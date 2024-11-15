Contents

Financial Pressure to Use Failed & Dangerous Drug, Remdesivir — More than 20 resources including reports from medical doctors, military whistleblower testimony and RCTs demonstrating that remdesivir (Veklury) was a failed and dangerous drug (half the people in a 2019 trial taking remdesivir died, so the drug was removed from the remainder of the trial). In 2020, government employee Anthony Fauci mandated and incentivized remdesivir as Covid “standard of care.” Hospitals complied.

Majority of Covid Patients Put on Ventilators Died — Reports from medical doctors, and a nurse demonstrating that ventilators are not a treatment for respiratory infections and do not alleviate breathing-related symptoms of influenza-like illnesses; reporting from hospitals in April 2020 + later summary reports show that the majority of Covid patients put on ventilators died.

Government-Devised, Costly Antiviral Standard of Care Made Patients Worse — More than 10 reports demonstrating that molnupirivir caused viral mutation and paxlovid promoted viral resistance, increasing infection. Even so, U.S. taxpayers payed billions for a "stockpile delivery" of paxlovid in 2024, leading to "better-than-expected" sales for Pfizer.

Research: Midazolam Injections Killed Covid Patients — “This paper shows that the UK spike in deaths, wrongly attributed to Covid-19 in April 2020, was not due to SARS-CoV-2 virus, which was largely absent, but was due to the widespread use of Midazolam injections. “– Dr. Wilson Sy, Director Investment Analytics Research”

Covid Public Health, Hospital & Care Center Protocols

See Covid Public Health, Hospital & Care Center Protocols Failed + Caused Significant Harms and Increased Death for these reports:

Covid Public Health Protocols, as a Whole

“S tandard of Care” & Legal Precedent

Hospital & Care Center Protocols, Overall

Coerced, Government-Determined Standard of Care

Financial Pressure to Use Failed & Dangerous Drug, Remdesivir

1.5 min — “The Data Safety Monitoring Board had to shut down the [2019] trial after 53% of the patients died with remdesivir.” [link and link and link]

In 2019, half the people in a trial taking remdesivir (Veklury) died, so the drug was removed from the remainder of the trial. In 2020, government employee Anthony Fauci mandated and incentivized remdesivir as Covid "standard of care." Hospitals complied.

Hospital Professionals Were Propagandized to Use Particular Treatments, including Remdesivir

The Chief Medical Officer informed me that the CDC had sent us a powerful antiviral since we had the first diagnosed Covid patient in the United States at our hospital. He then related to me inaccurate representations about this allegedly powerful antiviral, specifically about the functionality and effectiveness of what was understood to be remdesivir… This appeared to be part of an effort by the hospital administration, due to their relationship with the federal health agencies, to incite physicians in leadership to have misunderstandings about Covid therapies and their effectiveness and to have us expecting/waiting for a “magic” medicine that had immediate efficacy from the government. In practice, remdesivir did not have the positive effects I was told and was instructed to anticipate. – Dr. James Miller Signed Affiidavit

Military Whistleblower Published Data from the Department of Defense Showing Remdesivir Contributed to, "at Minimum, Hundreds of Untimely Deaths"

Author Stella Paul once said, “Remdesivir may be the most despised drug in American history, earning the nickname ‘Run Death Is Near’ for its lethal record during COVID.” (1) The Remdesivir Papers captures the essence of her statement for service members and veterans across the country. Data derived from the Department of Defense Joint Trauma System (JTS) by a military whistleblower offers a stark contrast to results of multiple clinical trials involving the liberal usage of remdesivir in military treatment facilities and other civilian facilities, as well as its potential contribution to, at minimum, hundreds of untimely deaths. - T.M. Phelps & whistleblower Daniel LeMay (a pseudonym)

2019 Published Research: Remdesivir Had 53% Death Rate, Caused Kidney Failure and Liver Toxicity

On Dec. 12, 2019, less than five months before Fauci and the FDA pushed approval of remdesivir, the New England Journal of Medicine published a study on remdesivir use in Ebola that should have gotten the drug permanently banned for any use… Of the four drugs, remdesivir had the worst outcome with a 53.1% death rate, which is higher than the death rate from the virus… To this day, the NIH warns about renal failure and liver toxicity from the use of remdesivir that is bankrupting us and killing people in the hospitals. – Daniel Horowitz, Nov 2021

3 min — Oct 7, 2021 — Discusses previous randomized control trials (RCTs) showing no to limited benefit of remdesivir, and a recently published RCT by the WHO, showing no benefit.

Remdesivir is the Greatest Scandal of the Pandemic link Remdesivir Papers: Drug Used to Treat Service Members Led to Death; “This compilation of documents, released by a military whistleblower, contains damning information on the hundreds of deaths and adverse events related to the clinical trials of a Covid antiviral.” link Why Are Hospitals Still Using Remdesivir?; “Federal Government Insisted That if Hospitals Wanted to Get Paid, They Had to Treat Covid Patients with Remdesivir” link Why Remdesivir Failed: Preclinical Assumptions Overestimate the Clinical Efficacy of Remdesivir for Covid-19 and Ebola link Remdesivir – What You Must Know link The ‘Very, Very Bad Look’ of Remdesivir, the First FDA-Approved Covid-19 Drug link Criminal Investigation for Excess Deaths Due to Remdesivir link Medical Doctors Expose Tony Fauci for Pushing This Deadly Drug; “Tony Fauci’s pet drug for Covid was so toxic that more people died in the Ebola trials with it than if they got no treatment at all. The Data Safety Monitoring Board had to shut down the trial after 53% of the patients died with remdesivir. Fauci decided to make remdesivir standard of care for Covid instead.” link Do You Know Someone Whose Kidneys Mysteriously Failed in the Past Few Years? “The government is oddly silent on 155K EXCESS deaths from acute kidney injury. What’s causing it? The answer appears to be primarily two things: 1. The deadly Covid hospital protocols (Remdesivir). 2. The Covid-19 injections. John Beaudoin Sr’s data shows acute kidney injury-related deaths surged to 200% of normal levels in 2021. AKI-related deaths continued to rise in 2022, hitting a staggering 300% above normal, ‘while Covid-19 inversely decreased to negligible incidence rates.’ “ link Remdesivir link The $cience of Remdesivir vs. Ivermectin: A Tale of Two Drugs [Oct 18, 2021] link Remdesivir-Linked Covid-19 Mutation Found In Immunocompromised Patient, Researchers Say [Apr 21, 2022] link and link Study Shows Remdesivir as Primary Covid Treatment is a Total Bust [Jul 16, 2021] link He Was In Stage 2 Renal Failure Prior to Receiving Remdesivir link I Believe My Dad Would Be Alive Today if Remdesivir Had Not Been Administered link Nearly 1 in 10 Covid Patients Treated Early with Remdesivir Die [Jun 18, 2024] link He Was Given 5 Days of Remdesivir link Fauci on Remdesivir for Covid-19: ‘This will be the standard of care’ [Apr 29, 2020] link Covid Treatment Recall Issued After Glass Found in Drug; “Pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, Inc. has announced a voluntary recall of its antiviral drug Veklury, commonly known as remdesivir… The recall comes after the discovery of glass particles in vials of the medication, raising concerns about patient safety” — Adeola Adeosun, Newsweek link China Lab Seeks Patent on Use of Gilead’s Coronavirus Treatment; “The Wuhan Institute of Virology of the China Academy of Sciences, based in the city where the outbreak is believed to have originated, applied to patent the use of Remdesivir.” [Feb 5, 2020] link WHO Advises Against Prescribing Remdesivir to Covid-19 Patients [Nov 20, 2020] 4-min video Gilead Halted after Medication Remdesivir Flopped in Coronavirus Trial [Apr 23, 2020] 1-min video

Majority of Covid Patients Put on Ventilators Died

Ventilators are not a treatment for respiratory infections and do not alleviate breathing-related symptoms of influenza-like illnesses; reporting from hospitals in April 2020 + later reporting show that the majority of Covid patients put on ventilators died.

Ventilators are Not a Treatment for Respiratory Infections; They Do Not Alleviate Related Symptoms; They Cause Deadly Infections at a High Rate; The Majority of Covid Patients Put on Ventilators Died

Some Doctors Moving Away from Ventilators for Virus Patients; “Some hospitals have reported unusually high death rates for coronavirus patients on ventilators, and some doctors worry that the machines could be harming certain patients.” [Apr 8, 2020, AP News] link Ventilators Actually Harmed Covid Patients – Admits Fauci 30-min video 40 Facts You Need to Know: The Real Story of Covid; “Ventilation is not a treatment for respiratory infections… Around the world, between 66 and 86% of all “Covid patients” put on ventilators died.” link We Can Never Let This Happen Again; In the Last Days of Her Life I Was Allowed to See Her; “They put her on a vent without asking me or telling me. When I asked about ivermectin, super dose’s of Vit. C, D and Zinc, they said that… it would have no effect.” link “We Had To Put Your Mom On a Ventilator…” link Rush to Use Ventilators Killed Thousands of Covid Patients; “ ‘Many, many thousands’ of Covid-19 patients died because they were put on ventilators and denied treatment with ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine or even vitamin D, respiratory therapist Mark Bishofsky told CHD.TV.“ link They Were Very Callous Towards Him; The nurses were not taking care of my father’s hygiene needs and threatened him with ventilation link

Government-Devised, Costly Antiviral Standard of Care Made Patients Worse

Government-devised, costly antiviral standard of care made patients worse; molnupirivir caused viral mutation and paxlovid promoted viral resistance, increasing infection. Even so, U.S. taxpayers payed billions for a "stockpile delivery" of Paxlovid in 2024, leading to "better-than-expected" sales for Pfizer .

The Antiviral Drug, Monulpiravir is Causing the Virus to Mutate in Patients that are Slow to Clear Covid Infections, Pushing the Development of New Variants link FDA Dropped the Ball Completely on Molnupirivir: Panoramic Study Finds Higher Live SARS-CoV-2 Viral Titers and More Viral Evolution Two Weeks After Start of Treatment; Deranged authors conclude: more Molnupirivir, of course link Why Did the MHRA Approve the Controversial Drug Molnupiravir? link Does Molnupinavir Reduce the Risk of Long Covid? An open label study claims it does; Good critical appraisal says that paper proves nothing [Sep 15, 2024] link Evidence Growing for Covid Antivirals to Cut Poor Outcomes, Long Covid, Experts Say; “A recently published systematic review and meta-analysis found no evidence that the antiviral drugs nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid) and molnupiravir (Lagevrio) help prevent Covid-19 hospitalization, death, or persistent symptoms” link Scotland’s Covid Drug Cocktail Raises Concerns; “A key nurse whistleblower has just received a public gag order from the Scottish Covid inquiry” link Emerging SARS-CoV-2 Resistance After Paxlovid Treatment; Widespread Use of Pfizer Drug 2022-2024 Has Promoted Viral Resistance link Among Fully Vaccinated, Study Shows Paxlovid Does Not Shorten Symptoms link Covid-19 Pill Paxlovid No Longer Authorized in US for Emergency Use link If Paxlovid Causes More Covid, Why Has The White House Spent Billions On It? link Paxlovid doesn’t help long Covid; The Biden Administration Gave Pfizer 10 billion dollars for a bad drug [Jun 9, 2024] link Pfizer Rides Paxlovid Sales Growth to Better-Than-Expected Third Quarter; “A boost from Covid-19 treatment sales helped push Pfizer to a better-than-expected third quarter and higher forecast for the year. Demand for the drugmaker’s Paxlovid treatment spurred by the latest Covid-19 wave and a U.S. national stockpile delivery led to $2.7 billion in sales for the drug, Pfizer said. The drugmaker said it made a one-time delivery of a million Paxlovid treatment courses to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile in the third quarter. Pfizer also saw sales of its Covid-19 vaccine Comirnaty grow 9% to $1.4 billion.” [Oct 29, 2024] link

Research Confirmed: Midazolam Injections Killed Covid Patients

Midazolam causes life-threatening breathing problems, permanent brain injury and death.

Research: Death Spikes Attributed to Covid Were Due Instead to Midazolam Injections

Used orally, Midazolam is not normally lethal to healthy people. However, given intravenously in large doses continuously, often with opioids, to the elderly with comorbidities, particularly those who are terminally ill, it could be lethal... This paper shows that the UK spike in deaths, wrongly attributed to Covid-19 in April 2020, was not due to SARS-CoV-2 virus, which was largely absent, but was due to the widespread use of Midazolam injections. - Dr. Wilson Sy, Director Investment Analytics Research

[Warning Label on the drug, Midazolam]: “May cause serious or life-threatening breathing problems such as shallow, slowed, or temporarily stopped breathing that may lead to permanent brain injury or death.” link Excess Deaths in the United Kingdom: Midazolam and Euthanasia in the Covid-19 Pandemic; “This paper shows that the UK spike in deaths, wrongly attributed to Covid-19 in April 2020, was not due to SARS-CoV-2 virus, which was largely absent, but was due to the widespread use of Midazolam injections” link The Evidence – You Stayed at Home, to Protect the NHS, but They Gave Midazolam to the Elderly and Falsely Told You They Were Covid-19 Deaths link

More

See here for more than 700 reports on Covid Policies, Protocols & Mandates, broken into sub-categories (Protocols as a Whole, Remdesivir, Ventilators, Antivirals, Effective Treatments Blocked, Safe Options Disregarded, Excessive Pressure & Coercion to Obtain Compliance, etc).

See here for reports on Covid Injections, Data Integrity Issues & Censorship, Whistleblower list, and more.

