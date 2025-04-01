The hepatitis B vaccine is a case study in agency capture. The target for this product was sex workers and intravenous drug users, and the rare pregnant mother who was hepatitis B positive. The problem was that CDC could not get the sex workers and intravenous drug users to take this product. The story would have ended there if pharma didn’t stand to earn billions through a wider mandate of this product. With those billions at stake, an argument was made that if all newborns were vaccinated (not just the tiny number whose mothers were hepatitis B positive) then we could catch these babies before they became prostitutes or heroin addicts. CDC’s advisory committee, stacked with individuals receiving funding from pharma, added it to the routine childhood schedule in 1995.

Aaron Siri

Among the 76 vaccine doses on the schedule, the CDC recommends that every infant born in the U.S. get their first dose of the Hep B vaccine on the day they are born… Hepatitis B is a liver disease caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV), which can range from a mild, short-term, acute illness lasting a few weeks to a serious, long-term, chronic infection. The virus is transmitted through bodily fluids, most often via intimate contact such as sex or sharing intravenous (IV) drug equipment. Being an IV drug user is the most common risk factor for the disease. Infected pregnant mothers can also pass the disease to their infants, but relatively few do — about 25,000 pregnant women per year, or 0.69%, have Hep B, and about 1,000 of them pass it to their babies, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The CDC says, “almost all children and older adults infected with acute HBV recover completely with no lasting liver damage.”

Brenda Baletti PhD

The safety studies that were done for the two different brands of Hepatitis B vaccine—Engerix-B and Recombivax HB—were so pathetic in terms of the duration of post-injection safety review as to render them utterly useless. Most people don’t believe me when I explain this to them, which is why I’m going to share the package inserts with the two vaccines with you right now.

J.B. Handley

If you are in a hospital, your baby is likely to be snatched away from you upon entry into the world, and subjected to all manner of empirical interventions aimed at damage control for all of his weaknesses and lurking dysfunctions – antibiotics in his eyes, vitamin K in his blood, a good scrubbing with some 1, 4-dioxane and formaldehyde-containing baby wash, and, since 1991, the Hepatitis B vaccine… According to the CDC, everyone needs it… Populations at risk are those having unprotected sex, using IV drugs (not most babies!), those transfused, or in blood contact with an infected party. Of adults infected, 90-95% clear the virus on their own, without intervention, according to my medical school textbook, Harrisons Principals of Internal Medicine.... Immune response to the vaccine, which is heralded as ‘proof of efficacy’, in fact had no statistical bearing on infectious outcomes. Only exposure to active maternal infection at birth correlated with future outcomes.

Dr. Kelly Brogan MD

There was never any direct evidence that Day 1 medical procedure performed on millions of individual infants had a proper benefit-to-the-individual: risk-to-the-individual ratio. There still is none. The toxicity of aluminum hydroxide is per body-weight dose dependent. Yet studies of chronic illness in infants vaccinated on Day 1 vs Day 180 also do not exist.

James Lyons-Weiler PhD

The safety data on Recombivax HB, the hepatitis B vaccine for newborns, are sadly lacking, as the FDA approved the shot based on clinical trials performed on only 147 infants and children and followed for only five days. There are four hepatitis B vaccines, two of which are approved for infants; the second approved for infants is Engerix-B, and clinical safety data show infants and children were followed for only four days in these trials. Most infants are not at high risk for hepatitis B. It makes better financial and health sense to test mothers before birth and vaccinate only those infants born to mothers with an active or chronic hepatitis B infection, putting off vaccination in other infants until they are older. The current childhood vaccination schedule includes 19 potential doses of vaccines and one mRNA experimental injection by the time an infant is 6 months old. Many of these contain aluminum, which raises a child’s risk of persistent asthma in childhood.

Dr. Joseph Mercola

Hospitalized preterm infants had a 170% higher incidence of apnea within 48 hours of receiving their routine 2-month vaccinations compared to unvaccinated babies, according to a new study.

Children’s Health Defense

The study… looked at the frequency and duration of apneic events in infants born at or before 33 weeks gestation… Apneic means not breathing… In this study of 223 infants, 107 were vaccinated, and 116 were unvaccinated. The vaccinated infants received the pneumococcal, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, polio, and haemophilus influenza vaccines—SEVEN INJECTIONS! The average gestational age was 27 weeks… The hep B vaccine given within hours of birth is pure insanity. The people in the CDC who approved the hep B jab for babies and the doctors who administer them should be given a psych evaluation to determine if they’re psychopathic or sociopathic. The only way a person can contract hep B is if they’re doing heroin and sharing needles or having unprotected sex.

The Truth Expedition

Neonates, particularly preterm infants, face unique vulnerabilities due to their developing physiology and their low body weight. A recent randomized controlled trial by Greenberg et al. underscores the need for critical evaluation of vaccination practices in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs). This trial linked vaccinations to increased episodes of apnea (temporary cessation of breathing) in premature infants in the NICU, raising questions about the safety and timing of immunizations in this population. One vaccine in question is HepB, which carries a 250 mcg dose of aluminum hydroxide via injection on Day 1 of life.

James Lyons-Weiler PhD

A 12 year-old girl, without a relevant previous history, taking no drugs, developed a seizure attack followed by unconsciousness, and eventually died after three days of her third dose of hepatitis B vaccination. Autopsy study revealed cerebral edema with congestion and herniation and diffuse interstitial type pneumonitis. There seem to be a straight forward time relationship between the third hepatitis B vaccine, the event of convulsion and the sudden death of the patient.

European Journal of Internal Medicine, 2008

In a review published on Dec. 26, 2023, in Vaccine, researchers found that non-live vaccines such as influenza, Covid-19, hepatitis B, and diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis (DTaP) tend to cause adverse nonspecific effects, increasing a person’s risks of all-cause mortality and infections from other diseases.

The Epoch Times

The hepatitis B virus is commonly spread through unprotected sex or intravenous drug use. Because newborns do not partake in these behaviors, some parents choose not to give the hep B vaccine to their baby directly after birth. Yet even when parents clearly decline the hep B vaccine for their newborn, sometimes hospital staff or doctors administer one anyway. If your newborn received a hep B vaccine at the hospital or doctor’s office without your consent, we want to hear about it.

Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN)

“HIV emerged shortly after the hepatitis B trials in the same cities where the hepatitis B trials were conducted”

Certain vaccines and blood products (e.g., for hemophiliacs) required either chimpanzee plasma or kidney cells, partly because it made them much more affordable, and partly because no viable alternative existed (e.g., the early hepatitis B vaccines were made by repeatedly exchanging blood between humans and monkeys to develop antibodies). Many of these were contaminated with Simian Immunodeficiency Virus (SIV), the virus most closely related to HIV. In turn, many noticed a strong correlation between these products and AIDS. For example, vaccination campaigns mirrored its spread in Africa, Haiti, and New York (and the London Times even wrote an article about it). Likewise, I had a colleague who knew a few of the participants in the original hepatitis B vaccine trials. He shared that the trial was done in a very hush-hush manner, which made his friends suspicious that they were being monitored for an undisclosed side effect and that the gay community was chosen for the initial test of the vaccine since they were less likely to have family members who would complain about any adverse effects. One of the most interesting discoveries they made was that HIV emerged shortly after the hepatitis B trials in the same cities where the Hepatitis B trials were conducted. For those interested in learning more, this more detailed video is the most compelling summary I have found of this entire disaster (and is discussed further here on Twitter and in this Substack article). Note: while these contaminated vaccines caused problems, a case can also be made that a significant amount of the issues ascribed to AIDS came from other sources (e.g., the original HIV medications were extremely toxic and destroyed the immune system).

A Midwestern Doctor