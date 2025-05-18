Got chronic fatigue or fibromyalgia? What's the cause? It's likely to involve nutrient deficiencies, gut imbalance, and stress. Could also be pharmaceuticals, EMFs, an infection, or mold.
A series on identifying the root causes of disease. Use quick links to verify research and sources.
93% of People with Fibromyalgia or Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Tested Positive for Mold
Mold grows in water damaged buildings and can release toxic substances called mycotoxins… One study showed that 104 out of 112 (93%) individuals with fibromyalgia or chronic fatigue syndrome had at least one mycotoxin in their urine. Almost 30% had two or more different mycotoxins in their urine.
SSRIs (Anti-Depressants) Caused Chronic Fatigue Syndrome in Mice
High-dose SSRI treatment… resulted in severe fatigue and chronic fatigue syndrome-associated symptoms along with dysfunction in the HPA axis response to exercise challenge.
Journal of Translational Medicine
Food Sensitivities, Gut Issues, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, and Fibromyalgia
Researchers… studied 84 persons referred to gastroenterologists for unexplained digestive problems which the patients themselves think are caused by sensitivity to certain kinds of foods. It turned out that all but one of them qualified for a diagnosis of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). In addition, 85% of them had symptoms indicating chronic fatigue syndrome and 71% showed symptoms of fibromyalgia.
In Two Separate Control Studies, Magnesium Proved to be Key in Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
In the case-control study, 20 patients with chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) had lower red cell magnesium concentrations than did 20 healthy control subjects matched for age, sex, and social class… In [another, different] clinical trial, 32 patients with CFS were randomly allocated either to magnesium [intervention]… or to placebo. Patients treated with magnesium [had] improved energy levels, better emotional state, and less pain, as judged by changes in the Nottingham health profile. 12 of the 15 treated patients said that they had benefited from treatment… By contrast, 3 of the 17 patients on placebo said that they felt better.
Context
Genes Aren’t the Problem (So, What Is?)
With knowledge of causal factors, true healing is possible.
Establishment medicine has long promoted the belief that genes are a “blueprint” for a person’s biology and health. This was proven incorrect by the Human Genome Project completed in 2003.
Defective genes are spoken about as if they are “disease time bombs,” fatalistically programmed to go off inside of us... And yet, despite common misconceptions… diseases that result from errors in the nucleotide sequence of a single gene… [account for] less than 1% of all diseases… Following the completion of the Human Genome Project in 2003, it is no longer accurate to say that our genes “cause” disease.
Genomic researcher Craig Venter remarked… “Genes have very little impact on life outcomes. Our biology is way too complicated for that and deals with hundreds of thousands of independent factors. Genes are absolutely not our fate. They can give us useful information about the increased risk of a disease, but in most cases they will not determine the actual cause of the disease, or the actual incidence of somebody getting it.” … As we migrate from one country to another, our chances of being diagnosed with most chronic illnesses are determined not by the country we come from but by the country we migrate to… [and] the concordance between identical twins for breast cancer was found to be only 20%. Instead of our genes, our lifestyle and environment account for 90–95% of our most chronic illnesses.
Genes are better understood as potentialities.
Genes express differently based on the cells’ environment — which means our exposure to toxins, nutrients, stress, exercise, and so on.
Those environmental factors determine whether genes are “signaled” or not.
Implications
The presumption that conditions that seemed to “run in the family” were due to genetic inheritance overlooked all the other things (the “environment”) that family members may share: the food they eat, the toxins in their water, the electro-magnetics in their area, the chemicals in their cleaning products, the way they deal with emotions, their stress levels and so on.
The implications of the genetic “blueprint” model were profound and long-lasting. Western medicine promoted the false belief that disease is due to genetic inheritance, propagating a medical system built on the false belief of fated outcomes and “no cures”, resulting in:
Helplessness, disempowerment
A focus on symptom management
Excessive use of pharmaceutical drugs
Distraction from identifying and addressing root causes
Dr. Bruce Lipton: “We are not victims of our genome”
My research on how environment [toxins, nutrition, exercise, stress relief, etc] shapes genetic activity was published in 1977… Twenty years after I started my stem cell research, the same conclusions were officially recognized by science in advancing the revolutionary field of Epigenetics … the science of how environment controls genetic activity. The most exciting consequence of these studies is the revelation that we are truly masters of our genome… We are empowered creators, not victims of our genome.
While genes play a role in life and disease, there are innumerable epigenetic triggers that differentiate us from mice and each other [and express as health or illness].
Root Causes of Fatigue, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, and Fibromyalgia
Quick links to verify research for each root cause are at Wellness Resource Center: Root Cause Index
Antibiotics, destruction of healthy gut microorganisms
Arsenic (See also: heavy metals)
Candidiasis (candida overgrowth) (See gut microbiome issues)
Chemotherapy drugs
Copper excess (See zinc-copper imbalance)
Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) deficiency
Dampness, excess (TCM perspective)
Electromagnetic fields (EMFs), wireless radiation, 5G radiation, EMR syndrome
Epstein Barr virus (See infection)
Folate deficiency (See vitamin B9 deficiency)
Food intolerance, chemical sensitivities
Gardasil HPV vaccine
Gut microbiome, digestive issues, candida (yeast) overgrowth
Heavy metals (impair cells: mitochondria, energy production) (See also: arsenic, lead, mercury)
Hip replacement (titanium toxicity) (See titanium)
Immune system issues
Infection (See zinc deficiency)
Iron imbalance: deficiency, dysregulation, or excess
Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) (See gut microbiome issues)
Liver issues
Lupus (See autoimmune diseases)
Lyme disease (See infection)
Magnesium deficiency or absorption issues
Mercury (See also: lead, mercury)
Metformin (vitamin B12 deficiency)
Methylation, poor
Mineral imbalance
Mold
Nervous system dysregulation, HPA axis dysfunction, stress, unhealed trauma
Nutrient deficiencies, malnutrition
Omega-3 fatty acid deficiency
Oxalates
Oxidative stress, mitochondrial dysfunction, glutathione depletion (cellular perspective)
Plant-based diet, excessive reliance (See zinc-copper imbalance)
PPIs, antacids (nutrient deficiencies, absorption issues)
Seizure drugs (vitamin B12 deficiency)
Serotonin excess or deficiency
Spices (contaminated with heavy metals)
SSRIs (See anti-depressants)
Standard American Diet (See gut microbiome issues)
Stress (See nervous system dysregulation)
Stomach acid, low (See PPIs, antacids)
Surgery (See trauma and see nervous system dysregulation)
Tampons (lead, other toxic metals)
Titanium, titanium dioxide
Toxins (xenobiotics) (See also: heavy metals)
Trauma and traumatic events such as a vehicle accident (See nervous system dysregulation)
Vitamin B1 (thiamine) deficiency or absorption issues
Vitamin B2 (riboflavin) deficiency or absorption issues
Vitamin B5 (pantothenic acid) deficiency or absorption issues
Vitamin B6 (pyridoxine), P5P deficiency or absorption issues
Vitamin B-7 (biotin) deficiency or absorption issues
Vitamin B-9 (folate) deficiency or absorption issues
Vitamin B-12 deficiency or absorption issues
Vitamin C deficiency
Vitamin D deficiency or absorption issues
Water, lead in
Wireless internet (See electromagnetic fields)
Zinc deficiency, zinc-copper imbalance
Fibromyalgia Pain Directly Related to Poor Sleep
Most fibromyalgia patients (90%) experience a sleep disorder, which exerts a negative effect on health-related quality of life… Observational evidence indicates that fibromyalgia patients’ pain is directly related to poor sleep.
Electromagnetic Fields: Headaches, Fatigue, Mitochondrial Damage, DNA Fragmentation, Neurological Issues
The term Electromagnetic Radiation (EMR) Syndrome is gaining recognition to better describe the symptoms — like headaches, dizziness, and fatigue — linked to electromagnetic fields (EMFs), which millions of people experience today… Individuals affected by EMR Syndrome suffer from severe symptoms like cognitive issues, sleep disturbances, and heart problems, often leading to isolation and lifestyle adjustments to reduce exposure. Researchers link EMFs to mitochondrial damage, DNA fragmentation, and neurological issues. Studies suggest prolonged exposure contributes to chronic diseases, reproductive health problems, and even cancer. Using wired internet connections, avoiding smart appliances, disabling Wi-Fi at night, and minimizing cellphone use are strategies that help protect against EMF-related health effects.
“Excessive Reliance on a Plant-Based Diet” May Lead to Copper-Zinc Imbalance that Causes Chronic Fatigue
Disruption of the copper-zinc ratio is an overlooked contributor to intractable fatigue that follows excessive reliance on a plant-based diet. The result is toxic accumulation of copper in tissues and critical depletion of zinc through excretion. This condition usually goes unrecognized because copper levels in the blood can remain normal. Also, most doctors are unprepared to meet with extreme zinc deficiency and its baffling effects on many systems of the body. Hair mineral analysis, competently used, is the tool which can unravel the complexities of this growing problem… Chronic fatigue of a baffling type is a hallmark of the copper-zinc imbalance… Nutritionist Ann Louise Gittleman discovered the importance of copper overload in her practice when results of hair mineral analysis (sometimes referred to as tissue mineral analysis) helped explain the fatigue of patients who had not responded to treatment for suspected causes of the problem. Among a varied population, the only common factors were fatigue and high copper analysis.
The Weston A. Price Foundation
Thyroid Dysfunction is a Common Cause of Chronic Fatigue
Thyroid dysfunction, particularly hypothyroidism, has a profound impact on energy levels and is a common cause of chronic fatigue. The book [Hypo-thyroidism: The Unsuspected Illness by Broda Barnes and Lawrence Galton] explains that thyroid hormones play a crucial role in regulating metabolism and energy production at the cellular level. When thyroid function is low, the body’s overall metabolic rate decreases, leading to a reduction in energy production and utilization. This decrease in metabolic activity manifests as persistent fatigue, often described as a feeling of exhaustion that is not relieved by rest or sleep. The book notes that many individuals with undiagnosed hypothyroidism struggle with chronic fatigue, finding it difficult to maintain normal levels of activity. This fatigue can affect all aspects of life, from work performance to personal relationships. Dr. Barnes and others observed that proper thyroid treatment often led to significant improvements in energy levels, allowing individuals to regain their vitality and engage more fully in daily activities. –
Toxic Drugs as First-Line Treatment? Used for a Prolonged Period?
Treating illnesses by suppressing symptoms frequently precipitates far more severe diseases which have rippled out throughout our society.
Do you consider it sound practice to use toxic chemicals as the reflexive go-to rather than addressing the causes (which are often poisons in food, air and water)?
Is there any greater absurdity than a medical model that treats the symptoms of disease with sub-lethal dosages of toxic chemicals and in which there is no attempt to uncover, understand or remove the causes of those imbalances?
After all, what disease has ever been found to be caused by a lack of a drug? Is acid reflux caused by a lack of proton-pump inhibitors? Is heart disease caused by a lack of statin drugs? Is osteoporosis caused by a lack of Fosamax? Is cancer caused by a lack of chemotherapy? Is depression caused by a lack of Paxil?
Absolutely not. Then why would anyone consider it sound practice to use potentially toxic chemicals as a first-line treatment for conditions that are not caused by a lack of a chemical? To the contrary, many diseases are caused exactly by culminative exposures to chemicals that… are biologically alien to the body… We are treating poisoning with poisons!
Fibromyalgia is not a disease. It’s a message.
A message from a body that has endured too much, for too long, without understanding.
In my clinic, I rarely see it as a standalone condition. It’s the echo of chronic stress, emotional tension, disturbed sleep, trauma, and often a perfectionistic, hyper-vigilant mind.
Medicine has tried to box fibromyalgia into categories, hoping to treat it like an isolated biological malfunction. But most studies show what we already know: there is no clear biomarker, no single cause, and no one-size-fits-all treatment. What we find, instead, are correlations—between fibromyalgia and childhood adversity, anxiety, PTSD, sleep disorders, gut disturbances, and socioeconomic strain.
But correlation is not causation.
Statistically, two things may appear together without one causing the other.
As the classic example goes: ice cream sales and drowning deaths rise together—not because one causes the other, but because both are related to hot weather.
This is called a confounding variable.
In fibromyalgia, the confounder is often life itself: the invisible web of stress, trauma, isolation, and misattuned care.
Studies show high correlations between fibromyalgia and emotional dysregulation (e.g., r = 0.52–0.63 in some populations), sleep disturbances (r ≈ 0.60), and early life adversity—but none prove direct causation.
Medicine needs humility.
When science cannot find a single cause, it must ask: is the question wrong?
Fibromyalgia may not be caused by one thing—but by accumulation. Accumulated emotional pain. Disconnection. Memory. Overactivation of the nervous system. And the absence of safe places to rest and express.
That’s why I say:
It’s not “all in your head.” It’s everywhere your body has carried unspoken burdens.
You cannot silence the body forever. But you can start listening