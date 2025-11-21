Recent reports indicate that over 40 grants related to vaccine hesitancy have been cancelled… Denis Nash, PhD, an epidemiologist at the City University of New York, whose grant appears on the termination list but has not yet received an official notice, states that the cut will impact his research on developing vaccine messaging strategies… and on studying barriers to vaccination uptake like “misinformation” and “disinformation.”… Delesha Carpenter, PhD, a professor at the Eshelman School of Pharmacy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, has received an NIH grant for the past three years to study coronavirus vaccine hesitancy… She has been preparing for the possibility that her research grant will be terminated.

Public servants are paid for propaganda, not research: NIH stood by while dozens and dozens of vaccines that had no placebo-controlled trials were unleashed on American children, while at the same time funding research to better understand people’s reluctance to vaccinate so as “to develop vaccine messaging strategies.”

For the first time in a generation, the CDC has rewritten its official position on whether vaccines can cause autism… In a website update published on 19 November 2025, the agency now states that the long-standing claim “vaccines do not cause autism” is “not an evidence-based claim” because scientific studies “have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines cause autism.” The page also acknowledges that “studies supporting a link have been ignored by health authorities.” It’s difficult to overstate the significance of these statements.

Note that not only is the image an insane knock-off that would fool nearly everyone, but that even the author name of the corrupt book has the same initials as the original.

Over and over, unsafe and ineffective vaccines enter the market. When this happens, the officials who are invested in them do everything they can to protect the vaccines from scrutiny and to cover up each red flag that emerges. And the medical field has dutifully complied. In previous decades, the press was much less corrupt than it is now and occasionally would air real investigations into what happened which highlighted the immense suffering many have faced. Collectively, these segments both show how much more candid the media used to be about the issues, and how closely many of the things discussed back then are exactly the same as the lies we face now. Since those TV programs made many who were suffering from the vaccine injuries realize they were not alone, this created a massive PR problem the vaccine industry, which was eventually solved by preventing any future segments from airing. This article was written in the hope that collective amnesia could be broken as we are now at the precipice of the pharmaceutical industry’s grip over the media being broken. For that reason, in this article, I compiled 54 news reports on the dangers of vaccination which have been almost entirely forgotten and would never be aired today. – A Midwestern Doctor, Vaccine Amnesia: Why Did The Media Stop Covering Vaccine Disasters? link

What almost all of the latest news reports neglect to mention is that about six months ago, one of the country’s staunchest, most high-profile defenders of vaccine safety — known in some circles as the “godfather of vaccines” — published a paper suggesting that the “safe and effective” narrative isn’t as ironclad as the CDC and the FDA claim. In an article published in July in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), Dr. Stanley A. Plotkin, vaccinologist and emeritus professor of pediatrics at the University of Pennsylvania, and his co-authors identified gaps in vaccine safety testing, inadequacies in vaccine clinical trials and a lack of scientific knowledge about the biological mechanisms causing many common vaccine-related injuries. – Michael Nevradakis PhD link

If LinkedIn were to program it’s AI to check the veracity of claims or just assign a human to look at it, they could see that my post contains true and accurate information. The article is mostly about a paper published recently in a peer-reviewed journal whose authors obtained the foundational documents via FOIA request. — Jeremy R. Hammond link

Manufacturers and regulators lied, saying the HPV vaccines are safe. “This is like saying that cigarettes and cigars must be safe because they have similar harm profiles.”

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) claimed that the adjuvant is harmless, which is totally false. Moreover, because the HPV vaccines and their adjuvants had similar harm profiles, the manufacturers and regulators concluded that the vaccines are safe. This is like saying that cigarettes and cigars must be safe because they have similar harm profiles… The Cochrane review of the HPV vaccines is an embarrassing illustration of Cochrane’s scientific and moral decline. The review is flawed, missed nearly half of the eligible trials, was influenced by reporting bias and biased trial designs, used the term placebo to describe the active comparators, and failed to declare the lead author’s financial ties to the vaccine manufacturers. The Cochrane authors did not find serious neurological harms, which we did in our systematic review, which, in contrast to the Cochrane review, was based on clinical study reports we had obtained from the EMA, which are much more reliable than published research. My research group had warned Cochrane several times before they published their review that it would be misleading. However, the authors and Cochrane’s editor-in-chief did not heed our warnings but cowardly attacked the messengers instead on Cochrane’s website that we did not have access to, after we had published our criticism of the Cochrane review in a scientific journal. We responded to Cochrane’s unjustified attack in the same journal. — Dr. Peter C. Gøtzsche, Brownstone Institute, Disturbing Secrets about Vaccines link

Stanford infectious disease doctor “represents a broader pattern of establishment experts repeating talking points” and saying that research backs up their statements, which it verifiably does not.

At recent congressional hearings on vaccines, Stanford infectious disease doctor Jake Scott testified that over 600 placebo-controlled studies support vaccine safety. Lawyer Aaron Siri rebutted Dr. Scott’s claims, however, arguing that nearly all of the cited trials were irrelevant to the childhood vaccine schedule, leaving virtually no true inert placebo studies. Senator Ron Johnson then pressed Dr. Scott on mRNA vaccine technology, pointing out contradictions in his testimony about how long modified mRNA and lipid nanoparticles persist in the body. Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger conclude that Scott represents a broader pattern of establishment experts repeating talking points while independent critics expose weaknesses in vaccine trial evidence. – The Jimmy Dore Show, Pro Vaxx Doctor Gets Destroyed In Congressional Hearing 17-min video

“Our regulators and medical journals ignore mountains of evidence while promoting a narrative designed to protect pharmaceutical profits and political credibility rather than American lives.”

Taken together, the mounting evidence leaves little doubt that the US federal health agencies and the government at large have utterly failed in their most basic duty to safeguard public health. Despite the clear scientific warnings of myocarditis, reproductive risks, immune dysfunction, oncological signals and the inability of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s mRNA vaccines to prevent transmission, the corporate medical establishment presses forward lobbying for childhood vaccination policies. Instead of heeding the cautious and transparent approaches taken by nations such as Sweden, Denmark, and Japan, our regulators and medical journals ignore mountains of evidence while promoting a narrative designed to protect pharmaceutical profits and political credibility rather than American lives. This deliberate neglect of science in favor of expediency and corporate influence represents not just a policy misstep but also a profound betrayal of public trust. By prioritizing private interests over the health and safety of its youngest citizens, the government has revealed the extent to which its health apparatus has been captured and to place the responsibility on the public to bear the costs of decisions made in bad faith and without any credible accountability. – Richard Gale & Dr. Gary Null, Global Research, Uncovering the Cover-up of Vaccine Effectiveness and Safety link

[In 2022] I wrote a review of a most remarkable book… As I mentioned in the review, this book is a MUST READ for anyone who is interested in engaging in the contentious vaccine debate from an informed position… The 1,200+ citations from mainstream sources and the CDC and FDA are a testament to the authors’ rigorous approach… The thesis of the book is simple: there is no evidence that the long term benefit of most, if not all, of the childhood immunizations outweigh the risk. The reason why we know this is true is because none of them have been tested against a saline placebo in long-term studies… Mary Holland, Children’s Health Defense CEO, edited “Turtles All the Way Down: Vaccine Science and Myth,” originally published in Hebrew in 2019. Earlier this month [in 2024] a new book popped up on Amazon — “Turtles All the Way Down: In Search of Turtle’s Truth in All Vaccination.” The 260-page tome of pro-vaccine propaganda, by Mira Holden, has a nearly identical title and cover. – Dr. Madhava Setty MD link and link

It is not my job to tell people what to do. My role, as a writer, is merely to provide information (which isn’t provided by the Government or the medical profession)… So, before you allow your doctor to vaccinate your child (or you) you may like to ask her or him these essential questions:

1. How dangerous is the disease for which the vaccine is being given? (Exactly what are the chances that it will kill or cripple?)

2. How effective is the vaccine?

3. How dangerous is the vaccine? (Exactly what are the chances that it will kill or cripple?)

4. What side effects are associated with the vaccine?

5. Which patients should not be given the vaccine?

6. Will you guarantee that this vaccine will protect me (my child)? If not – exactly what protection will it offer?

7. Will you guarantee that this vaccine will not harm me (my child)? If not – exactly how risky is it?

8. Will you take full responsibility for any ill effects caused by this vaccine?

9. Is the vaccination essential?

Then ask him or her to sign a note confirming what he or she has told you. If your doctor or nurse wants to vaccinate you, ask him or her to confirm in writing that the vaccine is both essential and safe and that you are healthy enough to receive it. You may, I warn you, notice his or her enthusiasm for the vaccine (and your company) suddenly diminish. Ask your doctor or nurse to give you written confirmation that he or she has personally investigated the risk-benefit ratio of any vaccine they are recommending and that, having looked at all the evidence, they believe that the vaccine is safe and essential. – Dr. Vernon Coleman, The Expose, Questions about vaccination to ask your doctor link

The vaccine industry intentionally deceives us about the risks and benefits of vaccines in order to make a profit, with complete disregard for human suffering and the destruction of public health over time. One of the reasons the polio vaccine doesn’t work is because polio isn’t caused by an infectious virus. It’s caused by toxins… The changing of definitions is part of the vaccine industry’s playbook. The definition of a “vaccine” was radically altered to allow for the use of experimental modified RNA gene therapy. Another part of the fraud is using another vaccine as the control in lieu of a true placebo. You simply cannot prove a vaccine is safe by comparing it to another, most likely unsafe, vaccine. According to Dr. Suzanne Humphries, there are no worthwhile vaccines, not even smallpox or tetanus. Tetanus can be successfully treated using high-dose intravenous vitamin C and other essential nutrients… In this interview, Dr. Suzanne Humphries discusses the recent update to her classic book, “Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History,” published in 2013. – Dr. Joseph Mercola, ‘Dissolving Illusions’: 225 Years of Lies and Cover-Ups Behind Vaccines link

“Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Big Tech companies colluded with the government to silence dissent and criticisms of the lockdowns and a coercive mass vaccination campaign by censoring truthful information that did not align with the political agenda.”

Alphabet [insisted] that it withstood the pressure and enforced only its own policies against “misinformation.” That defense, however, sidesteps the fact that those content guidelines were created in collusion with the same “health authorities” advancing the authoritarian governance — like the CDC and WHO. The result was that true information was censored while government-sanctioned disinformation was allowed to proliferate unchallenged. As a United Nations official admitted at a September 2022 World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting, Google was helping government authorities to “own the science” in its internet search results. – Jeremy R. Hammond, Children’s Health Defense, Google Censored Vaccine Info Long Before Covid — Could It Have Anything to Do With Parent Company Alphabet’s Deep Pharma Ties? link

Jenny McCarthy is once again speaking out about the emotional and professional toll she endured after her son was diagnosed with autism—and why sharing her story, she says, came with serious consequences… Before Evan, her son, was diagnosed with autism, McCarthy said the signs started with something far more terrifying—seizures that came out of nowhere and escalated fast… She recalled one of the worst days of her life, when Evan went into cardiac arrest and turned blue… What followed shortly after, she said, was an autism diagnosis. The emotional toll was crushing. “I hit such a low,” she said, remembering how she broke down in the shower, crying uncontrollably and feeling completely helpless. What shook her most was the suddenness of it all. Evan had been a typical child—smiling, talking, hitting all his milestones. “How did my son get diagnosed,” she asked, “when he was a normal, typical child?” Though he had a few minor signs like eczema, she believed the real change came after his MMR shot. McCarthy is convinced the vaccine triggered encephalitis, a type of brain inflammation, which she notes has been “clinically in published science” linked to autism. “And my son was one of them,” she said. “Because it was after his MMR, when his encephalitis… leads to autism.” She first shared her story publicly on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2007 during the release of her book, Louder Than Words: A Mother’s Journey in Healing Autism… Oprah had to read what Jenny called a “giant long page disclaimer.” But despite the warning label, McCarthy said her message got through. “People heard me… parents heard me.” In the beginning, Jenny McCarthy said she was flooded with appreciation. Parents from all over reached out, thanking her for speaking up and helping them feel less alone. “I had about six months of just enormous amounts of parents going, ‘Thank you. I’m looked at as not crazy now.’” But that support didn’t last. Public praise quickly turned into public backlash. Rumors swirled, critics piled on, and soon, people began calling her crazy. Then something even more sinister happened: Someone showed up at her organization, Generation Rescue, with a private warning that stopped her in her tracks. “I had someone come to my organization… and say to me, ‘Listen, I was approached by, let’s just say a government agency to be hired.’” The man said his job was to craft PR campaigns designed to discredit voices like hers. “What I do is I set up PR campaigns to go against the narrative. And I’m telling you privately because I turned them down, but I wanted to give you forewarning that it’s happening because they’re going to hire someone else.” He told her the only reason he said no was because his own child had experienced the same thing—and he couldn’t be part of silencing someone who was just trying to tell the truth… The attacks eventually hit her where it hurt—her ability to make a living. “It didn’t really hurt me until it started taking jobs away from me,” she said. “I was a single mother still trying to heal my son.” Companies pulled McCarthy from campaigns. Opportunities vanished. And this backlash came before the term “cancel culture” even existed. “I was the beginning of that cancel culture,” McCarthy said. “Cancel culture wasn’t even a phrase yet.” – The Vigilant Fox, Jenny McCarthy Reveals Chilling Encounter After Challenging Vaccine Narrative link

Kennedy explains how modern pediatric medicine works. They are not there for your child. Your child is there for them… Of course countless parents know how this works. We bring kids in for the well baby checks which always included the recommended vaccines. What follows are the ear infections, the bronchitis, the allergies—all the things that result from a weakened immune system. Then, if you’re really being impacted, your child stops responding to their name, and you bring them in to a specialist to see if there’s a hearing problem. Eventually around age two, they get labeled as autistic. Or maybe your child suddenly develops seizures and you have to go to a pediatric neurologist for complex tests. That results in lots of anti-seizure meds. Maybe the real reason every child must be vaccinated on time is because, in truth, everyone knows that’s how children become patients for life. – Anne Dachel link

This is nothing short of a tectonic shift in awareness and attitudes toward “vaccinations”, that were hitherto administered to infants, babies, children, and adults without any resistance or questioning. The mighty aircraft carrier of the Big Pharma fleet took a fatal blow to its waterline and is about to sink into the deep blue abyss. And that is despite the total control of the vaccination cabal (a handwave to Bill Gates) over the mainstream media, the “health” systems, and governments at large. The dirty “misinformation dozen” … managed to slay a trillion-dollar propaganda monster. The truth is still an unstoppable force. — Andreas Oehler link

Mar 12, 2019: “‘Herd immunity’ is the theory that once a majority of people have been vaccinated, the infectious disease in question can no longer spread and everyone is protected… The problem with this argument is that it doesn’t work for vaccines.”

I recently wrote about the renewed calls for state legislatures to eliminate personal belief vaccine exemptions and restrict medical exemptions, and how California state Sen. Dr. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, is even urging the U.S. Surgeon General to push mandatory vaccinations to the top of the federal public health agenda. According to Pan, “unwarranted vaccine hesitancy” is a threat to public health as it prevents “community immunity, which protects our children and the most vulnerable.” He believes mandating vaccines, as was done for smallpox during the Revolutionary War, would “protect our right as Americans to be free of preventable diseases.” What he’s talking about is achieving and maintaining so-called vaccine-acquired “herd immunity,” the theory which maintains that once a majority of people have been vaccinated, the infectious disease in question can no longer spread and everyone is protected, including the tiny minority who for whatever reason are not or cannot be vaccinated. The problem with this argument is that it doesn’t work for vaccines. While there is such a thing as herd immunity among populations in which a majority has had the infectious disease and acquired a long lasting natural immunity, vaccines confer only temporary artificial immunity, and so true herd immunity is unlikely to be fully achieved, even if nearly 100 percent of the population are vaccinated. – Dr. Joseph Mercola, Waking Times, Why Herd Immunity is a Hoax link