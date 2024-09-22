Following is a compilation of reports for each of these points:

Protocols as a whole failed, and caused significant harm and death. Hospital protocols and pharmaceutical drugs caused severe harm and death. “Lockdowns” had no positive effect on public health, and caused excessive harm. Masking was ineffective and caused harm.

Protocols as a Whole Failed, and Caused Significant Harm & Death

Our Largest Study of its Kind; The major causes of death globally stemmed from public health establishment’s response, including mandates and lockdowns that caused severe stress, harmful medical interventions and the vaccines link US and UK all-cause cumulative excess mortality graphs clearly show that our interventions were counterproductive. Four graphs. Do you think the Covid interventions saved lives? No chance. These charts are monotonically increasing which means everything we did was useless or made things worse. link Study: Pandemic Response, Not Virus, Drove Global Excess Mortality link Pandemic Response Caused More Excess Death Than Virus 58-min video More Than 400 Studies on the Failure of Compulsory Covid Interventions [Dec 1, 2021] link Half of World’s Population Worse Off Due to the Pandemic, Survey Finds link Film “Covid Collateral” Exposes Pandemic Policy Errors and Science Censorship link The Public Health Establishment and its Agents Caused All the Excess Mortality During Covid Period link Anthony Fauci Failed during the Coronavirus Response; A new paper in Science Advances by Bendavid and Patel shows how and why [Jun 6, 2024] link Claim Gov’t Response to Covid Pandemic Helped ‘May Lack Empirical Support’: Journal ‘Science Advances’; Harvard and Stanford researchers “find no patterns in the overall set of models that suggests a clear relationship between Covid-19 government responses and outcomes.” [Jun 7, 2024] link Breaking: Largest Study of Its Kind Finds Excess Deaths During Pandemic Caused by Public Health Response, Not Virus link ‘Laissez-Faire’ Sweden Had the Lowest Mortality in Europe From 2020–2022, New Analysis Shows link Dead Wrong About Everything: Analysis finds every element of pandemic response counterproductive at best link and link Anthony Fauci Failed During the Coronavirus Response; “Although he was director of the NIAID, and although he controlled a 5 billion dollar infectious disease research budget, he chose to launch, fund and conduct precisely zero randomized trials of non-pharmacologic interventions.” link Don’t Follow the Science, Rather Lead Humbly with Science; Dr. Jordan Vaughan US Congressional Testimony link Former CDC Director Admits Flaws Of Covid Vaccines, Says Mandates Were Disastrous ‘Overreach’ link It Turns Out We Didn’t Have to Mask, Social Distance, or Lock Down After All; Those Were Just Gentle Suggestions, But Thanks for Complying link Four Years Ago This Week, Freedom Was Torched link Covid Showed Us Who Really Rules America link Don’t Bother Explaining the Science, Just Use Religious and Military Leaders to Get People Vaccinated, President of the European Research Council Says [WEF meeting testimony Jan 2023] link On the First Anniversary of Cochrane’s Communique on its Own Review, A122; The story of physical interventions to interrupt or reduce the spread of respiratory viruses, also known as review A122… a story of masks, barriers, distancing, hygiene, etc. and the sundry attacks on it link The Truth Business Leaders Need to Face; “Those under 25 years of age, who will make up 90% of the prime-age workforce in 2050, experienced a derailing of developments by lockdowns and school closures… a hidden but massive loss of unmet potential” link CDC Reveals Covid Shot Mandates Backfired; New state-level data from the CDC has revealed that Covid-19 shot mandates for federal workers and employees of large corporations did not influence vaccine uptake and, in fact, reduced uptake of Covid shot boosters and influenza vaccines link Behind the Biggest Nurse Exodus in 40 Years; “Several nurses who spoke to The Epoch Times largely blame the exodus on the corporatization of health care and the vaccine mandates imposed on nurses” link ‘Worst Public Health Mistakes in History,’ Witness Tells Covid Pandemic Oversight Committee link Freedom Wins: States with Less Restrictive Covid Policies Outperformed States with More Restrictive Covid Policies link Arizona Nonprofit Helping Those Who Feel They Were Harmed by Covid-19 Medical Protocols; its membership is over 30,000 link Government Exempted Medical Staff From Covid Jabs While Mandating Public Vaccinations: New Zealand OIA Reveals link Whatever Happened to Informed Consent? link America’s Covid Response Was Based on Lies link Measuring the Mandates: What Caused the Excess Deaths? link Covid-19: Politicisation, “Corruption,” and Suppression of Science link Doctors Demand Answers from BC Gov’t Over ‘Political Agenda’ of Covid Policies link Debate about Strategic Options Has Been Suppressed. We Need an End to Hegemony of Opinion link Covid Forgiveness? 60 minutes on aerosols? Rewriting history on Bill Maher and 60 Mins 16 min video FDA’s Failure to Safeguard the Public Resulted in Irreparable Erosion of Trust: Should FDA have had more stringent rules prior to authorization of a novel vaccine? link The Four Pillars of Medical Ethics Were Destroyed in the Covid Response link Coronavirus: How Dangerous is it? Hint: Don’t Trust the Media [Jun 24, 2020] link A Letter to [a Newspaper] 27 March 2020; From the depths of the first lockdown; “As a working psychiatrist I am made keenly aware of the effects of social deprivation upon patients whose illnesses are severely exacerbated by isolation. I am also keenly aware of the effects of loss of liberty among the general population, loss of the ability to meet, to venture outside their neighbourhoods, and in general to enjoy what being human is all about.” link

Hospital Protocols & Pharmaceutical Drugs Caused Severe Harm and Death

Hospital Professionals Were Propagandized, Coerced, and Mandated to Limit Treatments

The Chief Medical Officer informed me that the CDC had sent us a powerful antiviral since we had the first diagnosed Covid patient in the United States at our hospital. He then related to me inaccurate representations about this allegedly powerful antiviral, specifically about the functionality and effectiveness of what was understood to be remdesivir... This appeared to be part of an effort by the hospital administration, due to their relationship with the federal health agencies, to incite physicians in leadership to have misunderstandings about Covid therapies and their effectiveness and to have us expecting/waiting for a "magic" medicine that had immediate efficacy from the government. In practice, remdesivir did not have the positive effects I was told and was instructed to anticipate. - Dr. James Miller Signed Affiidavit

"Federal Government Insisted That if Hospitals Wanted to Get Paid, They Had to Treat Covid Patients with Remdesivir"

There’s so much money in the Covid con game. The CARES Act of 2020 slathered $2 trillion across the country to deal with Covid, and lots of it went to hospitals. The 20 largest hospitals enjoyed a 62 percent increase in their combined net assets during those glorious Covid years, providing many top executives with a $10 million salary or more. Alas, the federal government insisted that if hospitals wanted to get paid, they had to treat Covid patients with Remdesivir. The fact that this drug was made by their good friends at Gilead Science and everybody was getting rich from the deals they cut had absolutely nothing to do with it, of course. It was all done for love of the people. But just to make sure that Remdesivir could attain its current billion-dollar status, the feds incentivized hospitals with a 20 percent boost to the entire hospital bill of patients treated with Remdesivir. - Brownstone Institute

‘I Knew They Were Killing People’: Whistleblower Says Covid Hospital Protocols Led to Patient Deaths link What the Nurses Saw: An Investigation Into Systemic Medical Murders That Took Place in Hospitals During the Covid Panic and the Nurses Who Fought Back to Save Their Patients book Pulmonary Nurse of 31 Years Testifies How He Unknowingly Killed Patients by Following Covid Protocols link Hospital Protocol: 25 Commonalities; “‘25 Commonalities’ in hospital protocol victims’ stories… This list includes victim isolation, EUA protocol adherence, the denial of alternative treatments, gaslighting, issues with communication, restraint, pressure for end-of-life care, neglect and other malfeasance.” 28-min video The Truth About Covid Hospital Protocols: Stella Paul 1 min video Covid Protocol Killed My Father link “On Hospital and Nursing Home Death Protocols”; Katharine Watt’s Thesis of an “Industrialized Medical Euthanasia Program” Nursing Home Horrors 19-min video Ventilators Actually Harmed Covid Patients – Admits Fauci 30-min video “We Had To Put Your Mom On a Ventilator…” link Rush to Use Ventilators Killed Thousands of Covid Patients; “Many, many thousands” of Covid-19 patients died because they were put on ventilators and denied treatment with ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine or even vitamin D” link They Were Very Callous Towards Him; The nurses were not taking care of my father’s hygiene needs and threatened him with ventilation link FDA Dropped the Ball Completely on Molnupirivir: Panoramic Study Finds Higher Live SARS-CoV-2 Viral Titers and More Viral Evolution Two Weeks After Start of Treatment; Deranged authors conclude: more Molnupirivir, of course link Why Did the MHRA Approve the Controversial Drug Molnupiravir? link Does Molnupinavir Reduce the Risk of Long Covid? An open label study claims it does; Good critical appraisal says that paper proves nothing [Sep 15, 2024] link The Antiviral Drug, Monulpiravir is Causing the Virus to Mutate in Patients that are Slow to Clear Covid Infections, Pushing the Development of New Variants link The People’s Study Stories; They went into the hospital with Covid-like symptoms. Refused entry, family members were forced to watch as their loved ones were escorted through hospital doors. Little did they know it would be the last time they would see them. The stories are all strikingly similar. Hundreds, if not thousands, became victims of the medical establishment in the name of “science” and “public health.” link Scotland’s Covid Drug Cocktail Raises Concerns; “A key nurse whistleblower has just received a public gag order from the Scottish Covid inquiry” link Remdesivir is the Greatest Scandal of the Pandemic link Why Are Hospitals Still Using Remdesivir?;”Federal Government Insisted That if Hospitals Wanted to Get Paid, They Had to Treat Covid Patients with Remdesivir” link Why Remdesivir Failed: Preclinical Assumptions Overestimate the Clinical Efficacy of Remdesivir for Covid-19 and Ebola link Remdesivir – What You Must Know link The ‘Very, Very Bad Look’ of Remdesivir, the First FDA-Approved Covid-19 Drug link Criminal Investigation for Excess Deaths Due to Remdesivir link Remdesivir link He Was In Stage 2 Renal Failure Prior to Receiving Remdesivir link I Believe My Dad Would Be Alive Today if Remdesivir Had Not Been Administered link Nearly 1 in 10 Covid Patients Treated Early with Remdesivir Die [Jun 18, 2024] link He Was Given 5 Days of Remdesivir link Biden’s Bounty on Your Life: Hospitals’ Incentive Payments for Covid-19 link Hospitals Are Financially Incentivized by the Government To “Treat” Covid Patients (Often Killing Them) link Among Fully Vaccinated, Study Shows Paxlovid Does Not Shorten Symptoms link Covid-19 Pill Paxlovid No Longer Authorized in US for Emergency Use link If Paxlovid Causes More Covid, Why Has The White House Spent Billions On It? link Paxlovid doesn’t help long Covid; The Biden Administration Gave Pfizer 10 billion dollars for a bad drug [Jun 9, 2024] link Excess Deaths in the United Kingdom: Midazolam and Euthanasia in the Covid-19 Pandemic; “This paper shows that the UK spike in deaths, wrongly attributed to Covid-19 in April 2020, was not due to SARS-CoV-2 virus, which was largely absent, but was due to the widespread use of Midazolam injections” link The Evidence – You Stayed at Home, to Protect the NHS, but They Gave Midazolam to the Elderly and Falsely Told You They Were Covid-19 Deaths link Midazolam Injection: “May cause serious or life-threatening breathing problems such as shallow, slowed, or temporarily stopped breathing that may lead to permanent brain injury or death.” [Warning Label on the drug] link I Asked for Three Days What Was In The IV; By the third day they told me but it was already too late link They Gave Him Forty-One Drugs He Did Not Need link 34% of NHS Staff Say They Were Pressured to Place ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ Orders on Disabled Covid Patients link The Doctor Signed a DNR (Do Not Resuscitate) Stating that Family Was Out of Town; Family Lived Two Miles Away and Received No Call link The Doctor Knew My Father Had A Heart Issue Following the First Shot; But He Still Insisted He Get The Second One, Scheduling it Before Scheduling His Heart Study Appointment link Pharmacist Whistleblower Speaks Out; “When this pharmaceutical representative provided customers with informed consent, she was approached by the ‘higher ups’ at her company. What could possibly be the incentive for keeping patients from knowing the risks of medical products or from being given off-label drugs? Whatever the reason, many healthcare professionals were put in a compromised position, forced to administer shots they did not know the ingredients of and denied the ability to provide medicines that were safe and effective.” 33-min video We Can Never Let This Happen Again; In the Last Days of Her Life I Was Allowed to See Her; “They put her on a vent without asking me or telling me. When I asked about ivermectin, super dose’s of Vit. C, D and Zinc, they said that… it would have no effect.” link My Husband was “Allowed” Visitors on the First Day link She Was Isolated, Ignored, and Denied Care; It was noted constantly from day #1 in her chart that she was unvaccinated link The Doctors Never Spoke to Me Except to Shame and Gaslight Me for Not Making My Husband Take the Shot link The Price of Truth vs. Deception In Healthcare; A brave doctor’s eye-opening testimony exposes the grotesque treatment the unvaccinated received throughout Covid-19 link Why Give Morphine When It Suppresses Respirations? link Don’t Try ARBs for Severe Covid, Trial Indicates; Harms seen without any compensating survival benefit; “Among 341 patients in Canada and France hospitalized for acute Covid-19, 39.8% of patients who were prescribed losartan developed serious adverse events (SAEs) versus 27.2% in the usual care group.” link I Developed a Cranial Cerebral Spinal Fluid Leak After the Mandatory Covid Swab Test link She Broke Her Father Out of Hospital Before They Killed Him 12-min video

“Lockdowns” Had No Positive Effect on Public Health, and Caused Excessive Harm

More Than 400 Studies on the Failure of Compulsory Covid Interventions (Lockdowns, Restrictions, Closures) link A Literature Review and Meta-Analysis of the Effects of Lockdowns on Covid-19 Mortality; “We conclude that lockdowns are not an effective way of reducing mortality rates during a pandemic… our results are in line with the WHO Writing Group (2006), who state, ‘Reports from the 1918 influenza pandemic indicate that social-distancing measures did not stop or appear to dramatically reduce transmission.’ ” link Are Lockdowns Effective in Managing Pandemics? “On the contrary, the lockdown policies had a direct side effect of increasing mortality.” link Impact of Covid Lockdowns to Disrupt England’s Schools into the 2030s, Report Says; Analysis from the Association for School and College Leaders warns extensive problems with learning, behaviour and absence to come link Victoria’s Covid Lockdown Debt Bomb; “Foster’s analysis of the societal, economic, and health merits of Victoria’s Covid lockdowns found that the costs were 68 times greater than any benefits afforded.” link Did Lockdowns Work? The definitive answer is out now in Science Advances [Jun 6, 2024] 21-min video 100,000 Models Show That Not Much was Learned about Stopping the Covid-19 Pandemic link Epidemic Outcomes Following Government Responses to Covid-19: Insights from Nearly 100,000 Models; “We find no patterns… that suggest a clear relationship between Covid-19 government responses and outcomes.” link Nearly 500 People Became Billionaires During The Pandemic Year link Theft by Lockdown link Anthony Fauci Failed During the Coronavirus Response; A new paper in Science Advances by Bendavid and Patel shows how and why link The WHO Is Ignoring — or Knowingly Misrepresenting — Its Own Data on Covid; “The policies the WHO promoted closed supply lines, shut down the workplaces of tens of millions of day laborers, stopped travel and tourism income on which millions of low-income people rely, closed markets and pushed hundreds of millions into severe poverty. They increased the indebtedness of nations globally, with direct effects on child mortality and the ability to grow future economies. Malaria and tuberculosis deaths have increased… Funding for essential sanitation and nutrition programs has dropped as the WHO pushed for a shift in funding to mass vaccination in countries with young populations for a disease of the elderly to which they were already immune… The causes of infectious disease deaths predominantly revolve around poor nutrition, sanitation and supply lines for basic medicines. All these, improving before 2020, are now put at risk.” link Analysing the Failed Experiment of Lockdown link Revisiting “Deaths of Despair” from Covid Lockdowns, Four Years Later link The Data Shows Lockdowns End More Lives Than They Save [Mar 22, 2021] link The Lockdown Files Message is Clear: We Must Never Again Suppress Democracy by Giving Power to Power-Hungry People; The debacle of restrictions and lockdowns link Canadian Expert’s Research Finds Lockdown Harms are 10 times Greater than Benefits link Depression, Self-Harm, Suicidal Thoughts Plagued Elderly in Lockdowns, Covid-19 Inquiry Hears link Number of Youth in Hospital after Suicide Attempt Tripled Over 4-month Period under Covid-19 link Babies Born in Lockdown ‘Slower to Meet Most Milestones’ link Covid Lockdowns Altered Babies’ Microbiomes link Covid-19 Stay-at-Home Policies Resulted in Excess Deaths link The Impact of Covid-19 Lockdown on Children and Adolescents and Possible Solutions: A Perspective; “Covid-19 also had a financial impact that caused more stress on children and adolescents’ mental health. Many parents lost their jobs, leading to a strained financial burden on their family… The increased hours spent watching television or using the internet can predispose them to a risk of “Internet addiction and for cyberbullying… A 49% rise in suicide rates among Japanese children and adolescents has been reported.” link Medical Prof Explains Devastating Effects of Lockdown For A Virus With A “99.95%” Survival Rate link Lockdowns: The Worst Public Health Catastrophe In Human History link World’s Economic Meltdown Are Rooted In 2020 Lockdowns link Report: Effects of Lockdown May Now Be Killing More People Than Covid link How Deadly Were the Covid Lockdowns? link The Covid Generation: How is the Pandemic Affecting Kids’ Brains? link Covid Mandates: Unscientific, Irrational and Fraudulent, Dozens of Reasons to Stop Them Now link Alberta Court Declares Lockdown Measures Violated Fundamental Freedoms link Prominent Lockdown Advocate Admits He Got it Wrong link Inside an Australian Quarantine Camp link Study: “Lockdowns Have Had Little To No Public Health Effects” And “Imposed Enormous Economic and Social Costs” link Nobel Prize Winning Scientist Prof Michael Levitt: Lockdown is a “Huge Mistake” [May 2, 2020] link and video ‘Irreparable damage’: Over 6,000 scientists sign petition calling for end of coronavirus lockdowns [Oct 7, 2020] link The Game Is Rigged Against Small Business link How Lockdowns Bolstered an Industrial Cartel link Five Medical Professionals Argue that All Covid-19 Restrictions on Schools Should Be Lifted, [Feb 2, 2022] link Why Did Mental Health Professionals Go Along with Lockdowns? link Over 40,000 Protest in Austria Against New Lockdown & Mandatory Covid Vaccination For All [Dec 4, 2021] link Stop It With the Coronavirus Curfews Already: Self-imprisonment Orders from Panicky Politicians are Not a Prudent Way to Flatten the Curve [Mar 17, 2020] link Why Lockdowns Are the Wrong Policy [Apr 17, 2020] 35 min video Group of UK and US Experts Argues for “Focused Protection” Instead of Lockdowns [Oct 7, 2020] link Stanford’s Dr. John Ioannidis Destroys the Covid Lockdown Narrative link Three Years In, How Did the Lockdowns Go? link A Johns Hopkins Study says ‘Ill-founded’ Covid Lockdowns Did More Harm than Good link The Human Costs of Campus Closures link The Failure of Lockdowns: IEA Speaks link Twenty Grim Realities Unearthed by Lockdowns link Covid Lockdowns May Have No Clear Benefit vs Other Voluntary Measures, International Study Shows [Jan 14, 2021] link Footage Of Protests & Rage Against Lockdowns & Mandates From Around The World [Nov 28, 2021] link NYU Professor Who Called for Harsh Covid Lockdowns Says ‘I Was Wrong’ link Like Those Traumatised by War, Too Many People Want to Forget the Horrors of Lockdown. But We Must Not link New York Times Decides Lockdowns are Actually Draconian and Economically Destructive when China Does Them link New Meta-Analysis Concludes Lockdowns “Have Had Little To No Effect On Covid Mortality link Mainstream Media Covers Results of Scottish Covid Inquiry Report: No Evidence to Support Covid Lockdowns link

Masking Was Ineffective & Caused Harm

Update on Cochrane Review of Masks; It’s devastating for the editor [Jun 11, 2024] link Masks Found to Be Ineffective After First Omicron Wave: New Study; By the second Omicron wave, wearing masks was shown to offer no protection for adults and potentially increased the risk of infection in children. link Wearing Face Masks as a Potential Source for Inhalation and Oral Uptake of Inanimate Toxins – A Scoping Review; “Undoubtedly, mask mandates during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic have been generating an additional source of potentially harmful exposition to toxins with health threatening and carcinogenic properties.” A review of 24 studies found that masks expose the wearer to high levels of harmful toxins including micro- and nanoplastics, volatile organic compounds, polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) and phthalates as well as a number of heavy metals. link CDC Upset Their Own Expert Advisers Not Recommending Masks, Demands They Recommend Masks; Too much science is forcing CDC to request a science do over link Bad News for Mask-Wearers: Study Shows Link to More Covid Infections 8-min video Higher Incidence of Covid-19 Found Among Consistent Mask-Wearers: Study; Some mask wearers were found to have up to 40 percent higher incidence of infection, contradicting earlier studies and opposing the narrative of mask mandates link Bombshell Covid Study Eliminate Justification for Mask Mandates, Lockdowns 13-min video Mask Charade link Unsubstantiated Claims About Masking link US Doctors’ Group Says All Mask Mandates ‘Must Be Rescinded’ link Masks Lead To Bacterial Pneumonia, Oral Thrush, Systemic Inflammation & May Be The Cause Of “Long-Haul” Covid link Responses to Freedom of Information Act requests reveal shocking disregard for children; Masking children was a political decision that was not risk-assessed for 17 months link The Scientific Case Against Face Masks, 27 min video with timestamps, plus links to studies [Jan 13, 2023] link Fauci Touts Face Masks While Admitting to Ineffectiveness link How Effective Are Cloth Face Masks? A summary of the scientific literature on the effectiveness of masking, both against respiratory infection generally and against Covid-19 [Winter 2021/2022] link Meta Analysis of 15 randomised trials; Compared to no masks there was no reduction of influenza-like illness or influenza; There was no difference between surgical masks and N95 respirators. [Apr 7, 2020] link Prolonged Mask Wearing May Lead To Health “Consequences In Many Medical Fields” link Masks Likely Do Not Inhibit Viral Spread link The effect of prolonged use of surgical masks during face-to-face teaching on cognitive and physiological parameters of nursing students: A cross-sectional and descriptive study link Shocking Study: Are Your Masks Secretly Poisoning You? 3-min video Physio-Metabolic and Clinical Consequences of Wearing Face Masks — Systematic Review with Meta-Analysis and Comprehensive Evaluation link Covid Mask Wearers Could Be Exposed to Toxic Chemicals: Study link The Dirty Secret About How Masks Really “Work” link Masks: Are There Benefits or Just a Comfort Prop? Let the Facts Speak link More than 150 Comparative Studies & Articles on Mask Harms & Ineffectiveness [Dec 26, 2021] link More Mask Masquerades link CNN Confronts Fauci With Conclusive Evidence Masks Don’t Work 10min video Anthony Fauci Continues to Mislead About Masking, as CNN Confronts Him (Amazing Video); It Works for Individuals but Not Populations, is His New Line, but, This Too, Lacks Data link Lead Author of Cochrane Mask Review Responds to Fauci’s Dismissal of Evidence link The Cochrane Mask Fiasco; A Cochrane Report Tells the Truth, But Many Are not Ready to Hear It link Cochrane Ends the Masking Rage link Mask study published by NIH suggests N95 Covid masks may expose wearers to dangerous level of toxic compounds linked to seizures and cancer link Covid Face Masks Introduced Despite ‘Abysmal’ Lack of Proof They Work Says Leading Doctor link Should I Wear a Mask? What do 15 randomized studies say? Cochrane Review 2023 13 min video Requirement to Wear Masks in Hospitals May Have Little Impact on Covid-19 Transmission During Omicron Wave, UK Study Suggests link The Cult of Masked Schoolchildren; History will not look kindly on our evidence-free decision to make kids suffer most [Jan 19, 2022] link The Downsides of Masking Young Students Are Real; The educational cost of face coverings is far better established than the benefits of mandates [Sep 2, 2021] link Climbing the Pandemic Failures Chart: Research on Masking Kids [Jul 7, 2021] link Can Face Masks Protect You From Aerosol Particles? [Jul 7, 2020] 1hr 20 min video, transcript link “Our meta-analysis showed that there were insufficient data to determine definitively whether N95 respirators are superior to surgical masks in protecting health care workers against transmissible acute respiratory infections in clinical settings.” [May 17, 2016] link N95 Respirators vs Medical Masks for Preventing Influenza Among Health Care Personnel: A Randomized Clinical Trial “Among outpatient health care personnel, N95 respirators vs medical masks as worn by participants in this trial resulted in no significant difference in the incidence of laboratory-confirmed influenza.” link Pathogens on Outer Surface of Used Medical Masks May Result in Self-Contamination [Jun 3, 2019] link Randomized Control Trial: Difficulty in Breathing Was Significantly Higher with Surgical Mask and the Difference Was Clinically Relevant [Feb 1, 2018] link Masks Did Not Do Nothing; They Wrought Havoc link Respiratory Consequences of N95-Type Mask Usage in Pregnant Healthcare Workers – A Controlled Clinical Study; Impedes Gaseous Exchange and Imposes Added Workload on Metabolic System [Nov 16, 2015] link A Cluster Randomised Trial of Cloth Masks Compared with Medical Masks in Healthcare Workers; This is the First RCT of Cloth Masks; Results Caution Against the Use of Cloth Masks [Apr 22, 2015] link Wearing an N95 Mask Significantly Reduced Oxygen in the Blood, Increased Respiratory Rate, and Increased Occurrence of Chest Discomfort and Respiratory Distress [Aug, 2004] link Facemasks and Similar Barriers to Prevent Respiratory Illness such as Covid-19: A Rapid Systematic Review; “The evidence is not sufficiently strong to support widespread use of facemasks as a protective measure against Covid-19. However, there is enough evidence to support the use of facemasks for short periods of time by particularly vulnerable individuals when in transient higher risk situations.” [Apr 6, 2020] link “A mask alone will not prevent health care workers with early Covid-19 from contaminating their hands and spreading the virus to patients and colleagues.” [May 21 2020] link Secret Letter to CDC: Top Epidemiologist Suggests Agency Misrepresented Scientific Data to Support Mask Narrative link Masks Do Nothing To Stop Covid & They Knew It All Along, Says New Study 30-min video Mask Mandates Will Not Come to These US States link Will Scientific Evidence Ever Silence the Pro-Mask Cult? link

