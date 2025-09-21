More Harms (you’re here) — Evidence of the link between Covid injections and a long list of additional “serious adverse events” including cognitive impairment, autoimmune issues, miscarriages and more. Also included here are “vaxidents” — an onslaught of accidents serious enough to be in the news, occurring at unheard of rates.

How Covid injections cause kidney injury

A review by Vudathaneni et al, described 28 published mechanisms of kidney injury and renal damage from Covid-19 vaccination. Most of the pathways involve inflammation from either direct cytokine damage or auto-immunity.

Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH, March 2024

Increased Alzheimer’s and cognitive impairment within three months post-vaccination (from an unusually large retrospective study of over 500,000 people)

This study investigates the association between Covid-19 vaccination and the onset of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) and its prodromal state [early stage of disease], mild cognitive impairment (MCI). The design was comprehensive, with a large and high quality sample size. A nationwide, retrospective cohort study… conducted in Seoul, South Korea, analyzed data from a random 50% sample of city residents aged 65 and above, totaling 558, 017 individuals… The results were truly horrifying: Findings showed an increased incidence of MCI and AD in vaccinated individuals, particularly those receiving mRNA vaccines, within three months post-vaccination.

September 2024

“New data from Israel confirms the increased risk of miscarriage with Covid vaccination”

Miscarriage rates are around double what they should be.

Dr Ah Kahn Syed, June 2025

January 2021: “329 Deaths + 9,516 Other Injuries Reported Following Covid Vaccine”

As of Jan. 22, 2021, 329 deaths -- a subset of 9,845 total adverse events -- had been reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) following Covid-19 vaccinations.

Children’s Health Defense, GreenMedInfo

“New study – Covid-19 ‘vaccinated’ people are sicker”

Vaccinated individuals experienced a greater overall disease burden, with more doctor visits, higher rates of Covid-19 infections, and increased musculoskeletal issues compared to the unvaccinated.

Nicolas Hulscher MPH, January 2025

Covid boosters increased illness in health care workers

A new peer-reviewed Swiss study has found that recent Covid-19 booster shots were linked to higher short-term illness risk and absenteeism among health care workers.

The Vaccine Reaction, August 2025

Aggressive denial of vaccination harms

Every single time the vaccinators come up against data they don’t like, they abandon science and resort to magical thinking. Children regress into autism following “well baby” visits: Coincidence. Better awareness. Blame the mother. Teenagers develop POTS, PANDAS, PANS, and SADS after the HPV vaccine: Teenage girls are so dramatic.Hormonal. Attention seeking. Covid shots cause myocarditis: Vaccine induced myocarditis is mild, transient, and better than Covid. Covid shots cause athletes in the prime of life to go into cardiac arrest in the middle of a match: Athletes have always collapsed and died during the middle of a match. Even if they worked (which they don’t), most people already have natural immunity so there’s no need for Covid shots: Hybrid immunity is better than natural immunity. In every case the response from public health authorities is a fiction, invented whole cloth in order to keep the vaccine program going.

Toby Rogers, May 2024

Even for those suffering adverse events, “experts” repeatedly recommended additional injections

Experts from inside and outside the U.S. government repeatedly recommended that people who suffered adverse events following Covid-19 vaccination receive additional shots, even when the experts could not rule out the vaccines as the cause of the events, documents obtained by The Epoch Times show… The Clinical Immunization Safety Assessment (CISA) Project is run by a doctor who has received extensive funding from pharmaceutical giants, including the top two Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers… In one example, CISA was presented with records showing a 63-year-old woman experienced chronic kidney disease, with symptoms including kidney swelling, after receiving a second dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine… [CISA wrote to the patient’s,] ‘the patient should receive future Covid-19 vaccinations.’

The Epoch Times, September 2023