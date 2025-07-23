In June 2025, the FDA Approved an RSV Shot for Newborns that Caused Serious Neurological Conditions and Death

FDA greenlights Merck’s RSV shot for newborns — clinical trials showed 12% rate of serious adverse events, including death. The antibody shot will be marketed as Enflonsia and launched this coming RSV season to challenge Sanofi and AstraZeneca’s blockbuster Beyfortus shot. The drug’s clinical trial results posted on ClinicalTrials.gov included serious neurological adverse reactions.

CDC’s Approval of RSV Monoclonal Antibody Was Based on Data Manipulation that Hid the Statistical Significance of Seizures in Babies

One of the most significant items on the agenda was whether to recommend Merck’s new RSV monoclonal antibody, clesrovimab, for routine use in healthy newborns. Though marketed as a new product, it is nearly identical in structure and function to Sanofi–AstraZeneca’s nirsevimab, approved in 2023… ACIP members were shown a safety slide from the CDC’s Vaccine Safety Datalink focusing on seizures after administration of nirsevimab. The data were split into two age groups: infants aged 0-37 days and those aged 38 days to under 8 months. Each group showed elevated risk ratios for seizures (3.50 and 4.38, respectively), but both were labeled “not significant.” No pooled analysis was displayed. However, as Dr. Maryanne Demasi later reported, combining the two groups into a single cohort yields a very different picture: a nearly four-fold increase in seizure risk, a result that is statistically significant. That consolidated signal was never presented to the committee. The decision to stratify at 38 days – precisely the point in US schedules when routine infant vaccinations begin – had no clear biological justification, and by dispersing the signal across two smaller groups, it effectively erased the statistical significance.

Babies Who Received the RSV Shot Were Three Times More Likely to Suffer Severe Neurological Damage Compared to Placebo

Merck’s respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) shot clesrovimab (Enflonsia) was approved even though 12% of babies in the trial experienced serious adverse events, including seizures, brain injury, and death. Infants who got clesrovimab had a 350% higher risk of upper respiratory infections — exactly the type of illness this shot claims to prevent. The injection is given in a single, fixed dose regardless of infant weight, putting smaller, younger babies at greater risk due to disproportionately high exposure. Babies who received the shot had a threefold increase in severe neurological reactions compared to those given a placebo. Only about 25 babies in the U.S. succumb to RSV each year, making the known risks of clesrovimab far outweigh the threat the virus poses to most children.

In Every Trial, More Infants Shot with the RSV Injection Died than in the Control

In every trial, more infant deaths occurred in the treatment groups than in the control arms.

“A Worthless Vaccine”

ACIP… just approved… a new RSV vaccine for infants younger than 8 months. This is a worthless vaccine, perhaps second only to the completely worthless Hepatitis B vaccine given to infants… The package insert… says that it should not be given to infants with a history of serious hypersensitivity reactions (including anaphylaxis) to any component of ENFLONSIA. These are INFANTS! They don’t have a “history”.

In July 2024, RSV Trial with Infants was Shut Down after Five Babies Got “Very Severe” Infections

In July 2024, a Phase 1 trial assessing the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of two Moderna RSV vaccine candidates (mRNA-1365 and mRNA-1345) in infants aged 5 to 8 months was paused following reports of five severe to very severe cases of lower respiratory tract infection.

In Aug 2023, the CDC Approved Shots after 12 Newborns Died in RSV Clinical Trials

Despite 12 Deaths During Clinical Trials, CDC Signs Off on RSV Shots for Newborns: Medical experts criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Thursday decision to recommend a “new immunization” for newborns to protect against respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, calling the move unnecessary and not worth the known risks.

“Vaccination during the third trimester of pregnancy is unprecedented and risky”

Vaccination during the third trimester of pregnancy is unprecedented and risky, since a vaccine induced fever could precipitate stillbirth or premature delivery of the baby. The CDC and the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex has told young mothers they should take the risk for theoretical protection of the newborn.

RSV Vaccine in Pregnant Mothers Increased Birth Complications

It has been known for a long time that polio vaccines contained a monkey virus called the coryza virus, which was later renamed respiratory syncytial virus (“RSV”). In humans, RSV causes mild, cold-like symptoms but may be severe in a small number of people, especially in infants and older adults. Since August last year, regulators in Western countries have approved Pfizer’s RSV vaccine for use in pregnant mothers that increases the risk of pre-term birth, which carries risks of short and long-term health complications for the baby.

“RSV… is fleeting and will not stand still long enough, genetically speaking, to wait for development, manufacture and distribution of a mass-produced vaccine”

In the 1960’s, the RSV-vaccinated infants later became infected with RSV as often as the RSV-unvaccinated, but the vaccinated who got infected had an 80% chance of being hospitalized with it, with severe infection, compared to 5% of the unvaccinated, and those hospitalized developed pneumonia and bronchiolitis. Of those groups, 69% of the vaccinated developed pneumonia, but only 9% of the unvaccinated developed pneumonia… RSV vaccines cannot be made well for a few reasons. One is that RSV is an RNA virus, which, like coronaviruses such as SARS-CoV-2, is fleeting and will not stand still long enough genetically speaking, to wait for development, manufacture and distribution of a mass-produced vaccine. It is like hitting a fast-moving fly with a slow fly swatter. New, mutated RSV viruses will very soon be resistant to any vaccine or injected antibodies that were manufactured some months earlier and later injected at a “well child visit.”

Older Adults Who Took RSV Vaccines Were More Likely to Develop Guillain-Barré Syndrome, an Autoimmune Disease

The FDA approved both Abrysvo and Arexvy for use in adults aged 60 and older in May 2023… The CDC revised its recommendations use only for adults aged 75 years and older, or those 60 and older with a high risk of severe disease due to underlying medical conditions. The FDA carried out a post-marketing observational study to evaluate the risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome after receiving Abrysvo and Arexvy… The FDA concluded that the evidence indicates an increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome with both vaccines.

Mar 5, 2024: 34 Deaths, 302 Serious Injuries

34 Deaths, 302 Serious Injuries: RSV Vaccines Aren’t Even a Year Old but Some Experts Say It’s Time to Pull Them From the Market: Newly approved vaccines for respiratory syncytial virus have been linked to deaths and serious injuries and, most recently, to Guillain-Barré syndrome, but U.S. health officials continue to recommend them as “safe and effective.”

In Feb 2024, the CDC Reported 23 Cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome Occurring within Weeks of RSV Vaccination

The CDC said that as of Feb. 16, it had detected 23 cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome occurring within weeks of the RSV vaccination… Fifteen cases occurred in those who got the Pfizer RSV shot and eight occurred in the Arexvy shot.

‘You're injecting yourself with a protein supposedly to prevent respiratory illness. And what are you doing? You're destroying nerve tissue.”

These RSV vaccines that the FDA required the manufacturers to put the warning about Guillain-Barre syndrome in there… these are traditional vaccines. They are not mRNA technology vaccines… They're injecting an antigen or a foreign protein that's part of the RSV virus inside of you and they're expecting an antibody to be created against that protein… They're biologically active proteins… They are going to attach themselves to receptors and just sit there and block those receptors. Your immune system is going to react to that. It's going to destroy those cells… in an inflammatory way. It secretes cytokines that are going to physically destroy those cells. What cells are we talking about? We're talking about cells that make up the myelin sheaths around nerves and some other cells… that are in your brain. So, you're injecting yourself with a protein supposedly to prevent respiratory illness. And what are you doing? You're destroying nerve tissue. And yes, that can result in Guillain-Barre syndrome.

Respiratory Physiologist Declined RSV Shot for Her Baby & Detailed Corrupted Research Flaws

Dharini Bhammar, PhD, MBBS, is a respiratory physiologist and evidence enthusiast. As a new mum, her pediatrician recommended the RSV monoclonal antibody for her baby. After reviewing the evidence, she declined it…

You can’t read a single paper on this topic without noticing the long list of conflicts of interest for study authors. A summary of weaknesses in the studies: 1. RCTs with healthy term infants still included preterm infants. Why not complete studies in only healthy term infants? 2. No a priori consideration of breastfeeding in any study. Breastfeeding is likely to be a strong effect modifier. No consideration of other known effect modifiers. 3. Substandard primary outcomes like medically attended RSV in lieu of all-cause LRTI hospitalizations. 4. Small effect sizes. 5. Since the incidence of RSV hospitalizations is low after 3 months of age and no effect is observed at this time, a trial that targets healthy term infants >3 months specifically should be conducted to justify treating kids >3months.

November 2024 CDC Report: Vast Majority of American Adults Declining Flu & RSV Vaccines

CDC report finds that the vast majority of adults reject ACIP guidelines, refusing Covid-19 genetic booster shots… as well as flu and RSV vaccines… The report found that the majority of Americans are declining ineffective flu shots and RSV vaccines. By November 9, 2024, an estimated 35% of adults had received the influenza vaccine for the 2024–25 season, while RSV vaccine uptake stood at 40% among adults aged ≥75 years and 32% among those aged 60–74 years at ‘increased risk’ for severe RSV.

