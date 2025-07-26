“Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) is a bacterium that can cause illnesses ranging from ear infections to pneumonia to meningitis.” [source]

“The adverse events, ranging from mild to life-threatening, included respiratory, gastrointestinal, dermatologic and generalized infections… None of the… conditions identified were listed as possible adverse events on the package insert for HibTITER”

The thimerosal-free HibTITER pediatric vaccine marketed by Wyeth from 2003 through 2007 was associated with 19 different medical conditions, according to a study published in the International Journal of Risk & Safety in Medicine. The conditions include life-threatening side effects at rates “significantly higher” than other Hib vaccines. The study… compared adverse events among children who received HibTITER to those among children who received other Hib vaccines… Vaccines for Hib in young children were first licensed in 1987… In 2007, Pfizer “quietly” pulled the reformulated HibTITER vaccine off the market, Hooker told The Defender… The Medicaid data revealed 19 different diagnoses associated with HibTITER at frequencies significantly higher than those associated with other Hib vaccines… The adverse events, ranging from mild to life-threatening, included respiratory, gastrointestinal, dermatologic and generalized infections; ear, nose and throat medical conditions; and other conditions. None of the serious or even life-threatening conditions identified were listed as possible adverse events on the package insert for HibTITER.

Brenda Baletti PhD

Rotavirus vaccine in infants increases chance of serious condition that can cause death

A rotavirus vaccine used in India increases infants’ risk of intussusception, a serious bowel condition that if left untreated could cause death, according to a new peer-reviewed study… U.S. rotavirus vaccines may pose similar risks.

John Michael-Dumais

“The FDA's own documentation reveals that most pneumococcal infections are mild, yet parents are terrorized with rare worst-case scenarios to manufacture consent for injecting their babies at 2, 4, 6, and 12-15 months with a cocktail containing aluminum phosphate, polysorbate 80, and modified diphtheria toxin.”

Prevnar 20, manufactured by Pfizer and targeting 20 strains of Streptococcus pneumoniae… what makes this vaccine particularly insidious is how perfectly it demonstrates the systematic deception at the heart of the childhood vaccination program. The FDA's own documentation reveals that most pneumococcal infections are mild, yet parents are terrorized with rare worst-case scenarios to manufacture consent for injecting their babies at 2, 4, 6, and 12-15 months with a cocktail containing aluminum phosphate, polysorbate 80, and modified diphtheria toxin. The package insert admits there's no established antibody level that predicts protection, and for seven of the twenty strains, approval was based solely on antibody production - not disease prevention. This is the same playbook used for every childhood vaccine: exaggerate the threat, hide the true risks, and redefine effectiveness to mean "produces antibodies" rather than "prevents disease." The clinical trial fraud runs even deeper, as exposed in Aaron Siri's devastating exchange with Dr. Paul Offit… Instead of saline placebos, these trials use other vaccines or toxic aluminum adjuvants as "controls," then declare the new vaccine safe because it causes no more harm than the equally untested comparator. This "vaccine safety pyramid scheme," as Siri calls it, just claimed another victim: in June 2025, the FDA approved MenQuadfi for infants as young as 6 weeks old, despite 5.3% experiencing serious adverse events in trials. How was this deemed acceptable? Because it was compared to Menveo (3.6% serious events), which was compared to Menactra, which was compared to Menomune - none ever tested against a true placebo. In Prevnar's case, the same shell game showed serious adverse events in 8.2% of recipients - including death, life-threatening conditions, and permanent disability - yet this was deemed acceptable because the control vaccine showed similar devastation. As Siri notes, this is "morally and ethically bankrupt," especially when pharmaceutical companies' paid researchers decide which deaths and injuries to count as vaccine-related. The entire safety assessment is theater, designed to create the illusion of scientific rigor while protecting the program rather than children.

Lies are Unbekoming

“Vaccinated infants received the pneumococcal, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, polio, and haemophilus influenza vaccines—seven injections!”

In this study of 223 infants, 107 were vaccinated, and 116 were unvaccinated. The vaccinated infants received the pneumococcal, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, polio, and haemophilus influenza vaccines—seven injections! The average gestational age was 27 weeks. It’s my opinion that jabbing tiny humans this early in life is straight-up unethical.

Mark Bishofsky, The Truth Expedition

Infant died two days after being injected with six vaccines

Two-month old Berit… died 2 days after multiple vaccines: DTaP, Hep. B, IPV, Hib, Pneumococcal Conjugate 13, and Rotavirus vaccines.

Dr. William Makis MD

For Older Adults, Pneumococcal Vaccine “Not Particularly Effective”

While widely used, [the pneumococcal vaccine] is not particularly effective for older adults, offering at best 50% protection against pneumonia. Worse, antibody levels drop back to pre-vaccination levels within 6-10 years.

World Council for Health

Babies, Children, and Adults Vaccinated with Live Virus Vaccines Can Shed for Months, Infecting Others

Scientific evidence demonstrates that individuals vaccinated with live virus vaccines such as MMR, rotavirus, chicken pox, shingles and influenza can shed the virus for many weeks or months afterwards and infect the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike. Furthermore, vaccine recipients can carry diseases in the back of their throat and infect others while displaying no symptoms of a disease.

Weston A. Price Foundation