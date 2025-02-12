I will apply dietetic measures for the benefit of the sick according to my ability and judgment; I will keep them from harm and injustice. I will neither give a deadly drug to anybody who asked for it, nor will I make a suggestion to this effect. Hippocratic Oath Most of the literature establishes that modern medicine is one of the major threats to world health… The side effects and risks associated with medical intervention are called iatrogenesis. These side effects are also called adverse drug reactions. Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care

#1 Pharmaceuticals & Diagnostics, Generally + Over-prescription

Evidence of Harm

“What is wrong with our focus on the ‘drug war’ when 200,000 die each year from prescription drugs [vs.] 20,000 who die as a result of illegal drug use?”

From this 1995 study done by pharmacists in an attempt to curb the high number of prescription drug deaths, they found that every year approximately 200,000 die from prescription drug reactions when taking medications “as prescribed”. That is as many deaths every week as we suffered on 9/11 and America went to war for over a decade… Where is that kind of outcry for these deaths?! (And if the rate was that high two decades ago, just how much of an increase has there been since then?) And another 80,000 die from medical malpractice… Everyone is asking, “Where is the FDA?” Busy approving another new drug? And how many more will die from that one? A two-year Los Angeles Times investigation published in December 2000 found that the seven medications approved since 1993 have been withdrawn after reports of deaths and severe side effects. In the article written by Times Staff Writer David Willam, it states, “The FDA approved each of those drugs while disregarding danger signs or blunt warnings from its own specialists. Then, after receiving reports of significant harm to patients, the agency was slow to seek withdrawals… What do you know about the medication you are currently taking? What do you know about the dangers of taking the drugs you are taking in combination with one another? Even more frightening to ask is “What does your doctor know or not know about the answers to these questions?” International Coalition for Drug Awareness

“Doing nothing except terminating some of the most egregious prescriptions… resulted in a 23% reduction in their death rate.”

This situation is even worse for the elderly, who have more time to be put on an increasing number of medications, and due to their altered physiology, are also the most vulnerable to the harmful effects of those medications. For example, from 2009-2016, after two billion office visits were assessed, it was found that for adults over 65, 65.1% were on two or more drugs, 48.9% were on four or more, and 36.8% were on more than five (with the highest use occurring in the oldest Americans). One of the best illustrations of the problem came from a study that compared 119 disabled elderly adults living in nursing homes to 71 matching controls. These patients (on average, were on 7.09 medications) were screened for which of their medications clearly met the existing criteria for being discontinued (on average 2.8 per patient). After those medications were discontinued in the test group, when compared to the controls who remained on all of their existing prescriptions, it was found that: The death rate dropped by 53% (in one year, 45% of the control group died, whereas 21% of the test subjects died). The annual rate of hospital referrals dropped by 60.7% (30% of the controls vs. 11.8% of the study)… In short, doing nothing except terminating some of the most egregious prescriptions for our elders (who often lack the autonomy to refuse their prescriptions) resulted in a 23% reduction in their death rate. When you consider that many of these drugs… frequently have a variety of other concerning side effects (e.g., triggering dementia), the absurdity of this situation (e.g., that this pivotal study never changed how we practice medicine) becomes apparent. A Midwestern Doctor + 2007 study link

“Pharmaceutical Companies & Their Foot-Soldier Doctors”

In 2011, doctors wrote 4.02 billion prescriptions for drugs in America. That’s an average of roughly 13 prescriptions for each man, woman, and child. That’s about one new prescription every month for every American. The Medical News Today article concluded, “…the industry should be heartened by the growth of the number of prescriptions and spending.” Yes, I’m sure the drug industry is popping champagne corks. What are the effects of all these drugs? We are looking at a supreme Trojan Horse that is rotting out America and all other countries from the inside… debilitating and ruining and terminating lives. Many sources can be cited to confirm this assessment… The LA Times published an article by one of the best medical reporters in the business, Linda Marsa: “When Good Drugs Do Harm.” … On July 26, 2000, the Journal of the American Medical Association published the most stunning mainstream estimate of medical-drug damage in history: “Is US health really the best in the world?” The author was Dr. Barbara Starfield, a respected public-health researcher at the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health. Starfield concluded that medical drugs were killing Americans at the rate of 106,000 per year. …Countries of the world are literally being assaulted by pharmaceutical companies and their foot-soldier doctors. It’s chemical warfare… We need an all-out rebellion against the Pharmacopoeia. In case anyone thinks the FDA, the single agency responsible for certifying drugs as safe and effective, has “overlooked the problem,”… [consider] the following statement on the FDA’s own site: “Over 2 MILLION serious ADRs [Adverse Drug Events] yearly; 100,000 DEATHS yearly.” The only thing missing is: “And we, the FDA, said the drugs were safe.” – John Rappoport, 2019

Impotent Drug Regulation, Corruption of Evidence, Bribery of Doctors, and Lies in Drug Marketing

Our drug agencies are not particularly helpful, as they rely on fake fixes, which are a long list of warnings, precautions, and contraindications for each drug, although they know that no doctor can possibly master all of these. Major reasons for the many drug deaths are impotent drug regulation, widespread crime that includes corruption of the scientific evidence about drugs and bribery of doctors, and lies in drug marketing, which is as harmful as tobacco marketing and, therefore, should be banned. We should take far fewer drugs, and patients should carefully study the package inserts of the drugs their doctors prescribe for them and independent information sources about drugs… which will make it easier for them to say “no thanks”. – Dr. Peter C. Gøtzsche MD, 2014

The Madness Has No Limits

I have clinical notes [while under the “care” of Dr. Joseph Biederman, chief of child psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital] from when I was 12 years old until I was 16. Within those four years alone he had me on varying combinations of 16 different medications including mood stabilizers, anti-anxiety medications, tranquilizers, anti-depressants, an anti-epileptic medication that he believed could treat bipolar, anti-psychotics, and stimulants to counteract the fatigue I experienced from the other medications. When I was 12, I experienced lithium toxicity at a dose of 1050mg per day, so he switched me to Neurontin, a drug that has since been found to halt the formation of new synapses in the brain. – May 29, 2019

Not Only Do Drugs Cause Harm, They Divert Attention Away from Learning the Underlying Issue Causing the Symptoms, and, thus, the Ability to Seek and Achieve True Healing

When I was twenty-three, I was diagnosed with depression and anxiety. It was not until two years later, when I stopped taking medication, that I discovered I had a mental health disorder linked to my menstrual cycles. Meditating daily has been foundational for my well-being. It helps me manage the physical expressions of anxiety and bad moods. It allows me to be more accepting of myself and grateful for the many positives in my life. But it is the awareness journey that mindfulness has paved over these last seven years that has reached so many different corners of my life. The awareness I developed from regular practice seeps into my life as a positive multiplier, pushing further progress in emotional regulation. Nicole Howard

#2 Acid blockers: PPIs, acid reflux, GERD, heartburn, gastric ulcer drugs

10 min, PPIs increase cancer, heart disease, osteoporosis, chronic kidney disease, neurodegeneration including Alzheimer’s and dementia, and all-cause mortality (death).

Sold both by prescription and over the counter... proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) have been linked to numerous severe side effects: chronic kidney disease, kidney failure, heart attacks, pneumonia, dementia, bone fractures, and vitamin and mineral deficiencies. Patients have even begun to file lawsuits, claiming the companies behind these blockbuster drugs were aware of the risks but failed to warn the public. Dr. David Jockers

The following prescription and over-the-counter drugs are used for heartburn, indigestion, acid reflux, GERD (gastro-oesophageal reflux disease) and gastric ulcer.

Antacids are OTC (over the counter) and include Aluminum Hydroxide, Calcium Carbonate, Gaviscon, Magnesium Trisilicate, Mylanta, and Tums. [source]

H2 Blockers/Antagonists (histamine type 2 receptor antagonists) are OTC (over the counter) and include Axid, Cimetidine, Famotidine, Fluxid, Nizatidine, Pepcid, Ranitidine*, Tagamet, and Zantac*. [source and source]

PPIs (proton pump inhibitors) include Aciphex, Dexilant, Dexlansoprazole, Esomeprazole, lansoprazole, Lansoprazole, Nexium, Omeprazole, Pantoprazole, Prevacid, Prilosec, Protonix, Rabeprazole, and Zegerid. [source and source]

Promotility Agents include Bethanechol, Cisapride, Domperidone, Metoclopramide, and Metozolv. [source]

*Ranitidine [Zantac] was “revoked from the market in 2020 because it contained cancer-causing agents.” [source and source]

Evidence of Harm

Over 90% of Patients Have Too Little Stomach Acid, Not Too Much. When Sufficient Acid is Not Present, the Esophageal Sphincter Doesn’t Close Properly.

Over 90% of patients tested had low stomach acid levels, contrary to common medical assumptions. Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) are overused and can be harmful. 15% of the US population takes PPIs, with usage increasing with age. Long-term PPI use is associated with [an] increase in overall death risk. Acid reflux is often caused by too little stomach acid, not too much. The lower esophageal sphincter (LES) closes properly only when sufficient stomach acid is present… Low stomach acid is linked to various autoimmune conditions. In one study, over 80% of asthmatic children had below-normal acid secretion. PPIs can increase the risk of infections. Ventilated patients on acid-blocking medications were twice as likely to develop pneumonia and 60% more likely to die from hospital-acquired pneumonia. Nutrient absorption is impaired by low stomach acid. For instance, calcium absorption increased five-fold when stomach pH was lowered from 6.5 to 1 in one study. H. pylori infection, present in about 50% of the world’s population, can decrease stomach acid production and is associated with an increased risk of stomach cancer... Natural approaches like betaine HCl supplementation, bitters, and lifestyle changes can effectively manage acid reflux for many people. Wright reported that over 50% of asthmatic children he treated were cured by normalizing stomach acid and administering vitamin B12. Overprescription of medications significantly affects elderly patients. One study found that discontinuing unnecessary medications in nursing home residents reduced the death rate by 23% and hospital referrals by 18.2%. Lies are Unbekoming

#3 ADHD Drugs, Stimulants

Drugs prescribed for ADHD include the following.

Psychostimulants include Adderall, Amphetamines, Aptensio, Concerta, Cylert*, Daytrana, Desoxyn, Detroamphetamine Sulfate, Dexedrine, Dextrostat, Dyanavel, Evekeo, Focalin, Metadate, Methamphetamine, Methylin, Methylphenidate, Pemoline*, ProCentra, QuilliChew, Quillvant, Provigil, Ritalin, and Vyvanse. [source and source and source and source and source]

Ritalin is a brand name for methylphenidate . This drug is also sold under the names: Adhansia, Aptensio, Concerta, Cotempla, Daytrana, Jornay, Metadate, Methylin, Quillivant, and Quillichew. [source]

Nonstimulant ADHD drugs include Atomoxetine, Clonidine, Guanfacine, Intuniv, Kapvay, and Strattera (an SNRI). [source and source and source]

*Note: “A drug that has been used for ADHD for 30 years is being discontinued. [A consumer group] petitioned the FDA, asking the agency to ban pemoline, also sold under the trade name Cylert, because of reported cases of liver damage in users.” [2005 source]

Dr. Leonard Sax, who is both a physician and a psychologist, says in the New York Times, ‘The next time you hear a doctor say, with regard to prescribing stimulant medications, ‘let’s try it and see whether it helps,’ I suggest that you run – do not walk – to the nearest exit’. Dr. Sircus There is no such thing as a Ritalin deficiency. Billie J. Sahley PhD and link

ADHD Diagnosis is Severely Flawed

Subjective and Unreliable (Unreplicable) Diagnosis Used to Drug Children

You can take this same difficult child to ten psychiatrists and come back with ten different diagnoses. But no matter what the diagnosis is, they all put him on Ritalin. Psychiatrist Abram Hoffer MD, PhD 2010 (pg 9) link and link

ADHD Diagnosis: Unscientific, Many Flaws

The diagnosis of ADHD remains far less objective than that of [conditions] where specific tools such as blood tests, x-rays and sonograms are used to determine the presence of the disorder… Furthermore, the answers provided by parents and teachers on behavior rating scales—to questions such as how much a child fidgets or whether he/she is easily distracted—are subjective. What one person views as distractibility another may view as natural inquisitiveness…. [Another] question asks whether the child “actively defies or refuses to comply with adults’ requests.” In some life situations, though, disobedience is a virtue… Another problem with the ADHD diagnosis is that it may apply a medical label to behaviors that fall at one end of a spectrum of normal patterns… To add to the complexity, approximately 65% of patients with ADHD may have one or more co-morbid disorders, such as anxiety, communication, mood, conduct, oppositional defiant and learning disorders and Tourette’s syndrome. Richard Gale & Dr. Gary Null

Evidence of Harm

Mind-Altering Drugs, Central Nervous System Stimulants

The ADHD protocols of conventional medicine… use subjective methods of diagnosis and mind-altering pharmaceuticals such as Ritalin and Adderall. Although these drugs are central nervous system stimulants, in the case of ADHD they have the paradoxical effect of calming the patient… They also put the… children and adolescents at risk of the adverse effects associated with these drugs, particularly methylphenidate (Ritalin, Concerta, Metadate, Focalin, Methylin). The negative effects range from insomnia and decreased appetite to movement disorders such as tics and the stunting of children’s growth… Psychostimulants have become the primary treatment for those diagnosed with ADHD… The use of stimulant-type drugs to treat ADHD has grown despite a lack of understanding of their therapeutic action. Methylphenidate and amphetamines are stimulants of the central nervous system (10 milligrams of Ritalin are equivalent to 5 milligrams of amphetamine), yet in patients with ADHD, the drugs have a paradoxical effect and reduce the symptoms of inattention, hyperactivity and impulsive behavior. Researchers acknowledge that stimulants’ method of action in treating ADHD is not well understood… [One researcher and psychiatrist] said of [Ritalin]: “As a psychiatrist, sometimes I feel embarrassed [about the lack of knowledge] because this is, by far, the drug we prescribe most frequently to children.” Richard Gale & Dr. Gary Null

Resolving the Root Causes

Primary Intention of Therapies: Eliminate Allergens and Resolve Nutritional Deficiencies

Many nonpharmaceutical approaches to ADHD focus on eliminating food and environmental allergens that trigger symptoms and using nutrient supplements to address deficiencies and provide the body with nutritional support. – Richard Gale & Dr. Gary Null link

The Underlying Factors Behind ADHD

Numerous studies suggest that biochemical heterogeneous etiologies for ADHD cluster around at least 8 risk factors: food and additive allergies, heavy metal toxicity and other environmental toxins, low-protein/high-carbohydrate diets, mineral imbalances, essential fatty acid and phospholipid deficiencies, amino acid deficiencies, thyroid disorders, and B-vitamin deficiencies. – Karen L. Harding et al link

73% of Children Diagnosed with ADHD Reacted to Many Food, Dyes, and Preservatives

This investigation evaluated 26 children who meet the criteria for ADHD. Treatment with a multiple item elimination diet showed 19 children (73%)… reacted to many foods, dyes, and/or preservatives. A double-blind placebo controlled food challenge was completed in 16 children…. This study demonstrates a beneficial effect of eliminating reactive foods and artificial colors in children with ADHD. Dietary factors may play a significant role in the etiology of the majority of children with ADHD. – M. Boris & F. S. Mandel link

Individual Children Can Have Differing Responses to Food Additives, Toxins, and Nutritional Deficiencies

Nutritional factors such as food additives, refined sugars, food sensitivities/allergies, and fatty acid deficiencies have all been linked to ADHD. There is increasing evidence that many children with behavioral problems are sensitive to one or more food components that can negatively impact their behavior. Individual response is an important factor for determining the proper approach in treating children with ADHD. In general, diet modification plays a major role in the management of ADHD. – Roseanne Schnoll et al link

#4 Alzheimer’s, Dementia, and Parkinson’s Drugs

Drugs prescribed for Alzheimer’s, Dementia, and Mild Cognitive Impairment include Adlarity, Aducanumab, Alpha E, Anti-amyloids, Anti-amyloid monoclonal antibodies, Aqua Gem-E, Aquasol E, Aricept, Bapineuzumbab, Benzgalantamine, Brexpiprazole*, Cholinesterase, Cholinesterase inhibitors, Donanemab, Donepezil, E-400, E-600, E-Gems, E Pherol, Ergoloid, Etanercept, Exelon, Galantamine, Gantenerumab, Glutamate regulators, Hydergine, Kisunla, Lecanemab, Leqembi, Memantine, Mesylates, Namenda, Namzaric, Razadyne, Rexulti*, Rivastigmine, Solanezumab, and Zunveyl [source and source and source]

Additional drugs include Belsomra and Suvorexant for insomnia associated with Alzheimer’s.

Drugs prescribed for Parkinson’s Disease include Adenosine / A2A receptor antagonists, Amantadine, Anticholinergics, Carbidopa-levodopa, Dopamine agonists, Catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors, L-dopa, Levodopa, MAO-B inhibitors, and Pimavanserin [source and source]

*Anti-psychotics prescribed for agitation associated with dementia. See much more detailed evidence on anti-psychotics here.

Scientists from Cambridge University have cast doubt on the efficacy and long-term benefits of two new drugs for Alzheimer’s disease… The researchers point out that the potential side effects to both drugs are “concerning” and “frequent.” Around three in every 10 people using the treatment experienced brain edema [fluid build-up] and/or hemorrhage [bleeding], the researchers report: 21.5 percent of those taking lecanemab and 36.8 percent of those using donanemab, compared with 9.5 percent and 14.9 percent for the respective placebo groups. Three participants who received donanemab died during the trial, which researchers at Lilly viewed as likely a result of receiving the drug. Politico Hemorrhage is a leading cause of potentially preventable death. Cleveland Clinic In 2013, we reported on how a simple blood test to measure homocysteine, coupled with an online cognitive test and high dose B vitamins for those with high homocysteine could be used to slash Alzheimer’s disease rates by half… One review concludes that: “Of seventy-seven cross-sectional studies on more than 34,00 subjects and 33 prospective studies on more than 12,000 subjects have shown associations between cognitive deficit or dementia and homocysteine and/or B vitamins. Alliance for Natural Health Individuals with Parkinson’s have low dopamine production… L-dopa is a synthetic form of dopamine. It often gives some symptomatic benefits for a short period of time; however, it never addresses the underlying oxidative stress in the brain and the individual never truly gets better… L-dopa depletes the body of key nutrients that are precursors to major neurotransmitters in the brain… This causes further neurological problems and is responsible for many of the mood disorders that are common side effects of L-dopa medication usage. Dr. David Jockers

Evidence of Harm

In July 2022, an investigative report published in Science uncovered manipulated images in a 2006 landmark Alzheimer's study published in the journal Nature. This study introduced the amyloid beta protein Aβ*56 as a key driver of memory loss… When Vanderbilt University physician and neuroscientist Matthew Schrag began investigating in 2021, he found unmistakable signs of image manipulation… Molecular biologist Elisabeth Bik and independent consultant Jana Christopher also reviewed Schrag's findings and confirmed that many of the images… were manipulated… Karen Ashe, the senior author of the study and a neuroscientist at the University of Minnesota, admitted that some of the figures in the study were in fact manipulated… She wrote: "Although I had no knowledge of any image manipulations in the published paper until it was brought to my attention two years ago, it is clear that several of the figures in Lesné et al. (2006) have been manipulated … for which I as the senior and corresponding author take ultimate responsibility.”… Aside from being widely cited, [the 2006 study] also shaped funding decisions, drug development and clinical trials. Forensic image analysis has revealed that the data was altered. This called into question not only the validity of the findings of that individual paper, but also the integrity of the broader amyloid hypothesis… Having been cited nearly 2,500 times, the paper is now set to become one of the most-cited retractions in scientific history. Dr. Joseph Mercola

Alternatives & Considerations

10-min video, “B vitamins and fish oil outperform latest Alzheimer’s drug.”

Seek to identify root causes of symptoms and illness in order to heal the underlying reason for the disease. Get summary list and quick links for verification here: Root Cause Index. Heal gut issues and resolve nutrient deficiencies. Know that Parkinson’s symptoms can be reversed. Successful therapies promote brain autophagy, “the removal of old and damaged brain cells and the creation of new and healthy brain cells.”

Therapies effective in preventing, reducing, and reversing Parkinson’s symptoms include the following.

What’s now clear scientifically is that Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is a complex disease state involving multiple factors and processes. These include insulin resistance, hence AD sometimes being referred to as type 3 diabetes, and autoimmunity… Despite the lack of recognition by mainstream doctors, the most well evidenced and effective treatment for AD involves changes in diet and lifestyle along with supplementation, specifically with B vitamins and omega-3 fish oils. This natural treatment needs to be applied before full-blown AD pathology is established and when homocysteine rises sufficiently as a marker of cognitive impairment… Supplementation with high dose B vitamins has previously been shown to benefit brain health, but when combined with omega 3 oils with a high DHA content (at least 50%), the benefits are nothing less than spectacular. Alliance for Natural Health

#5 Antibiotics

Antibiotics include Aminoglycosides, Amoxicillin, Amoxil, Augmentin, Avelox, Azithromycin, Bactrim, Carbapenems, Cephalexin, Cephalosporins, Cipro, Ciprofloxacin, Cleocin, Clavulanate, Clindamycin, Doxycycline, Flagyl, Fluoroquinolone, Glycopeptides, Keflex, Levaquin, Levofloxacin, Lincomycins, Macrlides, Metronidazole, Penicillins, Quinolones, Sulfamethoxazole, Sulfonamides, Tetracyclines, Trimethoprim, and Zithromax. [source and source]

Poor medical practice has led to dire outcomes. Here we’ve curated reports on the effects from decades of irrational over-prescription of antibiotics.

As you review impacts on the gut microbiome, keep in mind that since 70 to 80% of the immune system is in the gut, damage to gut health is damage to immune health.[source]

Over the past forty years there has been an increasing usage of antibiotics including the inappropriate prescribing of antibiotics for viral infections. Viruses are not susceptible to the killing actions of antibiotics and the use of preventative courses of antibiotics in case of secondary bacterial infections is generally not good medical practice. The widespread prescription of antibiotics is regarded by microbiologists as potentially very dangerous. The development of resistant strains of bacteria to antibiotics is… likely [due to] greater exposure to these chemicals. However, even more sinister in the short-term are the effects that antibiotics have on the health of the individual. Antibiotics are synthetic or xenobiotic chemicals that require detoxification and place a load on the detoxifying mechanisms of the body. Because of their foreign nature, these antibiotics may also stimulate an allergic immune response to them. In doing so, these allergic reactions often spread to include other similar chemicals that appear in the food chain. Antibiotics are also known to induce liver enzymes and thus unnecessarily distress this organ. Probably the most damaging effects of antibiotics — especially the broad spectrum type — are the destruction of the healthy microorganisms in the gastrointestinal tract… – Dr. Ian Brighthope, 1990 link

Antibiotics: Evidence of Harm

Dr. Makary says that antibiotics are like TNT for the body’s microbiome, the delicate ecosystem of bacteria in the gut that is vital for digestion, immune function, and even mental health. In particular, overprescription in children has been linked to serious long-term health issues. Makery points to a study published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings that found children who received antibiotics before the age of two were significantly more likely to develop combinations of asthma, obesity, and either atopic dermatitis or ADHD. - Sheramy Tsai and Dr. Marty Makary link

Antimicrobial Resistance, Globally

Alternatives & Considerations

#6 Asthma, Allergy & Hay Fever Drugs, Antihistamines,

The following prescription and over-the-counter drugs are used for respiratory issues, including asthma and allergies.

Asthma drugs include Albuterol, Alvesco, Atrovent, Breo Ellipta, Budensonide, Dexamethasone, Dulera, Dupilumab, Dupixent, Fasenra, Fluticasone, Formoterol, Ipratropium Inhalation Solution, Ipratropium, Levalbuterol, Mepolizumab, Methylprednisolone, Mometasone, Montelukast, Nucala, Omalizumab, Prednisone, Singulair, Trelegy Ellipta, Triamcinolone, Vilanterol, and Xolair. See here and here for many more. [source and source]

Anthistimines and allergy drugs include Alavert, Allegra, Allermax, Azelastine, Banophen, Benadryl, Chlorpheniramine, Compoz Diphedryl, Diphenhist, Diphenhydramine, Doxylamine, Dramamine, Dytuss, Hydroxyzine, Levocetirizine, Nytol, Phenadoz, PediaCare Children’s Allergy, Phenergan, Promethegan, Promethazine, Q-Dryl, QlearQuil, Quenalin, Scot-Tussin, Siladryl, Silphen, Simply Sleep, Sleepinal, Sominex, Tranquil, Twilite, Unisom, Valu-Dryl, Vanamine, Vistaril, Xyzal, Zyrtec, Z-Sleep, and ZzzQuil. [source and source and source]

Evidence of Harm

Drugs & Other Toxins that Cause Asthma, Allergies, Respiratory Issues

To heal illness requires seeking and resolving the root causes. These toxins cause asthma, allergies, or other respiratory issues.

In addition to drugs and toxins, chronic bacterial infections are associated with asthma. “Researchers… examined patients with asthma or rhinosinusitis and found bacterial infections in 83% of participants. Many of these patients had Staphylococcus aureus, the close relative to antibiotic-resistant MRSA, as well as other drug resistant bacteria. These findings further underscore the importance of a balanced immune system when dealing with asthma.” [source]

Alternatives & Considerations

#7 Blood Pressure Drugs

Drugs commonly prescribed to lower blood pressure include diuretics, beta blockers, calcium channel blockers, ACE inhibitors, and angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs).

Diuretics include Aldactone, Aquazide H, Bumex, CaroSpir, Demadex, Diamox, Diuril, Dyrenium, Edecrin, Inspra, Lasix, Microzide, Midamor, Nadolol, Thalitone, and Zaroxlyn. [source]

Beta blockers include Betapace, Brevibloc, Bystolic, Coreg, Corgard, Hemangeol, Inderal, InnoPran, Lopressor, Sorine, Sotylize, Tenormin, and Toprol. [source and source]

Calcium channel blockers include Afeditab, Calan, Cardene, Cardizem, Cartia, Cleviprex, Conjupri, Dilacor, Dilt, Diltia, Diltzac, Katerzia, Matzim, Norliqva, Norvasc, Nymalize, Procardia, Sular, Taztia, Tiadylt, Tiazac, and Verelan. [source]

ACE inhibitors include Altace, Catopril, Enalaprilat, Epaned, Fosinopril, Lotensin, Moexipril, Prinivil, Qbrelis, Quinapril, Trandolapril, Vasotec, and Zestril. [source]

Angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) include Atacand, Avapro, Azilsartan Medoxomil, Bernicar, Candesartan, Cozaar, Diovan, Edarbi, Iosartan, Irbesartan, Micardis, Olmesartan, Telmisartan, and Valsartan. [source]

Essential Points

Blood pressure-lowering drugs have poor outcomes. They have not been shown to be effective. [source and source and source] Drugs do not address the root cause(s) of hypertension (high blood pressure).[source] Root causes are identifiable and can be resolved. [source and source] Blood pressure drugs cause harm (“side effects”) including electrolyte imbalance (a serious issue), headaches, dehydration, constipation and other digestive issues, allergies, diabetes, mood swings, depression, edema, extreme tiredness and fatigue, dizziness, light-headedness, low blood pressure, sexual dysfunction, an excessively slow heart rate, weight gain, cold hands or feet, nausea, chronic dry cough, loss of taste, acute kidney injury, lung cancer, trouble sleeping, shortness of breath, and abnormal heart rates. [source and source and source and source] Blood pressure drugs have been contaminated with cancer-causing agents and mislabeled. [source] and source and source]

Treating Mild Hypertension with Drugs has Not Been Shown to be Effective

Treating mild hypertension with drugs has not been shown to be effective, yet it is common practice. Some of the risks of blood pressure-lowering medications include headaches, dizziness, depression, sleep problems, erectile dysfunction, and renal or cardiac dysfunction. Often, these side effects lead to additional prescription drugs like testosterone or Viagra. The good news is that dietary changes, lifestyle strategies, and supplements have the potential to reverse high blood pressure without the need for lifelong prescriptions. – Chris Kresser

Root Causes are Identifiable

While medical textbooks claim most cases of high blood pressure are idiopathic, meaning the underlying cause is unknown, this is simply not true. – Dr. Joseph Mercola link

For a medical professional to claim that “we” don’t know what causes 90% of cases of high blood pressure is to display their willingness to spout pharmaceutical propaganda disguised as medical education, and a willful ignorance of reams of research and clinical experience showing a direct link between high blood pressure and diet, stress, and other lifestyle factors. Extensive research (covered here) shows that a number of lifestyle interventions address the conditions which lead the body to compensate for weak blood flow (by increasing blood pressure), thereby naturally reducing blood pressure and promoting heart health.

“If You Have Hypertension, There’s a Reason”

Your body never does anything “just because.” If you have hypertension, there’s a reason, and you’ll want to investigate the root cause before taking medication. Many times, high blood pressure is actually compensating for another imbalance. – Dr. Eric Berg, The End of Hypertension (High Blood Pressure) link and 9-min video

Evidence of Harm

Diuretics Can Cause Electrolyte Imbalance, GI Issues Due to Dehydration, Low Blood Pressure, Diabetes

Many different types of diuretics exist with slightly different side effect profiles and different electrolytes they affect, but generally, these drugs cause a wide range of symptoms [including] electrolyte imbalances, particularly of sodium and potassium (e.g., low sodium levels are a common cause of weakness and hospital admissions, while low potassium affects 8.2% of users — occurring at a rate 973% greater than those not on the drugs). They cause many of the gastrointestinal side effects associated with dehydration (due to the drugs effectively dehydrating you). They (depending on the class) can sometimes create sulfa sensitivities or allergies. They cause many of the general effects associated with low blood pressure (e.g., lightheadedness). Some of them (ie. the thiazides) also increase uric acid levels, which may explain why these drugs increase the risk of diabetesor why they significantly increase one’s risk of gout. – Mercola.com

Common Effects of Beta-Blockers: Mood swings, depression, extreme tiredness and fatigue, dizziness or light-headedness, low blood pressure, sexual dysfunction, an excessively slow heart rate, weight gain, cold hands or feet, nausea, trouble sleeping, shortness of breath

Beta-blockers slow the heart and make it pump less forcefully. This is found to be very helpful for heart failure patients, but simultaneously has a variety of common side effects such as constricting the peripheral arteries… Patients frequently report a worsened quality of life from them.. Some of their most common side effects include mood swings, depression, extreme tiredness and fatigue, dizziness or light-headedness, low blood pressure, sexual dysfunction, an excessively slow heart rate, weight gain, cold hands or feet, nausea, trouble sleeping, shortness of breath. – A Midwestern Doctor

Beta Blockers Can Cause Depression

Patients who have had a heart attack are typically treated using beta blockers. According to a recent study, this drug is unlikely to be needed for those heart patients who have a normal pumping ability. Now a sub-study shows that there is also a risk that these patients will become depressed by the treatment. – Uppsala University

Calcium Channel Blockers Can Cause Edema, Dizziness, Lightheadedness, Constipation, Headaches, Abnormal Heart Rates, Shortness of Breath

The major issues with these drugs are that they cause edema (swelling) throughout the body and frequently cause dizziness, lightheadedness, or constipation. These drugs are often quite helpful for resetting an abnormal heart rhythm, but also can cause other symptoms such as tiredness, headaches, abnormal heart rates, and shortness of breath. – A Midwestern Doctor

Blood Pressure Meds Were Contaminated with an Agent that Damages Genetic Material and Causes Cancer

Nitrosamines are a group of compounds that can damage DNA. Long-term exposure can increase the risk of developing cancer. The first nitrosamine was identified in July 2018 in blood pressure medicines known as ‘sartans’, which are classified as ARBs. It was determined that the nitrosamine contaminant came from an active ingredient sourced from an overseas manufacturer… The contaminant detected was NDMA, which is a genotoxic [damages genetic material such as DNA] and carcinogenic [cancer-causing] agent in animals and is classified as “probably carcinogenic to humans”… This led to a voluntary recall of several drugs under the generic names of valsartan, losartan, and irbesartan, medications for high blood pressure and heart failure… For the “sartan” drugs, here is a list of drugs more readily recognized. Some of these medications had more than one type of nitrosamine in the final product: Trade names for losartan : Cozaar, Angizaar, Losatc. Trade names for valsartan: Diovan, Prexxartan, Valcacor. Trade names for olmesartan: Benicar, Olmetec. Trade names for candesartan: Atacand, Blopress. Trade names for irbesartan: Avapro, Irbegen. Trade names for telmisartan: Micardis, Pritor. Trade names for eprosartan: Teventen. Trade names for azilsartan: Edarbi. – Dr. Sherri Tenpenny

#8 Chemotherapy, Other Cancer Drugs, Radiation

“Chemotherapy Makes Cancer Worse: The Evidence They Tried to Hide” A suppressed 2017 Telegraph report, cutting-edge science, and decades of warnings from natural health advocates converge to reveal a devastating truth: the treatment fuels the disease… It’s no mystery why chemotherapy might worsen cancer outcomes—the agents used are among the most toxic substances ever introduced into the human body. The Karagiannis study involved drugs like doxorubicin, cyclophosphamide, and paclitaxel—well-known for their genotoxic and mutagenic effects. Sayer Ji (2025) Chemotherapy and Radiation Ineffective at Destroying Cancer Stem Cells Cancer stem cells… are less likely to be destroyed by chemotherapy or radiotherapy, and yet [they] are responsible for re-seeding and fueling the growth of the tumor itself. Sayer Ji (2012) Radiation Causes Cancer Following high-dose radiotherapy for malignant diseases, elevated risks of a variety of radiation-related second cancers have been observed. Risks have been particularly high following treatment for childhood cancer. Health Physics (2003) Subjecting Children to Radiation Makes Them More Likely to Develop Additional Cancers We've long known that children and teens who receive high doses of radiation to treat lymphoma or other cancers are more likely to develop additional cancers later in life. Harvard Medical School “Omitting radiation from treatment did not have an effect on survival rates [and] radiation therapy increases the risk of solid tumors” Under the cut, poison, burn model, cancer remains a top killer worldwide... A 2022 study found no difference in outcomes among those who received radioactive iodine after surgery for thyroid cancer and those who did not after three years. In many low-risk cancer cases, omitting radiation from treatment did not have an effect on survival rates. Radiation therapy also increases the risk of solid tumors, including lung, thyroid, bone, pancreatic, stomach, liver and colorectal cancers, which often develop 10 years or more after the treatment; recent research also suggests cancer risks from low-dose radiation exposure may be underestimated. Dr. Joseph Mercola “About 5% of all cancers are actually curable with chemotherapy… Over the past 30 years, the overall life expectancy of a cancer patient has been extended by a measly four months” Only “about 5% of all cancers are actually curable with chemotherapy.” This small fraction of cancers that are chemo-responsive includes testicular cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, acute lymphatic leukemia, and a short list of others… But for the remaining 95% of cancer cases, the prognosis is far less optimistic… While chemotherapy might prolong survival by one or two months, it comes with a significant cost to the patient’s quality of life… Despite advancements in chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and surgical treatments over the past 30 years, the overall life expectancy of a cancer patient has been extended by a measly 3.9 months. The Vigilant Fox

Allopathic prescriptions for cancer fall into these categories. [source and source and source]

Bisphosphonates — “Bisphosphonates may oversuppress remodelling resulting in accumulation of microcracks.” [source] Cancer drugs, targeted / Targeted therapy — “These oral or IV drugs ‘target’ cancerous cells or certain receptors on cancer cells without harming other cells in your body.” [source] Chemotherapy drugs — Chemotherapy can be by injection, topical, or pill. [source]; Chemotherapy drugs “disrupt the life cycle of cells and eventually kill them. These drugs target all cells, including healthy ones.” [source] Drugs to treat the side effects of cancer treatment — “To counter the side effects of cancer drugs, your oncologist may prescribe supportive drugs or pre-medications. These include drug to treat low white blood cell counts and prevent infections… anti-nausea medications… [and] pain medications.” [source] Hormone therapies — “Treatment blocks or alters the hormones involved in the growth of the cancer.” [source] Immunotherapy, biological therapies — Includes cancer vaccines, CAR T-cell therapy, cytokines, immune checkpoint inhibitors, immunomodulators, monoclonal antibodies, oncolytic virus therapy, proteasome inhibitors (PIs), and tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs). [source and source and source] Radiation therapy (radiotherapy) — “The use of ionizing radiation (high-energy radiation that displaces electrons from atoms and molecules) to destroy cancer cells.” [source] “Uses high doses of radiation… Radiation not only kills or slows the growth of cancer cells, it can also affect nearby healthy cells. Damage to healthy cells can cause side effects.” [source] Repurposed drugs — Includes diabetes and hypertension drugs, anti-virals, and anti-parasitics among others. [source] Steroids — Steroids cause osteoporosis and double the risk of bone fractures. They increase heart failure, diabetes, psychiatric issues, glaucoma, and serious infections. [source]

The FDA has approved nearly 300 anticancer drugs. Healthline

Drugs commonly prescribed for cancer include the following.

Chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and other cancer drugs include 5-Fluorouracil, 6-Mercaptopurine, Altretamine, Anastrozole, Arimidex, Azacitidine, Busulfan, Capecitabine, Carboplatin, Carmustine, Cisplatin, Clofarabine, Cyclophosphamide* , Cytarabine, Dacarbazine, Daunorubicin, Doxorubicin, Docetaxel, Doxorubicin, Epirubicin, Etoposide, Faslodex, Femara, Floxuridine, Fludarabine, Fulvestrant, Gemcitabine, Goserelin, Idarubicin, Ifosfamide, Interferon, Interleukin, Irinotecan, Letrozole, Leuprolide, Lomustine, Lupron, Melphalan, Methotrexate, Nolvadex, Ovarian Function Suppression drugs, Paclitaxel, Pemetrexed, Pentostatin, Pralatrexate, Tamoxifen, Temozolomide, Teniposide, Tipiracil, Topotecan, Trabectedin, Trifluridine, Valrubicin, Vinblastine, Vincristine, Vinorelbine, and Zoladex [source and source and source and source and source and source]

Targeted anti-cancer drugs include Alecensa, Alectinib, Avastin, Bevacizumab, Gleevec,, Ibrance, Ibrutinib, Iimatinib, Imbruvica, and Palbociclib [source]

Immunotherapy drugs include Keytruda, Nivolumab, Opdivo, and Pembrolizumab [source]

More complete lists of cancer drugs are here, here, and here.

*Number One Most Dangerous “Medicine”: Cyclophosphamide. Mustard Gas, “Attacks All Cells of the Body.” On April 11, 2015, ABC News Denver published a list of the 50 most dangerous medicines in America. The top number one drug? Cyclophosphamide. The article states there had been 33,128 reports of serious adverse reactions… It’s used… to treat life-threatening cancers and autoimmune conditions. It’s a '“nitrogen mustard.” It was originally developed as a chemical weapon to be used in war. Mustard gas. It attacks all cells of the body. The hope is that it will destroy cancer before it kills the patient. Jon Rappoport

Evidence of Harm

“Chemotherapy Drugs Target All Cells, Including Healthy Ones” Chemotherapy drugs are unable to differentiate between healthy and cancerous cells… Chemotherapy drugs work by disrupting the life cycle of cells and eventually killing them. These drugs target all cells, including healthy ones. Medical News Today “Radiation can damage DNA… the result is DNA mutations that may contribute to cancer” Ionizing radiation can damage DNA, and although your cells repair most of the damage, they sometimes do the job imperfectly, leaving small areas of “misrepair.” The result is DNA mutations that may contribute to cancer years down the road. Harvard Medical School “Chemotherapy treatment doubled the number of cancer cells in the bloodstream and lungs” In mice, chemotherapy treatment doubled the number of cancer cells in the bloodstream and lungs compared to mice that did not receive the treatment. Dr. Joseph Mercola Just as Bacteria that are Resistant to Antibiotics Become Stronger, Radiation Logically Results in Some Radiation-Resistant, Aggressive Cancer Cells While a radiation treatment may initially regress a tumor's volume/mass, it may actually be selecting out the more radiation-resistant and aggressive subpopulation of tumor cells which ultimately lead to higher malignancy… In the same way that certain bacteria become resistant to antibiotics—even becoming stronger after being challenged with them—drug resistance and multi-drug resistance to chemoagents… indicates [that] the entire paradigm, hinged as it is on patented, highly toxic chemicals, is rearing to collapse. Sayer Ji Chemotherapy Drugs Harm the Healthcare Professionals Who Administer Them Antiblastic chemotherapy drugs... do not act selectively only on tumor cells, but on all dividing cells, on systemic or loco-regional basis... [and] mutagenicity... carcinogenicity and/or teratogenicity.... Exposure to these agents can therefore cause a series of health problems for those who handle them, both in the short term, such as skin irritation, respiratory problems, nausea and vomiting, dizziness and other neurological effects, etc; [and] in the long term, with... fertility and fetal well-being [and] a non-negligible increase in the risk of developing various chronic diseases, including cancer. INFRA

#9 Diabetes Drugs, Metformin

Death, [low blood pressure], and resistant bradyarrhythmias* have been reported due to metformin-associated lactic acidosis*. Drugs.com

“If you have bradyarrhythmia, your heart beats slower than 60 beats per minute and does not beat from the sinus node, the natural pacemaker of the heart. As a result, blood flow to the brain and other organs can be reduced, leading to fainting and other potential complications.” [source]

“Lactic acidosis is the buildup of lactic acid in your blood. Lactic acid is a substance that can build up in your body if you are not getting enough oxygen.” [source]

The evidence that low-carb diets can effectively treat diabetes has been around at least since before insulin’s discovery in 1921, when doctors often prescribed very low-carb (ie low-sugar), fat-rich diets to their patients. In the late 18th century, as recounted in Gary Taubes’s book Rethinking Diabetes… a Scottish doctor by the name of John Rollo helped two patients with diabetes (a rarer condition in those days) return to health by restricting their carbohydrate intake… In 2019, the American Diabetes Association (ADA) quietly and grudgingly acknowledged the low-carb diet’s effectiveness… The ADA still sees diabetes as a progressive disease that gets worse over time. It still sanctions insulin therapy for people with type 2 diabetes, a remedy many doctors say will harm patients in the long run… ‘The reality is that if you want to treat type 2 diabetes effectively, the first thing you have to do is throw out the ADA’s dietary guidelines,’ Sami Inkinen told me… The ADA’s messaging seems almost calculated to add to the confusion – as if, after 80 years of existence and billions of dollars spent on medical research, the ADA is merely a helpless observer in the low-carb diet debates. The Guardian

Diabetes Terminology

Diabetes / diabetes mellitus — Conditions defined by a blood glucose level that is too high; this occurs due to the body not making enough insulin or not using it well, resulting in glucose not being properly transported to cells [source and source]

Type 1 diabetes — An autoimmune disorder involving the pancreas, resulting in the body making little or no insulin [source and source]

Type 2 diabetes — The most prevalent type of diabetes (comprising 90-95% of cases) wherein the body isn’t using insulin properly [source] and thus, the body’s blood sugar levels are too high [source]

Diabetes Drugs

Type 1 diabetes treatment is most often insulin. “There are more than five classes of insulin sold in the U.S.” [source]

Type 2 diabetes drugs include Acarbose, Actoplus, Alogliptin, Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors, Amaryl, Avandamet, Biguanides, Blyburide, Bromocriptine, Canagliflozin, Canagliflozin, Dapagliflozin, Dopamine-2 Agonist, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Duetact, Empagliflozin, Ertugliflozin, Farxiga, Gliclazide, Glimepiride, Glipizide, GLP-1 Receptor Agonists, Glucotrol, Glucovance, Glumetza, Glyburide, Glynase, Glyset, Glyxambi, Insulin, Invokamet, Invokana, Janumet, Januvia, Jardiance, Jentadueto, Juvisync, Kazano, Kombiglyze, Linagliptin, Meglitinides, Metformin, Miglitol, Nateglinide, Nesina, Onglyza, Oseni, Pioglitazone, PrandiMet, Prandin, Qtern, Repaglinide, Riomet, Rosiglitazone, Saxagliptin, Segluromet, SGLT2 Inhibitors, Simvastatin, Sitagliptin, Starlix, Steglatr, Sulfonylureas, Synjardy, Thiazolidinediones, Tradjenta, Trijardy, and Xigduo. [source]

Diabetes Drugs: Evidence of Harm

A study that analyzed [more than 50,000] Type 2 diabetes patients found widespread nutrient deficiencies, with vitamin D being most common… followed by magnesium… and vitamin B12. Vitamin D deficiency significantly impairs insulin function and sensitivity, while increasing the risk of complications like diabetic retinopathy, kidney disease, and foot ulcers. Magnesium deficiency creates a vicious cycle among diabetics — low intake increases diabetes risk, while diabetes increases magnesium loss through urination, leading to poorer glycemic control. Metformin, the most prescribed diabetes medication, depletes vitamin B12 levels by interfering with B12 absorption, which can lead to nerve damage, numbness, and fatigue. Dr. Joseph Mercola

Videos

7 min, Dr. Suneel Dhand, Diabetes is “very reversible”

4 min, Dr. Eric Berg, Fix Insulin Resistance

7 min, Dr. David Jockers, 3 Simple Blood Sugar Tricks

Alternatives & Considerations

Manage Vitamin D Levels, Address Absorption Issues — “Twenty-eight placebo-controlled trials representing 3,848 participants were included… which showed that vitamin D supplementation significantly improved glycemic measures and insulin sensitivity.” (source) “Glycemic outcomes were measured in two separate meta-analyses published in 2018, one of which reviewed 28 controlled clinical trials involving nearly 4,000 adults who were prediabetic, overweight or obese. Results showed that supplementation with vitamin D significantly improved glycemic measures and insulin sensitivity. (source) Exercise or Walk with a Moderate to High Level of Intensity — “Squats are one of the best exercises for using up stored sugar in your muscles and helping the body to buffer any increase in sugar or carbohydrate intake for the next 2 hours.” (source) “Brisk walking may help cut diabetes risk by nearly 40%. The pace is key. Walk faster than 4 mph.” (source) “Taking a 30-minute brisk walk, five times per week… may reduce your risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by as much as 58%. [ix] … The level of exertion when exercising is an important factor.” (source) Be Aware of the Increased Risk from Statin Drugs — “Secondary effects from some medications can also increase the risk of developing diabetes. One of the most significant of those medications is statins. These are cholesterol-lowering medications with a long history of adverse events and side effects that could double the risk of diabetes with long-term use.” [source] Replace Sugars and Other Carbs with Honey — “The group consuming honey experienced a 4.2 percent decrease in fasting blood sugar levels and improved insulin resistance… According to [another] controlled experiment published in 2017, healthy adults who replaced 25 percent of their dietary carbohydrates with honey for eight consecutive days experienced decreased post-meal insulin and blood sugar levels.” [source]

Berberine vs. Metformin

Berberine is often touted as a natural alternative to metformin… 2015 research published in Science Reports has found that berberine may work similarly to metformin… It may also have the ability to change the gut microbiome, which can help to improve diabetes and reduce obesity as well. A 2017 study published in Oncotarget has also noted that the effects of berberine on cholesterol may be similar to metformin but without the side effects of the medication… Berberine is an herbal natural supplement that may also help to improve blood sugar levels, diabetes, metabolic syndrome… Since everyone can sell supplements and they are not regulated, berberine supplements on the market may not be equal… Buying quality supplements is critical, whether it’s berberine or something else. A 2008 study published in Metabolism looked at the effects of berberine and 0.5 grams of metformin three times a day in participants with diabetes. They found that both berberine and metformin had similar blood sugar-reducing effects. Berberine helped to reduce hemoglobin, fasting blood sugar from postprandial blood glucose, triglycerides, and cholesterol. Researchers concluded that berberine may be a good candidate for treating diabetes. Dr. David Jockers

#10 Osteoporosis Drugs, Bisphosphonates

Bisphosphonates therapy [osteoporosis drugs] had no detectable mechanical benefit… Instead, its use was associated with substantially reduced bone strength. Bone & Joint Research Bone from bisphosphonate-treated fracture patients exhibited… more numerous and larger microcracks than both fracture and non-fracture controls. Furthermore, bisphosphonate-treated bone demonstrated reduced tensile strength. Scientific Reports Several hundred plaintiffs… accused Merck & Co of failing to adequately warn about the risks of thigh bone fractures associated with its osteoporosis drug Fosamax. Reuters

Osteoporosis drugs include Aclasta, Alendronate, Binosto, Bisphosphonates, Boniva, Cholecalciferol, Denosumab, Etidronate, Fosamax, Ibandronate, Pamidronate, Reclast, Risedronate, Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators, Strontium, Teriparatide, Tiludronate, Zoledronate, Zoledronic Acid, and Zometa [source and source and source and source]

Osteoporosis Drugs: Evidence of Harm

Addressing Root Causes of Bone Weakness

The research is very clear: mineral density (BMD) has no correlative or causative relationship with fractures. Research shows that the following strategies, however, do promote bone health:

To Strengthen Bones, Address Chronic Inflammation One of the most important medical discoveries of recent decades has been that the immune system is involved in bone remodeling [the natural process of bones recycling and renewal]. Indeed, chronic inflammation has been recognized as the most significant factor influencing bone homeostasis… Dietary and lifestyle modifications should be considered as the basis of any pharmacological intervention for bone diseases which are characterized by excessive bone loss such as osteoporosis and RA. International Journal of Molecular Sciences The Strength or Weakness of Bones is Determined by Physical Activity Wolff’s Law states that bones will adapt to the degree of mechanical loading, such that an increase in loading will cause the architecture of the internal, spongy bone to strengthen, followed by the strengthening of the cortical layer. Furthermore, a decrease in stress on the bone will cause these bone layers to weaken. StatPearls, NIH Healthy Thyroid Function is Essential The parathyroid gland releases a parathyroid hormone that works to increase blood calcium levels. The thyroid gland secretes calcitonin which acts to decrease calcium ion concentrations. They work on three target sites: the bones… the digestive tract… and the kidneys… High or low levels of these hormones can adversely affect bone strength and density. Olga Kabel

For an in-depth exploration of these root causes factors, plus specific, evidence-based therapies for improving bone health, go here.

#11 Over the Counter Drugs (OTCs)

Acetaminophen (Tylenol): Evidence of Harm

Research Confirms the Devastating Neurological Outcomes in Children; Women Filed 87 Lawsuits Against Drug Sellers

Citing new studies linking the analgesic drug acetaminophen (a chemical also known as paracetamol or by brand names Tylenol and Panadol) to the development of neurological conditions such as autism, attention-deficit disorder and hyperactivity in their children, women in the United States have filed 87 lawsuits in seven states against several pharmacies that sell the drug… The women filing the lawsuits allege that the acetaminophen that they took while they were pregnant caused their children’s neurological problems. They say there are more than 20 peer-reviewed studies that have found an association between the development of brain disorders and the use of the over-the-counter analgesic drug, which was licensed in the mid-1950s and is the most widely used physician-recommended pain reliever world-wide. Plaintiff attorneys specifically cite a 2018 study by Hebrew University of Jerusalem published in the American Journal of Epidemiology on Apr. 24, 2018 that found a 30 percent increase in the relative risk of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children, whose pregnant mothers took high amounts of the drug, and a 20 percent increase in relative risk of autism spectrum disorder. – October 6, 2022

OTC Products with Serious & Deadly Effects in Children

The widely used [PEG 3350] bowel-cleansing preparation could be considered bacterial genocide, as it has a long-lasting effect on the composition and homeostasis of gut microbiota. Annals of Gastroenterology Since it was first introduced 13 years ago, a drug called Miralax — an odorless, tasteless laxative that can be easily diluted in orange juice or water — has become a staple in many American households… The FDA approved the drug for use only by adults, and for only seven days at a time. Instead, Miralax has become a long-term solution for childhood constipation… rather than a short-term fix so that parents can change their children’s diets to include more fruits and vegetables. “I’ve had kids on it daily for years,” said Dr. Scott W. Cohen, a pediatrician in Beverly Hills, Calif., adding that he will generally refer them to a specialist in prolonged cases. For children with chronic constipation who are not being helped by dietary changes, “We literally give it like water.” The New York Times, 2012 The F.D.A. has raised new questions about the safety of an adult laxative routinely given to constipated children, sometimes daily for years. The agency has asked a team of scientists in Philadelphia to look more closely at the active ingredient in Miralax and similar generic products, called... PEG 3350... Doctors have long recommended these laxatives for their convenience and on the grounds that very little PEG 3350 is absorbed in the intestines. But the F.D.A. says there is little data on its absorption in children, especially the very young and chronically constipated. The agency never approved long-term daily use of the laxatives, even in adults.... Moreover, for years the F.D.A. has received occasional reports of tremors, tics and obsessive-compulsive behavior in children given laxatives containing PEG 3350... Buried in the agency’s brief to researchers, issued last year... the F.D.A. said that it had tested eight batches of Miralax and found tiny amounts of ethylene glycol (EG) and diethylene glycol, ingredients in antifreeze, in all of them. The agency said the toxins were impurities resulting from the manufacturing process. Those tests were conducted in 2008, but the results were not disclosed... An F.D.A. spokesman, said batches were tested because 'many of the reported adverse events were classic symptoms of ethylene glycol ingestion... No detectable amount of either chemical should be present in food or medication, said [a spokesperson for]... a nonprofit that sets quality standards for medicines and other products. Psychiatric illnesses like those reported in children taking the laxatives have also been observed in cases in which a child took substantial amounts of ethylene glycol. Some children taking Miralax chronically also have developed acidic blood, according to F.D.A. records, which can be a consequence of ingesting EG. The New York Times, 2015

Dangerous Chemical (Benzene) in Acne Treatments & Other Products

Sunscreens: More Serious Problems

More Toxic OTC Products

Other Concerns

OTC Allergy Meds Only Mask Symptoms and Have Negative Side Effects in Contrast to Natural Remedies

Conventional medicine often turns to over-the-counter allergy medications and nasal sprays to relieve symptoms like itchy eyes and sinus pressure during seasonal changes. While these do offer temporary relief, they can come with a slew of negative side effects like drowsiness, brain fog, and headaches. Worse yet, their potency can wear off with continued use. They’re really just a band-aid for symptoms… Some natural options work in the same way [block the body’s response to histamines, chemicals in your body produced as part of an allergic reaction, in order to relieve allergy symptoms], while others actually work to calm down the mast cells that contain histamine, inhibiting them from releasing the chemical (and potentially other inflammatory chemicals) in the first place. They also tend to have several other health benefits – this is the beauty of natural remedies in general. Dr. Will Cole

#12 Pain Relievers, NSAIDs, Opioids

Drugs used as pain relievers include NSAIDs and opioids.

NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) are available both over-the-counter (OTC) and by prescription:

OTC NSAIDs include Ibuprofen (Motrin, Advil) and Naproxen (Aleve). [source]

Prescription NSAIDs include Cataflam, Celebrex, Celecoxib, Ciclofenac, and Voltaren. [source]

Opioids are available illegally, and prescribed as pain killers:

Illegal opioids include heroin . [source]

Prescription opioids include Carfentanil, Codeine, Dihydrocodeinone, Fentanyl, Hydrocodone, Hydromorphone, Meperidine, Methadone, Morphine, Oxycodone, Oxymorphone, and Tramadol. [source and source and source]

Pain Meds: Evidence of Harm

Horrific Combo of Opioids and Benzos: Deadly and Increasing

A number of studies have highlighted the deadly risks you take when combining opioids with benzos. During the first 90 days of concurrent use, your risk of a deadly overdose rises fivefold, compared to taking an opioid alone... The ratio of patients using opioids and benzos concurrently rose from 9% in 2001 to 17% in 2013; concurrent use for at least one day doubled the odds of an opioid overdose compared to taking opioids alone. - Dr. Joseph Mercola

Medical Professionals Responsible for Drug Abuse

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has charged 60 doctors, nurses, and pharmacists with having illegally handed out millions of prescriptions for opioids in a pattern of malpractice that fed the flames of the ongoing opioid addiction crisis. – April 22, 2019

The Vital Importance of Learning How to Wean Off Opioids

Guidelines for tapering off opioids recommend gradually reducing 5% to 10% of the morphine-equivalent dose every two to four weeks and switching from immediate-release opioids to extended-release on a fixed schedule... To help patients manage their pain, the program uses a variety of methods, including nonopioid medications, exercise, acupuncture and mindfulness training. Opioids killed 33,000 Americans in 2015 and nearly 42,250 in 2016. The death toll is still trending upward, as overdose cases admitted into emergency rooms increased by more than 30% across the U.S. between July 2016 and September 2017. Studies show addiction affects more than 1 in 4 of those using opioids for chronic noncancer pain. - Dr. Joseph Mercola

Alternatives & Considerations

See GreenMedInfo for quick access to research on chronic pain. There were 194 abstracts at the time of this writing, showing success in alleviating chronic pain with acupuncture, Tai Chi and curcuminoids, for example. See also: More than 150 Health & Wellness Techniques to learn more about the many options.

Melatonin Lowered Cortisol Levels, Reduced Pain, Improved Sleep

Melatonin may also be beneficial if you are dealing with chronic pain. A 2019 study published in the Biological Research for Nursing has found that melatonin may be beneficial for those with fibromyalgia, a condition characterized by widespread chronic pain. Researchers found that melatonin may help to lower cortisol levels, improve mood, reduce pain, and increase the quality of life in fibromyalgia. A 2018 review published in Advances in Experimental Medicine and Biology has found that melatonin may help to improve chronic pain and pain related to sleep disorders. Researchers found that melatonin offers neuroprotective, sleep-supportive, and analgesic benefits. They found that due to these effects, melatonin may help to reduce chronic pain. – Dr. David Jockers

Acupuncture Improved Chronic Shoulder Pain Diagnosed as Osteoarthritis or Rotator Cuff Tendonitis

Research published in Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine in 2009 reported improvements in chronic shoulder pain with acupuncture. [source]

Meditation Reduced Pain Even More than Morphine

Research published in the Journal of Neuroscience in 2011 reported that brain scans demonstrated that mindfulness meditation can dramatically reduce sensitivity to pain — even more so than morphine. [source]

Yoga Proven to Improve Pain Levels in Many Research Studies

Yoga is safe and provides statistically valid improvements in pain and functional outcomes in a range of conditions including low back pain, arthritis, kyphosis, and fibromyalgia. [source] Yoga caused significant improvements in pain levels, mood and functional capacity for those with chronic pain and depression. [source] Yoga reduced pain and improved well-being in people with systemic lupus. [source] Postural awareness reduced chronic pain. [source] Randomized, single-blind, controlled trial: Carpal tunnel syndrome pain reduced. [source]

Cold Water Therapy Improved Inflammation and Decreased Soreness

Cold water therapy is short exposure to extremely cold water (40 to 59 Fahrenheit, 4 to 15 Celsius) for a few minutes, up to 15 minutes. It may be a cold shower or immersion into a body of water or tub of ice cold water. [source] May be useful when experiencing autoimmune disease [source], chronic inflammation [source], or muscle soreness [source].

#13 Psychiatric Drugs: Antidepressants, SSRIs, Anti-Anxiety, Benzos, Other Psychotropics

Psychotropic drugs are those that “affect behavior, mood, thoughts or perception.” They’re prescribed for anxiety, depression, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and sleep issues. [source]

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) and Selective Serotonin & Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs) include Brisdelle, Celexa, Cymbalta, Escitalopram, Fluoxetine, Lexapro, Luvox, Paxil, Prozac, Sarafem, Strattera, and Zoloft. [source and source and source and source and source and source]

Other antidepressants include Amoxapine, Asendin, Bupropion, Effexor, Ludiomil, Maprotiline Mirtazapine, Remeron, Surmontil, Trimipramine, Wellbutrin, and Zyban. [source and source and source and source and source and source]

Benzodiazepines (Benzos) are prescribed as anti-anxiety drugs. They include Alprazolam Intensol, Ativan, Byfavo, Diazepam, Doral, Halcion, Klonopin, Lorazepam, Loreev, Nayzilam, Restoril, Seizalam, Tranxene, Valium, and Xanax. [source]

Another anti-anxiety drug is Ambien (generic name Zolpidem). This drug is a sedative, also called a hypnotic. [source and source and source]

Antipsychotics and schizophrenia drugs include Abilify, Adasuve, Aristada, Caplyta, Chlorpromazine, Chlorprothixene, Clozapine, Clozaril, Compro, Erzofi, Fanapt, Fluphenazine, Geodon, Haldol, Invega, Latuda, Nuplazid, Opipza, Perphenazine, Perseris, Pimozide, Quetiapine, Rexulti, Risperdal, Risvan, Rykindo, Saphris, Secuado, Seroquel, Thioridazine, Thiothixene, Trifluoperazine, Uzedy, Versacloz, Vraylar, and Zyprexa. [source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source]

Essential Points

“Anti-depressants” cause suicidal thinking, violence and homicide. “Anti-anxiety” drugs cause insomnia and anxiety. “Anti-psychotic” drugs cause agitation, psychosis and violence.

Psychotropic drugs cause suicidal thinking in children, adolescents, and adults. They increase the risk of suicide, violence and homicide. [source and source and source and source and source] “Common side effects of [anti-depressants] include emotional numbness, severe agitation, bipolar disorder, cognitive decline, sexual dysfunction, and birth defects. Psychiatry’s denial of SSRI-related issues often leads to misinterpretation of side effects as signs of pre-existing mental illness, resulting in more medication and catastrophic consequences. SSRIs, like stimulant drugs (e.g., cocaine), are highly addictive.” [source and source and source] “Anti-anxiety” drugs cause cognitive impairment, insomnia, respiratory depression, anxiety, muscles spasms, dependence, and other harms. [source] “Anti-psychotic” drugs cause agitation, irritability, mania, psychosis and violence. [source and source and source] Antidepressants are thought to be the hardest drug on the planet to get off of. [source and source]

Antidepressants: Evidence of Harm

“Antidepressants Increase the Risk of Suicide, Violence and Homicide at All Ages”

Antidepressants increase the risk of suicide, violence and homicide [killing of another human] at all ages. The FDA admitted in 2007 that SSRIs can cause madness at all ages and that the drugs are very dangerous; otherwise daily monitoring wouldn’t be needed: ‘Families and caregivers of patients should be advised to look for the emergence of such symptoms on a day-to-day basis, since changes may be abrupt’ … Such daily monitoring is, however, a fake fix. People cannot be monitored every minute and many have committed SSRI-induced suicide or homicide within a few hours after everyone thought they were perfectly okay. – Dr. Peter Gotzsche, BMJ Aug 2, 2017

Antidepressant-Induced Homicide and the Failure of Establishment Medicine

The issue of antidepressant-induced homicide brings into focus the broader problems with prescription drugs, psychiatrist Dr. David Healy said. Those problems include the failure of medical professionals to recognize serious side effects of drugs, and the justice system’s tendency to protect pharmaceutical companies — not people. Healy, one of the United Kingdom’s foremost experts on serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) has studied antidepressants for 40 years as a researcher, clinician and consultant for Big Pharma. – Brenda Baletti PhD

"I could taper someone off of an opiate in days, but sometimes, with these meds, you need years to come down, sometimes by a milligram. This is, like, an international emergency."

[Antidepressant] drugs were originally intended and approved for short-term use, to get someone through a six- to nine-month crisis… ‘Psychiatry is now training doctors to put people on psychiatric drugs and never take them off,’ claims Peter Breggin, a Harvard-trained psychiatrist who has become a vocal critic of psychiatry and a prolific author, focused today on weaning patients from drugs… Thousands, if not millions, of people who are on antidepressants want to get off them — for reasons that range from unwanted side effects (including sexual dysfunction, emotional numbing and weight gain) to a nagging desire to know who they are without them. Still others, told they had a serotonin deficiency, feel they were needlessly diagnosed and prescribed from the get-go, and now want to put that belief to the test. Whatever the motivation, they are finding that withdrawing is no easy feat — especially considering this startling fact: There is absolutely no psychiatric protocol to guide them… Brogan, an MIT-educated physician whose entire psychiatry practice is focused on helping patients get off their psychotropic medications, and who has not written a prescription since 2010, says, “These drugs are more habit-forming than any chemicals on the planet — more than alcohol, cocaine, crack, Oxycontin. I could taper someone off of an opiate in days, but sometimes, with these meds, you need years to come down sometimes by a milligram.” – In Recovery — From Antidepressants

“Many people get withdrawal symptoms when they try to stop antidepressants. So how can you safely stop?”

“Around one in seven Australians take antidepressants. The decision to start is often made in a time of crisis, with the thought they might help for a period and then be stopped. Most people don’t start antidepressants thinking they will take them for life. Clinical guidelines recommend only six to 12 months antidepressant therapy for a single episode of moderate to severe depression. However, about half of people taking antidepressants have been using them for longer than 12 months. People can experience unpleasant withdrawal symptoms when they attempt to stop antidepressants, which leads to them restarting or continuing antidepressants.” – Katharine Wallis

People Who’ve Experienced Tremendous Harm Beginning to Push Back Against Pharma Shills

Antidepressants are being routinely handed out to patients for all manner of conditions despite well documented harms. A recent study, published in Lancet Psychiatry, claims withdrawal symptoms from antidepressants aren’t nearly as significant as previously thought and are therefore safe because they’re ‘non-addictive’. Publication of the study triggered a Guardian article, written by Prof Carmine Pariante (well known for his close links with pharma)… After the Guardian ignored a letter from people negatively affected by antidepressants requesting it provide an alternate view of the real-world effects, the authors published an open letter to the Royal College of Psychiatrists expressing their deep concerns over the article and the Royal College’s apparent lack of regard for patient safety. – Alliance for Natural Health

Benzos, Antipsychotics, Psychotropic Drugs Generally: Evidence of Harm

1 min – Dr. Annette Bosworth, “Benzodiazepines, or what I call booze in a pill. But unlike alcohol, these pills have a much longer half-life.”

Psychotropic Drugs are the “Conventional Solution” for Kids Mental Health Issues

Rates of mental illness in children are rising rapidly, with psychotropic drugs being the conventional solution. The documentary ‘Kids on Pills’ examines treatment options and the long-term impacts of medicating children… Children in the U.S. often receive cocktails of powerful psychotropic drugs that have numerous side effects and health risks, with minimal evidence of benefit in many cases. The long-term effects of polypharmacy in children remain unclear. Some experts warn these drugs alter brain development when prescribed at young ages, causing lasting changes. Alternative therapies like occupational therapy and family-based interventions are encouraged. As parents, you must advocate for your children and consider nondrug approaches to address behavioral issues.” – Dr. Joseph Mercola

Anxiety Meds Don’t Actually Treat Anxiety; They Mask Symptoms and Inflict Harm

Those anxiety meds that are marketed as “safe” are quietly killing up to 12,000 people a year. They don't actually treat anxiety—they just mask the symptoms while inflicting harmful side effects on the people that take them. Break the cycle. Here’s how you can address the root cause of your anxiety without reaching for dangerous pills. - The Vigilant Fox

Psychiatric Drug-Induced Homicides, Mass Shootings

Twenty-seven drug regulatory agency warnings cite psychiatric drug side effects of mania, psychosis, violence and homicidal ideation; 1,531 cases of psychiatric drug induced homicide/homicidal ideation have been reported to the US FDA; 65 high profile cases of mass shootings/murder have been committed by individuals under the influence of these drugs, yet there has never been a federal investigation into the link between seemingly senseless acts of violence and the use of mind-altering psychotropic drugs. – Citizens Commission on Human Rights, 2017

Psychotropic Drugs Lack Benefit and Are Immensely Harmful

Dr. Gøtzsche is the head of a Cochrane center of research, an organization recognized for their lasting commitment to solid, ‘gold-standard’ science and truth in research… He says, “Given their lack of benefit, I estimate we could stop almost all psychotropic drugs without causing harm — by dropping all antidepressants, ADHD drugs, and dementia drugs (as the small effects are probably the result of unblinding bias) and using only a fraction of the antipsychotics and benzodiazepines we currently use. This would lead to healthier and more long lived populations. Because psychotropic drugs are immensely harmful when used long term, they should almost exclusively be used in acute situations and always with a firm plan for tapering off, which can be difficult for many patients. We need new guidelines to reflect this. We also need widespread withdrawal clinics because many patients have become dependent on psychiatric drugs, including antidepressants, and need help so that they can stop taking them slowly and safely. – Dr. Axe.com

Horrific Combo of Opioids and Benzos: Deadly and Increasing

A number of studies have highlighted the deadly risks you take when combining opioids with benzos. During the first 90 days of concurrent use, your risk of a deadly overdose rises fivefold, compared to taking an opioid alone... The ratio of patients using opioids and benzos concurrently rose from 9% in 2001 to 17% in 2013; concurrent use for at least one day doubled the odds of an opioid overdose compared to taking opioids alone. - Dr. Joseph Mercola

Candidate Urges Investigations into SSRIs and Mass Shootings

Why is it that Switzerland, which has comparable levels of guns, has not had a mass shooting in 21 years, and we have one every 21 hours? Why is that? – Vigilant News Network

Alternatives & Considerations

Identify toxic exposures, and avoid them as much as possible.

Ultra-processed foods: increased risk of depression and anxiety — Mikaela Conley, U.S. Right to Know link “Red dye #40 can make you anxious for no reason… I put my patients on an elimination diet for a month to eliminate gluten, dairy, corn, soy, artificial dyes and sweeteners.”– Dr. Daniel Amen MD, Natural Ways to Heal Anxiety 2-min video “Tartrazine (Yellow Dye #5) causes various health issues, including tumors, asthma, developmental delays, neurological damage, ADD/ADHD, hormone disruption, gene damage, anxiety, depression, and intestinal injuries…. There is a connection between food additives and increased use of medications like Adderall, Prozac, and asthma inhalers.” [source and source and source] Dietary emulsifiers consumption alters anxiety-like and social-related behaviors in mice in a sex-dependent manner; “We investigated whether emulsifier consumption [found in processed and packaged foods] would detrimentally influence behavior… We confirmed that emulsifiers altered anxiety-like behaviors in males and reduced social behavior in females. It also changed expression of neuropeptides implicated in… social and anxiety-related behaviors.” — Mary K. Holder et al, Scientific Reports link Learn more: Common Toxins & Evidence of Harm

Following are considerations for people experiencing anxiety.

How sunlight and vitamin D can help with mental illness; “Vitamin D receptors exist throughout your brain, affecting mental health by regulating neurotransmitters and reducing inflammation. Deficiency is linked to depression, anxiety and psychosis.” — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link Three Potent Contributors to Depression and Anxiety You Should Know About; “Mindfulness training may be helpful to combat the overstimulation and influence of social media. Other factors that need to be addressed if you are depressed include your diet and sun exposure. Research suggests increasing consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables may improve your mental wellbeing in as little as two weeks.” — Dr. Joseph Mercola link The Hidden Pharma Scandal Quietly Killing 12,000 People a Year; “A body unable to regulate blood sugar properly often leads to feelings of nervousness, agitation, and even panic attacks… Wi-Fi and EMF exposure, artificial lights, and a lack of natural sunlight have all been linked to increased stress levels. Studies suggest a significant improvement in anxiety symptoms when people spend more time in nature and less in artificial environments.” — The Vigilant Fox link 6 Foods That Trigger Anxiety and What To Eat Instead — Dr. David Jockers link How Lactobacillus Protects Your Health; “Several studies have found that different strains of the Lactobacillacea family are diminished in people with anxiety and depression, and others have confirmed that different species of Lactobacillus can help prevent and/or treat these conditions. Researchers… discovered that Lactobacillus bacteria — found in many fermented foods, including yogurt — helps dampen stress responses and prevent depression and anxiety… Lactobacilli also benefit your health by breaking down dietary fiber into beneficial short-chain fatty acids, breaking down phytonutrients such as polyphenols, which have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits, promoting the growth of other beneficial gut microbes, and maintaining an appropriate pH level in your gut.” — Dr. Joseph Mercola link Improve Anxiety With 3 Core Nutrients That Boost Brain Health; “Psychiatrist and nutritional science expert Dr. Daniel Monti gives his insights… ‘Once somebody has developed true anxiety, one supplement isn’t going to be some cure-all for it. You really need to take a whole life approach to it.’… Of course, getting the right nutrition is crucial to such a strategy. For instance, the right fats can help counter inflammation that damages brain health and function…” — Vital Signs, Epoch TV link Magnesium: Health Benefits, Sources, and Signs of Deficiency; “Magnesium is important for your mental health… A 2017 systematic review published in Nutrients has found that low magnesium levels may increase the risk of anxiety. Researchers found that magnesium may act on the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis. As a result, this key mineral may help to reduce stress and anxiety.” — Dr. David Jockers link

Seek a functional medicine clinician, naturopath, Ayurveda doctor, or other holistic provider for more support. Providers: get organized research on nutritional considerations, yoga and medication, and many more tools and techniques at Wellness Resource Center and Yoga Teacher Central.

#14 Scans, radiology, & ultrasounds (e.g. mammograms, CT scans, X-rays)

Medical Scans Use Ionizing Radiation, Which Can Damage DNA & Cause Cancer

The radiation you get from x-ray, CT, and nuclear imaging is ionizing radiation — high-energy wavelengths or particles that penetrate tissue to reveal the body’s internal organs and structures. Ionizing radiation can damage DNA, and although your cells repair most of the damage, they sometimes do the job imperfectly, leaving small areas of “misrepair.” The result is DNA mutations that may contribute to cancer years down the road… Don’t ask for a CT scan just because you want to feel assured that you’ve had a “thorough checkup.” CT scans rarely produce important findings in people without relevant symptoms. And there’s a chance the scan will find something incidental, spurring additional CT scans or x-rays that add to your radiation exposure. – Harvard Medical School

Radiation Terminology

Radiation / Electromagnetic Radiation

“Energy emitted from a source.” [source]

“Energy that moves.” [source]

Ionizing radiation

“Radiation with enough energy to remove tightly bound electrons from the orbit of an atom, causing that atom to become charged or ionized… Not all electromagnetic radiation is ionizing. Only the high frequency portion of the electromagnetic spectrum, which includes X rays and gamma rays, is ionizing.” [source]

“Forms of radiation that are energetic enough to displace orbiting electrons from the atoms in the absorbing medium, thus forming positive ions. The process of ionization is the principal means by which ionizing radiations dissipate their energy in matter and thus may cause biomolecular damage. [source]

High Frequency Radiation Such as X-Rays and Gamma Rays Can Be Harmful to the Body

Electromagnetic radiation comes from atoms, the building blocks of all matter. Some of the particles that make up atoms have an electric charge. The motion of these charged particles produces energy that can be described as traveling as waves. These waves combine electricity and magnetism. They can travel through… space… through air and even solid substances, such as glass… Like all waves, electromagnetic waves have peaks and valleys. The distance from the peak of one wave to the peak of the next wave is called a wavelength. Different kinds of electromagnetic waves have different wavelengths… The shorter the wavelength, the more energy the radiation carries. The types with the most energy—ultraviolet radiation, X-rays, and gamma rays—can be harmful to the body. – Brittanica

Medical Terminology

“ Ultrasound uses sound waves to produce moving images of a part of the body… Ultrasound does not involve radiation.” [source] An Echocardiogam is a Heart Ultrasound.

Radiologists use ionizing radiation for “diagnostics” and sometimes as “treatment” (called “Interventional Radiology” here and “Therapuetic Radiology” here).

Types of ionizing radiation imaging include X-rays, Radiographs, Mammograms, CT /CAT scans (computed axial tomography), MRI scans, Breast-Specific Gamma Imaging, DEXA scans, Angiograms / Arteriograms, Fluoroscopy, and Nuclear Medicine Scans. [source and source and source and source]

There are non-contrast imaging techniques and contrast imaging techniques. In contrast imaging, people get IVs or injections with “contrast agents” to enhance the visibility of images. These injected agents may include iodine, gadolinium — a heavy metal — or radioactive substances. [source time 23:23]

Ultrasounds & Radiology: Evidence of Harm

On Generating Sales

I am now firmly of the view, that if you are healthy (they call that “asymptomatic” nowadays) you should not volunteer for any type of checkup, screening or test. All businesses need to “generate sales opportunities”… [Establishment medicine] promotes a society wide paradigm and culture of “checks” to make sure you or your baby are “ok” or “on track.” These checks (tests, screening etc.) will typically generate numbers, images, and other forms of data. That data is then referenced against “ranges”, that either tell you that “you are ok, for now” or “Houston, we have a problem.” Far too often, it’s the latter, which generates anxiety, concern and fear, which is the fuel on which Industrial Medicine runs. Checks generate data that generates fear, which generates new business. – Ultrasound: On Creating Harm, Generating Fear and New Business

Alternatives & Considerations

#15 Seizure Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Anti-Epileptic Drugs (AEDs)

Drugs prescribed for seizures and epilepsy — referred to as anticonvulsants or anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs) — include the following:

Narrow-spectrum AEDs include Afinitor, Aptiom, Carbamazepine, Carbatrol, Dilantin, Epitol, Eslicarbazepine, Ethosuximide, Equetro, Everolimus, Gabapentin, Gabitril, Lacosamide, Lyrica, Neurontin, Oxcarbazepine, Oxtellar, Phenobarbital, Phenytek, Phenytoin, Pregabalin, Sabril, Tegretol, Tiagabine, Trileptal, Vigabatrin, Vimpat, and Zarontin. [source]

Broad-spectrum AEDs include Acetazolamide, Ativan, Banzel, Brivaracetam, Briviact, Cannabidiol, Celontin, Cenobamat, Clobazam, Clonazepam, Clorazepate, Depakote, Diacomit, Diastat, Diazepam, Divalproex, Elepsia, Epidiolex, Epilim, Felbamate, Felbatol, Fenfluramine, Fintepla, Fycompa, Gen-Xene, Keppra, Klonopin, Lamictal, Lamotrigine, Levetiracetam, Lorazepam, Methsuximide, Mysoline, Onfi, Perampanel, Primidone, Rufinamide, Sympazan, Spritam, Stiripentol, Topamax, Topiramate, Trokendi, Tranxene, Qudexy, Valium, Valproate, Valproic Acid, Valtoco, Xcopri, Zonegran, and Zonisamide. [source and source and source]

In the drugs listed above, the following are Benzodiazepines: Ativan, Clobazm, Clonazepam, Clorazepate, Diastat, Diazepam, Gen-Xene, Klonapin, Lorazepam, Onfi, Sympazan, Tanxene, Valium, and Valtoco. See Psychotropic Drugs: Benzos for more important information. [source]

Seizure Drugs: Evidence of Harm

Partial List of Side Effects for Valproate, Epilim [source]

Ammonia levels elevated, which is toxic (hyperammonaemia) Appetite increase, weight gain Blood platelet count low and inhibited ability to clot (thrombocytopenia); white blood cell count low (leucopenia); bone marrow doesn’t produce normal number of red blood cells (red cell hypoplasia); low amounts of all three types of blood cells (pancytopenia) Blood plasma protein made in liver is reduced (fibrinogen reduction); Blood vessel damage, inflammation (vasculitis); Breast development in men due to hormone imbalance (gynaecomastia) Confusion, dementia Fever, flu-like symptoms, associated with severe skin reaction (Steven’s-Johnson syndrome and toxic epidermal necrolysis) Hair loss Hearing loss Kidney dysfunction (Fanconi syndrome) Liver dysfunction, liver failure; liver function should be monitored Nausea Pancreas inflamed (pancreatitis) Rashes; Skin reaction, severe (Steven’s-Johnson syndrome and toxic epidermal necrolysis) Stomach issues (gastric irritation) Swelling, fluid retention (oedema/edema) Tremors, involuntary muscle movements in walking, speech, eyes, or other (ataxia) Tiredness (lethargy), and also increased alertness

Toxic Overload Oxidative stress has been a frequent finding in [people] receiving antiepileptic drugs (AEDs). – Jafa Mehvari, Advanced Biomedical Research link

Note: Oxidative stress describes a by-product from mitochondria during normal, healthy cellular activity. It’s kept in balance by natural antioxidants in the cells. When excessive, and the antioxidants can’t keep up, oxidative stress can cause cellular damage, experienced as a decrease in energy and overall function. [Dr. Donielle Wilson]

#16 Sleeping Pills, Sedatives

For many, sleeping pills seem like the easiest solution… While these drugs offer a quick fix, the reality is that they force your brain into a sedated state that looks nothing like natural sleep. They may make you unconscious, but they don’t allow the brain to go through its essential cycles of repair and detoxification. A recent study published in the journal Cell revealed… how sleeping pills disrupt the synchronized oscillations that drive the brain’s glymphatic system, which clears waste linked to neurodegenerative diseases. Dr. Joseph Mercola

Sleeping Pills, Sedatives

Sleep drugs include Ambien, Anxiolytics, Belsomra, Benzodiazepines, Hypnotics, Suvorexant, Tranquilizers, Z-Drugs, Zaleplon, Zolpidem, and Zopiclone. [source and source]

This section focuses on sleeping pills generally. Get much more detail on the harms from benzodiazepines here.

Sleeping pills and minor tranquillisers are sedative medications. This means they slow down your body and brain’s functions. For example, this may be your breathing, heartbeat and thought processes. These medications can be prescribed for severe anxiety or insomnia (difficulty getting to sleep or staying asleep). This includes prescribing: benzodiazepines [and] non-benzodiazepine sleeping pills. You may also hear these drugs referred to as hypnotics and anxiolytics. Although we use the term ‘sleeping pills’ to describe many of these drugs, some of them may also be available as a liquid, either to swallow or inject… Take sleeping pills for no longer than three weeks, ideally no longer than a week… Avoid taking them every day. Mind

Sleep Drugs: Evidence of Harm

Sleeping Pills Make You Unconscious Without Allowing the Brain to Conduct its “Essential Cycles of Repair and Detoxification”

For many, sleeping pills seem like the easiest solution… While these drugs offer a quick fix, the reality is that they force your brain into a sedated state that looks nothing like natural sleep. They may make you unconscious, but they don’t allow the brain to go through its essential cycles of repair and detoxification. A recent study published in the journal Cell revealed… how sleeping pills disrupt the synchronized oscillations that drive the brain’s glymphatic system, which clears waste linked to neurodegenerative diseases. – Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Sedatives Aren’t Sleep Aids; They’re Sleep Hindrances

The entire scam comes down to the fact most sleeping pills are sedatives, not sleep aids… Through sedating the brain, its ability to initiate restorative sleep functions is greatly impaired. As a result, people who take sleeping pills effectively have greatly reduced sleep, and in turn, are both tired throughout the day (because they did not have a restorative night of sleep) and are at high risk of developing a wide range of health issues associated with poor sleep. – A Midwestern Doctor link

Sleeping Pills are Highly Addictive and Damage the Sleep Cycle

Most prescription sleeping pills (e.g., Ambien) are classified as “sedative hypnotics” and are fairly similar to the benzodiazepine medications commonly used for anxiety (e.g., Valium). The problem with these drugs is that they are highly addictive, but unfortunately, despite the fact they are only supposed to be used in the short term, individuals typically end up being permanently on them (at which point they can’t withdraw from them). Conversely, over the counter sleeping pills (e.g., Benadryl or Unisom) are typically antihistamines, and unfortunately are also sedatives that damage the sleep cycle (e.g., I once had a medical student who habitually used Unisom and then had to drop out because they gradually became psychotic). Note: alcohol has a similar mechanism to benzodiazapines, which may explain why it is an addictive sedative that inhibits the sleep cycle.

Frequent Use of Sleeping Pills Have “Detrimental” Effects on Health

More frequent sleep medication usage has detrimental implications on disability beyond insomnia symptoms. – Sleep Research Society link

There’s Been a Skyrocketing Increase in Adolescents & Young Adults Whose Use of Sleeping Pills Has Caused Them “Significant Impairment & Distress”

According to Harvard Health, consistent use of sedative, hypnotic and antianxiety medications can lead to a higher tolerance for their effects, meaning patients require higher doses to achieve the intended effects… A problematic pattern of use of these medications can lead to significant impairment and distress. When this happens, patients may be diagnosed with sedative, hypnotic or anxiolytic use disorders, which are estimated to impact 2.2 million Americans… Rutgers researchers looked at trends in sedative, hypnotic or anxiolytic use disorder diagnoses. The prevalence increased threefold in adolescents and increased five-fold in young adults from 2001 to 2019. – Rutgers University link

Alternatives & Considerations

Herbal support and natural sleep remedies include the following.

*Note: ”Throughout the month-long study, participants diligently took either a placebo or the black cumin oil extract . Each participant completed nightly Pittsburgh sleep study questionnaires, and, at the study’s conclusion, all questionnaires were compiled, and initial blood tests were repeated. The results showed a striking reduction in cytokine and cortisol levels among the group treated with black cumin oil extract. Furthermore, this group reported significantly higher scores indicating quality restorative sleep, painting a promising picture of the extract’s potential impact.” [source]

See much more in Techniques for Quality Sleep at Wellness Resource Center. There you’ll find an organized summary of more than 100 research papers and articles, including many evidence-based techniques and research summaries demonstrating the following outcomes. (Small membership fee required.)

Mindfulness meditation improved sleep for older adults experiencing sleep issues (2015) Mindfulness meditation successful for the treatment of insomnia, providing “durable results” (2015) Statistically superior sleep results among yoga groups (2013) After 6 months of yoga, sleep quality, depression, and health status of older adults were all improved (2009) Significant decrease in the time taken to fall asleep, an increase in the total number of hours slept, and in the feeling of being rested in the morning among elderly, compared to Ayurveda group and control group (2005) Among more than 1,800 women with sleep problems, yoga groups showed a significant improvement in sleep (2020) Yoga improved self-reports of sleep quality, plus measurable markers of slow-wave sleep, REM and awakenings (2009) Among 4,500 participants, mind-body therapies (meditation, tai chi qigong, and yoga) resulted in statistically significant improvement in sleep quality and reduction in insomnia severity (2019) Meditative movement (tai chi, qi gong, and yoga) improved sleep quality in a variety of patient populations (2016) Yoga improved sleep in cancer survivors (2014) Tibetan Yoga intervention vs stretching or usual care: Better sleep quality, both short and long-term, among breast cancer patients receiving chemotherapy (2017) 8 weeks of web-based Hatha Yoga had beneficial effect on the mental health and quality of sleep in older adults (2022) Moderate-intensity exercise or stretching improved sleep quality among sedentary, overweight, and postmenopausal women (2003) Overweight adults engaging in resistance training and/or aerobic exercise increased their sleep time, with the greatest gains from resistance training (2003) Mindfulness practices and cognitive behavioral therapy were equally effective for insomnia (2018) Practicing twice-weekly yoga improved symptoms of restless leg syndrome (2013)

#17 Statins

Statins include Altoprev, Atorvaliq, Atorvastatin, Crestor, FlorLipid, Fluvastatin, Lescol, Lipitor, Livalo, Lovastatin, Mevacor, Nikita, Pitavastatin, Pravastatin, Rosuvastatin, Zocor, and Zypitamag. [source and source]

Key Points

Lancet Study “Confirms What We’ve Known About Statins for 15 Years”

Statins, the widely prescribed cholesterol-lowering drugs, while undeniably effective in lowering cholesterol, do little to reduce heart disease risk and cause significant side effects… A 2024 Lancet study confirms that statins increase diabetes risk, with high-intensity statins raising the risk by 36%. This validates concerns first raised by the 2008 JUPITER trial… Statins can cause serious adverse effects, even beyond diabetes. The most common and well-documented adverse event is muscle-related symptoms, ranging from mild myopathy to severe rhabdomyolysis. These muscular issues are thought to stem from mitochondrial dysfunction and alterations in muscle protein metabolism… Statins may also increase risks of cancer, cataracts and neurological issues. Long-term use is associated with higher pancreatic cancer risk, particularly after five years of use. – Dr. Joseph Mercola

No Benefit

Most people taking statins get no benefit. – Dr. Aseem Malhotra, cardiologist

“Statins are prescription drugs… to lower cholesterol.” [source] Establishment medicine has vehemently advocated for the lowering of cholesterol to improve heart health. Lowering cholesterol as a strategy to improve heart health has been overwhelmingly disproven. Statin drugs damage health at foundational levels — mitochondria, muscles and nerves — which can lead to more than 300 health problems. [source and source and source and source] In a review of 26 randomized trials, statins did not lower all-cause death rates. See Figure 5 below which combines 21 trials that used a true control and 5 trials that compared quantities of the drug. In the control and lower drug group 2.3% of the people died. In the higher statin group, 2.1% of the people died, an insignificant difference.

Statins: Evidence of Harm

Statins Don’t Lower Death Rates from Heart Disease

There is no convincing evidence that statins have lowered death rates from heart disease on a population level. Furthermore, there is no consistent correlation between lowering LDL cholesterol and reduction in heart attacks. – Dr. Aseem Malhotra, cardiologist

Lowering Cholesterol with Statins Doesn’t Prevent Heart Attacks or Strokes

The myth that lowering cholesterol with statins prevents heart attacks and strokes is still widespread in modern medicine. This is in spite of the fact that there has never been a consistent relationship between lowering LDL (so called “bad” cholesterol), heart attack, stroke, and death. The “lower the better” mantra often parroted by the “experts” is just not tenable or evidence based. – The Expose

“The Benefits of These Highly Toxic Drugs are Miniscule and the Harms are Vast”

The primary approach to treating heart disease is to prescribe cholesterol lowering statin drugs (to the point, over a trillion dollars have now been spent on them). Unfortunately, the benefits of these highly toxic drugs are minuscule (e.g., at best taking them for years extends your life by a few days) and the harms are vast (statins are one of the most common pharmaceuticals that severely injure patients)… Existing studies find between a 5-30% rate of injuries, and Dr. Malhotra, having gone through all the existing evidence estimates that 20% of statin users are injured by them. – A Midwestern Doctor

“The misery from the side effects and the need for other drugs to deal with the side effects is totally unacceptable”

It never ceases to amaze me how often I have come across the quacks in medicine, some at the highest levels, who are involved in tactics to convince patients that a drug is good for them when they know it’s not. Statins are a good example; they may save one life in a thousand patients taking them ( a great source of income for the drug company) but the misery from the side effects and the need for other drugs to deal with the side effects is totally unacceptable. – Dr. Ian Brighthope

Review of 21 Trials Involving 143,000 People: Statins Don’t Prevent Death, Heart Attack or Stroke

We carried out a systematic review and meta-analysis of 21 statin trials involving 143,532 participants, and found no consistent relationship between lowering LDL-C with statins and death, heart attack or stroke. – Maryanne Demasi PhD

Statins Harm Cells and Heart Functioning

The review, published in Clinical Pharmacology, suggests statins may act as “mitochondrial toxins,” impairing muscle function in the heart and blood vessels by depleting coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10), an antioxidant cells use for growth and maintenance… “We believe that many years of statin drug therapy result in the gradual accumulation of mitochondrial DNA damage,” according to the authors. A 2022 study published in Biophysical Journal linked reduced ATP to heart failure. A 2008 study published in BioFactors reaffirms the statin–CoQ10 link… The researchers conclude statin side effects, including statin cardiomyopathy, “are far more common than previously published and are reversible with the combination of statin discontinuation and supplemental CoQ10.”– The Epoch Times

Serious Issues (Including Myopathy & Peripheral Neuropathy) Result from CoQ10 Depletion from Statins

CoQ10 deficiency caused by statins is generally considered the most common cause of their side effects. This is really sad because those side effects could have been prevented if CoQ10 had been given with the statin… Two of the most common consequences of statins CoQ10 depletion are myopathy (muscle pain, tiredness, weakness, and cramps) and peripheral neuropathy (numbness, tingling, or burning sensations, particularly in hands and feet). Although myopathy is the most commonly reported side effect of statin usage, much of it (e.g., myositis) goes undetected… In many cases, this condition is permanent (one expert in statin injury found it was permanent for 68% of her patients, while Graveline found it was for 25% of his). Sadly, in some cases, like statin neuropathies, the myopathies will continue to progress even if the statin is stopped. One of the sadder things about statins is how aggressively they are pushed on diabetics (under the logic that since diabetics have an increased risk of heart disease, it is critical they take a statin to prevent them from having a heart attack). To highlight the absurdity of this, statins are well known to significantly increase your risk of diabetes (multiple studies have found this), which I suspect is again due to them impairing mitochondrial function. Similarly, peripheral neuropathy is a condition diabetics are well known to be at a high risk of. In one study, it was found that the risk of neuropathy (i.e., burning pain with tingling or numbness of the extremities) was increased by 14 to 26 times (depending on the type) for long-term users of statins. Furthermore, other nerve issues, such as neurodegeneration, can be caused by statins. – The Great Cholesterol Scam

Statins Increase Insulin Resistance, the Precursor to Diabetes

If you’re on statins, you need to know about a new systematic review, published in Cureus. The review confirms that statins reduce insulin sensitivity and increase insulin resistance, precursors to type 2 diabetes, regardless of the type of statin used. The analysis confirms well-established science about the link between statins and insulin resistance. – Alliance for Natural Health

Statins Damage Health at a Foundational Level (Mitrochondria) that is Critical for Overall Health & Functioning

One of the main problems with statin drugs is that they may damage your mitochondrial function… Your mitochondrial health is critical for your overall function and well-being. Mitochondrial dysfunction can cause problems throughout your body… Your mitochondria generate about 90 percent of cellular energy in your body [and] play a role in major metabolic functions. Mitochondria are found in varying concentrations in different tissues in your body and are specialized for the purpose of that tissue. – Dr. David Jockers

Statins Damage the Muscles and Nerves in the Body; A Vast Proportion of the Body is Comprised of Muscles and Nerve Systems & the Heart is a Muscle

Fundamentally, statin drugs damage the muscles and nerves in the body… There are well over 100 studies demonstrating the myotoxic, or muscle-harming effects of these drugs, and over 80 demonstrating the effects of nerve damage, as well. When you consider that a vast proportion of our body is comprised of muscles and coordinating nerve systems, this drug has the potential to cause damage to the entire body, and undoubtedly does so universally, differing only in the matter of degree — the damage occurring acutely in those at the tip of the iceberg, asymptomatically in the majority of others at the base. Moreover, statin myotoxicity is not exclusive to skeletal muscle. If you consider that the heart is also a muscle, an obvious red flag should go up… A 2009 study in the Journal of Clinical Cardiology showed that statin drugs, despite billions of advertising/marketing dollars to the contrary, actually weaken the heart muscle. – Sayer Ji, GreenMedInfo

Corruption Led to Overmedication of Millions of People

A group of doctors has attacked the [2016] Lancet study. A group of medics led by cardiologist Dr Aseem Malhotra criticised the way the Lancet research was carried out. They said some of the data behind the trials had not been published, while some claims about the impact of the drugs on cholesterol were based on forecasts. Lead author Dr Malhotra said “Decades of misinformation on cholesterol and the gross exaggeration of statin benefits with downplaying of side effects has likely led to the overmedication of millions of people across the world.. The lack of transparency in the prescription of statins is just one symptom of a broken system of healthcare where finance based medicine has trumped independent evidence and what is most important for patients.” His views were backed by Harvard statin expert Dr John Abramson, Sir Richard Thompson, former president of the Royal College of Physicians, and Professor Sherif Sultan, president of the International Society for Vascular Surgery. – The Telegraph

A Collaboration of Statin Advocates Admitted that 29% of Statin Users Likely to Experience Side Effects

One of the most remarkable facts that Dr. Aseem Malhotra British cardiology shared [in this interview] was that the previously mentioned statin collaboration (which militantly insists less than 1% of statin users experience side effects) also created a test one could utilize to determine if one was genetically at risk for a statin injury—and in their marketing for the test said 29% of all statin users were likely to experience side effects (which they then removed once attention was brought to it). – A Midwestern Doctor

More than 15,000 Adverse Reactions to Atorvastatin Reported in Seven Year Span, including Psychiatric Issues and Memory Loss

Our analysis of the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System spanning 2011 to 2018 identified 15,277 reports of adverse reactions associated with atorvastatin, of which 401 were related to psychiatric adverse events, including memory loss… Considering the potential memory alterations associated with atorvastatin use, it is imperative that clinicians prioritize the vigilant monitoring of cognitive function, particularly memory, during treatment. Healthcare professionals should establish comprehensive medication surveillance protocols, conducting regular assessments to detect early signs of cognitive decline. Furthermore, patients should be encouraged to adopt beneficial lifestyle modifications, including maintaining a balanced diet, engaging in regular physical activity, ensuring sufficient sleep, and managing stress—all of which may reduce the risk of memory impairment while enhancing the therapeutic efficacy of atorvastatin. - Frontiers in Neurology

One Part of Informed Consent Requires Doctors to Stop Using the Pharma-Friendly Propaganda of “Relative Risk Reduction” and Instead Give the Absolute Risk Reduction

My approach to this isn’t about recommending statins or not recommending statins. It’s about being an advocate for true informed consent… So me being an advocate for that has made me very controversial. But what does it mean? It means giving patients information in a way they can understand… So if you look at statins, for example, in someone like Tony Royle’s case, who’s had a heart attack or is at high risk of another one, when you break the data down from drug industry sponsored studies, which we have to take with a pinch of salt, but let’s just say for argument’s sake, it’s true, right? The benefit of a statin over a five-year period based upon their trial data shows that there’s a one in 39 chance it will prevent you having a further heart attack, and one in 83 chance it will delay your death or save your life. Patients are not told that. For Tony, that information was made available. He understood it. He did not fancy those odds, but also felt that he was empowered with an alternative through lifestyle that was going to help him… Many patients, when they’re given that information, also think the same as Tony. But it isn’t standard practice for doctors to communicate that information because we are not conditioned or trained to communicate information in that way, despite the fact that we should follow the best principles of ethical evidence-based medical practice. What normally happens is doctors are conditioned to tell patients about benefits of drugs using something called relative risk reduction, which may be, in somebody like Tony Royle’s case, 30 percent less likely to have another heart attack if you take a statin. But when you translate that information into the absolute risk reduction, it’s only a small percentage, 2.5 percent, for example. – Epoch TV, Dr. Aseem Malhotra on What Doctors Don’t Tell You

16-min – Dr. Christiane Northrup MD, “Safe” Drugs I Won’t Take

#18 Steroids

Osteoporosis is a well-established side effect of chronic [steroid] use. Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases, 2005 Steroids were associated with complications including avascular necrosis [bone death], gastrointestinal bleeding, heart attack, heart failure, cerebrovascular events, diabetes, psychiatric syndromes, ophthalmic [eye] complications, tuberculosis reactivation, and bacterial sepsis. Increased daily and cumulative doses were associated with increased excess risk of complications. Journal of Pharmacy Technology

Steroids

Corticosteroid drugs , also simply called steroids, are designed to mimic adrenal hormones. These are different from anabolic steroids which are related to sex hormones and muscle building. [source]

Steroid drugs (corticosteroids) include Agamree, Alclometasone, Alkindi Sprinkle, Asmanex, Beclomethasone, Betamethasone, Budesonide, Celestone Soluspan, Clobetasol, Cortef, Cortenema, Cortifoam, Cortone, Decadron, Deflazacort, Depo-Medrol, Dermotic, Desoximetasone, Dexamethasone, Diprlene, Emflaza, Flonase, Florinef, Fludrocortisone, Flunisolide, Fluticasone, Glucocorticoids, Hemady, HiDex, Hydrocortisone, Kenalog, Lotemax, Medrol, Methylprednisolone, Millipred, Mineralocorticoids, Mometasone, Nasarel, Orapred, PediaPred, Prednisolone, Prednisone, Pulmicort, Qvar Redihaler, Rayos, Solu-Cortef, Solu-Medrol, TaperDex, Temovate, Topicort, Triamcinolone, Vamorolone, and ZoDex. [source and source]

Steroids are prescribed to reduce inflammation and suppress the immune system in such cases as allergies and allergic reactions, lupus, asthma, COPD, eczema and other skin conditions, pneumonia, eye disorders, blood disorders, MS, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease and other autoimmune diseases, and cystic fibrosis. [source]

Weight gain was the most common self-reported adverse event. Arthritis and Rheumatism, 2006

Evidence of Harm

Vitamin D, Inflammation, and Immunity

Prednisone and Vitamin D Both Reduce Inflammation. Prednisone Causes Harm While Vitamin D Supports the Immune System. Prednisone, the synthetic version of cortisol, is commonly used as a treatment for autoimmune diseases. Both prednisone and vitamin D reduce inflammation, but Vitamin D empowers and enhances the immune system. Prednisone suppresses the innate and the acquired immune systems. Vitamin D shifts the immune system to increase the T-cells. Inflammatory TH1 and TH17 cells are usually too high when someone has an autoimmune disease. Vitamin D suppresses both of these cells, reducing inflammation. Prednisone raises your blood glucose levels while vitamin D does not. Vitamin D enhances the cells that makes insulin and helps to regulate your blood sugars. Prednisone can break down your bone, leading to osteoporosis. Vitamin D helps you absorb calcium and supports bone remineralization… Vitamin D does not work without the cofactors magnesium, vitamin K2, and zinc. Dr. Eric Berg There is Extensive Research on the Vital Role of Vitamin D in Immune Function and Autoimmune Diseases According to a 2011 book, Vitamins and Hormones… an active metabolite of vitamin D plays a role in immune function regulation. Thus, it’s crucial for your innate and adaptive immune system and immune health. The authors found that vitamin D deficiency can result in immune dysfunction. Vitamin D deficiency can increase the risk of autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis (MS) and type 1 diabetes. It can also increase the risk of infectious diseases, including tuberculosis and respiratory infections. A 2018 review published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences has found that vitamin D can reduce the risk of viral influenza infections (the flu)… A 2020 study published in JBMR Plus has found that [an active metabolite of vitamin D] plays a vital role in your immune function… [It] can increase autophagy in the body, and as a result, it can effectively fight infections. It helps to mediate T cell responses and reduce inflammation, and offer antibacterial and antiviral benefits. Researchers found that vitamin D supplementation can improve your immune health. A 2016 review published in the Scandinavian Journal of Rheumatology has found that vitamin D deficiency may increase the risk of autoimmune diseases, including MS, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), scleroderma… and autoimmune thyroid diseases. Another 2016 study published in Frontiers in Immunology has found that vitamin D deficiency may play a role in autoimmune diseases, including Crohn’s disease, RA, MS, lupus, and type 1 diabetes. They also found that vitamin D supplementation may offer immunomodulatory effects and may support the treatment of autoimmune conditions. A 2017 review published in the Israeli Medical Association Journal has found that vitamin D deficiency is common in autoimmune diseases thus there may be a link between low vitamin D levels and autoimmunity. A 2019 review published in Autoimmune Reviews has also found that vitamin D deficiency may play a role in the pathophysiology of autoimmune diseases, including Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, MS, SLE, seropositive RA, type 1 diabetes, psoriasis vulgaris, polymyalgia rheumatica, iridocyclitis, and thyrotoxicosis. Dr. David Jockers

#19 Vaccines

Vaccines: Evidence of Harm

See much more: Vaccines: Corruption & Harms and Reports by Vaccine Type

#20 Weight Loss Drugs

One of the types of drugs sold for weight loss is a group called GLP-1 RAs. This group has been prescribed for diabetes, and includes semaglutide (Ozempic).

Weight loss drugs include Adipex, Alli, Bupropion, Amphetmine, Atti-Plex, Benzphetamine, Bontril PDM, Chorionic Gonadotripin (hcg), Cimetidine, Contrave, Desvenlafxine, Diethylpropion, Dulaglutide, Evekeo, Fenfluramine, GLP-1 RAs, Imcivree, Liraglutide, Lomaira, Methamphetamine, Methylphenidate, Mounjaro, Orlistat, Ozempic, Phendimetrazine, Phentermine, Pregnyl, Qsymia, Saxenda, Semaglutide, Setmelanotide, Tirzepatide, Topiramate, Trulicity, Wegovy, Xenical, and Zepbound. [source and source and source]

GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) RAs (receptor agonists) "are a group of drugs used to treat type 2 diabetes... GLP-1 RAs are classified as short-acting or long-acting, depending on how long they work in your body." [source]

GLP-1 RAs include Adylyxin, Bydureon, Byetta, Dulaglutide, Exenatide, Liraglutide, Mounjaro, Ozempic, Saxenda, Semaglutide, Tirzepatide, Trulicity, and Victoza [source and source]

Tirzepatide… may damage your liver… damage your kidneys… cause acute pancreatitis… cause fever, stomach pain, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, gall bladder disease, vomiting, jaundice and some other stuff including a fast heart rate… Semaglutide can also cause some serious health issues. Here’s a list of a few of the possible problems. [Dr. Vernon Coleman, Sep 13, 2024] Cause allergy reactions

Shouldn’t be used if you’re pregnant

May damage your liver

May damage your kidneys

May cause acute pancreatitis

Thyroid C cell tumours

Anxiety

Bloating

Blurred vision

Cold sweats

Confusion

Constipation

Dark urine (that’s probably because your liver is buggered)

Depression

Diarrhoea (though possibly not at the same time as the constipation)

Difficulty in swallowing

Dizziness

Fast heartbeat

Fever

Headache

Increased hunger

Indigestion

Nervousness and nightmares

Pains in the stomach

Seizures

Skin rash

Slurred speech

Trouble breathing

Tiredness

Vomiting

Yellow eyes or skin (the liver thing again)

Weight Loss Drugs: Evidence of Harm

Establishment Propaganda Kills

A few weeks ago I published an article entitled `The Scary, Startling Truth about `wonder drugs’ semaglutide and tirzepatide’. In the old days, I’d have published the article in one of the major national newspapers and done numerous TV and radio interviews about it. People would have been made aware of the risks with these drugs. I was regarded as one of the world’s leading experts on iatrogenesis (doctor-induced disease). But today, of course, I am banned from all corporate media and, it seems, no one else dares take on Big Pharma and the medical establishment. Today, I read that the death of a 58-year-old nurse had been linked to another of the weight loss drugs approved for use on the NHS. The healthy nurse took two low-dose injections of tirzepatide and two weeks later she was dead. She died from multiple organ failure, septic shock and pancreatitis. – Dr. Vernon Coleman, Nov 13, 2024

The Business of Securing Customers

In early 2023, a private conference attended by heads of the pharmaceutical industry and large investors hosted the head of the FDA as its keynote speaker. That conference promised that anti-obesity drugs and Alzheimer’s drugs would be the most profitable investment opportunities in the years to come. Since that time, the FDA has taken numerous questionable actions to push these drugs on the populace. The most popular anti-obesity drug is Ozempic. In the last two years, we’ve seen a relentless push for it to be given to everyone (including children) which has involved a number of shockingly appalling marketing tactics. Remarkably, the stampede for Ozempic is almost identical to what happened with fen-phen, a wildly popular weight loss drug that was eventually pulled from the market due to it frequently causing severe heart and lung issues. Like fen-phen, the weight loss from Ozempic is temporary and disappears once the drug is stopped (requiring the patient to become a permanent customer). Worse still, Ozempic has a variety of common and severe side effects due to it paralyzing the digestive tract. In this article, we will review the common causes of obesity (including many which are rarely if ever discussed) and our preferred methods for safely and effectively losing weight. – Aug 25, 2024

We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant

