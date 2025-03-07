Contents

Antidepressants, SSRIs, Anti-Anxiety, Benzos, Other Psychotropics

Psychotropic drugs are those that “affect behavior, mood, thoughts or perception.” They’re prescribed for anxiety, depression, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and sleep issues. [source]

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) and Selective Serotonin & Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs) include Brisdelle, Celexa, Cymbalta, Escitalopram, Fluoxetine, Lexapro, Luvox, Paxil, Prozac, Sarafem, Strattera, and Zoloft. [source and source and source and source and source and source]

Other antidepressants include Amoxapine, Asendin, Bupropion, Effexor, Ludiomil, Maprotiline Mirtazapine, Remeron, Surmontil, Trimipramine, Wellbutrin, and Zyban. [source and source and source and source and source and source]

Benzodiazepines (Benzos) are prescribed as anti-anxiety drugs. They include Alprazolam Intensol, Ativan, Byfavo, Diazepam, Doral, Halcion, Klonopin, Lorazepam, Loreev, Nayzilam, Restoril, Seizalam, Tranxene, Valium, and Xanax. [source]

Another anti-anxiety drug is Ambien (generic name Zolpidem). This drug is a sedative, also called a hypnotic. [source and source and source]

Antipsychotics and schizophrenia drugs include Abilify, Adasuve, Aristada, Caplyta, Chlorpromazine, Chlorprothixene, Clozapine, Clozaril, Compro, Erzofi, Fanapt, Fluphenazine, Geodon, Haldol, Invega, Latuda, Nuplazid, Opipza, Perphenazine, Perseris, Pimozide, Quetiapine, Rexulti, Risperdal, Risvan, Rykindo, Saphris, Secuado, Seroquel, Thioridazine, Thiothixene, Trifluoperazine, Uzedy, Versacloz, Vraylar, and Zyprexa. [source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source]

Essential Points

“Anti-depressants” cause suicidal thinking, violence and homicide. “Anti-anxiety” drugs cause insomnia and anxiety. “Anti-psychotic” drugs cause agitation, psychosis and violence.

Psychotropic drugs cause suicidal thinking in children, adolescents, and adults. They increase the risk of suicide, violence and homicide. [source and source and source and source and source] “Common side effects of [anti-depressants] include emotional numbness, severe agitation, bipolar disorder, cognitive decline, sexual dysfunction, and birth defects. Psychiatry’s denial of SSRI-related issues often leads to misinterpretation of side effects as signs of pre-existing mental illness, resulting in more medication and catastrophic consequences. SSRIs, like stimulant drugs (e.g., cocaine), are highly addictive.” [source and source and source] “Anti-anxiety” drugs cause cognitive impairment, insomnia, respiratory depression, anxiety, muscles spasms, dependence, and other harms. [source] “Anti-psychotic” drugs cause agitation, irritability, mania, psychosis and violence. [source and source] Antidepressants are thought to be the hardest drug on the planet to get off of. [source and source]

Antidepressants: Evidence of Harm

“Antidepressants Increase the Risk of Suicide, Violence and Homicide at All Ages”

Antidepressants increase the risk of suicide, violence and homicide [killing of another human] at all ages. The FDA admitted in 2007 that SSRIs can cause madness at all ages and that the drugs are very dangerous; otherwise daily monitoring wouldn’t be needed: ‘Families and caregivers of patients should be advised to look for the emergence of such symptoms on a day-to-day basis, since changes may be abrupt’ … Such daily monitoring is, however, a fake fix. People cannot be monitored every minute and many have committed SSRI-induced suicide or homicide within a few hours after everyone thought they were perfectly okay. – Dr. Peter Gotzsche, BMJ Aug 2, 2017

Antidepressant-Induced Homicide and the Failure of Establishment Medicine

The issue of antidepressant-induced homicide brings into focus the broader problems with prescription drugs, psychiatrist Dr. David Healy said. Those problems include the failure of medical professionals to recognize serious side effects of drugs, and the justice system’s tendency to protect pharmaceutical companies — not people. Healy, one of the United Kingdom’s foremost experts on serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) has studied antidepressants for 40 years as a researcher, clinician and consultant for Big Pharma. – Brenda Baletti PhD

"I could taper someone off of an opiate in days, but sometimes, with these meds, you need years to come down, sometimes by a milligram. This is, like, an international emergency."

[Antidepressant] drugs were originally intended and approved for short-term use, to get someone through a six- to nine-month crisis… ‘Psychiatry is now training doctors to put people on psychiatric drugs and never take them off,’ claims Peter Breggin, a Harvard-trained psychiatrist who has become a vocal critic of psychiatry and a prolific author, focused today on weaning patients from drugs… Thousands, if not millions, of people who are on antidepressants want to get off them — for reasons that range from unwanted side effects (including sexual dysfunction, emotional numbing and weight gain) to a nagging desire to know who they are without them. Still others, told they had a serotonin deficiency, feel they were needlessly diagnosed and prescribed from the get-go, and now want to put that belief to the test. Whatever the motivation, they are finding that withdrawing is no easy feat — especially considering this startling fact: There is absolutely no psychiatric protocol to guide them… Brogan, an MIT-educated physician whose entire psychiatry practice is focused on helping patients get off their psychotropic medications, and who has not written a prescription since 2010, says, “These drugs are more habit-forming than any chemicals on the planet — more than alcohol, cocaine, crack, Oxycontin. I could taper someone off of an opiate in days, but sometimes, with these meds, you need years to come down sometimes by a milligram.” – In Recovery — From Antidepressants

“Many people get withdrawal symptoms when they try to stop antidepressants. So how can you safely stop?”

“Around one in seven Australians take antidepressants. The decision to start is often made in a time of crisis, with the thought they might help for a period and then be stopped. Most people don’t start antidepressants thinking they will take them for life. Clinical guidelines recommend only six to 12 months antidepressant therapy for a single episode of moderate to severe depression. However, about half of people taking antidepressants have been using them for longer than 12 months. People can experience unpleasant withdrawal symptoms when they attempt to stop antidepressants, which leads to them restarting or continuing antidepressants.” – Katharine Wallis

People Who’ve Experienced Tremendous Harm Beginning to Push Back Against Pharma Shills

Antidepressants are being routinely handed out to patients for all manner of conditions despite well documented harms. A recent study, published in Lancet Psychiatry, claims withdrawal symptoms from antidepressants aren’t nearly as significant as previously thought and are therefore safe because they’re ‘non-addictive’. Publication of the study triggered a Guardian article, written by Prof Carmine Pariante (well known for his close links with pharma)… After the Guardian ignored a letter from people negatively affected by antidepressants requesting it provide an alternate view of the real-world effects, the authors published an open letter to the Royal College of Psychiatrists expressing their deep concerns over the article and the Royal College’s apparent lack of regard for patient safety. – Alliance for Natural Health

Benzos, Antipsychotics, Psychotropic Drugs Generally: Evidence of Harm

1 min – Dr. Annette Bosworth, “Benzodiazepines, or what I call booze in a pill. But unlike alcohol, these pills have a much longer half-life.”

Psychotropic Drugs are the “Conventional Solution” for Kids Mental Health Issues

Rates of mental illness in children are rising rapidly, with psychotropic drugs being the conventional solution. The documentary ‘Kids on Pills’ examines treatment options and the long-term impacts of medicating children… Children in the U.S. often receive cocktails of powerful psychotropic drugs that have numerous side effects and health risks, with minimal evidence of benefit in many cases. The long-term effects of polypharmacy in children remain unclear. Some experts warn these drugs alter brain development when prescribed at young ages, causing lasting changes. Alternative therapies like occupational therapy and family-based interventions are encouraged. As parents, you must advocate for your children and consider nondrug approaches to address behavioral issues.” – Dr. Joseph Mercola

Anxiety Meds Don’t Actually Treat Anxiety; They Mask Symptoms and Inflict Harm

Those anxiety meds that are marketed as “safe” are quietly killing up to 12,000 people a year. They don't actually treat anxiety—they just mask the symptoms while inflicting harmful side effects on the people that take them. Break the cycle. Here’s how you can address the root cause of your anxiety without reaching for dangerous pills. - The Vigilant Fox

Psychiatric Drug-Induced Homicides, Mass Shootings

Twenty-seven drug regulatory agency warnings cite psychiatric drug side effects of mania, psychosis, violence and homicidal ideation; 1,531 cases of psychiatric drug induced homicide/homicidal ideation have been reported to the US FDA; 65 high profile cases of mass shootings/murder have been committed by individuals under the influence of these drugs, yet there has never been a federal investigation into the link between seemingly senseless acts of violence and the use of mind-altering psychotropic drugs. – Citizens Commission on Human Rights, 2017

Psychotropic Drugs Lack Benefit and Are Immensely Harmful

Dr. Gøtzsche is the head of a Cochrane center of research, an organization recognized for their lasting commitment to solid, ‘gold-standard’ science and truth in research… He says, “Given their lack of benefit, I estimate we could stop almost all psychotropic drugs without causing harm — by dropping all antidepressants, ADHD drugs, and dementia drugs (as the small effects are probably the result of unblinding bias) and using only a fraction of the antipsychotics and benzodiazepines we currently use. This would lead to healthier and more long lived populations. Because psychotropic drugs are immensely harmful when used long term, they should almost exclusively be used in acute situations and always with a firm plan for tapering off, which can be difficult for many patients. We need new guidelines to reflect this. We also need widespread withdrawal clinics because many patients have become dependent on psychiatric drugs, including antidepressants, and need help so that they can stop taking them slowly and safely. – Dr. Axe.com

Horrific Combo of Opioids and Benzos: Deadly and Increasing

A number of studies have highlighted the deadly risks you take when combining opioids with benzos. During the first 90 days of concurrent use, your risk of a deadly overdose rises fivefold, compared to taking an opioid alone... The ratio of patients using opioids and benzos concurrently rose from 9% in 2001 to 17% in 2013; concurrent use for at least one day doubled the odds of an opioid overdose compared to taking opioids alone. - Dr. Joseph Mercola

Candidate Urges Investigations into SSRIs and Mass Shootings

Why is it that Switzerland, which has comparable levels of guns, has not had a mass shooting in 21 years, and we have one every 21 hours? Why is that? – Vigilant News Network

Alternatives & Considerations

Identify toxic exposures, and avoid them as much as possible.

Ultra-processed foods: increased risk of depression and anxiety — Mikaela Conley, U.S. Right to Know link “Red dye #40 can make you anxious for no reason… I put my patients on an elimination diet for a month to eliminate gluten, dairy, corn, soy, artificial dyes and sweeteners.”– Dr. Daniel Amen MD, Natural Ways to Heal Anxiety 2-min video “Tartrazine (Yellow Dye #5) causes various health issues, including tumors, asthma, developmental delays, neurological damage, ADD/ADHD, hormone disruption, gene damage, anxiety, depression, and intestinal injuries…. There is a connection between food additives and increased use of medications like Adderall, Prozac, and asthma inhalers.” [source and source and source] Dietary emulsifiers consumption alters anxiety-like and social-related behaviors in mice in a sex-dependent manner; “We investigated whether emulsifier consumption [found in processed and packaged foods] would detrimentally influence behavior… We confirmed that emulsifiers altered anxiety-like behaviors in males and reduced social behavior in females. It also changed expression of neuropeptides implicated in… social and anxiety-related behaviors.” — Mary K. Holder et al, Scientific Reports link Learn more: Common Toxins & Evidence of Harm

Following are considerations for people experiencing anxiety.

How sunlight and vitamin D can help with mental illness; “Vitamin D receptors exist throughout your brain, affecting mental health by regulating neurotransmitters and reducing inflammation. Deficiency is linked to depression, anxiety and psychosis.” — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link Three Potent Contributors to Depression and Anxiety You Should Know About; “Mindfulness training may be helpful to combat the overstimulation and influence of social media. Other factors that need to be addressed if you are depressed include your diet and sun exposure. Research suggests increasing consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables may improve your mental wellbeing in as little as two weeks.” — Dr. Joseph Mercola link The Hidden Pharma Scandal Quietly Killing 12,000 People a Year; “A body unable to regulate blood sugar properly often leads to feelings of nervousness, agitation, and even panic attacks… Wi-Fi and EMF exposure, artificial lights, and a lack of natural sunlight have all been linked to increased stress levels. Studies suggest a significant improvement in anxiety symptoms when people spend more time in nature and less in artificial environments.” — The Vigilant Fox link 6 Foods That Trigger Anxiety and What To Eat Instead — Dr. David Jockers link How Lactobacillus Protects Your Health; “Several studies have found that different strains of the Lactobacillacea family are diminished in people with anxiety and depression, and others have confirmed that different species of Lactobacillus can help prevent and/or treat these conditions. Researchers… discovered that Lactobacillus bacteria — found in many fermented foods, including yogurt — helps dampen stress responses and prevent depression and anxiety… Lactobacilli also benefit your health by breaking down dietary fiber into beneficial short-chain fatty acids, breaking down phytonutrients such as polyphenols, which have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits, promoting the growth of other beneficial gut microbes, and maintaining an appropriate pH level in your gut.” — Dr. Joseph Mercola link Improve Anxiety With 3 Core Nutrients That Boost Brain Health; “Psychiatrist and nutritional science expert Dr. Daniel Monti gives his insights… ‘Once somebody has developed true anxiety, one supplement isn’t going to be some cure-all for it. You really need to take a whole life approach to it.’… Of course, getting the right nutrition is crucial to such a strategy. For instance, the right fats can help counter inflammation that damages brain health and function…” — Vital Signs, Epoch TV link Magnesium: Health Benefits, Sources, and Signs of Deficiency; “Magnesium is important for your mental health… A 2017 systematic review published in Nutrients has found that low magnesium levels may increase the risk of anxiety. Researchers found that magnesium may act on the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis. As a result, this key mineral may help to reduce stress and anxiety.” — Dr. David Jockers link

Seek a functional medicine clinician, naturopath, Ayurveda doctor, or other holistic provider for more support. Providers: get organized research on nutritional considerations, yoga and medication, and many more tools and techniques at Wellness Resource Center and Yoga Teacher Central.

Context

