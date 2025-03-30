Contents

What They Say They Do (NIH, ODS & DSHEA) What They Actually Do Regulatory & Professional Betrayal What to Do About It We’re Happy To Be Your Research Assistant Context

What They Say They Do

NIH (National Institutes of Health) — “NIH’s mission is to seek fundamental knowledge about the nature and behavior of living systems and the application of that knowledge to enhance health, lengthen life, and reduce illness and disability." [source] See also: HHS (above)

ODS (Office of Dietary Supplements) — "The ODS, part of the NIH, is the lead federal government entity addressing the scientific exploration of dietary supplements." [source]

DSHEA (Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act) — Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994, Public Law 103-417. Congress finds that: [source] (1) improving the health status of United States citizens ranks at the top of the national priorities of the Federal Government; (2) the importance of nutrition and the benefits of dietary supplements to health promotion and disease prevention have been documented increasingly in scientific studies; (3A) there is a link between the ingestion of certain nutrients or dietary supplements and the prevention of chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease, and osteoporosis; and (3B) clinical research has shown that several chronic diseases can be prevented simply with a healthful diet, such as a diet that is low in fat, saturated fat, cholesterol, and sodium, with a high proportion of plant-based foods; (4) healthful diets may mitigate the need for expensive medical procedures, such as coronary bypass surgery or angioplasty; (5) preventive health measures, including education, good nutrition, and appropriate use of safe nutritional supplements will limit the incidence of chronic diseases, and reduce long-term health care expenditures; (6A) promotion of good health and healthy lifestyles improves and extends lives while reducing health care expenditures; and (6B) reduction in health care expenditures is of paramount importance to the future of the country and the economic well-being of the country; (7) there is a growing need for emphasis on the dissemination of information linking nutrition and long-term good health; (8) consumers should be empowered to make choices about preventive health care programs based on data from scientific studies of health benefits related to particular dietary supplements; (9) national surveys have revealed that almost 50 percent of the 260,000,000 Americans regularly consume dietary supplements of vitamins, minerals, or herbs as a means of improving their nutrition; (10) studies indicate that consumers are placing increased reliance on the use of nontraditional health care providers to avoid the excessive costs of traditional medical services and to obtain more holistic consideration of their needs; (11) the United States will spend over $1,000,000,000,000 on health care in 1994, which is about 12 percent of the Gross National Product of the United States, and this amount and percentage will continue to increase unless significant efforts are undertaken to reverse the increase; (12A) the nutritional supplement industry is an integral part of the economy of the United States; (12B) the industry consistently projects a positive trade balance; and (12C) the estimated 600 dietary supplement manufacturers in the United States produce approximately 4,000 products, with total annual sales of such products alone reaching at least $4,000,000,000; (13) although the Federal Government should take swift action against products that are unsafe or adulterated, the Federal Government should not take any actions to impose unreasonable regulatory barriers limiting or slowing the flow of safe products and accurate information to consumers; (14) dietary supplements are safe within a broad range of intake, and safety problems with the supplements are relatively rare; and (15A) legislative action that protects the right of access of consumers to safe dietary supplements is necessary in order to promote wellness; and (15B) a rational Federal framework must be established to supersede the current ad hoc, patchwork regulatory policy on dietary supplements.



What They Actually Do

The NIH is broken. Instead of having the best scientists fund the best science, it has mediocre… members fund the most… unambitious work… A single negative voice can tank an application, while a single vote of support can rarely sell it. This incentivizes scientists to be very quiet— not commenting on topical issues, even when the stakes are massive. When schools were closed for 18 months in the US, many scientists who claimed to care about poor, minority kids — after all they had NIH grants to tackle health disparities—went silent. They failed in their basic duty. Dr. Vinay Prasad MD, MPH With the help of a watchdog group, we look at the issue of government scientists collecting royalty payments from pharmaceutical companies for discoveries made while working on your dime. Adam Andrzejewski: “Our data shows at OpenTheBooks.com that every single year, NIH doles out $32 billion in federal grant-making… that basically buys you the entire American health care space.” NIH accumulates great influence with the power to decide which scientists and projects get all those taxpayer billions… “Buys you a lot of friends, buys you a lot of allies, and there's great incentive to stay on the establishment narratives that NIH disseminates on public health policy.” And he says there’s reason to question who or what is influencing those policies. Under a 1984 law known as Bayh-Dole, government scientists have a unique arrangement. They can collect royalties from pharmaceutical companies for discoveries they make while working for us… Andrzejewski: “You have a government scientist funded by taxpayers, and they work in a government lab that's also funded by taxpayers. And when they have an invention, they have a special situation. The NIH, then licenses that invention [a drug, device, therapeutic of some sort]… And the private sector then pays royalties back to NIH. NIH then distributes those royalties on a split… back to the scientist. Details of those royalty payments to government scientists are kept as strictly held secrets… Senator Rand Paul tried to pry some of them loose when questioning Dr. Anthony Fauci…Fauci: “According to the regulations, people who receive royalties are not required to divulge them even on their financial statement, according to the Bayh-Dole Act.” … He told Congress more or less, "It's none of your business. I don't have to tell you these things," which is pretty surprising because it would seem to be important… Andrzejewski says the first Covid vaccine to get government approval was Pfizer’s, which happens to be part of an NIH royalty-sharing agreement… Does that mean NIH helped invent the vaccine and then licensed some of the technology to Pfizer Andrzejewski: “Yes… And so NIH was receiving tens of millions of dollars from Pfizer on those royalty payments.” Full Measure, Conflicts of Interest

Public Pressure Demanded Congress Protect Our Rights to Supplements. That Protection Has Steadily Eroded.

The Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994 (DSHEA) granted Americans broad access to dietary supplements, promoting personal choice and limiting government intervention in the supplement marketplace. It allowed supplements to be regulated as food rather than drugs, avoiding costly preapproval requirements. DSHEA’s passage was largely driven by public advocacy. Widespread consumer pressure, highlighted by memorable campaigns, helped secure the law’s passage to protect access to supplements. Despite DSHEA, there are continuing challenges from the FDA and legislative proposals that could impose stricter regulations on supplements, potentially limiting access. We need further grassroots action to oppose further restrictions and protect health freedom. - Alliance for Natural Health

Regulatory & Professional Betrayal

As citizens of our countries, we’ve empowered and entrusted regulatory agencies to act on our behalf. While these organizations were specifically intended to be independent of industry, the evidence clearly shows that we’ve ceded our power to organizations that are, in fact, corrupted so thoroughly as to be no different from the corporate profiteers they’re beholden to.

Organizations that we’ve empowered with our money and allegiance include:

AHPRA — Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency AMA — American Medical Association CDC, ACIP & VAERS — U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention + Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices + Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System ECHA & REACH — European Chemicals Agency + REACH Regulation EPA — U.S. Environmental Protection Agency FDA — U.S. Food and Drug Administration FSA — U.K. Food Standards Agency FSMB, MCNZ— Federation of State Medical Boards + Medical Council of New Zealand FTC — U.S. Federal Trade Commission GMC — U.K. General Medical Council Health (Australia) — Department of Health and Aged Care + Science and Industry Technical Advisory Group HHS, CICP, NTP & DGAC — U.S. Department of Health and Human Services + Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program + National Toxicology Program + Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee MHRA — U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency NIH, ODS, DSHEA — U.S. National Institutes of Health + Office of Dietary Supplements + Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act NHS — National Health Service of England TGA, PBS, & PBAC — Therapeutic Goods Administration of Australia + Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme + Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee USDA — U.S. Department of Agriculture WHO — World Health Organization

To see evidence of what each of these “public servants” actually does, select links above or see here.

What to Do About It

By giving over our power to government agencies to act on our behalf, we the people are responsible for the actions of these agencies. As reams of evidence irrefutably show (below), these organizations are corrupt and do not protect the citizens and principled professionals who entrusted them.

Rather, they protect the corporations and powers that control them. Beyond just shirking their duty, these agencies enable and protect corporations that are "essentially psychopathic, being amoral and without conscience", thereby causing devastating harm to people and the planet.

In order to halt these harms and right the wrongs, we will need to know the truth about what these organizations have done. That's what this page offers: a curation of the evidence.

Taking our power back begins in how we choose food and medicine, for example. Reclaiming our collective power is possible by first refusing to support corrupt entities. And second, by creating collectives that retain human agency and responsibility without the same vulnerabilities that allowed these organizations to be "captured".

We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant

If you’re a provider, Wellness Resource Center can be your assistant for as little as $20 per month. We make thousands of resources instantly accessible with precisely organized libraries. Our site isn’t intended to replace the excellent books, articles, and videos available to all of us, but rather to make them more accessible when you need them.

Due to years of fulltime research, we’ve been able to bring together multiple perspectives, provide context, and make wonderful resources easier to find when you need them.

You can get a sense for the scope and quality of materials by reviewing our Newsletter Archive and by taking a look at the scope and organization of the Health & Wellness Education library. (Membership provides unlimited access to all the other libraries as well: Anatomy & Physiology, Breath & Pranayama, Meditation & Mindfulness, Sound & Mantras, Yoga Teaching Methodology, Energy & Subtle Body, and more.)

Since 2011, we’ve spent more than 10,000 hours cultivating and compiling excellent resources, and we continue to research full-time every day. Search engines and AI have their place, but we know from personal experience that they’re inadequate on their own as they’re designed to meet corporate and technical agendas. Providers need reliable sourcing, not limited perspectives mixed with propaganda, delivered out of context, or offered with hidden motives.

We consult hundreds of reference materials for each subject, organizing the curations into “lessons.” Each lesson is organized with jump-to links for quickly getting to what you need. A defined scope stated in the lesson overview gives you the flexibility to efficiently choose what best serves your particular need in the moment.

Context

This article is a subset of vast resource curations on the failure and corruption of establishment medicine, the food system, and other corrupt systems. See here for the entire curation on medicine, or select links below to focus on an individual subject.

Failed Health Outcomes — The U.S. spends nearly twice the per-capita amount on healthcare than the next highest spender, yet Americans are the most chronically ill, and rank 48th in life expectancy, among other countries. In addition, medical misdiagnosis causes permanent harm and death to 795,000 people every year. Verifiably Corrupt— Establishment medicine as a system* is verifiably corrupt, serving the interests of industry — not health. (*Obviously, not every individual working in establishment medicine is unethical. Rather, the system that educated / indoctrinated them, and that sets policy, hires, pays, and promotes them is verifiably corrupted.) Big Pharma & Biotech : Immoral Business Model — Corporations, by design, are beholden to profit above all else, acting as powerful entities that are “essentially psychopathic and without conscience.” Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are the utmost example of corporate psychopathy, demonstrating inhumanity in response to human suffering. Regulatory & Professional Betrayal— Government agencies entrusted to regulate the field of medicine fail to do so. The majority of influential professional organizations such as the American Medical Association are corrupted by industry. Not Evidence/Science-Based — The bulk of establishment medicine’s standard of care is not based on unbiased, reproducible science. (We prove it here.) Harms by Drug or Test— Establishment medicine providers routinely utilize diagnostic testing and “treatments” that cause harm (“adverse”, “side” effects). Get verifiable evidence of the harms, organized by drug, treatment, or test (mammograms, CT scans, antibiotics, statins, benzos, etc). Failed Philosophy & Strategies — Allopathic medicine (also called conventional medicine, Western medicine, and Rockefeller medicine) was created to exploit the profit potential of drug patents. Born from a compromised report published in 1910, this system does not acknowledge the conditions under which the human body creates health, nor does it seek to identify and resolve the root causes of illness. On the contrary, it suppresses symptoms with drugs, creating more symptoms and distracting efforts from true healing. Diagnosis is disconnected from the wisdom inherent in the purpose and message of symptoms.

See Also