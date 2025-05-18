Bird's Eye View

Bird's Eye View

Jennifer L. Pelton, Esq.'s avatar
Jennifer L. Pelton, Esq.
Jun 7

My Mold & Corruption publication might be of interest to you

Dr. med. Adam Soren
May 22

Fibromyalgia is not a disease. It’s a message.

A message from a body that has endured too much, for too long, without understanding.

In my clinic, I rarely see it as a standalone condition. It’s the echo of chronic stress, emotional tension, disturbed sleep, trauma, and often a perfectionistic, hyper-vigilant mind.

Medicine has tried to box fibromyalgia into categories, hoping to treat it like an isolated biological malfunction. But most studies show what we already know: there is no clear biomarker, no single cause, and no one-size-fits-all treatment. What we find, instead, are correlations—between fibromyalgia and childhood adversity, anxiety, PTSD, sleep disorders, gut disturbances, and socioeconomic strain.

But correlation is not causation.

Statistically, two things may appear together without one causing the other.

As the classic example goes: ice cream sales and drowning deaths rise together—not because one causes the other, but because both are related to hot weather.

This is called a confounding variable.

In fibromyalgia, the confounder is often life itself: the invisible web of stress, trauma, isolation, and misattuned care.

Studies show high correlations between fibromyalgia and emotional dysregulation (e.g., r = 0.52–0.63 in some populations), sleep disturbances (r ≈ 0.60), and early life adversity—but none prove direct causation.

Medicine needs humility.

When science cannot find a single cause, it must ask: is the question wrong?

Fibromyalgia may not be caused by one thing—but by accumulation. Accumulated emotional pain. Disconnection. Memory. Overactivation of the nervous system. And the absence of safe places to rest and express.

That’s why I say:

It’s not “all in your head.” It’s everywhere your body has carried unspoken burdens.

You cannot silence the body forever. But you can start listening

1 reply by Shelly Thorn
