk prediction link

Collard, Gilbert — Member of the European Parliament link

Collins, Francis S. MD, PhD — former Director of NIH (National Institutes of Health) link

Collis, John RN — retired Specialist Nurse Practitioner link

Comaish, Mr. Ian F, MA, BM BCh, FRCOphth, FRANZCO — Consultant Ophthalmologist link

Comaish, Ian F — Consultant Ophthalmologist link

Cook, James, Bachelor of Nursing (Hons) — Master of Public Health (MPH), NHS Registered Nurse link

Cook, James RN, MPH — link

Cooper, Isabella — Doctoral Researcher link

Corbett, Mr. James — Investigative Reporter link

Corcoran, Dr. Elizabeth — Psychiatrist, Functional Medicine Doctor link

Cotton, Christine — Biostatistician, founder and research company director link

Couey, Dr. J.J. PhD — Academic Neurobiologist video at 24:00

Cowan, Dr. Tom MD — Medical Doctor link

Cox, Bobbie Ann Flower — Attorney link

Cox, Dr. R Zac — Holistic Dentist & Homeopath video at 05:34

Craig, Dr. Robert — School of Law link

Craig, Dr. Clare E. H. — Pathologist link and link and book and link

Crawford, Scott — Paramedic link

Critchley, Dr. David, BSc, PhD — Clinical Pharmacologist, Children’s Covid Vaccines Advisory Council link

Critchley, Dr. David PhD — 32 years in Pharmaceutical R&D link

Crow, Dr. Mary — link

Cuddon, Dr. Paul — Research Analyst link

Czech, Laureen — University Medical Faculty link

D’Adamo, Dr. Chris PhD — Assistant Professor, Department of Family and Community Medicine & Department of Epidemiology and Public Health link

Dalgleish. Prof. Angus MD, FRCP, FRACP — Professor of Oncology, Principal of the Institute for Cancer Vaccines and Immunotherapy, Consultant Oncologist link and video and link and link and link and link

Dalley, Kate — documentary

Davidson, Dr. Dion — Vascular surgeon link

Davidson, Gail — Extensive experience in international human rights law. Member of the Law Society of BC, retired status link

Day, Dr. John MD — link and link

de Graaff, Marcel — Member of the European Parliament link

De Smet, Dr. Hilde — Medical Doctor in Belgium video at 00:50

Delgado, Ricardo — Biostatistician link

DeLong, Dr. Gayle PhD — link

Demaray, Laura — Nurse link

Demasi, Maryanne PhD — Investigative medical reporter, Doctorate in Rheumatology link and link and link

Denhaerynck, Kris — Researcher in Epidemiology, Public Health and Biostatistics link

Denis, Dr. Johan — Medical Doctor & Homeopath video at 07:35

Dennis, Prof. Charles — School of Business, Middlesex University link

Dennison, Dr. Matthew, MBBS, MRCGP, Dip IBLM — General Practitioner link

Dewbury, Dr. Christine, MBBS — retired General Practitioner link

Dewbury, Dr. Keith, MBBS, FRCR — retired Consultant Radiologist link

Dgani, Dr. Zeev — Director Of The Herzliya Hebrew Gymnasium link and link

Diaz, Dr. Alejandro — Pediatric Allergist, Immunologist link

Dix, Dr. Clive — former Chairman of the UK’s Vaccine Taskforce link

Donato, Francesca — Member of the European Parliament link

Donegan, Dr. Jayne MBBS, DRCOG, DCH, DFFP, MRCGP — Naturopathic Practitioner link

Donnellan, Dr. Rory — Pathologist video

Dore, Melissa — Licensed Nurse in Ontario Canada video

Doron, Dr. Shira MD — Infectious Disease Specialist, Hospital Epidemiologist link

Doshi, Dr. Peter — Associate Professor, University of Maryland School of Pharmacy, Senior Editor at the British Medical Journal link and link and link and link

Dowd, Edward — Wall Street executive, Blackrock portfolio manager link and link

Dowd, Prof. Kevin — link

Dretler, Dr. Robin Henry MD — link

Drivdahl-Smith, Dr. Christine — Family Physician link

Druce, Julian D. — link

Drummond, Gentner — Oklahoma Attorney General link

Drysdale, Ken — Commissioner Chairperson, National Citizens Inquiry in Canada link

Duncanson, Dr. Emily MD — link

Dunn, Neal — former Chief of Staff at Gulf Coast Hospital link

Dunne, Prof. Fionn — link

Duriseti, Dr. Ram MD, PhD — link and link and link and link and link and link

Durodie, Prof. Bill — Department of Politics, Languages and International Studies link

Ealy, Dr. Henry — link and link

Eastwood, Dr. Jonathan, BSc, MBChB, MRCGP — General Practitioner link

Edeling, Dr. Herman — Neurosurgeon with over 40 years of experience link

Einhorn, Prof. Eti — Information In Financial Markets, Accounting link and link

Elgersma, Ingeborg Hess — Researcher, Norwegian Institute of Public Health link

Elhayany, Prof. Asher — Professor of Medicine, Specialist in Family Medicine and Public Administration link and link

Elstrom, Peter MPH — Researcher, Norwegian Institute of Public Health, Dept of Antibiotic Resistance and Infection Prevention link

Engler, Dr. Jonathan — DipPharmMed, Clinician, Barrister link and link and link

Engler, Dr. Jonathan, MBChB, LlB (Hons) — DipPharmMed link

Erickson, Dr. Dan — Emergency Physician link

Estrella, Laura RN — Cardiology Nurse video

Evans, Dr. Elizabeth — retired Medical Doctor video at 02:15 and link and link and link

Exley, Dr. Christopher, PhD, FRSB — Bioinoganic Chemist link

Fairclough, Mike — Headteacher in the UK link and link

Fairclough, Prof. John A. — Orthopaedic Surgeon link

Faletič, Rado PhD — link

Fareed, Dr. George MD — former Harvard Professor link and link

Farella, Dr. Angie — Pediatrician link and link

Farrow, Prof. Douglas — link

Fenton, Prof. Norman Elliott PhD — Professor Emeritus of Risk, Mathematician, focuses on “quantifying risk and uncertainty using causal, probabilistic models that combine data and knowledge (Bayesian networks)” link and link and link and link and link and link and link and link

Ferdinandy, Peter — Medical Faculty link

Fiamengo, Prof. Janice — retired link

Fiechtner, Dr. Heinrich — Oncologist and previous Parliamentarian in Germany link

Fisher, Barbara Loe — documentary

Fisher, Harry — Paramedic video

Fitch, Lynn — Mississippi Attorney General link

Fitts, Catherine Austin — Economist link and link

Flack, Dr. John, BPharm, PhD — Retired Director of Safety Evaluation, Beecham Pharmaceuticals and Senior Vice-president for Drug Discovery SmithKline Beecham link

Fleming, Richard — documentary

Flottorp, Signe Agnes MD, PhD — Researcher, Norwegian Institute of Public Health link

Flowers, Dr. Christopher MD — retired Cancer Specialist and Physician, previously Associate Professor and Researcher link and link and link

Floyd, Prof Alan — Professor of Education link

Fogel, Dr. Sylvia — Psychiatrist, Autism Expert and Psychiatrist at Massachusetts General Hospital, Instructor at Harvard link

Forbes, Dr. Anna — Medical Doctor in UK video at 06:00

Fornerod, Dr. Maarten — Molecular Biologist link

Forsyth, Dr. Charles MBBS — retired Integrative and Ecological Medicine Doctor link

Forte, Prof. Maximilian — link

Fosse, Dr. Nils R — Medical Doctor in Norway video at 01:50

Foster, Prof Gigi — Professor of Economics book and link

Fox, Dr. Simon — Consultant in Infectious Diseases and Internal Medicine link

Fraiman, Dr. Joseph MD — Emergency Medicine Physician link and link and video and link

Franz, Susan RN — link

Fraser, Dr. Val — Education Adviser link

Frawley, Dr. Ashley — Centre for Parenting Culture Studies link

Freiheit, David — Lawyer and producer of “VivaFrei” podcasts link

Fretheim, Dr. Atle MD, PhD — Researcher, Norwegian Institute of Public Health link and link

Friedman, Dr. Eitan MD, PhD — Professor of Medicine, Tel-Aviv University link

Frijters, Prof. Paul — Department of Social Policy, London School of Economics link

Fryer, Prof Anthony PhD — Professor of Clinical Biochemistry link

Fukushima, Dr. Masanori — Oncologist and Professor video and link and link

Füllmich, Dr. Reiner — International Trial Lawyer who has successfully sued large corporations for fraudulent behavior link

Gabana, Dr. Theresa — former emergency room doctor link

Gaeta, Dr. Michael — link

Galloway, Scott — Marketing Professor at NYU link

Gandhi, Dr. Monica MD, MPH — Infectious disease physician link and link

Garcia, Dr. Emanuel E. MD— MD, Psychoanalyst, Psychiatrist link and link and link and link

Gatien, Maurice — Lawyer link

Gavish, Dr. Uri — Biomedical Consultant with expertise in algorithm analysis link

Gazda, Dr. Suzanne K. MD — More than 30 years experience link

Gerlach, Joachim — Head of Research and Development at Vedicinals, founded to provide Covid treatment protocol that covers conditions from early-onset SARS-CoV-2 infection to the management of all phases of Covid link

Gerlic, Prof. Motti — Dept of Clinical Microbiology and Immunology link

Gerry, Gayle, BSc(Hons), RGN — NHS Registered Nurse link

Gershman, Michelle RN — Postpartum Nurse link and link

Gidet, Sophie, RM,DTN — Midwife link

Giesecke, Prof. Johan — Epidemiologist, Advisor to the Swedish government video

Gilboa, Dr. Keren Epstein — Phd in Developmental Psychology link

Gill, Dr. Bob MBChB, MRCGP — General Practitioner link and link

Gill, Dr. James MD — link

Gill, Dr. Kulvinder Kaur — Pediatrician link and link

Gillespie, Julian — retired Barrister link

Gilthorpe, Prof. Jonathan PhD — Assoc Professor in Cell and Molecular Biology link

Giubilini, Dr. Alberto — Uehiro Centre for Practical Ethics, Oxford link

Golan, Prof. Dov — Professor of Medicine, specialist in Internal Medicine, clinical immunology, and medical management. link and link

Gold, Prof. Daniel — An expert in microbiology-parasitology link and link

Gomes, Dr. Gabriela — Professor, Mathematician with expertise in infectious disease epidemiology link

Gonek, Ms. Natasha — Investigator for Self Regulatory Agencies link

Gonzales, Dr. Maria — ER Medical Doctor video

Goodenowe, Dr. Dayan — Neuroscientist and Biochemical Researcher link and link

Goodman, Dr. Jenny, MA, MBChB — Ecological Medicine link

Gordon, Natalie Bjorklund — Geneticist and Epidemiologist link

Gotzsche, Dr. Peter — link

Grainger, Cheryl — Training consultant to the pharmaceutical industry link and link

Granot, Prof. Zvika — Professor of Immunology link and link

Green, Chelsea — Publisher of many books by whistleblowers link

Green, Michael — documentary

Green, Prof. Toby — link

Greer, Dr. Steven E. MD — link

Greig, Dr. Cathy MBChB — General Practitioner link

Grey, Leighton — Litigation lawyer link

Grey, Sue — New Zealand Lawyer link

Grice, Dr. Kyle — Chiropractor link

Griffin, Tim — Arkansas Attorney General link

Griner, Dr. Devan MD — link and link

Grove, Dr. Peter — Former Chair UK Department of Health’s Senior Economic & Analytical Review Committee (IASRC) link

Gruber, Dr. Marion — Director of FDA’s Office of Vaccine Research and Review link and link

Grus, Helen — Police Detective, more than 20 years in policing link

Guetzkow, Dr. Josh PhD — Senior Lecturer in Law link and link and link

Gunn, Liz — New Zealand Politician link

Gupta, Dr. Sunetra — Professor and Epidemiologist at Oxford link and link

Gupta, Sandeep — link

Gutschi, Maria — Academic Pharmacist and researcher link

Haggett, Dr. Ali PhD — Mental Health Professor link and link and link

Hale, Dr. Stephen — Internist link

Hall, Sue Parker — Counselling & Supervision, EMDR practitioner, Psychotherapist link

Halpin, David, MB BS, FRCS — Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, retired link

Halpin, Dr. David — retired Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgeon link

Hambler, Mr. Clive — Department of Biology, xford link

Hammond, Prof. Philip — Department of Media & Communications link

Hanke, Steve PhD — Professor, Johns Hopkins link

Hannan, Dr. Amir — General Practitioner in UK link

Hanvey, Neale — Member of Parliament link

Haran, Prof. Gilad — Professor in the Department of Chemical and Biological Physics at the Weizmann Institute of Science. link and link

Harris, Dr. Pei — Doctor of Nursing Practice, Scientific Researcher link

Hatchard, Dr. Guy PhD — former Senior Manager at a global food testing and safety company link and link and link

Hatfill, Dr. Steven — Physician, Virologist, Public Health Consultant in infectious disease control, disaster preparedness, and toxicology; Medical Fellowships from Oxford, the NIH, and the National Research Council link

Havas, Professor Magda — Environmental toxicologist link

Haviland, Major Tom — link

Heneghan, Dr. Carl — Professor of Evidence-Based Medicine at Oxford link and link

Hertz, Dr. Danice — link

Hewlett, John — link

Hibberd, Jennifer A. — link

Hickey, Dr. Joseph PhD — link and link

Hicks, Alex, MEng, MCIPS — Compliance Direct or (Supply Chain) link

Hilgers, Mike — Nebraska Attorney General link

Hill, Greg — Pilot and ex Captain with Air Canada link

Hinton, Tony — Consultant Surgeon, NHS for more than 30 years link

Hirschhorn, Joel — documentary

Hirschman, Richard — Embalmer of dead bodies for over 20 years link and link

Hoang, Dr. LeTrinh — link

Hobart, Dr. Mark — link

Hodkinson, Dr. Roger MD — Pathologist link and link and link

Høeg, Dr. Tracy Beth MD, PhD — Physician, Epidemiologist link and link and link and link and link and link

Hoenderkampf, Dr. Renée — General Practitioner link and link and link

Hoffe, Dr. Charles — Family Doctor link and link and link and link and link and link

Hoffman, Stine S. — link

Holland, Mary JD — link and link

Homer, Dr. Kevin MD — link

Honecutt, Zen — Founding Executive Director of Moms Across America link

Hood, Captain Graham — Pilot link

Hooker, Brian — documentary

Hooper, Charley — Researcher on Early Covid Treatment link

House, Dr. Richard, PhD, CPsychol, AFBPsS, CertCouns — Chartered Psychologist, former senior lecturer in Psychology and in Early Childhood, retired psychotherapist link

Hsieh, Dr. Tina MD, Mph — link

Huang, Dr. Michael — link and link

Hudson, Dr. Cheryl — link

Hudson, Nick — Actuary (professional with advanced mathematical skills) link and video

Hughes, Dr. Gordon — link

Hulme, Prof. Mike — link

Husmann, Dr. Derek MD — Pediatrician link

Iglesias, Dr. Jose — link

Inoue, Prof. Massayasu MD, PhD — Professor Emeritus link and link and link

Ioannidis, Dr. John — Professor of Medicine, Epidemiology and Population Health at Stanford link and link and video and link and link

Isaac, Dr. Andrew — retired Physician link

Itani, Nadja — Medical Faculty link

Jackley, Marty J. — South Dakota Attorney General link

Jackson, Brook — Regional Manager for Pfizer Vaccine Trials link and link

Jackson, Dr. Michael PhD — Ecologist, Research Fellow link

Jackson, Steven — Lawyer link and link

Jaffe, Rick Esq — Attorney experienced in medical and constitutional law link

James, Dr. Steve — Anaesthetist 2 min video

James, Prof. Marilyn — School of Medicine link and link

James, Dr. Steve — Consultant Intensive Care link

Jamrozik, Dr. Euzebiusz (Zeb) PhD — Bioethics specialist, particularly in the area of infectious disease link and link

Jans, David A. — link

Jefferson, Dr. Tom — Epidemiologist and Researcher link and link and link

Jeffrey, Laura — Ontario Mortician link

Jenkins, Kevin — link

Jensen, Dr. Scott — Family Medicine Doctor, U.S. Senator, Vice-Chair of Health and Human Services Committee link and 1 hr 40-min video and 1-min clip from longer video

Johnson, Dr. Keith, BA, DPhil (Oxon) — IP Consultant for Diagnostic Testing link

Johnson, Ron — US Senator link

Johnson, Dr. Keith — IP Consultant for Diagnostic Testing link and link

Jones, Dr. Lee — link

Jones, Prof. Lee — School of Politics and International Relations link

Jones, Dr. Rosamond (Ros) MD — retired Consultant Pediatrician link and link and link and link and link

Joof, Dr. Ancha Bala MBChB, MRCGP — General Practitioner link

Jordan, James — link

Joron, Virginie — Member of the European Parliament link

Joseph, Dr. Nicholas — College of Arts, Humanities and Education link

Julapallil, Dr. Venu — link

Kamijo, Dr. Izumi — link and link

Kämmerer, Dr. Ulrike — Biologist link

Kasher, Prof. Asa — Professor Emeritus of Professional Ethics and Philosophy link and link

Katz, Dr. David L MD, MPH — Yale, Clinician for 30 yrs, epidemiology, public health video and link

Kaufman, Dr. Andrew MD — Medical Doctor and Forensic Psychiatrist video at 00:13

Kaufman, Sean G. MPH — Public Health Professional video

Kaur, Harpinder — link

Kavaliunas, Dr. Andrius — Epidemiologist link

Kelly, Dr. Timothy, MBBCh, BSc — NHS doctor and Systems Analyst link

Kendrick, Dr. Malcolm — General Practitioner link

*Kennedy Jr., Robert F. — Chief Legal Counsel for Children’s Health Defense book and documentary

Kenyon, Todd PhD — Financial Analyst link

Kerr, Lucy — link

Khatebi, Dr. Azadeh — link

Kheriaty, Dr. Aaron MD — book and link and link and link

King, Nicky Rupright — Embalmer and funeral home director link

Kingston, Karen — Biotech Analyst and Medical-Legal Advisor in the pharmaceutical industry, over 25 years experience link

Kirsch, Steve — Entrepreneur and Covid researcher link

Kitchen, James — Canadian litigation lawyer link and link

Klaric, Andrija — Croatian businessman and TV host link and link

Klausner, Dr. Jeffrey — Clinical Professor and former CDC medical officer link

Kline, Deanna RN — link

Klowak, Ms. Marianne — Former CBC reporter link

Klymenko, Dr. Tanya PhD — Senior Lecturer in Biomedical Sciences link and link and link

Knudsen, Austin — Montana Attorney General link

Kobach, Kris W. — Kansas Attorney General link

Kolakusic, Mislav — Member of the European Parliament link and link

Kory, Dr. Pierre MD, MPA — Pulmonary and Critical Care Specialist link and link and link and video and link and link and link and link

Krause, Dr. Philip — Deputy Director of FDA’s Office of Vaccines Research and Review link and link

Kriel, Alex — Physicist link

Krishna, Ms. Anita — Former Global TV Director link

Kruse, Dr. Jack — documentary

Kuhs, Joachim — Member of the European Parliament link

Kulldorff, Dr. Martin — Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at Harvard link and link

Labrador, Raul — Idaho Attorney General link

Ladapo, Dr. Joseph — Surgeon general of the state of Florida link and link and video and 49-min video

Laderoute, Dr. Marion — PhD in medical sciences immunology and has had a career in pandemic and infectious disease prevention with Health Canada link

Lando, Dr. Barre — link and link

Lane, Dr. Charles — Molecular Biologist link

Lapworth, Dr. Caroline MBChB — General Practitioner link

Lataster, Dr. Raphael PhD — link

Latinkic, Dr. Branko PhD — Molecular Biologist link and link

Latypvova, Sasha — former Research & Development executive in the pharmaceutical industry for 25 years link and link and link and link

Lauterbach, Karl — Epidemiologist and German politician link

Lavigueur, René — Family physician link

Lavranos, Dr. Aris — Former ER physician and practicing lawyer link

Lawrie, Dr. Tess (Theresa) MBBCh, PhD — Molecular Biologist; MBBCh, Bachelor of Surgery, Director of Evidence-Based Medicine Consultancy link and link and link and 50-min video and link and link

Lawrie, Tess — PhD with over 30 years experience in obstetrics and gynecology, founder of The Evidence— Based Medicine Consultancy, publisher of over 80 peer— reviewed journal publications, and producer of several health guidelines for the World Health Organization. link

Lazzeroni, Laura PhD — Professor of Biomedical Data Science at Stanford, Biostatistician, Data Scientist, Professor of Psychiatry link

Lederer Alyssa M. PhD, MPH — link

Lee, Dr. John — retired Professor of Pathology link

Lee, Dr. Joseph MD — Eye Surgeon link

Lehrer, Steven — link

Lemire, Prof. Daniel — link

Leslie, Justin — Scientist, formerly involved in vaccine formulation at Pfizer link and link

Levi, Prof. Retsef — MIT Professor, Expert in Risk Management and Health Systems link

Levitt, Prof. Michael PhD — Biophysicist, Professor of Structural Biology at Stanford University, Received 2013 Nobel Prize in Chemistry link and link and link

Levy, Dr. Thomas E. MD, JD — documentary and link

Lewer, Haley RN — link

Lewis, Ms. Sheila — Potential Transplant recipient link

Leyton, Dr. Edward — Family physician link

Lillingstone, Dr. Felicity PhD — Urgent Care Doctor, Research Fellow link and link

Linard, Christian — Clinical biochemist and full professor at the Universite du Quebec a Trois Rivieres link

Lindsay, Janci Chunn PhD — Molecular Biologist and Toxicologist link

Littell, Dr. John — link and link and link and video

Livermore, Prof David PhD — retired Professor of Medical Microbiology, Microbiologist with expertise in disease epidemiology, antibiotic resistance and rapid diagnostics link and link and link and link

Lobo, Raysildo — link

Long, Lt. Col. Theresa MD — link and link and link

Lotem, Dr. Michal Hemo — Pediatrician, Entrepreneur and author on leadership at medical futurism link and link

Loudon, Dr. Malcolm — Global Health Planning link

Lowe, Rupert — UK Member of Parliament link

Lowry, Dr. Robert MD — Traumatic Brain Injury specialist 15-min video

Ludvigsson, Dr. Jonas — Pediatrician, Epidemiologist, Professor, Senior Physician link

Lyons-Weiler, Dr. James PhD — documentary and link and link

Macari, John — Police officer link

Macdonald, Dr. Philip — Opthalmologist 1-hr video

MacGilchrist, Katherine — retired CEO / Systematic Review Director, Epidemica Ltd. link and link

Macie, Lt. Ted — Lieutenant in Navy Medical Service Corps link and link

Madej, Dr. Carrie — link and link

Madry, Andrew PhD — link

Maidment, Dr. Geoffrey MD — retired Consultant Physician link and link

Majumder, Prof. Partha P. PhD, FNA, FASc, FNASc, FTWAS — National Science Chair, Distinguished Professor, Founder of National Institute of Biomedical Genomics link

Makary, Dr. Martin (Marty) A. MD, MPH — link and link and link

Makis, Dr. William MD — Oncologist, Cancer Researcher link and video and video and link and link and link and link

Malhotra, Dr. Aseem — NHS Consultant Cardiologist, Professor, Cardiology examiner bio and link and link and link and link and link

Malik, Ahmad (Doc) — Doctor for 25 years, Trauma & Orthopaedic Consultant Surgeon for 12 years link and link

Malik, Dr. Ayiesha — General Practitioner link and link

Malone, Dr. Robert W — mRNA Vaccine Tech Inventor link and link and link and link and link and documentary and link and link

Malthouse, Dr. Stephen — Family Physician link

Manik, Dr. Kulvinder Singh — General Practitioner link

Manniche, Vibeke PhD — Epidemiologist link

Marik, Dr. Paul MD — Pulmonary and Critical Care Specialist link and link and video and video and link and link

Marsland, Scott — Family Nurse Practitioner link

Martin, Dr. David E. PhD — documentary and link and 21-min video

Martindale, Dr. Fiona — General Practitioner link and link

Massie, Dr. Bernard — link

Massihi, Dr. Artin — Urgent Care and Emergency Rooms link

Mazolewski, Dr. Pete — link

Mbow, Dr. Fatou, MD(Italy), MRCGP, DFFP — General Practitioner link

McAtee, Melissa — Pfizer employee while Covid mRNA products were in development video and link and link

McBride, Dr. S — NHS Emergency Medicine & Geriatrics link and link

McCallum, Kaira, BSc — retired pharmacist, Director of strategy UKMFA link

McCann, Dr. Melissa — General Practitioner 24-min video

McCloskey, Dr. Anne — link and link and video

McCormack, Ann — Retired Pharmacist link

McCormick, Dr. Rich MD — Medical doctor who treated patients during Covid and US Congress Representative link

McCurdy, Jay — Elementary School teacher link

McDermott, Ian — Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon link and link and link

McEvoy, Michael — link

McGorian, Ian — Data Analyst link

McGrogan, Dr. David — Department of Law link

McHenry, Leemon PhD — Professor Emeritus in Philosophy and Bioethics, Consultant to Law Firm link and link and link

McInnes, Leah RN — link

McKeigue, Dr. Paul — Professor of Epidemiology, Public Health Physician, expertise in statistical modelling of disease link

McKeigue, Prof. Paul — The Usher Institute, University of Edinburgh link

McKernan, Kevin — Microbiologist, Team Leader for the Human Genome Project at MIT link and 2-hr video and link

McLachlan, Scott PhD — link and link and link and link and link

McLeod, Deanna — Medical Researcher link and link and link

McMillan, Dr. Philip MD — video and video and video and video and link

McRae, Gail RN — link and link

Mead, M. Nathaniel — Researcher in Epidemiology and Public Health link

Medhi, Bikash — link

Meduri, Dr. G. Umberto MD — link

Meissner, Prof Cody — FDA Advisory Member, Professor of Pediatrics, expert on vaccine development, efficacy and safety link and link

Memoli, Dr. Matthew — NIH Clinical Researcher link and link

Menage, Dr. Janet, MA, MBChB — retired General Practitioner link

Mendenhall, Warner Esq — Attorney focused on “holding corporations and governments accountable” link

*Mercola, Dr. Joseph — Osteopathic Medical Doctor link and documentary

Merritt, Dr. Lee — documentary and link

Meuschel, Dr. Franziska MD, PhD — Nutritional, Environmental and Integrated Medicine link

Mihalcea, Ana Maria MD, PhD — link

Milakovich, Lynette — Court reporter link

Milburn, Dr. Chris — ER Physician link

Miles, Prof. David — Department of Economics link

Milhoan, Dr. Kirk MD, PhD, FACC — Pediatric Cardiologist and Board Certified Pediatric Cardiologist link and link and link

Miller, Brad — former U.S. Military Lieutenant Colonel 12 min video

Miller, Dr. James — video and video

Miro, Dr. Michael — Journalism and Political Science link and link

Mitchell, Dr. Scott — Emergency Medicine Physician link and link and link

Miyazawa, Prof. Takayuki — Virologist, Professor, has published almost 300 academic articles, cited over 7,000 times link and link

Mohamed, Shabnam Palesa — link and link

Montgomery, Dr. Alistair J. MBChB — retired General Practitioner link

Moon, Prof. Renata MD — Board-Certified Pediatrician, Professor of Medicine link and link and link

Moonie, Lord MBChB, MRCPsych — former Consultant in Public Health Medicine, former Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State link and link

Moore, Dr. Kirk — link and link

Morago, Pedro PhD — Expert in Evidence-Based Research Methods link

Moran, Dr. Keith MD — Full time medical practice + Consultant in Internal Medicine video

Mordue, Dr. Alan — retired Consultant in Public Health Medicine & Epidemiology link and link and link

Morris, Dr. David — General Practitioner link

Morros, Kristina — Board certified with Nurse Anesthetists link

Moses, Lina M. PhD — link

Moss, Margaret — Director, The Nutrition and Allergy Clinic, Cheshire link

Moyer, Jarrett — Medical Professional link

Mulligan, Dr. Casey B. PhD — link

Mullis, Kary PhD — Biochemist, 1993 Nobel Prize winner for PCR 8-min video

Mumper, Dr. Elizabeth MD — Pediatrician link and link and link

Munitz, Prof. Ariel — Dept of Clinical Microbiology and Immunology link

Munroe, William Warren — Prior Provincial Government Population Analyst for British Columbia link

Muradoglu, Prof. Yaz Gulnur — link

Murdoch, Dr. Campbell — Clinical Advisor to the Royal College of General Practitioners link

Murdock, Captain Shane — Airline Captain for more than 30 years, pilot for more than 40 years with 22,000 flying hours link

Murkies, Dr. Alice MD — General Practitioner link

Murphy, Lieutenant Colonel Joseph — Fellow of DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency), The US Pentagon link

Murrill, Liz — Louisiana Attorney General link

Mushet, Dr. Greta, MBChB, MRCPsych — retired Consultant Psychiatrist in Psychotherapy link and link

Musso, Dr. Angela MD, MRCGP — General Practitioner link

Myhill, Dr. Sarah — retired General Practitioner and Naturopathic Physician link and link

Myhill, Dr. Sarah, MBBS, Dip NM — retired General Practitioner, Naturopathic Physician, Director of Medical Ethics link and link and link

Nafafe, Dr. Jose Lingna — Department of Hispanic, Portuguese and Latin American Studies link

Nagase, Dr. Daniel MD — Emergency Room Doctor link and link

Naggan, Prof. Lechaim — Professor of public health and epidemiology. link and link

Najadi, Pascal — Son of World Economic Forum (WEF) co-founder Hussain Najadi 4-min video and link and link and link

Nanda, Dr. Seema — link

*Nass, Dr. Meryl MD — Internal Medicine Physician link and video and link

Nealon-Cook, Ros — Psychologist link and link

Nehushtan, Prof. Yossi — School of Law link

Neil, Martin PhD — Professor of Computer Science and Statistics link and link and link and link and link and link and link

Nevradakis, Michael PhD — link

Newton, Dr. Chris, PhD — Biochemist working in immuno-metabolism link

Ngare, Dr. Wahome — link

Nguyen, Jennifer — Medical Professional link

Nicholl, Dr. Rachel PhD — Medical researcher link and link

Nielsen, Sebastian — link

Nike, Tim, BSc (Hons), MCSP, HCPC — Specialist Neurological Physiotherapist link

Noack, Dr. Andreas — Doctor of Chemistry, expert on carbon products and graphene link and link

Noble, Dr. Jeanne — Emergency Physician, Director of Covid Response at link and link

Nohynek, Dr. Hanna MD — Chief Physician, Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, Member of the WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization link and link and link

Nordin, Dr. Syafiq — link and link

*Northrup, Dr. Christiane MD — link

Nosak, Terry RN — video

Nowicki, John — link

Nurse Reena — 20 years experience, ICU case manager 29-min video

O’Looney, John — Funeral Director link

O’Malley, Jodie RN — Critical Care Nurse video and video

O’Shea, Dr. Richard J, MBBCh, BA(Hons), MRCGP — General Practitioner link

Ogola, Prof. George — Department of Cultural, Media and Visual Studies link

Oke, Dr Jason L. — Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, Oxford link

Olszewski, Erin Marie RN — Nurse at two hospitals, one described as “America’s Epicenter” of Coronavirus link and link

Oosterhuis, Dr. Paul MD — Anaesthesia and Critical Care Doctor fore more than 32 years link and link

Ophir, Dr. Yaakov PhD — link

Ormerod, Prof. Paul — Alliance Business School link

Orydzuk, Ryan — Occupational Health and Safety Expert link

Oshinskie, Mark — Attorney link

Osman, Prof. Magda — Head of Research and Analysis at Centre for Science and Policy, Cambridge link and link

Owens, Dr. Matthew — Department of Psychology link

Palevsky, Dr. Lawrence (Larry) MD — Pediatrician link and video and link and link

Palmer, Rodney — Former CBC Investigative Journalist link

Paquette, Marc André — Kindergarten teacher and former medical student link

Pardy, Bruce — Lawyer link

Parks, Dr. Christina — link

Parreira, Dr. Pedro PhD — link

Parry, Peter — Faculty of Medicine, Children’s Health Research Clinical Unit, Dept of Psychiatry, College of Medicine and Public Health link

Passey, Dr. Greg — Psychiatrist with expertise in PTSD. link

Paton, Prof. David — link and link

Patterson, Dr. Dean — Consultant cardiologist link and link

Paul, Rand — United States Senator video

Pavic, Ivana — Pathologist link and video

Paxton, Ken — Texas Attorney General link

Payne, Dr. Eric T. — Pediatric Neurologist link and link and link

Peatross, Dr. Jess MD — link

Peckford, Brian — Former premier of Newfoundland and one of the architects of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms link

Peers, Dr. Christina — link and link

Pelech, Prof. Steven — Professor of Immunology and Neurology link and link and link

Perro, Dr. Michelle MD — Pediatrician, 40 years experience, listed as America’s Top 10 Pediatricians by Consumer Reports (2006-2012) link and link and link and link

Perronne, Prof. Christian — University Professor, Hospital Practitioner video and link and link and link

Perrottet, Dominic — former Australian Premier of New South Wales link

Petrosky, Prof Nikolai — Vaccine developer 1.25 hr video

Petty, Stephen — documentary

Phelan, Dr. Cordelia — Consultant Pathologist link

Phelps, Dr. Kerryn — former Australian Federal MP and former President of the Australian Medical Association link and link

Philip, Rev Dr. William — former Physician specialising in Cardiology link and link and link

Phillips, Dr. Patrick — Emergency Mediicine Physician and Family Physician link

Plothe, Christof DO — link and link

Poland, Dr. Gregory A. — Director of clinical Vaccine Research Group link and link

Pollock, Prof. Allyson — Population Health Sciences Institute, Faculty of Medical Sciences link

Ponesse, Dr. Julie PhD — Philosophy and Ethics link and link and link

Pontes, Dr. Livia — Clinical Psychologist link

Powell, Dr. Angharad — General Practitioner link

Prakash, Ajay — link

Prasad, Dr. Vinay MD, MPH — Physician, Professor of Epidemiology, Biostatistics and Medicine link and link and link and video and link and video

Priester, Dr. Sally — link

Proenca, Fernando Carlos — link

Provost, Prof. Patrick — Biochemist link and link

Qimron, Prof Ehud (Udi) — Head of the Department of Microbiology and Immunology link and link

Quillin, Dr. Patrick — link

Quinn, Dr. Gerry PhD — Postdoctoral Researcher in Microbiology and Immunology link and link and link

Ralph, Dr. William — General Practitioner link

Ramsay, Prof. Peter — London School of Economics and Political Science link

Rancourt, Dr. Denis G. PhD — link and link and link and link and link

Raoult, Prof. Didier MD, PhD — Physician, professor, and microbiologist specializing in infectious diseases link and link and link and link

Rasnick, Dr. David PhD — Founder of several biotech companies link and link and video

Raszek, Dr. Mikolaj PhD — Doctorate in Biochemistry, expert in genome sequencing video

Ratcliffe, Prof. Matthew — Department of Philosophy link and link

Recker, Dr. Mario — Professor of Applied Mathematics at the Centre for Mathematics and the Environment link and link

Redfield, Dr. Robert R. — former Director of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) link and link and link and 1-min video

Redman, David — Expert in Emergency Management Agencies link

Redshaw, Megan JD, ND — documentary

Rees, Hedley — Pharma Consultant, 16 years in senior roles in Pharmaceutical and Biotech industries link

Reilly, Dr. Johanna — General Practitioner link

Rennebohm, Dr. Rob — Pediatrician and Pediatric Rheumatologist video

Renz, Tom — link

Reyes, Sean D. — Utah Attorney General link

Rheinstein, Peter H. — link

Rhodes, Peter — retired Consultant Specialist in Anaesthesia and Intensive Care Medicine link

Righart, Jessica — Senior Critical Care Scientist link

Risch, Dr. Harvey MD, PhD — Medical Degree, PhD in Biomathematics, Fellowship in Cancer Epidemiology, Professor Emeritus of Epidemiology at Yale, published more than 400 peer-reviewed scientific research papers, cited more than 46,000 times link and link and link and link

Robertson, Angus — Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon link and link

Robinson, Dr. Jessica — Psychiatrist and Integrative Medicine Doctor link and link

Rogers, Dr. Jon — retired General Practitioner link and link

Roguski, James — Researcher, author, natural health proponent, activist and expert on the WHO Pandemic Treaty link

Rokita, Todd — Indiana Attorney General link

Rose, Dr. Jessica PhD — Advanced degrees in Immunology, Computational Biology, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry link and link and link and link and link

Rose, Dr. Robin — Double Board-Certified Specialist in Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine link

Rose, Jessica — EXPERT on the VAERS data link

Rost, Dr. Peter — former Vice President of Pfizer, author of “The Whistleblower, Confessions of a Healthcare Hitman” link

Rousso, Dr. Dotan — holds a Ph.D. in Law, BA., and MA. in Philosophy from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem link and link

Royle, Dr. James — Colorectal and General Surgeon link and link and video and link and link

Ruby, Jane PhD — More than 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical drug development, Teacher of doctoral research methods and of nursing for undergraduate and graduate students link

Ruettgers, Kenneth — documentary

Sabatier, Jean Marc — Statistician, Director of Research at CNRS, affiliated with the Institute of NeuroPhysiopathology link

Sabine, Dr. Alison MBChB, MRCP — Consultant Rheumatologist link

Sadikali, Navid — Medical Scientist and Imaging Systems Expert; Founder of Sustainable Spark Capital link

Sainton, Jérome — Doctor of Medicine, General practitioner, bioethicist and engineer link

Saleeby, Dr. Yusuf MD — Integrative Medicine Consultant and Internist link and link

Saleem, Dr. Salmaan, MBBS, BMedSci, RCGP(2019) — co-founder Doctors for Patients UK link

Salmon, Dr. Roland — former Director, Communicable Disease Surveillance Centre link and link and link

Salzman, Prof. Philip Carl — Professor Emeritus link

Sandes, Jeff — Journalist link

Sansone, Dr. Joseph — link

Sarma, Phulen — link

Sava, Monica — link

Saxon, Sally JD — book

Sayer, Ji — documentary

Schabas, Dr. Richard — former Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health, Economist, author, professor emeritus of economics at the University of Ottawa and the president and director of the Centre for Research on Globalization link

Schiffmann, Dr. Bodo — link

Schmidt, Dr. Jana — link

Schoning, Dr. Heiko MD — video and video and video

Schreckenberg, Rolf — Medical Faculty link

Schultz, Ali JD — Association of American Physicians and Surgeons link

Schulz, F. Rainer — Medical Faculty, Justus-Liebig University, Germany link

Scott, Sorrel — Specialist Physiotherapist in Neurology, 30 years in NHS link and link

Scott-Mumby, Dr. Keith — MB ChB in UK (comparable to MD in US) link

Seedhouse, Prof David — link

Segalla, Dr. Gabriele — Research Biochemist, Specialist in Chemistry, author of scientific publications and holder of patents link and 30-min video

Seheult, Dr. Roger — Quadruple Board-Certified in Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Diseases, Critical Care Medicine, and Sleep Medicine, Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine, Critical Care Physician in Intensive Care setting during the pandemic; oversaw the use of hydrotherapy to stimulate patients’ interferon response against Coronavirus infection link

Selvakumar, Dr. Joel MD — link

Seneff, Dr. Stephanie PhD — Senior Research Scientist at MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory link and link and link and link and link

Seth, Dr. Rohaan — retired General Practitioner link and link

Setty, Dr. Madhava MD — documentary

Shachar, Dr. Amir — Specialist in internal medicine, cardiology, emergency medicine and health administration link and link

Shackelford, Dr. Crisanna L. — Navy and Department of Defense (DOD) link

Shahar, Dr. Eyal MD — Professor (emeritus) of Public Health, Physician, Epidemiologist, Expertise in Causal and Statistical Inference link

Shahar, Prof. Eyal — An epidemiologist and methodologist link and link

Shamp, Senator Janae — former Nurse link

Shani, Prof. Mordechai — Professor of Medicine and Medical Management, Specialist in Internal Medicine. Winner of the Israel Prize. link and link

Shapira, Dr. Shmuel MD, MPH — Full Professor of Medical Administration, previously Director General of the Israel Institute for Biological Research link and link and link

Sharma, Saurabh — link

Shaw, Chris, PhD — Neuroscientist link

Shekhar, Nishant — link

Shelton, Dr. Matt — Clinician link

Shemirani, Kate — former Nurse link and link

Shepherd, Dr. Andrew — Chronic Poverty Advisory Network; Institute of Development Studies link

Shinar, Dr. Guy — Medical Device Entrepreneur link and link

Shir-Raz, Dr. Yaaffa PhD — link

Shoemaker, Dr. Chris — Family Physician link

Shuldman, David — Researcher link

Sibley, Dr. Denise MD — Managed patients with Covid illness link and 18-min video

Sidley, Dr. Gary — retired Clinical Psychologist, over 30 years’ experience working for the NHS, member of the Health Advisory and Recovery Team (HART) link and link and link

Siebert, Dr. Penelope — Public Health Professor link

Sikora Prof. Karol PhD, FRCP, FRCR, FFPM — Medical Director of Rutherford Health, Oncologist, & Dean of Medicine link and link and link and link

Silman, Prof. Israel — Head of the Neurobiology Department and directed the Nella and Leon Benoziyo Center for Neurosciences at the Weizmann Institute of Science. link and link

Silverman, Sir Bernard — FRS, Emeritus Professor, Department of Statistics, Oxford link

Simon, Daniel — link

Sinčić, Ivan Vilibor — Member of the European Parliament link

Siri, Aaron — Attorney, founder of law firm for vaccine injured link and link and link

Sirotek, Nicole RN — video below

Skidelsky, Dr. Edward — Director, Committee for Academic Freedom; Department of Philosophy link

Skidmore, Prof. Mark — link

Sladden, Dr. Julie MD — link and link and link

Smalley, Joel MBA — link

Smart, Dr. Annabel — retired General Practitioner link

Smelkinson, Dr. Margery — Infectious Disease Scientist focused on influenza and Covid link and link and link

Smith, Dr. Jennifer PhD — Virologist and Epidemiologist video

Smith, Dr. Melissa Halvorson MD — link

Smith, Travis — Associate Professor link

Speicher, Dr. David J. PhD — Virologist link and link and link and link

Spira, Beny — Professor in Dept of Microbiology link

St. Rose, Dr. Gilbertha — link and link

Stasiak-Horkan, Dr. Magdalena, MBBS, DCH, MRCGP (2003-2017) — General Practitioner link

Stephenson, Natalie — Pediatric Audiologist link and link

Stewart, Prof. Michael — Department of Anthropology link

Stillwagon, Dr. Kevin — Airline Captain, retired Chiropractor, Inventor link and link and link

Stock, Dr. Dan MD — documentary

Stockton, John — documentary

Stolow, Jeni A. PhD, MPH — link

Stone, Dr. Jackie — link and link

Storah, Dr. Zenobia — Clinical Psychologist link and link

Strang, Jeremy B. — Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) link

Studin, Irvin — Expert in Constitutional Law link

Sturdivant, Dr. Rodney PhD — Associate Professor of Biostatistics, Director of the Baylor Statistical Consulting Center, retired Colonel in the US Army, research focus on infectious disease link

Suadoni, Marco Tullio, RN, BSc (Hons) Adult Nursing, MSc — Specialist Palliative Care Lead link

Sultan, Dr. Sheri — Professor of Vascular Surgery & President of Int’l Vascular Society link

Sundberg, Dr. Ralf MD, PhD — Medical Doctor and Associate Professor video at 06:40

Sussman, Prof. Joel L. — Professor of Structural Biology link and link

Swift, Catherine — National President of Canadian Small Business Manufacturers link

Syed, Dr. Mobeen — Physician, CEO & Founder of DrBeen Corp link and link and link

Tanaka, Prof. Atsushi — Immunologist, Professor in the Immunology Frontier Research Center link and link

*Tapper, Dr. Ben DC — Specializes in epigenetics and vaccination reactions link

Tashjian, Dr. Randy MD — link

Taylor, Matt — Paramedic 1-hr video

Tegnell, Prof. Anders MD, PhD — former Swedish State Epidemiologist and Deputy Director (including during pandemic), MD with a specialisation in clinical infectious diseases, PhD in infectious diseases, Masters in epidemiology link and link

Telford, Dr Luke — School of Business and Society link

Templeton, Dr. Steven — Immunologist and Microbiologist link and link and link

*Tenpenny, Dr. Sherri — Ostopathic Medical Doctor link and link and link

Thacker, Paul D. — former Investigator, United States Senate link

Thakur, Ramesh – former United Nations Assistant Secretary-General, Emeritus Professor in Public Policy link

Thomas, Dr. Noel — retired Doctor link and link

Thornley, Simon PhD — Epidemiologist, Experience in Biostatistics and Epidemiological Analysis link

Thorpe, Dr. James MD — Board-Certified OBGYN (Obstetrician, Gynecologist), Maternal Fetal Medicine Physician, 44 years experience link and link and book and link and link

Thysen, Sanne M. — link

Tianjing, Dr. Li MD, MHS, PhD — Department of Epidemiology link

Ting, Dr. Stephen PhD — Consultant Physician link

Tompkinson, Dr. Julian — General Practitioner, GP trainer PCME link

Tooley, Prof. James — Vice-Chancellor link

Tossici-Bolt, Dr. Livia PhD — retired Clinical Scientist link and link

Townsend, Prof. Ellen — School of Psychology link and link

Triantos, Dr. Phillip — Radiologist video and link

Trozzi, Dr. Mark — Outspoken critic of Covid policies in Canada link

Trozzi, Vincent — Retired Senior Constable link

Tschanett, Dr. Cornelia — Administered approx 4,000 Covid shots, and then stopped link

Tucker, Jeffrey — Founder of the Brownstone Institute link

Turner, Dr. Michael K. MD — link and link

Tyson, Dr. Brian MD — link

Ulbrich, Tobias — Lawyer link

Urso, Dr. Richard — link and link and video

Varon, Dr. Joseph MD — Professor of Acute & Continuing Care Medicine, ICU Doctor during Covid link and link and link

Vaughn, Dr. Jordan MD — Primary Care Physician, Board Certified Internal Medicine, Founder of a not-for-profit dedicated to developing effective, research-based treatment protocols for patients suffering from long Covid link and link and link

Verkerk, Dr. Rob PhD — link and link and video

Victory, Dr. Kelly — link

Viglione, Dr. Deborah — Board-Certified Internist, 36 years experience link and book

Villa, Dr. Marivic MD — link

Vinjevoll, Dr. Eivind H. MD — Anesthesiology, Intensive Care, Emergency Medicine link

Vliet, Dr. Elizabeth Lee MD — Association of American Physicians and Surgeons link and link and link

Wagshul, Dr. Fred MD — link

Wagstaff, Kylie M. — link

Waiton, Dr. Stuart — Division of Sociology link

Wallskog, Dr. Joel MD — Orthopedic Surgeon link and link and link

Wastila, Dr. Linda BSPharm, MSPH, PhD — link

Waters, Dr. Gerard — General Practitioner, 50 years experience link

Waters, Sarah, BA (Hons) — Dip Counselling & Therapy, MBACP, Psychotherapist, Therapeutic Parenting Practitioner link and link

Watkins, Prof. John — School of Medicine link

Watson, Prof. Roger FRCP, FRCN, FAAN— Honorary Professor of Nursing link and link

Wei, Dr. James Cheng-Chung MD, PhD — link

Westwood, Dr. Helen, MBChB, MRCGP, DCH, DRCOG — General Practitioner link and link

Wheatley, Dr. Carmen — Orthomolecular Oncology link and link

Whelan, Dr. Patrick MD, PhD — Associate Clinical Professor of Pediatrics link and link and link

White, David — link

White, Dr. Sam — link and link

White, Dr. Samuel, MBChB, MRCGP — Functional Medicine Specialist, former General Practitioner link

White, Prof. Lisa — Professor of Modelling and Epidemiology, Oxford link

Whitehead, John W — Constitutional Attorney link

Whitlow, Karine, RN — Nurse video

Wijesinghe, Lasantha — Consultant Vascular Surgeon link

Wilde, Dr. Damian PhD — Clinical Psychologist link and link

Wilde, Dr. Ruth — Integrative & Functional Medicine Doctor link

Wilk, Dr. Lucie, MD, MRCP — Rheumatologist link

Wilkinson, Dr. Richard “Rick” — link

Williams, Dr. Stefanie, MD — Dermatologist link

Wilson, Alan — South Carolina Attorney General link

Wilson, Dr. Jeff — Expert in Public Health link

Wilyman, Judy PhD — link

Wiseman, Dr. David PhD — Research Bioscientist, Background in pharmacy, pharmacology, immunology and experimental pathology, one of the top 66 research scientists at Johnson & Johnson link and link and link

Wittkowski, Prof. Knut PhD — Head of Department of Biostatistics, Epidemiology, and Research Design for 20 yrs link and video

Wodarg, Dr. Wolfgang MD — link and link

Woitasky, Nadine — Medical Faculty link

Wolfinger, Russ — Researcher in Biostatistics, Epidemiology and Public Health link

Wondemaghen, Dr. Meron — School of Criminology, Sociology and Policing link

Wood, Prof. Simon — Professor, Statistician with expertise in mathematical modelling in biology link and link

Woods, Thomas — documentary

Wrigley, Drew — North Dakota Attorney General link

Yanagisawa, Dr. Atsuo — link

Yeadon, Dr. Michael PhD — former Vice President & Chief Scientific Officer at Pfizer link and link and link and link and link and link

Yehezkelli, Dr. Yoav — Specialist in Internal Medicine and Medical Management link and link

Yogendra, Dr. Ram — Board Certified Anesthesiologist video

Young, Barry — Data Administrator for the New Zealand Ministry of Health, He “had access to many people’s vaccination data. He turned whistleblower due to his concern with what the statistics were showing” link and link

Young, Robert O. PhD, DSc — Naturopathic Practitioner

Yowell, Dr. Paul — Faculty of Law, Oxford link

Zakov, Dr. Shay PhD — link

Zeck, Alec — documentary

Zelenko, Dr Vladimir Zev — link and link

Zimniok, Bernhard — Member of the European Parliament link

Zinberg, Dr. Joel M. MD, JD — link