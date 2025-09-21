Covid vaccines: cognitive impairment, autoimmune issues, kidney injury, thyroid disorders, asthma, miscarriages, stillbirths, bell’s palsy, “breakthrough” infection + emergencies & serious accidents.
715 references on research and reporting of harms from covid vaccines beyond heart damage, aggressive cancers, and sudden death, which are curated separately.
Contents
Covid Vaccine Harms
Excerpts
More than 700 References by Date
See Also
Covid Vaccine Harms
Essential, Verifiable Facts — Key points regarding the harms from Covid vaccines.
Heart Damage — Hundreds of sources on Covid vaccine and heart damage, from 2021 to 2025 paper reporting the vax accounted for “the vast majority of reported cases” of life-threatening heart inflammation.
Cancers, Turbo Cancers — “Peer-reviewed research links Covid-19 mRNA vaccines to ‘turbo cancer.'” Includes timeline of evidence.
Deaths, Clots in Deceased — Sudden and unexpected deaths, vax-caused deaths, more deaths among the vaccinated, fibrous clots in deceased.
More Harms (you’re here) — Evidence of the link between Covid injections and a long list of additional “serious adverse events” including cognitive impairment, autoimmune issues, miscarriages and more. Also included here are “vaxidents” — an onslaught of accidents serious enough to be in the news, occurring at unheard of rates.
Excerpts
38-min, Dr. John Campbell interviewed Mel, an ultra-fit, active and athletic young mother, who, with each successive injection, suffered increasingly devastating effects. For quite some time, she didn’t associate her increasing disability with the injections because 1) she had recently birthed a baby and thought she was having postpartum effects, and 2) the doctors she saw about her pain, neurological issues and other symptoms asked her about potential causal factors such as medications and smoking, but never about if and when she received the mRNA injections.
It’s reasonable to consider, also, that widespread mandates, limited and restricted Covid treatment protocols + misinformation manipulation and suppression of data and testimony + a medical system corrupted by the pharmaceutical industry + mainstream disregard and discrediting of professional whistleblowers provided (at best) an incomplete picture or (at worst) a false one regarding the safety and efficacy of the injections vs other healthcare options, prompting Mel to take the mRNA injections without first researching independent sources for more neutral and verifiable information.
How Covid injections cause kidney injury
A review by Vudathaneni et al, described 28 published mechanisms of kidney injury and renal damage from Covid-19 vaccination. Most of the pathways involve inflammation from either direct cytokine damage or auto-immunity.
Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH, March 2024
Increased Alzheimer’s and cognitive impairment within three months post-vaccination (from an unusually large retrospective study of over 500,000 people)
This study investigates the association between Covid-19 vaccination and the onset of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) and its prodromal state [early stage of disease], mild cognitive impairment (MCI). The design was comprehensive, with a large and high quality sample size. A nationwide, retrospective cohort study… conducted in Seoul, South Korea, analyzed data from a random 50% sample of city residents aged 65 and above, totaling 558, 017 individuals… The results were truly horrifying: Findings showed an increased incidence of MCI and AD in vaccinated individuals, particularly those receiving mRNA vaccines, within three months post-vaccination.
“New data from Israel confirms the increased risk of miscarriage with Covid vaccination”
Miscarriage rates are around double what they should be.
January 2021: “329 Deaths + 9,516 Other Injuries Reported Following Covid Vaccine”
As of Jan. 22, 2021, 329 deaths -- a subset of 9,845 total adverse events -- had been reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) following Covid-19 vaccinations.
Children’s Health Defense, GreenMedInfo
“New study – Covid-19 ‘vaccinated’ people are sicker”
Vaccinated individuals experienced a greater overall disease burden, with more doctor visits, higher rates of Covid-19 infections, and increased musculoskeletal issues compared to the unvaccinated.
Nicolas Hulscher MPH, January 2025
Covid boosters increased illness in health care workers
A new peer-reviewed Swiss study has found that recent Covid-19 booster shots were linked to higher short-term illness risk and absenteeism among health care workers.
The Vaccine Reaction, August 2025
Aggressive denial of vaccination harms
Every single time the vaccinators come up against data they don’t like, they abandon science and resort to magical thinking. Children regress into autism following “well baby” visits: Coincidence. Better awareness. Blame the mother. Teenagers develop POTS, PANDAS, PANS, and SADS after the HPV vaccine: Teenage girls are so dramatic.Hormonal. Attention seeking. Covid shots cause myocarditis: Vaccine induced myocarditis is mild, transient, and better than Covid. Covid shots cause athletes in the prime of life to go into cardiac arrest in the middle of a match: Athletes have always collapsed and died during the middle of a match. Even if they worked (which they don’t), most people already have natural immunity so there’s no need for Covid shots: Hybrid immunity is better than natural immunity. In every case the response from public health authorities is a fiction, invented whole cloth in order to keep the vaccine program going.
Even for those suffering adverse events, “experts” repeatedly recommended additional injections
Experts from inside and outside the U.S. government repeatedly recommended that people who suffered adverse events following Covid-19 vaccination receive additional shots, even when the experts could not rule out the vaccines as the cause of the events, documents obtained by The Epoch Times show… The Clinical Immunization Safety Assessment (CISA) Project is run by a doctor who has received extensive funding from pharmaceutical giants, including the top two Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers… In one example, CISA was presented with records showing a 63-year-old woman experienced chronic kidney disease, with symptoms including kidney swelling, after receiving a second dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine… [CISA wrote to the patient’s,] ‘the patient should receive future Covid-19 vaccinations.’
More than 700 References by Date
Summary List of Vaccine-Associated Injury Case Reports Published in Research Journals — Ashmedai link
Sep 18, 2025 — Major Study Confirms Covid ‘Vaccines’ Destroy Nervous System — Frank Bergman, Slay News link
Sep 17, 2025 — Covid-19 mRNA Vaccination: Implications for the Central Nervous System — Kristin Cosgrove et al, Zenodo link
Sep 15, 2025 — Bjorn Borg Has Prostate Cancer; Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens Has Prostate Cancer; UK: John Blackman Has Oral Cancer; Julia Bradbury Has “Brain Cysts”; NO: Handball Star Camilla Herrem Has Breast Cancer — Mark Crispin Miller link
Sep 11, 2025 — Joe Biden Has Skin Cancer Surgery; Kate Mckinnon Has “Gross” Tongue Disease; Roger Blevins, Jr., Has Tongue Cancer; HGTV’s Tiffany Brooks, 46, Has Kidney, Pancreas Transplants — Mark Crispin Miller link
Sep 11, 2025 — Lady Gaga Postpones Show; Celine Dion Cancels Eurovision Appearance; Sir Ian McKellen Skips Film Premiere Appearance (One Year After Falling Off The Stage) — Mark Crispin Miller link
Sep 8, 2025 — Pfizer Knew: mRNA Nanoparticles Attack Baby Boys’ Testes, Damaging Masculinity and Fertility for Generations — Baxter Dmitry, The People’s Voice link
Sep 7, 2025 — Joe Biden Cancels Paid Appearances; George Clooney Skips Venice Appearances; Rapper Pras’ Sentencing Delayed For Cancer Surgery; DE Anchor Kim Ratcliff Goes Off The Air For Cancer Surgery — Mark Crispin Miller link
Sep 7, 2025 — Trump Has Chronic Venous Insufficiency; Clinton Spotted With A Portable Defibrillator; Robert Mueller Diagnosed With Parkinson’s; Nicole Eggert Has Mastectomy; Ravens LB Sergio Kindle Has Colon Cancer — Mark Crispin Miller link
Sep 7, 2025 — UK: Gordon Ramsay Has Skin Cancer; Chris Foreman (Madness) Has Multiple Myeloma; DE: TV Star Winnie Topp Has Second Cancer; IN: TV Anchor Rajesh Keshav In ICU After Collapse On Stage — Mark Crispin Miller link
Sep 6, 2025 — So Far, In 2025 Alone, 33 Journalists Worldwide (That We Know Of) Have Come Down With Crippling Illnesses, Many Of Them Still Headlined As “Rare” — Mark Crispin Miller link
Sep 3, 2025 — The mRNA Reckoning Has Begun — Nicolas Hulscher MPH, Focal Points link
Sep 2, 2025 — Breaking: Shocking Case Report Ties mRNA Shots to Life-Threatening Pneumonitis in Japan — Lioness of Judah Ministry link
Aug 31, 2025 — Vaccine Horror In Japan: Elderly Woman Suffers Brain Clot After First Shot, Heart Clot After Second — Lioness of Judah Ministry link
Aug 28, 2025 — Diana Ross “Abruptly Cancels” Cruise Ship Appearance (“Unforeseen Circumstances”); Beach Boys Cancel Concert (“Unforeseen Circumstances”); DE: Bjorn Vido Cancels All Appearances; IT: Gaia Cancels Tour — Mark Crispin Miller link
Aug 28, 2025 — Hybrid Harms: When Covid Shots and Infections Compound — Independent Medical Alliance & Jessica Rose link
Aug 27, 2025 — Covid-19 Boosters Linked to More Illness and Absenteeism in Health Care Workers — Amber Baker, The Vaccine Reaction link
Aug 24, 2025 — BREAKING: mRNA Technology Triggers a Chain Reaction of Biological Destruction; “[The studies] reveal the full biological Cascade of Harm—unfolding from molecular instability, through systemic damage, to catastrophic clinical consequences… Tier 1 Transcriptomic, Tier 2 Proteomic, Tier 3 Biochemical, Tier 4 Clinical.” — 2nd Smartest Guy in the World link
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Bird's Eye View to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.