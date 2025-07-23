Babies Who Received the RSV Shot Were 3X More Likely to Suffer Severe Neurological Damage Compared to Placebo. RSV Vax, Monoclonal Antibody Clesrovimab, Nirsevimab, Enflonsia, Abrysvo, Arexvy Harms.
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
In June 2025, the FDA Approved an RSV Shot for Newborns that Caused Serious Neurological Conditions and Death
FDA greenlights Merck’s RSV shot for newborns — clinical trials showed 12% rate of serious adverse events, including death. The antibody shot will be marketed as Enflonsia and launched this coming RSV season to challenge Sanofi and AstraZeneca’s blockbuster Beyfortus shot. The drug’s clinical trial results posted on ClinicalTrials.gov included serious neurological adverse reactions.
CDC’s Approval of RSV Monoclonal Antibody Was Based on Data Manipulation that Hid the Statistical Significance of Seizures in Babies
One of the most significant items on the agenda was whether to recommend Merck’s new RSV monoclonal antibody, clesrovimab, for routine use in healthy newborns. Though marketed as a new product, it is nearly identical in structure and function to Sanofi–AstraZeneca’s nirsevimab, approved in 2023… ACIP members were shown a safety slide from the CDC’s Vaccine Safety Datalink focusing on seizures after administration of nirsevimab. The data were split into two age groups: infants aged 0-37 days and those aged 38 days to under 8 months. Each group showed elevated risk ratios for seizures (3.50 and 4.38, respectively), but both were labeled “not significant.” No pooled analysis was displayed. However, as Dr. Maryanne Demasi later reported, combining the two groups into a single cohort yields a very different picture: a nearly four-fold increase in seizure risk, a result that is statistically significant. That consolidated signal was never presented to the committee. The decision to stratify at 38 days – precisely the point in US schedules when routine infant vaccinations begin – had no clear biological justification, and by dispersing the signal across two smaller groups, it effectively erased the statistical significance.
Yaffa Shir-Raz, Brownstone Institute
Babies Who Received the RSV Shot Were Three Times More Likely to Suffer Severe Neurological Damage Compared to Placebo
Merck’s respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) shot clesrovimab (Enflonsia) was approved even though 12% of babies in the trial experienced serious adverse events, including seizures, brain injury, and death. Infants who got clesrovimab had a 350% higher risk of upper respiratory infections — exactly the type of illness this shot claims to prevent. The injection is given in a single, fixed dose regardless of infant weight, putting smaller, younger babies at greater risk due to disproportionately high exposure. Babies who received the shot had a threefold increase in severe neurological reactions compared to those given a placebo. Only about 25 babies in the U.S. succumb to RSV each year, making the known risks of clesrovimab far outweigh the threat the virus poses to most children.
In Every Trial, More Infants Shot with the RSV Injection Died than in the Control
In every trial, more infant deaths occurred in the treatment groups than in the control arms.
“A Worthless Vaccine”
ACIP… just approved… a new RSV vaccine for infants younger than 8 months. This is a worthless vaccine, perhaps second only to the completely worthless Hepatitis B vaccine given to infants… The package insert… says that it should not be given to infants with a history of serious hypersensitivity reactions (including anaphylaxis) to any component of ENFLONSIA. These are INFANTS! They don’t have a “history”.
In July 2024, RSV Trial with Infants was Shut Down after Five Babies Got “Very Severe” Infections
In July 2024, a Phase 1 trial assessing the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of two Moderna RSV vaccine candidates (mRNA-1365 and mRNA-1345) in infants aged 5 to 8 months was paused following reports of five severe to very severe cases of lower respiratory tract infection.
In Aug 2023, the CDC Approved Shots after 12 Newborns Died in RSV Clinical Trials
Despite 12 Deaths During Clinical Trials, CDC Signs Off on RSV Shots for Newborns: Medical experts criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Thursday decision to recommend a “new immunization” for newborns to protect against respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, calling the move unnecessary and not worth the known risks.
“Vaccination during the third trimester of pregnancy is unprecedented and risky”
Vaccination during the third trimester of pregnancy is unprecedented and risky, since a vaccine induced fever could precipitate stillbirth or premature delivery of the baby. The CDC and the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex has told young mothers they should take the risk for theoretical protection of the newborn.
Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH
RSV Vaccine in Pregnant Mothers Increased Birth Complications
It has been known for a long time that polio vaccines contained a monkey virus called the coryza virus, which was later renamed respiratory syncytial virus (“RSV”). In humans, RSV causes mild, cold-like symptoms but may be severe in a small number of people, especially in infants and older adults. Since August last year, regulators in Western countries have approved Pfizer’s RSV vaccine for use in pregnant mothers that increases the risk of pre-term birth, which carries risks of short and long-term health complications for the baby.
“RSV… is fleeting and will not stand still long enough, genetically speaking, to wait for development, manufacture and distribution of a mass-produced vaccine”
In the 1960’s, the RSV-vaccinated infants later became infected with RSV as often as the RSV-unvaccinated, but the vaccinated who got infected had an 80% chance of being hospitalized with it, with severe infection, compared to 5% of the unvaccinated, and those hospitalized developed pneumonia and bronchiolitis. Of those groups, 69% of the vaccinated developed pneumonia, but only 9% of the unvaccinated developed pneumonia… RSV vaccines cannot be made well for a few reasons. One is that RSV is an RNA virus, which, like coronaviruses such as SARS-CoV-2, is fleeting and will not stand still long enough genetically speaking, to wait for development, manufacture and distribution of a mass-produced vaccine. It is like hitting a fast-moving fly with a slow fly swatter. New, mutated RSV viruses will very soon be resistant to any vaccine or injected antibodies that were manufactured some months earlier and later injected at a “well child visit.”
Older Adults Who Took RSV Vaccines Were More Likely to Develop Guillain-Barré Syndrome, an Autoimmune Disease
The FDA approved both Abrysvo and Arexvy for use in adults aged 60 and older in May 2023… The CDC revised its recommendations use only for adults aged 75 years and older, or those 60 and older with a high risk of severe disease due to underlying medical conditions. The FDA carried out a post-marketing observational study to evaluate the risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome after receiving Abrysvo and Arexvy… The FDA concluded that the evidence indicates an increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome with both vaccines.
Mar 5, 2024: 34 Deaths, 302 Serious Injuries
34 Deaths, 302 Serious Injuries: RSV Vaccines Aren’t Even a Year Old but Some Experts Say It’s Time to Pull Them From the Market: Newly approved vaccines for respiratory syncytial virus have been linked to deaths and serious injuries and, most recently, to Guillain-Barré syndrome, but U.S. health officials continue to recommend them as “safe and effective.”
In Feb 2024, the CDC Reported 23 Cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome Occurring within Weeks of RSV Vaccination
The CDC said that as of Feb. 16, it had detected 23 cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome occurring within weeks of the RSV vaccination… Fifteen cases occurred in those who got the Pfizer RSV shot and eight occurred in the Arexvy shot.
‘You're injecting yourself with a protein supposedly to prevent respiratory illness. And what are you doing? You're destroying nerve tissue.”
These RSV vaccines that the FDA required the manufacturers to put the warning about Guillain-Barre syndrome in there… these are traditional vaccines. They are not mRNA technology vaccines… They're injecting an antigen or a foreign protein that's part of the RSV virus inside of you and they're expecting an antibody to be created against that protein… They're biologically active proteins… They are going to attach themselves to receptors and just sit there and block those receptors. Your immune system is going to react to that. It's going to destroy those cells… in an inflammatory way. It secretes cytokines that are going to physically destroy those cells. What cells are we talking about? We're talking about cells that make up the myelin sheaths around nerves and some other cells… that are in your brain. So, you're injecting yourself with a protein supposedly to prevent respiratory illness. And what are you doing? You're destroying nerve tissue. And yes, that can result in Guillain-Barre syndrome.
Respiratory Physiologist Declined RSV Shot for Her Baby & Detailed Corrupted Research Flaws
Dharini Bhammar, PhD, MBBS, is a respiratory physiologist and evidence enthusiast. As a new mum, her pediatrician recommended the RSV monoclonal antibody for her baby. After reviewing the evidence, she declined it…
You can’t read a single paper on this topic without noticing the long list of conflicts of interest for study authors. A summary of weaknesses in the studies: 1. RCTs with healthy term infants still included preterm infants. Why not complete studies in only healthy term infants? 2. No a priori consideration of breastfeeding in any study. Breastfeeding is likely to be a strong effect modifier. No consideration of other known effect modifiers. 3. Substandard primary outcomes like medically attended RSV in lieu of all-cause LRTI hospitalizations. 4. Small effect sizes. 5. Since the incidence of RSV hospitalizations is low after 3 months of age and no effect is observed at this time, a trial that targets healthy term infants >3 months specifically should be conducted to justify treating kids >3months.
November 2024 CDC Report: Vast Majority of American Adults Declining Flu & RSV Vaccines
CDC report finds that the vast majority of adults reject ACIP guidelines, refusing Covid-19 genetic booster shots… as well as flu and RSV vaccines… The report found that the majority of Americans are declining ineffective flu shots and RSV vaccines. By November 9, 2024, an estimated 35% of adults had received the influenza vaccine for the 2024–25 season, while RSV vaccine uptake stood at 40% among adults aged ≥75 years and 32% among those aged 60–74 years at ‘increased risk’ for severe RSV.
Aug 20, 2025 — What ACIP Wasn’t Shown: Very Important — Dr. Meryl Nass link
Aug 20, 2025 — What ACIP Wasn’t Shown — Yaffa Shir-Raz, Brownstone Institute link
Jul 17, 2025 — FDA Approves Merck RSV Shot for Infants — Despite High Rates of Serious Reactions — Dr. Joseph Mercola link
Jul 7, 2025 — CDC Now Recommends RSV Vaccine for Some Adults 50+ — HealthDay, U.S. News link
Jul 5, 2025 — Injecting RSV antibodies is not vaccination… but it’s still risky — Dr. Kevin Stillwagon link
Jul 2, 2025 — The New RSV Shot for Infants: By semantic sleight of hand, the CDC’s new RSV shot for infants is called ‘not a vaccine, because it’s a monoclonal antibody.’ Here’s why that argument is false. And FDA evidence of the hazards. — Dr. Colleen Huber link
Jul 1, 2025 — Retsef Levi Explains His Vote against Routine RSV Monoclonal Use in Newborns — Maryanne Demasi PhD, The Brownstone Institute link
Jun 30, 2025 — Tenpenny Monday Minute: The new ACIP committee just approved a worthless vaccine. — Dr. Sherri Tenpenny link
Jun 27, 2025 — New CDC Vaccine Panel Recommends Merck’s RSV Shot for All Newborns — Brenda Baletti PhD & Suzanne Burdick PhD, Children’s Response Center link
Jun 26, 2025 — New CDC Vaccine Panel Recommends Merck’s RSV Shot for All Newborns — Brenda Baletti PhD & Suzanne Burdick, PhD, Children's Health Defense link
Jun 12, 2025 — Moderna Receives U.S. FDA Approval for RSV Vaccine, mRESVIA, in Adults Aged 18–59 at Increased Risk for RSV Disease — Moderna Press Release link
Jun 10, 2025 — FDA Greenlights Merck’s RSV Shot for Newborns — Clinical Trials Showed 11.71% Rate of Serious Adverse Events, Including Death — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children's Health Defense link
Apr 17, 2025 — CDC Advisers Recommend Making RSV Vaccines Available to Younger Age Group — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link
Mar 23, 2025 — RSV vaccine in pregnancy - is it a risk worth taking? — Maryanne Demasi PhD link
Mar 20, 2025 — If you think traditional vaccines are safe... think again. — Dr. Kevin Stillwagon link
Mar 13, 2025 — RSV vaccines: It's amazing what you can find with a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. — Dr. Sherri Tenpenny link
Mar 7, 2025 — The RSV Vaccine is Here – Aren’t We lucky? — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link
Feb 25, 2025 — Bombshell FOI Emails: Will Theresa Tam Finally Face a Reckoning? Emails Expose Secret No-Consent RSV Palivizumab Vaccine Experiments on Inuit Children. What Else Are They Hiding? — Donald Best link
Feb 25, 2025 — RSV Vaccines Pfizer Abrysvo and GSK Arexvy Slapped with FDA Warning on Guillain-Barré syndrome — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link
Feb 5, 2025 — GSK, Pfizer sales of RSV shots slow as vaccination rates ebb
Fourth quarter earnings from the two companies showed significant year-over-year declines in revenue from their rival products Arexvy and Abrysvo. — Delilah Alvarado, BioPharmaDive link
Jan 31, 2025 — Vaccine Safety Alert: Jab Rolled Out to Millions ‘could cause neurological illness’ Heal Chiefs Warn — John Ely, Daily Mail link
Jan 23, 2025 — RSV Vaccine Dangers Ahead… including Guillain-Barré Syndrome — Dr. Kevin Stillwagon link
Jan 19, 2025 — FDA Requires RSV Vaccine Labels to Include Guillain-Barré Syndrome Risk — Rishma Parpia, The Vaccine Reaction
Jan 14, 2025 — Moderna Halts RSV Pediatric Vaccine Trial After Five Infants Hospitalized; “The recent phase 1 trials of two experimental respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines for infants not only failed to provide adequate protection but may have worsened respiratory symptoms in some babies who contracted RSV or other respiratory viruses.” — Amber Baker, The Vaccine Reaction link
Jan 14, 2025 — Vaccines Pose Small Breathing Risk to Premature Babies, Trial Shows: Apnea is more common in hospitalized preterm infants after routine vaccinations. [Apnea is a temporary cessation of breathing.] — Cara Michelle Miller, The Epoch Times link
Jan 10, 2025 — Experts Raise Questions About SIDS After Study Shows Vaccinating Preterm Babies Greatly Increases Risk of Apnea: Hospitalized preterm infants had a 170% higher incidence of apnea within 48 hours of receiving their routine 2-month vaccinations compared to unvaccinated babies, according to a new study. — Michael Nevradakis, Children’s Health Defense link
Jan 9, 2025 — FDA Mandates Nerve Damage Warnings for 2 RSV Vaccines; “The FDA ordered two RSV vaccine manufacturers to include a potentially paralytic side effect warning related to nerve damage on product labels. The manufacturers… must now include a warning stating a risk of Guillain-Barre syndrome following vaccination, according to a Jan. 7 statement from the agency.” — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link
Jan 8, 2025 — RSV vaccines from Pfizer, GSK take another hit with new FDA warning mandate; “The FDA will require GSK and Pfizer to include on the label of their RSV vaccines a warning about the risk of developing Guillain-Barré syndrome… The ruling will affect GSK’s Arexvy and Pfizer’s Abrysvo, both of which were approved by the agency in May of 2023 for adults 60 years or older and realized booming sales in their first year on the market.” — Kevin Dunleavy, Fierce Pharma link
Dec 28, 2024 — Nirsevimab (Beyfortus): is universal prophylaxis for RSV warranted? — Dharini Bhammar PhD, Sensible Medicine link
Dec 22, 2024 — RSV Vaccination Unpopular Among Adults in First Marketing Season: Nationwide Survey Shows Little Enthusiasm for Previously Unconcerning Infection — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link
Dec 17, 2024 — Feds Quietly Ban Liability for Vax Makers through Trump’s Full Term as FDA Exposes RSV Trial Harm: HHS offers no rationale for five-year expansion followed by 12 months to ‘arrange for disposition.’ RSV vaccine for infants found harm because of placebo group.” — Greg Piper, Just the News link
Dec 16, 2024 — Covid 2.0? New RSV shots are already harming babies — Daniel Horowitz, Blaze Media link
Dec 14, 2024 — RSV Vaccines for Children: Still Crazy After All These Years; Vaccine-enhanced disease raises its ugly head again. When will they ever learn? — Dr. Robert W. Malone link
Dec 13, 2024 — After Moderna's pediatric RSV vaccine trial hold, expert panel says more testing is needed — Kevin Dunleavy, Fierce Pharma link
Dec 13, 2024 — FDA Advisers Bullish on RSV Shots for Kids, Even as Safety Signals Shut Down Moderna Trials: Vaccine makers are developing 26 different RSV vaccines or monoclonal antibodies for all age groups, as they vie for a slice of the rapidly expanding market. — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children’s Health Defense link
Dec 13, 2024 — Bombshell. New VAERS Update (Dec 6) Shows Big Surge in RSV & Beyfortus Monoclonal Associated Reports. Many "new" reports hidden as Unknown Vax Type, and medical history field. — Closed VAERS link
Dec 12, 2024 — Infants Vaccinated with Moderna RSV mRNA Jab 3x More Likely to Develop RSV Disease Than Unvaccinated: FDA; FDA flags Moderna mRNA RSV shots for causing “very severe” RSV in infants & weakening effectiveness of other medicines. — Jon Fleetwood link
Dec 12, 2024 — RSV Jab Halted by FDA for Infants 5-8 Months Old. How About All Others? — Andreas Oehler link
Dec 11, 2024 — Moderna Shuts Down mRNA RSV Vaccine Trial in Babies After Shots Linked to Severe Side Effects, FDA Document Reveals: The FDA’s vaccine advisory committee will meet tomorrow to discuss concerns about the vaccine, which the agency fast-tracked in 2021. Meanwhile, trials for investigational RSV vaccines for babies and some children are now on hold. — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children’s Health Defense link
Dec 11, 2024 — Moderna’s mRNA vaccine against RSV takes a tumble: The latest trial data demonstrates the dangerous speed of innovation.; “The clinical trial, conducted in the UK and other countries, ended after alarming data suggested that the vaccine might not just fail to prevent severe RSV disease, but could potentially worsen it. Until now, the data were kept secret. This week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) disclosed that vaccinated children in the trial experienced higher rates of severe RSV compared to those in the placebo group. The data were striking…” — Maryanne Demasi PhD link
Dec 11, 2024 — Infant RSV mRNA Injection Trials Paused Due to Safety Concerns: Moderna's experimental injections appear to have exacerbated severe lower respiratory tract infections instead of preventing RSV. — Nicolas Hulscher MPH link
Nov 24, 2024 — America’s Compliance with Federal Vaccine Recommendations Has Collapsed: CDC report finds that the vast majority of adults reject ACIP guidelines, refusing Covid-19 genetic booster shots with no human data, as well as flu and RSV vaccines. — Nicolas Hulscher MPH link
Nov 18, 2024 — Attorney Leigh Dundas Destroys Orange County Board of Supervisors Illegal RSV Mandate Meeting; “Human rights attorney Leigh Dundas challenges the legality and ethics of potential new restrictions due to RSV, arguing that such measures are not only unnecessary given the low mortality rate but also unconstitutional. She passionately declares resistance against any new lockdowns, masks, or business closures, emphasizing the defense of American freedoms.” — Broken Truth TV link
Oct 2, 2024 — “5 Vaccines You Need After 50”. Or Not? A brief rebuttal.; “Shingles… RSV… Pneumococcal… Influenza… Covid-19…” — Andreas Oehler link
Sep 26, 2024 — New Paper Shows RSV Shot for Infants May Worsen Infection; “May cause more severe RSV infection and death in some infants due to a mechanism that enhances the virus’ ability to infect cells” — Reform Pharma link
Sep 3, 2024 — Worth the Risk? RSV Shots for Babies Lack Long-term Safety Data; Unlike conventional vaccines, nirsevimab — a new RSV shot for infants — is a monoclonal antibody. Its widespread use in children is unprecedented, and long-term safety data is limited. — Dr. Joseph Mercola, Children’s Health Defense link
Jul 13, 2024 — 2 Month Old Brooks Ryker State Died Suddenly 4 Days after Vaccination — Dr. William Makis MD link
Jul 11, 2024 — Infant RSV Shots May Cause RSV, Other Infections or Death in Some Babies, Study Finds; “French scientist Hélène Banoun, Ph.D., author of the preprint study that analyzed outcomes from the 2023-2024 RSV immunization campaign in four countries, found a ‘significant increase in mortality’ among newborns between 2 and 6 days of age in France” — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children’s Health Defense link
Jul 8, 2024 — Exclusive: Two Infants Died Within Hours of Receiving RSV Shots, CDC Internal Emails Show — Brenda Baletti, PhD, Children’s Health Defense link
Jun 3, 2024 — FDA Approves Moderna’s mRNA RSV Vaccine — With No Input From Independent Advisers — Brenda Baletti, PhD, Children’s Health Defense link
May 15, 2024 — CHD FOIAs VAERS Reports of Infant Deaths Following RSV Vaccines — Brenda Baletti, PhD, Children’s Health Defense link
Mar 11, 2024 — RSV Vaccines for Senior Adults Linked to Guillain-Barré Syndrome — Rishma Parpiam The Vaccine Reaction link
Mar 5, 2024 — 34 Deaths, 302 Serious Injuries: RSV Vaccines Aren’t Even a Year Old but Some Experts Say It’s Time to Pull Them From the Market: Newly approved vaccines for respiratory syncytial virus have been linked to deaths and serious injuries and, most recently, to Guillain-Barré syndrome, but U.S. health officials continue to recommend them as “safe and effective.” — Michael Nevradakis PhD, Children’s Health Defense link
Mar 4, 2024 — RSV Vaccines May Raise Risk of Guillain-Barré Syndrome, FDA Preliminary Analysis Finds — Zoey Becker, Fierce Pharma link
Mar 4, 2024 — RSV Vaccines May Increase Risk of Rare Neurological Condition: CDC officials are investigating a potential link between two recently approved RSV vaccines and increased reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome in adults over 60 — Megan Redshaw JD, The Epoch Times link
Mar 1, 2024 — CDC Officials Investigating Nervous System Disorder in New Vaccine Recipients: Federal officials made the revelation in a CDC meeting this week. — Jack Phillips, The Epoch Times link
Feb 29, 2024 — Officials investigate rare nervous system disorder in older adults who got RSV vaccine — Mike Stobbe, AP News link
Feb 3, 2024 — RSV: Revisited and Updated. The Big Push is On. — Dr. Sherri Tenpenny link
Jan 24, 2024 — Polio vaccines introduced RSV into populations and now Pfizer’s RSV vaccines carry health risks — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link
Jan 10, 2024 — Low RSV Vaccine Acceptance Among Pregnant Women: Wary of Fever and Pregnancy Loss, Discerning Mothers Declining the Novel Shot — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link
Dec 19, 2023 — Study: Moderna’s mRNA-Based RSV Vaccine Causes High Rate of Adverse Reactions; The vaccine group suffered roughly 81 adverse events for every RSV illness the jab prevented — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link
Nov 22, 2023 — Pfizer Failed to Disclose Risks of Preterm Birth and Neonatal Death to Pregnant Women in RSV Vaccine Trial; A BMJ investigation revealed Pfizer was studying preterm births as an “adverse event of special interest” in RSV trial, but didn’t inform pregnant participants — Megan Redshaw JD, The Epoch Times link
Sep 9, 2023 — Autopsy Confirms Infant Died From Over-Vaccination; Maine Mom, RN, Paid Ultimate Price Trusting Her Doctors; “A toxicology report shows that a new mom in Maine was right. Her baby, Sawyer, died when he was just eight weeks and six days old, just 34 hours after being vaccinated.” — Jennifer Margulis link
Aug 4, 2023 — Despite 12 Deaths During Clinical Trials, CDC Signs Off on RSV Shots for Newborns: Medical experts criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Thursday decision to recommend a “new immunization” for newborns to protect against respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, calling the move unnecessary and not worth the known risks. — Michael Nevradakis PhD, Children’s Health Defense link
Jul 29, 2023 — The Next Billion Dollar Vaccine Deal, Part 2. RSV vaccines for Pregnant Women and Newborns — Dr. Sherri Tenpenny link
Jul 22, 2023 — The Next Billion Dollar Vaccine Deal, Part 1. RSV vaccines for adults — Dr. Sherri Tenpenny link
Nov 7, 2022 — ICAN Demands Answers from the CDC About Spike in RSV Rates — Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) link
