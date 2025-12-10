Trauma-based victimization: Survivor & therapist testimony + 70 professionals & leaders convicted, arrested, or officially identified as perpetrators in abduction and child abuse cases.
Professionals in govt, military, religion, charity, medicine, education, children’s organizations, entertainment, and business who have been convicted, arrested or identified in court or by officials.
I have gone from someone not knowing what to think about it all to someone who clearly believes ritual abuse is real…For a long time I would give information to a select group of therapists that I knew and trusted, and say, “Spread it out. Don’t spread my name. But here’s some information. If you find it’s on target, share it with other therapists, and I’d appreciate your feedback.” People were hungry for information. Later, I and a few others that I’d shared it with were hedging out of concern because of personal threats and death threats. I finally decided to hell with them. If they’re going to kill me, they’re going to kill me. It’s time to share more information with therapists
Trauma-Based Victimization: A Primer
Video Testimony
Whistleblower Testimony by Name
Dr. D. Corydon Hammond, Ritual Abuse Therapist
More than 100 People Testify that Australian Military Used Rape as Initiation
Svali, Ritual Abuse Survivor
Sue Blume, Social Worker
Professionals Convicted, Arrested, or Identified in Court or by Officials
Terminology — Trauma-based victimization & mind control refer to intentionally-induced trauma for the purposes of manipulation & control. Learn related terminology here.
Foundational Facts — Trauma does not kill a human body, but it can cause profound psychic injury that robs a person of their rightful human gifts. Healing is possible. It requires awareness, compassion, and dedication. Here are foundational facts you can use to help increase awareness.
Prevalence — “The conspiracy of silence about child abuse had become a conspiracy of censorship, even within the profession charged with its treatment.” Nevertheless, we have access to research published prior to the silencing of professionals, and many reports since that help to inform the public about the prevalence of trauma-based victimization.
Torture & The Science of Mind Control — Torture and the Science of Mind Control: The targeted person — often a small child — is repeatedly subjected to horrific trauma which causes her to dissociate in order to survive. The dissociated states are then manipulated to control the victim.
Survivor Testimony + Perpetrators (you’re here) — Survivor and therapist testimony, plus professionals who have been convicted, arrested, or identified in court or by officials as perpetrators in abduction and abuse cases.
Healing — coming soon
This first section makes it easy to access video testimonies from survivors and therapists. Scroll down for links to these and more in a list of whistleblowers alphabetized by name.
Anneke Lucas, 18 min
Anneke Lucas, 2 hrs
Brice Taylor, 5 min
Dr. D. Corydon Hammond, Therapist, 1.5 hrs
Max Lowen, 1.25 hrs
Dalila Sadok, 1.5 hrs
Mary Knight, 2 min
Kristy Allen, 1 hr
Kay Griggs, 2 hrs
Chantal Frei, 1.5 hrs
Trish Fotheringham, 11 min
Cathy O’Brien, 10 min
Alandra Markman, 1.5 hrs
Allen, Kristy — 1-hr video
Baker, Esther — 1-min video and article
Barnett, Fiona — 1.25-hr video
Beck, Cheryl — 1.5-hr video
Bonacci, Paul A. — article on court case
Draper, Ella Gareeva’s children Alisa and Gabriel — article + video
Fotheringham, Trish — 11-min video
Frei, Chantal — book and 1.5-hr video
Griggs, Kay — 2-hr video
Hammond, Dr. D. Corydon — 1.5-hr “Greenbaum Speech”
Lacter, Ellen P. PhD — article
Lowen, Max — website and video interviews
Lucas, Anneke — 7-min video and 18-min video and more videos and website and book and articles
Markman, Alandra — 1.75-min video
Miller, Alison — 1.5-hr video
Morrison, Scott, Australian Prime Minister — article and video
O’Brien, Cathy — video and documentary trailer
Polte, Dr. Marcel — book
Ra, Kaia — 55-min video
Rodrigues, Tony — 1.5-hr video
Rutz, Carol — book
Sinason, Valerie PhD — book
Svali — book and articles and 1-hr video
Sweet, J.R. — website
Taylor, Brice — 5-min video
Dr. D. Corydon Hammond is a credentialed and respected psychologist and author of 57 articles and eight books including a leading textbook, Handbook of Hypnotic Suggestions & Metaphors. His presentation, Hypnosis in MPD: Ritual Abuse delivered at a regional conference on June 25, 1992, has come to be called The Greenbaum Speech.
I have gone from someone not knowing what to think about it all to someone who clearly believes ritual abuse is real…For a long time I would give information to a select group of therapists that I knew and trusted, and say, “Spread it out. Don’t spread my name. But here’s some information. If you find it’s on target, share it with other therapists, and I’d appreciate your feedback.” People were hungry for information. Later, I and a few others that I’d shared it with were hedging out of concern because of personal threats and death threats. I finally decided to hell with them. If they’re going to kill me, they’re going to kill me. It’s time to share more information with therapists.
Dr. D. Corydon Hammond, “The Greenbaum Speech”
Dr. Hammond took great personal risk in presenting this extensive research into ritual abuse being carried out by a system of cults around the world. Due to intense threats, Dr. Hammond stopped speaking about this topic shortly after this speech and has remained quiet since.
More than 100 Testify that Australian Military Used Rape as Initiation
Australian commission: Military cadets raped as initiation
June 22, 2016, CNN
http://www.cnn.com/2016/06/21/asia/australia-military-abuse/index.html
Teenage recruits were raped by staff and forced to rape each other as part of initiation practices in the Australian military going back to 1960, a public inquiry heard on Tuesday. The Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sex Abuse is hearing evidence from men and women who say they were sexually abused when they were as young as 15… In total, 111 victims came forward to report abuse. More than a dozen of them will give evidence to the inquiry. “On multiple occasions, I was snatched from my bed in the middle of the night by older recruits and dragged to a sports oval,” said one male witness who wasn’t named. The witness said he was forced to rape other recruits, and was raped himself by older recruits and staff. “The environment made it useless to resist,” he said. “One could stand only so much abuse before realizing that saying ‘no’ was pointless.” Many survivors say that when they reported the abuse, they were ignored, punished, or told it was “a rite of passage” in their initiation period.
Svali, Ritual Abuse Survivor
I am a survivor of both ritual abuse and governmental mind control. My greatest hope in sharing on these pages is that the information will be helpful to others in breaking free of coercive cult control and help them realize that it is really possible to become free. My other goal is to help educate therapists and supporters of survivors so that they can better understand what survivors have gone through, and things that have helped others in their healing journey.
Sue Blume, Social Worker
Blume became aware of ritual abuse from terrorized clients.
In the late 1980s, I knew nothing of ritual abuse… [It] was a complex and intimidating phenomenon for which we were totally unprepared, both professionally and personally. Therapists in the USA, Canada, the UK, and elsewhere around the world found themselves listening to horrifying, shocking, and sometimes unbelievable disclosures by terrorized clients… The treatment process would prove endlessly complicated, even dangerous… The normal rules just did not apply. On a desperate journey to meet our clients’ needs, we reached out for guidance from some pioneering professionals and brave survivors (the real experts). What they had to offer was invaluable, but we still could not figure out what the new rules needed to be. Some healed. Many did not… Treating ritual abuse felt frightening overwhelming, confusing and, frankly, sometimes impossible.
Sue Blume, LCSW, Diplomate in Clinical Social Work
Professionals Convicted, Arrested, or Identified in Court or by Officials
The following professionals in government, military, religion, charity, medicine, education, children’s organizations, entertainment, and business have been arrested or identified as perpetrators in abduction, human trafficking, sex trafficking, child slavery, or child sexual abuse.
Alamo, Tony (Evangelist preacher) — convicted of ten child rape offenses
Barrett, Kenneth (Oregon Mayor) — convicted of soliciting sex with a child
Bennell, Barry (UK Club Football Coach) — convicted of child rape and molestation of at least 86 young victims in his care over 11 years
Brandt, David S. (Chief Minister of Montserrat) — charged multiple times for child sex crimes and then convicted of child sexual exploitation
Briggs, Donald H. (New York Mayor) — arrested for felony offense related to sexual contact with a minor
Bronfman, Clare (Heiress, Seagram’s Liquor) — pled guilty to conspiracy to conceal and harbour illegal immigrants for financial gain, and fraudulent use of identification; convicted of racketeering in connection with NXIVM sex trafficking
Brunel, Jean Luc (MC2 Model Management Co-Founder) — identified by Virginia Roberts Giuffre in Giuffre v. Maxwell lawsuit
Bush Sr., George H.W. (U.S. President) — identified by former U.S. Dept of State official Steve Pieczenik
Clinton, Bill (U.S. President) — identified by former U.S. Dept of State official Steve Pieczenik
Clinton, Hillary (U.S. Secretary of State) — identified by former U.S. Dept of State official Steve Pieczenik
Dalglish, Peter (United Nations official) — arrested, sentenced and jailed for child rape
Dershowitz, Alan (Attorney) — identified by Virginia Roberts Giuffre in lawsuit
Dubin, Glenn (Finance) — identified by Virginia Roberts Giuffre in Giuffre v. Maxwell lawsuit
Dutroux, Marc (Belgian Businessman) — convicted of abducting and raping children, sentenced to life imprisonment; identified and claimed at trial to be a supplier of children to a network of rapists
Epstein, Jeffrey (Finance, Billionaire) — identified by Tony Figueroa, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, Jena-Lisa Jones, Detective Joseph Recarey, Elisabetta Tai, Maria Farmer and Courtney Wild as a supplier of children to a network of child abusers; convicted of solicitation of prostitution with a minor; documentary here
Farnham, Keith (Illinois State Representative) — pleaded guilty to transporting child pornography; “The sex assaults of children in each of the 2700 images represent their own nightmare,” said District Court Judge Chang
Freigley, George (Religious group founder) — convicted of statutory rape (rape of a child), indecent assault and corrupting the morals of minors
Garcia, Joaquin (Church Leader) — arrested for human trafficking and child rape
Geoghan, John (Catholic Priest) — convicted of child sexual abuse
Grazioplene, James J. (Army Major General, Pentagon, Dyncorp VP) — charged by the Army for rape, arrested for child rape
Gunn, James (Hollywood Writer & Director) — published repulsive, despicable comments about raping child actors
Hardcastle, Ken (Active-Duty Army Recruiter) — arrested for sexual exploitation of children
Hastert, Dennis (U.S. House Speaker) — sentenced for bank fraud and required registration as a sex offender; referred to by judge as “serial child molester”
Heath, Sir Edward (U.K. Prime Minister) — identified by police investigator
Holmberg, Ray (North Dakota Senator) — pleaded guilty to crimes related to sexually abusing children
Hrabovsky, Carl Alois (Judge) — arrested for sexual exploitation of children
Jager, David (Michigan State Athletic Trainer) — charged with violence against women; accused of attempted sexual assault and domestic violence; one of 11 people named as having failed to report Larry Nassar’s child sexual abuse
Jeffs, Warren (Church leader) — convicted of child sexual assault
Keenan, Richard (Ohio Mayor) — arrested for child rape — pleaded guilty and sentenced to life in prison
Kelly, R. (Record Producer) — arrested and convicted of child sex trafficking
Kenyon, Dale (California Mayor) — arrested and indicted on 22 counts of criminal sexual acts with a child
King, Lawrence E. (Finance) — convicted of crimes related to child sexual abuse
Klein, Jaques (United Nations official) — identified by Kathryn Bolkovac for ignoring documented reports of UN sex trafficking in Bosnia
Maciel, Marcial (Catholic Priest & founder of a religious order) — internal commission for the group found that he abused at least 60 children and the group as a whole victimized 175 children
Mack, Allison (Actress) — pleaded guilty to extortion and forced labor in connection with convicted sex trafficker Keith Raniere; identified as manager who lured women into the network under false pretenses
Mainwaring, Conrad (High School Track Coach) — arrested for sexual battery in investigation involving molestation of more than 30 victims as young as age 14
Marquex, Eric Eoin — Convicted of conspiracy to advertise images of child abuse and violence including infants, toddlers, and sadistic violence; sentenced to 27 years in prison; facilitator of more than 200 child exploitation websites and millions of images
Maxwell, Ghislaine (Elite socialite) — identified by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, Johanna Sjoberg, Tony Figueroa, Rinaldo Rizzo, and Detective Joseph Recarey in Giuffre v. Maxwell lawsuit
McCarrick, Theodore (Catholic Cardinal) — guilty of sex abuse
Minsky, Marvin (MIT AI Lab co-founder, winner of Turing Award) — identified by Virginia Roberts Giuffre in Giuffre v. Maxwell lawsuit
Mitchell, George (Maine Senator) — identified by Virginia Roberts Giuffre in Giuffre v. Maxwell lawsuit
Murphy, Jason James (Hollywood Casting Agent) — guilty of kidnapping and child sexual abuse
Murray, Ed (Washington Mayor) — identified by Lloyd Anderson, Joseph Dyer, Delvonn Heckard, Maurice Lavon Jones and Jeff Simpson
Nassar, Larry (Sports Doctor for Olympic gymnasts) — convicted of sexually abusing more than 150 girls under his medical care over two decades
Nelson, Rick (New York Mayor) — convicted of possession of child pornography
Nihoul, Michel (Belgian Businessman) — identified by Regina Louf as child rapist and murderer and supplier of children to a network of rapists, found guilty by majority of jury, while judge returned a verdict of not guilty, sentenced to five-year prison term
Nolan, Timothy (Judge) — convicted of human trafficking of women and children
Peck, Brian (Disney) — convicted of sexually abusing a child actor
Pell, George (Catholic Cardinal, Vatican official) — convicted of child sexual abuse
Petersen, Paul (Arizona government official) — guilty of human smuggling and running a fraudulent adoption agency associated with prostitution camp
Pope Francis (Vatican official) — identified by Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano as protecting Cardinal McCarrick who was reported and removed for child sexual abuse
Prince Andrew (British Royal) — identified by Virginia Roberts Giuffre and Johanna Sjoberg in Giuffre v. Maxwell lawsuit
Raniere, Keith (Self-help group Leader) — convicted of sex trafficking
Richardson, Bill (New Mexico Governor) — identified by Virginia Roberts Giuffre in Giuffre v. Maxwell lawsuit
Richards, Robert H. (Du Pont family) — convicted of raping 3-year-old daughter, given no prison time
Ryan, Vincent (Catholic Priest) — convicted of sexually abusing 37 children
Salva, Victor (Hollywood Director) — convicted of child rape
Sandusky, Jerry (Pennsylvania State University Coach) — convicted of sexually abusing young boys in his care over a 15-year period
Savile, Jimmy (Television Personality, Charity Fundraiser)— investigators say he “preyed on around 500 vulnerable victims as young as two years old”
Schutt, Dwayne (Nebraska Mayor) — arrested for child sexual assault
Shanley, Paul (Catholic Priest) — convicted of child rape
Shortey, Ralph (Oklahoma State Senator) — pleaded guilty to child sex trafficking
Silva, Anthony (California Mayor) — arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and child endangerment
Smyth, Brenda (Catholic Priest) — convicted of more than 40 counts of child sexual abuse and pleaded guilty to 74 counts of sexually abusing 20 boys and girls
Strampel, William (Michigan State University Dean) — convicted for misconduct related to sexual harassment, demeaning and propositioning students, and for willfully neglecting his duty to monitor Larry Nassar, a doctor who sexually abused hundreds of girls in his care
Torres, Omar (San Jose City Councilor) — convicted of child sex crimes
Ulman, Ryan (Modeling Agency Owner) — convicted of receiving child pornography in association with Michigan-based Child Sex Trafficking Ring
Walker, Darral Gene (Texas Mayor) — arrested and indicted for indecency with a child; offered a plea bargain for assault charge
Weinstein, Harvey (Hollywood Producer) — convicted of rape and sexual assault in trial with testimony from 44 victims and witnesses
Wright, Christopher (Georgia Mayor) — arrested for child sex molestation and rape
