Statins include Altoprev, Atorvaliq, Atorvastatin, Crestor, FlorLipid, Fluvastatin, Lescol, Lipitor, Livalo, Lovastatin, Mevacor, Nikita, Pitavastatin, Pravastatin, Rosuvastatin, Zocor, and Zypitamag. [source and source]

Highlights

Lancet Study “Confirms What We’ve Known About Statins for 15 Years”

Statins, the widely prescribed cholesterol-lowering drugs, while undeniably effective in lowering cholesterol, do little to reduce heart disease risk and cause significant side effects… A 2024 Lancet study confirms that statins increase diabetes risk, with high-intensity statins raising the risk by 36%. This validates concerns first raised by the 2008 JUPITER trial… Statins can cause serious adverse effects, even beyond diabetes. The most common and well-documented adverse event is muscle-related symptoms, ranging from mild myopathy to severe rhabdomyolysis. These muscular issues are thought to stem from mitochondrial dysfunction and alterations in muscle protein metabolism… Statins may also increase risks of cancer, cataracts and neurological issues. Long-term use is associated with higher pancreatic cancer risk, particularly after five years of use. – Dr. Joseph Mercola

No Benefit

Most people taking statins get no benefit. – Dr. Aseem Malhotra, cardiologist

Key Points

“Statins are prescription drugs… to lower cholesterol.” [source] Establishment medicine has vehemently advocated for the lowering of cholesterol to improve heart health. Lowering cholesterol as a strategy to improve heart health has been overwhelmingly disproven. Statin drugs damage health at foundational levels — mitochondria, muscles and nerves — which can lead to more than 300 health problems. [source and source and source and source] In a review of 26 randomized trials, statins did not lower all-cause death rates. See Figure 5 below which combines 21 trials that used a true control and 5 trials that compared quantities of the drug. In the control and lower drug group 2.3% of the people died. In the higher statin group, 2.1% of the people died, an insignificant difference.

Evidence of Harm

Statins Don’t Lower Death Rates from Heart Disease

There is no convincing evidence that statins have lowered death rates from heart disease on a population level. Furthermore, there is no consistent correlation between lowering LDL cholesterol and reduction in heart attacks. – Dr. Aseem Malhotra, cardiologist

Lowering Cholesterol with Statins Doesn’t Prevent Heart Attacks or Strokes

The myth that lowering cholesterol with statins prevents heart attacks and strokes is still widespread in modern medicine. This is in spite of the fact that there has never been a consistent relationship between lowering LDL (so called “bad” cholesterol), heart attack, stroke, and death. The “lower the better” mantra often parroted by the “experts” is just not tenable or evidence based. – The Expose

“The Benefits of These Highly Toxic Drugs are Miniscule and the Harms are Vast”

The primary approach to treating heart disease is to prescribe cholesterol lowering statin drugs (to the point, over a trillion dollars have now been spent on them). Unfortunately, the benefits of these highly toxic drugs are minuscule (e.g., at best taking them for years extends your life by a few days) and the harms are vast (statins are one of the most common pharmaceuticals that severely injure patients)… Existing studies find between a 5-30% rate of injuries, and Dr. Malhotra, having gone through all the existing evidence estimates that 20% of statin users are injured by them. – A Midwestern Doctor

“The misery from the side effects and the need for other drugs to deal with the side effects is totally unacceptable”

It never ceases to amaze me how often I have come across the quacks in medicine, some at the highest levels, who are involved in tactics to convince patients that a drug is good for them when they know it’s not. Statins are a good example; they may save one life in a thousand patients taking them ( a great source of income for the drug company) but the misery from the side effects and the need for other drugs to deal with the side effects is totally unacceptable. – Dr. Ian Brighthope

Review of 21 Trials Involving 143,000 People: Statins Don’t Prevent Death, Heart Attack or Stroke

We carried out a systematic review and meta-analysis of 21 statin trials involving 143,532 participants, and found no consistent relationship between lowering LDL-C with statins and death, heart attack or stroke. – Maryanne Demasi PhD

Statins Harm Cells and Heart Functioning

The review, published in Clinical Pharmacology, suggests statins may act as “mitochondrial toxins,” impairing muscle function in the heart and blood vessels by depleting coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10), an antioxidant cells use for growth and maintenance… “We believe that many years of statin drug therapy result in the gradual accumulation of mitochondrial DNA damage,” according to the authors. A 2022 study published in Biophysical Journal linked reduced ATP to heart failure. A 2008 study published in BioFactors reaffirms the statin–CoQ10 link… The researchers conclude statin side effects, including statin cardiomyopathy, “are far more common than previously published and are reversible with the combination of statin discontinuation and supplemental CoQ10.”– The Epoch Times

Serious Issues (Including Myopathy & Peripheral Neuropathy) Result from CoQ10 Depletion from Statins

CoQ10 deficiency caused by statins is generally considered the most common cause of their side effects. This is really sad because those side effects could have been prevented if CoQ10 had been given with the statin… Two of the most common consequences of statins CoQ10 depletion are myopathy (muscle pain, tiredness, weakness, and cramps) and peripheral neuropathy (numbness, tingling, or burning sensations, particularly in hands and feet). Although myopathy is the most commonly reported side effect of statin usage, much of it (e.g., myositis) goes undetected… In many cases, this condition is permanent (one expert in statin injury found it was permanent for 68% of her patients, while Graveline found it was for 25% of his). Sadly, in some cases, like statin neuropathies, the myopathies will continue to progress even if the statin is stopped. One of the sadder things about statins is how aggressively they are pushed on diabetics (under the logic that since diabetics have an increased risk of heart disease, it is critical they take a statin to prevent them from having a heart attack). To highlight the absurdity of this, statins are well known to significantly increase your risk of diabetes (multiple studies have found this), which I suspect is again due to them impairing mitochondrial function. Similarly, peripheral neuropathy is a condition diabetics are well known to be at a high risk of. In one study, it was found that the risk of neuropathy (i.e., burning pain with tingling or numbness of the extremities) was increased by 14 to 26 times (depending on the type) for long-term users of statins. Furthermore, other nerve issues, such as neurodegeneration, can be caused by statins. – The Great Cholesterol Scam

Statins Increase Insulin Resistance, the Precursor to Diabetes

If you’re on statins, you need to know about a new systematic review, published in Cureus. The review confirms that statins reduce insulin sensitivity and increase insulin resistance, precursors to type 2 diabetes, regardless of the type of statin used. The analysis confirms well-established science about the link between statins and insulin resistance. – Alliance for Natural Health

Statins Damage Health at a Foundational Level (Mitrochondria) that is Critical for Overall Health & Functioning

One of the main problems with statin drugs is that they may damage your mitochondrial function… Your mitochondrial health is critical for your overall function and well-being. Mitochondrial dysfunction can cause problems throughout your body… Your mitochondria generate about 90 percent of cellular energy in your body [and] play a role in major metabolic functions. Mitochondria are found in varying concentrations in different tissues in your body and are specialized for the purpose of that tissue. – Dr. David Jockers

Statins Damage the Muscles and Nerves in the Body; A Vast Proportion of the Body is Comprised of Muscles and Nerve Systems & the Heart is a Muscle

Fundamentally, statin drugs damage the muscles and nerves in the body… There are well over 100 studies demonstrating the myotoxic, or muscle-harming effects of these drugs, and over 80 demonstrating the effects of nerve damage, as well. When you consider that a vast proportion of our body is comprised of muscles and coordinating nerve systems, this drug has the potential to cause damage to the entire body, and undoubtedly does so universally, differing only in the matter of degree — the damage occurring acutely in those at the tip of the iceberg, asymptomatically in the majority of others at the base. Moreover, statin myotoxicity is not exclusive to skeletal muscle. If you consider that the heart is also a muscle, an obvious red flag should go up… A 2009 study in the Journal of Clinical Cardiology showed that statin drugs, despite billions of advertising/marketing dollars to the contrary, actually weaken the heart muscle. – Sayer Ji, GreenMedInfo

Corruption Led to Overmedication of Millions of People

A group of doctors has attacked the [2016] Lancet study. A group of medics led by cardiologist Dr Aseem Malhotra criticised the way the Lancet research was carried out. They said some of the data behind the trials had not been published, while some claims about the impact of the drugs on cholesterol were based on forecasts. Lead author Dr Malhotra said “Decades of misinformation on cholesterol and the gross exaggeration of statin benefits with downplaying of side effects has likely led to the overmedication of millions of people across the world.. The lack of transparency in the prescription of statins is just one symptom of a broken system of healthcare where finance based medicine has trumped independent evidence and what is most important for patients.” His views were backed by Harvard statin expert Dr John Abramson, Sir Richard Thompson, former president of the Royal College of Physicians, and Professor Sherif Sultan, president of the International Society for Vascular Surgery. – The Telegraph

A Collaboration of Statin Advocates Admitted that 29% of Statin Users Likely to Experience Side Effects

One of the most remarkable facts that Dr. Aseem Malhotra British cardiology shared [in this interview] was that the previously mentioned statin collaboration (which militantly insists less than 1% of statin users experience side effects) also created a test one could utilize to determine if one was genetically at risk for a statin injury—and in their marketing for the test said 29% of all statin users were likely to experience side effects (which they then removed once attention was brought to it). – A Midwestern Doctor

More than 15,000 Adverse Reactions to Atorvastatin Reported in Seven Year Span, including Psychiatric Issues and Memory Loss

Our analysis of the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System spanning 2011 to 2018 identified 15,277 reports of adverse reactions associated with atorvastatin, of which 401 were related to psychiatric adverse events, including memory loss… Considering the potential memory alterations associated with atorvastatin use, it is imperative that clinicians prioritize the vigilant monitoring of cognitive function, particularly memory, during treatment. Healthcare professionals should establish comprehensive medication surveillance protocols, conducting regular assessments to detect early signs of cognitive decline. Furthermore, patients should be encouraged to adopt beneficial lifestyle modifications, including maintaining a balanced diet, engaging in regular physical activity, ensuring sufficient sleep, and managing stress—all of which may reduce the risk of memory impairment while enhancing the therapeutic efficacy of atorvastatin. - Frontiers in Neurology

One Part of Informed Consent Requires Doctors to Stop Using the Pharma-Friendly Propaganda of “Relative Risk Reduction” and Instead Give the Absolute Risk Reduction

My approach to this isn’t about recommending statins or not recommending statins. It’s about being an advocate for true informed consent… So me being an advocate for that has made me very controversial. But what does it mean? It means giving patients information in a way they can understand… So if you look at statins, for example, in someone like Tony Royle’s case, who’s had a heart attack or is at high risk of another one, when you break the data down from drug industry sponsored studies, which we have to take with a pinch of salt, but let’s just say for argument’s sake, it’s true, right? The benefit of a statin over a five-year period based upon their trial data shows that there’s a one in 39 chance it will prevent you having a further heart attack, and one in 83 chance it will delay your death or save your life. Patients are not told that. For Tony, that information was made available. He understood it. He did not fancy those odds, but also felt that he was empowered with an alternative through lifestyle that was going to help him… Many patients, when they’re given that information, also think the same as Tony. But it isn’t standard practice for doctors to communicate that information because we are not conditioned or trained to communicate information in that way, despite the fact that we should follow the best principles of ethical evidence-based medical practice. What normally happens is doctors are conditioned to tell patients about benefits of drugs using something called relative risk reduction, which may be, in somebody like Tony Royle’s case, 30 percent less likely to have another heart attack if you take a statin. But when you translate that information into the absolute risk reduction, it’s only a small percentage, 2.5 percent, for example. – Epoch TV, Dr. Aseem Malhotra on What Doctors Don’t Tell You

16-min – Dr. Christiane Northrup MD, “Safe” Drugs I Won’t Take

Context

