[To face ritual abuse is to face] the worst that humans are capable of. Valerie Sinason PhD, Psychotherapist

Trauma-Based Victimization: A Primer Trigger Warning Introduction Readings Forms of Torture and Abuse Memory Issues “Abusive groups steal, pervert and mock the holidays of legitimate religions” Free Reference Guide for Suppressed Subjects Customizable Content You Can Distribute as Your Own

Trauma-Based Victimization: A Primer

Terminology — Trauma-based victimization & mind control refer to intentionally-induced trauma for the purposes of manipulation & control. Learn related terminology here. Foundational Facts — Trauma does not kill a human body, but it can cause profound psychic injury that robs a person of their rightful human gifts. Healing is possible. It requires awareness, compassion, and dedication. Here are foundational facts you can use to help increase awareness. Prevalence — “The conspiracy of silence about child abuse had become a conspiracy of censorship, even within the profession charged with its treatment.” Nevertheless, we have access to research published prior to the silencing of professionals, and many reports since that help to inform the public about the prevalence of trauma-based victimization. Torture & The Science of Mind Control (you’re here) — Torture and the Science of Mind Control: The targeted person — often a small child — is repeatedly subjected to horrific trauma which causes her to dissociate in order to survive. The dissociated states are then manipulated to control the victim. Testimony — coming soon Healing — coming soon

Trigger Warning

Nothing here is sensationalized or gratuitous, but it includes frank (and therefore horrific) descriptions and examples of ritual abuse and trauma-based mind control.

If you are in a healthy state of balance, then becoming educated about these monstrous crimes can help you to bear witness for those who have endured unimaginable trauma, preparing you to be a powerful ally for truth, justice and healing.

However, your individual health and healing is of primary importance. In order for the content here to serve a productive purpose, you need to be well-resourced — not re-traumatized. Please be cautious. For information that is less potentially triggering, please see About Trauma or Trauma-Based Victimization: Healing Resources.

Introduction

The natural human responses to severe trauma have been extensively studied by doctors and scientists involved in Projects Artichoke, Bluebird and MK Ultra, who performed immoral experiments on unwitting human victims. As a result, extremely effective science-based techniques have been developed to manipulate the trauma response for the purposes of psychopathic controllers.

In trauma-based mind control (MC), the targeted person — often a small child — is repeatedly subjected to horrific trauma which causes her to dissociate in order to survive. The dissociated states are then manipulated to control the victim.

Survivors and therapists have come to learn just how extremely reliable these processes are for manipulating and controlling their victims.

In the following comment, an expert notes that healing from intentionally-induced dissociation can be a complex and lengthy process because mind control procedures may be extremely sophisticated:

Subjective states (hypnosis, drugs) and manipulated states (electric shock, psychic-driving, sensory deprivation, sleep deprivation) are mixed with objective states (factual memory of ritual / sexual abuse or any other experiences meant to terrorize.) Brian Moss, MA, MFT

Readings

An Example of How Young Children are Programmed

Programming begins [early] in life. The child will be horrendously wounded and traumatized, yet the next morning, the adult [perpetrators] around him are acting normally, as if nothing had happened. They are modeling a lifestyle of denial for the child. This is reinforced later by the child being told, “It was just a bad dream.” (Oh, how the child wants to believe this lie. It makes the pain less to think it didn’t really happen.) “It’s just your imagination; it isn’t really happening.” … Denial will also be fed by the adults telling the child that they will never be believed if they disclose. There will be set-ups to teach the child to trust outside adults to tell them their reality. A typical set up will go like this: The adult will hold an object such as an orange in their hand, and ask the young child, about age two or three, “What is this?”. The child will quickly respond, “oh, an orange!” The child will be [electro-]shocked, and told, “no, it’s an apple.” The child will be confused, because what they are looking at is obviously an orange… The question will be repeated. The child may answer again, “an orange,” and will be shocked again. Finally, the child, unsure and not wanting to be punished, will say, “an apple,” and be praised. The purpose of this exercise is to teach the child to not trust their own reality, and look to outside adults or leaders to tell them what reality is. Alters will be created as the child grows, whose purpose is to deny the cult abuse. Svali, ritual abuse survivor

Planned, Scientific, Methodical Procedures

Accepting the way a hurt and hurting parent or stranger re-enacts their disturbance with a vulnerable child remains far easier to digest than to consider the intellectually planned, scientific, methodical procedures of organized child-abusing perpetrators — in other words, torture. Valerie Sinason PhD, Psychotherapist

Dr. Josef Mengele, Nazi Medical Experiments

Dr. Josef Mengele supervised medical experiments at Auschwitz, becoming infamous there as the “Angel of Death.” He and others were given free reign to torture, sexually abuse, and kill any concentration camp inmate in any way they pleased as they worked to perfect the science of mind control. It is believed that using a combination of hypnosis, mind-altering drugs, and torture, Mengele eventually developed techniques which in a matter of hours could cause any individual to dissociate into multiple personalities... Because the pain induced… is unbearably great, the individual’s ego dissociates and creates an alter personality to handle the pain, yet blocks all conscious memory of this experience and of the alter created in order to be able to function in daily life… Evidence suggests that Mengele may have been purposely allowed to escape from Germany after WWII [and was] eventually secretly brought into the United States. Working with select agents sworn to secrecy in the CIA’s MKULTRA program, Mengele covertly trained them on how to create an army of Manchurian Candidates for a variety of purposes. Insight Course, Control of the Mind

It Takes a Lot of Trauma to Create Such Elaborate Mind Control Systems

In order to survive ritual abuse, a child will often learn to dissociate, and dissociate heavily. The child has undergone some of the most horrific abuse humanly imaginable, and most find a way to cope. One of the ways that is encouraged in certain groups, such as the Illuminati, is to create an elaborate defensive system. In psychological terms, the child fragments, then fragments again. Eventually, the child has polyfragmented…. In complex polyfragmenatation, the survivor will have not only alter systems, but hundreds or even thousands of fragments, isolated parts of their mind created to do a job, and do it well and unthinkingly. Often the job is one that would be abhorrent to the main personality or presenting system. The further away from core beliefs, the greater usually the dissociation and fragmentation that must occur. In other words, a LOT of trauma has to happen to make a person do something that they really don’t want to do. And the person has to feel very far away from themselves as well when doing it. The cult will purposely try to create a polyfragmented system for this very reason. The person is more dissociated from themselves, and is often easier for them to control. Svali, Complex Polyfragmentation: A Coping Mechanism for the Survivor

Forms of Torture and Abuse

Bodily Torture

Deprivation of basic needs such as food and sleep

Painful electroshock to cause behaviors such as silence instead of screaming or to say that up is down or some other perversion that is being demanded as a way to force complete dismissal of the victim’s own reality and compliance with the perpetrators

Sadistic torture including drowning, being buried alive or hung from the ceiling

Sexual abuse including gang rape, bestiality, pornography and snuff films

Drugs to induce immobility and pain

Mental Torture

Deprivation of human contact including caging and isolation

Drugs to induce confusion, hallucinations, unconscious states, depersonalization and derealization

Perpetrators dressing as religious figures, policemen, doctors and entertainment figures during torture to teach the victim that no one is safe

Brainwashing, lying and perversion such as saying “I love you” or “I’m helping you” during torture, causing the victim to associate those words with terror

Spiritual Torture

Staging events to make the victim feel forsaken by God or by Jesus

Forced to choose between no-win, horrific events such as “You can watch this cat be slowly tortured to death or you can kill it”

Torturing or killing an animal or child in front of the child victim; victims may have their eyes pried open during such experiences

Forced to abuse or kill another

Forcible impregnation and then killing the baby

Memory Issues

Trauma Memory Processes

While a typical memory is of a whole event (sights, sounds, feelings and meaning are all associated), dissociation causes the event to be separated from meaning or feelings, and various parts of the event are stored separately.

Thus, memory recall of dissociated events is unlike typical memory where all associated elements are recalled at once.

Dissociated memories are recalled in fragments, perhaps as a “flash” without the typical context. Sights can be separated from sounds, which can be separated from feelings and so on.

In the case of severe child abuse, “many events are experienced in a state of shock, stored in a dissociative state, and recalled in fragments.” (source)

Over time, survivors may recall enough fragments to piece together the event which caused the mind to dissociate at the time of the trauma.

Responding to Mind Control

When a survivor learns from others that she has done or said things she doesn’t remember, she will naturally come up with ways to respond to other peoples’ questions or frustrations. The survivor may make up stories to try to rationally explain what she doesn’t know or understand, or she may isolate to prevent being confronted.

RA Survivor Memories

People who ask, “How can I be sure my memories are of real events?” What you remember is a terrified child’s best guess at what was happening at the time. The accuracy of your assessment of the situation at the time depends on how frightened you were, how old you were, how drugged, how deeply hypnotized, how sleep deprived. It also depends on whether the perpetrators were trying to trick you and how skillful they were at deception. While any one particular feature of a memory may not be historically accurate, you would not be having ritual abuse memories unless something really did happen to you. Non-abused people do not have flashbacks or memories of ritual abuse events. They may have a nightmare after a horror film, or an image they read about or saw may haunt them for a while, but they do not suffer from persistent images with ritual abuse content. Survivorship

“Abusive groups steal, pervert and mock the holidays of legitimate religions”

A characteristic of Ritual Abuse groups is their observation of holidays and seasonal events, when they perform dark and abusive ceremonies. Some of the observations include:

Lent

Easter

Candlemas

Spring Equinox

Beltane

Summer Solstice

Lammas

Fall Equinox

Samhain / Halloween

Winter Solstice

Christmas

Full Moons

Please remember that abusive groups steal, pervert and mock the holidays of legitimate religions. This does not mean that all people who observe these holidays are abusive… It is not their fault that abusive groups choose to defile their sacred days. In Christian cultures, abusive groups pervert the major Christian holidays. The Jewish holidays may also be observed in an abusive manner, especially by neo-nazi groups. Similarly, the pre-Christian pagan holidays have been stolen and perverted. Survivorship Many groups blend traditions. Santeria and Palo Mayombe are a blend of African traditions and Catholicism. Satanism is a blend of paganism and Christian traditions. Groups with blended traditions often celebrate two or three sets of holidays. In addition, secular holidays, such as members’ birthdays, Mothers’ Day, Fathers’ Day, Thanksgiving, Valentine’s Day, and Independence Day (in the United States) are often marked. Some groups mark dates that are symbolically significant to that particular group, such as a leader’s birthday, the anniversary of some achievement, or a particular year with numerical significance to the group. There is a fair amount of variation among similar groups. Survivorship

