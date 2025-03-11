Contents

One of the types of drugs sold for weight loss is a group called GLP-1 RAs. This group has been prescribed for diabetes, and includes semaglutide (Ozempic).

Weight loss drugs include Adipex, Alli, Bupropion, Amphetmine, Atti-Plex, Benzphetamine, Bontril PDM, Chorionic Gonadotripin (hcg), Cimetidine, Contrave, Desvenlafxine, Diethylpropion, Dulaglutide, Evekeo, Fenfluramine, GLP-1 RAs, Imcivree, Liraglutide, Lomaira, Methamphetamine, Methylphenidate, Mounjaro, Orlistat, Ozempic, Phendimetrazine, Phentermine, Pregnyl, Qsymia, Saxenda, Semaglutide, Setmelanotide, Tirzepatide, Topiramate, Trulicity, Wegovy, Xenical, and Zepbound. [source and source and source]

GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) RAs (receptor agonists) "are a group of drugs used to treat type 2 diabetes... GLP-1 RAs are classified as short-acting or long-acting, depending on how long they work in your body." [source]

GLP-1 RAs include Adylyxin, Bydureon, Byetta, Dulaglutide, Exenatide, Liraglutide, Mounjaro, Ozempic, Saxenda, Semaglutide, Tirzepatide, Trulicity, and Victoza [source and source]

A few weeks ago I published an article entitled `The Scary, Startling Truth about `wonder drugs’ semaglutide and tirzepatide’. In the old days, I’d have published the article in one of the major national newspapers and done numerous TV and radio interviews about it. People would have been made aware of the risks with these drugs. I was regarded as one of the world’s leading experts on iatrogenesis (doctor-induced disease). But today, of course, I am banned from all corporate media and, it seems, no one else dares take on Big Pharma and the medical establishment. Today, I read that the death of a 58-year-old nurse had been linked to another of the weight loss drugs approved for use on the NHS. The healthy nurse took two low-dose injections of tirzepatide and two weeks later she was dead. She died from multiple organ failure, septic shock and pancreatitis. – Dr. Vernon Coleman, Nov 13, 2024

Evidence of Harm

The Business of Securing Customers

In early 2023, a private conference attended by heads of the pharmaceutical industry and large investors hosted the head of the FDA as its keynote speaker. That conference promised that anti-obesity drugs and Alzheimer’s drugs would be the most profitable investment opportunities in the years to come. Since that time, the FDA has taken numerous questionable actions to push these drugs on the populace. The most popular anti-obesity drug is Ozempic. In the last two years, we’ve seen a relentless push for it to be given to everyone (including children) which has involved a number of shockingly appalling marketing tactics. Remarkably, the stampede for Ozempic is almost identical to what happened with fen-phen, a wildly popular weight loss drug that was eventually pulled from the market due to it frequently causing severe heart and lung issues. Like fen-phen, the weight loss from Ozempic is temporary and disappears once the drug is stopped (requiring the patient to become a permanent customer). Worse still, Ozempic has a variety of common and severe side effects due to it paralyzing the digestive tract. In this article, we will review the common causes of obesity (including many which are rarely if ever discussed) and our preferred methods for safely and effectively losing weight. – Aug 25, 2024

Failed Health Outcomes — The U.S. spends nearly twice the per-capita amount on healthcare than the next highest spender, yet Americans are the most chronically ill, and rank 48th in life expectancy, among other countries. In addition, medical misdiagnosis causes permanent harm and death to 795,000 people every year. Verifiably Corrupt— Establishment medicine as a system* is verifiably corrupt, serving the interests of industry — not health. (*Obviously, not every individual working in establishment medicine is unethical. Rather, the system that educated / indoctrinated them, and that sets policy, hires, pays, and promotes them is verifiably corrupted.) Big Pharma & Biotech : Immoral Business Model — Corporations, by design, are beholden to profit above all else, acting as powerful entities that are “essentially psychopathic and without conscience.” Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are the utmost example of corporate psychopathy, demonstrating inhumanity in response to human suffering. Regulatory & Professional Betrayal— Government agencies entrusted to regulate the field of medicine fail to do so. The majority of influential professional organizations such as the American Medical Association are corrupted by industry. Not Evidence/Science-Based — The bulk of establishment medicine’s standard of care is not based on unbiased, reproducible science. (We prove it here.) Harms by Drug or Test— Establishment medicine providers routinely utilize diagnostic testing and “treatments” that cause harm (“adverse”, “side” effects). Get verifiable evidence of the harms, organized by drug, treatment, or test (mammograms, CT scans, antibiotics, statins, benzos, etc). Failed Philosophy & Strategies — Allopathic medicine (also called conventional medicine, Western medicine, and Rockefeller medicine) was created to exploit the profit potential of drug patents. Born from a compromised report published in 1910, this system does not acknowledge the conditions under which the human body creates health, nor does it seek to identify and resolve the root causes of illness. On the contrary, it suppresses symptoms with drugs, creating more symptoms and distracting efforts from true healing. Diagnosis is disconnected from the wisdom inherent in the purpose and message of symptoms.

