This is part of a series of resource curations for each type of vaccine. This collation is for: Pneumonia, PCV, PPSV, Hib, Meningitis, Rotavirus Vaccines.
Context
Pneumonia, PCV, PPSV, Hib, Meningitis, Rotavirus
Pneumonia, Pneumococcal Conjugae, Streptococcus Pneumoniae, Invasive Pneumococcal Disease, Haemophilus Influenzae type B (Hib), Meningitis, Rotavirus
“Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) is a bacterium that can cause illnesses ranging from ear infections to pneumonia to meningitis.” [source]
“The adverse events, ranging from mild to life-threatening, included respiratory, gastrointestinal, dermatologic and generalized infections… None of the… conditions identified were listed as possible adverse events on the package insert for HibTITER”
The thimerosal-free HibTITER pediatric vaccine marketed by Wyeth from 2003 through 2007 was associated with 19 different medical conditions, according to a study published in the International Journal of Risk & Safety in Medicine. The conditions include life-threatening side effects at rates “significantly higher” than other Hib vaccines. The study… compared adverse events among children who received HibTITER to those among children who received other Hib vaccines… Vaccines for Hib in young children were first licensed in 1987… In 2007, Pfizer “quietly” pulled the reformulated HibTITER vaccine off the market, Hooker told The Defender… The Medicaid data revealed 19 different diagnoses associated with HibTITER at frequencies significantly higher than those associated with other Hib vaccines… The adverse events, ranging from mild to life-threatening, included respiratory, gastrointestinal, dermatologic and generalized infections; ear, nose and throat medical conditions; and other conditions. None of the serious or even life-threatening conditions identified were listed as possible adverse events on the package insert for HibTITER.
Rotavirus vaccine in infants increases chance of serious condition that can cause death
A rotavirus vaccine used in India increases infants’ risk of intussusception, a serious bowel condition that if left untreated could cause death, according to a new peer-reviewed study… U.S. rotavirus vaccines may pose similar risks.
“The FDA's own documentation reveals that most pneumococcal infections are mild, yet parents are terrorized with rare worst-case scenarios to manufacture consent for injecting their babies at 2, 4, 6, and 12-15 months with a cocktail containing aluminum phosphate, polysorbate 80, and modified diphtheria toxin.”
Prevnar 20, manufactured by Pfizer and targeting 20 strains of Streptococcus pneumoniae… what makes this vaccine particularly insidious is how perfectly it demonstrates the systematic deception at the heart of the childhood vaccination program. The FDA's own documentation reveals that most pneumococcal infections are mild, yet parents are terrorized with rare worst-case scenarios to manufacture consent for injecting their babies at 2, 4, 6, and 12-15 months with a cocktail containing aluminum phosphate, polysorbate 80, and modified diphtheria toxin. The package insert admits there's no established antibody level that predicts protection, and for seven of the twenty strains, approval was based solely on antibody production - not disease prevention. This is the same playbook used for every childhood vaccine: exaggerate the threat, hide the true risks, and redefine effectiveness to mean "produces antibodies" rather than "prevents disease." The clinical trial fraud runs even deeper, as exposed in Aaron Siri's devastating exchange with Dr. Paul Offit… Instead of saline placebos, these trials use other vaccines or toxic aluminum adjuvants as "controls," then declare the new vaccine safe because it causes no more harm than the equally untested comparator. This "vaccine safety pyramid scheme," as Siri calls it, just claimed another victim: in June 2025, the FDA approved MenQuadfi for infants as young as 6 weeks old, despite 5.3% experiencing serious adverse events in trials. How was this deemed acceptable? Because it was compared to Menveo (3.6% serious events), which was compared to Menactra, which was compared to Menomune - none ever tested against a true placebo. In Prevnar's case, the same shell game showed serious adverse events in 8.2% of recipients - including death, life-threatening conditions, and permanent disability - yet this was deemed acceptable because the control vaccine showed similar devastation. As Siri notes, this is "morally and ethically bankrupt," especially when pharmaceutical companies' paid researchers decide which deaths and injuries to count as vaccine-related. The entire safety assessment is theater, designed to create the illusion of scientific rigor while protecting the program rather than children.
“Vaccinated infants received the pneumococcal, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, polio, and haemophilus influenza vaccines—seven injections!”
In this study of 223 infants, 107 were vaccinated, and 116 were unvaccinated. The vaccinated infants received the pneumococcal, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, polio, and haemophilus influenza vaccines—seven injections! The average gestational age was 27 weeks. It’s my opinion that jabbing tiny humans this early in life is straight-up unethical.
Mark Bishofsky, The Truth Expedition
Infant died two days after being injected with six vaccines
Two-month old Berit… died 2 days after multiple vaccines: DTaP, Hep. B, IPV, Hib, Pneumococcal Conjugate 13, and Rotavirus vaccines.
For Older Adults, Pneumococcal Vaccine “Not Particularly Effective”
While widely used, [the pneumococcal vaccine] is not particularly effective for older adults, offering at best 50% protection against pneumonia. Worse, antibody levels drop back to pre-vaccination levels within 6-10 years.
Babies, Children, and Adults Vaccinated with Live Virus Vaccines Can Shed for Months, Infecting Others
Scientific evidence demonstrates that individuals vaccinated with live virus vaccines such as MMR, rotavirus, chicken pox, shingles and influenza can shed the virus for many weeks or months afterwards and infect the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike. Furthermore, vaccine recipients can carry diseases in the back of their throat and infect others while displaying no symptoms of a disease.
Jul 27, 2025 — The Three-Legged Stool That Cannot Stand: How Prevnar 20 Exemplifies the Childhood Vaccine Fraud: On Childhood Vaccination - The NSE Framework - Plus Questions for Your Doctor— Lies are Unbekoming link
Feb 1, 2025 — Vaccinating Over 65s: Lifesaving or a Misplaced Bet? Vaccines are supposed to be the cornerstone of public health, especially to protect the elderly – but do they work well enough for older adults? — World Council for Health link
Jan 14, 2025 — Vaccines Pose Small Breathing Risk to Premature Babies, Trial Shows: Apnea is more common in hospitalized preterm infants after routine vaccinations. [Apnea is a temporary cessation of breathing.] — Cara Michelle Miller, The Epoch Times link
Jan 10, 2025 — Experts Raise Questions About SIDS After Study Shows Vaccinating Preterm Babies Greatly Increases Risk of Apnea: Hospitalized preterm infants had a 170% higher incidence of apnea within 48 hours of receiving their routine 2-month vaccinations compared to unvaccinated babies, according to a new study. — Michael Nevradakis, Children’s Health Defense link
Jan 7, 2025 — Trust the Science? Faulty Study Analysis; “In this study of 223 infants, 107 were vaccinated, and 116 were unvaccinated. The vaccinated infants received the pneumococcal, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, polio, and haemophilus influenza vaccines—seven injections! The average gestational age was 27 weeks. It’s my opinion that jabbing tiny humans this early in life is straight-up unethical.” — The Truth Expedition link
Jan 7, 2025 — Protecting Neonates: Evaluating Apnea Risks and Aluminum Exposure in NICU Immunizations; Infants must breathe to live. Dr. McCullough points to SIDS as a likely result of vaccine-induced apnea. — James Lyons-Weiler link
Nov 7, 2024 — Vaccine ‘Quietly’ Pulled Off Market in 2007 Now Linked to 19 Diseases — 35 Million Babies Who Got the Shot Now at Risk as Adults:
The thimerosal-free HibTITER pediatric vaccine marketed by Wyeth (since acquired by Pfizer) from 2003 through 2007 was linked to 19 medical conditions, according to a study by Children’s Health Defense scientists. — Brenda Baletti, Children’s Health Defense link
Nov 1, 2024 — Adverse outcome detection of childhood administered thimerosal-free HibTITER — Karl Jablonowski & Brian Hooker, International Journal of Risk & Safety in Medicine link
Jul 18, 2024 — CHD: Jacqueline’s son was vaccine injured at 7 months — Dr. William Makis MD 6-min video
Jul 16, 2024 — Childhood Vaccine Injuries – 6 month old Evee Gayle Clobes died 1.5 days after her childhood vaccines — Dr. William Makis MD link
Jul 14, 2024 — Childhood Vaccine Injury – 2 month old Berit “Bear” died 2 days after multiple vaccines (DTaP, Hep. B, IPV, Hib, Pneumo Conjugate 13, and Rotavirus vaccines) — Dr. William Makis MD link
Jun 19, 2024 — Adverse Outcomes Are Increased with Exposure to Added Combinations of Infant Vaccines; “By examining all 7 combinations of 3 vaccines (HepB, PNC, and Rota) in context of the base and widely administered set of 3 others (DTaP, HIB, and IPV) we describe contextually relevant diseases pertaining to development, respiratory, and suspected infectious disease. We additionally go on to describe adverse outcome frequency trends… the greater the number of vaccines in the combination yields an exponentially greater number of disease diagnoses.” — Karl Jablonowski & Brian Hooker, International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research link
Jun 13, 2024 — India’s Rotavirus Vaccine Increases Risk of Serious Bowel Condition in Infants — Are U.S. Vaccines Any Safer? — John-Michael Dumais, Children’s Health Defense link
May 11, 2024 — CHD - Childhood vaccines - 4 month vaccines lead to lifelong seizures (Karen McLane, Mar. 2024) — Dr. William Makis MD 8-min video
Apr 23, 2024 — 6 Month Old Liam Received 5 Vaccines (HepB, DTaP, Polio, Rotavirus, Pneumococcal) and Died within Hours of Vaccination — Dr. William Makis MD link
Feb 17, 2024 — Brenda McDowell's Triplets - 'They Lost Their Smiles', shut down within hours of each other after receiving their routine pneumococcal vaccines: later diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder — Dr. William Makis MD video
Sep 9, 2023 — Autopsy Confirms Infant Died from Over-Vaccination; Maine Mom, RN, Paid Ultimate Price Trusting Her Doctors; “A toxicology report shows that a new mom in Maine was right. Her baby, Sawyer, died when he was just eight weeks and six days old, just 34 hours after being vaccinated.” — Jennifer Margulis link
Feb 2, 2015 — Studies Show that Vaccinated Individuals Spread Disease; “Scientific evidence demonstrates that individuals vaccinated with live virus vaccines such as MMR (measles, mumps and rubella), rotavirus, chicken pox, shingles and influenza can shed the virus for many weeks or months afterwards and infect the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike. Furthermore, vaccine recipients can carry diseases in the back of their throat and infect others while displaying no symptoms of a disease.” — Weston A. Price Foundation, GlobeNewswire link
Jul 4, 2013 — Curcumin Found to Outperform Pneumococcal Vaccines In Protecting Infants — Dave Mihalovic, Prevent Disease (Waking Times) link
