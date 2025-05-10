Steroids cause osteoporosis and double the risk of bone fractures. They increase heart failure, diabetes, psychiatric issues, glaucoma, and serious infections.
Steroid users report rapid weight gain, intense hunger, irritability, anxiety, depression, sleep problems, acne, stomach pain, nausea, joint pain, and withdrawal reactions, among other adverse events.
Osteoporosis is a well-established side effect of chronic [steroid] use.
Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases, 2005
Steroids were associated with complications including avascular necrosis [bone death], gastrointestinal bleeding, heart attack, heart failure, cerebrovascular events, diabetes, psychiatric syndromes, ophthalmic [eye] complications, tuberculosis reactivation, and bacterial sepsis. Increased daily and cumulative doses were associated with increased excess risk of complications.
Corticosteroid drugs, also simply called steroids, are designed to mimic adrenal hormones. These are different from anabolic steroids which are related to sex hormones and muscle building. [source]
Steroid drugs (corticosteroids) include Agamree, Alclometasone, Alkindi Sprinkle, Asmanex, Beclomethasone, Betamethasone, Budesonide, Celestone Soluspan, Clobetasol, Cortef, Cortenema, Cortifoam, Cortone, Decadron, Deflazacort, Depo-Medrol, Dermotic, Desoximetasone, Dexamethasone, Diprlene, Emflaza, Flonase, Florinef, Fludrocortisone, Flunisolide, Fluticasone, Glucocorticoids, Hemady, HiDex, Hydrocortisone, Kenalog, Lotemax, Medrol, Methylprednisolone, Millipred, Mineralocorticoids, Mometasone, Nasarel, Orapred, PediaPred, Prednisolone, Prednisone, Pulmicort, Qvar Redihaler, Rayos, Solu-Cortef, Solu-Medrol, TaperDex, Temovate, Topicort, Triamcinolone, Vamorolone, and ZoDex. [source and source]
Steroids are prescribed to reduce inflammation and suppress the immune system in such cases as allergies and allergic reactions, lupus, asthma, COPD, eczema and other skin conditions, pneumonia, eye disorders, blood disorders, MS, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease and other autoimmune diseases, and cystic fibrosis. [source]
Weight gain was the most common self-reported adverse event.
Evidence of Harm
“Osteoporosis is a well established side effect of chronic [steroid] use” — Patients taking 7.5 mg of prednisolone per day experienced “an average loss of 9.5% from [the spine] over 20 weeks.”
Steroids double the risk of bone fractures. “The risk of vertebral fractures is even higher.” — “[Steroids] increase the risk of fracture and bone loss… Bone loss and increased rate of fractures occur early after the initiation of corticosteroid therapy, and are then related to dosage and treatment duration… The increased risk of fractures is observed even at low doses of prednisone, that is, 2.5–5 mg per day.” At typical doses, steroids cause a 5-15% loss of bone each year, and in long-term users, 37% experience vertebral fractures. See also: Use of Oral Corticosteroids and Risk of Fractures; “The study comprised 244,235 oral corticosteroid users and 244,235 controls… A dose dependence of fracture risk was observed… Fracture risks declined… rapidly after cessation of [steroids].” See also: Population-based assessment of adverse events associated with long-term glucocorticoid use
Adverse events are common among steroid users — “The prevalence of eight commonly attributed self-reported [steroid]-associated adverse events was significantly associated with cumulative and average [steroid] dose in a dose-dependent fashion… Of the 6,517 eligible glucocorticoid users identified, 2,446 (38%) returned the mailed survey… More than 90% reported at least one adverse event associated with [steroid] use; 55% reported that at least one adverse event was very bothersome.”
Steroids increase bone death, internal bleeding, heart failure, diabetes, psychiatric issues, glaucoma, infections and sepsis — “Corticosteroids were associated with complications including avascular necrosis [bone death], gastrointestinal bleeding, heart attack, heart failure, cerebrovascular events, diabetes, psychiatric syndromes, ophthalmic [eye] complications, tuberculosis reactivation, and bacterial sepsis. Increased daily and cumulative doses were associated with increased excess risk of complications.”
Users report rapid weight gain, intense hunger, irritability, anxiety, depression, sleep problems, acne, stomach pain, nausea, joint pain, osteoporosis, fractures, recurrent infections, and withdrawal reactions among other adverse events — “This (AI-generated) summary of what users across the internet have reported mirrors what we’ve seen over the years… Users frequently discuss rapid weight gain and intense hunger, especially early in treatment or with higher doses… Mood swings, irritability, anxiety, and depression mentioned in many posts. Severe effects like suicidal thoughts are less frequent but still notable, particularly at high doses… Users regularly describe trouble falling asleep, vivid dreams, or waking up repeatedly… Many report feeling drained despite the drug’s anti-inflammatory effects, often linked to adrenal issues. Dizziness is also reported… Thin skin, bruising, acne, and stretch marks are often discussed, as are hair thinning or excess body hair, particularly among women on longer courses… Indigestion, stomach pain, and nausea are regularly mentioned, especially when doses are taken without food. Ulcers or reflux are less common but still noted… Joint pain and muscle aches are fairly common, with osteoporosis or fractures discussed more by long-term users, reflecting concerns about cumulative damage… Recurrent infections like colds or UTIs are commonly reported, though less dominant than weight or mood issues, and more prominent with higher doses… Elevated blood sugar is noted, especially by those with diabetes or on long-term treatment, but it’s less universally discussed than physical or emotional effects… Fatigue, joint pain, and nausea during tapering are often shared, but these are more specific to users reducing doses after extended use, so less broadly reported… Blurred vision, cataracts, or glaucoma are mentioned occasionally, typically by long-term or high-dose users, making them among the least frequently reported.”
Taking steroids for more than 3 months led to more blood clots, infections, and osteoporosis — “Patients on chronic steroid use had higher odds of developing adverse effects… [People with an autoimmune disease who used steroids for longer than 3 months] were found to have higher odds of developing osteoporosis, opportunistic infections, and acute thromboembolic events [blood clots].”
70% of users taking steroids for more than 60 days reported weight gain — “Weight gain was the most common self-reported adverse event.” See also: Effects of Glucocorticoids on Weight Change During the Treatment of Wegener’s Granulomatosis; “More than one-fifth of patients gained >22 pounds in the first year of treatment.” See also Safety of low dose glucocorticoid treatment in rheumatoid arthritis: published evidence and prospective trial data; “Low dose prednisone is associated with an increase of mean body weight over 2 years, in the range of 4–8%. In two of these trials, this weight gain was significantly higher than in the placebo group.”
Steroids cause the adrenal glands to be lesss able to produce cortisol, called “adrenal Insufficiency” — “Adrenal insufficiency after discontinuation of glucocorticoid occurs frequently.”
High doses of steroids increase heart attacks, heart failure, and strokes — “Corticosteroid therapy was associated with a large increase in heart failure.” See also: Taking glucocorticoids by prescription is associated with subsequent cardiovascular disease
Steroids can disrupt the vitally-important gut microbiome, which is related to immunity, anxiety and depression, and many other aspects of health and wellness — “The gut microbiome has a profound impact on human health and disease. In this review, we explore how steroids can influence the gut microbiota and, in turn, how the gut microbiota can influence hormone levels… Perturbations in the gut microbiota can alter the stress axis and behaviour… Studies suggest that steroids influence the gut microbial communities.” See also: 5 Medications That Increase Gut Inflammation
“Long-term steroid use disrupts how cells produce energy, contributing to the intense symptoms of topical steroid withdrawal” — “Dermatologists prescribe topical steroids to reduce inflammation and manage flare-ups [of eczema]. However, while these drugs initially relieve symptoms, some patients report a diminishing effect over time, requiring stronger doses… When some stop using them, their skin rebels, resulting in topical steroid withdrawal. Common symptoms include large patches of red, inflamed skin. A recent pilot study from the National Institutes of Health found that topical steroid withdrawal is distinct from eczema. The study concluded that long-term steroid use disrupts how cells produce energy, contributing to the intense symptoms of topical steroid withdrawal.”
“Long-term use of [steroids] is severely hampered by undesirable metabolic complications, including the development of type 2 diabetes” — “These effects occur due to glucocorticoid receptor activation within multiple tissues, which results in inter-organ crosstalk that increases hepatic glucose production and inhibits peripheral glucose uptake.” See also: Patients receiving steroids are more than twice as likely to develop diabetes, UK study has found See also: Glucocorticoid treatment and new-onset hyperglycaemia and diabetes in people living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: A systematic review and meta-analysis See also: The absolute risk of incident type 2 diabetes following exposure to systemic corticosteroids in selected steroid-related and phenotypic groups; “[Steroids] increased the risk of type 2 diabetes, and there was evidence of both a dose-response and a duration response.”
Steroids increase the risk of cataracts — “Individuals who used both inhaled and oral steroids were at increased risk of cataracts.”
“Steroid-induced psychiatric symptoms are diverse and range from mild to severe forms involving behavioral, affective, and cognitive regions in the brain” — “Psychiatric symptoms brought on by steroids replicate and induce metabolic, neurologic, and cardiovascular complications. In addition to this, steroids induce withdrawal symptoms, mood disorders, paraneoplastic syndrome, bipolar disorder, etc.”
Steroid users expereince more very serious infections — “Users of inhaled steroids were found to be 20% more likely to develop tuberculosis, and this increased at higher doses in patients with asthma or COPD. Similarly, patients on steroids were 20% more likely to develop sepsis (possibly due to the initial symptoms of the infection being masked by the steroids).”
Prenatal Steroid Use Increased Autism, ADHD, Brain Harms in Children — “A new study of over a million Danish children has linked prenatal exposure to common steroid medications, used to prevent preterm births and improve fetal lung development, to an increased risk of autism spectrum disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and other neurodevelopmental problems.”
Breast Milk from Mothers Taking SSRIs or Steroids Less Nutritious — “More than 50 percent of women take prescribed medications following childbirth. The study analyzed 384 milk samples collected from breastfeeding mothers in the U.S. and Canada between October 2014 and January 2024. The study compared milk samples from mothers treated with any of four categories of medications… The average protein levels in breast milk from mothers treated with SSRIs and systemic steroids were between 15 and 21% lower compared with those of healthy mothers in the control group. Fat and energy content were also lower in [milk]from mothers treated with anti-inflammatory medications.”
Vitamin D, Inflammation, and Immunity
Prednisone and Vitamin D Both Reduce Inflammation. Prednisone Causes Harm While Vitamin D Supports the Immune System.
Prednisone, the synthetic version of cortisol, is commonly used as a treatment for autoimmune diseases. Both prednisone and vitamin D reduce inflammation, but Vitamin D empowers and enhances the immune system. Prednisone suppresses the innate and the acquired immune systems. Vitamin D shifts the immune system to increase the T-cells. Inflammatory TH1 and TH17 cells are usually too high when someone has an autoimmune disease. Vitamin D suppresses both of these cells, reducing inflammation. Prednisone raises your blood glucose levels while vitamin D does not. Vitamin D enhances the cells that makes insulin and helps to regulate your blood sugars. Prednisone can break down your bone, leading to osteoporosis. Vitamin D helps you absorb calcium and supports bone remineralization… Vitamin D does not work without the cofactors magnesium, vitamin K2, and zinc.
There is Extensive Research on the Vital Role of Vitamin D in Immune Function and Autoimmune Diseases
According to a 2011 book, Vitamins and Hormones… an active metabolite of vitamin D plays a role in immune function regulation. Thus, it’s crucial for your innate and adaptive immune system and immune health. The authors found that vitamin D deficiency can result in immune dysfunction. Vitamin D deficiency can increase the risk of autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis (MS) and type 1 diabetes. It can also increase the risk of infectious diseases, including tuberculosis and respiratory infections. A 2018 review published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences has found that vitamin D can reduce the risk of viral influenza infections (the flu)… A 2020 study published in JBMR Plus has found that [an active metabolite of vitamin D] plays a vital role in your immune function… [It] can increase autophagy in the body, and as a result, it can effectively fight infections. It helps to mediate T cell responses and reduce inflammation, and offer antibacterial and antiviral benefits. Researchers found that vitamin D supplementation can improve your immune health. A 2016 review published in the Scandinavian Journal of Rheumatology has found that vitamin D deficiency may increase the risk of autoimmune diseases, including MS, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), scleroderma… and autoimmune thyroid diseases. Another 2016 study published in Frontiers in Immunology has found that vitamin D deficiency may play a role in autoimmune diseases, including Crohn’s disease, RA, MS, lupus, and type 1 diabetes. They also found that vitamin D supplementation may offer immunomodulatory effects and may support the treatment of autoimmune conditions. A 2017 review published in the Israeli Medical Association Journal has found that vitamin D deficiency is common in autoimmune diseases thus there may be a link between low vitamin D levels and autoimmunity. A 2019 review published in Autoimmune Reviews has also found that vitamin D deficiency may play a role in the pathophysiology of autoimmune diseases, including Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, MS, SLE, seropositive RA, type 1 diabetes, psoriasis vulgaris, polymyalgia rheumatica, iridocyclitis, and thyrotoxicosis.
