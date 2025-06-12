Gut Problems, a Key Element of Autoimmune Disease, Can Come from Infections & Covid Vaccination While gut problems are often written off as caused by poor diet and lifestyle habits, they may also be a sign of damage from infections such as COVID-19 and from COVID vaccination. Internal medicine physician Dr. Keith Berkowitz, who has treated 200 COVID-vaccine-injured patients, told The Epoch Times that he found gut problems widespread among long-COVID and post-vaccine patients… Poor gut health is associated with a vast range of diseases, including diabetes, obesity, heart disease, dementia, cancer, infections, autoimmune diseases, and reproductive diseases. The Epoch Times “A loss of sunlight exposure is… tied to many autoimmune conditions” Since the sun has no commercial lobby to advocate for it, the medical field demonizes sunlight as a cause of cancer despite a deficiency of the sun and sunlight being tied to a wide range of medical conditions (including cancers) and making individuals 60% more likely to die. A loss of sunlight exposure is also tied to many autoimmune conditions (e.g., multiple sclerosis). As such, we frequently find autoimmune patients improve from resuming healthy sunlight exposures (likewise, I suspect this partly explains why ultraviolet blood irradiation benefits so many different autoimmune conditions). A Midwestern Doctor

Contents

Genes Aren’t the Problem (So, What Is?) Implications Autoimmune Diseases as a Category Root Causes of Autoimmune Diseases (Celiac, Crohn’s, Dermatomyositis, Guillain-Barre, Hashimoto’s, IBD, Lupus, Myasthenia Gravis, Pernicious Anemia, RA, Type 1 Diabetes, Ulcerative Colitis, etc.) Toxic Drugs as First-Line Treatment? Used for a Prolonged Period? We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant Context

Genes Aren’t the Problem (So, What Is?)

With knowledge of causal factors, true healing is possible.

Establishment medicine has long promoted the belief that genes are a “blueprint” for a person’s biology and health. This was proven incorrect by the Human Genome Project completed in 2003.

Defective genes are spoken about as if they are “disease time bombs,” fatalistically programmed to go off inside of us... And yet, despite common misconceptions… diseases that result from errors in the nucleotide sequence of a single gene… [account for] less than 1% of all diseases… Following the completion of the Human Genome Project in 2003, it is no longer accurate to say that our genes “cause” disease. Sayer Ji, GreenMedInfo Genomic researcher Craig Venter remarked… “Genes have very little impact on life outcomes. Our biology is way too complicated for that and deals with hundreds of thousands of independent factors. Genes are absolutely not our fate. They can give us useful information about the increased risk of a disease, but in most cases they will not determine the actual cause of the disease, or the actual incidence of somebody getting it.” … As we migrate from one country to another, our chances of being diagnosed with most chronic illnesses are determined not by the country we come from but by the country we migrate to… [and] the concordance between identical twins for breast cancer was found to be only 20%. Instead of our genes, our lifestyle and environment account for 90–95% of our most chronic illnesses. Pharmaceutical Research

Genes are better understood as potentialities.

Genes express differently based on the cells’ environment — which means our exposure to toxins, nutrients, stress, exercise, and so on.

Those environmental factors determine whether genes are “signaled” or not.

Implications

The presumption that conditions that seemed to “run in the family” were due to genetic inheritance overlooked all the other things (the “environment”) that family members may share: the food they eat, the toxins in their water, the electro-magnetics in their area, the chemicals in their cleaning products, the way they deal with emotions, their stress levels and so on.

The implications of the genetic “blueprint” model were profound and long-lasting. Western medicine promoted the false belief that disease is due to genetic inheritance, propagating a medical system built on the false belief of fated outcomes and “no cures”, resulting in:

Helplessness, disempowerment

A focus on symptom management

Excessive use of pharmaceutical drugs

Distraction from identifying and addressing root causes

Dr. Bruce Lipton: “We are not victims of our genome” My research on how environment [toxins, nutrition, exercise, stress relief, etc] shapes genetic activity was published in 1977… Twenty years after I started my stem cell research, the same conclusions were officially recognized by science in advancing the revolutionary field of Epigenetics … the science of how environment controls genetic activity. The most exciting consequence of these studies is the revelation that we are truly masters of our genome… We are empowered creators, not victims of our genome. Dr. Bruce Lipton While genes play a role in life and disease, there are innumerable epigenetic triggers that differentiate us from mice and each other [and express as health or illness]. Dr. Nisha J. Manek MD

Autoimmune Diseases as a Category

In a healthy, well-functioning immune system, pathogens and harmful cells are identified as distinct from healthy cells, tissues and organs.

But in the case of autoimmune disorders, “your body mistakes your own cells for foreign invaders and releases an army of antibodies to attack them.” [source]

Sources vary on exactly how many autoimmune disease diagnoses there are, but all agree there are at least 80 and some report more than 100.

Here we are addressing autoimmune disease as a category, which is the level at which healing must occur.

Root Causes of Autoimmune Diseases (Celiac, Crohn’s, Dermatomyositis, Guillain-Barre, Hashimoto’s, IBD, Lupus, Myasthenia Gravis, Pernicious Anemia, RA, Type 1 Diabetes, Ulcerative Colitis, etc.)

The underlying condition directly associated with autoimmune disease is chronic inflammation.

Quick links to verify research for each root cause are at Wellness Resource Center: Root Cause Index

Stress Increases Likelihood of Developing Autoimmune Disease The study looked at a very large group of people, including 106,464 patients with stress-related disorders, such as PTSD, panic disorder, anxiety, etc… The incidence rate for people who had stress-related disorders having autoimmune disorders was 9.1 per 1000 person-years compared with 6.0 in the matched unexposed group and 6.5 in the sibling group. Yoga for Times of Change Post-Covid-19 Vaccine Syndrome: Neurological or Autoimmune Dysfunction Post-Covid-19 Vaccine Syndrome (PCVS) refers to a prolonged, multi-system illness that emerges after mRNA vaccination. It is characterized by persistent symptoms such as fatigue, chest pain, brain fog, palpitations, and neurological or autoimmune dysfunction—lasting for months to years. Vacunas

Healing Autoimmune Diseases

Despite Multiple Autoimmune Diseases and Multiple Symptoms, the Causes and Treatment Approaches are Often Much the Same I’ve just had the extreme pleasure of sitting in 3-days of back to back presentations on all aspects of autoimmune disease… I know this might not seem like everyone’s idea of a good time, but we practitioners are a strange lot! The 2018 conference focused on the interplay of the gut, genes and the environment in an attempt to stitch together the “puzzle of autoimmunity.” … Despite multiple diseases and multiple symptoms the causes and treatment approaches are often much the same… This is a subject close to my heart as I developed Graves’ disease (an autoimmune disease) at the age of 17. Back then no one knew anything about the connection between gluten and autoimmune thyroid disease, so I underwent 2 years of extreme drug therapy. It didn’t work, and culminated in surgical removal of my entire thyroid gland at the age of 20. My passion for what I do in the natural health space was spawned the day I walked away from the surgeon’s office – young, vulnerable and still sick, but out of medical options. They washed their hands of me, job done. It took me 25 years to find what worked, but only 3 months to regain my health. No one has to suffer the same fate. Meleni Aldridge, Alliance for Natural Health

Years of digging deep resulted in a long list of verifiable therapies and techniques that have worked to reverse autoimmune disease. They’re compiled on Wellness Resource Center here: Immune Disorders and Healing. That material contains vital knowledge. It’s detailed and organized, with links to original research and more readings.

Here are a couple examples of valuable considerations:

Reducing Toxic Load Exposure to environmental toxins (such as air pollution, heavy metals, food additives, plastics, pesticides and recreational drugs)… can activate the immune system and cause inflammation. Buying organic and unprocessed foods as much as possible, drinking filtered tap water and purchasing only natural household cleaning products and personal care products are some of the first steps you can do to decrease your exposure. In addition, try to minimize your exposure to heavy metals. The metals to pay the most attention to include mercury, lead, cadmium and aluminum. The two primary sources of mercury exposure are seafood and dental amalgams. If you already have mercury fillings, you’ll want to have them removed. Lead is another major heavy metal which is found in contaminated water, lead- based paint, gasoline, batteries and more. Older homes are especially known to be contaminated with lead. The last two common heavy metals are cadmium (cigarettes are the main likely sources for exposure) and aluminum. Aluminum can be found in many personal care products such as deodorants, as well as our drinking water and cookware. It is best to use stainless steel, glass or ceramic cookware. Watch out for plastics which are a common source of well-known toxic chemicals such as BPA, phthalates, and diethylstilbestrol, amongst others. Reduce the use of plastics whenever possible. Do not microwave food in plastic containers and avoid the use of plastic wrap to cover food for storing or microwaving. Use glass or ceramics whenever possible to store food and do not refill plastic water bottles, especially if they have been left in the sun. It’s also important to ensure that your living and working spaces are mold-free. While there isn’t enough evidence that mold exposure directly causes autoimmune diseases, it might play a role in making existing health issues worse, especially in people with weakened immune systems... One last thing you can do to mitigate your exposure to toxins is to fast… Intermittent fasting, where you have an extended break from eating, allows your body to get some rest and break down leftover food effectively, leading to more effective detoxification and reduction in gut inflammation. Additionally, fasting may help enhance the production and activity of certain enzymes involved in detoxification as well as optimize cellular repair. Sarah Otto There is Extensive Research on the Vital Role of Vitamin D According to a 2011 book, Vitamins and Hormones… an active metabolite of vitamin D plays a role in immune function regulation (2). Thus, it’s crucial for your innate and adaptive immune system and immune health. The authors found that vitamin D deficiency can result in immune dysfunction. Vitamin D deficiency can increase the risk of autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis (MS) and type 1 diabetes. It can also increase the risk of infectious diseases, including tuberculosis and respiratory infections. A 2018 review published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences has found that vitamin D can reduce the risk of viral influenza infections (the flu)… A 2020 study published in JBMR Plus has found that [an active metabolite of vitamin D] plays a vital role in your immune function… [It] can increase autophagy in the body, and as a result, it can effectively fight infections. It helps to mediate T cell responses and reduce inflammation, and offer antibacterial and antiviral benefits. Researchers found that vitamin D supplementation can improve your immune health. A 2016 review published in the Scandinavian Journal of Rheumatology has found that vitamin D deficiency may increase the risk of autoimmune diseases, including MS, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), scleroderma… and autoimmune thyroid diseases. Another 2016 study published in Frontiers in Immunology has found that vitamin D deficiency may play a role in autoimmune diseases, including Crohn’s disease, RA, MS, lupus, and type 1 diabetes. They also found that vitamin D supplementation may offer immunomodulatory effects and may support the treatment of autoimmune conditions. A 2017 review published in the Israeli Medical Association Journal has found that vitamin D deficiency is common in autoimmune diseases thus there may be a link between low vitamin D levels and autoimmunity. A 2019 review published in Autoimmune Reviews has also found that vitamin D deficiency may play a role in the pathophysiology of autoimmune diseases, including Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, MS, SLE, seropositive RA, type 1 diabetes, psoriasis vulgaris, polymyalgia rheumatica, iridocyclitis, and thyrotoxicosis. Dr. David Jockers

Toxic Drugs as First-Line Treatment? Used for a Prolonged Period?

Treating illnesses by suppressing symptoms frequently precipitates far more severe diseases which have rippled out throughout our society. A Midwestern Doctor

Do you consider it sound practice to use toxic chemicals as the reflexive go-to rather than addressing the causes (which are often poisons in food, air and water)?

Is there any greater absurdity than a medical model that treats the symptoms of disease with sub-lethal dosages of toxic chemicals and in which there is no attempt to uncover, understand or remove the causes of those imbalances? After all, what disease has ever been found to be caused by a lack of a drug? Is acid reflux caused by a lack of proton-pump inhibitors? Is heart disease caused by a lack of statin drugs? Is osteoporosis caused by a lack of Fosamax? Is cancer caused by a lack of chemotherapy? Is depression caused by a lack of Paxil? Absolutely not. Then why would anyone consider it sound practice to use potentially toxic chemicals as a first-line treatment for conditions that are not caused by a lack of a chemical? To the contrary, many diseases are caused exactly by culminative exposures to chemicals that… are biologically alien to the body… We are treating poisoning with poisons! Sayer Ji, GreenMedInfo

We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant

If you’re a provider, Wellness Resource Center can be your assistant for as little as $20 per month. We make thousands of resources instantly accessible with precisely organized libraries. Our site isn’t intended to replace the excellent books, articles, and videos available to all of us, but rather to make them more accessible when you need them.

Due to years of fulltime research, we’ve been able to bring together multiple perspectives, provide context, and make wonderful resources easier to find when you need them.

You can get a sense for the scope and quality of materials by reviewing our Newsletter Archive and by taking a look at the scope and organization of the Health & Wellness Education library. (Membership provides unlimited access to all the other libraries as well: Anatomy & Physiology, Breath & Pranayama, Meditation & Mindfulness, Sound & Mantras, Yoga Teaching Methodology, Energy & Subtle Body, and more.)

Since 2011, we’ve spent more than 10,000 hours cultivating and compiling excellent resources, and we continue to research full-time every day. Search engines and AI have their place, but we know from personal experience that they’re inadequate on their own as they’re designed to meet corporate and technical agendas. Providers need reliable sourcing, not limited perspectives mixed with propaganda, delivered out of context, or offered with hidden motives.

We consult hundreds of reference materials for each subject, organizing the curations into “lessons.” Each lesson is organized with jump-to links for quickly getting to what you need. A defined scope stated in the lesson overview gives you the flexibility to efficiently choose what best serves your particular need in the moment.

Context

This article is a subset of a vast resource curation on the failure and corruption of establishment medicine. See here for the entire curation or select links below to focus on an individual subject.

Failed Health Outcomes — The U.S. spends nearly twice the per-capita amount on healthcare than the next highest spender, yet Americans are the most chronically ill, and rank 48th in life expectancy, among other countries. In addition, medical misdiagnosis causes permanent harm and death to 795,000 people every year. Verifiably Corrupt— Establishment medicine as a system* is verifiably corrupt, serving the interests of industry — not health. (*Obviously, not every individual working in establishment medicine is unethical. Rather, the system that educated / indoctrinated them, and that sets policy, hires, pays, and promotes them is verifiably corrupted.) Big Pharma & Biotech : Immoral Business Model — Corporations, by design, are beholden to profit above all else, acting as powerful entities that are “essentially psychopathic and without conscience.” Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are the utmost example of corporate psychopathy, demonstrating inhumanity in response to human suffering. Regulatory & Professional Betrayal— Government agencies entrusted to regulate the field of medicine fail to do so. The majority of influential professional organizations such as the American Medical Association are corrupted by industry. Not Evidence/Science-Based — The bulk of establishment medicine’s standard of care is not based on unbiased, reproducible science. (We prove it here.) Harms by Drug or Test— Establishment medicine providers routinely utilize diagnostic testing and “treatments” that cause harm (“adverse”, “side” effects). Get verifiable evidence of the harms, organized by drug, treatment, or test (mammograms, CT scans, antibiotics, statins, benzos, etc). Failed Philosophy & Strategies — Allopathic medicine (also called conventional medicine, Western medicine, and Rockefeller medicine) was created to exploit the profit potential of drug patents. Born from a compromised report published in 1910, this system does not acknowledge the conditions under which the human body creates health, nor does it seek to identify and resolve the root causes of illness. On the contrary, it suppresses symptoms with drugs, creating more symptoms and distracting efforts from true healing. Diagnosis is disconnected from the wisdom inherent in the purpose and message of symptoms.

See Also