Androgens are the group of sex hormones that give men their ‘male’ characteristics (collectively called virilisation). The major sex hormone in men is testosterone, which is produced mainly in the testes. The testes are controlled by a small gland in the brain called the pituitary gland, which in turn is controlled by an area of the brain called the hypothalamus. Androgens are crucial for male sexual and reproductive function. They are also responsible for the development of secondary sexual characteristics in men, including facial and body hair growth and voice change. Androgens also affect bone and muscle development and metabolism. The term androgen deficiency means your body is not making enough androgens, particularly testosterone, for full health. Victoria Department of Health Historical patterns of disease have shifted. While infectious diseases have decreased, there’s been an increase in chronic conditions like heart disease, cancer, and emphysema. The book suggests many of these may be linked to undiagnosed thyroid issues. Hypo-thyroidism Book Summary Glyphosate has been shown to act as an endocrine disruptor – a chemical that can mimic or interfere with your body’s natural hormone production – with studies linking glyphosate exposure to an increased risk of thyroid problems worldwide including cancer and Hashimoto’s. One study even found that women who were married to men who used pesticides in their daily work were at a higher risk of developing thyroid problems compared to other women. Since glyphosate is an endocrine disruptor, its hormonal effects go far beyond your thyroid health. Glyphosate toxicity has been linked to an increased risk of other hormone imbalances including estrogen dominance due to its increased estrogenic activity. In fact, glyphosate’s estrogenic activity is so powerful, studies have found that it can even promote the growth of breast cancer cells via your body’s estrogen receptors. Dr. Will Cole Endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) are among the most destructive chemicals in our environment. Exposure to them is linked to growth, neurological and learning disabilities, obesity, diabetes, male and female reproductive dysfunction, birth defects, cardiovascular disease and some cancers… EDCs lurk in food packaging, nonorganic food, nonstick cookware,detergents, cosmetics, lotions, products with fragrance, antibacterial soaps, medicines, toys, fabrics, carpets, furniture, construction materials treated with flame retardants, pesticides and more. Dr. Joseph Mercola Some EDCs trick our body into thinking that they are hormones, while other EDCs block natural hormones from doing their job. Other EDCs can increase or decrease the levels of hormones in our blood by affecting how they are made, broken down, or stored in our body. Finally, other EDCs can change how sensitive our bodies are to different hormones. EDCs can disrupt many different hormones, which is why they have been linked to numerous adverse human health outcomes including alterations in sperm quality and fertility, abnormalities in sex organs, endometriosis, early puberty, altered nervous system function, immune function, certain cancers, respiratory problems, metabolic issues, diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular problems, growth, neurological and learning disabilities, and more. Dr. Daniel Ruiz PhD & Dr. Heather Patisaul PhD

Genes Aren’t the Problem (So, What Is?)

With knowledge of causal factors, true healing is possible.

Establishment medicine has long promoted the belief that genes are a “blueprint” for a person’s biology and health. This was proven incorrect by the Human Genome Project completed in 2003.

Defective genes are spoken about as if they are “disease time bombs,” fatalistically programmed to go off inside of us... And yet, despite common misconceptions… diseases that result from errors in the nucleotide sequence of a single gene… [account for] less than 1% of all diseases… Following the completion of the Human Genome Project in 2003, it is no longer accurate to say that our genes “cause” disease. Sayer Ji, GreenMedInfo Genomic researcher Craig Venter remarked… “Genes have very little impact on life outcomes. Our biology is way too complicated for that and deals with hundreds of thousands of independent factors. Genes are absolutely not our fate. They can give us useful information about the increased risk of a disease, but in most cases they will not determine the actual cause of the disease, or the actual incidence of somebody getting it.” … As we migrate from one country to another, our chances of being diagnosed with most chronic illnesses are determined not by the country we come from but by the country we migrate to… [and] the concordance between identical twins for breast cancer was found to be only 20%. Instead of our genes, our lifestyle and environment account for 90–95% of our most chronic illnesses. Pharmaceutical Research

Genes are better understood as potentialities.

Genes express differently based on the cells’ environment — which means our exposure to toxins, nutrients, stress, exercise, and so on.

Those environmental factors determine whether genes are “signaled” or not.

Implications

The presumption that conditions that seemed to “run in the family” were due to genetic inheritance overlooked all the other things (the “environment”) that family members may share: the food they eat, the toxins in their water, the electro-magnetics in their area, the chemicals in their cleaning products, the way they deal with emotions, their stress levels and so on.

The implications of the genetic “blueprint” model were profound and long-lasting. Western medicine promoted the false belief that disease is due to genetic inheritance, propagating a medical system built on the false belief of fated outcomes and “no cures”, resulting in:

Helplessness, disempowerment

A focus on symptom management

Excessive use of pharmaceutical drugs

Distraction from identifying and addressing root causes

Dr. Bruce Lipton: “We are not victims of our genome” My research on how environment [toxins, nutrition, exercise, stress relief, etc] shapes genetic activity was published in 1977… Twenty years after I started my stem cell research, the same conclusions were officially recognized by science in advancing the revolutionary field of Epigenetics … the science of how environment controls genetic activity. The most exciting consequence of these studies is the revelation that we are truly masters of our genome…We are empowered creators, not victims of our genome. Dr. Bruce Lipton While genes play a role in life and disease, there are innumerable epigenetic triggers that differentiate us from mice and each other [and express as health or illness]. Dr. Nisha J. Manek MD

Hormonal Issues Overview

Hormonal issues or conditions are those related to the endocrine system. They include the following.

Addison’s Disease — An autoimmune disease affecting the adrenal glands; also called primary adrenal insufficiency (PAI) [source]

Demasculinizing, Feminizing, Androgen Deficiency — “Androgens are the group of sex hormones that give men their ‘male’ characteristics (collectively called virilisation)… androgen deficiency means your body is not making enough androgens, particularly testosterone, for full health.” [source and source]

Estrogen Dominance —”Contrary to conventional belief, research shows menopausal women often experience estrogen dominance rather than deficiency, with high estrogen levels in tissues despite lower blood measurements. A 2024 study revealed hormone replacement therapy dramatically increases estrogen in fat tissues, creating a hormonal environment heavily skewed toward estrogen relative to androgens.” [source]

Graves’ Disease — An autoimmune disease characterized by an overproduction of thyroid hormones

Gynecomastia — Males having breast tissue, an indication of imbalanced hormone levels including estrogen, testosterone and other sex hormones. [source and source and source]

Hashimoto’s Disease / Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis — An autoimmune disease affecting the thyroid gland. “The thyroid becomes enlarged. As a result, it’s simply unable to make enough thyroid hormones. Without having enough thyroid hormones and a functioning thyroid, many of your bodily functions slow down and your health becomes compromised. In the U.S., Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is the most common cause of hypothyroidism.” [source]

PCOS (Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome) — Characteristics include “elevated testosterone, ovulation problems and large ovaries with small follicles, impacting fertility and mental health” [source]; there may be hyperandrogenism, infertility. and/or menstrual disturbances [source]

Puberty, Early — “The appearance of secondary sex characteristics like pubic hair or breast growth before age 8, or the onset of menarche before age 9, impacts at least 1 in 5,000 U.S. children, and the rate is on the rise. Early puberty is linked to emotional and behavioral problems, along with an increased risk of diabetes, heart disease and other cardiovascular diseases, as well as cancer, later in life. Environmental chemicals, and particularly estrogen-mimicking, ‘gender-bending’ chemicals that easily leach out of the products that contain them, are a likely culprit; this includes phthalates, parabens, PFOA, BPA and more… Among the best ways to avoid early puberty are to limit your child’s exposure (and your own during pregnancy) to hormone-disrupting chemicals and stress, as well as to optimize your child’s vitamin D levels and to encourage a regular exercise program.” [2012 source] Caused by EDCs: source and source and source and source

Serotonin Syndrome — “A type of serotonin toxicity… when high levels… accumulate in the body. This is sometimes caused by taking two or more medications that raise levels or combining medications with some herbal supplements. Abuse of illegal drugs can also cause this condition. The most common serotonin syndrome symptoms are anxiety, restlessness, agitation, sweating and confusion… It can also lead to… muscle twitching, muscle stiffness, irregular heartbeat, high blood pressure, high fever and seizures. Research also suggests high serotonin levels increase the risk of osteoporosis due to its effects on our bones. If you notice these symptoms, consult your health care provider, and talk to him/her about having your levels tested… Treatment involves withdrawal from the drugs or medications that are causing your chemical levels to be too high.” [source]

Testosterone, Low Levels — “Symptoms of low testosterone levels may be associated with physical conditions such as metabolic syndrome, Type 2 diabetes and obesity. Other factors that influence levels include certain medications and exposure to environmental toxins. Nonprescription drugs that impact levels are alcohol, anabolic steroids and illicit drugs.” [source and source]

Thyroid Disorders — Includes Hyperthyroidism, Hypothyrodism, and Hashimoto’s disease. (See here for detailed coverage).

Type 1 Diabetes — An autoimmune disease affecting the pancreas, resulting in the body making little or no insulin [source and source]

Root Causes of Hormonal / Endocrine System Issues, Thyroid Disorders, PCOS, Early Puberty, Androgen Deficiency, Gynecomastia, Demasculinizing, Feminizing, Serotonin Syndrome

Quick links to verify research for each root cause are at Wellness Resource Center: Root Cause Index

While iodine fortification in salt was introduced in the 1920s to prevent goiters, this intervention led to a dramatic increase in thyroid disease. Modern food production and industry has created widespread iodine overload through multiple sources — iodized animal feed, dairy cleaning practices, processed foods, personal care products and supplements. High iodine intake has been linked to increased breast cancer risk, particularly in populations with overexpressed sodium iodide symporters, contrary to earlier beliefs about iodine’s protective effects. Thyroid antibodies are more predictive of thyroid symptoms than T4 or TSH levels alone, and genetic variations significantly influence how individuals metabolize iodine across generations. To reduce iodine exposure, limit processed foods, choose dairy and eggs from non-iodine-supplemented sources, review your personal care products and track your overall iodine intake. Dr. Joseph Mercola, Dr. Alan Christianson, and Ashley Armstrong

Toxic Drugs as First-Line Treatment? Used for a Prolonged Period?

Treating illnesses by suppressing symptoms frequently precipitates far more severe diseases which have rippled out throughout our society. A Midwestern Doctor

Do you consider it sound practice to use toxic chemicals as the reflexive go-to rather than addressing the causes (which are often poisons in food, air and water)?

Is there any greater absurdity than a medical model that treats the symptoms of disease with sub-lethal dosages of toxic chemicals and in which there is no attempt to uncover, understand or remove the causes of those imbalances? After all, what disease has ever been found to be caused by a lack of a drug? Is acid reflux caused by a lack of proton-pump inhibitors? Is heart disease caused by a lack of statin drugs? Is osteoporosis caused by a lack of Fosamax? Is cancer caused by a lack of chemotherapy? Is depression caused by a lack of Paxil? Absolutely not. Then why would anyone consider it sound practice to use potentially toxic chemicals as a first-line treatment for conditions that are not caused by a lack of a chemical? To the contrary, many diseases are caused exactly by culminative exposures to chemicals that… are biologically alien to the body… We are treating poisoning with poisons! Sayer Ji, GreenMedInfo

Context

This article is a subset of a vast resource curation on the failure and corruption of establishment medicine. See here for the entire curation or select links below to focus on an individual subject.

Failed Health Outcomes — The U.S. spends nearly twice the per-capita amount on healthcare than the next highest spender, yet Americans are the most chronically ill, and rank 48th in life expectancy, among other countries. In addition, medical misdiagnosis causes permanent harm and death to 795,000 people every year. Verifiably Corrupt— Establishment medicine as a system* is verifiably corrupt, serving the interests of industry — not health. (*Obviously, not every individual working in establishment medicine is unethical. Rather, the system that educated / indoctrinated them, and that sets policy, hires, pays, and promotes them is verifiably corrupted.) Big Pharma & Biotech : Immoral Business Model — Corporations, by design, are beholden to profit above all else, acting as powerful entities that are “essentially psychopathic and without conscience.” Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are the utmost example of corporate psychopathy, demonstrating inhumanity in response to human suffering. Regulatory & Professional Betrayal— Government agencies entrusted to regulate the field of medicine fail to do so. The majority of influential professional organizations such as the American Medical Association are corrupted by industry. Not Evidence/Science-Based — The bulk of establishment medicine’s standard of care is not based on unbiased, reproducible science. (We prove it here.) Harms by Drug or Test— Establishment medicine providers routinely utilize diagnostic testing and “treatments” that cause harm (“adverse”, “side” effects). Get verifiable evidence of the harms, organized by drug, treatment, or test (mammograms, CT scans, antibiotics, statins, benzos, etc). Failed Philosophy & Strategies — Allopathic medicine (also called conventional medicine, Western medicine, and Rockefeller medicine) was created to exploit the profit potential of drug patents. Born from a compromised report published in 1910, this system does not acknowledge the conditions under which the human body creates health, nor does it seek to identify and resolve the root causes of illness. On the contrary, it suppresses symptoms with drugs, creating more symptoms and distracting efforts from true healing. Diagnosis is disconnected from the wisdom inherent in the purpose and message of symptoms.

