Ozempic & Similar Weight Loss Drugs Cause Kidney Failure, Pancreatitis, Thyroid Cancer, Gallbladder Issues, Depression, Severe Stomach Problems, Bone & Muscle Loss, Blindness, and Death
“Ozempic, similar weight loss drugs linked to 162 deaths in U.S.” Get an organized curation of research and reports, with quick links to verify sources.
One of the types of drugs sold for weight loss is a group called GLP-1 RAs. This group has been prescribed for diabetes, and includes semaglutide (Ozempic).
Weight loss drugs include Adipex, Alli, Bupropion, Amphetmine, Atti-Plex, Benzphetamine, Bontril PDM, Chorionic Gonadotripin (hcg), Cimetidine, Contrave, Desvenlafxine, Diethylpropion, Dulaglutide, Evekeo, Fenfluramine, GLP-1 RAs, Imcivree, Liraglutide, Lomaira, Methamphetamine, Methylphenidate, Mounjaro, Orlistat, Ozempic, Phendimetrazine, Phentermine, Pregnyl, Qsymia, Saxenda, Semaglutide, Setmelanotide, Tirzepatide, Topiramate, Trulicity, Wegovy, Xenical, and Zepbound. [source and source and source]
GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) RAs (receptor agonists) "are a group of drugs used to treat type 2 diabetes... GLP-1 RAs are classified as short-acting or long-acting, depending on how long they work in your body." [source]
GLP-1 RAs include Adylyxin, Bydureon, Byetta, Dulaglutide, Exenatide, Liraglutide, Mounjaro, Ozempic, Saxenda, Semaglutide, Tirzepatide, Trulicity, and Victoza [source and source]
A few weeks ago I published an article entitled `The Scary, Startling Truth about `wonder drugs’ semaglutide and tirzepatide’. In the old days, I’d have published the article in one of the major national newspapers and done numerous TV and radio interviews about it. People would have been made aware of the risks with these drugs. I was regarded as one of the world’s leading experts on iatrogenesis (doctor-induced disease). But today, of course, I am banned from all corporate media and, it seems, no one else dares take on Big Pharma and the medical establishment. Today, I read that the death of a 58-year-old nurse had been linked to another of the weight loss drugs approved for use on the NHS. The healthy nurse took two low-dose injections of tirzepatide and two weeks later she was dead. She died from multiple organ failure, septic shock and pancreatitis.
Evidence of Harm
“Ozempic, Similar Weight Loss Drugs Linked to 162 Deaths in U.S.” — “According to data from the FDA’s Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS), reports linked to weight loss drugs like Ozempic… increased by 40% in six months.” See also: Novo Nordisk CEO warns of deaths linked to compounded semaglutide: “The head of the company that makes the diabetes and obesity drugs Ozempic and Wegovy has warned that compounded versions of the active ingredient in those medications have now been linked to at least 100 hospitalizations and 10 deaths.” See also: FDA Has Linked More Than 100 Deaths to Ozempic, Wegovy and Similar Drugs: Report: “Death reports linked to Ozempic and similar drugs indicate users suffered from intestinal masses, stomach paralysis, pancreatic cancer and seizures.” See also: Eli Lilly’s Weight Loss Drug Contributed to Nurse’s Death: “A 58-year-old Scottish nurse died after taking two doses of the weight-loss drug Mounjaro, recently approved by the NHS, BBC reported. Susan McGowan’s death certificate lists multiple organ failure, septic shock and pancreatitis as the immediate cause of death… the “use of prescribed tirzepatide,” the generic name for Mounjaro, is listed as a contributing factor.” See also: “Wegovy and Ozempic: Scientists raise alarm over potentially deadly side effect from celeb-favorite fat-loss drugs: “Researchers warn Wegovy and similar drugs can cause stomach issues. The drugs may enlarge a person’s intestines and lead to critical blockages.”
"Over 200 Cases of Suicidal Thoughts After Taking Weight Loss Drugs: New Analysis" — "Over half of the adverse event reports by the FDA describe suicidal thoughts arising soon after starting or ramping up doses of these injectable drugs." See also: EMA statement on ongoing review of GLP-1 receptor agonists: "The review was triggered by the Icelandic medicines agency following reports of suicidal thoughts and self-injury in people using liraglutide and semaglutide medicines. So far authorities have retrieved and are analysing about 150 reports of possible cases of self-injury and suicidal thoughts."
“Ozempic Side Effects Caused Gastritis, Gallbladder Injury and Uncontrollable Vomiting” — “Lawsuit indicates that Novo Nordisk fails to adequately disclose serious risks” See also: 55 Lawsuits Alleging Side Effects From Weight Loss Drugs Centralized in Single Litigation: “Plaintiffs claim they suffered from gastroparesis, a condition in which an individual’s stomach fails to properly empty, after taking drugs like Ozempic.” See also: Ozempic Causes Serious Health Issues, Class Action Claims; “Novo Nordisk failed to warn consumers its weight loss drug Ozempic can cause a number of serious health issues, including gastroparesis, a new class action lawsuit alleges.” See also: Patients Sue Over Alleged Stomach Paralysis Linked to Ozempic, Mounjaro (Sep 30, 2024); “Dana Filmore, a grandmother from Columbus, Ohio, is among thousands of plaintiffs filing a federal lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, alleging Ozempic and Mounjaro caused gastroparesis… Gastroparesis, a condition characterized by stomach paralysis that severely impacts digestion, caused Filmore, who turned to the medication to control her blood sugar to have persistent nausea and bowel issues. The lawsuit alleges that the drug manufacturers failed to adequately warn patients about the risks…The federal lawsuit is expected to go to trial in 2025.”
Ozempic & Similar Drugs Cause Depression, Kidney Failure, Pancreatitis, Thyroid Cancer, Gallbladder issues, Severe Stomach Problems, and Blindness — “A new study finds a concerning increase in risk of blindness with popular [Ozempic-like weight loss drugs]. The reported risk of blindness adds to the list of disclosed side effects from semaglutides including: depression, kidney failure, pancreatitis, thyroid cancer, gallbladder issues, severe stomach problems.” See also: Mapping the effectiveness and risks of GLP-1 receptor agonists; “Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonist (GLP-1RA) use… [had] an increased risk of gastrointestinal disorders, hypotension, syncope, arthritic disorders, nephrolithiasis, interstitial nephritis and drug-induced pancreatitis associated with GLP-1RA use compared to usual care.” See also: Ozempic Linked to 19 Adverse Health Events; “Research shows these drugs [GLP-1 receptor agonists like Ozempic and Wegovy] reduce seizures and substance addiction risks, but they increase the likelihood of 19 other health conditions, including fainting, kidney problems and pancreatic issues. Common side effects include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain, with potential risks of acute pancreatitis and thyroid cancer, making the trade-off dangerous for users. Ozempic’s manufacturer Novo Nordisk reported $40.6 billion in revenue, highlighting how the “magic pill” mentality and ultraprocessed food consumption create a profitable cycle for pharmaceutical companies and food manufacturers. Instead of relying on weight loss drugs, focus on optimizing cellular energy production through dietary changes, avoiding vegetable oils and supporting your gut and mitochondrial health.” See also: Why You Should Think Twice Before Taking Ozempic; “Who would trade a few pounds for muscle loss and thyroid cancer? The Ozempic fad is a dangerous trend linked to severe health risks you probably didn’t know about.” See also: Weight-Loss Drugs Linked to Increased Risk of 19 Health Conditions; “In a study published in Nature Medicine on Jan. 20, researchers… systematically evaluated health outcomes among roughly 2 million veterans with diabetes who were taking the popular weight-loss medications… for about 3.5 years.” See also: TOXIC & EXTREMELY DANGEROUS Diabetes/ Weight Loss Drugs: Ozempic, Wegovy, Rybelsus, Mounjaro, and more; “If you value your life, stay away from these shiny poisons.”
Up to a Third of the Weight Lost From these Drugs Was Muscle & Bone Mass — “In clinical trials of people with obesity, these drugs lead to a weight loss of up to 20% body weight in some instances… Research shows that up to one-third of this weight loss is… ‘non-fat mass’ — this includes muscle and bone mass.”
“Ozempic Could Pose Deadly Risk to Cancer Patients, Experts Warn” — “The injections ‘detrimentally affect’ how the body responds to chemotherapy and immunotherapy… Patients on the jabs — collectively known as glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, or GLP-1s — were less likely to be totally clear of cancer after treatment and more at risk of tumours returning.”
“Ozempic Users Are Going Blind” — “Experts have sounded the alarm about blockbuster weight loss drugs like Ozempic leaving users blind. Several studies have linked the shots to conditions that cause inflammation and block blood flow to the eye, causing severe and sometimes permanent vision loss. Researchers have detailed nine new reports of US patients who went blind after taking semaglutide or tirzepatide, the active ingredients in Ozempic and Mounjaro, respectively.” See also: Study Links Ozempic to Blindness, Adding to Growing List of Side Effects; “Diabetes patients who took Ozempic were more than twice as likely to develop an eye condition that causes vision loss than patients using a different diabetes drug, according to a new study.” See also: Ozempic’s Hidden Risk Could Leave You in the Dark; “A new review links popular weight loss drugs to sudden blindness.” See also: Study Finds Link Between Popular Weight-Loss Drug and Rare ‘Eye Stroke’; “A potential… increase in the risk of a rare eye condition that is sometimes called ‘eye stroke’ was found in patients with Type 2 diabetes who use semaglutide, also used for weight loss, new research finds.” See also: Reports of Blindness After Popular Weight Loss Injections; “Sudden vision loss and blindness due to block of blood flow to the eyes are the latest in a litany of alarming serious side effects that have surfaced after more widespread use of the popular weight loss injections, which previously include an increased risk of thyroid cancers, pancreatitis, gastroparesis or stomach paralysis, kidney problems, arthritic disorders, and more.”
“The Biggest Drug Fraud in History” — “On track to be the most profitable medication ever in human history, Ozempic and other weight loss drugs, designed to be taken for life, carry serious side effects… Ozempic, a diabetes drug now used for weight loss, is part of a massive fraud that could harm millions, especially children, by treating obesity without addressing its root causes. The obesity epidemic is driven in part by ultra-processed foods designed to override natural satiety mechanisms, not by a lack of weight loss drugs like Ozempic. The Treat and Reduce Obesity Act could mandate government coverage for obesity medications for 74% of Americans, costing over $3 trillion annually without addressing underlying health issues. Ozempic’s maker, Novo Nordisk, has become a top lobbying spender in the U.S., pushing for expanded drug coverage while downplaying significant side effects like muscle loss, suicidal thoughts and increased cancer risk. Naturally increasing GLP-1 levels through gut bacteria like Akkermansia muciniphila offers an alternative to Ozempic, promoting overall gut health without the risks associated with long-term pharmaceutical use.” See also: Weight regain and cardiometabolic effects after withdrawal of semaglutide: The STEP 1 trial extension; [Randomized control trial, 2022] “One year after withdrawal of once-weekly subcutaneous semaglutide 2.4 mg and lifestyle intervention, participants regained two-thirds of their prior weight loss, with similar changes in cardiometabolic variables.”
People are Dying from their Prescription Drugs. Without Education or Motivation to Use Safe, Evidence-Based Approaches for Weight & Dietary Health, Establishment Doctors Prescribe Drugs with Horrific and Deadly Side Effects. — “The FDA’s Adverse Events Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard shows that since 2018, the agency has received 16,854 reports of adverse events from patients taking Ozempic. Of these, 108 were reports of suicidal ideation, nine were suicide attempts, and six were completed suicides.” See also: ‘I just feel like killing myself’, ‘If I knew what the side effects were I would have never gone on it’
A Medical System with Doctors Who Praise & Prescribe Deadly Drugs Without Informed Consent — “‘I Had No Warning’ Plaintiff Says of Ozempic Drug Risks That Almost Cost Her Life… While GLP-1 drugs are praised by a number of doctors improving health outcomes, particularly for obese and diabetic patients, some patients are grappling with severe health complications from side effects they say they were never warned about. Gantt’s lawyer argues that the manufacturer should have devoted more resources to ensuring informed consent, which is essential to patient-centered care and safety… The lawsuit, the latest in a growing wave of lawsuits against the pharmaceutical giant, emphasizes the risks of failure to provide adequate informed consent, claiming that the labels for the popular weight loss drugs do not sufficiently warn patients and doctors about potential side effects, such as gastroparesis (stomach paralysis) and bowel obstruction—both of which are serious, potentially life-threatening conditions.” See also: ‘Skinny jabs’: how uninformed consent has delivered a false promise; “Users of these GLP-1 agonists are not given the necessary knowledge about the potential risks of these drugs, nor are they given information about alternatives, such as changes in how, what and when to eat, as well as to lifestyle habits, or how to address possible underlying emotional triggers and addictions, which makes it all but impossible to maintain weight loss naturally once they stop the medication. This means informed consent simply isn’t exercised—all of the sake of profit.”
In early 2023, a private conference attended by heads of the pharmaceutical industry and large investors hosted the head of the FDA as its keynote speaker. That conference promised that anti-obesity drugs and Alzheimer’s drugs would be the most profitable investment opportunities in the years to come. Since that time, the FDA has taken numerous questionable actions to push these drugs on the populace. The most popular anti-obesity drug is Ozempic. In the last two years, we’ve seen a relentless push for it to be given to everyone (including children) which has involved a number of shockingly appalling marketing tactics. Remarkably, the stampede for Ozempic is almost identical to what happened with fen-phen, a wildly popular weight loss drug that was eventually pulled from the market due to it frequently causing severe heart and lung issues. Like fen-phen, the weight loss from Ozempic is temporary and disappears once the drug is stopped (requiring the patient to become a permanent customer). Worse still, Ozempic has a variety of common and severe side effects due to it paralyzing the digestive tract. In this article, we will review the common causes of obesity (including many which are rarely if ever discussed) and our preferred methods for safely and effectively losing weight. – Aug 25, 2024
Context
