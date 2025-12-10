I have gone from someone not knowing what to think about it all to someone who clearly believes ritual abuse is real…For a long time I would give information to a select group of therapists that I knew and trusted, and say, “Spread it out. Don’t spread my name. But here’s some information. If you find it’s on target, share it with other therapists, and I’d appreciate your feedback.” People were hungry for information. Later, I and a few others that I’d shared it with were hedging out of concern because of personal threats and death threats. I finally decided to hell with them. If they’re going to kill me, they’re going to kill me. It’s time to share more information with therapists Dr. D. Corydon Hammond, “The Greenbaum Speech”

Trauma-Based Victimization: A Primer

Terminology — Trauma-based victimization & mind control refer to intentionally-induced trauma for the purposes of manipulation & control. Learn related terminology here. Foundational Facts — Trauma does not kill a human body, but it can cause profound psychic injury that robs a person of their rightful human gifts. Healing is possible. It requires awareness, compassion, and dedication. Here are foundational facts you can use to help increase awareness. Prevalence — “The conspiracy of silence about child abuse had become a conspiracy of censorship, even within the profession charged with its treatment.” Nevertheless, we have access to research published prior to the silencing of professionals, and many reports since that help to inform the public about the prevalence of trauma-based victimization. Torture & The Science of Mind Control — Torture and the Science of Mind Control: The targeted person — often a small child — is repeatedly subjected to horrific trauma which causes her to dissociate in order to survive. The dissociated states are then manipulated to control the victim. Survivor Testimony + Perpetrators (you’re here) — Survivor and therapist testimony, plus professionals who have been convicted, arrested, or identified in court or by officials as perpetrators in abduction and abuse cases. Healing — coming soon

Video Testimony

This first section makes it easy to access video testimonies from survivors and therapists. Scroll down for links to these and more in a list of whistleblowers alphabetized by name.

Whistleblower Testimony by Name

Dr. D. Corydon Hammond, Ritual Abuse Therapist

Dr. D. Corydon Hammond is a credentialed and respected psychologist and author of 57 articles and eight books including a leading textbook, Handbook of Hypnotic Suggestions & Metaphors. His presentation, Hypnosis in MPD: Ritual Abuse delivered at a regional conference on June 25, 1992, has come to be called The Greenbaum Speech.

I have gone from someone not knowing what to think about it all to someone who clearly believes ritual abuse is real…For a long time I would give information to a select group of therapists that I knew and trusted, and say, “Spread it out. Don’t spread my name. But here’s some information. If you find it’s on target, share it with other therapists, and I’d appreciate your feedback.” People were hungry for information. Later, I and a few others that I’d shared it with were hedging out of concern because of personal threats and death threats. I finally decided to hell with them. If they’re going to kill me, they’re going to kill me. It’s time to share more information with therapists. Dr. D. Corydon Hammond, “The Greenbaum Speech” Dr. Hammond took great personal risk in presenting this extensive research into ritual abuse being carried out by a system of cults around the world. Due to intense threats, Dr. Hammond stopped speaking about this topic shortly after this speech and has remained quiet since. wanttoknow.info

More than 100 Testify that Australian Military Used Rape as Initiation

Australian commission: Military cadets raped as initiation

June 22, 2016, CNN

http://www.cnn.com/2016/06/21/asia/australia-military-abuse/index.html

Teenage recruits were raped by staff and forced to rape each other as part of initiation practices in the Australian military going back to 1960, a public inquiry heard on Tuesday. The Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sex Abuse is hearing evidence from men and women who say they were sexually abused when they were as young as 15… In total, 111 victims came forward to report abuse. More than a dozen of them will give evidence to the inquiry. “On multiple occasions, I was snatched from my bed in the middle of the night by older recruits and dragged to a sports oval,” said one male witness who wasn’t named. The witness said he was forced to rape other recruits, and was raped himself by older recruits and staff. “The environment made it useless to resist,” he said. “One could stand only so much abuse before realizing that saying ‘no’ was pointless.” Many survivors say that when they reported the abuse, they were ignored, punished, or told it was “a rite of passage” in their initiation period. Rebecca Wright, CNN

Svali, Ritual Abuse Survivor

I am a survivor of both ritual abuse and governmental mind control. My greatest hope in sharing on these pages is that the information will be helpful to others in breaking free of coercive cult control and help them realize that it is really possible to become free. My other goal is to help educate therapists and supporters of survivors so that they can better understand what survivors have gone through, and things that have helped others in their healing journey. Svali Speaks website

Sue Blume, Social Worker

Blume became aware of ritual abuse from terrorized clients.

In the late 1980s, I knew nothing of ritual abuse… [It] was a complex and intimidating phenomenon for which we were totally unprepared, both professionally and personally. Therapists in the USA, Canada, the UK, and elsewhere around the world found themselves listening to horrifying, shocking, and sometimes unbelievable disclosures by terrorized clients… The treatment process would prove endlessly complicated, even dangerous… The normal rules just did not apply. On a desperate journey to meet our clients’ needs, we reached out for guidance from some pioneering professionals and brave survivors (the real experts). What they had to offer was invaluable, but we still could not figure out what the new rules needed to be. Some healed. Many did not… Treating ritual abuse felt frightening overwhelming, confusing and, frankly, sometimes impossible. Sue Blume, LCSW, Diplomate in Clinical Social Work

Professionals Convicted, Arrested, or Identified in Court or by Officials

The following professionals in government, military, religion, charity, medicine, education, children’s organizations, entertainment, and business have been arrested or identified as perpetrators in abduction, human trafficking, sex trafficking, child slavery, or child sexual abuse.

