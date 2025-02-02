How did I manage to go through five years of medical school with not one lecture on vaccines , their mode of action, ingredients, research demonstrating safety, etc., but still come out of the system with the absolute unquestioning belief that vaccines were safe and a miracle drug? Talk about mind control and indoctrination . Kudos to the Faculty of Medicine.

“None of the vaccines on the childhood schedule were tested against an inert saline placebo and none of the trials were long enough to accurately measure harms.” — “Lawyer Aaron Siri has produced a remarkable chart. It lists every vaccine on the childhood schedule, how many doses are recommended, what age children are injected with it, the brand, who manufactures it, whether the clinical trial for this vaccine used a placebo, and how long the clinical trial lasted. And what the chart shows is that none of the vaccines on the childhood schedule were tested against an inert saline placebo and none of the trials were long enough to accurately measure harms…This chart illustrates that the CDC child and adolescent vaccine schedule is the most horrifying example of regulatory capture in history… This chart will save lives."

“After decades of gaslighting the public, a new study admits that vaccine safety studies are not conducted before or after use on the public.” — “For decades, parents of vaccine-injured children, vaccine-injured adults and others contested the claims that vaccines are the world’s most thoroughly safety-tested products in the world only to be shunned and attacked by the medical community and health agencies. Now a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine in the first week of July admits vaccines are not properly studied.”

Unethical & Nullifying Research: Instead of an Inactive Placebo, Girls in Vaccine Study Were Injected with a Toxic Heavy Metal. The researchers lied to study participants and lied about the results. The study was not properly conducted, and it was unethical. Girls were injected with a toxic substance and several in the “placebo” group suffered “chronic disabling symptoms.” — “Participants in Merck’s Gardasil study were led to believe that the study’s placebo was saline, which is harmless. But instead of injecting saline, the placebo in this trial contained amorphous aluminium hydroxyphosphate sulphate (AAHS)… Using a ‘placebo’ that can independently produce adverse effects confounds the trial results and ‘nullifies the very concept of a placebo-controlled trial,’ the researchers wrote, making it impossible to evaluate vaccine safety.” … The trial consent form stated that “One half of the participants will receive the active vaccine, while the other half will get the placebo vaccine (meaning a vaccine without active substance)” leading the participants to falsely believe the placebo was inactive… A number of trial participants experienced chronic disabling symptoms, including some randomized to the adjuvant ‘placebo’ group… Aluminum has no place in biology. It’s an extremely toxic substance… Fact checkers have often stated things like ‘the amount of aluminum in a vaccine is equivalent to canned food’ …The aluminum we ingest through food is discarded via digestion, whereas aluminum injected into the body or bloodstream is treated entirely differently. From another article on the same subject: Dr. Christophr Exley, a chemist with a PhD in ecotoxicology of aluminum: “No so-called vaccine, probably including covid products, has maimed and killed more adolescents over the past twenty years… No more children must be maimed and killed by this evil and worthless product. In our view, the administration of a reactive placebo in Gardasil clinical trials was without any possible benefit, needlessly exposed study subjects to risks, and was therefore a violation of medical ethics. The routine use of aluminum adjuvants as ‘placebos’ in vaccine clinical trials is inappropriate as it hinders the discovery of vaccine-related safety signals.” — Original research: A Reactogenic “Placebo” and the Ethics of Informed Consent in Gardasil HPV Vaccine Clinical Trials: A Case Study from Denmark

FDA’s “Safety Testing” is Fraudulent, Approving Vaccines without Using True Controls — “Refusal to include true controls in safety testing is scientific fraud. As a general rule, vaccines are not tested against true controls i.e. compared against subjects who are not exposed to other known toxins or other vaccines. The current art of vaccine ‘safety testing’ includes the outright fraud of injecting the so-called ‘placebo controls’ with other vaccines and/or other toxic vaccine ingredients that are known to cause biological effects… This is the outrageously fraudulent scheme by which vaccines are FDA ‘approved’ and marketed with the false slogan ‘safe’ or ‘relatively safe’ – as compared to the fake placebo controls or as compared to the 99.74% vaccine-exposed population.”

Officials Finally Tell the Truth: No Research Has Been Properly Conducted Either Before or After Administering Vaccines to Children, and None Have Been Shown to Be Safe & Effective — “For over three decades, the medical establishment, spearheaded by figures like Dr. Stanley Plotkin, has assured the public that vaccines are the most rigorously tested medical products using retrospective studies. Yet, Salmon et al. now concede that prelicensure clinical trials often have ‘limited sample sizes and follow-up durations’ and that there are ‘no resources earmarked for post-authorization safety studies’.”

Fraud & Ethics Violations: “Research” on Covid-19 Vaccines in Pregnancy Was Inadequate & Manipulated — “Research on Covid-19 vaccines in pregnancy was not designed to generate meaningful knowledge about risks. The Pfizer pregnancy trial (C4591015) was supposed to be the gold standard for safety assessment—but it was drastically reduced in size and terminated early, ensuring that no meaningful conclusions could be drawn. This represents a clear violation of Clause 8, as regulatory agencies and public health authorities prioritized global vaccine coverage over the protection of individual patients’ rights… One of the most egregious ethical violations was coercing pregnant women to receive a vaccine that had not been adequately tested in their demographic. Doctors who advised caution faced professional retaliation. Pregnant women who refused vaccination were stigmatized and, in some cases, denied services or employment. Informed consent was reduced to a formality, with misleading messaging erasing uncertainty about vaccine safety.”

Those Attempting to Publish Proper Studies Censored without Justification — “Incredibly, few vaccinated vs unvaccinated studies have ever been published – and attempts to publish them have usually been met with violent reactions that typically result in the papers being retracted. This famously happened to Wakefield’s 1998 Lancet paper. But the process is ongoing, albeit less conspicuously and without justification from a kangaroo court such as the General Medical Council (GMC).”

Investigation Found All Vaccines Were Contaminated with Foreign Matter That “Induce an Inflammatory Reaction that is Chronic Because Most of Those Particles Cannot Be Degraded” — Jan 23, 2017: “Vaccines are under investigation for the possible side effects they can cause… An electron-microscopy investigation method was applied to the study of vaccines… The results show the presence of micro- and nanosized particulate matter composed of inorganic elements in vaccines’ samples which is not declared… The quantity of foreign bodies detected and, in some cases, their unusual chemical compositions baffled us. The inorganic particles identified are neither biocompatible nor biodegradable, that means that they are biopersistent and can induce effects that can become evident either immediately close to injection time or after a certain time from administration… As happens with all foreign bodies, particularly that small, they induce an inflammatory reaction that is chronic because most of those particles cannot be degraded. Furthermore, the protein-corona effect (due to a nano-bio-interaction) can produce organic/inorganic composite particles capable of stimulating the immune system in an undesirable way. Particles the size often observed in vaccines can enter cell nuclei and interact with the DNA. In some cases, they can corrode and the corrosion products exert a toxicity affecting the tissues. Given the contaminations we observed in all samples of human-use vaccines, adverse effects after the injection of those vaccines are possible and credible and have the character of randomness, since they depend on where the contaminants are carried by the blood circulation.“

Pediatricians are Paid to Vaccinate and Punished if They Don’t — “Healthcare providers for years have been leading the charge in recommending — and often pressuring — parents to vaccinate their children. During the Covid-19 pandemic, strong endorsements from pediatricians played a significant role in the acceptance of experimental Covid-19 shots for kids, while parents expressed dismay at receiving dismissal letters for delaying or refusing a barrage of shots. What these letters failed to disclose is that many pediatric practices lose out on financial rewards, including bonuses, if a certain percentage of their patient population isn’t vaccinated, and dismissal policies are one of many strategies used to increase vaccine compliance. If it were about public health, no physician would leave a child without established medical care based on whether a parent exercises their fundamental right to withhold consent to vaccination.”

Authorities Spin Stories to Hide From Every Truth About Vaccine Harms — “Every single time the vaccinators come up against data they don’t like, they abandon science and resort to magical thinking. Children regress into autism following ‘well baby’ visits: Coincidence. Better awareness. Blame the mother. Teenagers develop POTS, PANDAS, PANS, and SADS after the HPV vaccine: Teenage girls are so dramatic. Hormonal. Attention seeking. Covid shots cause myocarditis: Vaccine induced myocarditis is mild, transient, and better than Covid. Covid shots cause athletes in the prime of life to go into cardiac arrest in the middle of a match: Athletes have always collapsed and died during the middle of a match. Even if they worked (which they don’t), most people already have natural immunity so there’s no need for Covid shots: Hybrid immunity is better than natural immunity. In every case the response from public health authorities is a fiction, invented whole cloth in order to keep the vaccine program going.”

Whistleblowers Have Been Mercilessly Attacked & Gaslit — Jan 27, 2002: “Controversial doctor Andrew Wakefield is unrepentant about his conviction that the MMR vaccine may cause autism in some children… Dr Wakefield first went public about his research in 1998. Parents’ confidence in MMR was severely dented and uptake of the vaccine began to fall. ‘My concerns are that one more case of this is too many and that we put children at no more risk if we dissociate those vaccines into three but we may be averting the possibility of this problem,’ he said. From the moment he first voiced concerns over MMR, Andrew Wakefield has faced intense criticism from the Department of Health and the medical establishment. Reports from two expert committees have insisted the MMR vaccine is safe.” See also: “Twenty-five years after Andrew Wakefield found himself amid the MMR debacle, I was shocked to see the Daily Mail run another hit piece on Andrew after he came on my podcast. The fact that my fledgling podcast (it hadn’t even been up for two months at that point) hit a mainstream paper suggests that the authorities are constantly on the lookout for any critical voices when it comes to vaccines and will try their best to squash any critique before it gains traction.” [Doc Malik]

Military Record-Keeping Almost Kept the Truth Hidden, but with “Much Sleuthing,” it Was Found that Victims of Gulf War Syndrome Were Injected Using Different Anthrax Vaccine Production Lots than Non-Victims — “Government manipulation of vaccine-related data, as discussed by Brian Hooker in the last issue is not unprecedented or restricted to studies of measles-mumps-rubella vaccine. After serving in the U.S. Navy during Desert Shield, I was a member of the Naval Research Advisory Committee. At that time, around 1993, I [met] with the lead researcher assigned to figuring out the truth of Gulf War Syndrome (GWS)… Most GWS victims were reservists, while most in-theater personnel were on active duty. Thus, it was reasoned that the stress of being unexpectedly jerked out of private life into a combat zone played a causative role in GWS. Later, it was determined that GWS victims had received vaccines from different production lots than had the non-victims. Much sleuthing was required because the military purposely did not record all anthrax vaccines in service records, and when they did, often it was as “Vac A” or “Vac B.” Some of the lots had squalene adjuvant MF59, and some did not. Subject testing revealed — even in reservists who did not actually deploy to the Gulf — that anti-squalene antibodies were present in nearly all GWS victims and in none of the non-victims.(2,3)”

Retired US Air Force Colonel Blew the Whistle on Military Anthrax Vaccine — In this 15-min video, retired Air Force colonel Tom Rempfer reports, “The military knew the anthrax vaccine did not work. There were … significant quality control deviations. It was a broken operation, total malfunction.”

Report to U.S. Department of Health & Human Services in 2010: “Adverse events from vaccines are common but underreported, with less than one percent reported to the FDA” — “Adverse events from drugs and vaccines are common, but underreported. Although 25% of ambulatory patients experience an adverse drug event, less than 0.3% of all adverse drug events and 1-13% of serious events are reported to the FDA. Likewise, fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported. Low reporting rates preclude or slow the identification of ‘problem’ drugs and vaccines that endanger public health. New surveillance methods for drug and vaccine adverse effects are needed. Barriers to reporting include a lack of clinician awareness, uncertainty about when and what to report, as well as the burdens of reporting: reporting is not part of clinicians’ usual workflow, takes time, and is duplicative.”

12 Babies Died During a Trial to “Protect” Infants from RSV; The CDC Ignored the Deaths and Continues to Recommend the Treatment — This 18-min video features testimony from whistleblower and veteran internal medicine physician, Dr. Denise Sibley MD. See also: New Paper Shows RSV Shot for Infants May Worsen Infection; “May cause more severe RSV infection and death in some infants due to a mechanism that enhances the virus’ ability to infect cells” link

Pfizer Hid Safety Issues with Covid Vaccines — October, 2023: “Every month since December 2021, the FDA has been required to release thousands of pages of documents… Pfizer is finally including safety reports in their latest document release… Pfizer’s September 2021 Safety Report includes data on incidence of myocarditis, among other serious adverse events.” [See here for reams of evidence and research documenting heart inflammation and death from Covid vaccines.]

Polio Vaccines Caused Polio & Cancer — Dr. Jack Kruse, neurosurgeon: “Cutter Pharmaceuticals… used African green monkeys to grow the polio virus on to make the vaccine… A researcher named Dr. Bernice Eddie did some testing on the Cutter vaccine… she injected it into monkeys, and every single monkey got polio… Eddie started to look into this, and she found that there were multiple viruses that were grown in the polio vaccine, and 120 million people in the world from 1951 through about 1955 and 1956 got this.* The one that you may have heard of, because it’s been in the news a lot, is called SV40. SV stands for Simian Virus 40; that tells you there were 39 others, but Simian Virus 40 is important. African green monkeys have this virus in them; it doesn’t bother them at all. They don’t get any problems. But when you take SV40 out of any African green monkey, and put it in any other animal they always get soft tissue cancers. 100% guaranteed.” *See also: The Cutter Incident

The Corrupt Practices of Pharmaceutical Corporations, Specified in Meticulous Detail — They give lavish gifts to physicians, promote new “diseases,” set up phony “patient advocacy organizations,” “educate” doctors about drug’s unapproved uses, bury studies they don’t want seen, and more.

Pharma Corporations Inundate Med School Students with Gifts — Recognizing the formative nature of the clinical years of medical education, pharmaceutical companies seek to influence medical students years before they are ready to independently practice medicine.