Bird's Eye View

Bird's Eye View

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Whitney's avatar
Richard Whitney
Jul 26

Damn! You are relentless! I will do what I can to help drive traffic to this Substack. Thanks for all you do!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Shelly Thorn
Tricia's avatar
Tricia
Aug 18

❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Shelly Thorn
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture