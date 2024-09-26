Fluoride is a neurotoxin, meaning it is a poisonous substance that disrupts the functioning of the nervous system. [source and source]

The nervous system includes the brain, spinal cord, nerves, and sensory receptors throughout the body.

Only eight countries in the world have more than 50% of the population on fluoridated water: USA (70%), Australia (90%), Ireland (70%), Singapore (100%), Chile (70%), Brunei (95%), New Zealand (52%), and Malaysia (66%). The whole of continental Europe is NOT fluoridated. Only 10% of the UK is fluoridated. - Fluoride Free NZ

Experts confirm extremely low levels of fluoride causes IQ loss in children. A landmark study by Grandjean, et al., confirms “fluoride is a developmental neurotoxicant … and should inspire a revision of water-fluoride recommendations aimed at protecting pregnant women and young children.” New studies find that fluoride levels four to five times lower than those found in pregnant women in fluoridated communities cause IQ loss for the child, and that older women in fluoridated communities have a 50% higher risk of hip fractures. Plaintiffs suing the EPA in federal court over fluoridation’s neurotoxicity have continued to win legal victories and have shared deposition videos exposing CDC and EPA negligence . The former NTP director joined the chorus of scientific and public health experts raising alarms about neurotoxic risk, but the dental lobby responded by doubling their fluoridation expansion efforts. – Jul 2, 2021

Sep, 2024 — On Sep 24, 2024, 47 years after research proved a link between fluoride and cancer, and 68 years after a retired USAF major reported the devastating effects of fluoridation, a federal judge ruled that fluoridated water is an “unreasonable risk.” The ruling strikes down the arguments put forward by the EPA, which has steadfastly refused to take regulatory action to remove the neurotoxin from water supplies. link and link and link

Aug, 2024 — “Roughly 3 million individuals in the United States could be drinking water with high fluoride content, the analysis said; ‘Exposing children to high levels of fluoride is ‘consistently associated’ with lower IQ, and potentially other neurodevelopmental issues.’ ” link

Feb, 2024 — “ EPA paid expert witness $137,000 to testify in landmark fluoride trial.” Was the EPA in court to protect people from harm? No. The EPA was TAKEN to court where they argued that the evidence of harm isn’t clear enough for them to stop putting a neurotoxin in public drinking water. link

Dec, 2019 — Researchers write, “Epidemiological results support the notion that elevated fluoride intake during early development can result in IQ deficits that may be considerable.” link

Aug, 2019 — Researchers report: “Higher levels of fluoride exposure during pregnancy were associated with lower IQ scores in children measured at age 3 to 4 years. These findings were observed at fluoride levels typically found in white North American women.” link

2006 — National Research Council report on Fluoride in Drinking Water: A Scientific Review of EPA’s Standards: The report “acknowledged that fluoride exposure may be associated with adverse cognitive and endocrine outcomes , and recommended further study, especially for vulnerable populations. One NRC panel member, Dr. Isaacson, said the report ‘should be a wake-up call.’ Yet, nearly 10 years later, not a single study had directly examined fetal exposure to fluoride in humans.” link and link

Aug, 2005 — EPA unions call for moratorium on fluoridation and for a congressional hearing on adverse effects and a cover-up of youth cancer . link

Jul, 2001 — Researchers reported: “ Cancers of the oral cavity and pharynx, colon and rectum, hepato-biliary and urinary organs were associated with fluoridated drinking water. This was also the case for bone cancers in male, in line with results of rat experiments. Brain tumors and T-cell system Hodgkin’s disease , Non-Hodgkin lymphoma , multiple myeloma, melanoma of the skin and monocytic leukaemia were also correlated with fluoridated drinking water.” link

Oct, 1994 & Mar, 1995 — Researchers reported: “ Central nervous system [functioning] is vulnerable to fluoride , the effects on behavior depend on the age at exposure and fluoride accumulates in brain tissues.” link and link

Jan, 1993 — “In this book, I provide you with the compelling up-to-date evidence showing how fluoridation is chronically poisoning millions. I show you why many of the professionals, organizations, and agencies we have relied upon for health information and protection from toxic substances, actually promote the addition of fluoride to public water systems – and why they campaign to stop the removal of fluoride from the drinking water, even in areas where they admit that it is having harmful effects.” book

Jul, 1977 — Researchers wrote, “There is circumstantial, experimental, and clinical evidence linking long-term intake of minute amounts of fluoride with the production of cancer .” link

Oct, 1969 — Established a “direct relationship” between thyroid swelling (goiter) and “increasing concentration of fluoride in drinking water.” The thyroid is an endocrine gland associated with vital, wide-ranging functions including growth, energy, metabolism and neurological development. link

Feb, 1956 — A retired major in the US Air Force delivered a presentation at the Thirtieth Women’s Patriotic Conference on National Defense at the Hotel Statler in Washington, D.C. He reported, “During the war I learned how the Soviets used fluorides in the drinking water of Siberian prison camps to weaken the minds of their prisoners, to make them dull, cowlike and more resigned to their slavery. My San Francisco audience was shocked to learn that they were being gradually drugged though their water supply and that fluorides were harmful to groups of all ages and might be highly dangerous to older people.” link

Jan, 1945 — “A planned 15-year trial of community water fluoridation is launched in four cities… Grand Rapids, Michigan, becomes the inaugural city to implement water fluoridation. ” link

Fluoride accumulates in the pineal gland, negatively affecting its functioning. “British scientist Jennifer Luke published a study showing that fluoride deposits accumulate in the pineal gland and calcify it… The pineal gland can become ‘hardened’ through calcification, but to our greatest detriment… Additionally, a 450 page review on fluoride toxicity published by the National Research Council in 2006 reported that fluoride produced a range of negative side effects including “decreased melatonin production” and “other effects on normal pineal function, which in turn could contribute to a variety of effects in humans.” – Christina Sarich

“Fluoride is a cumulative toxin which can alter accretion and resorption of bone tissue. It also affects the homeostasis of bone mineral metabolism. The total quantity of ingested fluoride is the single most important factor which determines the clinical course of the disease.” – Skeletal Fluorosis in Humans, PubMed, 1986

Fluorosis is an indicator of bodily toxicity . [source and source] In 1986-87, 23% of children age 12–15 had fluorosis. In 1999–2004, 41% had fluorosis . [source]

“Children born to mothers with higher fluoride exposure during pregnancy are at double the risk of developing severe neurobehavioral issues at 3 years of age , than those with lower exposure, according to a new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). The study adds to the ever-growing body of evidence showing the harms of fluoride to babies and children.” [source]

A 2024 National Toxicology Program review found consistent evidence linking higher fluoride exposure to lower IQ in children, raising concerns about current water fluoridation practices in the U.S. Prenatal fluoride exposure has been associated with increased behavioral problems in children by age 3, including symptoms related to ADHD, autism and anxiety. Research suggests fluoride exposure during pregnancy may alter fetal proteins related to oxidative stress, inflammation and organ function, even at levels considered safe for water fluoridation. Multiple studies have linked prenatal fluoride exposure to reduced IQ scores and poorer cognitive performance in children, with effects seen at levels common in fluoridated water supplies. T o reduce fluoride exposure, consider using high-quality water filters, opting for fluoride-free dental products and being aware of other sources like tea. Breastfeeding or using filtered water for formula is recommended . – Sep 4, 2024

Fluoride causes more human cancer, and causes it faster, than any other chemical . . . more people have died in the last 30 years from cancer connected with fluoridation than all the military deaths in the entire history of the United States. – Dr. Dean Burk PhD, 34 years at the National Cancer Institute

Among inorganic substances, compounds of nickel, chromium, and arsenic have been definitely identified as carcinogens or at least as contributing factors. It is logical to ask, therefore, if such an agent as fluoride, with its tendency to remain in many organs of the body for long periods of time, might also produce cellular abnormalities as well. Indeed, there is circumstantial, experimental, and clinical evidence linking long-term intake of minute amounts of fluoride with the production of cancer. — The International Society for Fluoride Research (1977)

Endemic skeletal fluorosis is a chronic metabolic bone and joint disease caused by ingesting large amounts of fluoride either through water or rarely from foods of endemic areas. Fluoride is a cumulative toxin which can alter accretion and resorption of bone tissue. It also affects the homeostasis of bone mineral metabolism. The total quantity of ingested fluoride is the single most important factor which determines the clinical course of the disease which is characterized by immobilization of joints of the axial skeleton and of the major joints of the extremities. A combination of osteosclerosis, osteomalacia and osteoporosis of varying degrees as well as exostosis formation characterizes the bone lesions. – Skeletal Fluorosis in Humans, PubMed, 1986

Bone Cancer (Osteosarcoma) and Fluoridation; "A number of studies have shown a link between fluoridation and osteosarcoma... To date, no study has refuted this link." — Fluoride Free NZ link

Oct 14, 2024 — Fluoride in Drinking Water Poses Enough Risk to Merit New EPA Action, Judge Says; "Research shows prenatal fluoride exposure is associated with increased neurobehavioral problems in young children, including symptoms of autism spectrum disorder and executive dysfunction Studies indicate excess fluoride affects thyroid function, leading to larger thyroid glands, increased risk of nodules and disrupted hormone levels in children exposed to high fluoride concentrations." — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Oct 14, 2024 — 60% of People Have a Calcified ‘Third Eye’: What This Means for Your Sleep; "Researchers concluded that over time through regular fluoride exposure, 'the pineal accumulates fluoride and that this accumulation may be implicated in the pathogenesis of pineal calcification.'[3] Given the essential role of the pineal gland and melatonin in regulating wake/sleep patterns and spiritual health[4], these findings have profound implications. — GreenMedInfo, Vigilant News Network link

Oct 12, 2024 — Warning: Neurotoxins in Your Water; "Dental expert Griffin Cole, DDS, NMD on the legal ruling concerning fluoride in drinking water... the science and sweeping impact of this court case... the “neurotoxicity” of this contaminant, how to avoid and cleanse your body from it and simple ways to advocate in your own community to inform others about the risk it poses." — Children's Health Defense video

Oct 7, 2024 — New Cochrane Review Finds Water Fluoridation Has Minimal Effect on Dental Health; Adding fluoride to drinking water provides very limited dental benefits, according to an updated Cochrane Review published Friday — Children's Health Defense link

Oct 7, 2024 — Lobbyists for Pediatricians and Dentists Dig in on Water Fluoridation; The CDC hasn’t issued a statement since last month’s ruling that fluoridation at current U.S. levels poses an “unreasonable risk” of reduced IQ in children. However, the agency, which historically supported fluoridation, changed its website to indicate it now wants to shift responsibility to towns, cities and voters. — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children's Health Defense link

Oct 4, 2024 — Breaking: New Cochrane Review Finds Water Fluoridation Has Minimal Effect on Dental Health; Adding fluoride to drinking water provides very limited dental benefits, according to an updated Cochrane Review published today. — Brenda Baletti, Children's Health Defense link

Oct 4, 2024 — Water Fluoridation Was a ‘Sacred Cow’ - What Happens Next?; "For years, various organizations and individuals petitioned the EPA to stop water fluoridation. But despite basing their petitions on 'a tremendous amount of animal and human studies,' the EPA rejected these calls. 'This is a hot potato within the federal government,' North said. 'Everybody knows how controversial this is. I mean, it’s basically a sacred cow.'" — Michael Nevradakis PhD, Children's Health Defense link

Oct 3, 2024 — Fluoride on Trial: Update; “The court criticized the EPA’s attempts to downplay compelling evidence, noting that the agency relied on technicalities to avoid taking action… It’s a sad situation when the agency charged with protecting the public from dangerous chemicals needs to be forced to do its job by a court.” — Alliance for Natural Health link

Oct 2, 2024 — Fed Judge Rules Fluoride Has Unreasonable Risk; "Concerns about fluoride in water and its impact on the brain were once believed to be a conspiracy theory. But no longer can media pundits and public health institutions bank on the claim that the questions raised about the safety of what we drink and our dental hygiene products are just some 'far out hoax' or 'misinformation campaign.' " — Children's Health Defense 52-min video

Oct 1, 2024 — ‘House of Cards’: Some Cities Hit Pause on Water Fluoridation in Wake of Historic Federal Ruling; A handful of cities and counties responded quickly to a Sept. 24 ruling by a federal judge that water fluoridation at current levels poses an “unreasonable risk” of reduced IQ in children. — Michael Nevradakis PhD, Children's Health Defense link

Sep 28, 2024 — US Court Rules that Fluoride Added to Water Supplies Poses a Risk of Reducing Children’s IQ; "Blackpool school children in years one to six... participating [in a school breakfast program] receives milk that contains 4.2 ppm of fluoride every school day. This is in addition to the fluoride added to water supplies that fall below 1 ppm. In the US, the safe limit in water was deemed to be 0.7 ppm – until a court ruled last week that 0.7 ppm poses an unreasonable risk of reducing IQ in children." — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Sep 28, 2024 — Good News for Humanity; Cleaner Water Is On the Way; "A federal court in California ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) must strengthen the regulation of fluoride in drinking water across the country... Hopefully, this ruling will have a significant impact on the widespread, long-held practice of adding fluoride to drinking water in the United States. Currently, about 75 percent of the population, drink fluoridated water." — Dr. Sherri Tenpenny link

Sep 26, 2024 — AAP, ADA Stand by Fluoride Recommendations Following Court Ruling — American Academy of Pediatrics link

Sep 26, 2024 — EPA Loses Historic Fluoride Case (Episode 391: Health Revolution); "Today on the HighWire, perhaps the biggest legal win of all time against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Water fluoridation, named one of the greatest public health achievements by the CDC, now ruled in federal court to pose an 'unreasonable risk of injury to health of the public.' Lead attorney Michael Connett, Esq., joins Del to break down this historic moment." — The HighWire link and 16-min video

Sep 26, 2024 — Breaking: Fluoride in Water Poses ‘Unreasonable Risk’ to Children, Federal Judge Rules; “The conspiracy theorists are yet again proven to be conspiracy factualists” — 2nd Smartest Guy in the World link

Sep 25, 2024 — Notable Quotes from EPA Court Ruling, Against EPA: Court Finds that Fluoride Imposes Risk of Reduced IQ, Citing 72 Studies. Evidence that EPA Knew; Safety Conclusions by EPA Ruled Flawed — James Lyons-Weiler link

Sep 25, 2024 — Landmark: Court Rules Fluoride Poses “Unreasonable Risk of Injury to Health of the Public”; "The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has just lost perhaps its most damning court case ever. A public health upending decision that is supercharging the continued shift away from trust in regulatory agencies." — Jeffrey Jaxen link

Sep 25, 2024 — Breaking: Fluoride in Water Poses ‘Unreasonable Risk’ to Children, Federal Judge Rules; A federal judge rejected the EPA’s argument that the exact level at which fluoride is hazardous is too unclear to determine if the chemical presents an unreasonable risk, and ruled the agency must take regulatory action. — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children's Health Defense link

Sep 25, 2024 — Victory. Fluoride in Water Poses “Unreasonable Risk” to Children, Federal Judge Rules; The tide has turned. [reprinted from Children's Health Defense] — Brenda Baletti PhD, Vigilant News Network link

Sep 25, 2024 — EPA loses Federal Fluoride Trial; Judge Chen has made a very, very brave ruling. "History has been made. After 7 years of pursuing legal action against the EPA over the risk posed to the developing brain by the practice of water fluoridation, the United States District Court of the Northern District of California has just ruled on behalf of the Fluoride Action Network and the plaintiffs in our precedent-setting court case. A U.S. federal court has now deemed fluoridation an 'unreasonable risk' to the health of children, and the EPA will be forced to regulate it as such." — Karl Kanthak link

Sep 25, 2024 — Breaking: Major Fluoride Victory in California; US EPA Loses Suit to Non-Profits. Fluoride Levels Must Now Be Decreased. Moms Against Fluoridation and Others Win Major Lawsuit — James Lyons-Weiler link

Sep 25, 2024 — We Won! Federal Court Rules That Fluoridation Chemicals Pose An “Unreasonable Risk” To Health — Fluoride Action Network link

Sep 4, 2024 — Government Review Finds Fluoride Exposure Is 'Consistently Associated with Lower IQ in Children' — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Aug 29, 2024 — US Department of Health and Human Services Report Confirms Fluoride Exposure is Associated with Lower IQ in Children — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Aug 23, 2024 — Government Report Links High Fluoride Exposure With Low IQ Among Children; Roughly 3 million individuals in the United States could be drinking water with high fluoride content, the analysis said; "Exposing children to high levels of fluoride is 'consistently associated' with lower IQ, and potentially other neurodevelopmental issues" — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

Aug 22, 2024 — Fluoride Exposure: Neurodevelopment and Cognition; "The NTP monograph concluded that higher levels of fluoride exposure, such as drinking water containing more than 1.5 milligrams of fluoride per liter, are associated with lower IQ in children" — National Toxicology Program (NTP) link and link

Aug 22, 2024 — CDC Stands by Water Fluoridation After Report Linking Fluoride to Lower IQs in Kids Finally Published; The National Toxicology Program on Wednesday published a controversial report, years after efforts to suppress it finally failed. The report concluded with 'moderate confidence' that higher levels of fluoride exposure in drinking water are consistently linked to lower IQs in kids." — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children's Health Defense link

Aug 22, 2024 — Long-Delayed U.S. Government Report Finally Released, Concludes Fluoride Lowers IQ in Children; "The final version of the report confirms what previous draft versions have concluded — fluoride exposure is associated with lower IQ in children" — Derrick Broze, The Last American Vagabond link

Aug 22, 2024 — Fluoride: Can it Be So Simple? Yes, the answer is yes. — Robert W. Malone MD link

Aug 22, 2024 — Shocking U.S. Government Report Concludes Fluoride Lowers IQ in Children; Yet another 'conspiracy theory' proven true — Vigilant News Network link

Aug 22, 2024 — Fluoride Exposure: Neurodevelopment and Cognition; "Higher levels of fluoride exposure, such as drinking water containing more than 1.5 milligrams of fluoride per liter, are associated with lower IQ in children." — U.S. Department of Health and Human Services National Toxicology Program link

August 2024 — NTP Monograph on the State of the Science Concerning Fluoride Exposure and Neurodevelopment and Cognition: A Systematic Review; "Nineteen studies were considered to be high quality; of these, 18 reported an inverse association between estimated fluoride exposure and IQ in children.' [Fluoride lowers IQ in children.] — National Toxicology Program link and link

Jun 8, 2024 — Fluoride Could Be Putting Your Fetus' Neurological Development at Risk — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Jun 2, 2024 — Iodine; On Cancer, IQ, Hormones, Fertility, Bromides, Fluoride and plenty more; "Fluoridated water is one factor that has contributed to rising iodine deficiency rates. In the book, The Iodine Crises: What You Don’t Know About Iodine Can Wreck Your Life, Farrow includes fluoridation of drinking water as one of the factors that has converged to increase the risk of iodine deficiency and breast cancer." — Lies are Unbekoming link

May 26, 2024 — New Study Finds that Pregnant Women Should Limit their Exposure to Fluoride to Avoid Injury to their Babies’ Brains — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

May 20, 2024 — Study Explores Association between Fluoride Exposure in Pregnancy and Neurobehavioral Issues in Young Children; "Higher fluoride levels in pregnant women are linked to increased odds of their children exhibiting neurobehavioral problems at age 3" — Jill Pease, University of Florida Health link

May 20, 2024 — New Study: Fluoridation in US Linked to Significant Harm for Children’s Developing Brains — Fluoride Alert link

May 20, 2024 — Children Whose Mothers Were Exposed During Pregnancy to Fluoridated Tap Water at Higher Risk of Neurobehavioral Problems; Dr. Howard Hu, co-author of a study published today in JAMA Network Open, said the study’s findings are concerning because the women were not exposed to particularly high levels of fluoride — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children's Health Defense link

May 20, 2024 — Maternal Urinary Fluoride and Child Neurobehavior at Age 36 Months — Ashley J. Malin PhD, et al, JAMA Network link

May 13, 2024 — 'They Deserve to Know': 3 Million Americans Exposed to High Fluoride Levels, Study Finds — Michael Schulson, Undark (reprint in Children's Health Defense) link

May 6, 2024 — Fluoride: Is it actually Poison? Has this commercial waste substance which they put in our water without our consent, been silently damaging our health and that of our children? The answer is clearly a resounding Yes. Yes, they are putting carcinogenic, corrosive industrial waste in our water and calling it “good for our teeth.” — Brucha Weisberger link

Apr 9, 2024 — Drinking Water Fluoridation: Is It Safe?; "The practice of fluoridation dates back almost 80 years, but research has consistently shown potential adverse effects to human health." — Natasha Hobley, The Vaccine Reaction link

Apr 5, 2024 — Maternal Fluoride Exposure During Pregnancy Correlates to Lower IQ in Their Children — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Feb 29, 2024 — ANH News Beat; "After a twelve-year battle, Albany, New York has voted to fluoridate its water supplies. The vote comes even though a key lawsuit is ongoing between the Fluoride Action Network and the EPA over the toxicity of fluoride. One council member opposed to the move, acknowledged the right of people to choose what they put in their body. Meanwhile down south, Collier County in Florida has voted to stop fluoridating the water because it infringes individual health freedoms." — Alliance for Natural Health link

Feb 29, 2024 — Fact Checking the Fact Checkers: Experts Say Fluoridated Water Not Safe to Drink; As Americans wait to hear the outcome of a federal court’s ruling on water fluoridation, corporate fact checkers are attempting to confuse the public. Let’s fact check the “fact checkers" — Derrick Broze, The Last American Vagabond link

Feb 27, 2024 — Fluoride Action Network Suing to Stop Water Fluoridation Nationwide — Ethan Huff, News Target link

Feb 19, 2024 — New Government-Funded Study Found Virtually No Dental Benefit From Fluoridation — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link

Feb 14, 2024 — EPA’s Final Witnesses Concede Fluoride’s Harm, Admit to Flaws in Key Study as Trial Closes; A risk assessor for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency admitted fluoride is neurotoxic at relatively low levels and the agency’s key expert on fluoride’s neurotoxicity conceded flaws in his own study as the landmark fluoride trial drew to a close. — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children's Health Defense link

Feb 14, 2024 — Fluoride on Trial: Federal Trial on the Neurotoxicity of Fluoridation Wraps Up — Fluoride Action Network link

Feb 13, 2024 — EPA Paid Expert Witness $137,000 to Testify in Landmark Fluoride Trial — Brenda Baletti, Children's Health Defense link

Feb 11, 2024 — Fluoride Dangers; Dr. Griffin Cole is not your conventional, mainstream dentist. His perspective on fluoride is one that viewers won’t want to miss. Learn more about its history, current statistics, exposure rates, FDA approval and more. Dr. Cole also shares his thoughts on products to watch out for, methods of filtration, dietary considerations and ongoing litigation concerning fluoride. — Dr. Paul Thomas, Children's Health Defense 27-min video

Feb 9, 2024 — 5 Takeaways From This Week’s Testimony in Landmark Fluoride Trial; The plaintiffs rested their case on Wednesday in the landmark fluoride trial after nearly six days of at times contentious and highly technical testimony that took a deep dive into science on fluoride’s neurotoxic effects. — Brenda Balettie PhD, Children's Health Defense link

Jan 31, 2024 — Lawyer in Landmark Fluoride Trial: ‘Fluoridation Violates Informed Consent’; The U.S. government must warn pregnant mothers about the serious health risks of drinking fluoridated water, attorney Michael Connett told journalist Kim Iversen — Suaznne Burdick PhD, Children's Health Defense link

Dec 7, 2023 — “We Don’t Really Need it Added to our Drinking Water Any More”; Retired National Toxicology Program (NTP) Director, Linda Birnbaum, discusses why she believes water fluoridation is outdated due to emerging evidence of the risk of developmental neurotoxicity and a demonstrable lack of efficacy. — fluoridealert (YouTube) 6-min video

Nov 28, 2023 — Does Fluoride Exposure Affect Thyroid Function? A Systematic Review and Dose-Response Meta-Analysis; "[There is a] positive association of [fluoridated drinking water] with goiter and with hypothyroidism in both children and adults." — Inga Iamandii, et al, NIH link

Jun 12, 2023 — Fluoride in Drinking Water: An In-Depth Analysis of its Prevalence, Health Effects, Advances in Detection and Treatment; "To prevent or mitigate adverse healthcare consequences by toxic fluoride consumption, it is essential to reduce the level in potable water." — Ahmad Dar & Swamy Kurella, Science Direct link

Apr 6, 2023 — Health Officials Delayed Report Linking Fluoride to Brain Harm; "The release of the National Toxicology Program’s (NTP) systematic review of fluoride’s neurotoxicity was blocked by government officials and concealed from the public since May 2022" — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Jan 10, 2023 — Fluoride Exposure and Cognitive Neurodevelopment: Systematic review and dose-response meta-analysis; "In conclusion, we found an overall indication of dose-dependent adverse effects of fluoride on children's cognitive neurodevelopment, starting at rather low exposure."— Federica Veneri, et al, Environmental Research (PubMed and Science Direct) link and link

Dec 20, 2022 — The Relationship between Fluoride Exposure and Cognitive Outcomes from Gestation to Adulthood-A Systematic Review; "The overall evidence from this systematic review suggests that exposure to fluoride at a level of more than 2 mg/L in drinking water may result in impaired cognitive outcomes among children." — Banu Preethi Gopu, Int'l Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health (PubMed and MDPI) link and link

Jun 13, 2022 — The Drama of Fluorine: Arch Enemy of Mankind; "Since the 1920's, modern science has known about the dangers of fluoride poisoning Sadly, this truth is continually hidden from the public. Here is the effort of one man to warn the world." — Dr. Leo Spira MD, PhD book

Dec 7, 2021 — Impacts of Fluoride Neurotoxicity and Mitochondrial Dysfunction on Cognition and Mental Health: A Literature Review; "The addition of supplemental fluoride in water systems could have developmental detriments to regular consumers or the offspring of those who have been exposed... Chronic exposure may be linked to decreased intelligence, memory deficits, learning difficulties, and ADHD... Fluoride-induced mitochondrial damage may include structural changes, damage resulting in neuroinflammation, altered neurotransmitter levels, and disruptions to key signaling pathways." — Emily A. Adkins & Kelly J. Brunst, NIH link

Jul 2, 2021 — Experts Confirm Extremely Low Levels of Fluoride Causes IQ Loss in Children; A landmark study by Grandjean, et al., confirms “fluoride is a developmental neurotoxicant … and should inspire a revision of water-fluoride recommendations aimed at protecting pregnant women and young children.” —Stuart Cooper, Children's Health Defense link

Jul 9, 2020 — Effect of Fluoride on Endocrine Tissues and their Secretory Functions – review; "The current body of knowledge suggest significant effects of fluoride on reducing sex hormone levels, which may consequently impair fertility and disrupt puberty. The majority of studies confirm that sodium fluoride increases TSH levels and decreases the concentrations of T3 and T4 produced by the thyroid... and increased secretion of PTH by the parathyroid glands... Probably, fluoride may exert adverse effects on insulin levels, impairing pancreatic function and resulting in abnormal glucose tolerance. Observations also include decreased levels of cortisol secreted by the adrenal glands." — Marta Skórka-Majewicz, et al, NIH link

May 22, 2020 — Controversy: The Evolving Science of Fluoride: When New Evidence Doesn’t Conform with Existing Beliefs — Christine Till & Rivka Green, Pediatric Research link

Jan 21, 2020 — Associations of Fluoride Exposure with Sex Steroid Hormones among U.S. Children and Adolescents; "The data revealed that levels of plasma and water fluoride were inversely associated with sex steroid hormones of total testosterone, estradiol and SHBG, implying possible fluoride-induced disruption in sex steroid hormones and subsequent health problems in growth and development of children." — Rongpan Bai, et al, Science Direct link

2020 — Advocating for Change — Fluoride Action Network link

Dec 19, 2019 — Developmental Fluoride Neurotoxicity: An Updated Review; "The recent epidemiological results support the notion that elevated fluoride intake during early development can result in IQ deficits that may be considerable." — Philippe Grandjean, Envrironmental Health (PubMed) link

Aug 19, 2019 — Association Between Maternal Fluoride Exposure During Pregnancy and IQ Scores in Offspring in Canada; "Higher levels of fluoride exposure during pregnancy were associated with lower IQ scores in children measured at age 3 to 4 years. These findings were observed at fluoride levels typically found in white North American women" — Rivka Green et al, JAMA Pediatrics link

Mar 29, 2019 — Fluoride Exposure and Pubertal Development in Children Living in Mexico City; "Childhood fluoride exposure, at the levels observed in our study, was associated with later pubertal development among Mexican boys at age 10-17 years." — Yun Liu, et al, NIH link

Nov 15, 2018 — The New Professionals’ Statement — Fluoride Action Network link

Sep-Dec 2018 — The Untold Story of Fluoridation: Revisiting the Changing Perspectives; "Adopting the precautionary principle categorizes fluoridation of community drinking water supply as an unreasonable risk." — Maitreyee P. Unde, et al, NIH link

Mar 12, 2018 — Fluoride Literally Turns the Pineal Gland to Stone, Research Suggests — Sayer Ji, GreenMed Info link

Oct 14, 2017 — Fluoride: Poison on Tap — Dr. Joseph Mercola (reprinted Feb 23, 2024) link

Sep 19, 2017 — Prenatal Fluoride Exposure and Cognitive Outcomes in Children at 4 and 6–12 Years of Age in Mexico; "Higher prenatal fluoride exposure, in the general range of exposures reported for other general population samples of pregnant women and nonpregnant adults, was associated with lower scores on tests of cognitive function in the offspring at age 4 and 6–12" — Morteza Bashash et al, Environmental Health Perspectives link

Mar 24, 2017 — Professor Emeritus Dr. Arvid Carlsson, Nobel Prize winner in 2000 for Medicine/Physiology Opposes Water Fluoridation — Irene Mortensen (YouTube) 2-min video

Nov 17, 2015 — It’s Not Natural Fluoride They’re Putting In Your Drinking Water – See What’s Really Added; "You’re being fed hydrofluorosilicic acid, a toxic by-product of the production of fertilizer, and the steel, nuclear and aluminum industry." — Daily Health Post link

Nov 8, 2015 — Association of Lifetime Exposure to Fluoride and Cognitive Functions in Chinese Children: A Pilot Study; "We carried out a pilot study of 51 first-grade children with stable lifetime fluoride exposures. Elevated fluoride concentrations in drinking water may be neurotoxic." — Anna L. Choi, et al, Science Direct link

March 2015 — Fluoride Causes Diabetes; "This brief literature review and bibliography presents evidence that fluoride, through fluoridation of public drinking water, causes diabetes as well as injury to existing diabetics." — Geoff Pain, Research Gate link

December 2014 — A Study On Crippling In Skeletal Fluorosis; "Ingestion of excess fluoride more than 1 ppm (parts per million) continuously in an endemic area causes fluorosis,a chronic disease due to fluoride intoxication. Fluorosis affects teeth, bone and non skeletal soft tissues in the body. Ingestion of 4 ppm of fluoride in a rural endemic area causes skeletal fluorosis and the clinical findings are analyzed and submitted." — G. Ramkumar & P. Shanmugasundaram, IJCRR link

Apr 2, 2014 — Sins of Omission and Statistics: UK Pushes Fluoride as World Thinks Again — Alliance for Natural Health link

Feb 26, 2014 — Water Fluoridation: A Critical Review of the Physiological Effects of Ingested Fluoride as a Public Health Intervention; "All nutrient values for fluoride need to be withdrawn, not least because it is irrational to have daily nutrient intakes for a hazardous substance whose mode of action is topical on teeth enamel... Coordinated global efforts to reduce adverse human health effects on fluoride need to start with ensuring that its introduction into water supplies is prohibited, occupational and industrial fluoride exposures and injuries are reduced to the minimum possible, and natural water systems with high fluoride content are defluoridated prior to being endorsed as potable.' " — Stephen Peckham & Niyi Awofeso, NIH link

Sep 13, 2013 — Stop Water Fluoridation in Athol, Mass; "Fluoride is an industrial waste product, a byproduct of the manufacture of aluminum and the phosphate mining industry. It is very toxic. It is being dumped into about 2/3 of the USA’s public water supplies. But water fluoridation does NOT help prevent tooth decay – as shown from data produced by the World Health Organization – and it is a health hazard. A rapidly growing body of research shows that fluoride ingestion lowers childrens’ IQs, causes skeletal fluorosis and creates a number of other health hazards." — Clean Water for Athol link

Jun 1, 2013 — Physical Exercise Ameliorates The Toxic Effect Of Fluoride On The Insulin-Glucose System; "These findings indicate that the performance of daily physical activity could reduce the negative effects of the chronic ingestion of sodium fluoride on glucose homeostasis." — Mercedes Lombarte, NIH link

Apr 22, 2013 — Petition to the EPA re: Use of Hydrofluosilicic Acid in Drinking Water Systems of the United States (253 pages) — J. William Hirzy, PhD link

Jul 20, 2012 — Developmental Fluoride Neurotoxicity: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis; "Findings add support to existing evidence of fluoride-associated cognitive deficits" — Anna L. Choi et al, Environmental Health Perspectives link

Jun 14, 2012 — Interview with EPA’s Dr. William Marcus on NTP’s Fluoride/Cancer Study; " 'Not only was it reporting cancers in the animals, [it was reporting] osteosarcomas'... Due to his criticisms of the tumor downgradings, Dr. Marcus was fired by the EPA" — Fluoride Action Network link

Jun 11, 2012 — Water Fluoridation “Obsolete” According to Nobel Prize Scientist — Fluoride Action Network link

May 31, 2012 — Can Fluoride Lower Human Intelligence? — Sayer Ji, GreenMed Info link

Jun 30, 2007 — Effects Of Fluoridation And Disinfection Agent Combinations On Lead Leaching From Leaded-Brass Parts; "Ironically, the switch from CL to CA for disinfection that was made for health reasons, may have created a high water lead health problem." — Richard P. Maas, et al, Neurotoxicology (PubMed, Science Direct) link and link

Dec 17, 2006 — Toxin-Induced Blood Vessel Inclusions Caused by the Chronic Administration of Aluminum and Sodium Fluoride and Their Implications for Dementia — Robert L. Isaacson et al, The New York Academy of Sciences link

May 17, 2006 — Age-Specific Fluoride Exposure In Drinking Water And Bone Cancer (Osteosarcoma); Our exploratory analysis found an association between fluoride exposure in drinking water during childhood and the incidence of osteosarcoma among males" — Elise B Bassin, et al, PubMed link

2006 — Fluoride in Drinking Water: A Scientific Review of EPA's Standards — National Research Council link; The report "acknowledged that fluoride exposure may be associated with adverse cognitive and endocrine outcomes, and recommended further study, especially for vulnerable populations. One NRC panel member, Dr. Isaacson, said the report 'should be a wake-up call.' Yet, nearly 10 years later, not a single study had directly examined fetal exposure to fluoride in humans." link

Aug 30, 2005 — EPA Scientists & Workers Call for an End to Water Fluoridation Because of Cancer Risk; EPA Unions Call for Nationwide Moratorium on Fluoridation, Congressional Hearing on Adverse Effects, Youth Cancer Cover Up — Organic Consumer Association (reprinted by Sweet Liberty) link

July 2001 — Regression Analysis of Cancer Incidence Rates and Water Fluoride in the U.S.A.; "Cancers of the oral cavity and pharynx, colon and rectum, hepato-biliary and urinary organs were associated with fluoridated drinking water. This was also the case for bone cancers in male, in line with results of rat experiments. Brain tumors and T-cell system Hodgkin's disease, Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, multiple myeloma, melanoma of the skin and monocytic leukaemia were also correlated with fluoridated drinking water."— K. Takahashi et al, Journal of Epidemiology (PubMed) link

2001 — Well Water Fluoride, Dental Fluorosis, And Bone Fractures In The Guadiana Valley Of Mexico; "Our findings show that nearly 84% of the wells that supply drinking water to inhabitants of the Guadiana Valley exceed the maximum fluoride concentration limits established by both Mexican and international regulations. A higher risk of increased dental damage is directly related to persons living in areas with higher fluoride levels in their drinking water. A positive correlation between the Dean index of dental fluorosis and the occurrence of bone fractures also exists." — M. Teresa Alarcon-Herrera, et al link

Oct 7, 2000 — Systematic Review Of Water Fluoridation; 214 studies were included. A dose-dependent increase in dental fluorosis was found." — Marian S McDonagh, et al, NIH link

September 2000 — A Systematic Review of Public Water Fluoridation; "The results of this review suggest that a dose-response relationship exists between water fluoride level and the prevalence of fluorosis." — Marian McDonagh, et al, University of York link

1997 — The Effect of Fluoride on the Physiology of the Pineal Gland; "When Luke found out that the pineal gland - a little gland in the center of the brain, responsible for a very large range of regulating activities was also a calcifying tissue, like the teeth and the bones, she hypothesized it would concentrate fluoride to very high levels. Luke had 11 cadavers analyzed in the UK. As she predicted, she found astronomically high levels of fluoride in the calcium hydroxy apatite crystals produced by the gland. The average was 9,000 ppm and went as high as 21,000. These levels are at, or higher, than fluoride levels in the bones of people suffering from skeletal fluorosis." — Paul Connett (including a Ph.D Dissertation by another student at the School of Biological Sciences, University of Surrey) link

Oct 12, 1994, Mar-Apr 1995 — Neurotoxicity of Sodium Fluoride in Rats; "Central nervous system [functioning] is vulnerable to fluoride, the effects on behavior depend on the age at exposure and fluoride accumulates in brain tissues." — P.J. Mullenix, Neutrotoxicology and Teratology (PubMed and Science Direct) link and link

Jan 1, 1993 — Fluoride the Aging Factor: How to Recognize and Avoid the Devastating Effects of Fluoride; "In this book, I provide you with the compelling up-to-date evidence showing how fluoridation is chronically poisoning millions. I show you why many of the professionals, organizations, and agencies we have relied upon for health information and protection from toxic substances, actually promote the the addition of fluoride to public water systems - and why they campaign to stop the removal of fluoride from the drinking water, even in areas where they admit that it is having harmful effects." — John Yiamouyiannis book

Dec 14, 1992 — Fluoridation Revisited; "As early as 1956, a federal study found nearly twice as many premalignant bone defects in young males in Newburgh as in unfluoridated Kingston... Despite the 1956 study and carcinogenic evidence popping up since the 1940s, the federal government never conducted its own animal carcinogenicity test on fluorides. Finally, in 1975, biochemist John Yiamouyiannis and Dean Berk presented a paper." — Dr. Murray N. Rothbard, New American link

Aug 12, 1992 — Hip Fractures and Fluoridation in Utah's Elderly Population; "We found a small but significant increase in the risk of hip fracture in both men and women exposed to artificial fluoridation at 1 ppm, suggesting that low levels of fluoride may increase the risk of hip fracture in the elderly." — C. Danielson, et al, NIH link

December 1990 — NTP Toxicology and Carcinogenesis Studies of Sodium Fluoride in Rats and Mice (Drinking Water Studies) — National Toxicology Program, PubMed link

1986 — Skeletal Fluorosis in Humans: A Review of Recent Progress in the Understanding of the Disease — K.A. Krishnamachari, PubMed link

July 1977 — Fluoride Quarterly Reports; "Among inorganic substances, compounds of nickel, chromium, and arsenic have been definitely identified as carcinogens or at least as contributing factors. It is logical to ask, therefore, if such an agent as fluoride, with its tendency to remain in many organs of the body for long periods of time, might also produce cellular abnormalities as well. Indeed, there is circumstantial, experimental, and clinical evidence linking long-term intake of minute amounts of fluoride with the production of cancer." — The International Society for Fluoride Research link

January 1977 — Fluoridation and Cancer; Age Dependence of Cancer Mortality Related to Artificial Fluoridation; "Data indicating a more rapid increase in cancer death rate in fluoridated than in nonfluoridated cities were analyzed" — J. Yiamouyiannis & D. Burk, Research Gate link

October 1969 — Fluoride Quarterly Reports: "Although Siddiqui's survey was carried out on a small population, it is well controlled and the results are noteworthy. In the group studied between the ages of 14 and 17 he established a direct relationship between the incident of small, visible goiter [thyroid swelling usually from iodine deficiency] and increasing concentration of fluoride in drinking water. Furthermore, his data suggests the possibility of an inverse relationship between the incidence of type b goiter and increasing concentration of iodine." [The thyroid is an endocrine gland associated with vital, wide-ranging functions including growth, energy, metabolism and neurological development.] link

1969 to 2023 — Fluoride Quarterly Reports / Journal of the International Society for Fluoride Research: Back Issues — Fluoride Research Online link

Feb 17, 1956 — Fluoridation of Water; "During the war I learned how the Soviets used fluorides in the drinking water of Siberian prison camps to weaken the minds of their prisoners, to make them dull, cowlike and more resigned to their slavery. My San Francisco audience was shocked to learn that they were being gradually drugged though their water supply and that fluorides were harmful to groups of all ages and might be highly dangerous to older people." — Major George Racey Jordan, USAF (ret), Delivered at the Thirtieth Women's Patriotic Conference on National Defense, Hotel Statler, Washington, D.C. (reprinted by Sweet Liberty) link

Jan 25, 1945 — "A planned 15-year trial of community water fluoridation is launched in four cities... Grand Rapids, Michigan, becomes the inaugural city to implement water fluoridation. " link

1939 — "Dr. Gerald J. Cox and a team of scientists from the Mellon Institute at the University of Pittsburgh publish a paper proposing the controlled addition of fluoride to drinking water to prevent tooth decay." link

No Date — Inadequate Or Excess Fluoride: A Major Public Health Concern — World Health Organization link

No Date — Which Countries in the World Fluoridate Their Water; "Only eight countries in the world have more than 50% of the population on fluoridated water: USA (70%), Australia (90%), Ireland (70%), Singapore (100%), Chile (70%), Brunei (95%), New Zealand (52%), and Malaysia (66%). The whole of continental Europe is NOT fluoridated.Only 10% of the UK is fluoridated." — Fluoride Free NZ link