Bird's Eye View

Bird's Eye View

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelly Bowen's avatar
Kelly Bowen
Aug 17

I love this information. Thank you. There are still so many people that have taken the clot shots are blind to this information. No matter what information I send to family and friends they still are not willing to admit what our government and medical system did to them. Most of my family are in the medical field and they stepped right up to take the shots. In our family alone there has been one death, a Bell’s palsy, a cancer diagnosis and a stroke so far.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Shelly Thorn and others
Darling Crimson's avatar
Darling Crimson
Aug 15

🙏❤️🙏 excellent! So very appreciated!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Shelly Thorn and others
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Shelly Thorn
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture