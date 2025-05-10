Osteoporosis is a well-established side effect of chronic [steroid] use. Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases, 2005 Steroids were associated with complications including avascular necrosis [bone death], gastrointestinal bleeding, heart attack, heart failure, cerebrovascular events, diabetes, psychiatric syndromes, ophthalmic [eye] complications, tuberculosis reactivation, and bacterial sepsis. Increased daily and cumulative doses were associated with increased excess risk of complications. Journal of Pharmacy Technology

Steroids

Corticosteroid drugs , also simply called steroids, are designed to mimic adrenal hormones. These are different from anabolic steroids which are related to sex hormones and muscle building. [source]

Steroid drugs (corticosteroids) include Agamree, Alclometasone, Alkindi Sprinkle, Asmanex, Beclomethasone, Betamethasone, Budesonide, Celestone Soluspan, Clobetasol, Cortef, Cortenema, Cortifoam, Cortone, Decadron, Deflazacort, Depo-Medrol, Dermotic, Desoximetasone, Dexamethasone, Diprlene, Emflaza, Flonase, Florinef, Fludrocortisone, Flunisolide, Fluticasone, Glucocorticoids, Hemady, HiDex, Hydrocortisone, Kenalog, Lotemax, Medrol, Methylprednisolone, Millipred, Mineralocorticoids, Mometasone, Nasarel, Orapred, PediaPred, Prednisolone, Prednisone, Pulmicort, Qvar Redihaler, Rayos, Solu-Cortef, Solu-Medrol, TaperDex, Temovate, Topicort, Triamcinolone, Vamorolone, and ZoDex. [source and source]

Steroids are prescribed to reduce inflammation and suppress the immune system in such cases as allergies and allergic reactions, lupus, asthma, COPD, eczema and other skin conditions, pneumonia, eye disorders, blood disorders, MS, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease and other autoimmune diseases, and cystic fibrosis. [source]

Weight gain was the most common self-reported adverse event. Arthritis and Rheumatism, 2006

Evidence of Harm

Vitamin D, Inflammation, and Immunity

Prednisone and Vitamin D Both Reduce Inflammation. Prednisone Causes Harm While Vitamin D Supports the Immune System. Prednisone, the synthetic version of cortisol, is commonly used as a treatment for autoimmune diseases. Both prednisone and vitamin D reduce inflammation, but Vitamin D empowers and enhances the immune system. Prednisone suppresses the innate and the acquired immune systems. Vitamin D shifts the immune system to increase the T-cells. Inflammatory TH1 and TH17 cells are usually too high when someone has an autoimmune disease. Vitamin D suppresses both of these cells, reducing inflammation. Prednisone raises your blood glucose levels while vitamin D does not. Vitamin D enhances the cells that makes insulin and helps to regulate your blood sugars. Prednisone can break down your bone, leading to osteoporosis. Vitamin D helps you absorb calcium and supports bone remineralization… Vitamin D does not work without the cofactors magnesium, vitamin K2, and zinc. Dr. Eric Berg There is Extensive Research on the Vital Role of Vitamin D in Immune Function and Autoimmune Diseases According to a 2011 book, Vitamins and Hormones… an active metabolite of vitamin D plays a role in immune function regulation. Thus, it’s crucial for your innate and adaptive immune system and immune health. The authors found that vitamin D deficiency can result in immune dysfunction. Vitamin D deficiency can increase the risk of autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis (MS) and type 1 diabetes. It can also increase the risk of infectious diseases, including tuberculosis and respiratory infections. A 2018 review published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences has found that vitamin D can reduce the risk of viral influenza infections (the flu)… A 2020 study published in JBMR Plus has found that [an active metabolite of vitamin D] plays a vital role in your immune function… [It] can increase autophagy in the body, and as a result, it can effectively fight infections. It helps to mediate T cell responses and reduce inflammation, and offer antibacterial and antiviral benefits. Researchers found that vitamin D supplementation can improve your immune health. A 2016 review published in the Scandinavian Journal of Rheumatology has found that vitamin D deficiency may increase the risk of autoimmune diseases, including MS, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), scleroderma… and autoimmune thyroid diseases. Another 2016 study published in Frontiers in Immunology has found that vitamin D deficiency may play a role in autoimmune diseases, including Crohn’s disease, RA, MS, lupus, and type 1 diabetes. They also found that vitamin D supplementation may offer immunomodulatory effects and may support the treatment of autoimmune conditions. A 2017 review published in the Israeli Medical Association Journal has found that vitamin D deficiency is common in autoimmune diseases thus there may be a link between low vitamin D levels and autoimmunity. A 2019 review published in Autoimmune Reviews has also found that vitamin D deficiency may play a role in the pathophysiology of autoimmune diseases, including Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, MS, SLE, seropositive RA, type 1 diabetes, psoriasis vulgaris, polymyalgia rheumatica, iridocyclitis, and thyrotoxicosis. Dr. David Jockers

Context

This article is a subset of a vast resource curation on the failure and corruption of establishment medicine. See here for the entire curation, or select links below to focus on an individual subject.

The subject matter above is an excerpt from Harms by Drug or Test.

Failed Health Outcomes — The U.S. spends nearly twice the per-capita amount on healthcare than the next highest spender, yet Americans are the most chronically ill, and rank 48th in life expectancy, among other countries. In addition, medical misdiagnosis causes permanent harm and death to 795,000 people every year. Verifiably Corrupt— Establishment medicine as a system* is verifiably corrupt, serving the interests of industry — not health. (*Obviously, not every individual working in establishment medicine is unethical. Rather, the system that educated / indoctrinated them, and that sets policy, hires, pays, and promotes them is verifiably corrupted.) Big Pharma & Biotech : Immoral Business Model — Corporations, by design, are beholden to profit above all else, acting as powerful entities that are “essentially psychopathic and without conscience.” Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are the utmost example of corporate psychopathy, demonstrating inhumanity in response to human suffering. Regulatory & Professional Betrayal— Government agencies entrusted to regulate the field of medicine fail to do so. The majority of influential professional organizations such as the American Medical Association are corrupted by industry. Not Evidence/Science-Based — The bulk of establishment medicine’s standard of care is not based on unbiased, reproducible science. (We prove it here.) Harms by Drug or Test— Establishment medicine providers routinely utilize diagnostic testing and “treatments” that cause harm (“adverse”, “side” effects). Get verifiable evidence of the harms, organized by drug, treatment, or test (mammograms, CT scans, antibiotics, statins, benzos, etc). Failed Philosophy & Strategies — Allopathic medicine (also called conventional medicine, Western medicine, and Rockefeller medicine) was created to exploit the profit potential of drug patents. Born from a compromised report published in 1910, this system does not acknowledge the conditions under which the human body creates health, nor does it seek to identify and resolve the root causes of illness. On the contrary, it suppresses symptoms with drugs, creating more symptoms and distracting efforts from true healing. Diagnosis is disconnected from the wisdom inherent in the purpose and message of symptoms.

