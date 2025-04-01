Hepatitis B Vaccine: Shot into newborns to "catch babies before they become prostitutes or heroin addicts"
"Proud to Be Suing Hospitals and Doctors That Inject Hep B Vaccines into Newborns Without Parental Consent. Hospitals and doctors across the nation: You are on notice."
Contents
Hep B Vaccine
Sources by Date
We’re Happy To Be Your Research Assistant
Context
Hep B Vaccine
Hepatitis B
The hepatitis B vaccine is a case study in agency capture. The target for this product was sex workers and intravenous drug users, and the rare pregnant mother who was hepatitis B positive. The problem was that CDC could not get the sex workers and intravenous drug users to take this product. The story would have ended there if pharma didn’t stand to earn billions through a wider mandate of this product. With those billions at stake, an argument was made that if all newborns were vaccinated (not just the tiny number whose mothers were hepatitis B positive) then we could catch these babies before they became prostitutes or heroin addicts. CDC’s advisory committee, stacked with individuals receiving funding from pharma, added it to the routine childhood schedule in 1995.
Among the 76 vaccine doses on the schedule, the CDC recommends that every infant born in the U.S. get their first dose of the Hep B vaccine on the day they are born… Hepatitis B is a liver disease caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV), which can range from a mild, short-term, acute illness lasting a few weeks to a serious, long-term, chronic infection. The virus is transmitted through bodily fluids, most often via intimate contact such as sex or sharing intravenous (IV) drug equipment. Being an IV drug user is the most common risk factor for the disease. Infected pregnant mothers can also pass the disease to their infants, but relatively few do — about 25,000 pregnant women per year, or 0.69%, have Hep B, and about 1,000 of them pass it to their babies, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The CDC says, “almost all children and older adults infected with acute HBV recover completely with no lasting liver damage.”
The safety studies that were done for the two different brands of Hepatitis B vaccine—Engerix-B and Recombivax HB—were so pathetic in terms of the duration of post-injection safety review as to render them utterly useless. Most people don’t believe me when I explain this to them, which is why I’m going to share the package inserts with the two vaccines with you right now.
If you are in a hospital, your baby is likely to be snatched away from you upon entry into the world, and subjected to all manner of empirical interventions aimed at damage control for all of his weaknesses and lurking dysfunctions – antibiotics in his eyes, vitamin K in his blood, a good scrubbing with some 1, 4-dioxane and formaldehyde-containing baby wash, and, since 1991, the Hepatitis B vaccine… According to the CDC, everyone needs it… Populations at risk are those having unprotected sex, using IV drugs (not most babies!), those transfused, or in blood contact with an infected party. Of adults infected, 90-95% clear the virus on their own, without intervention, according to my medical school textbook, Harrisons Principals of Internal Medicine.... Immune response to the vaccine, which is heralded as ‘proof of efficacy’, in fact had no statistical bearing on infectious outcomes. Only exposure to active maternal infection at birth correlated with future outcomes.
There was never any direct evidence that Day 1 medical procedure performed on millions of individual infants had a proper benefit-to-the-individual: risk-to-the-individual ratio. There still is none. The toxicity of aluminum hydroxide is per body-weight dose dependent. Yet studies of chronic illness in infants vaccinated on Day 1 vs Day 180 also do not exist.
The safety data on Recombivax HB, the hepatitis B vaccine for newborns, are sadly lacking, as the FDA approved the shot based on clinical trials performed on only 147 infants and children and followed for only five days. There are four hepatitis B vaccines, two of which are approved for infants; the second approved for infants is Engerix-B, and clinical safety data show infants and children were followed for only four days in these trials. Most infants are not at high risk for hepatitis B. It makes better financial and health sense to test mothers before birth and vaccinate only those infants born to mothers with an active or chronic hepatitis B infection, putting off vaccination in other infants until they are older. The current childhood vaccination schedule includes 19 potential doses of vaccines and one mRNA experimental injection by the time an infant is 6 months old. Many of these contain aluminum, which raises a child’s risk of persistent asthma in childhood.
Hospitalized preterm infants had a 170% higher incidence of apnea within 48 hours of receiving their routine 2-month vaccinations compared to unvaccinated babies, according to a new study.
The study… looked at the frequency and duration of apneic events in infants born at or before 33 weeks gestation… Apneic means not breathing… In this study of 223 infants, 107 were vaccinated, and 116 were unvaccinated. The vaccinated infants received the pneumococcal, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, polio, and haemophilus influenza vaccines—SEVEN INJECTIONS! The average gestational age was 27 weeks… The hep B vaccine given within hours of birth is pure insanity. The people in the CDC who approved the hep B jab for babies and the doctors who administer them should be given a psych evaluation to determine if they’re psychopathic or sociopathic. The only way a person can contract hep B is if they’re doing heroin and sharing needles or having unprotected sex.
Neonates, particularly preterm infants, face unique vulnerabilities due to their developing physiology and their low body weight. A recent randomized controlled trial by Greenberg et al. underscores the need for critical evaluation of vaccination practices in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs). This trial linked vaccinations to increased episodes of apnea (temporary cessation of breathing) in premature infants in the NICU, raising questions about the safety and timing of immunizations in this population. One vaccine in question is HepB, which carries a 250 mcg dose of aluminum hydroxide via injection on Day 1 of life.
A 12 year-old girl, without a relevant previous history, taking no drugs, developed a seizure attack followed by unconsciousness, and eventually died after three days of her third dose of hepatitis B vaccination. Autopsy study revealed cerebral edema with congestion and herniation and diffuse interstitial type pneumonitis. There seem to be a straight forward time relationship between the third hepatitis B vaccine, the event of convulsion and the sudden death of the patient.
European Journal of Internal Medicine, 2008
In a review published on Dec. 26, 2023, in Vaccine, researchers found that non-live vaccines such as influenza, Covid-19, hepatitis B, and diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis (DTaP) tend to cause adverse nonspecific effects, increasing a person’s risks of all-cause mortality and infections from other diseases.
The hepatitis B virus is commonly spread through unprotected sex or intravenous drug use. Because newborns do not partake in these behaviors, some parents choose not to give the hep B vaccine to their baby directly after birth. Yet even when parents clearly decline the hep B vaccine for their newborn, sometimes hospital staff or doctors administer one anyway. If your newborn received a hep B vaccine at the hospital or doctor’s office without your consent, we want to hear about it.
Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN)
“HIV emerged shortly after the hepatitis B trials in the same cities where the hepatitis B trials were conducted”
Certain vaccines and blood products (e.g., for hemophiliacs) required either chimpanzee plasma or kidney cells, partly because it made them much more affordable, and partly because no viable alternative existed (e.g., the early hepatitis B vaccines were made by repeatedly exchanging blood between humans and monkeys to develop antibodies). Many of these were contaminated with Simian Immunodeficiency Virus (SIV), the virus most closely related to HIV. In turn, many noticed a strong correlation between these products and AIDS. For example, vaccination campaigns mirrored its spread in Africa, Haiti, and New York (and the London Times even wrote an article about it). Likewise, I had a colleague who knew a few of the participants in the original hepatitis B vaccine trials. He shared that the trial was done in a very hush-hush manner, which made his friends suspicious that they were being monitored for an undisclosed side effect and that the gay community was chosen for the initial test of the vaccine since they were less likely to have family members who would complain about any adverse effects. One of the most interesting discoveries they made was that HIV emerged shortly after the hepatitis B trials in the same cities where the Hepatitis B trials were conducted. For those interested in learning more, this more detailed video is the most compelling summary I have found of this entire disaster (and is discussed further here on Twitter and in this Substack article). Note: while these contaminated vaccines caused problems, a case can also be made that a significant amount of the issues ascribed to AIDS came from other sources (e.g., the original HIV medications were extremely toxic and destroyed the immune system).
Sources by Date
Aug 14, 2025 — Policy on HepB Vaccines Used on Day 1 of Life in US Is Not Based on Evidence of Protection Against HepB Viral Infection: ACIP has no reason to expect that Dose 1 in the series is beneficial to anything other than onboarding parents to the vaccine program. — James Lyons-Weiler PhD link
Jul 7, 2025 — Hep. B Vaccines and Global Depopulation: Kennedy, Autism and MAHA; “In several scientific peer-reviewed articles, Dr. Horowitz tracked the origin of the AIDS pandemic to hepatitis B vaccines given to gay men in NYC, Blacks in central Africa, and Willowbrook State School mentally retarded children.” — Dr. Leonard G. Horowitz link
Jul 2, 2025 — Morning Coffee - July 2, 2025 Edition: “Understanding the Risks: What Are the Potential Dangers of Vaccines Like Hepatitis B? Explore scientific and public health debates surrounding vaccine safety, with a focus on the Hepatitis B vaccine and its risk-benefit analysis.” — Dr. Sherri Tenpenny video
Jul 1, 2025 Did the CDC Bury a Hep B–Autism Link?: The 1,135% Claim: What We Know, What We Don’t, and What Needs to Happen Next — Dr. Gator link
May 15, 2025 — Hep B Vaccines Come With High Risk, Little Benefit — Why Does CDC Recommend Them for Every Newborn? "Among the 76 vaccine doses on the schedule, the CDC recommends that every infant born in the U.S. get their first dose of the Hep B vaccine on the day they are born… Hepatitis B is a liver disease caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV), which can range from a mild, short-term, acute illness lasting a few weeks to a serious, long-term, chronic infection.
The virus is transmitted through bodily fluids, most often via intimate contact such as sex or sharing intravenous (IV) drug equipment. Being an IV drug user is the most common risk factor for the disease. Infected pregnant mothers can also pass the disease to their infants, but relatively few do — about 25,000 pregnant women per year, or 0.69%, have Hep B, and about 1,000 of them pass it to their babies, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The CDC says, “almost all children and older adults infected with acute HBV recover completely with no lasting liver damage.”— Brenda Baletti PhD, Children’s Health Defense link
Apr 20, 2025 — News Nation: Jillian Michaels reveals phony HepB safety monitoring; “News Nation’s Connell McShane’s whole purpose seemed to be to get Michaels to agree with him that vaccines don’t cause autism. Instead she educated him on the phony surveillance just on the HepB vaccine.” — Anne Dachel link
Apr 17, 2025 — Mom, Teen Sue School That Refused to Grant Hep B Vaccine Medical Exemption; A mother and her teenage daughter are suing a New York school district for denying the teen a medical exemption for the third Hepatitis B shot after seven different doctors and medical practitioners said the teen shouldn’t get the vaccine due to her serious medical conditions. Children’s Health Defense is funding the suit. — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children's Health Defense link
Apr 14, 2025 — Hep B vaccine safety studies don't exist: And yet the vaccine is given to millions of infants every day — J.B. Handley link
Apr 2, 2025 — Childhood Vaccine Injuries - Ori's Story; “At two months my son received his HepB vax… He screamed after the injection and during the 15 minute (just in case of reaction?) waiting period after the shot. Just before we left he became quiet. We were literally 30 seconds outside the centre when Ori flopped and passed out in my arms. We raced back into the surgery in a panic and got the attention of the administering nurse. My son was just starting to come around and she totally dismissed our concerns saying ‘Don't worry, that's normal. Look he's coming around. He'll be fine.’ Looking back at her statement I think to myself 'Wow. Normal? Unconsciousness?’”— Dr. William Makis MD link
Mar 30, 2025 — Hep-B Vaccine – Engerix-B: What To Know — Children’s Health Defense 13-min video
Jan 21, 2025 — Treating Hepatitis B Naturally: A TCM Doctor’s Recovery With Sprouts: Red cabbage sprouts and broccoli sprouts are cruciferous vegetables rich in a variety of plant-based compounds with antiviral and anticancer properties. — Rena Gao & JoJo Novaes, The Epoch Times link
Jan 14, 2025 — Vaccines Pose Small Breathing Risk to Premature Babies, Trial Shows: Apnea is more common in hospitalized preterm infants after routine vaccinations. [Apnea is a temporary cessation of breathing.] — Cara Michelle Miller, The Epoch Times link
Jan 10, 2025 — Experts Raise Questions About SIDS After Study Shows Vaccinating Preterm Babies Greatly Increases Risk of Apnea: Hospitalized preterm infants had a 170% higher incidence of apnea within 48 hours of receiving their routine 2-month vaccinations compared to unvaccinated babies, according to a new study. — Michael Nevradakis, Children’s Health Defense link
Jan 7, 2025 — Trust the Science? Faulty Study Analysis; “The study, titled Apnea After 2-Month Vaccinations in Hospitalized Preterm Infants, looked at the frequency and duration of apneic events in infants born at or before 33 weeks gestation… Apneic means not breathing… In this study of 223 infants, 107 were vaccinated, and 116 were unvaccinated. The vaccinated infants received the pneumococcal, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, polio, and haemophilus influenza vaccines—SEVEN INJECTIONS! The average gestational age was 27 weeks… The only way a person can contract hep B is if they’re doing heroin and sharing needles or having unprotected sex.” — The Truth Expedition link
Jan 7, 2025 — Protecting Neonates: Evaluating Apnea Risks and Aluminum Exposure in NICU Immunizations; Infants must breathe to live. Dr. McCullough points to SIDS as a likely result of vaccine-induced apnea.; “There’s an expression in toxicology: The dose makes the poison. To which, a few years back, I added: Body weight makes the poison. That’s why FDA limits aluminum exposure in people with renal dysfunction to 4-5 mcg: ‘Research indicates that patients with impaired kidney function, including premature neonates, who receive parenteral levels of aluminum at greater than 4 to 5 [micro]g/kg/day accumulate aluminum at levels associated with central nervous system and bone toxicity. Tissue loading may occur at even lower rates of administration.‘ Neonates, particularly preterm infants, face unique vulnerabilities due to their developing physiology and their low body weight. A recent randomized controlled trial by Greenberg et al…. linked vaccinations to increased episodes of apnea (temporary cessation of breathing) in premature infants in the NICU, raising questions about the safety and timing of immunizations in this population.” — James Lyons-Weiler PhD link
Nov 18, 2024 — RFK Jr – Autism and Hepatitis B Vaccine within 30 days — Dr. William Makis MD 4-min video
Sep 21, 2024 — Proud to Be Suing Hospitals and Doctors That Inject Hep B Vaccines Into Newborns Without Parental Consent; Hospitals and doctors across the nation: You are on notice. — Aaron Siri link
Sep 19, 2024 — Stop Hep B Vaccination Without Consent — Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) link
Aug 28, 2024 — WHO's private concerns over AIDS and chimpanzee-plasma derived vaccines they later liquidated in Africa — Fact Mission link
Aug 12, 2024 — Routine Infant Hepatitis B Vaccination Fails to Protect Into Young Adulthood: Parents Should Not Expect a Long-Term Benefit — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link
Jul 14, 2024 — Childhood Vaccine Injury – 2 month old Berit “Bear” died 2 days after multiple vaccines (DTaP, Hep. B, IPV, Hib, Pneumo Conjugate 13, and Rotavirus vaccines) — Dr. William Makis MD link
Jul 13, 2024 — 2 Month Old Brooks Ryker State Died Suddenly 4 Days after Vaccination — Dr. William Makis MD link
Jun 19, 2024 — Adverse Outcomes Are Increased with Exposure to Added Combinations of Infant Vaccines; “This study evaluates 1,542,076 vaccine combinations administered to infants (less than 1 year of age at time of vaccination) between July 1st, 1991 and May 31st, 2011…. By examining all 7 combinations of 3 vaccines (HepB, PNC, and Rota) in context of the base and widely administered set of 3 others (DTaP, HIB, and IPV) we describe contextually relevant diseases pertaining to development, respiratory, and suspected infectious disease. We additionally go on to describe adverse outcome frequency trends… the greater the number of vaccines in the combination yields an exponentially greater number of disease diagnoses.” — Karl Jablonowski & Brian Hooker, International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research link
Jun 12, 2024 — What You’re Not Being Told About the Hepatitis B Vaccine — The Vigilant Fox link and 1-hr video
Apr 23, 2024 — 6 Month Old Liam Received 5 Vaccines (HepB, DTaP, Polio, Rotavirus, Pneumococcal) and Died within Hours of Vaccination — Dr. William Makis MD link
Jan 8, 2024 — Vaccines Could Affect Mortality and Risks of Other Diseases: Study; “In a review published on Dec. 26, 2023, in Vaccine, researchers found that non-live vaccines such as influenza, Covid-19, hepatitis B, and DTaP tend to cause adverse nonspecific effects, increasing a person’s risks of all-cause mortality and infections from other diseases” — Marina Zhang, The Epoch Times link
Dec 10, 2023 — ‘Perfectly Healthy’ 15-Month-Old Girl Dies Two Days After Routine Vaccination — John-Michael Dumais, Children’s Health Defense link
Dec 7, 2023 — Hep B Vaccine at birth Utterly Destroyed Our Twin Boys; “‘Perfect’ and ‘healthy’ at birth, this couple’s twin boys were vaccinated for Hepatitis B with the recommended dose for adolescents, even though they remember explicitly declining this particular immunization and have that decision written on their medical records. Then, the seizures began.” — Children’s Health Defense 21-min video
Sep 9, 2023 — Autopsy Confirms Infant Died From Over-Vaccination; Maine Mom, RN, Paid Ultimate Price Trusting Her Doctors; “A toxicology report shows that a new mom in Maine was right. Her baby, Sawyer, died when he was just eight weeks and six days old, just 34 hours after being vaccinated.” — Jennifer Margulis link
Feb 28, 2023 — Safety Data for Hep B Vax for Newborns Exposed — Dr. Joseph Mercola link
Jan 15, 2014 — A Mother’s Decision: The First Shot, Hepatitis B — Dr. Kelly Brogan MD, GreenMedInfo (Waking Times) link
Aug 10, 2012 — Hep-B Vaccinations for Newborns are Crimes Against Infants — Paul Fassa, Waking Times link
Jan 1, 2011 — There are no randomized controlled trials that assessed the effects of hepatitis B vaccine during pregnancy for preventing infant infection. — GreenMedInfo link
Jan 1, 2010 — Male newborns vaccinated with hepatitis B prior to 1999 had a 3-fold higher risk for parentally reported autism. — GreenMedInfo link
July 2008 — Status epilepticus and lymphocytic pneumonitis following hepatitis B vaccination; “A 12 year-old girl, without a relevant previous history, taking no drugs, developed a seizure attack followed by unconsciousness, and eventually died after three days of her third dose of hepatitis B (HB) vaccination. Autopsy study revealed cerebral edema with congestion and herniation and diffuse interstitial type pneumonitis. There seem to be a straight forward time relationship between the third HB vaccine, the event of convulsion and the sudden death of the patient.” — Jozelio Freire de Carvalho & Yehuda Shoenfeld, European Journal of Internal Medicine link
We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant
If you’re a provider, Wellness Resource Center can be your assistant for as little as $20 per month. We make thousands of resources instantly accessible with precisely organized libraries. Our site isn’t intended to replace the excellent books, articles, and videos available to all of us, but rather to make them more accessible when you need them.
Due to years of fulltime research, we’ve been able to bring together multiple perspectives, provide context, and make wonderful resources easier to find when you need them.
You can get a sense for the scope and quality of materials by reviewing our Newsletter Archive and by taking a look at the scope and organization of the Health & Wellness Education library. (Membership provides unlimited access to all the other libraries as well: Anatomy & Physiology, Breath & Pranayama, Meditation & Mindfulness, Sound & Mantras, Yoga Teaching Methodology, Energy & Subtle Body, and more.)
Since 2011, we’ve spent more than 10,000 hours cultivating and compiling excellent resources, and we continue to research full-time every day. Search engines and AI have their place, but we know from personal experience that they’re inadequate on their own as they’re designed to meet corporate and technical agendas. Providers need reliable sourcing, not limited perspectives mixed with propaganda, delivered out of context, or offered with hidden motives.
We consult hundreds of reference materials for each subject, organizing the curations into “lessons.” Each lesson is organized with jump-to links for quickly getting to what you need. A defined scope stated in the lesson overview gives you the flexibility to efficiently choose what best serves your particular need in the moment.
Context
The subject matter above is an excerpt from Reports by Vaccine Type.
This article is part of a vast resource curation centered on vaccines. See here for the entire curation, or select links below to focus on an individual subject.
Pharma’s Cash Cow: Child Vaccine Schedule + Liability Protection
Gardasil, HPV (HPV = Human Papillomavirus; Cervical Cancer)
Hep B (Hepatitis B)
RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus)
MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella)
DTaP, DTP, DPT, Tdap (Diptheria, Tetanus, Pertussis /Whooping Cough)
Polio (IPV = Inactivated Polio Vaccine, OPV = Oral Poliovirus Vaccine)
Chickenpox, Shingles (Varicella, Herpes Zoster)
Flu (Influenza)
Pneumonia, PCV, PPSV, Hib, Meningitis, Rotavirus (Pneumonia, Pneumococcal Conjugae, Streptococcus Pneumoniae, Invasive Pneumococcal Disease, Haemophilus Influenzae type B (Hib), Meningitis, Rotavirus)
Anthrax, Swine Flu, Mpox, Smallpox, TB, Other (H1N1 = Swine Flu)
Cancer Vaccines
Bird Flu (H5N1 = Influenza A virus subtype H5N1 = A/H5N1 = Avian Influenza)