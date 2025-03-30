Contents

What It Says It Does

WHO (World Health Organization) — "Dedicated to the well-being of all people and guided by science, the WHO leads and champions global efforts to give everyone, everywhere an equal chance to live a healthy life." [source]

What It Actually Does

Financially Corrupted, the WHO Serves "Giant Corporate Interests and Diminishes the Human Rights of the General Public"

The financial corruption infecting the organization has made it subject to the influence of its private stakeholders, who create policy that enriches Big Pharma... The greed that drives Big Pharma has reached completely irrational heights. The coming biotech pandemic market, the new heart of our “public health” system, functions on fear, embodied by the creation of a global biosurveillance system allegedly meant to prevent ever-increasing pandemics, and manipulation, disseminated through mandates and information control. Ironically, while this system is being touted as a form of pandemic prevention, it potentially incentivizes gain-of-function research which enables the militaristic weaponization of natural diseases. Justifying speed over rigor and authority over freedom seem to be necessary prerequisites for business success in what is becoming the biotech pandemic market. Ironically, Big Pharma reached this point of near-demise as a result of its own desire for wealth and expansion, and its insistence that medical products must generate profits over positive health outcomes. This cultural mindset has led the world here, in a final faceoff between the globalized corporate capture of all “public health” institutions, and the truth — the most potent treatment for this corporate pandemic. Max Jones

WHO Corrupted by Industry

Questions have arisen about the rampant conflicts of interest in the JECFA (Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives) assessment panel on aspartame because at least 6 out of the 13 panel members have ties to the industry trade group called International Life Sciences Institute, which was founded by a Coca-Cola executive and is heavily funded by the same soft drink industry and pharmaceutical companies. – The National Health Federation

Immense Corruption

Dr. Philippe Grandjean is a Danish scientist working in environmental medicine… Grandjean told me that after he began researching fluoride and its impacts on IQ, members of the Harvard University staff became concerned. “A professor from Harvard University came to my office and asked me to sign a statement that my work on fluoride had nothing to do with fluoridation. Since I didn’t sign this immediately, he went to my dean and had the dean sign a statement that he supported water fluoridation in accordance with the policy of the CDC.” Grandjean would later be told by “the leadership at Harvard” that his research on fluoride was “unwanted” and had never been approved by Harvard. “Because we couldn’t agree on my, what I would consider academic freedom, I left Harvard.” … He said he had been invited by the WHO to help develop a document on fluoride. Once he began gathering data, including animal data and epidemiological studies, changes were made to his draft. “They inserted changes in my draft indicating that fluoride could perhaps be toxic, but only at immense concentrations,” Grandjean said. “I protested and said that in accordance with the scientific documentation, it would be wrong to insert the word immense. And so WHO published a document, without my name because I’d asked to have my name stricken, but then they inserted some other colleague’s name as the author of the draft, which is, of course, erroneous. But that was what WHO felt was necessary in order to protect the interests of water fluoridation.” – Derrick Broze

"WHY are people ignoring the obvious, DOCUMENTED violations that the WHO and the UK government have committed?"

The World Health Organization has figured out how to pretend to adopt amendments without even conducting a vote at all. - James Roguski

"The Covid-19 pandemic was a litmus test for the WHO’s ability to manage a global health crisis, and by many accounts, it failed spectacularly"

The Covid-19 pandemic was a litmus test for the WHO’s ability to manage a global health crisis, and by many accounts, it failed spectacularly. This failure has led to growing calls for countries like Australia to reconsider their reliance on the WHO and reclaim their health sovereignty. The financial cost of maintaining the WHO is staggering. For the 2024-2025 biennium, the organization’s budget is set at $6.83 billion, with a significant portion allocated to health emergencies like Covid-19. However, only about 20% of this budget comes from... mandatory payments from member states based on their GDP—while the rest is made up of voluntary contributions from countries and other donors. This funding model leaves the WHO vulnerable to external political pressures and limits its ability to act independently or efficiently. The WHO’s reliance on voluntary contributions means that wealthier nations and private donors often dictate its priorities. This raises questions about whether the organisation is truly serving global health needs or merely catering to those who hold the purse strings... The financial burden of supporting such an organization—especially one that failed so dramatically during Covid-19—seems increasingly unjustifiable... Reclaiming health sovereignty does not mean abandoning international cooperation altogether—it means ensuring that such cooperation serves national interests rather than being dictated by an ineffective and costly global bureaucracy. We in Australia have been a leader in Integrative Health Care. We could lead the way. - Dr. Ian Brighthope

The Old System is Crumbling. It's Time to Focus on Rebuilding.

The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly. If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime. JamesRoguski.com ... JamesRoguski.substack.com/about ... JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive ... 310-619-3055. - James Roguski

"Louisiana Senate Passes Bill Declaring Global Entities Like WHO Will Have No Authority in Their State"

While some might argue that Louisiana would be obligated to enforce any provisions deemed by member states to be legally binding as a matter of international law, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled through five landmark cases that the federal government has no authority to commandeer state and local resources for its own purposes. - The Epoch Times

Regulatory & Professional Betrayal

As citizens of our countries, we’ve empowered and entrusted regulatory agencies to act on our behalf. While these organizations were specifically intended to be independent of industry, the evidence clearly shows that we’ve ceded our power to organizations that are, in fact, corrupted so thoroughly as to be no different from the corporate profiteers they’re beholden to.

Organizations that we’ve empowered with our money and allegiance include:

AHPRA — Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency AMA — American Medical Association CDC, ACIP & VAERS — U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention + Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices + Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System ECHA & REACH — European Chemicals Agency + REACH Regulation EPA — U.S. Environmental Protection Agency FDA — U.S. Food and Drug Administration FSA — U.K. Food Standards Agency FSMB, MCNZ— Federation of State Medical Boards + Medical Council of New Zealand FTC — U.S. Federal Trade Commission GMC — U.K. General Medical Council Health (Australia) — Department of Health and Aged Care + Science and Industry Technical Advisory Group HHS, CICP, NTP & DGAC — U.S. Department of Health and Human Services + Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program + National Toxicology Program + Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee MHRA — U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency NIH, ODS, DSHEA — U.S. National Institutes of Health + Office of Dietary Supplements + Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act NHS — National Health Service of England TGA, PBS, & PBAC — Therapeutic Goods Administration of Australia + Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme + Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee USDA — U.S. Department of Agriculture WHO — World Health Organization

To see evidence of what each of these “public servants” actually does, select links above or see here.

What to Do About It

By giving over our power to government agencies to act on our behalf, we the people are responsible for the actions of these agencies. As reams of evidence irrefutably show (below), these organizations are corrupt and do not protect the citizens and principled professionals who entrusted them.

Rather, they protect the corporations and powers that control them. Beyond just shirking their duty, these agencies enable and protect corporations that are "essentially psychopathic, being amoral and without conscience", thereby causing devastating harm to people and the planet.

In order to halt these harms and right the wrongs, we will need to know the truth about what these organizations have done. That's what this page offers: a curation of the evidence.

Taking our power back begins in how we choose food and medicine, for example. Reclaiming our collective power is possible by first refusing to support corrupt entities. And second, by creating collectives that retain human agency and responsibility without the same vulnerabilities that allowed these organizations to be "captured".

Context

This article is a subset of vast resource curations on the failure and corruption of establishment medicine, the food system, and other corrupt systems. See here for the entire curation on medicine, or select links below to focus on an individual subject.

Failed Health Outcomes — The U.S. spends nearly twice the per-capita amount on healthcare than the next highest spender, yet Americans are the most chronically ill, and rank 48th in life expectancy, among other countries. In addition, medical misdiagnosis causes permanent harm and death to 795,000 people every year. Verifiably Corrupt— Establishment medicine as a system* is verifiably corrupt, serving the interests of industry — not health. (*Obviously, not every individual working in establishment medicine is unethical. Rather, the system that educated / indoctrinated them, and that sets policy, hires, pays, and promotes them is verifiably corrupted.) Big Pharma & Biotech : Immoral Business Model — Corporations, by design, are beholden to profit above all else, acting as powerful entities that are “essentially psychopathic and without conscience.” Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are the utmost example of corporate psychopathy, demonstrating inhumanity in response to human suffering. Regulatory & Professional Betrayal— Government agencies entrusted to regulate the field of medicine fail to do so. The majority of influential professional organizations such as the American Medical Association are corrupted by industry. Not Evidence/Science-Based — The bulk of establishment medicine’s standard of care is not based on unbiased, reproducible science. (We prove it here.) Harms by Drug or Test— Establishment medicine providers routinely utilize diagnostic testing and “treatments” that cause harm (“adverse”, “side” effects). Get verifiable evidence of the harms, organized by drug, treatment, or test (mammograms, CT scans, antibiotics, statins, benzos, etc). Failed Philosophy & Strategies — Allopathic medicine (also called conventional medicine, Western medicine, and Rockefeller medicine) was created to exploit the profit potential of drug patents. Born from a compromised report published in 1910, this system does not acknowledge the conditions under which the human body creates health, nor does it seek to identify and resolve the root causes of illness. On the contrary, it suppresses symptoms with drugs, creating more symptoms and distracting efforts from true healing. Diagnosis is disconnected from the wisdom inherent in the purpose and message of symptoms.

