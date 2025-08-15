Contents

Covid Vaccine Harms Curation

Full curation of Covid vaccines here.

Essential, Verifiable Facts — Key points regarding the harms from Covid vaccines.

Heart Damage — Hundreds of sources on Covid vaccine and heart damage, from 2021 to 2025 paper reporting the vax accounted for “the vast majority of reported cases” of life-threatening heart inflammation.

Cancers, Turbo Cancers (you’re here) — “Peer-reviewed research links Covid-19 mRNA vaccines to ‘turbo cancer.'” Includes timeline of evidence.

Deaths, Clots in Deceased — Sudden and unexpected deaths, vax-caused deaths, more deaths among the vaccinated, fibrous clots in deceased.

More Harms — Evidence of the link between Covid injections and a long list of additional “serious adverse events” including cognitive impairment, autoimmune issues, miscarriages and more. Also included here are “vaxidents” — an onslaught of accidents serious enough to be in the news, occurring at unheard of rates.

Covid Vaccines, Aggressive Cancers

Aug 12, 2025 Peer-reviewed research… links Covid-19 mRNA vaccines to “turbo cancer,” detailing five biological pathways that may drive aggressive, fast-growing cancers. Independent Medical Alliance Jul 25, 2025 Breaking Study: mRNA Injections Induce Severe, Long-Lasting Genetic Disruption Linked to Cancer and Chronic Disease Nicolas Hulscher MPH May 24, 2025 There are so many different problems with the vaccine that it’s quite challenging to know what the actual mechanism of carcinogenicity is. For this reason, I’ve repeatedly discussed this topic with Dr. Ryan Cole, someone I consider to have the rare combination of being very intelligent and capable of seeing the whole picture without bias, who due to his background with cancer, has extensively studied the question. Cole’s opinion (and hence mine) is that the primary issue is chronic immune suppression induced by the vaccines (which causes cancer, as typically the immune system contains and eliminates cancers), which is then compounded by all the other carcinogenic effects of the vaccine. A Midwestern Doctor

Evidence Timeline

2022 — April 6 Global Cancer Rates Exploding Post “Vaccines” & Being Covered Up. [source] 2022 — October 25 The RNA sequences contain oncomirs, microRNAs which have been shown to be carcinogenic. [source] 2022 — November 23 Six cases of recurrence of cutaneous lymphoma following C19 vaccination… were described in JAMA Dermatology… the recurrences sometimes occurring many years after remission. Two cases were reported in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology… A report by Aaron Mangold and colleagues from the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona, reported on a case of a recurrence of cutaneous lymphoma after C19 vaccination... But rather than suggesting caution for those with a history of it, patients are actively encouraged to take the C19 vaccines and boosters given their immune compromised state. [source] 2023 — April 14 Turbo Cancer – 12 year old boy from Philippines was dead less than 1 year after his Moderna Covid-19 mRNA vaccine, developed a very aggressive brain tumor. [source] 2023 — July 28 Although there’s no official medical definition for what doctors are calling “turbo cancers,” the term is commonly used to define aggressive, rapid-onset cancers resistant to treatment — primarily in young, healthy individuals following Covid-19 vaccination. These cases often present in a late stage with metastasis and quickly turn fatal. [source] 2023 —September 22 Is the Covid Vaccine Causing Turbo Cancers? [source] 2024 —April 8 Statistically significant increases in age-adjusted mortality rates of all cancer and some specific types of cancer, namely, ovarian cancer, leukemia, prostate, lip/oral/pharyngeal, pancreatic, and breast cancers, were observed in 2022 after two-thirds of the Japanese population had received the third or later dose of SARS-CoV-2 mRNA-LNP vaccine. [source] 2024 — April 16 A new preprint provides evidence that the spike protein of both SARS-CoV-2 and mRNA vaccinations inhibits an important tumor suppressor protein, which may lead to increased incidence of cancer. [source] 2024 — December 4 A new study published Tuesday in the peer-reviewed journal Science, Public Health Policy and the Law confirms the presence of more than four times the amount of DNA contamination—including the cancer-linked SV40 gene sequence—in mRNA Covid-19 injections. [source] 2025 — March 8 20 cancer cases now documented in the literature after Covid-19 mRNA vaccination. [See article for list and links.] [source] 2025 — May 18 Top HHS Medical Advisor Blows Whistle: mRNA ‘Vaccines’ Cause Cancer [source] 2025 — May 20 Former Japanese official publishes evidence proving that his cancer was caused by covid vaccines. [source] 2025 — May 24 The WHO’s 2005 position was that lipids and RNA (the vaccine’s components) were “not expected” to have genotoxicity or carcinogenicity and hence did not need to be tested for (despite regulators also noting that a component of the lipid nanoparticle was a known carcinogen). Likewise, Pfizer’s current FDA label admits that genotoxicity and carcinogenicity were never tested for. [source] 2025 — June 3 A world-renowned oncologist has issued a major warning to the public about the global surge in deadly “turbo cancers” among those who received “horrible” Covid mRNA “vaccines.” [source] 2025 — July 25 BREAKING STUDY: mRNA Injections Induce Severe, Long-Lasting Genetic Disruption Linked to Cancer and Chronic Disease [source] 2025 — August 12 Peer-reviewed research from Drs. Paul Marik and Justus Hope links Covid-19 mRNA vaccines to “turbo cancer,” detailing five biological pathways that may drive aggressive, fast-growing cancers. [source]

More than 300 References

See more than 300 references on cancers and covid injections here.

Cancer Reversal & Recovery Successes

To help compensate for the lack of information from establishment medicine on successful cancer treatments, we’ve curated successful cancer reversal and recovery research and testimonials:

Research — More than 180 references for clinical research documenting cancer reversal and recovery successes

Therapeutics Summary — 60 evidence-based treatments including nutrients, repurposed drugs, & essential oils.

Testimonials — More than 300 medical and personal testimonials of cancer reversal & recovery

Protocols, Dosing, Purchase — Protocols from original sources + dosage considerations and purchase options

