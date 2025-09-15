See this post for more than 100 references providing evidence of establishment medicine and media suppressing and denying factual evidence, promoting falsehoods, and avoiding & failing to address root causes of autism.

In 2011, the U.S. government had been compensating cases of vaccine-induced brain damage associated with autism for more than 20 years, but officials didn’t pull the vaccines from the market, nor did they improve vaccine safety or warn Americans of what was happening. Rather, they approved more infant vaccines and promoted propaganda about vaccine safety.

Using publicly available information, the investigation shows that the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program has been compensating cases of vaccine-induced brain damage associated with autism for more than twenty years. This investigation suggests that officials at HHS, the Department of Justice and the Court of Federal Claims may have been aware of this association but failed to publicly disclose it.

Mary S. Holland et al, New York University School of Law, 2011

“Vaccination in general seems to increase autism risk about 4-fold. Vaccinating preemies, vaccination in the absence of breastfeeding, and vaccination + c-section delivery causes autism risk to skyrocket. That’s what’s causing the autism epidemic, according to the best available scientific evidence.”

The over two billion dollars spent searching for the “gene(s) for autism” has not been a good investment — other than to definitively rule out genes as the primary driver of the epidemic. The large epigenetic studies are somewhat better designed and show courage in investigating toxicants made by powerful industries. Unfortunately, their failure to control for vaccination exposures renders all of their conclusions unreliable. So that leaves us with six very good vaccinated vs. unvaccinated studies that show that vaccines cause autism. Vaccination in general seems to increase autism risk about 4-fold. Vaccinating preemies, vaccination in the absence of breastfeeding, and vaccination + c-section delivery causes autism risk to skyrocket. That’s what’s causing the autism epidemic, according to the best available scientific evidence… The good news is that tens of thousands of parents appear to have figured it out. The best available scientific evidence suggests that we can stop the autism epidemic by only allowing beneficial vaccines on the market (a couple of live virus vaccines) and giving them, if at all, under conditions of informed consent at later ages when the body’s immune system can respond appropriately. Reducing over-use of c-sections and birth drugs and supporting breastfeeding are also likely to produce large reductions in the autism rate. Somewhat smaller but still significant reductions in the autism rates are also likely through reducing all toxic exposures (including air pollution, pesticides, endocrine disruptors, other pharmaceuticals, etc.) for everyone.

Toby Rogers, 2025

“This case-control study… found that acetaminophen use after measles-mumps-rubella vaccination was associated with autistic disorder.”

This case-control study used the results of an online parental survey conducted from 16 July 2005 to 30 January 2006, consisting of 83 children with autistic disorder and 80 control children. Acetaminophen use after measles-mumps-rubella vaccination was significantly associated with autistic disorder when considering children 5 years of age or less… Ibuprofen use after measles-mumps-rubella vaccination was not associated with autistic disorder. This preliminary study found that acetaminophen [Tylenol] use after measles-mumps-rubella vaccination was associated with autistic disorder.

Stephen T. Schultz et al, Autism, 2008

Taking medications while pregnant: 46% increased risk of baby becoming autistic. Taking psychiatric meds while pregnant: 68% increased risk of autism. Taking Tylenol while pregnant: cellular damage that is found in autistic brains.

Maternal prenatal medication use can be associated with a 46% increased risk of fetus autism. Research about different kinds of drugs have revealed a significant 68% increased risk of autism in relation to prenatal psychiatric medication use. The negative effect of prenatal medication use is caused by their placental crossing and disturbing fetal development, based on many studies. For example, use of antiepileptic drugs, as well as valproic acid, leads to fetal valproate syndrome, increases oxidative stress and varied gene expression pattern, and subsequently results in developmental delays, deficient motor activities and social behaviors, and finally, postnatal growth alterations. Moreover, it is confirmed that paracetamol (acetaminophen) [Tylenol], which is widely used as an analgesic/antipyretic drug, can induce apoptosis and necrosis that are observed in autistic brains. In addition, paracetamol (acetaminophen) induces oxidative stress and immune dysregulation in humans. Furthermore, positive connection between antidepressant medications and autism has been demonstrated in many studies.

Padideh Karimi et al, Journal of Research in Medical Sciences, 2017 and link

Timing and quantity of vaccines associated with autism

The incidence and prevalence data indicate the timing of introduction of vaccines and changes in the type and increasing number of vaccines given at one time implicate vaccines as a cause of autism. The current recommended immunization schedule for persons aged 0–6 years in the United States includes six vaccines at 2 months and nine vaccines at 12–15 months. This is an increase over recommendations 6 years before, with five vaccines at 2 months and 8 at 12–15 months. The immune system is particularly sensitive at 2 months of age. Although specific immune functions, governed by B- and T-lymphocytes, are competent in the newborn, the polymorphonuclear cells are less in number than the lymphocytes in the peripheral blood. Also, the phagocytic cells and complement system of a newborn are decreased in function. Thus, the immune system of an infant is compromised at 2 months. A challenge by so many vaccines while the immune system is compromised might contribute to an onset of autism.

Helen V. Ratajczak, Journal of Immunotoxicology, 2011

Establishment medicine doesn’t allow its henchmen to attribute causality to virtually anything, but these researchers met the near-impossible bar. The journal still had to add “may”: “Aluminum in vaccines and autism spectrum disorder may be causal.”

Our results show that: (i) children from countries with the highest autism spectrum disorder prevalence appear to have the highest exposure to aluminum from vaccines; (ii) the increase in exposure to aluminum adjuvants significantly correlates with the increase in autism spectrum disorder prevalence in the United States observed over the last two decades; and (iii) a significant correlation exists between the amounts of aluminum administered to preschool children and the current prevalence of autism spectrum disorder in seven Western countries, particularly at 3–4 months of age. The application of the Hill’s criteria to these data indicates that the correlation between aluminum in vaccines and autism spectrum disorder may be causal.

Journal of Inorganic Biochemistry, 2011

Mercury is in vaccines. Mercury causes the traits of autism.

Exposure to mercury can cause immune, sensory, neurological, motor, and behavioral dysfunctions similar to traits defining or associated with autism, and the similarities extend to neuroanatomy, neurotransmitters, and biochemistry. Thimerosal, a preservative added to many vaccines, has become a major source of mercury in children who, within their first two years, may have received a quantity of mercury that exceeds safety guidelines.

S. Bernard, 2001

“Thimerosal may be a potential triggering mechanism contributing to autism”

Thimerosal, an anti-microbial preservative previously added routinely to childhood multi-dose vaccines, is composed of 49.6% ethyl mercury. Based on the levels of this toxin that children receive through routine immunization schedules in the first years of life, it has been postulated that thimerosal may be a potential triggering mechanism contributing to autism in susceptible individuals…. the differences in expression profiles between those cells treated with zinc versus thimerosal were dramatic.

Stephen J. Walker et al, 2006

“A careful review of autism spectrum disorder cases” reveals how the neurotoxins in vaccines are harming baby’s brains.

This mechanism explains the link between excessive vaccination, use of aluminum and ethylmercury as vaccine adjuvants, food allergies, gut dysbiosis, and abnormal formation of the developing brain.

Russell L. Blaylock, 2008

In 2025, the Autism Society is fiercely defending propaganda, not facts. Who are they serving?

National disability organizations offer a united front reinforcing the science-based facts that vaccines do not cause Autism.

Autism Society, 2025

Toby Rogers explains the 2018 study that demonstrates the lie inherent in medical denial of toxins and vaccines as root causes of autism.

The key study that helps us to understand the relative impact of the different toxicants that contribute to causing autism was led by Sally Ozonoff at UC Davis and it was published in 2018. Using a brilliant study design, she showed that up to 88% of autism cases are characterized by autistic regression — the child was developing normally and then suddenly over the course of hours, days, or weeks the child lost eye contact, speech, and the ability to socialize with others. This suggests an acute toxic exposure and we now have eyewitness testimony from hundreds of thousands of parents that the acute toxic exposure that preceded the autistic regression was a “well baby” vaccine appointment with a pediatrician.

Toby Rogers