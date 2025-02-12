Establishment Medicine Harms by Drug, Treatment & Diagnostic
Establishment medicine routinely utilizes testing and "treatments" that cause harm (“adverse”, “side” effects). Get verifiable evidence of the harms, organized by drug, treatment, and test.
I will apply dietetic measures for the benefit of the sick according to my ability and judgment; I will keep them from harm and injustice. I will neither give a deadly drug to anybody who asked for it, nor will I make a suggestion to this effect.
Most of the literature establishes that modern medicine is one of the major threats to world health… The side effects and risks associated with medical intervention are called iatrogenesis. These side effects are also called adverse drug reactions.
Contents
Scroll down for evidence organized into these categories. Or select links in this list to go to articles covering only the individual subject.
Pharmaceuticals & diagnostics, generally + over-prescription
Acid blockers: PPIs, acid reflux, GERD, heartburn, gastric ulcer drugs
Psychiatric drugs: antidepressants, SSRIs, anti-anxiety, benzos, other psychotropics
Scans, radiology, & ultrasounds (e.g. mammograms, CT scans, X-rays)
#1 Pharmaceuticals & Diagnostics, Generally + Over-prescription
Evidence of Harm
“What is wrong with our focus on the ‘drug war’ when 200,000 die each year from prescription drugs [vs.] 20,000 who die as a result of illegal drug use?”
From this 1995 study done by pharmacists in an attempt to curb the high number of prescription drug deaths, they found that every year approximately 200,000 die from prescription drug reactions when taking medications “as prescribed”. That is as many deaths every week as we suffered on 9/11 and America went to war for over a decade… Where is that kind of outcry for these deaths?! (And if the rate was that high two decades ago, just how much of an increase has there been since then?) And another 80,000 die from medical malpractice… Everyone is asking, “Where is the FDA?” Busy approving another new drug? And how many more will die from that one? A two-year Los Angeles Times investigation published in December 2000 found that the seven medications approved since 1993 have been withdrawn after reports of deaths and severe side effects. In the article written by Times Staff Writer David Willam, it states, “The FDA approved each of those drugs while disregarding danger signs or blunt warnings from its own specialists. Then, after receiving reports of significant harm to patients, the agency was slow to seek withdrawals…
What do you know about the medication you are currently taking?
What do you know about the dangers of taking the drugs you are taking in combination with one another?
Even more frightening to ask is “What does your doctor know or not know about the answers to these questions?”
“Doing nothing except terminating some of the most egregious prescriptions… resulted in a 23% reduction in their death rate.”
This situation is even worse for the elderly, who have more time to be put on an increasing number of medications, and due to their altered physiology, are also the most vulnerable to the harmful effects of those medications. For example, from 2009-2016, after two billion office visits were assessed, it was found that for adults over 65, 65.1% were on two or more drugs, 48.9% were on four or more, and 36.8% were on more than five (with the highest use occurring in the oldest Americans). One of the best illustrations of the problem came from a study that compared 119 disabled elderly adults living in nursing homes to 71 matching controls. These patients (on average, were on 7.09 medications) were screened for which of their medications clearly met the existing criteria for being discontinued (on average 2.8 per patient). After those medications were discontinued in the test group, when compared to the controls who remained on all of their existing prescriptions, it was found that: The death rate dropped by 53% (in one year, 45% of the control group died, whereas 21% of the test subjects died). The annual rate of hospital referrals dropped by 60.7% (30% of the controls vs. 11.8% of the study)… In short, doing nothing except terminating some of the most egregious prescriptions for our elders (who often lack the autonomy to refuse their prescriptions) resulted in a 23% reduction in their death rate. When you consider that many of these drugs… frequently have a variety of other concerning side effects (e.g., triggering dementia), the absurdity of this situation (e.g., that this pivotal study never changed how we practice medicine) becomes apparent.
A Midwestern Doctor + 2007 study link
“Prescription Drugs Are the Leading Cause of Death: And psychiatric drugs are the third leading cause of death” (2024) — “Overtreatment with drugs kills many people, and the death rate is increasing. It is therefore strange that we have allowed this long-lasting drug pandemic to continue, and even more so because most of the drug deaths are easily preventable.” See also: Examining the Legacy: Prescription Drugs and Mortality in the US; “Given Peter Gøtzsche’s background… his critique of the pharmaceutical industry’s influence on science and healthcare practices gives weight to scrutinizing drug safety and efficacy. This highlights the importance of ongoing scrutiny, transparency, and accountability by all citizens in response to big pharma, which we know has a giant clutch on world healthcare.” See also: ‘Prescription Drugs Are the Leading Cause of Death’ according to Peter Gotzsche, Co-Founder of the Cochrane Collaboration; “Peter Gotzsche was named Professor of Clinical Research Design and Analysis at the University of Copenhagen in 2010 and was the co founder of the Cochrane Collaboration which was for a long time considered to be the world’s preeminent independent medical research organisation… We should all heed his warning that most drug deaths are preventable and most people that have died a prescribed drug death didn’t need them in the first place. Gøtzsche… has published more than 97 papers in the “big five” medical journals (JAMA, Lancet, New England Journal of Medicine, British Medical Journal, and Annals of Internal Medicine) and authored books on medical issues including Deadly Medicines and Organized Crime. ‘We could easily get our drug pandemic under control,’ says Peter who says that this is the tragedy, ‘but when our politicians act, they usually make matters worse’ due to being so heavily lobbied by the drug industry which has made drug regulation ‘much more permissive than it was in the past.’” See other publishers of Gotzsche’s report: The Expose and James Lyons-Weiler and Brownstone Institute See also“Our Prescription Drugs Kill Us in Large Numbers (2014); “Prescription drugs are the third leading cause of death after heart disease and cancer in the United States and Europe.” See also: Prescription Drug Dangers; a Warning from 1975; “In the 1970s, between 10% and 15% of people in hospitals were admitted due to adverse effects of drugs they had been prescribed. ‘Even though there may be growing awareness of the dangers, drugs are still misused in an alarming fashion,’ he wrote in 1975.” See also: Exposing The Flaws In Our Broken Healthcare System with Dr. Marty Makary; “I [Dr. Mark Hyman] sit down with Dr. Marty Makary, a Johns Hopkins surgeon and public health expert, to discuss the systemic issues plaguing our healthcare system and the urgent need for transparency and accountability. In this eye-opening conversation, you’ll learn: How industry influences have compromised medical education and practice; The dangers of over-medication and the rise of chronic diseases linked to our broken system; The critical role of the microbiome in health and how it’s being overlooked by mainstream medicine; Why the COVID-19 pandemic revealed deep flaws in our medical research and decision-making processes; The alarming rise of antibiotic-resistant infections and what it means for our future health.”
The Medical Establishment and Individual Doctors Have Taken No Responsibility for Prescribing Unimaginably Addictive Drugs, Instead Spouting Pharma Propaganda that Withdrawal Symptoms are Mild and Short-Lived — “Mark Horowitz, a Clinical Research Fellow in Psychiatry in the UK’s National Health Service… said doctors should not be prescribing antidepressants without warning patients about the difficulty of stopping the drugs. ‘You wouldn’t sell a car without brakes. I think the same should apply to antidepressants. The drugs should come with instructions on how to stop them safely.’ For decades, patients have been told that withdrawal symptoms are ‘mild and only last 2 to 3 weeks.’ But Horowitz said that’s not true for most people who’ve been taking the drugs long-term – and the longer you’re on them, the harder it is to stop.” See also: Harmed by Prescribed Medications: The Untold Story of Pharmaceutical Companies (1.25 hr video) Video also here; “Millions of people worldwide are physically dependent on commonly prescribed psychiatric drugs. While these drugs can provide effective short-term relief, pharmaceutical companies have hidden from both doctors and patients their dangerous side effects, addictive nature and long-term harm.” See also: In recovery — from antidepressants. How patients are helping each other withdraw. See also: 1-min video by Peter Gotzsche MD (“It’s easier to get off heroin than psych drugs.”) and 4-min video by psychiatrist Stuart Shipko MD on antidepressant withdrawal and drug toxicity and 5-min video of Dr. Andrew Weil, MD who speaks to the over-prescription of — and rebound affect of — pharmaceuticals, including antidepressants, anti-anxiety meds and anti-psychotics while noting what works for the long-term for anxiety and depression (including breathing techniques, exercise, CBD, etc). He also notes the fact that Xanax addiction is harder to kick than opioids.
It’s Business as Usual to Put Children, with their Developing Brains and Bodies, on “Cocktails of Powerful Psychotropic Drugs” — “Rates of mental illness in children are rising rapidly, with psychotropic drugs being the conventional solution… Children in the U.S. often receive cocktails of powerful psychotropic drugs that have numerous side effects and health risks, with minimal evidence of benefit in many cases. The long-term effects of polypharmacy in children remain unclear. Some experts warn these drugs alter brain development when prescribed at young ages, causing lasting changes. Alternative therapies like occupational therapy and family-based interventions are encouraged. As parents, you must advocate for your children and consider nondrug approaches to address behavioral issues.”
“The Alarming Trend of Inappropriate Prescribing for the Elderly” — Study shows half of older patients on NSAIDs, opiods and other “medications” don’t need them… The culprits? Proton pump inhibitors, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), opioid painkillers, and sedatives like benzodiazepines. ‘The high rate of deprescribing potential warrants prompt action to increase patient safety and decrease polypharmacy,’ the authors wrote, sounding the alarm on a silent epidemic of overprescription that could be jeopardizing the well-being of millions of older people.” See also: The War against Polypharmacy: A New Cost-Effective Geriatric-Palliative Approach for Improving Drug Therapy in Disabled Elderly People; “Objectives: To improve drug therapy and minimize drug intake… Application of the geriatric-palliative methodology in the disabled elderly enables simultaneous discontinuation of several medications and yields a number of benefits: reduction in mortality rates and referrals to acute care facilities, lower costs, and improved quality of living.” See also: THIS HAS GOT TO STOP!!; “What would happen to your body if you were put on 48 different medications? This is the average number of medications a person takes in an assisted living home in the United States.” See also: Americans Take Prescription Drugs for Nearly Half Their Lives: Study “U.S. citizens spend around half their lives ingesting prescription drugs, with the number of people taking five or more drugs at the same time rising.” See also: Please tell anybody OVER-65 in your life: BE CAREFUL with these 5 MEDICATIONS See also: Weak Evidence Can Hurt Important Ideas; “Older patients are not the same as younger patients. The chance of harm from medicine raises with age. This occurs because older patients have more drug-drug interactions, decreased drug clearance, and less robust reflex mechanisms to maintain blood pressure when standing up…. [And] there may be more risk from low blood pressure than high blood pressure. Deprescribing, therefore, is an important concept in the care of older adults.”
Numerous Prescription and Over the Counter Drugs Contain EDCs, which are “Among the Most Destructive Chemicals” We Encounter — See also: Top Five Tips to Avoid Dangerous Chemicals; “Endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) are among the most destructive chemicals in our environment. Exposure to them is linked to growth, neurological and learning disabilities, obesity, diabetes, male and female reproductive dysfunction, birth defects, cardiovascular disease and some cancers.” See also: Dibutyl-phthalate exposure from mesalamine medications and serum thyroid hormones in men; “DBP is an endocrine disruptor and used in some medication coatings, such as mesalamine for treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)… Some medications are considered a source of high-DBP exposure including mesalamine. These medications are prescribed with little attention given to the potential health effects from such high exposure…Thyroid hormone regulates metabolism in practically all tissues of the human body. Differences in thyroid function… have been associated with a higher risk of adverse clinical outcomes including cardiovascular disease, dementia and diabetes.” See also: Alarming Study Finds At Least 55 Chemical Elements, Including Toxic Heavy Metals, in Covid Shots; “The never-disclosed chemical elements included 11 cytotoxic lanthanides and 11 heavy metals, such as arsenic, lead, aluminum, and mercury.”
Quality Control is Lacking: “Nationwide drug recall: Injectables mislabeled, may result in overdose and death” — “Bags of IV drugs distributed nationwide are being recalled for being mislabeled as a lesser-dose than what the drugs actually are, increasing the risk for overdosing and even death, according to the FDA.” See also: One-Third of New Drugs Had Safety Problems After FDA Approval (NPR)
“Hidden Dangers of Prescription Drugs: Are Your Meds Destroying Your Body?” — “Startling statistics reveal the extent of prescription drug use, with the average American male spending nearly half their life taking medications, and most women on prescription medications by 15 years old. While prescription drugs may provide temporary relief, they often come with a hidden cost: nutrient depletion that can cause even more problems than the medication is intended to solve… You’ll hear: Surprising statistics on prescription drug use in America. Essential vitamins and minerals that common medications deplete from your body. Natural remedies and mindset shifts that can address the root causes of illness. Practical strategies to reduce your reliance on pharmaceutical drugs.”
Prescription Drugs as a Whole Have Many Negative Effects — Other side effects which are commonly noticed by patients taking prescription drugs include: confusion, hallucinations, tremors, fainting, wheezing, palpitations, blurred vision, depression, sweating, ringing in the ears and sexual problems such as frigidity and impotence.” See also: Adverse drug reactions one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality; “Adverse drug reactions (ADRs) represent a significant public health problem that is, for the most part, preventable… 2.8 billion prescriptions were filled in the year 2000. That is about 10 prescriptions for every person in the United States… The rate of ADRs increases exponentially after a patient is on 4 or more medications.” See also: 12 ‘Ancient’ Natural Alternatives Better Than Drugs; “When it comes to traditional remedies, don’t mistake ‘old’ for obsolete. In the case of these 12 natural remedies, they may be old, but they really are tried and true. In the modern digital age, information that has stood the test of time is increasingly drowned out by the latest crazes. Health trends and fad diets hawked by fitness gurus offer you endless ways to get fitter and be better than you were yesterday, but how much of their advice will actually “stick” and become multi-generational wisdom?… Read on and discover 12 natural remedies that were passed down through the ages because they actually work.” See also: 11 Things Better than Drugs or Supplements for Healing; “It is quite easy to get caught up in the allopathic model of treating surface symptoms, albeit naturally. This ‘natural allopathy,’ if you will, entices people to look for ‘natural cure’ shortcuts and Band-Aids (‘nutraceuticals’) instead of address the deeper issues associated with avoiding, limiting and addressing environmental exposures, reducing stress, and improving diet and exercise, for instance. In a culture that pops hundreds of millions of doses of drugs and supplements on a daily basis, it is increasingly difficult to break free from the powerful psychological pull to ingest something — be it a natural or synthetic “magic pill”; its effects real or imagined — instead of address the underlying problems. This is also why part of our project is to identify peer-reviewed published research from biomedical journals indicating that there are therapeutic actions, from walking to yoga, dietary changes to exercising, that are at least as effective and often superior to conventional drug-based treatments.”
One in Four People are Victims of Diagnostic Errors or Issues in U.S. Hospitals — “It was found that 23 percent of patients either received incorrect diagnoses or experienced delays in diagnosis. Of these cases, 17 percent resulted in temporary or permanent harm to the patient. The study’s results are published in the January edition of the Journal of the American Medical Association.” See also: Is US Health Really the Best in the World? (2000); “The Institute of Medicine… [reported] an estimated 44,000 to 98,000 Americans die each year as a result of medical errors.“
Nearly One-Third of Diagnostic Tests Upon Hospital Admission are Wasteful & Unnecessary, Increasing Risk of Harm — “Excessive testing is… one part of… low-value health care, a term that refers to services that provide little or no benefit, cause potential harm, incur significant costs, or waste limited resources. This… comes with plenty of risks — and little reward… The study, published in The American Journal of Medicine, focused on unnecessary testing in the first 24 hours after hospital admission… The study found that, upon physician review, over 31 percent of day-of hospital admission tests were needless and did not change the course of the patient’s care. When patients have excessive diagnostic tests, the potential for errors exists. False positive or false negative test results can lead to a “diagnostic cascade” of more testing or unnecessary prescriptions and harmful side effects… The top three reasons… [for] overtesting are fear of malpractice lawsuits, patient requests or demands, and the inability to access patient records quickly… The United States health care system’s current structure rewards health care providers for providing more care, not necessarily the right care. In a fee-for-service system, providers make more money if they order more tests.”
Long Term Effectiveness & Harms form Surgeries are Rarely Acknowledged and Discussed — “Those undergoing prostatectomy, the surgical removal of all or part of the prostate, faced a more than sevenfold increase in the risk of urinary and sexual complications compared with untreated men over 12 years, according to the results.”
“Pharmaceutical Companies & Their Foot-Soldier Doctors”
In 2011, doctors wrote 4.02 billion prescriptions for drugs in America. That’s an average of roughly 13 prescriptions for each man, woman, and child. That’s about one new prescription every month for every American. The Medical News Today article concluded, “…the industry should be heartened by the growth of the number of prescriptions and spending.” Yes, I’m sure the drug industry is popping champagne corks. What are the effects of all these drugs? We are looking at a supreme Trojan Horse that is rotting out America and all other countries from the inside… debilitating and ruining and terminating lives. Many sources can be cited to confirm this assessment… The LA Times published an article by one of the best medical reporters in the business, Linda Marsa: “When Good Drugs Do Harm.” … On July 26, 2000, the Journal of the American Medical Association published the most stunning mainstream estimate of medical-drug damage in history: “Is US health really the best in the world?” The author was Dr. Barbara Starfield, a respected public-health researcher at the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health. Starfield concluded that medical drugs were killing Americans at the rate of 106,000 per year. …Countries of the world are literally being assaulted by pharmaceutical companies and their foot-soldier doctors. It’s chemical warfare… We need an all-out rebellion against the Pharmacopoeia. In case anyone thinks the FDA, the single agency responsible for certifying drugs as safe and effective, has “overlooked the problem,”… [consider] the following statement on the FDA’s own site: “Over 2 MILLION serious ADRs [Adverse Drug Events] yearly; 100,000 DEATHS yearly.” The only thing missing is: “And we, the FDA, said the drugs were safe.” – John Rappoport, 2019
Impotent Drug Regulation, Corruption of Evidence, Bribery of Doctors, and Lies in Drug Marketing
Our drug agencies are not particularly helpful, as they rely on fake fixes, which are a long list of warnings, precautions, and contraindications for each drug, although they know that no doctor can possibly master all of these. Major reasons for the many drug deaths are impotent drug regulation, widespread crime that includes corruption of the scientific evidence about drugs and bribery of doctors, and lies in drug marketing, which is as harmful as tobacco marketing and, therefore, should be banned. We should take far fewer drugs, and patients should carefully study the package inserts of the drugs their doctors prescribe for them and independent information sources about drugs… which will make it easier for them to say “no thanks”. – Dr. Peter C. Gøtzsche MD, 2014
The Madness Has No Limits
I have clinical notes [while under the “care” of Dr. Joseph Biederman, chief of child psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital] from when I was 12 years old until I was 16. Within those four years alone he had me on varying combinations of 16 different medications including mood stabilizers, anti-anxiety medications, tranquilizers, anti-depressants, an anti-epileptic medication that he believed could treat bipolar, anti-psychotics, and stimulants to counteract the fatigue I experienced from the other medications. When I was 12, I experienced lithium toxicity at a dose of 1050mg per day, so he switched me to Neurontin, a drug that has since been found to halt the formation of new synapses in the brain. – May 29, 2019
Not Only Do Drugs Cause Harm, They Divert Attention Away from Learning the Underlying Issue Causing the Symptoms, and, thus, the Ability to Seek and Achieve True Healing
When I was twenty-three, I was diagnosed with depression and anxiety. It was not until two years later, when I stopped taking medication, that I discovered I had a mental health disorder linked to my menstrual cycles. Meditating daily has been foundational for my well-being. It helps me manage the physical expressions of anxiety and bad moods. It allows me to be more accepting of myself and grateful for the many positives in my life. But it is the awareness journey that mindfulness has paved over these last seven years that has reached so many different corners of my life. The awareness I developed from regular practice seeps into my life as a positive multiplier, pushing further progress in emotional regulation.
#2 Acid blockers: PPIs, acid reflux, GERD, heartburn, gastric ulcer drugs
10 min, PPIs increase cancer, heart disease, osteoporosis, chronic kidney disease, neurodegeneration including Alzheimer’s and dementia, and all-cause mortality (death).
Sold both by prescription and over the counter... proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) have been linked to numerous severe side effects: chronic kidney disease, kidney failure, heart attacks, pneumonia, dementia, bone fractures, and vitamin and mineral deficiencies. Patients have even begun to file lawsuits, claiming the companies behind these blockbuster drugs were aware of the risks but failed to warn the public.
The following prescription and over-the-counter drugs are used for heartburn, indigestion, acid reflux, GERD (gastro-oesophageal reflux disease) and gastric ulcer.
Antacids are OTC (over the counter) and include Aluminum Hydroxide, Calcium Carbonate, Gaviscon, Magnesium Trisilicate, Mylanta, and Tums. [source]
H2 Blockers/Antagonists (histamine type 2 receptor antagonists) are OTC (over the counter) and include Axid, Cimetidine, Famotidine, Fluxid, Nizatidine, Pepcid, Ranitidine*, Tagamet, and Zantac*. [source and source]
PPIs (proton pump inhibitors) include Aciphex, Dexilant, Dexlansoprazole, Esomeprazole, lansoprazole, Lansoprazole, Nexium, Omeprazole, Pantoprazole, Prevacid, Prilosec, Protonix, Rabeprazole, and Zegerid. [source and source]
Promotility Agents include Bethanechol, Cisapride, Domperidone, Metoclopramide, and Metozolv. [source]
*Ranitidine [Zantac] was “revoked from the market in 2020 because it contained cancer-causing agents.” [source and source]
Evidence of Harm
PPIs: Increased Cancer, Heart Disease, Osteoporosis, Chronic Kidney Disease, Neurodegeneration including Alzheimer’s and Dementia, All Cause Mortality (Death), Bone Fractures, B-12 Deficiency, Pneumonia & Infections — “Sold both by prescription and over the counter... proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) have been linked to numerous severe side effects: chronic kidney disease, kidney failure, heart attacks, pneumonia, dementia, bone fractures, and vitamin and mineral deficiencies. Patients have even begun to file lawsuits, claiming the companies behind these blockbuster drugs were aware of the risks but failed to warn the public.” See also: Proton pump inhibitor utilisation and potentially inappropriate prescribing analysis: insights from a single-centred retrospective study: “PPIs have… been associated with a variety of severe adverse effects such as osteoporosis and associated fractures, hypomagnesemia… pneumonia, Clostridium difficile colitis and cardiovascular morbidity.” See also: Long-Term Use of Popular Heartburn Drugs Increases Risk of Stomach Cancer: Review See also: Several Common Drugs Are Linked to Dementia: “PPIs… have been shown in studies to increase people’s risks of dementia by 44 percent.” See also: This Pill Causes Dementia (14-min video) See also: These 7 Common Everyday Meds Are Harming Your Kidneys (13-min video) See also: 5 Common Medications that can Trigger Autoimmune Disease (video) See also: Vitamin B12 in Health and Disease: “Some medications are thought to interfere with the absorption or metabolism of vitamin B12. These include proton pump inhibitor (PPI) medications, metformin, nitrous oxide anaesthesia, some epileptic medications and colchicine.” See also: Warning Signs of a B12 Deficiency
PPIs Altered Children’s Gut Microbiome, the Foundation of Immunity & Health, and Increased GI and Respiratory Infections in Children — “PPI use increases the presence of oral microbes in the stool. We measured this microbial alteration in most pediatric subjects and observed that younger children are more susceptible to the PPI-associated microbial shifts. Our data suggest that PPIs drive a mixing of the microbial populations in the upper and lower GI tracts, which may explain a mechanism by which PPIs put children at risk for a myriad of GI and non-GI diseases.” See also: New insight into the effects of proton-pump inhibitors in children: “Prescribing rates of PPIs in children have risen more than 500% in the past two decades, despite growing concerns about their risks. Previous research has linked their use to an increased risk of various pulmonary and gastrointestinal infections in both adults and children.”
Stomach Acid is Crucial for Health — “Stomach acid is crucial for health, performing vital functions like protein digestion, nutrient absorption, and pathogen elimination.” See also: Stomach Acid is Good for You: The many dangers of acid blocking medications: “Many pharmaceuticals on the market are automatically given to large numbers of patients despite the harms often greatly outweighing their benefits. One of the worst offenders is acid suppressing medications. Their overprescription goes hand in hand with a widespread medical blindness to the critical functions of hydrochloric acid throughout the body and the actual causes of acid reflux. A variety of safe and non-invasive approaches exist to address the wide range of (often unrecognized) complications from acid reflux and dysfunctional stomach acid production.” See also: Stomach Acid is Critical for Health
Over 90% of Patients Have Too Little Stomach Acid, Not Too Much. When Sufficient Acid is Not Present, the Esophageal Sphincter Doesn’t Close Properly.
Over 90% of patients tested had low stomach acid levels, contrary to common medical assumptions. Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) are overused and can be harmful. 15% of the US population takes PPIs, with usage increasing with age. Long-term PPI use is associated with [an] increase in overall death risk. Acid reflux is often caused by too little stomach acid, not too much. The lower esophageal sphincter (LES) closes properly only when sufficient stomach acid is present… Low stomach acid is linked to various autoimmune conditions. In one study, over 80% of asthmatic children had below-normal acid secretion. PPIs can increase the risk of infections. Ventilated patients on acid-blocking medications were twice as likely to develop pneumonia and 60% more likely to die from hospital-acquired pneumonia. Nutrient absorption is impaired by low stomach acid. For instance, calcium absorption increased five-fold when stomach pH was lowered from 6.5 to 1 in one study. H. pylori infection, present in about 50% of the world’s population, can decrease stomach acid production and is associated with an increased risk of stomach cancer... Natural approaches like betaine HCl supplementation, bitters, and lifestyle changes can effectively manage acid reflux for many people. Wright reported that over 50% of asthmatic children he treated were cured by normalizing stomach acid and administering vitamin B12. Overprescription of medications significantly affects elderly patients. One study found that discontinuing unnecessary medications in nursing home residents reduced the death rate by 23% and hospital referrals by 18.2%.
#3 ADHD Drugs, Stimulants
Drugs prescribed for ADHD include the following.
Psychostimulants include Adderall, Amphetamines, Aptensio, Concerta, Cylert*, Daytrana, Desoxyn, Detroamphetamine Sulfate, Dexedrine, Dextrostat, Dyanavel, Evekeo, Focalin, Metadate, Methamphetamine, Methylin, Methylphenidate, Pemoline*, ProCentra, QuilliChew, Quillvant, Provigil, Ritalin, and Vyvanse. [source and source and source and source and source]
Ritalin is a brand name for methylphenidate. This drug is also sold under the names: Adhansia, Aptensio, Concerta, Cotempla, Daytrana, Jornay, Metadate, Methylin, Quillivant, and Quillichew. [source]
Nonstimulant ADHD drugs include Atomoxetine, Clonidine, Guanfacine, Intuniv, Kapvay, and Strattera (an SNRI). [source and source and source]
*Note: “A drug that has been used for ADHD for 30 years is being discontinued. [A consumer group] petitioned the FDA, asking the agency to ban pemoline, also sold under the trade name Cylert, because of reported cases of liver damage in users.” [2005 source]
Dr. Leonard Sax, who is both a physician and a psychologist, says in the New York Times, ‘The next time you hear a doctor say, with regard to prescribing stimulant medications, ‘let’s try it and see whether it helps,’ I suggest that you run – do not walk – to the nearest exit’.
There is no such thing as a Ritalin deficiency.
ADHD Diagnosis is Severely Flawed
Subjective and Unreliable (Unreplicable) Diagnosis Used to Drug Children
You can take this same difficult child to ten psychiatrists and come back with ten different diagnoses. But no matter what the diagnosis is, they all put him on Ritalin.
ADHD Diagnosis: Unscientific, Many Flaws
The diagnosis of ADHD remains far less objective than that of [conditions] where specific tools such as blood tests, x-rays and sonograms are used to determine the presence of the disorder… Furthermore, the answers provided by parents and teachers on behavior rating scales—to questions such as how much a child fidgets or whether he/she is easily distracted—are subjective. What one person views as distractibility another may view as natural inquisitiveness…. [Another] question asks whether the child “actively defies or refuses to comply with adults’ requests.” In some life situations, though, disobedience is a virtue… Another problem with the ADHD diagnosis is that it may apply a medical label to behaviors that fall at one end of a spectrum of normal patterns… To add to the complexity, approximately 65% of patients with ADHD may have one or more co-morbid disorders, such as anxiety, communication, mood, conduct, oppositional defiant and learning disorders and Tourette’s syndrome.
Evidence of Harm
Ritalin Caused “Long-Lasting Changes” in Brain Function “Similar to Those that Occur with Cocaine” — “Scientists at the University at Buffalo have shown that the drug methylphenidate, the generic form of Ritalin, which physicians have considered to have only short-term effects, appears to initiate changes in brain function that remain after the therapeutic effects have dissipated. The changes appear to be similar to those that occur with other stimulant drugs such as amphetamine and cocaine, said Joan Baizer, Ph.D.”
“ADHD Drugs Linked to Blood Pressure, Heart Rate Increases” (2025) — “A comprehensive analysis published in The Lancet Psychiatry found that ADHD medications could increase or decrease blood pressure in patients.” See also: Comparative cardiovascular safety of medications for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder in children, adolescents, and adults: a systematic review and network meta-analysis See also: Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder Medications and Long-Term Risk of Cardiovascular Diseases (2023): “The results of this population-based case-control study with a… follow-up of 14 years suggested that long-term use of ADHD medication was associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, especially hypertension and arterial disease, and the risk was higher for stimulant medications.”
Harms from ADHD Drugs are Many, and Effects from Higher Doses are Severe — “Adverse events [included]… decreased appetite… insomnia… stomachache… drowsiness… dizziness… Nervousness, headache, insomnia, anorexia and rapid heartbeat [tachycardia] increase linearly with dose, while overdoses can cause agitation, hallucinations, psychosis, lethargy, seizures, tachycardia, dysrhythmias, hypertension and hyperthermia.” See also: Side Effects of ADHD Drugs: Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, the UK and the US have published 61 warnings that ADHD drugs cause harmful effects. See also: A Dose-Response Study of OROS Methylphenidate in Children With Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder; “Younger and smaller children were more likely to display sleep difficulties and decreased appetite at the higher dose levels.”
Young Children Aged 4-6 Put on ADHD Drugs Suffered “Severe Social Withdrawal, Increased Crying, and Irritability” — “A study of even younger children, aged 4 to 6… raises serious questions about the growing use of stimulants in preschoolers. In this study of 11 young children with developmental disabilities and ADHD, five who took methyplenidate experienced significant adverse effects, such as severe social withdrawal, increased crying, and irritability, especially at the higher dose… The researchers state that ‘this population appears to be especially susceptible to adverse drug side effects.'” [source]
Animal Studies Showed Long-Term Exposure to ADHD Drugs Decreased Positive Experiences & Increased Anxiousness — “Chronic exposure to [ADHD drug] during development leads to decreased sensitivity to rewarding stimuli and results in enhanced responsivity to aversive situations.”
“Common Medications for ADHD Linked to Increased Risk of Glaucoma” — “Common drugs prescribed to treat ADHD are associated with an increased risk of glaucoma, a recent Canadian study found. Glaucoma is a progressive eye disease that causes vision loss.… Many popular ADHD drugs are sympathomimetic drugs, meaning they activate the sympathetic nervous system to help people focus. However, their downstream effects can… contribute to elevated eye pressure.”
As is Typical when an Unbiased Meta-Analysis is Conducted, it Becomes Apparent that Publication Bias Was Employed to Get Regulatory Approval; In Reality, the Drugs are Ineffective and There’s More Harm than Benefit — “We included 62 randomized trials that involved a total of 2,897 participants with a primary diagnosis of ADD (e.g., with or without hyperactivity). The median age of trial participants was 8.7 years… The extension of this placebo-controlled effect beyond 4 weeks of treatment [of methylphenidate] has not been demonstrated… apparent beneficial effects are tempered by a strong indication of publication bias and the lack of robustness of the findings… Methylphenidate also has an adverse event profile that requires consideration.” See also: Alliance for Human Research Protection Oct 25, 2005 Alert: “The largest meta-analysis (September, 2005) by the Oregon Drug Effectiveness Review Project (ODER) findings confirm earlier independent reviews. The 27 drugs studied included Adderall, Concerta, Strattera, Ritalin, Focalin, Cylert, Provigil, and others… The group analyzed 2,287 studies – virtually every investigation ever done on ADHD drugs anywhere in the world – to reach its conclusions: ODER found no evidence to support the claims about these drugs’ safety or the legitimacy of the ADHD diagnosis.” See also: Children’s Mental Health Crisis: ADHD and Treatments That Are Worse Than the Condition; “One often cited study… the Multimodal Treatment Study of Children with ADHD, lasted 14 months. In this clinical trial, 64% of children, aged 7 to 9.9 years, were reported to have side effects from ADHD medications… The authors say that six of the 11 severe side effects — such as depression, worrying and irritability— ‘could have been due to nonmedication factors.’ But as psychiatrist Peter Breggin, M.D., points out, placebo-controlled double-blind clinical trials have shown that the three side effects mentioned above are common adverse reactions to stimulants.”
ADHD Drugs Can Be Abused, Including Crushing Pills to Be Snorted; Overdosing Causes Hallucinations, Psychosis, Lethargy, Seizures, Fast Heart Rate, Irregular Heartbeat, Hypertension and More — “Side effects during therapy, which include nervousness, headache, insomnia, anorexia, and tachycardia, increase linearly with dose. Clinical manifestations of overdoses include agitation, hallucinations, psychosis, lethargy, seizures, tachycardia [fast heart rate], dysrhythmias [irregular heartbeat], hypertension [high blood pressure], and hyperthermia. Methylphenidate tablets can be abused orally, or they can be crushed and the powder injected or snorted.”
“High Doses of ADHD Drugs Linked to Higher Risks of Psychosis and Mania” — “Researchers at McLean Hospital, the largest psychiatric affiliate of Harvard Medical School, found that people taking high doses of the stimulant amphetamine, the active ingredient in ADHD drugs such as Adderall, face a 5.3-fold higher chance of experiencing a psychotic or manic episode. ‘Stimulant medications don’t have an upper dose limit on their labels,’ Dr. Lauren Moran, a pharmacoepidemiology researcher at McLean Hospital and lead author of the study, said.”
Children Being Overdrugged; In One Area Studied, “By Fifth Grade, 18% to 20% of Caucasian Boys Were Taking ADHD Drugs” — “One study found that the use of psychotropic medications among young people had reached nearly adult utilization rates, with stimulants ranked first in the three groups examined. Another study reported sizable increases in the use of stimulants and other medications among even 2- to 4-year-olds. Perhaps most disconcerting is a four-year analysis of the use of stimulants in an area of North Carolina which found that the majority of 9- to 16-year-old children who took these medications had never had any impairing ADHD symptoms reported by their parents. They did have nonimpairing symptoms and behaviors that were classified as ADHD, but ‘these typically fell far below the threshold for a DSM-III-R diagnosis of ADHD,’ say the researchers. One study finding evidence of overdiagnosis was conducted in southeastern Virginia, where the incidence of grade-school children receiving ADHD medications was two to three times as high as the expected rate of the disorder. By fifth grade, 18% to 20% of Caucasian boys were taking ADHD drugs.” See also: Ritalin and Prozac: More Kids Using Both Drugs; “The 1990s saw a dramatic rise in the number of children and adolescents receiving Ritalin-type stimulant drugs and Prozac-type antidepressants among a population of children studied by researchers… The study also documents the rise of… kids who are prescribed both kinds of drugs at the same time.”
Mind-Altering Drugs, Central Nervous System Stimulants
The ADHD protocols of conventional medicine… use subjective methods of diagnosis and mind-altering pharmaceuticals such as Ritalin and Adderall. Although these drugs are central nervous system stimulants, in the case of ADHD they have the paradoxical effect of calming the patient… They also put the… children and adolescents at risk of the adverse effects associated with these drugs, particularly methylphenidate (Ritalin, Concerta, Metadate, Focalin, Methylin). The negative effects range from insomnia and decreased appetite to movement disorders such as tics and the stunting of children’s growth…
Psychostimulants have become the primary treatment for those diagnosed with ADHD… The use of stimulant-type drugs to treat ADHD has grown despite a lack of understanding of their therapeutic action. Methylphenidate and amphetamines are stimulants of the central nervous system (10 milligrams of Ritalin are equivalent to 5 milligrams of amphetamine), yet in patients with ADHD, the drugs have a paradoxical effect and reduce the symptoms of inattention, hyperactivity and impulsive behavior. Researchers acknowledge that stimulants’ method of action in treating ADHD is not well understood… [One researcher and psychiatrist] said of [Ritalin]: “As a psychiatrist, sometimes I feel embarrassed [about the lack of knowledge] because this is, by far, the drug we prescribe most frequently to children.”
Resolving the Root Causes
Symptoms that have been diagnosed as ADHD (or any other condition) did not arise due to a deficiency of pharmaceuticals. Drugs cannot resolve the cause, and therefore cannot heal the condition. [source and source] See also:
How to Safely Discontinue ADHD Medications like Adderall without Depression
The primary intention of effective ADHD therapies is to eliminate allergens and toxins, and to resolve nutritional deficiencies. [source and source]
The underlying factors behind ADHD are the following. [source and source]
Food and additive allergies
Low-protein/high-carbohydrate diets
For a more detailed list of specific causes of ADHD symptoms, see here. Includes medications, artificial sugars, and processed foods. With knowledge of causal factors, true healing is possible. “Despite common misconceptions… diseases that result from errors in the nucleotide sequence of a single gene… [account for] less than 1% of all diseases… Following the completion of the Human Genome Project in 2003, it is no longer accurate to say that our genes ‘cause’ disease.” [source]
Individual children may have various responses to food additives, toxins and nutritional deficiencies. The most efficient way to identify causal factors for individual children may be to conduct nutritional experiments and elimination diets, and to observe the effects on symptoms. [source]
Primary Intention of Therapies: Eliminate Allergens and Resolve Nutritional Deficiencies
Many nonpharmaceutical approaches to ADHD focus on eliminating food and environmental allergens that trigger symptoms and using nutrient supplements to address deficiencies and provide the body with nutritional support. – Richard Gale & Dr. Gary Null link
The Underlying Factors Behind ADHD
Numerous studies suggest that biochemical heterogeneous etiologies for ADHD cluster around at least 8 risk factors: food and additive allergies, heavy metal toxicity and other environmental toxins, low-protein/high-carbohydrate diets, mineral imbalances, essential fatty acid and phospholipid deficiencies, amino acid deficiencies, thyroid disorders, and B-vitamin deficiencies. – Karen L. Harding et al link
73% of Children Diagnosed with ADHD Reacted to Many Food, Dyes, and Preservatives
This investigation evaluated 26 children who meet the criteria for ADHD. Treatment with a multiple item elimination diet showed 19 children (73%)… reacted to many foods, dyes, and/or preservatives. A double-blind placebo controlled food challenge was completed in 16 children…. This study demonstrates a beneficial effect of eliminating reactive foods and artificial colors in children with ADHD. Dietary factors may play a significant role in the etiology of the majority of children with ADHD. – M. Boris & F. S. Mandel link
Individual Children Can Have Differing Responses to Food Additives, Toxins, and Nutritional Deficiencies
Nutritional factors such as food additives, refined sugars, food sensitivities/allergies, and fatty acid deficiencies have all been linked to ADHD. There is increasing evidence that many children with behavioral problems are sensitive to one or more food components that can negatively impact their behavior. Individual response is an important factor for determining the proper approach in treating children with ADHD. In general, diet modification plays a major role in the management of ADHD. – Roseanne Schnoll et al link
#4 Alzheimer’s, Dementia, and Parkinson’s Drugs
Drugs prescribed for Alzheimer’s, Dementia, and Mild Cognitive Impairment include Adlarity, Aducanumab, Alpha E, Anti-amyloids, Anti-amyloid monoclonal antibodies, Aqua Gem-E, Aquasol E, Aricept, Bapineuzumbab, Benzgalantamine, Brexpiprazole*, Cholinesterase, Cholinesterase inhibitors, Donanemab, Donepezil, E-400, E-600, E-Gems, E Pherol, Ergoloid, Etanercept, Exelon, Galantamine, Gantenerumab, Glutamate regulators, Hydergine, Kisunla, Lecanemab, Leqembi, Memantine, Mesylates, Namenda, Namzaric, Razadyne, Rexulti*, Rivastigmine, Solanezumab, and Zunveyl [source and source and source]
Additional drugs include Belsomra and Suvorexant for insomnia associated with Alzheimer’s.
Drugs prescribed for Parkinson’s Disease include Adenosine / A2A receptor antagonists, Amantadine, Anticholinergics, Carbidopa-levodopa, Dopamine agonists, Catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors, L-dopa, Levodopa, MAO-B inhibitors, and Pimavanserin [source and source]
*Anti-psychotics prescribed for agitation associated with dementia. See much more detailed evidence on anti-psychotics here.
Scientists from Cambridge University have cast doubt on the efficacy and long-term benefits of two new drugs for Alzheimer’s disease… The researchers point out that the potential side effects to both drugs are “concerning” and “frequent.” Around three in every 10 people using the treatment experienced brain edema [fluid build-up] and/or hemorrhage [bleeding], the researchers report: 21.5 percent of those taking lecanemab and 36.8 percent of those using donanemab, compared with 9.5 percent and 14.9 percent for the respective placebo groups. Three participants who received donanemab died during the trial, which researchers at Lilly viewed as likely a result of receiving the drug.
Hemorrhage is a leading cause of potentially preventable death.
In 2013, we reported on how a simple blood test to measure homocysteine, coupled with an online cognitive test and high dose B vitamins for those with high homocysteine could be used to slash Alzheimer’s disease rates by half… One review concludes that: “Of seventy-seven cross-sectional studies on more than 34,00 subjects and 33 prospective studies on more than 12,000 subjects have shown associations between cognitive deficit or dementia and homocysteine and/or B vitamins.
Individuals with Parkinson’s have low dopamine production… L-dopa is a synthetic form of dopamine. It often gives some symptomatic benefits for a short period of time; however, it never addresses the underlying oxidative stress in the brain and the individual never truly gets better… L-dopa depletes the body of key nutrients that are precursors to major neurotransmitters in the brain… This causes further neurological problems and is responsible for many of the mood disorders that are common side effects of L-dopa medication usage.
Evidence of Harm
Anti-amyloids cause fluid build-up in the brain, bleeding in the brain, headaches, dizziness, and confusion. — Anti-amyloids cause “serious allergic reactions,” fluid build-up in the brain, bleeding in the brain, headaches, dizziness, nausea, confusion, vision changes, and falls. See also: Researchers cast doubt over benefits of new Alzheimer’s therapies: “Around three in every 10 people using the treatment experienced brain edema and/or hemorrhage.” See also: How to stop your brain from shrinking: “Simple changes in diet can reverse neurological decline and transform mental health. Just stay away from anti-amyloid drugs… anti-amyloid drugs make the problem WORSE, increasing brain shrinking by 20%.”
Three members of the panel charged with advising the FDA resigned in protest over Alzheimer’s drug approval. — “One of those who resigned, Harvard professor of medicine Aaron Kesselheim, wrote in a letter to acting FDA commissioner Janet Woodcock that the approval of Biogen’s drug was ‘probably the worst drug approval decision in recent US history.’” See also: FDA Advisors Unanimously Recommend New Drug for Alzheimer’s Disease: “The risk-benefit ratio was deemed ‘acceptable’ even though more adverse events, including deaths, occurred in the drug treatment group.” See also: Alzheimer’s disease: cheap nutrients outperform latest drug: “Anti-amyloid antibodies, hailed as breakthrough treatments for slowing disease progression are being fast-tracked through drug regulators, sometimes against the advice of Advisory Committees, as in the case of aducanumab, which failed in clinical trials. The newest offering, also from the Biogen stable, lecanemab, despite showing a modest benefit, is also attracting scepticism and concern over its claims of effectiveness.”
Glutamate regulators worsen the very areas that need healing: the brain, mental state, and gut. — Glutamate regulators such as Memantine and Namenda cause GI issues including constipation, nausea, and vomiting, plus headache, dizziness, and confusion.
“The medications only cause a long-term worsening of the Parkinson’s disease process” — “Individuals with Parkinson’s have low dopamine production in the substantia nigra. L-dopa is a synthetic form of dopamine. It often gives some symptomatic benefits for a short period of time; however, it never addresses the underlying oxidative stress in the brain and the individual never truly gets better… L-dopa depletes the body of key nutrients that are precursors to major neurotransmitters in the brain [including] L-tryptophan, L-tyrosine, serotonin and sulfur compounds which are needed to produce glutathione. This causes further neurological problems and is responsible for many of the mood disorders that are common side effects of L-dopa medication usage. Additionally, nausea is a very common side effect of L-dopa. Carbidopa is often prescribed to help with the nausea. This medication depletes vitamin B6 which is commonly low in Parkinson’s patients to begin with.” See also: Levodopa deactivates enzymes that regulate thiol-disulfide homeostasis and promotes neuronal cell death: implications for therapy of Parkinson's disease
Antipsychotics prescribed to people with dementia increase risk of death. — Antipsychotics prescribed “off-label” for agitation associated with dementia cause sleepiness, dizziness, weight gain, restlessness, and increased risk of death.
Insomnia drugs impair coordination, worsen depression and suicidal thinking, and harm breathing. —Belsomra and Suvorexant, drugs prescribed for insomnia associated with Alzheimer’s cause “impaired alertness and motor coordination, worsening of depression or suicidal thinking, complex sleep behaviors, sleep paralysis, [and] compromised respiratory function.”
In July 2022, an investigative report published in Science uncovered manipulated images in a 2006 landmark Alzheimer's study published in the journal Nature. This study introduced the amyloid beta protein Aβ*56 as a key driver of memory loss… When Vanderbilt University physician and neuroscientist Matthew Schrag began investigating in 2021, he found unmistakable signs of image manipulation… Molecular biologist Elisabeth Bik and independent consultant Jana Christopher also reviewed Schrag's findings and confirmed that many of the images… were manipulated… Karen Ashe, the senior author of the study and a neuroscientist at the University of Minnesota, admitted that some of the figures in the study were in fact manipulated… She wrote: "Although I had no knowledge of any image manipulations in the published paper until it was brought to my attention two years ago, it is clear that several of the figures in Lesné et al. (2006) have been manipulated … for which I as the senior and corresponding author take ultimate responsibility.”… Aside from being widely cited, [the 2006 study] also shaped funding decisions, drug development and clinical trials. Forensic image analysis has revealed that the data was altered. This called into question not only the validity of the findings of that individual paper, but also the integrity of the broader amyloid hypothesis… Having been cited nearly 2,500 times, the paper is now set to become one of the most-cited retractions in scientific history.
Alternatives & Considerations
10-min video, “B vitamins and fish oil outperform latest Alzheimer’s drug.”
Seek to identify root causes of symptoms and illness in order to heal the underlying reason for the disease. Get summary list and quick links for verification here: Root Cause Index.
Heal gut issues and resolve nutrient deficiencies.
Know that Parkinson’s symptoms can be reversed. Successful therapies promote brain autophagy, “the removal of old and damaged brain cells and the creation of new and healthy brain cells.”
Therapies effective in preventing, reducing, and reversing Parkinson’s symptoms include the following.
Movement and vigorous exercise [source and source and source and source and source]
Detoxification from pesticides, herbicides, and other toxic chemicals [source and source]
Gut healing, anti-inflammatory diet, probiotics, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, other supplements [source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source]
Music [source]
Positive attitude, expectations, engagement [source and source and source and source and source]
Stress reduction, deep relaxation, quality sleep [source and source and source and source and source]
Yoga [source and source and source and source and source and source and source]
Ivermectin [source and source and source]
What’s now clear scientifically is that Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is a complex disease state involving multiple factors and processes. These include insulin resistance, hence AD sometimes being referred to as type 3 diabetes, and autoimmunity… Despite the lack of recognition by mainstream doctors, the most well evidenced and effective treatment for AD involves changes in diet and lifestyle along with supplementation, specifically with B vitamins and omega-3 fish oils. This natural treatment needs to be applied before full-blown AD pathology is established and when homocysteine rises sufficiently as a marker of cognitive impairment… Supplementation with high dose B vitamins has previously been shown to benefit brain health, but when combined with omega 3 oils with a high DHA content (at least 50%), the benefits are nothing less than spectacular.
#5 Antibiotics
Antibiotics include Aminoglycosides, Amoxicillin, Amoxil, Augmentin, Avelox, Azithromycin, Bactrim, Carbapenems, Cephalexin, Cephalosporins, Cipro, Ciprofloxacin, Cleocin, Clavulanate, Clindamycin, Doxycycline, Flagyl, Fluoroquinolone, Glycopeptides, Keflex, Levaquin, Levofloxacin, Lincomycins, Macrlides, Metronidazole, Penicillins, Quinolones, Sulfamethoxazole, Sulfonamides, Tetracyclines, Trimethoprim, and Zithromax. [source and source]
Poor medical practice has led to dire outcomes. Here we’ve curated reports on the effects from decades of irrational over-prescription of antibiotics.
As you review impacts on the gut microbiome, keep in mind that since 70 to 80% of the immune system is in the gut, damage to gut health is damage to immune health.[source]
Over the past forty years there has been an increasing usage of antibiotics including the inappropriate prescribing of antibiotics for viral infections. Viruses are not susceptible to the killing actions of antibiotics and the use of preventative courses of antibiotics in case of secondary bacterial infections is generally not good medical practice. The widespread prescription of antibiotics is regarded by microbiologists as potentially very dangerous. The development of resistant strains of bacteria to antibiotics is… likely [due to] greater exposure to these chemicals. However, even more sinister in the short-term are the effects that antibiotics have on the health of the individual. Antibiotics are synthetic or xenobiotic chemicals that require detoxification and place a load on the detoxifying mechanisms of the body. Because of their foreign nature, these antibiotics may also stimulate an allergic immune response to them. In doing so, these allergic reactions often spread to include other similar chemicals that appear in the food chain. Antibiotics are also known to induce liver enzymes and thus unnecessarily distress this organ. Probably the most damaging effects of antibiotics — especially the broad spectrum type — are the destruction of the healthy microorganisms in the gastrointestinal tract…
– Dr. Ian Brighthope, 1990 link
Antibiotics: Evidence of Harm
Dr. Makary says that antibiotics are like TNT for the body’s microbiome, the delicate ecosystem of bacteria in the gut that is vital for digestion, immune function, and even mental health. In particular, overprescription in children has been linked to serious long-term health issues. Makery points to a study published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings that found children who received antibiotics before the age of two were significantly more likely to develop combinations of asthma, obesity, and either atopic dermatitis or ADHD.
- Sheramy Tsai and Dr. Marty Makary link
Antibiotics Damage Healthy Gut Microbes and “May Directly Damage Gut Barrier, Increase IBD Risk” — “Often used in the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, antibiotics may be causing the very condition that they are prescribed to heal.” See also: The Alarming Rise of Inflammatory Bowel Disease Among US Youth; Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is another name for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, which are serious autoimmune diseases. “Antibiotic overuse significantly increases IBD risk, with individuals receiving five or more antibiotic prescriptions experiencing a 236% higher likelihood of developing the condition… Strategic approaches to gut health include eliminating mitochondrial toxins, supporting beneficial bacteria through targeted supplementation and maintaining optimal vitamin D levels.” See also: Protecting Your Gut Health While Taking Antibiotics “Probiotics can be instrumental in preventing antibiotic-associated diarrhea and offsetting damage caused by the death of healthy microbes due to antibiotic use, sometimes called dysbiosis. These changes in our gut flora—both in the species present and in the population sizes of various species—could also lead to a variety of diseases.” See also: They Lied to Us; “Does your gut microbiome ever recover from antibiotics? If you understood what antibiotics really do to gut health, you might think twice about taking them.”
“Life-Threatening Skin Reactions Linked to Commonly Prescribed Antibiotics” — “According to a large, two-decade-long study of older adults, commonly prescribed oral antibiotics are linked to skin reactions known as cutaneous adverse drug reactions (cADRs), which can be life-threatening…. Authors… said the study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA)… ‘underscores the importance of judicious prescribing, with preferential use of antibiotics associated with a lower risk…'”
“Antibiotics Fuel Kidney Stones by Skewing Microbiome Balance” — “Antibiotics disrupt your kidney’s microbiota, reducing beneficial Lactobacillus species and promoting the growth of harmful Enterobacteriaceae, which are linked to kidney stone formation.”
A Number of Antibiotics Were Found in a Study by UPenn to be Among the “17 Drugs Most Potentially Toxic to the Liver” — “A new method enabled researchers to more accurately determine the potential hepatotoxicity of various drugs.”
Preconception Antibiotic Exposure Linked with Infertility, Miscarriage, and Birth Defects — “A systematic review and meta-analysis suggests that preconception exposure to certain antibiotic classes increases the risk of infertility, miscarriage, and congenital anomalies, researchers reported last week in eClinicalMedicine.“
Over-Prescription of Antibiotics Causes “Substantial Harm” — “We…[reviewed] 51 million patient encounters… From our analysis, 62% of the population received antibiotics [for an acute upper respiratory infection]… We find substantial iatrogenic harm [harm caused by doctors] associated with prescribing antibiotics in acute upper respiratory tract infection [runny nose, cough, sore throat].” This study confirms yet again that unnecessary prescriptions of antibiotics contribute to antibiotic resistance, while also showing significant harm, with one in 300 antibiotic prescriptions leading to significant adverse effects (including hospitalization and death). Commenting on the study, functional medicine practitioner Chris Kresser noted, “Antibiotics are overprescribed in 50% of upper respiratory infections, which are often caused by viruses and would thus not respond to antibiotics. While antibiotics are sometimes necessary and life-saving, we need to be smart about how we use them—or we risk them losing their effectiveness or causing severe side effects, including death. See my article Antibiotics: Risks and Alternatives for more on this topic.” See also: Not Just Cholesterol: 4 Health Myths That Persist Despite Evidence, Says Johns Hopkins Professor; “… overuse has led to unintended consequences. Makary says that antibiotics are like TNT for the body’s microbiome, the delicate ecosystem of bacteria in the gut that is vital for digestion, immune function, and even mental health. In particular, overprescription in children has been linked to serious long-term health issues. Makery points to a study published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings that found children who received antibiotics before the age of two were significantly more likely to develop combinations of asthma, obesity, and either atopic dermatitis or ADHD.”
Because Antibiotics Damage the Health of the Gut Microbiome, Actions are Required to Restore and Protect this Vital Component of the Immune System — “I take great pride in cultivating a rich and diverse gut microbiome. So when I received the news that a round of antibiotics was the best path forward for a recent health concern, I knew it was time to double down on tactics to protect my microbiome from the impending storm. Because while necessary and life-saving in some cases, antibiotics can wreak havoc on gut health by killing off both bad and good bacteria. Luckily, several science-backed dietary changes can help support gut health during and after a round of them.” See also: Brain Maker: The Power of Gut Microbes to Heal and Protect Your Brain for Life; “The [gut]… represents 70 to 80 percent of your body’s total immune system.”
Antimicrobial Resistance Due to Overuse of Antibiotics Causing Deaths — “The Lancet has forecast that 39.1 million deaths will be directly caused by antimicrobial resistance between 2025 and 2050. “When antibiotics were first marketed, they were a game-changer in treating infectious disease, saving countless lives. Yet, over time, bacterial strains have increasingly mutated, so they are no longer susceptible to the drugs’ eradicating effects,” West writes. Antibiotic overuse also impacts quality of life. A recent animal study I reported on showed how antibiotics may directly erode the mucosal barrier of the intestinal wall. The study supports existing evidence of how antibiotics are linked to chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease.” See also: Antibiotic emergency ‘could claim 40 million lives in next 25 years’; “Medical misuse of antibiotics is not the only route by which resistance spreads…. About 70% of all antibiotics are given to livestock, creating a pool of animals in which resistance can evolve… “If you’ve got intensive farming where a lot of antibiotics are used or a busy hospital that has a poor sewage system, resistant bacteria can get into waterways,” added Davies. “Winds blow over these patches of contaminated land or water and pick up bacteria and genes with resistance in them, then let them rain down in other places.'”
Antimicrobial Resistance, Globally
“Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) is a Major Global Concern” — “AMR is a major global concern as more and more pathogens become resistant — even to last ditch antimicrobials.”
“The misuse and overuse of antimicrobials in humans, animals and plants are the main drivers in the development of drug-resistant pathogens.” [World Health Organization] — “AMR is one of the top global public health and development threats. It is estimated that bacterial AMR was directly responsible for 1.27 million global deaths in 2019 and contributed to 4.95 million deaths.” See also: Deaths From Drug-Resistant Infections Set to Spike by 2050, New Report Warns; “Lack of prevention strategies and new drug development along with overuse of antibiotics are factors in the rise of antibiotic-resistant pathogens.”
“Common infections will kill millions if drug resistance through misuse of antibiotics is not curbed, says England’s ex-chief medical officer” — “AMR means that some infections caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites can no longer be treated with available medicines. Exposure to drugs allows the bugs to evolve the ability to resist them, and overuse of drugs such as antibiotics accelerates that process.”
“Superbugs… [are] strains of bacteria or pathogens that have become resistant to antibiotics” — “Superbugs directly cause some 7,600 U.K. deaths each year and contribute to around 35,200 more.”
Alternatives & Considerations
“Colloidal silver, a suspension of silver particles in water, has broad-spectrum antimicrobial properties against bacteria and viruses, including antibiotic-resistant strains, making it a good alternative to conventional antibiotic treatments.” — “Studies have demonstrated colloidal silver’s effectiveness in eradicating bacterial biofilms, combating multidrug-resistant bacteria and inhibiting viruses like influenza and HIV Colloidal silver disrupts bacterial functions by releasing silver ions that bind to proteins and enzymes on bacterial cell surfaces, impairing essential functions and generating reactive oxygen species (ROS) that damage the cells.”
“Zinc May Help Combat Antibiotic Resistance in Bacteria: Study” — “The scale of the AMR crisis is substantial. Nearly 3 million Americans are diagnosed with AMR infections annually, according to the CDC… The study highlights zinc’s role in preventing the transfer of AMR plasmids—circular DNA molecules that carry antibiotic-resistance genes—between bacteria.”
“Bee Propolis has a wide range of antibacterial properties. It is also has anti-fungal and anti-viral powers.” — “In one animal study, applying a propolis solution to wounds helped speed healing in diabetic rats. In children, propolis has been found to: Prevent respiratory tract infections; Remedy symptoms of the common cold; Prevent middle ear infections.”
“Lab tests have shown Manuka honey to be a powerful inhibitor of bacteria that develop on medical devices such as catheters, of which 100 million are sold worldwide every year.” — “Manuka honey (scientific name Leptospermum scoparium)… [has] been used for millennia as a remedy for inflammation and bacterial infections… A study at the University of Southampton in the U.K. reported that the honey from Down Under could be useful for decreasing the risk of infections and helping to prevent pathogenic bacterial colonies known as biofilm from developing on catheters and other medical devices… Manuka honey has proven to be powerful against E. coli, even when diluted to 3.3%. Unlike other “therapeutic” compounds doctors prescribe, bacteria have not yet developed a resistance to Manuka honey.”
“15 Natural Antibiotic Alternatives” — “Are you looking for natural antibiotic alternatives that will fight off the nasty bugs without destroying your immune system in the process? Be sure to check out “The Miracle of Garlic”… which explains how garlic can be used to fight common infections. But garlic isn’t the only natural antibiotic available. I’ve put together this list of 15 natural antibiotic alternatives you can try if you need to boost your immune function, eliminate infection, or recover from an illness.”
#6 Asthma, Allergy & Hay Fever Drugs, Antihistamines,
The following prescription and over-the-counter drugs are used for respiratory issues, including asthma and allergies.
Asthma drugs include Albuterol, Alvesco, Atrovent, Breo Ellipta, Budensonide, Dexamethasone, Dulera, Dupilumab, Dupixent, Fasenra, Fluticasone, Formoterol, Ipratropium Inhalation Solution, Ipratropium, Levalbuterol, Mepolizumab, Methylprednisolone, Mometasone, Montelukast, Nucala, Omalizumab, Prednisone, Singulair, Trelegy Ellipta, Triamcinolone, Vilanterol, and Xolair. See here and here for many more. [source and source]
Anthistimines and allergy drugs include Alavert, Allegra, Allermax, Azelastine, Banophen, Benadryl, Chlorpheniramine, Compoz Diphedryl, Diphenhist, Diphenhydramine, Doxylamine, Dramamine, Dytuss, Hydroxyzine, Levocetirizine, Nytol, Phenadoz, PediaCare Children’s Allergy, Phenergan, Promethegan, Promethazine, Q-Dryl, QlearQuil, Quenalin, Scot-Tussin, Siladryl, Silphen, Simply Sleep, Sleepinal, Sominex, Tranquil, Twilite, Unisom, Valu-Dryl, Vanamine, Vistaril, Xyzal, Zyrtec, Z-Sleep, and ZzzQuil. [source and source and source]
Evidence of Harm
Common Prescriptions Associated with Seizures in Children — “Child seizure cases from medication exposure doubled from 1,418 to 2,749 between 2009 and 2023, with first-generation antihistamines, antidepressants, painkillers and synthetic cannabinoids being primary culprits… Long-term antihistamine use may increase dementia risk, with heavy first-generation antihistamine users having up to a 51% higher risk compared to non-users. Common medications like diphenhydramine [called benadryl and many other brand names] cross the blood-brain barrier, disrupting normal brain activity and lowering seizure thresholds in vulnerable children. Natural alternatives like quercetin, stinging nettle and vitamin C may provide safer options for allergy relief without the neurological risks associated with antihistamines.”
“Long-Term Antihistamine Use Causes Serious Health Issues” — “Over 100 million Americans suffer from allergies, leading to heavy reliance on antihistamines… Long-term antihistamine use causes serious health issues, including blurred vision, heart problems and cognitive impairment. Antihistamines have also been linked to accidental deaths and suicides. Instead of pharmaceutical antihistamines, identifying triggers through elimination diets and gradually reintroducing histamine-containing foods will help build natural resistance over time. Vitamin C has strong antihistamine properties, with studies showing daily doses of 300 to 500 milligrams enhance histamine degradation…. Quercetin, found abundantly in onion skins, apples and berries, offers significant anti-allergy benefits. Research suggests taking 500 to 1,000 milligrams for relief.”
Over-the-Counter Antihistamine Caused Hallucinations, Agression, Breathing Issues that Can Be Fatal — “Australia’s drug regulator has issued a safety warning over Phenergan and related products containing the antihistamine drug Promethazine. The TGA said the over-the-counter products should not be given to children under six due to concerns of serious side effects including… aggression and hallucination. Breathing can also become slow or shallow, which can be fatal. When high doses are given, young children may also experience difficulties in learning and understanding, including reversible cognitive deficit and intellectual disability, the TGA said… [The drug] is commonly used to manage conditions such as hay fever and allergies, travel sickness and for short-term sedation.”
Asthma “Medication” Binds to Brain Receptors, Causing Depression, Anxiety, Aggression and Suicides — “Singulair [a brand name of Montelukast], an asthma medication, has been linked to mental health issues such as depression, anxiety and aggression due to its significant binding to brain receptors. Since 1998, there have been 82 suicides associated with its use, prompting the FDA to add a black box warning in 2020. Despite the serious mental health risks, the FDA has not updated Singulair’s label to reflect these dangers, leading to criticism… calling out the agency for more decisive action to protect the public. The current manufacturer of Singulair maintains that it is safe, despite the mounting evidence and reports of adverse psychiatric effects from patients and health care professionals.” See also: Why a common asthma drug will now carry extra safety warnings about depression; “Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) recently issued a safety alert requiring extra warnings to be included with the asthma and hay fever drug Montelukast. The warnings are for users and their families to look for signs of serious behaviour and mood-related changes, such as suicidal thoughts and depression… Montelukast is a prescription drug also known by its brand names which include Asthakast, Lukafast, Montelair and Singulair.”See also: Popular Asthma Drug May Cause Serious Mental Health Issues in Children and Adults, FDA Data Reveals: “Singulair, a widely-prescribed asthma drug, may cause serious mental health issues, according to data revealed last week by the FDA. The FDA said it has no plans to update the drug’s label based on the new data.” See also: Exclusive: US FDA Finds Widely Used Asthma Drug Impacts the Brain: “By 2019, thousands of reports of neuropsychiatric episodes, including dozens of suicides, in patients prescribed the drug had piled up on internet forums and in the FDA tracking system… After years of analysis… the FDA in 2020 add[ed] a “black box” warning to the montelukast prescribing label, flagging serious mental health risks like suicidal thinking or actions.”
Combination Inhalers: Long List of Harms — “Some of the dangerous side effects associated with one popular combination inhaler: wheezing, choking, fever, chills, breathing problems, shortness of breath, chest pain, fast or irregular heartbeat, severe headache, tremors, nervousness, eye pain, blurred vision, tunnel vision, high blood sugar and thrush… The combination inhalers can also weaken the immune system, making the patient more vulnerable to infection.”
Drugs & Other Toxins that Cause Asthma, Allergies, Respiratory Issues
To heal illness requires seeking and resolving the root causes. These toxins cause asthma, allergies, or other respiratory issues.
5G radiation [source]
Aluminum [source] (aluminosis = lung disease)
Arsenic [source]
Drugs, medicines, xenobiotics, antiblastic/chemotherapy drugs [source and source]
Dust mites [source]
Heavy metals [source and source and source and source and source]
HIB vaccine [source]
Indoor air quality issues, from burning candles, cooking fumes, secondhand smoke [source and source and source]
Medical scans (CT scans, mammograms, etc) that use ionizing radiation [source]
Mercury poisoning [source]
Pollutants [source]
Radon [source]
Vitamin D deficiency [source]
In addition to drugs and toxins, chronic bacterial infections are associated with asthma. “Researchers… examined patients with asthma or rhinosinusitis and found bacterial infections in 83% of participants. Many of these patients had Staphylococcus aureus, the close relative to antibiotic-resistant MRSA, as well as other drug resistant bacteria. These findings further underscore the importance of a balanced immune system when dealing with asthma.” [source]
Alternatives & Considerations
Avoid and Detoxify from Medications and Toxins that Cause Respiratory Issues — See list above for toxins, medications, and deficiencies that cause asthma, allergies, and other respiratory issues.
Identify and Avoid Food Sensitivities and Allergens — “The first step in controlling asthma should be to identify allergies. Reducing or eliminating exposure to allergenic foods, the most common being dairy, soy, gluten, and eggs, as well as other common allergens, can reduce symptoms… Allergies and sensitivities can be detected through a variety of tests… or by selectively eliminating specific foods or environmental triggers, and noting any improvements and changes.”
Address Root Cause of Disease with Vitamin D, Healthy Fats, and Natural Remedies — “Managing asthma naturally is a safer approach, and it is done by addressing the root cause of autoimmune disease. Strategies such as optimizing vitamin D levels, using healthy fats for cooking and supporting lung function with natural remedies like butterbur are recommended.”
Chinese Medicine Has Long Had Success with Respiratory Issues and Allergy Symptoms Using Acupuncture and Herbal Formulas — “Herbal formulas and acupuncture can help reduce the frequency and severity of asthma attacks by improving lung function, enhancing the flow of qi, and reducing airway inflammation, leading to fewer symptoms and better quality of life…. [With bronchitis], TCM can help clear phlegm, reduce coughing, and strengthen the lungs by tonifying the body’s defensive qi and balancing the respiratory system’s energy. Acupuncture and herbal treatments can alleviate allergy symptoms by regulating the immune system, reducing histamine production, and decreasing the body’s hypersensitivity to allergens.”
Ventilate Indoor Spaces — “Avoid inhaling cooking oil fumes. Use a range hood while cooking or ensure good ventilation.”
Filter / Purify Indoor Air — “Quite often, lung inflammation is just one manifestation of a larger allergic response. This could be a reaction to environmental toxins like pesticides, or responses to household allergens like mold and dust mites. The first step in controlling asthma should be to identify allergies… If allergens are airborne, an air purification system can also help.
Manage Dust Mites — “Dust mites are microscopic, spider-like creatures that live in bedding and furniture, feeding on dead skin cells and producing waste that trigger allergic reactions and asthma… Managing dust mites requires washing your beddings regularly in hot water, using allergen-proof covers, maintaining low humidity and cleaning with HEPA filter vacuums.”
Eliminate Inflammatory Foods and Consume Targeted Healthy Foods — “Dietary changes help manage asthma, including limiting linoleic acid, increasing omega-3 fats and consuming quercetin-rich foods like apples, onions and broccoli.”
Seek Natural Antihistamines For Allergies —”Natural antihistamines found in foods, vitamins, or supplements may offer similar benefits as allergy drugs with fewer side effects. Antihistamine medications block the body’s response to histamines (chemicals in your body produced as part of an allergic reaction) in order to relieve allergy symptoms. Some natural options work in the same way, while others actually work to calm down the mast cells that contain histamine, inhibiting them from releasing the chemical (and potentially other inflammatory chemicals) in the first place. They also tend to have several other health benefits – this is the beauty of natural remedies in general. In my functional medicine practice, I’ve had great success using more natural approaches to seasonal allergies and allergic rhinitis, or hay fever. There are holistic alternatives to Benadryl and drugs like it to tackle your body’s allergic responses.” See also: Medications, Illegal Drugs Linked to Surge in Child Seizures; “Natural alternatives like quercetin, stinging nettle and vitamin C may provide safer options for allergy relief without the neurological risks associated with antihistamines.” See also: Natural Antihistamines for Allergies: Simple Ways to Soothe Your Symptoms; “Ingredients like quercetin, butterbur, nettle, bromelain, probiotics, vitamin C, turmeric, and ginger lower histamine levels.” See also: Throw away your Allergy Meds (Easy Herbal Allergy Remedy that really Works); “Start using something that’s actually good for your body. Learn how with this home remedy for allergies… [using] organic alfalfa, organic nettles.”
#7 Blood Pressure Drugs
Drugs commonly prescribed to lower blood pressure include diuretics, beta blockers, calcium channel blockers, ACE inhibitors, and angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs).
Diuretics include Aldactone, Aquazide H, Bumex, CaroSpir, Demadex, Diamox, Diuril, Dyrenium, Edecrin, Inspra, Lasix, Microzide, Midamor, Nadolol, Thalitone, and Zaroxlyn. [source]
Beta blockers include Betapace, Brevibloc, Bystolic, Coreg, Corgard, Hemangeol, Inderal, InnoPran, Lopressor, Sorine, Sotylize, Tenormin, and Toprol. [source and source]
Calcium channel blockers include Afeditab, Calan, Cardene, Cardizem, Cartia, Cleviprex, Conjupri, Dilacor, Dilt, Diltia, Diltzac, Katerzia, Matzim, Norliqva, Norvasc, Nymalize, Procardia, Sular, Taztia, Tiadylt, Tiazac, and Verelan. [source]
ACE inhibitors include Altace, Catopril, Enalaprilat, Epaned, Fosinopril, Lotensin, Moexipril, Prinivil, Qbrelis, Quinapril, Trandolapril, Vasotec, and Zestril. [source]
Angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) include Atacand, Avapro, Azilsartan Medoxomil, Bernicar, Candesartan, Cozaar, Diovan, Edarbi, Iosartan, Irbesartan, Micardis, Olmesartan, Telmisartan, and Valsartan. [source]
Essential Points
Blood pressure-lowering drugs have poor outcomes. They have not been shown to be effective. [source and source and source]
Drugs do not address the root cause(s) of hypertension (high blood pressure).[source] Root causes are identifiable and can be resolved. [source and source]
Blood pressure drugs cause harm (“side effects”) including electrolyte imbalance (a serious issue), headaches, dehydration, constipation and other digestive issues, allergies, diabetes, mood swings, depression, edema, extreme tiredness and fatigue, dizziness, light-headedness, low blood pressure, sexual dysfunction, an excessively slow heart rate, weight gain, cold hands or feet, nausea, chronic dry cough, loss of taste, acute kidney injury, lung cancer, trouble sleeping, shortness of breath, and abnormal heart rates. [source and source and source and source]
Blood pressure drugs have been contaminated with cancer-causing agents and mislabeled. [source] and source and source]
Treating Mild Hypertension with Drugs has Not Been Shown to be Effective
Treating mild hypertension with drugs has not been shown to be effective, yet it is common practice. Some of the risks of blood pressure-lowering medications include headaches, dizziness, depression, sleep problems, erectile dysfunction, and renal or cardiac dysfunction. Often, these side effects lead to additional prescription drugs like testosterone or Viagra. The good news is that dietary changes, lifestyle strategies, and supplements have the potential to reverse high blood pressure without the need for lifelong prescriptions. – Chris Kresser
Root Causes are Identifiable
While medical textbooks claim most cases of high blood pressure are idiopathic, meaning the underlying cause is unknown, this is simply not true.
– Dr. Joseph Mercola link
For a medical professional to claim that “we” don’t know what causes 90% of cases of high blood pressure is to display their willingness to spout pharmaceutical propaganda disguised as medical education, and a willful ignorance of reams of research and clinical experience showing a direct link between high blood pressure and diet, stress, and other lifestyle factors. Extensive research (covered here) shows that a number of lifestyle interventions address the conditions which lead the body to compensate for weak blood flow (by increasing blood pressure), thereby naturally reducing blood pressure and promoting heart health.
“If You Have Hypertension, There’s a Reason”
Your body never does anything “just because.” If you have hypertension, there’s a reason, and you’ll want to investigate the root cause before taking medication. Many times, high blood pressure is actually compensating for another imbalance. – Dr. Eric Berg, The End of Hypertension (High Blood Pressure) link and 9-min video
Evidence of Harm
Diuretics Can Cause Electrolyte Imbalance, GI Issues Due to Dehydration, Low Blood Pressure, Diabetes
Many different types of diuretics exist with slightly different side effect profiles and different electrolytes they affect, but generally, these drugs cause a wide range of symptoms [including] electrolyte imbalances, particularly of sodium and potassium (e.g., low sodium levels are a common cause of weakness and hospital admissions, while low potassium affects 8.2% of users — occurring at a rate 973% greater than those not on the drugs). They cause many of the gastrointestinal side effects associated with dehydration (due to the drugs effectively dehydrating you). They (depending on the class) can sometimes create sulfa sensitivities or allergies. They cause many of the general effects associated with low blood pressure (e.g., lightheadedness). Some of them (ie. the thiazides) also increase uric acid levels, which may explain why these drugs increase the risk of diabetesor why they significantly increase one’s risk of gout. – Mercola.com
Common Effects of Beta-Blockers: Mood swings, depression, extreme tiredness and fatigue, dizziness or light-headedness, low blood pressure, sexual dysfunction, an excessively slow heart rate, weight gain, cold hands or feet, nausea, trouble sleeping, shortness of breath
Beta-blockers slow the heart and make it pump less forcefully. This is found to be very helpful for heart failure patients, but simultaneously has a variety of common side effects such as constricting the peripheral arteries… Patients frequently report a worsened quality of life from them.. Some of their most common side effects include mood swings, depression, extreme tiredness and fatigue, dizziness or light-headedness, low blood pressure, sexual dysfunction, an excessively slow heart rate, weight gain, cold hands or feet, nausea, trouble sleeping, shortness of breath. – A Midwestern Doctor
Beta Blockers Can Cause Depression
Patients who have had a heart attack are typically treated using beta blockers. According to a recent study, this drug is unlikely to be needed for those heart patients who have a normal pumping ability. Now a sub-study shows that there is also a risk that these patients will become depressed by the treatment. – Uppsala University
Calcium Channel Blockers Can Cause Edema, Dizziness, Lightheadedness, Constipation, Headaches, Abnormal Heart Rates, Shortness of Breath
The major issues with these drugs are that they cause edema (swelling) throughout the body and frequently cause dizziness, lightheadedness, or constipation. These drugs are often quite helpful for resetting an abnormal heart rhythm, but also can cause other symptoms such as tiredness, headaches, abnormal heart rates, and shortness of breath. – A Midwestern Doctor
Blood Pressure Meds Were Contaminated with an Agent that Damages Genetic Material and Causes Cancer
Nitrosamines are a group of compounds that can damage DNA. Long-term exposure can increase the risk of developing cancer. The first nitrosamine was identified in July 2018 in blood pressure medicines known as ‘sartans’, which are classified as ARBs. It was determined that the nitrosamine contaminant came from an active ingredient sourced from an overseas manufacturer… The contaminant detected was NDMA, which is a genotoxic [damages genetic material such as DNA] and carcinogenic [cancer-causing] agent in animals and is classified as “probably carcinogenic to humans”… This led to a voluntary recall of several drugs under the generic names of valsartan, losartan, and irbesartan, medications for high blood pressure and heart failure… For the “sartan” drugs, here is a list of drugs more readily recognized. Some of these medications had more than one type of nitrosamine in the final product: Trade names for losartan : Cozaar, Angizaar, Losatc. Trade names for valsartan: Diovan, Prexxartan, Valcacor. Trade names for olmesartan: Benicar, Olmetec. Trade names for candesartan: Atacand, Blopress. Trade names for irbesartan: Avapro, Irbegen. Trade names for telmisartan: Micardis, Pritor. Trade names for eprosartan: Teventen. Trade names for azilsartan: Edarbi. – Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
#8 Chemotherapy, Other Cancer Drugs, Radiation
“Chemotherapy Makes Cancer Worse: The Evidence They Tried to Hide”
A suppressed 2017 Telegraph report, cutting-edge science, and decades of warnings from natural health advocates converge to reveal a devastating truth: the treatment fuels the disease… It’s no mystery why chemotherapy might worsen cancer outcomes—the agents used are among the most toxic substances ever introduced into the human body. The Karagiannis study involved drugs like doxorubicin, cyclophosphamide, and paclitaxel—well-known for their genotoxic and mutagenic effects.
Chemotherapy and Radiation Ineffective at Destroying Cancer Stem Cells
Cancer stem cells… are less likely to be destroyed by chemotherapy or radiotherapy, and yet [they] are responsible for re-seeding and fueling the growth of the tumor itself.
Radiation Causes Cancer
Following high-dose radiotherapy for malignant diseases, elevated risks of a variety of radiation-related second cancers have been observed. Risks have been particularly high following treatment for childhood cancer.
Subjecting Children to Radiation Makes Them More Likely to Develop Additional Cancers
We've long known that children and teens who receive high doses of radiation to treat lymphoma or other cancers are more likely to develop additional cancers later in life.
“Omitting radiation from treatment did not have an effect on survival rates [and] radiation therapy increases the risk of solid tumors”
Under the cut, poison, burn model, cancer remains a top killer worldwide... A 2022 study found no difference in outcomes among those who received radioactive iodine after surgery for thyroid cancer and those who did not after three years. In many low-risk cancer cases, omitting radiation from treatment did not have an effect on survival rates. Radiation therapy also increases the risk of solid tumors, including lung, thyroid, bone, pancreatic, stomach, liver and colorectal cancers, which often develop 10 years or more after the treatment; recent research also suggests cancer risks from low-dose radiation exposure may be underestimated.
“About 5% of all cancers are actually curable with chemotherapy… Over the past 30 years, the overall life expectancy of a cancer patient has been extended by a measly four months”
Only “about 5% of all cancers are actually curable with chemotherapy.” This small fraction of cancers that are chemo-responsive includes testicular cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, acute lymphatic leukemia, and a short list of others… But for the remaining 95% of cancer cases, the prognosis is far less optimistic… While chemotherapy might prolong survival by one or two months, it comes with a significant cost to the patient’s quality of life… Despite advancements in chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and surgical treatments over the past 30 years, the overall life expectancy of a cancer patient has been extended by a measly 3.9 months.
Allopathic prescriptions for cancer fall into these categories. [source and source and source]
Bisphosphonates — “Bisphosphonates may oversuppress remodelling resulting in accumulation of microcracks.” [source]
Cancer drugs, targeted / Targeted therapy — “These oral or IV drugs ‘target’ cancerous cells or certain receptors on cancer cells without harming other cells in your body.” [source]
Chemotherapy drugs — Chemotherapy can be by injection, topical, or pill. [source]; Chemotherapy drugs “disrupt the life cycle of cells and eventually kill them. These drugs target all cells, including healthy ones.” [source]
Drugs to treat the side effects of cancer treatment — “To counter the side effects of cancer drugs, your oncologist may prescribe supportive drugs or pre-medications. These include drug to treat low white blood cell counts and prevent infections… anti-nausea medications… [and] pain medications.” [source]
Hormone therapies — “Treatment blocks or alters the hormones involved in the growth of the cancer.” [source]
Immunotherapy, biological therapies — Includes cancer vaccines, CAR T-cell therapy, cytokines, immune checkpoint inhibitors, immunomodulators, monoclonal antibodies, oncolytic virus therapy, proteasome inhibitors (PIs), and tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs). [source and source and source]
Radiation therapy (radiotherapy) — “The use of ionizing radiation (high-energy radiation that displaces electrons from atoms and molecules) to destroy cancer cells.” [source] “Uses high doses of radiation… Radiation not only kills or slows the growth of cancer cells, it can also affect nearby healthy cells. Damage to healthy cells can cause side effects.” [source]
Repurposed drugs — Includes diabetes and hypertension drugs, anti-virals, and anti-parasitics among others. [source]
Steroids — Steroids cause osteoporosis and double the risk of bone fractures. They increase heart failure, diabetes, psychiatric issues, glaucoma, and serious infections. [source]
The FDA has approved nearly 300 anticancer drugs.
Drugs commonly prescribed for cancer include the following.
Chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and other cancer drugs include 5-Fluorouracil, 6-Mercaptopurine, Altretamine, Anastrozole, Arimidex, Azacitidine, Busulfan, Capecitabine, Carboplatin, Carmustine, Cisplatin, Clofarabine, Cyclophosphamide*, Cytarabine, Dacarbazine, Daunorubicin, Doxorubicin, Docetaxel, Doxorubicin, Epirubicin, Etoposide, Faslodex, Femara, Floxuridine, Fludarabine, Fulvestrant, Gemcitabine, Goserelin, Idarubicin, Ifosfamide, Interferon, Interleukin, Irinotecan, Letrozole, Leuprolide, Lomustine, Lupron, Melphalan, Methotrexate, Nolvadex, Ovarian Function Suppression drugs, Paclitaxel, Pemetrexed, Pentostatin, Pralatrexate, Tamoxifen, Temozolomide, Teniposide, Tipiracil, Topotecan, Trabectedin, Trifluridine, Valrubicin, Vinblastine, Vincristine, Vinorelbine, and Zoladex [source and source and source and source and source and source]
Targeted anti-cancer drugs include Alecensa, Alectinib, Avastin, Bevacizumab, Gleevec,, Ibrance, Ibrutinib, Iimatinib, Imbruvica, and Palbociclib [source]
Immunotherapy drugs include Keytruda, Nivolumab, Opdivo, and Pembrolizumab [source]
More complete lists of cancer drugs are here, here, and here.
*Number One Most Dangerous “Medicine”: Cyclophosphamide. Mustard Gas, “Attacks All Cells of the Body.”
On April 11, 2015, ABC News Denver published a list of the 50 most dangerous medicines in America. The top number one drug? Cyclophosphamide. The article states there had been 33,128 reports of serious adverse reactions… It’s used… to treat life-threatening cancers and autoimmune conditions. It’s a '“nitrogen mustard.” It was originally developed as a chemical weapon to be used in war. Mustard gas. It attacks all cells of the body. The hope is that it will destroy cancer before it kills the patient.
Evidence of Harm
“Chemotherapy Drugs Target All Cells, Including Healthy Ones”
Chemotherapy drugs are unable to differentiate between healthy and cancerous cells… Chemotherapy drugs work by disrupting the life cycle of cells and eventually killing them. These drugs target all cells, including healthy ones.
“Radiation can damage DNA… the result is DNA mutations that may contribute to cancer”
Ionizing radiation can damage DNA, and although your cells repair most of the damage, they sometimes do the job imperfectly, leaving small areas of “misrepair.” The result is DNA mutations that may contribute to cancer years down the road.
“Chemotherapy treatment doubled the number of cancer cells in the bloodstream and lungs”
In mice, chemotherapy treatment doubled the number of cancer cells in the bloodstream and lungs compared to mice that did not receive the treatment.
Just as Bacteria that are Resistant to Antibiotics Become Stronger, Radiation Logically Results in Some Radiation-Resistant, Aggressive Cancer Cells
While a radiation treatment may initially regress a tumor's volume/mass, it may actually be selecting out the more radiation-resistant and aggressive subpopulation of tumor cells which ultimately lead to higher malignancy… In the same way that certain bacteria become resistant to antibiotics—even becoming stronger after being challenged with them—drug resistance and multi-drug resistance to chemoagents… indicates [that] the entire paradigm, hinged as it is on patented, highly toxic chemicals, is rearing to collapse.
Chemotherapy Drugs Harm the Healthcare Professionals Who Administer Them
Antiblastic chemotherapy drugs... do not act selectively only on tumor cells, but on all dividing cells, on systemic or loco-regional basis... [and] mutagenicity... carcinogenicity and/or teratogenicity.... Exposure to these agents can therefore cause a series of health problems for those who handle them, both in the short term, such as skin irritation, respiratory problems, nausea and vomiting, dizziness and other neurological effects, etc; [and] in the long term, with... fertility and fetal well-being [and] a non-negligible increase in the risk of developing various chronic diseases, including cancer.
“Research Shows that [Chemotherapy] Could Promote More Aggressive Tumors” (2017) — “Chemotherapy may help cancer spread, new study shows… The blood vessels of patients receiving chemotherapy drugs have more ‘entry points’ through which cancer cells can get into the blood flow and disperse throughout the body, scientists report today in Science Translational Medicine.” See also: Chemotherapy may spread cancer and trigger more aggressive tumours, warn scientists (2017) See also: Neoadjuvant chemotherapy induces breast cancer metastasis through a TMEM-mediated mechanism (2017) See also: Chemotherapy: Fraudulent and Deadly? See also: New Study Reveals a Shocking Side Effect of Chemotherapy [23-min video] “In this eye-opening episode, Dr. Josh Axe unpacks the science showing how chemo can enable tumors to become more aggressive, and has even been linked to developing other forms of cancer. He walks through game-changing natural alternatives that are showing incredible effectiveness against cancer without toxicity.”
Researchers Find that “Chemotherapy Reactivates Dormant Cancer Cells” & Spurs “a Toxic Cocktail” (2025) — “Chemo-treated mice had a surge of previously dormant cancer cells re-entering the cell cycle. These reawakened cells formed aggressive lung metastases weeks after chemo — even in cases where the primary tumor was gone. This effect was specific to dormant cells; chemo suppressed active tumors but inadvertently activated the sleeping ones.” See also: Chemotherapy awakens dormant cancer cells in lung by inducing neutrophil extracellular traps
“Chemo Agent Classified by the WHO as Carcinogenic” (2012) — “The DNA-damaging, or genotoxic effects of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, according to the prevailing wisdom, are the #1 cause of cancer initiation and promotion. This is known as the "Mutational Theory" of cancer, and has been the dominant explanation for half a century. Therefore it is absolutely disconcerting that the standard of care in cancer treatment today is still the use of genotoxic agents versus substances that are able to selectively harm the ‘bad’ cells, leaving the ‘good’ ones intact; which is also known as "selective cytotoxicty," and is a property characteristic of natural anti-cancer compounds and whole plant extracts.” See also: Chemotherapy Spreading Cancer
“After chemotherapy, a 3-year-old cancer patient’s blood cells showed the genetic wear of an 80-year-old” (2025) — Chemotherapy drugs harm healthy cells, alter DNA, accelerate cellular aging, and “leave lasting damage in healthy cells—a change that can persist for a lifetime. See also: The long-term effects of chemotherapy on normal blood cells
“Chemotherapy Causes Chronic Nerve Pain in Nearly Half of Cancer Patients” — “The study spans 28 countries and 11,000 patients.”
“17 Drugs Most Potentially Toxic to the Liver Identified” Includes Cancer Drugs — “Acute liver injury occurs when liver cells are damaged to the point that the liver cannot properly metabolize toxins, drugs, and nutrients… Twenty-seven percent of hospitalized patients died within 180 days of the liver injury.”
“The cancer industry is a failure.” — “A decade ago doctors agreed that one in three people would get cancer. Today, the same doctors tell us that one in two people will get cancer. There, in that simple statistic, is all the proof you need that the so-called ‘War on Cancer’ is a total failure. The huge multi-billion dollar cancer industry has helped make things worse not better.” See also: Origins of 'Modern' Cancer Treatment: From Mustard Gas to Chemotherapy and Radiation Therapy
Doctor: “I would be reluctant to use Zoladex [Breast Cancer Drug] as drain cleaner. The idea of asking a patient to swallow the stuff makes me nauseous.” — “I have been writing about drug side effects for half a century… I had never in my life seen a drug with such horrid side effects occurring commonly. And, remember… in America it is believed that only 1% of side effects are reported… A meta-analysis which assessed four controlled trials comprising 6,279 patients concluded: ‘Based on the available studies, concurrent administration of [Ovarian function suppression with a drug such as Zoladex] and adjuvant tamoxifen treatment for premenopausal women with breast cancer has no effect on prolonging disease-free survival and overall survival.’”
“Radiotherapy is known to induce secondary cancers, along with a wide range of serious adverse effects.” (2012) — “A woman whose breast is irradiated is more likely to develop lung cancer, for instance. But [radiation] effects may actually be far worse on the primary cancer it is being used to treat... Cancer stem cells… are less likely to be destroyed by chemotherapy or radiotherapy, and yet [they] are responsible for re-seeding and fueling the growth of the tumor itself… Radiotherapy has been shown to increase the survival and self-renewing capacity of these breast cancer initiating cells by up to 30-fold, which means that while a radiation treatment may initially regress a tumor's volume/mass, it may actually be selecting out the more radiation-resistant and aggressive subpopulation of tumor cells which ultimately lead to higher malignancy.”
More than 40% of melanoma patients taking immunotherapy drugs developed long-term immune issues — “Immune checkpoint inhibitors are a type of immunotherapy… More than 40% of the patients developed a long-term immune-related side effect, the researchers reported in JAMA Oncology. Most of these side effects did not go away during the nearly 1.5 years that patients were tracked.”
#9 Diabetes Drugs, Metformin
Death, [low blood pressure], and resistant bradyarrhythmias* have been reported due to metformin-associated lactic acidosis*.
“If you have bradyarrhythmia, your heart beats slower than 60 beats per minute and does not beat from the sinus node, the natural pacemaker of the heart. As a result, blood flow to the brain and other organs can be reduced, leading to fainting and other potential complications.” [source]
“Lactic acidosis is the buildup of lactic acid in your blood. Lactic acid is a substance that can build up in your body if you are not getting enough oxygen.” [source]
The evidence that low-carb diets can effectively treat diabetes has been around at least since before insulin’s discovery in 1921, when doctors often prescribed very low-carb (ie low-sugar), fat-rich diets to their patients. In the late 18th century, as recounted in Gary Taubes’s book Rethinking Diabetes… a Scottish doctor by the name of John Rollo helped two patients with diabetes (a rarer condition in those days) return to health by restricting their carbohydrate intake… In 2019, the American Diabetes Association (ADA) quietly and grudgingly acknowledged the low-carb diet’s effectiveness… The ADA still sees diabetes as a progressive disease that gets worse over time. It still sanctions insulin therapy for people with type 2 diabetes, a remedy many doctors say will harm patients in the long run… ‘The reality is that if you want to treat type 2 diabetes effectively, the first thing you have to do is throw out the ADA’s dietary guidelines,’ Sami Inkinen told me… The ADA’s messaging seems almost calculated to add to the confusion – as if, after 80 years of existence and billions of dollars spent on medical research, the ADA is merely a helpless observer in the low-carb diet debates.
Diabetes Terminology
Diabetes / diabetes mellitus — Conditions defined by a blood glucose level that is too high; this occurs due to the body not making enough insulin or not using it well, resulting in glucose not being properly transported to cells [source and source]
Type 1 diabetes — An autoimmune disorder involving the pancreas, resulting in the body making little or no insulin [source and source]
Type 2 diabetes — The most prevalent type of diabetes (comprising 90-95% of cases) wherein the body isn’t using insulin properly [source] and thus, the body’s blood sugar levels are too high [source]
Diabetes Drugs
Type 1 diabetes treatment is most often insulin. “There are more than five classes of insulin sold in the U.S.” [source]
Type 2 diabetes drugs include Acarbose, Actoplus, Alogliptin, Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors, Amaryl, Avandamet, Biguanides, Blyburide, Bromocriptine, Canagliflozin, Canagliflozin, Dapagliflozin, Dopamine-2 Agonist, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Duetact, Empagliflozin, Ertugliflozin, Farxiga, Gliclazide, Glimepiride, Glipizide, GLP-1 Receptor Agonists, Glucotrol, Glucovance, Glumetza, Glyburide, Glynase, Glyset, Glyxambi, Insulin, Invokamet, Invokana, Janumet, Januvia, Jardiance, Jentadueto, Juvisync, Kazano, Kombiglyze, Linagliptin, Meglitinides, Metformin, Miglitol, Nateglinide, Nesina, Onglyza, Oseni, Pioglitazone, PrandiMet, Prandin, Qtern, Repaglinide, Riomet, Rosiglitazone, Saxagliptin, Segluromet, SGLT2 Inhibitors, Simvastatin, Sitagliptin, Starlix, Steglatr, Sulfonylureas, Synjardy, Thiazolidinediones, Tradjenta, Trijardy, and Xigduo. [source]
Diabetes Drugs: Evidence of Harm
GLP-1 RAs Cause Kidney Failure, Pancreatitis, Thyroid Cancer, Gallbladder Issues, Depression, Severe Stomach Problems, Bone & Muscle Loss, Blindness, and Death — For evidence of the deadly harm from GLP-1 receptor agonists (used for both diabetes and weight loss), see Weight Loss Drugs. See also: Study Finds Link Between Popular Weight-Loss Drug and Rare ‘Eye Stroke’; “A potential… increase in the risk of a rare eye condition that is sometimes called ‘eye stroke’ was found in patients with Type 2 diabetes who use semaglutide, also used for weight loss, new research finds.” See also: Are Your Diabetes or Weight Loss Drugs Putting You at Risk for Suicide?
Metformin Caused Death, Low Blood Pressure, and an Altered Heartrate that Reduced Blood Flow to the Brain and Other Organs — “Death… [low blood pressure], and resistant bradyarrhythmias* have been reported due to metformin-associated lactic acidosis**. Onset may be subtle and include… symptoms such as [a feeling of uneasiness], [muscle pain], respiratory distress, [excessive sleepiness], and abdominal distress… The risk of lactic acidosis increases with [kidney issues, age]… a radiological [scan] with contrast [agent]… and surgery.”
Metformin Induces Vitamin B-12 Deficiency, Which Can Cause Nerve Damage (Demyelination, Neuropathy) — “There could be a severe complication of vitamin B12 deficiency in type 2 diabetes patients. The use of proton pump inhibitors, gastric bypass surgery, older patients and patients with a higher red blood cell turnover are factors that hasten the depletion of vitamin B12 reserves in the liver… Routine monitoring of vitamin B12, especially metformin users, for extended periods, is imperative to detect and address the deficiency in its early stages. Routine supplementation or dietary adjustments can mitigate the risk of adverse effects on hematological, neurological, and metabolic health.” See also: Vitamin B12 in Health and Disease (2010): “Some medications are thought to interfere with the absorption or metabolism of vitamin B12. These include proton pump inhibitor (PPI) medications, metformin, nitrous oxide anaesthesia, some epileptic medications and colchicine.” See also: Warning Signs of a B12 Deficiency
Cancer Causing Contaminants (NDMA) Found in Diabetes Drugs — “Nitrosamines are a group of compounds that can damage DNA. Long-term exposure can increase the risk of developing cancer…. The first nitrosamine was identified in July 2018 in blood pressure medicines… The FDA has also found nitroamine impurities in other drugs… [including] Metformin, Glucophage, Riomet, Fortamet (extended-release formulas recalled)… Sitagliptin, Januvia (contain NDMA but in ‘accepted levels’ and not removed from the market).”
Diabetes is Verifiably Reversible with Diet, but Professionals Push Profitable Drugs that Cause Harm — “The evidence that low-carb diets can effectively treat diabetes has been around at least since before insulin’s discovery in 1921, when doctors often prescribed very low-carb (ie low-sugar), fat-rich diets to their patients.”
“Diabetes was hijacked as a business opportunity almost from the moment that insulin – the hormone that people with type 1 diabetes cannot produce – was first discovered” — “In 1923, the University of Toronto board of governors sold the patent for insulin to Eli Lilly and Company for $1, because Lilly was better able to manufacture and distribute the synthetic hormone. ‘Insulin does not belong to me,’ the insulin medication’s co-inventor, Sir Frederick G Banting, said. ‘It belongs to the world.’ … ‘The reason the insulin story is so outrageous is that the inventors of insulin wanted insulin to belong to everybody… Somehow these three drug companies got together to create a global oligopoly. It’s a remarkable thing when you consider the birth of insulin.'”
FDA Approved Diabetes Drugs for Kids; “Critic Says Clinical Trial Sample Was ‘Shockingly Low’” — “The FDA this week approved two drugs to treat Type 2 diabetes for children ages 10 and up, but critics accused the agency of failing to address the disease’s root cause and of approving the drugs on the basis of a clinical trial sample too small to adequately assess the drugs’ potential side effects.”
Metformin Contraindicated for Kidney Issues — Metformin contraindications include kidney disease, metabolic acidosis, extremely high blood sugar (diabetic ketoacidosis), and “any type of x-ray or CT scan using a dye that is injected into your veins.” [source] See also: These 7 Common Everyday Meds Are Harming Your Kidneys
A study that analyzed [more than 50,000] Type 2 diabetes patients found widespread nutrient deficiencies, with vitamin D being most common… followed by magnesium… and vitamin B12. Vitamin D deficiency significantly impairs insulin function and sensitivity, while increasing the risk of complications like diabetic retinopathy, kidney disease, and foot ulcers. Magnesium deficiency creates a vicious cycle among diabetics — low intake increases diabetes risk, while diabetes increases magnesium loss through urination, leading to poorer glycemic control. Metformin, the most prescribed diabetes medication, depletes vitamin B12 levels by interfering with B12 absorption, which can lead to nerve damage, numbness, and fatigue.
Videos
7 min, Dr. Suneel Dhand, Diabetes is “very reversible”
4 min, Dr. Eric Berg, Fix Insulin Resistance
7 min, Dr. David Jockers, 3 Simple Blood Sugar Tricks
Alternatives & Considerations
Manage Vitamin D Levels, Address Absorption Issues — “Twenty-eight placebo-controlled trials representing 3,848 participants were included… which showed that vitamin D supplementation significantly improved glycemic measures and insulin sensitivity.” (source) “Glycemic outcomes were measured in two separate meta-analyses published in 2018, one of which reviewed 28 controlled clinical trials involving nearly 4,000 adults who were prediabetic, overweight or obese. Results showed that supplementation with vitamin D significantly improved glycemic measures and insulin sensitivity. (source)
Exercise or Walk with a Moderate to High Level of Intensity — “Squats are one of the best exercises for using up stored sugar in your muscles and helping the body to buffer any increase in sugar or carbohydrate intake for the next 2 hours.” (source) “Brisk walking may help cut diabetes risk by nearly 40%. The pace is key. Walk faster than 4 mph.” (source) “Taking a 30-minute brisk walk, five times per week… may reduce your risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by as much as 58%. [ix] … The level of exertion when exercising is an important factor.” (source)
Be Aware of the Increased Risk from Statin Drugs — “Secondary effects from some medications can also increase the risk of developing diabetes. One of the most significant of those medications is statins. These are cholesterol-lowering medications with a long history of adverse events and side effects that could double the risk of diabetes with long-term use.” [source]
Replace Sugars and Other Carbs with Honey — “The group consuming honey experienced a 4.2 percent decrease in fasting blood sugar levels and improved insulin resistance… According to [another] controlled experiment published in 2017, healthy adults who replaced 25 percent of their dietary carbohydrates with honey for eight consecutive days experienced decreased post-meal insulin and blood sugar levels.” [source]
Berberine vs. Metformin
Berberine is often touted as a natural alternative to metformin… 2015 research published in Science Reports has found that berberine may work similarly to metformin… It may also have the ability to change the gut microbiome, which can help to improve diabetes and reduce obesity as well. A 2017 study published in Oncotarget has also noted that the effects of berberine on cholesterol may be similar to metformin but without the side effects of the medication… Berberine is an herbal natural supplement that may also help to improve blood sugar levels, diabetes, metabolic syndrome… Since everyone can sell supplements and they are not regulated, berberine supplements on the market may not be equal… Buying quality supplements is critical, whether it’s berberine or something else. A 2008 study published in Metabolism looked at the effects of berberine and 0.5 grams of metformin three times a day in participants with diabetes. They found that both berberine and metformin had similar blood sugar-reducing effects. Berberine helped to reduce hemoglobin, fasting blood sugar from postprandial blood glucose, triglycerides, and cholesterol. Researchers concluded that berberine may be a good candidate for treating diabetes.
#10 Osteoporosis Drugs, Bisphosphonates
Bisphosphonates therapy [osteoporosis drugs] had no detectable mechanical benefit… Instead, its use was associated with substantially reduced bone strength.
Bone from bisphosphonate-treated fracture patients exhibited… more numerous and larger microcracks than both fracture and non-fracture controls. Furthermore, bisphosphonate-treated bone demonstrated reduced tensile strength.
Several hundred plaintiffs… accused Merck & Co of failing to adequately warn about the risks of thigh bone fractures associated with its osteoporosis drug Fosamax.
Osteoporosis drugs include Aclasta, Alendronate, Binosto, Bisphosphonates, Boniva, Cholecalciferol, Denosumab, Etidronate, Fosamax, Ibandronate, Pamidronate, Reclast, Risedronate, Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators, Strontium, Teriparatide, Tiludronate, Zoledronate, Zoledronic Acid, and Zometa [source and source and source and source]
Osteoporosis Drugs: Evidence of Harm
Osteoporosis drugs caused “substantially reduced bone strength” — Bisphosphonates therapy had no detectable mechanical benefit… Instead, its use was associated with substantially reduced bone strength.” See also: Osteoporosis drugs may make bones weaker; “Drugs used to treat weak bones in elderly patients suffering from osteoporosis may actually make them weaker, research suggests.” See also: Long-term effects of bisphosphonate therapy: perforations, microcracks and mechanical properties; “Bisphosphonates may oversuppress remodelling resulting in accumulation of microcracks… Bone from bisphosphonate-treated fracture patients exhibited… more numerous and larger microcracks than both fracture and non-fracture controls. Furthermore, bisphosphonate-treated bone demonstrated reduced tensile strength and Young’s Modulus.”
Osteoporosis drugs caused blood calcium levels to drop, digestion problems, internal bleeding, irregular heartbeat, bone fractures, and bone death. — “Common side effects of [bisphosphonates] include headache, abdominal discomfort, dyspepsia [digestive disorder, stomach pain], nausea and hypocalcemia [low levels of calcium in blood]… Severe side effects… have included esophageal ulcer, gastrointestinal bleeding, atrial fibrillation [irregular heartbeat] and, with long-term treatment, osteonecrosis [bone death] of the jaw and… femoral [thigh bone] fractures.” See also: Why You Should Avoid Osteoporosis Medications; “Bisphosphonate drugs prescribed for osteoporosis have been shown to weaken bone and cause microcracks that heighten your risk for atypical bone fractures. Nutrients that are important for healthy bone growth and strength include vitamin D, vitamins K1 and K2, calcium, magnesium, collagen, boron and strontium… Research suggests the load needed to trigger bone growth in the hip is 4.2 times your bodyweight. Blood flow restriction training is an alternative that not only appears to have a beneficial effect on bone health, but is also viable for the elderly and those who can’t lift heavy weights.” See also: Bisphosphonate-induced Severe Hypocalcemia – A Case Report; “A 78-year-old woman… presented to emergency department with altered mental status. It turned out that her symptom was due to severe hypocalcemia [low blood calcium level] which was caused by intravenous zoledronate [bisphosphonate] treatment. She also had renal dysfunction… This case supports the need for evaluation of renal dysfunction, vitamin D deficiency and parathyroid gland dysfunction before bisphosphonate treatment and accurate monitoring of plasma calcium and creatinine levels. In addition, vitamin D and calcium supply during treatment with bisphosphonate is mandatory.”
FDA-approved drug prescribed for osteoporosis proven to cause serious bone fracture — “A drug approved by the FDA to treat osteoporosis was proven to cause a serious type of fracture, yet years of court battles have resulted in no justice for those who suffered injuries. FDA negligence is part of the problem.” See also: Battle over Fosamax bursts into court; A New York judge has revealed internal Merck discussions about a possible link between its widely prescribed drug and dead jaw syndrome, finds Ray Moynihan See also: Merck must face renewed Fosamax warning claims: U.S. appeals court; “Several hundred plaintiffs… accused Merck & Co of failing to adequately warn about the risks of thigh bone fractures associated with its osteoporosis drug Fosamax… Plaintiffs claimed to suffer atypical femur fractures from long-term use, and said Merck knew about the risk for more than a decade before adding it to the Fosamax warning label in January 2011.” See also: How Osteoporosis Became a Billion-Dollar Scam: Big Pharma promised to protect your bones—then left you fractured, in pain, and hooked on their drugs for life.
Osteoporosis drugs caused bone death. — “Bisphosphonate-related osteonecrosis [bone death] of the jaw is thought to be caused by trauma to dentoalveolar structures that have a limited capacity for bone healing due to the effects of bisphosphonate therapy.” See also Osteonecrosis of the Jaw; “Reports of bisphosphonate-associated osteonecrosis of the jaw associated with the use of Zometa (zolendronic acid) and Aredia (pamidronate) began to surface in 2003.”
Osteoporosis drugs caused heart issues. — “Serious atrial fibrillation occurred more frequently in the zoledronic acid group (in 50 vs. 20 patients).” With atrial fibrillation, “the heart’s upper chambers (atria) beat irregularly, which can disrupt blood flow to the lower chambers of the heart.” [source] See also: Risk of atrial fibrillation among bisphosphonate users: a multicenter, population-based, Italian study; “Current users of bisphosphonate showed an almost twofold increased risk of atrial fibrillation… Current users of bisphosphonate are associated with a higher risk of atrial fibrillation as compared with those who had stopped bisphosphonate treatment for more than 1 year.”
People taking osteoporosis drugs reported conjunctivitis and other eye conditions which went away when stopping the drugs and recurred when re-starting them. — “Importantly, some case reports describe recurrence of the inflammatory eye reactions after affected patients were rechallenged with the same or another bisphosphonate, and that no reported cases resolved without discontinuation of the bisphosphonate.”
FDA warned that osteoporosis drugs caused “severe… incapacitating pain” — “Bisphosphonate drugs… may cause severe and even ‘incapacitating’ musculoskeletal pain, says the US FDA in an alert issued on 7 January, 2008”
Addressing Root Causes of Bone Weakness
The research is very clear: mineral density (BMD) has no correlative or causative relationship with fractures. Research shows that the following strategies, however, do promote bone health:
Detoxify the body’s tissues in order to excrete heavy metals, which are extremely harmful to health overall, and bone health in particular.
Engage in regular resistance exercise. Practice yoga for strength and flexibility, and safely challenge balance and coordination. Dr. Loren Fishman’s research has shown that those diagnosed with osteoporosis can practice yoga without risking bone health. Focus on safely challenging balance and coordination. (More here: Bone Health & Yoga)
Investigate thyroid health, employing additional strategies as needed.
To Strengthen Bones, Address Chronic Inflammation
One of the most important medical discoveries of recent decades has been that the immune system is involved in bone remodeling [the natural process of bones recycling and renewal]. Indeed, chronic inflammation has been recognized as the most significant factor influencing bone homeostasis… Dietary and lifestyle modifications should be considered as the basis of any pharmacological intervention for bone diseases which are characterized by excessive bone loss such as osteoporosis and RA.
International Journal of Molecular Sciences
The Strength or Weakness of Bones is Determined by Physical Activity
Wolff’s Law states that bones will adapt to the degree of mechanical loading, such that an increase in loading will cause the architecture of the internal, spongy bone to strengthen, followed by the strengthening of the cortical layer. Furthermore, a decrease in stress on the bone will cause these bone layers to weaken.
Healthy Thyroid Function is Essential
The parathyroid gland releases a parathyroid hormone that works to increase blood calcium levels. The thyroid gland secretes calcitonin which acts to decrease calcium ion concentrations. They work on three target sites: the bones… the digestive tract… and the kidneys… High or low levels of these hormones can adversely affect bone strength and density.
For an in-depth exploration of these root causes factors, plus specific, evidence-based therapies for improving bone health, go here.
#11 Over the Counter Drugs (OTCs)
Acetaminophen (Tylenol): Evidence of Harm
Acetaminophen (Tylenol) Causes Acute Liver Failure — “Nearly 500 die and 30,000 are hospitalized each year in the US as a result of… [Tylenol’s] toxic effects.”
Acetaminophen in Pregnancy Associated with ADHD in Children — Medical doctors assure pregnant women of the safety of acetaminophen, a drug that harms the baby’s brain development in utero. See also: Researcher Says FDA Needs to Reevaluate Acetaminophen After Study Finds ADHD Link; “The paper, which tracked 307 women from 2006 to 2011 who submitted blood samples during their pregnancy, looked into whether they had biomarkers showing they had taken acetaminophen. Children born to these mothers were tracked for eight to 10 years afterward.” See also: Associations of maternal blood biomarkers of prenatal APAP exposure with placental gene expression and child attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; “Despite evidence linking prenatal acetaminophen (APAP) exposure and adverse neurodevelopment in humans and animals, over half of pregnant women in most populations use APAP.”
Acetaminophen Has Mind-Altering (“Psychotropic”) Effects, Including Blunting of Positive & Negative Emotions — “In 2015, a groundbreaking study found that Tylenol (acetaminophen) not only blunts pain, but has potent psychotropic side effects highly relevant to human social connection and behavior, such as blunting both positive and negative emotional stimuli, also known as ‘affect flattening’ in psychiatric terminology.” See also: Painkiller or Soul-Killer? The Troubling Connection Between Tylenol and Decreased Empathy
Acetaminophen Increased Ulcers, GI Bleeding, Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypertension, and Heart Failure — “General practice records from 1998 to 2018 in the U.K show that, among some 180,000 people age 65 and older who received prescriptions for acetaminophen (also known as paracetamol in Britain), risks for peptic ulcers, bleeding from ulcers, and any type of lower gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding were increased from 20% to 36% compared with more than 400,000 people not prescribed the drug… Acetaminophen use was also associated with increased rates of more general health problems including heart failure, chronic kidney disease, and hypertension.” See also Incidence of Side Effects Associated With Acetaminophen in People Aged 65 Years or More: A Prospective Cohort Study Using Data From the Clinical Practice Research Datalink
NSAIDs Increase Risk of Ulcers, Heart Disease and Kidney Failure — Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs include Ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin), Naproxen (Aleve) and Aspirin (Excedrin, Bufferin). Learn more in Pain Relievers here.
Research Confirms the Devastating Neurological Outcomes in Children; Women Filed 87 Lawsuits Against Drug Sellers
Citing new studies linking the analgesic drug acetaminophen (a chemical also known as paracetamol or by brand names Tylenol and Panadol) to the development of neurological conditions such as autism, attention-deficit disorder and hyperactivity in their children, women in the United States have filed 87 lawsuits in seven states against several pharmacies that sell the drug… The women filing the lawsuits allege that the acetaminophen that they took while they were pregnant caused their children’s neurological problems. They say there are more than 20 peer-reviewed studies that have found an association between the development of brain disorders and the use of the over-the-counter analgesic drug, which was licensed in the mid-1950s and is the most widely used physician-recommended pain reliever world-wide. Plaintiff attorneys specifically cite a 2018 study by Hebrew University of Jerusalem published in the American Journal of Epidemiology on Apr. 24, 2018 that found a 30 percent increase in the relative risk of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children, whose pregnant mothers took high amounts of the drug, and a 20 percent increase in relative risk of autism spectrum disorder. – October 6, 2022
OTC Products with Serious & Deadly Effects in Children
Over the Counter Antihistamine Has Serious & Deadly Effects in Children — “Australia’s drug regulator has issued a safety warning over the medicine Phenergan and related products containing the antihistamine drug promethazine. The Therapeutic Goods Administration said the over-the-counter products should not be given to children under six due to concerns of serious side effects including hyperactivity, aggression and hallucination. Breathing can also become slow or shallow, which can be fatal.”
Common Laxatives (PEG 3350) Linked to Many Serious Issues in Children — “Physicians often treat constipated children with laxatives. Their preferred choice is PEG 3350, or MiraLAX, despite the drug not being approved for those under 17. Praised for its effectiveness, safety, and user-friendly format, MiraLAX powder dissolves in water or other drinks… PEG 3350 is also present in several other laxatives and bowel preps, including GaviLAX, GlycoLax, ClearLax, and GoLytely, to name a few… According to a search… of the FDA’s Adverse Events Reporting System, about 39,715 adverse reactions to PEG 3350 have been logged, including 2,607 cases involving children under 18. Experts caution that this may be the tip of the iceberg, suggesting widespread underreporting… A wave of parental concern has surfaced. Many of these parents connect through a Facebook group, Parents Against Miralax Restoralax Movicol (PEG 3350)… Thousands of testimonials tell similar stories: mood swings, rage, tics, insomnia, seizures, and more… [One] family began a natural treatment to restore [their child’s] gut bacteria. As his gut started to heal, his seizures stopped, his suicidal ideations vanished, and a more loving and compassionate child began to emerge. ‘We saw changes in Bradley that we hadn’t seen in years,’… Now a high school senior, Bradley has been seizure-free for six years and medication-free. ‘We are convinced MiraLAX eradicated all the bacteria from his gut, allowing candida and yeast to overpopulate.‘” See also: Drug for Adults Is Popular as Children’s Remedy See also: Scrutiny for Laxatives as a Childhood Remedy
The widely used [PEG 3350] bowel-cleansing preparation could be considered bacterial genocide, as it has a long-lasting effect on the composition and homeostasis of gut microbiota.
Since it was first introduced 13 years ago, a drug called Miralax — an odorless, tasteless laxative that can be easily diluted in orange juice or water — has become a staple in many American households… The FDA approved the drug for use only by adults, and for only seven days at a time. Instead, Miralax has become a long-term solution for childhood constipation… rather than a short-term fix so that parents can change their children’s diets to include more fruits and vegetables. “I’ve had kids on it daily for years,” said Dr. Scott W. Cohen, a pediatrician in Beverly Hills, Calif., adding that he will generally refer them to a specialist in prolonged cases. For children with chronic constipation who are not being helped by dietary changes, “We literally give it like water.”
The F.D.A. has raised new questions about the safety of an adult laxative routinely given to constipated children, sometimes daily for years. The agency has asked a team of scientists in Philadelphia to look more closely at the active ingredient in Miralax and similar generic products, called... PEG 3350... Doctors have long recommended these laxatives for their convenience and on the grounds that very little PEG 3350 is absorbed in the intestines. But the F.D.A. says there is little data on its absorption in children, especially the very young and chronically constipated. The agency never approved long-term daily use of the laxatives, even in adults.... Moreover, for years the F.D.A. has received occasional reports of tremors, tics and obsessive-compulsive behavior in children given laxatives containing PEG 3350... Buried in the agency’s brief to researchers, issued last year... the F.D.A. said that it had tested eight batches of Miralax and found tiny amounts of ethylene glycol (EG) and diethylene glycol, ingredients in antifreeze, in all of them. The agency said the toxins were impurities resulting from the manufacturing process. Those tests were conducted in 2008, but the results were not disclosed... An F.D.A. spokesman, said batches were tested because 'many of the reported adverse events were classic symptoms of ethylene glycol ingestion... No detectable amount of either chemical should be present in food or medication, said [a spokesperson for]... a nonprofit that sets quality standards for medicines and other products. Psychiatric illnesses like those reported in children taking the laxatives have also been observed in cases in which a child took substantial amounts of ethylene glycol. Some children taking Miralax chronically also have developed acidic blood, according to F.D.A. records, which can be a consequence of ingesting EG.
Dangerous Chemical (Benzene) in Acne Treatments & Other Products
“Popular Acne Treatments Used by Millions of Teens Contain High Levels of Chemical Linked to Leukemia” — “Many popular acne treatments containing benzoyl peroxide… including popular brands Proactiv, Clinique, Clearasil and Target Corp.’s Up & Up… can contain ‘unacceptably high’ levels of the carcinogen. Testing also revealed that benzene levels increase when the products are handled or stored at higher temperatures — such as left in a hot car or stored in a steamy bathroom… ‘A new report out of the U.K. showed that low-level benzene exposure (at levels below 1 part per million, which is less than what is seen in many benzoyl peroxide products) increased risk of all-cause mortality, cardiovascular disease and multiple cancers, including hematologic and lung.'” See also: Acne creams including Clinique, Proactiv and Clearasil contain chemical linked to cancer: study: “Acne creams such as Estee Lauder’s Clinique, Toro Pharmaceuticals’ Proactiv and Reckitt Benckiser-owned Clearasil contain a chemical that has been linked to cancer… The amount of benzene found in the products were up to 12 times the amount permitted in guidelines issued by the FDA — an ‘unacceptably high’ level of the carcinogen which has been linked to leukemia.” See also: Cancer-Causing Agent Benzene Found in Popular Acne Treatments: “Benzene is a sweet-smelling colorless or light-yellow liquid at room temperature. It is a known human carcinogen that can cause leukemia and other blood disorders. According to the American Cancer Society, it is one of the 20 most widely used chemicals in the United States, utilized by chemical and pharmaceutical companies as a solvent. Trace amounts are commonly found in cigarette smoke, gasoline, glues, adhesives, cleaning products, and paint strippers.” See also: FDA Says Acne Products Recalled Over Carcinogenic Substance; “The agency said it tested six products and found elevated levels of benzene, a chemical used in industrial processes… Voluntary recalls for acne products have been initiated after the agency tested them and found benzene, a carcinogenic substance.” See also: Potential Carcinogen Found in 6 Popular Acne Products, Prompting Recall: FDA
“Popular Cold Medicine Contains Cancer-Causing Benzene” — “Generic store-brand versions of Mucinex, a popular cold medicine containing guaifenesin that is used by millions of Americans during cold and flu season, have been found to contain benzene. A cancer-causing chemical linked to leukemia and other serious blood disorders, benzene is the same carcinogenic compound found in some conventional sunscreen and beauty products. The brand-name Mucinex was not found to contain benzene… Walgreens is now facing a proposed class action lawsuit from customers who claim they were not informed that the store’s generic Mucinex contains benzene, a cancer-causing chemical.”
Benzene in Some Sunscreens & After-Sun Care Products —”Valisure… found in a recent test that 78 different sunscreen and after-sun care products contained benzene, a potential carcinogen.” See also: Many Sunscreen Lotions Contain Cancer Causing Chemicals – New Study
Sunscreens: More Serious Problems
Sunscreens Contain a Toxin that Disrupts Hormones & Causes Disease. Some Ingredients also Harm the Brain & Development — “Ninety-six percent of the U.S. population has oxybenzone in their bodies — a known endocrine disruptor linked to reduced sperm count in men and endometriosis in women. The main source is sunscreens. Researchers also warn that some sunscreen ingredients are neurotoxic, posing a hazard to brain health and development. Aside from the problem of toxicity, excessive use of sunscreen also contributes to vitamin D deficiency, which in turn increases your risk for a wide array of chronic diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, osteoporosis and cancer.” See also: Why You Should Choose a Natural Sunscreen for Your Health & the Environment.
Leave-on Products (Sunscreens, Moisturizers and Deodorants) Contain Microplastics that can be Ingested, Inhaled and Absorbed — “Two new studies… report… that potential health and environmental risks from ‘leave-on’ cosmetic and personal care products are largely ignored by researchers and regulators.” See also: Scientists Find ‘Tiny Shards’ of Plastic in Lungs, Placentas and Other Human Organs: “Researchers found particularly concerning accumulation of microplastics in brain samples.” See also: Understanding Microplastics and Their Harmful Effects on Health; “The presence of microplastics in the human body triggers a cascade of immune responses… disrupt[ing] intracellular signaling and immune homeostasis, leading to tissue and organ damage. This ingestion often causes immune cells such as cytokines to release inflammatory molecules, which can exacerbate conditions like ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. Research has shown that exposure to microplastics increases the production of reactive oxygen species, contributing to inflammation and other immune-related diseases. The long-term health implications of microplastic exposure are alarming. Continuous exposure can lead to chronic conditions such as respiratory inflammation, interstitial pneumonia, and potentially chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.” See also: Does Your Bottled Water Contain Nanoplastics?; “Nanoparticles [microplastics]… can get into individual cells and cause dysfunction in major organs when they deposit endocrine-disrupting chemicals… One study… estimated we consume an average of one credit card’s worth of plastic each week. There’s evidence that plastic chemicals are harming the health of future generations through intergenerational endocrine disruption.” See also: Health Effects of Microplastic Exposures: Current Issues and Perspectives in South Korea: “Microplastics can physically block the digestive system, stimulate the mucous membrane, and injure it. Also, when the size of microplastics becomes smaller than 1 micrometer to form nanoplastics, which are ultrafine plastics, they can pass through the primary tissue barrier in the body and penetrate the capillary blood vessel through the blood stream, which can be dispersed throughout the body.”
“Many Chemical Sunscreens Have Been Linked to an Increased Risk of Skin Cancer” — “Among the most hazardous are those containing oxybenzone, synthetic fragrances and retinyl palmitate (vitamin A). Sunscreens have also been implicated in the destruction of corals and other sea life… Your safest bet is to use topical zinc oxide or titanium dioxide that does not contain nanosized particles.” See also: Sunscreen Use and Duration of Sun Exposure: a Double-Blind, Randomized Trial: “Sunscreen use is associated with increased risk of cutaneous melanoma [and] basal cell skin cancer.” See also: Titanium Toxicity: “[Unlike the white residue of natural sunscreens], the small particles remain transparent on the skin while also blocking ultraviolet radiation… that tiny size also means those particles are able to absorb directly into your skin, and enter your circulation… Titanium is a heavy metal that’s been used for industrial purposes for decades but is now finding its way into our homes via our food, sunscreen, cosmetics, textiles, personal care products, supplements, toothpaste and more… Heavy metals are dangerous enough, but when they become nanoparticles, their toxicity increases exponentially.” See also: Here’s A Thought… What If Everything We Were Told About Sunscreen Was a Lie?: “Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer, responsible for the vast majority of skin cancer deaths. It often develops on areas not typically exposed to the sun, like the soles of the feet or under fingernails, and is linked to… lifestyle more than UV exposure… Sunscreen [has] never been conclusively proven to prevent melanoma.” See also: Skincare Chemicals and Coral Reefs: “Common chemicals used in thousands of products to protect against harmful effects of ultraviolet light threaten corals and other marine life.” See also: Avoidance of sun exposure as a risk factor for major causes of death: a competing risk analysis of the Melanoma in Southern Sweden cohort: “Women with active sunlight exposure habits experience a lower mortality rate than women who avoid sun exposure.” See also: The Shocking Truth About Skin Cancer: What You’re Not Being Told About the Sun: “Most skin cancers aren’t deadly. Basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma are common but rarely life-threatening. Melanoma, the deadliest skin cancer, isn’t primarily caused by sun exposure. Outdoor workers get 3–10 times more UV exposure than indoor workers—yet have lower rates of melanoma… The dermatology industry rebranded itself as the front line against skin cancer, turning skin exams and biopsies into a billion-dollar industry. Routine full-body skin checks create a steady stream of profitable procedures. Skin cancer deaths haven’t meaningfully declined—despite all these aggressive interventions.” See also: Dermatology’s Disastrous War Against The Sun: The forgotten side of skin health and the necessity of sunlight: “Skin cancers are by far the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the United States, so to prevent them, the public is constantly told to avoid the sun. However, while the relatively benign skin cancers are caused by sun exposure, the ones responsible for most skin cancer deaths are due to a lack of sunlight… Sunlight is arguably the most important nutrient for the human body, as avoiding it doubles one’s rate of dying and significantly increases their risk of cancer.”
More Toxic OTC Products
“The #1 Children’s Vitamin Brand in the US… Contains Aspartame, GMOs, & Other Hazardous Chemicals” — “Kids vitamins are supposed to be healthy, right? Well then, what’s going on with Flintstones Vitamins, which proudly claims to be ‘Pediatricians’ #1 Choice’? Produced by the global pharmaceutical corporation Bayer, this wildly successful brand features a shocking list of unhealthy ingredients, including: Aspartame, Cupric Oxide, Coal tar artificial coloring agents (FD&C Blue #2, Red #40, Yellow #6), Zinc Oxide, Sorbitol, Ferrous Fumarate, DL-alpha tocopherol (synthetic vitamin E), Hydrogenated Oil (Soybean), GMO Corn starch.”
Non-Organic Supplements Often Contaminated with Toxins — “Supplements in general may be the #1 worst ‘contamination’ offender when it comes to feeding your body synthetic and potentially toxic ingredients that can (ironically) work against your health… Just some of the common ingredients to avoid… include artificial colors, artificial sweeteners, artificial preservatives, pesticides / herbicides, excess heavy metals, hydrogenated oils, and magnesium silicate / talc. That’s why it is truly mission-critical to choose a vitamin B complex supplement that is USDA Certified Organic… [which] means the entire formula (not just a few specific ingredients) has been independently verified as non-GMO and free of these synthetic and potentially toxic ingredients — and even the plant-based ingredients that are used in the formula must be grown organically, meaning free of pesticides, herbicides, and more.”
Other Concerns
“Fenben Labs on Amazon is 56% Fenbendazole, not 99% and the rest is baking soda” — “When you’re treating cancer (not parasites), you want to be sure you are getting exactly the dose that you need. 444mg of Amazon’s Fenben Labs is actually only 222mg and that’s a serious problem.”
“Eye ointments sold nationwide recalled due to infection risk” — “Multiple brands of lubricant eye ointments are being recalled due to a risk of infection… Sold nationwide by retailers including CVS Health and Walmart, the latest recall involves four products by brands Equate, CVS Health and AACE Pharmaceuticals… All have expiration dates starting April 2024 and running through September 2025.”
“Key Ingredient in Most Decongestants Doesn’t Work, Experts Say” — Sep 15, 2023: “Following an evaluation of clinical trial data, a panel of expert advisors for the FDA agrees oral phenylephrine-based drugs are no better at reducing stuffiness than a placebo.” See also: FDA Will Finally Ban Controversial Ingredient in Popular Decongestants — “In November 2024, the FDA proposed an order to remove oral phenylephrine from every single cold, cough, allergy, bronchodilator, and anti-asthmatic drug product available today, roughly four-fifths of all oral decongestants… Popular products impacted by the proposal would include Advil Sinus Congestion & Pain, Sudafed PE Nasal Decongestant, Vicks DayQuil and NyQuil, and Tylenol Cold & Flu Severe, just to name a mere few. The proposed order came a year after an independent advisory body for the FDA unanimously concluded that… it is no better than a placebo at clearing a stuffy nose. For nearly two decades now, some scientists have called for the removal of oral phenylephrine from the market.”
“What is cyanide doing in the vast majority of vitamin B12 supplements?” — “Unknown to most consumers, cyanide is found in a wide range of vitamins and foods as a synthetic additive known as cyanocobalamin… The form of b12 used in nearly all mass market vitamins [is] cyanocobalamin… There are plenty of… health professionals who do not agree with my view… That said, discussion and dialog on the topic is always healthy, and the perspective and research presented below may help counterbalance the topic with an appropriate dose of nuance, and perhaps some caution… Cyanocobalamin is… found in the vast majority of the vitamins on the market which contain b12, as it is relatively cheap (recovered from activated sewage sludge or mammalian tissue with the addition of potassium cyanide or produced through total chemical synthesis), and relatively stable (non-perishable). Despite its wide usage, it is not an ideal form of vitamin b12, as the cyanide must be removed from the cobalamin before it can perform its biological indispensable roles within the body. While there is plenty of research on the potential value of cyanide-bound vitamin b12, and certainly vitamin B deficiency can have devastating adverse health effects, it does have potential to do harm, and at the very least cannot be considered superior to non-cyanide containing forms.” See also: Crucial Benefits of Vitamin B-12 + Best Plant-Based Sources: Here, the author presents a different perspective: “… regarding the two forms of vitamin B12 in supplements, cyanocobalamin and methylcobalamin. First, when cyanocobalamin enters the body, it is converted to either methylcobalamin or adenosylcobalamin, the two active forms of B12 in people, and the body extracts what it doesn’t need. (Research also suggests your body may be able to better absorb cyanocobalamin versus methylcobalamin.) Second, while many cyanocobalamins in supplements are synthetic, there are now Certified Organic sources of natural-sourced cyanocobalamin that higher-quality supplements use. And the highest quality supplements ferment that Certified Organic and natural-sourced cyanocobalamin with probiotics, which can make it even more bioavailable to your body. Perhaps most importantly, while research supports health benefits of cyanocobalamin, “there is insufficient evidence to support the efficacy of other forms, like methylcobalim,” according to NutritionFacts.org… Fermented, natural-sourced cyanocobalamin may be your best choice.”
OTC Allergy Meds Only Mask Symptoms and Have Negative Side Effects in Contrast to Natural Remedies
Conventional medicine often turns to over-the-counter allergy medications and nasal sprays to relieve symptoms like itchy eyes and sinus pressure during seasonal changes. While these do offer temporary relief, they can come with a slew of negative side effects like drowsiness, brain fog, and headaches. Worse yet, their potency can wear off with continued use. They’re really just a band-aid for symptoms… Some natural options work in the same way [block the body’s response to histamines, chemicals in your body produced as part of an allergic reaction, in order to relieve allergy symptoms], while others actually work to calm down the mast cells that contain histamine, inhibiting them from releasing the chemical (and potentially other inflammatory chemicals) in the first place. They also tend to have several other health benefits – this is the beauty of natural remedies in general.
#12 Pain Relievers, NSAIDs, Opioids
Drugs used as pain relievers include NSAIDs and opioids.
NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) are available both over-the-counter (OTC) and by prescription:
OTC NSAIDs include Ibuprofen (Motrin, Advil) and Naproxen (Aleve). [source]
Prescription NSAIDs include Cataflam, Celebrex, Celecoxib, Ciclofenac, and Voltaren. [source]
Opioids are available illegally, and prescribed as pain killers:
Illegal opioids include heroin. [source]
Prescription opioids include Carfentanil, Codeine, Dihydrocodeinone, Fentanyl, Hydrocodone, Hydromorphone, Meperidine, Methadone, Morphine, Oxycodone, Oxymorphone, and Tramadol. [source and source and source]
Pain Meds: Evidence of Harm
Consistent Use of NSAIDs Caused Heart Attacks — “Nearly 70 million prescriptions for nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are written each year in the U.S. and 30 billion doses are consumed, often for headaches, back pain and menstrual pain. Research found a link between consistent use of NSAIDs with an increased risk of heart attack in the first seven days, with or without a previous history of heart disease. It is important to address the cause of the pain while using strategies that don’t have significant side effects, such as cayenne cream, acupuncture, EFT, and chiropractic management.”
Common Prescriptions Associated with Seizures in Children — “Child seizure cases from medication exposure doubled from 1,418 to 2,749 between 2009 and 2023, with first-generation antihistamines, antidepressants, painkillers and synthetic cannabinoids being primary culprits.”
Doctors are Not Trained in Pain Management or Addiction, but they Prescribe Dangerous, Highly Addictive Drugs — Harvard Medical School reports that doctors have even written opioid prescriptions after an overdose.
“Drug overdoses are the leading cause of death among Americans. Opioids are responsible for nearly two-thirds of these deaths… From 1996 to 2013, overdoses quadrupled.” — “A number of studies have highlighted the deadly risks you take when combining opioids with benzos. During the first 90 days of concurrent use, your risk of a deadly overdose rises fivefold, compared to taking an opioid alone… The ratio of patients using opioids and benzos concurrently rose from 9% in 2001 to 17% in 2013; concurrent use for at least one day doubled the odds of an opioid overdose.”
Even at “Safe Doses,” Opioids Cause Confusion, Dependence, Depression, Increased Pain Sensitivity, Diminished Energy & Low Sex Drive — From a Pharmacist in Medical News Today: “Even at safe doses, they [opioids] can cause side effects that may include: confusion… physical dependence, constipation, depression, increased sensitivity to pain, dizziness, sleepiness… nause and vomiting, low testosterone levels… lower strength, energy and sex drive.”
Weaning Off Opioids Not Significantly Different from Trying to Come Off Heroin — Dr. Deeni Bassam, board-certified anesthesiologist, pain specialist and medical director of The Spine Care Center, notes “There’s very little difference between oxycodone, morphine and heroin. It’s just that one comes in a prescription bottle and another one comes in a plastic bag.” See also: What is the Timeline for Opioid Withdrawal?
Opioids Prescribed by Medical Doctors Led to Severe Addiction & An Epidemic That Killed 600,000 Americans. OxyContin Corporate Owners Made More than $10 Billion” — “The legal system has effectively allowed one of the country’s richest families to buy its way out of accountability for what a White House commission called “America’s national nightmare” of mass opioid addiction. On Wednesday, the court approved a deal for the dissolution of the opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma, which kicked off the opioid epidemic two decades ago with its illegal drive to sell a high-strength painkiller, OxyContin. Purdue’s owners, members of two branches of the now-notorious Sackler family, are estimated to have made more than $10bn from the drug – even as the opioid crisis claimed more than 600,000 lives, with the toll climbing higher by the year.”
“Documentary Unveils America’s Pharma-Driven Opioid Crisis and the Heartbreak It’s Causing Families” — “A significant number of opioid addictions begin with a trip to the doctor’s office or a hospital as a result of an injury or medical problem for which addictive painkillers are carelessly prescribed. It seems no medical problem is too minor for powerful prescription painkillers to be prescribed.” 2-hour documentary on YouTube here.
Harvard Medical School Wrote This About a Common NSAID: “Vioxx caused as many as 140,000 heart attacks in the U.S. during the five years it was on the market.” — “NSAIDs may also elevate blood pressure and cause heart failure. The risk of heart attack and stroke achieved special notoriety with Vioxx, a type of NSAID… It caused as many as 140,000 heart attacks in the U.S. during the five years it was on the market.” See also: The Deadly Truth: How Big Pharma’s Profit-Driven Agenda Has Cost Millions of Lives: “Merck’s painkiller Vioxx was hailed as a breakthrough drug when it hit the market in 1999. However, it was soon linked to increased risks of heart attack and stroke. Merck was accused of hiding the risks associated with Vioxx, leading to the deaths of tens of thousands of patients. In 2004, Vioxx was pulled from the market, and Merck faced a wave of lawsuits. In 2007, the company agreed to a $4.85 billion settlement to resolve thousands of cases filed by patients and their families. Merck’s prioritization of profits over safety cost countless lives.”
Horrific Combo of Opioids and Benzos: Deadly and Increasing
A number of studies have highlighted the deadly risks you take when combining opioids with benzos. During the first 90 days of concurrent use, your risk of a deadly overdose rises fivefold, compared to taking an opioid alone... The ratio of patients using opioids and benzos concurrently rose from 9% in 2001 to 17% in 2013; concurrent use for at least one day doubled the odds of an opioid overdose compared to taking opioids alone. - Dr. Joseph Mercola
Medical Professionals Responsible for Drug Abuse
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has charged 60 doctors, nurses, and pharmacists with having illegally handed out millions of prescriptions for opioids in a pattern of malpractice that fed the flames of the ongoing opioid addiction crisis. – April 22, 2019
The Vital Importance of Learning How to Wean Off Opioids
Guidelines for tapering off opioids recommend gradually reducing 5% to 10% of the morphine-equivalent dose every two to four weeks and switching from immediate-release opioids to extended-release on a fixed schedule... To help patients manage their pain, the program uses a variety of methods, including nonopioid medications, exercise, acupuncture and mindfulness training. Opioids killed 33,000 Americans in 2015 and nearly 42,250 in 2016. The death toll is still trending upward, as overdose cases admitted into emergency rooms increased by more than 30% across the U.S. between July 2016 and September 2017. Studies show addiction affects more than 1 in 4 of those using opioids for chronic noncancer pain. - Dr. Joseph Mercola
Alternatives & Considerations
See GreenMedInfo for quick access to research on chronic pain. There were 194 abstracts at the time of this writing, showing success in alleviating chronic pain with acupuncture, Tai Chi and curcuminoids, for example. See also: More than 150 Health & Wellness Techniques to learn more about the many options.
Melatonin Lowered Cortisol Levels, Reduced Pain, Improved Sleep
Melatonin may also be beneficial if you are dealing with chronic pain. A 2019 study published in the Biological Research for Nursing has found that melatonin may be beneficial for those with fibromyalgia, a condition characterized by widespread chronic pain. Researchers found that melatonin may help to lower cortisol levels, improve mood, reduce pain, and increase the quality of life in fibromyalgia. A 2018 review published in Advances in Experimental Medicine and Biology has found that melatonin may help to improve chronic pain and pain related to sleep disorders. Researchers found that melatonin offers neuroprotective, sleep-supportive, and analgesic benefits. They found that due to these effects, melatonin may help to reduce chronic pain. – Dr. David Jockers
Acupuncture Improved Chronic Shoulder Pain Diagnosed as Osteoarthritis or Rotator Cuff Tendonitis
Research published in Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine in 2009 reported improvements in chronic shoulder pain with acupuncture. [source]
Meditation Reduced Pain Even More than Morphine
Research published in the Journal of Neuroscience in 2011 reported that brain scans demonstrated that mindfulness meditation can dramatically reduce sensitivity to pain — even more so than morphine. [source]
Yoga Proven to Improve Pain Levels in Many Research Studies
Yoga is safe and provides statistically valid improvements in pain and functional outcomes in a range of conditions including low back pain, arthritis, kyphosis, and fibromyalgia. [source]
Yoga caused significant improvements in pain levels, mood and functional capacity for those with chronic pain and depression. [source]
Yoga reduced pain and improved well-being in people with systemic lupus. [source]
Postural awareness reduced chronic pain. [source]
Randomized, single-blind, controlled trial: Carpal tunnel syndrome pain reduced. [source]
Cold Water Therapy Improved Inflammation and Decreased Soreness
Cold water therapy is short exposure to extremely cold water (40 to 59 Fahrenheit, 4 to 15 Celsius) for a few minutes, up to 15 minutes. It may be a cold shower or immersion into a body of water or tub of ice cold water. [source] May be useful when experiencing autoimmune disease [source], chronic inflammation [source], or muscle soreness [source].
#13 Psychiatric Drugs: Antidepressants, SSRIs, Anti-Anxiety, Benzos, Other Psychotropics
Psychotropic drugs are those that “affect behavior, mood, thoughts or perception.” They’re prescribed for anxiety, depression, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and sleep issues. [source]
Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) and Selective Serotonin & Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs) include Brisdelle, Celexa, Cymbalta, Escitalopram, Fluoxetine, Lexapro, Luvox, Paxil, Prozac, Sarafem, Strattera, and Zoloft. [source and source and source and source and source and source]
Other antidepressants include Amoxapine, Asendin, Bupropion, Effexor, Ludiomil, Maprotiline Mirtazapine, Remeron, Surmontil, Trimipramine, Wellbutrin, and Zyban. [source and source and source and source and source and source]
Benzodiazepines (Benzos) are prescribed as anti-anxiety drugs. They include Alprazolam Intensol, Ativan, Byfavo, Diazepam, Doral, Halcion, Klonopin, Lorazepam, Loreev, Nayzilam, Restoril, Seizalam, Tranxene, Valium, and Xanax. [source]
Another anti-anxiety drug is Ambien (generic name Zolpidem). This drug is a sedative, also called a hypnotic. [source and source and source]
Antipsychotics and schizophrenia drugs include Abilify, Adasuve, Aristada, Caplyta, Chlorpromazine, Chlorprothixene, Clozapine, Clozaril, Compro, Erzofi, Fanapt, Fluphenazine, Geodon, Haldol, Invega, Latuda, Nuplazid, Opipza, Perphenazine, Perseris, Pimozide, Quetiapine, Rexulti, Risperdal, Risvan, Rykindo, Saphris, Secuado, Seroquel, Thioridazine, Thiothixene, Trifluoperazine, Uzedy, Versacloz, Vraylar, and Zyprexa. [source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source]
Essential Points
“Anti-depressants” cause suicidal thinking, violence and homicide. “Anti-anxiety” drugs cause insomnia and anxiety. “Anti-psychotic” drugs cause agitation, psychosis and violence.
Psychotropic drugs cause suicidal thinking in children, adolescents, and adults. They increase the risk of suicide, violence and homicide. [source and source and source and source and source]
“Common side effects of [anti-depressants] include emotional numbness, severe agitation, bipolar disorder, cognitive decline, sexual dysfunction, and birth defects. Psychiatry’s denial of SSRI-related issues often leads to misinterpretation of side effects as signs of pre-existing mental illness, resulting in more medication and catastrophic consequences. SSRIs, like stimulant drugs (e.g., cocaine), are highly addictive.” [source and source and source]
“Anti-anxiety” drugs cause cognitive impairment, insomnia, respiratory depression, anxiety, muscles spasms, dependence, and other harms. [source]
“Anti-psychotic” drugs cause agitation, irritability, mania, psychosis and violence. [source and source and source]
Antidepressants are thought to be the hardest drug on the planet to get off of. [source and source]
Antidepressants: Evidence of Harm
FDA Wrote, “Antidepressants increase the risk of suicidal thinking and behavior (suicidality) in children and adolescents with major depressive disorder and other psychiatric disorders.” — “Several antidepressants, including Prozac, Paxil, and Zoloft, have come under scrutiny for their link to an increased risk of suicidal thoughts and behavior in children and adolescents. These companies have been accused of hiding negative study results, downplaying the risks, and aggressively marketing their drugs for use in young patients… Multiple lawsuits have been filed against these pharmaceutical giants, and settlements have been reached, costing the companies millions of dollars.” [source]
“Common Side Effects of [Antidepressants] include Emotional Numbness, Severe Agitation, Biopolar Disorder, Cognitive Decline, Sexual Dysfunction, and Birth Defects” — “SSRI antidepressants are some of the most harmful and overused medications on the market. Common side effects of SSRIs (and SNRIs) include emotional numbness, severe agitation, bipolar disorder, cognitive decline, sexual dysfunction, and birth defects. Psychiatry’s denial of SSRI-related issues often leads to misinterpretation of side effects as signs of pre-existing mental illness, resulting in more medication and catastrophic consequences. SSRIs, like stimulant drugs (e.g., cocaine), are highly addictive, leading to severe illness during withdrawal, which affects approximately half of users. Withdrawal from SSRIs is often extremely difficult, with very few resources available for those trying to stop.”
Common Prescriptions Associated with Seizures in Children — "Child seizure cases from medication exposure doubled from 1,418 to 2,749 between 2009 and 2023, with first-generation antihistamines, antidepressants, painkillers and synthetic cannabinoids being primary culprits."
“SSRI Antidepressants are One of the Most Harmful Medications on the Market”— “This article will review some of the more common side effects of SSRIs (and SNRIs), such as becoming numb to life, becoming severely agitated and imbalanced (sometimes to the point one becomes violently psychotic), losing your mind, losing the ability to have sex, and the development of birth defects. Unfortunately, due to widespread denial in psychiatry about the issues with their drugs the common SSRI side effects are often misinterpreted as a sign the individual had a pre-existing mental illness and needs more of the drug—which all too often then leads to catastrophic events for the over-medicated patient. Like many other stimulant drugs (e.g., cocaine) SSRIs are highly addictive. Because of this, patients will get severely ill when they attempt to stop them (withdrawals affect roughly half of SSRI users) and it is often extremely difficult to withdraw from them. In this article, I will cover the approaches I know for that since very few resources exist for people in that situation.” See also: The Decades of Evidence SSRI Antidepressants Cause Mass Shootings: “SSRI antidepressants have a variety of horrendous side effects. These include sometimes causing the individual to become agitated, feeling they can’t be in their skin, turning psychotic, and occasionally becoming violently psychotic. During these psychoses, individuals can have out of body experiences where they commit lethal violence either to themselves or others. As lawsuits later showed, this violent behavior (and the frequent suicides that followed it) were observed throughout the SSRI clinical trials, but were covered up by the SSRI manufacturers and then the drug regulators (e.g., the FDA). Once the SSRIs entered the market, there has been a wave of SSRI suicides and unspeakable acts of violence—which continue to this day. Sadly, the idea that SSRIs could cause any of this has always been viewed as a ‘conspiracy theory’ or ‘mistaking correlation with causation’ because very few are aware of the extensive evidence linking SSRIs to violent and psychotic behavior—despite it now being on the warning label of those drugs.”
“Antidepressants Can Rewire Your Mind to the Point of Committing Violent Crimes” — “Mental health in America is declining, with only 31% of adults rating their mental health as ‘excellent’ in 2022, down from 43% two decades prior. Antidepressant use is also widespread. Research links antidepressants to increased risk of violent behavior, particularly in young adults. Drug manufacturers created the ‘Zoloft defense’ strategy to protect themselves against legal repercussions from these cases. Studies show antidepressants can cause emotional blunting and detachment. The FDA also requires black box warnings about side effects such as suicidal thoughts and aggressive behavior. Specific SSRIs like Paxil and Luvox significantly increase your risk of violent behavior. Prozac is the most dangerous, raising aggressive behavior rates by up to 10.9 times. Exercise has been shown to be 1.5 times more effective than antidepressants for mental health. Other recommended strategies include proper nutrition, vitamin D and the Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT).” See also: Matt Walsh on SSRIs: 18-min video on role of SSRIs in violent events.
Taking Antidepressants While Pregnant Can Affect Baby’s Brain Development and Lead to Mental Health Disorders Later in Life — “The use of antidepressants during pregnancy could affect brain development of the fetus and potentially lead to mental health disorders later in life, according to a recent study. The peer-reviewed study, published in Nature Communications, looked into the effects of fluoxetine, an antidepressant, on a fetus when taken by pregnant women. Fluoxetine is commonly used in drugs like Sarafem and Prozac to treat perinatal depression, a mood disorder that occurs during pregnancy and following childbirth.”
Breast Milk from Mothers Taking SSRIs or Steroids is Less Nutritious — “More than 50 percent of women take prescribed medications following childbirth. The study analyzed 384 milk samples collected from breastfeeding mothers in the U.S. and Canada between October 2014 and January 2024. The study compared milk samples from mothers treated with any of four categories of medications… The average protein levels in breast milk from mothers treated with SSRIs and systemic steroids were between 15 and 21% lower compared with those of healthy mothers in the control group. Fat and energy content were also lower in [milk]from mothers treated with anti-inflammatory medications.”
Antidepressants Cause Superbugs & Antibiotic Resistance — “Antibiotic resistance is a global threat to public health and associated with the overuse of antibiotics… Here we demonstrate that antidepressants, one of the most frequently prescribed drugs, can induce antibiotic resistance and persistence… Considering the high consumption of antidepressants, our findings highlight the need to re-evaluate the antibiotic-like side effects of antidepressants.”
Antidepressants Can Cause RLS — [With Restless Leg Syndrome (RLS), severity of symptoms can range from mild discomfort to severe disruption that affects overall wellness by disrupting sleep, daily activities, and mental health.] “Why do certain drugs, like antidepressants, trigger RLS? What can people reliant on such medicines do, if they want to relieve RLS? Which dietary and lifestyle habits are likely to improve RLS? [Here, we] explore the triggers and possible remedies for RLS — from supplementing nutrients and acupuncture to switching medications and [more].”
Doctors Have No Medical Protocol for Taking Clients Off Antidepressants — "I could taper someone off of an opiate in days, but sometimes, with these meds, you need years to come down sometimes by a milligram." See also: 1-min video by Peter Gotzsche MD (“It’s easier to get off heroin than psych drugs.”) and 4-min video by psychiatrist Stuart Shipko MD on antidepressant withdrawal and drug toxicity and 5-min video of Dr. Andrew Weil, MD who speaks to the over-prescription of — and rebound affect of — pharmaceuticals, including antidepressants, anti-anxiety meds and anti-psychotics while noting what works for the long-term for anxiety and depression (including breathing techniques, exercise, CBD, etc). He also notes the fact that Xanax addiction is harder to kick than opioids.
Despite the Overwhelming Evidence of Extreme Harm, Pharma Propaganda Abounds, Even Regarding the Health and Safety of Children — The Washington Post writes, “[The federal government] has [been] instructed… to scrutinize the ‘threat’* to children posed by antidepressants, stimulants and other common psychiatric drugs, targeting medication taken by millions in [this] challenge to long-standing medical practices… The order said the commission should prepare a ‘Make Our Children Healthy Again’ assessment within 100 days that examines ‘the prevalence of and threat posed by the prescription of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, antipsychotics, mood stabilizers, stimulants, and weight-loss drugs.’ The directive comes as children and teens endure a mental health crisis exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. Kennedy also has made childhood nutrition and healthful food a signature issue. He has been critical of the boom in weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Zepbound and Mounjaro.” [*Note the article puts the word “threat” in quotes, thereby implying that this is an inaccurate description by the goverment order. As made clear by the evidence in this curation, these drugs do indeed destroy the physical and mental health of people of all ages.
“Antidepressants Increase the Risk of Suicide, Violence and Homicide at All Ages”
Antidepressants increase the risk of suicide, violence and homicide [killing of another human] at all ages. The FDA admitted in 2007 that SSRIs can cause madness at all ages and that the drugs are very dangerous; otherwise daily monitoring wouldn’t be needed: ‘Families and caregivers of patients should be advised to look for the emergence of such symptoms on a day-to-day basis, since changes may be abrupt’ … Such daily monitoring is, however, a fake fix. People cannot be monitored every minute and many have committed SSRI-induced suicide or homicide within a few hours after everyone thought they were perfectly okay. – Dr. Peter Gotzsche, BMJ Aug 2, 2017
Antidepressant-Induced Homicide and the Failure of Establishment Medicine
The issue of antidepressant-induced homicide brings into focus the broader problems with prescription drugs, psychiatrist Dr. David Healy said. Those problems include the failure of medical professionals to recognize serious side effects of drugs, and the justice system’s tendency to protect pharmaceutical companies — not people. Healy, one of the United Kingdom’s foremost experts on serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) has studied antidepressants for 40 years as a researcher, clinician and consultant for Big Pharma. – Brenda Baletti PhD
"I could taper someone off of an opiate in days, but sometimes, with these meds, you need years to come down, sometimes by a milligram. This is, like, an international emergency."
[Antidepressant] drugs were originally intended and approved for short-term use, to get someone through a six- to nine-month crisis… ‘Psychiatry is now training doctors to put people on psychiatric drugs and never take them off,’ claims Peter Breggin, a Harvard-trained psychiatrist who has become a vocal critic of psychiatry and a prolific author, focused today on weaning patients from drugs… Thousands, if not millions, of people who are on antidepressants want to get off them — for reasons that range from unwanted side effects (including sexual dysfunction, emotional numbing and weight gain) to a nagging desire to know who they are without them. Still others, told they had a serotonin deficiency, feel they were needlessly diagnosed and prescribed from the get-go, and now want to put that belief to the test. Whatever the motivation, they are finding that withdrawing is no easy feat — especially considering this startling fact: There is absolutely no psychiatric protocol to guide them… Brogan, an MIT-educated physician whose entire psychiatry practice is focused on helping patients get off their psychotropic medications, and who has not written a prescription since 2010, says, “These drugs are more habit-forming than any chemicals on the planet — more than alcohol, cocaine, crack, Oxycontin. I could taper someone off of an opiate in days, but sometimes, with these meds, you need years to come down sometimes by a milligram.” – In Recovery — From Antidepressants
“Many people get withdrawal symptoms when they try to stop antidepressants. So how can you safely stop?”
“Around one in seven Australians take antidepressants. The decision to start is often made in a time of crisis, with the thought they might help for a period and then be stopped. Most people don’t start antidepressants thinking they will take them for life. Clinical guidelines recommend only six to 12 months antidepressant therapy for a single episode of moderate to severe depression. However, about half of people taking antidepressants have been using them for longer than 12 months. People can experience unpleasant withdrawal symptoms when they attempt to stop antidepressants, which leads to them restarting or continuing antidepressants.” – Katharine Wallis
People Who’ve Experienced Tremendous Harm Beginning to Push Back Against Pharma Shills
Antidepressants are being routinely handed out to patients for all manner of conditions despite well documented harms. A recent study, published in Lancet Psychiatry, claims withdrawal symptoms from antidepressants aren’t nearly as significant as previously thought and are therefore safe because they’re ‘non-addictive’. Publication of the study triggered a Guardian article, written by Prof Carmine Pariante (well known for his close links with pharma)… After the Guardian ignored a letter from people negatively affected by antidepressants requesting it provide an alternate view of the real-world effects, the authors published an open letter to the Royal College of Psychiatrists expressing their deep concerns over the article and the Royal College’s apparent lack of regard for patient safety. – Alliance for Natural Health
Benzos, Antipsychotics, Psychotropic Drugs Generally: Evidence of Harm
1 min – Dr. Annette Bosworth, “Benzodiazepines, or what I call booze in a pill. But unlike alcohol, these pills have a much longer half-life.”
Benzos Cause Cognitive Impairment, Poor Coordination, Insomnia, Anxiety, Respiratory Depression & Addiction — “Selling addictive drugs is a highly reliable business model… The current preferred product, benzodiazepines (benzos), have a significant number of issues (particularly in the elderly), such as causing cognitive impairment, lightheadedness, poor coordination and fatigue (which collectively increase the risk of car accidents or falls), harming fetuses, and worsening the symptoms they treat (e.g., insomnia, anxiety, muscle spasms). Worst of all, they can cause respiratory depression and thus lethal overdoses (especially when combined with opioids). One of the most insidious issues with benzodiazepines is that they quickly create a physiologic dependence, and as a result, benzodiazepine addiction has been a widespread problem for decades.”
Benzos Combined with Opioids: "Combined, They're Like Poison" and Increase Chance of Death by 5 Times — “A number of studies have highlighted the deadly risks you take when combining opioids with benzos. During the first 90 days of concurrent use, your risk of a deadly overdose rises fivefold, compared to taking an opioid alone… The ratio of patients using opioids and benzos concurrently rose from 9% in 2001 to 17% in 2013; concurrent use for at least one day doubled the odds of an opioid overdose.”
Zolpidem / Ambien Dependence; Sudden Withdrawal Caused Seizure — "Several case reports of zolpidem abuse and dependence have been published along with a small number of cases demonstrating seizures after sudden zolpidem withdrawal. We describe a case of a 29-year-old Caucasian woman who developed a generalized seizure following sudden zolpidem withdrawal subsequent to drug dependence to 160mg of zolpidem. The clinical effects of zolpidem seem to be comparable to those of benzodiazepines and abuse, dependence and withdrawal seizures belong to the spectrum of its adverse drug reactions."
Schizophrenia Drug Linked to Increased Death from Pneumonia & Gut Disorders — “Recent research has linked clozapine, a powerful medication for schizophrenia, to an increased risk of mortality associated with pneumonia and severe gastrointestinal complications.”
“Antipsychotics in Nursing Homes Worsen Behavior and Health Risks” — “A significant number of long-term care (LTC) residents are prescribed antipsychotics, often off-label for dementia-related symptoms, despite associated risks like cardiovascular events and increased mortality. Antipsychotic use in LTC residents is linked to a 27% increase in worsening behavioral symptoms, highlighting the importance of prioritizing nonpharmacological treatments. Research shows that conventional antipsychotics carry significantly higher risks than atypical ones, with a 25% increased risk of bacterial infections, 23% higher risk of heart attacks and 29% greater chance of hip fractures. A study of nursing homes found that facilities served by certain psychiatric consultant groups had antipsychotic prescribing rates as high as 26.4%, while others maintained rates as low as 12.2%, indicating that consultant practices significantly influence medication use. Optimizing nutrition, eliminating seed oils and toxins and supporting cellular health through targeted interventions offer safer alternatives for targeting the underlying factors driving many symptoms in nursing home residents.” See also: Antipsychotics Worsen Behavior in Nursing Home Residents, Especially Those With Dementia: Study; “Up to 26 percent of nursing home residents in North America are prescribed antipsychotics, but recent research found that such drugs often add fuel to the fire.”
Severe Side Effects from Antipsychotic Drug are Downplayed — "Johnson & Johnson Hit with $8 Billion Jury Verdict in Risperdal Suit." See also: The Deadly Truth: How Big Pharma’s Profit-Driven Agenda Has Cost Millions of Lives: "Johnson & Johnson’s antipsychotic drug Risperdal has been linked to severe side effects, including gynecomastia, a condition causing breast growth in males. The company was accused of promoting the drug for unapproved uses, downplaying the risks, and withholding information about its side effects... The company’s willingness to deceive patients and medical professionals about the risks of its drugs showcases the lengths Big Pharma will go to maximize profits."
Psychotropic Drugs are the “Conventional Solution” for Kids Mental Health Issues
Rates of mental illness in children are rising rapidly, with psychotropic drugs being the conventional solution. The documentary ‘Kids on Pills’ examines treatment options and the long-term impacts of medicating children… Children in the U.S. often receive cocktails of powerful psychotropic drugs that have numerous side effects and health risks, with minimal evidence of benefit in many cases. The long-term effects of polypharmacy in children remain unclear. Some experts warn these drugs alter brain development when prescribed at young ages, causing lasting changes. Alternative therapies like occupational therapy and family-based interventions are encouraged. As parents, you must advocate for your children and consider nondrug approaches to address behavioral issues.” – Dr. Joseph Mercola
Anxiety Meds Don’t Actually Treat Anxiety; They Mask Symptoms and Inflict Harm
Those anxiety meds that are marketed as “safe” are quietly killing up to 12,000 people a year. They don't actually treat anxiety—they just mask the symptoms while inflicting harmful side effects on the people that take them. Break the cycle. Here’s how you can address the root cause of your anxiety without reaching for dangerous pills. - The Vigilant Fox
Psychiatric Drug-Induced Homicides, Mass Shootings
Twenty-seven drug regulatory agency warnings cite psychiatric drug side effects of mania, psychosis, violence and homicidal ideation; 1,531 cases of psychiatric drug induced homicide/homicidal ideation have been reported to the US FDA; 65 high profile cases of mass shootings/murder have been committed by individuals under the influence of these drugs, yet there has never been a federal investigation into the link between seemingly senseless acts of violence and the use of mind-altering psychotropic drugs. – Citizens Commission on Human Rights, 2017
Psychotropic Drugs Lack Benefit and Are Immensely Harmful
Dr. Gøtzsche is the head of a Cochrane center of research, an organization recognized for their lasting commitment to solid, ‘gold-standard’ science and truth in research… He says, “Given their lack of benefit, I estimate we could stop almost all psychotropic drugs without causing harm — by dropping all antidepressants, ADHD drugs, and dementia drugs (as the small effects are probably the result of unblinding bias) and using only a fraction of the antipsychotics and benzodiazepines we currently use. This would lead to healthier and more long lived populations. Because psychotropic drugs are immensely harmful when used long term, they should almost exclusively be used in acute situations and always with a firm plan for tapering off, which can be difficult for many patients. We need new guidelines to reflect this. We also need widespread withdrawal clinics because many patients have become dependent on psychiatric drugs, including antidepressants, and need help so that they can stop taking them slowly and safely. – Dr. Axe.com
Horrific Combo of Opioids and Benzos: Deadly and Increasing
A number of studies have highlighted the deadly risks you take when combining opioids with benzos. During the first 90 days of concurrent use, your risk of a deadly overdose rises fivefold, compared to taking an opioid alone... The ratio of patients using opioids and benzos concurrently rose from 9% in 2001 to 17% in 2013; concurrent use for at least one day doubled the odds of an opioid overdose compared to taking opioids alone. - Dr. Joseph Mercola
Candidate Urges Investigations into SSRIs and Mass Shootings
Why is it that Switzerland, which has comparable levels of guns, has not had a mass shooting in 21 years, and we have one every 21 hours? Why is that? – Vigilant News Network
Alternatives & Considerations
Identify toxic exposures, and avoid them as much as possible.
Ultra-processed foods: increased risk of depression and anxiety — Mikaela Conley, U.S. Right to Know link
“Red dye #40 can make you anxious for no reason… I put my patients on an elimination diet for a month to eliminate gluten, dairy, corn, soy, artificial dyes and sweeteners.”– Dr. Daniel Amen MD, Natural Ways to Heal Anxiety 2-min video
“Tartrazine (Yellow Dye #5) causes various health issues, including tumors, asthma, developmental delays, neurological damage, ADD/ADHD, hormone disruption, gene damage, anxiety, depression, and intestinal injuries…. There is a connection between food additives and increased use of medications like Adderall, Prozac, and asthma inhalers.” [source and source and source]
Dietary emulsifiers consumption alters anxiety-like and social-related behaviors in mice in a sex-dependent manner; “We investigated whether emulsifier consumption [found in processed and packaged foods] would detrimentally influence behavior… We confirmed that emulsifiers altered anxiety-like behaviors in males and reduced social behavior in females. It also changed expression of neuropeptides implicated in… social and anxiety-related behaviors.” — Mary K. Holder et al, Scientific Reports link
Learn more: Common Toxins & Evidence of Harm
Following are considerations for people experiencing anxiety.
How sunlight and vitamin D can help with mental illness; “Vitamin D receptors exist throughout your brain, affecting mental health by regulating neurotransmitters and reducing inflammation. Deficiency is linked to depression, anxiety and psychosis.” — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link
Three Potent Contributors to Depression and Anxiety You Should Know About; “Mindfulness training may be helpful to combat the overstimulation and influence of social media. Other factors that need to be addressed if you are depressed include your diet and sun exposure. Research suggests increasing consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables may improve your mental wellbeing in as little as two weeks.” — Dr. Joseph Mercola link
The Hidden Pharma Scandal Quietly Killing 12,000 People a Year; “A body unable to regulate blood sugar properly often leads to feelings of nervousness, agitation, and even panic attacks… Wi-Fi and EMF exposure, artificial lights, and a lack of natural sunlight have all been linked to increased stress levels.
Studies suggest a significant improvement in anxiety symptoms when people spend more time in nature and less in artificial environments.” — The Vigilant Fox link
6 Foods That Trigger Anxiety and What To Eat Instead — Dr. David Jockers link
How Lactobacillus Protects Your Health; “Several studies have found that different strains of the Lactobacillacea family are diminished in people with anxiety and depression, and others have confirmed that different species of Lactobacillus can help prevent and/or treat these conditions. Researchers… discovered that Lactobacillus bacteria — found in many fermented foods, including yogurt — helps dampen stress responses and prevent depression and anxiety… Lactobacilli also benefit your health by breaking down dietary fiber into beneficial short-chain fatty acids, breaking down phytonutrients such as polyphenols, which have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits, promoting the growth of other beneficial gut microbes, and maintaining an appropriate pH level in your gut.” — Dr. Joseph Mercola link
Improve Anxiety With 3 Core Nutrients That Boost Brain Health; “Psychiatrist and nutritional science expert Dr. Daniel Monti gives his insights… ‘Once somebody has developed true anxiety, one supplement isn’t going to be some cure-all for it. You really need to take a whole life approach to it.’… Of course, getting the right nutrition is crucial to such a strategy. For instance, the right fats can help counter inflammation that damages brain health and function…” — Vital Signs, Epoch TV link
Magnesium: Health Benefits, Sources, and Signs of Deficiency; “Magnesium is important for your mental health… A 2017 systematic review published in Nutrients has found that low magnesium levels may increase the risk of anxiety. Researchers found that magnesium may act on the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis. As a result, this key mineral may help to reduce stress and anxiety.” — Dr. David Jockers link
Seek a functional medicine clinician, naturopath, Ayurveda doctor, or other holistic provider for more support. Providers: get organized research on nutritional considerations, yoga and medication, and many more tools and techniques at Wellness Resource Center and Yoga Teacher Central.
#14 Scans, radiology, & ultrasounds (e.g. mammograms, CT scans, X-rays)
Medical Scans Use Ionizing Radiation, Which Can Damage DNA & Cause Cancer
The radiation you get from x-ray, CT, and nuclear imaging is ionizing radiation — high-energy wavelengths or particles that penetrate tissue to reveal the body’s internal organs and structures. Ionizing radiation can damage DNA, and although your cells repair most of the damage, they sometimes do the job imperfectly, leaving small areas of “misrepair.” The result is DNA mutations that may contribute to cancer years down the road… Don’t ask for a CT scan just because you want to feel assured that you’ve had a “thorough checkup.” CT scans rarely produce important findings in people without relevant symptoms. And there’s a chance the scan will find something incidental, spurring additional CT scans or x-rays that add to your radiation exposure. – Harvard Medical School
Radiation Terminology
Radiation / Electromagnetic Radiation
Ionizing radiation
“Radiation with enough energy to remove tightly bound electrons from the orbit of an atom, causing that atom to become charged or ionized… Not all electromagnetic radiation is ionizing. Only the high frequency portion of the electromagnetic spectrum, which includes X rays and gamma rays, is ionizing.” [source]
“Forms of radiation that are energetic enough to displace orbiting electrons from the atoms in the absorbing medium, thus forming positive ions. The process of ionization is the principal means by which ionizing radiations dissipate their energy in matter and thus may cause biomolecular damage. [source]
High Frequency Radiation Such as X-Rays and Gamma Rays Can Be Harmful to the Body
Electromagnetic radiation comes from atoms, the building blocks of all matter. Some of the particles that make up atoms have an electric charge. The motion of these charged particles produces energy that can be described as traveling as waves. These waves combine electricity and magnetism. They can travel through… space… through air and even solid substances, such as glass… Like all waves, electromagnetic waves have peaks and valleys. The distance from the peak of one wave to the peak of the next wave is called a wavelength. Different kinds of electromagnetic waves have different wavelengths… The shorter the wavelength, the more energy the radiation carries. The types with the most energy—ultraviolet radiation, X-rays, and gamma rays—can be harmful to the body. – Brittanica
Medical Terminology
“Ultrasound uses sound waves to produce moving images of a part of the body… Ultrasound does not involve radiation.” [source] An Echocardiogam is a Heart Ultrasound.
Radiologists use ionizing radiation for “diagnostics” and sometimes as “treatment” (called “Interventional Radiology” here and “Therapuetic Radiology” here).
Types of ionizing radiation imaging include X-rays, Radiographs, Mammograms, CT /CAT scans (computed axial tomography), MRI scans, Breast-Specific Gamma Imaging, DEXA scans, Angiograms / Arteriograms, Fluoroscopy, and Nuclear Medicine Scans. [source and source and source and source]
There are non-contrast imaging techniques and contrast imaging techniques. In contrast imaging, people get IVs or injections with “contrast agents” to enhance the visibility of images. These injected agents may include iodine, gadolinium — a heavy metal — or radioactive substances. [source time 23:23]
Ultrasounds & Radiology: Evidence of Harm
“Ultrasound: On Creating Harm, Generating Fear and New Business” — “In 2001, 67% of pregnant women had at least one ultrasound. In 2009, 99.8% of pregnant women in North America had at least one ultrasound, with an average of three ultrasounds per woman. The ultrasounds done on pregnant women today use sound waves with eight times the intensity used before 1991, a time period that roughly coincides with the alarming increase in autism diagnoses… A study of over 15,000 women found no difference in fetal outcomes between those receiving two routine scans vs. those only scanned for specific medical indications. Another study of 2,834 women found a significantly higher rate of intrauterine growth restriction in babies who received multiple ultrasounds… Non-medical fetal ultrasound sessions at commercial franchises often last 15-45 minutes to obtain an ideal image, significantly longer than a typical medical scan.”
“Trials in China that Gave Ultrasound… Reveal Clear Damage to Fetal Tissues” — “Evidence shows early fetuses are especially vulnerable to ultrasound, with trials in China that gave ultrasound before abortions revealing clear damage to fetal tissues. Ultrasound harms are dose-dependent. In 1992, despite safety concerns, the FDA raised permissible U.S. levels eightfold, which may have contributed to the rise of chronic childhood illnesses. The benefits of prenatal ultrasounds are often exaggerated, leading to unnecessary treatments that harm both mothers and infants. This article reviews the risks and benefits of prenatal ultrasound, along with safer alternatives and strategies for ensuring a healthy pregnancy.” See also: Pregnant Mamas Need to Avoid Prenatal Ultrasounds; “Wombs don’t come with a view for a reason. Unless a pregnant mama and her partner plan to abort, there’s no reason to do any routine ultrasounds in the absence of other clinical data indicating a problem… And I devote a chapter of my book, Your Baby, Your Way… to obstetric ultrasounds.” See also: The Forgotten Dangers of Ultrasound
Mammograms: “Research Demonstrates This Test Does Not Reduce Your Risk of Death from the Disease” — “There are a significant number of drawbacks to consistent mammograms, and research demonstrates this test does not reduce your risk of death from the disease. Mammograms, used to detect breast cancer, employ ionizing radiation that carries a risk of developing cancer; 3D mammography, also called breast tomosynthesis, uses more radiation to achieve sharper images. Data show after 10 mammograms you have a 50% to 60% risk of receiving a false positive result, potentially necessitating further testing with more radiation or even treatment. You may be able to prevent 75% to 90% of breast cancers through lifestyle changes, such as reducing exposure to hazardous toxins, seeking out organic products, severely reducing refined sugar and fructose, and limiting protein.” See also: Mammography Screening: The Great Hoax; “Overdiagnosis is a major harm of screening, affecting about one in three screen-detected breast cancers. This means finding cancers that would never have caused symptoms or death if left undetected. Estimates range from 30%… to 52%… Overdiagnosis leads to unnecessary treatment, including surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy, causing physical and psychological harm to healthy women.” See also: What I Read This Week; Dr. Adam Cifu MD: “I’m an avowed mammogram skeptic… Mammograms… do quiet harm – false positives, overdiagnosis, and radiation exposure – and I think the harm outweighs the benefit… The purpose of screening is not to find cancer. The purpose of screening is not to find cancer earlier. The purpose of screening is not to shift the grade or stage at diagnosis. We screen to lower mortality (ideally overall mortality, not just diagnosis specific mortality).”
“Research has Revealed How Dangerous Mammograms Are” — “The Lancet wrote in July 1995 that ‘the benefit (of mammograms) is marginal, the harm caused is substantial, and the costs incurred are enormous…’ In one large study looking at 60,000 women, the researchers found that 70% of the detected tumors were not tumors at all… Routine mammography exposes the individual to an exceptionally high amount of ionizing radiation. Ionizing radiation is something we are all exposed to in nature and the body can handle a certain amount each year without it becoming risky. One series of mammograms (2 xrays on each breast) is equivalent to the radiation dose of 8 normal chest or spinal x-rays.” See also: When More Informed, 20 Percent of Women in Their 40s Want to Delay Mammograms
2017 Research Proved Increase in Breast Cancer is Caused Not from Increased Diagnosis, but from Mammography Radiation — “Mammography screening is associated in most countries with a higher incidence of breast cancer, attributed to overdiagnosis. X-ray-induced cancers can be distinguished from overdiagnosed cancers by the fact that their incidence depends on the number of previous mammograms, whereas overdiagnosis solely depends on the last screening mammogram, leading to diagnosis… The risk of breast cancer almost doubled after 15 years of screening. Additional cancers began to occur less than 6 years after mammography. These results are evidence that X-ray-induced carcinogenesis, rather than overdiagnosis, is the cause of the increase in breast cancer incidence.”
Swiss Medical Board Cited Research and “Recommended No More Systemic Mammograms”; “The Swiss Medical Board reviewed all of the available evidence and released a report in February of 2014 stating the evidence does not support a common medical mantra that mammograms are safe and capable of saving lives. It appears that mammography may prevent only one death for every 1000 women screened while causing harm to many more… The most recent study published in the British Medical Journal involved 90,000 women followed for 25 years, found that mammograms had absolutely no impact on breast cancer mortality. In addition, this study found that 22% of cancers were over‑diagnosed, leading to unnecessary treatment with surgical interventions, chemotherapy and radiation… The most important choice that women can make is to focus their attention on prevention of breast cancer rather than early detection.” See also: Medical board calls for fewer mammograms See also: Swiss claim drop in breast cancer not due to mammography See also: Abolishing Mammography Screening Programs? A View from the Swiss Medical Board See also: Abolishing Mammography Screening Programs? A View From the Swiss Medical Board
Radiation Causes DNA Damage and Cancer — “Awareness of the carcinogenic role of ionizing radiation (such as X-rays) has emerged gradually over the last century, but although the mechanism is now very well known (it involves DNA breaks), the level of risk remains unknown to most physicians… John Gofman, a physician and physicist… had been commissioned by the US Atomic Energy Commission to assess the risks of radiation… The findings presented in his book… were that 75% of breast cancers in American women were related to medical radiation… After Gofman’s work, other studies have reported risks in agreement with his finding. In a study from 2019, a single abdominal CT scan in girls is associated with a 3-fold increase of breast cancer risk… According to Gofman, medical radiation could be not only a major cause of cancer, but also coronary disease.” See also: Breast cancer incidence as a function of the number of previous mammograms: analysis of the NHS screening programme; “DNA damage, and particularly the formation of DNA double strand breaks, is the main factor in the carcinogenic action of X-rays.” See also: DNA Damage Produced by Ionizing Radiation in Mammalian Cells (1988); “This chapter provides a framework for understanding the way permanent heritable damage in cellular DNA results from exposure to ionizing radiation.” See also: The role of double-strand break repair — insights from human genetics (2006); “Several human congenital disorders with defects in damage-response mechanisms to double-strand breaks have been described. These include… ataxia [brain damage]… Fanconi anaemia [bone marrow failure]… These disorders are associated with a… range of clinical features that… include immunodeficiency, development delay and microcephaly [brain growth failure], cancer development and premature ageing.” See also: Oxidative Stress: Harms and Benefits for Human Health; “There has been an extensive effort to understand the physical and molecular cellular response that follow the exposure to ionizing radiation. It is well recognized that damage to DNA operated by generation of radicals that indirectly cause DNA double-strand beaks is the most severe kind of damage induced…”
The Injected Agents Used for “Contrast Imaging” Can Cause Serious Chronic Disease, Kidney Injury & Fatal Brain Damage — “Researchers… revealed potential chronic health problems linked to magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) contrast agents… The metal gadolinium can remain in the body and lead to multiple conditions, such as kidney injury, debilitating joint and skin problems, and even fatal brain damage… MRI contrast agents are compounds used to make internal body structures more visible on MRI scans. Gadolinium, a rare earth metal, is… administered intravenously or injected into the spinal column… This metal is known to be toxic…” See also: Contrast-induced Nephropathy; “Contrast-induced nephropathy is a serious complication of angiographic procedures resulting from the administration of contrast media [in imaging procedures such as a CT scan]. It is the third most common cause of hospital acquired acute renal injury and represents about 12% of the cases.” See also: These 7 Common Everyday Meds Are Harming Your Kidneys [time 6:09]; “Excessive use of contrast media can affect your kidney health. The special [agents] used in these scans can hurt your kidneys… Stop metformin before contrast media… drink a lot of water to flush out the dyes.” See also: Should You Be Concerned About Contrast MRI Scans? [time 23:23]
CAC Scores involve CT Scans and thus, Radiation Exposure; CAC Doesn’t Save Lives — “The coronary artery calcium (CAC) score – an estimation of coronary atherosclerotic plaque via calcium build-up on CT – has been promoted as a powerful predictive tool for estimating the chance of future cardiovascular events… There is no current evidence that CAC scoring saves lives… One of the main concerns of CAC scans are the risk of inappropriate testing. Adults scanned at younger ages may not realize the test has low diagnostic utility in their age group and may fail to adequately control risk factors once their clinician has reassured them with… a negative scan. The opposite issue – the potential for overtreatment – can be seen in a study showing CAC… misclassified a higher absolute number of patients without events. And although the radiation exposure is indeed mild, more coverage will inevitably lead to more exposure.”
“A Class Action Settlement on Par with Smoking, Talcum Powder, or Asbestos is Not Inconceivable.” — “Screening mammography uses ionizing radiation, a known carcinogen… Exposure is cumulative. Also, the absorbed dose varies with the density of the breast. Women with more glandular tissue receive a higher exposure… There is some percentage of breast cancers which are caused by screening mammography… A world where discovery of radiation induced cancers becomes possible may change practice behaviors.”
In the ICU, Point of Care Ultrasound More Helpful, Less Risky & Harmful than Chest X-rays, CT Scans and Formal Ultrasound Exams — “I was one of the… pioneers in a newly developed field called ‘Point of Care Ultrasound’ (POCUS), where we developed and taught ultrasound diagnostic skills to bedside physicians… to help doctors make life-saving or critical diagnoses rapidly and efficiently, i.e ‘at the point of care.’ Knowing how to perform and interpret such exams on my own allowed me to bypass the need to put in an ultrasound order, await an ultrasound technician to perform an almost always unnecessarily comprehensive exam (for billing/reimbursement), transmit the images to the radiologist, and then wait for the radiologist to get to the study in their queue and then interpret and report and then send the report to the ordering doctor. When someone is crashing in front of you, this process presents a massive obstacle to delivering accurate and often life-saving care in an efficient manner… Thus you can understand the immense importance of having an ultrasound trained doctor at your bedside, particularly (and almost exclusively) for those in the ICU. As an expert in the field I wondered how my POCUS skills were impacting my ordering of chest x-rays, CT scans, and formal ultrasound exams. So I set out to gather data that would allow me to compare my diagnostic testing use against the other ICU specialists on the Critical Care Service.” See also: Variation in Resource Use And Life Saving Skills Among ICU Specialists
On Generating Sales
I am now firmly of the view, that if you are healthy (they call that “asymptomatic” nowadays) you should not volunteer for any type of checkup, screening or test. All businesses need to “generate sales opportunities”… [Establishment medicine] promotes a society wide paradigm and culture of “checks” to make sure you or your baby are “ok” or “on track.” These checks (tests, screening etc.) will typically generate numbers, images, and other forms of data. That data is then referenced against “ranges”, that either tell you that “you are ok, for now” or “Houston, we have a problem.” Far too often, it’s the latter, which generates anxiety, concern and fear, which is the fuel on which Industrial Medicine runs. Checks generate data that generates fear, which generates new business. – Ultrasound: On Creating Harm, Generating Fear and New Business
Alternatives & Considerations
Thermography Measures Heat Signals without Using Radiation — “Mammography… uses low-dose X-rays to identify abnormalities within the breast tissue… It has risks and limitations: False negatives… Radiation exposure… Overdiagnosis… One systematic review estimated the breast cancer overdiagnosis rate at 52 percent. The review concluded that one in three breast cancers detected in women offered a mammography is overdiagnosed…. Thermography, also known as digital infrared thermal imaging, is a noninvasive screening test that uses an infrared camera to detect subtle temperature changes on the skin’s surface. These changes can provide clues about what’s happening inside the body… Unlike other imaging methods, there’s no compression or radiation involved, and the camera never touches the patient.”
Mentha Extract (from Peppermint) Protects Against Radiation-Induced Damage — “Preclinical research indicates peppermint protects against radiation-induced DNA damage and cell death.” See also: Peppermint has neuro-protective properties against gamma irradiation induced DNA fragmentation and apoptosis; “Ionizing radiation is classified as a potent carcinogen, and its injury to living cells, in particular to DNA, is due to oxidative stress enhancing apoptotic cell death… Mentha extract seems to have a significant role to ameliorate the neuronal injury induced by gammairradiation.” See also: Peppermint protects against radiation-induced testicular damage
Curcuminoids (from Turmeric) Target Ten Factors involved in Cancer Development, Including DNA Damage — "Research... found that curcuminoids target ten factors involved in cancer development. This includes chronic inflammation, DNA damage and disruption of cell signaling pathways. Curcumin supplementation was shown to target destruction of cancer cell mitochondria, disrupt the cancer cell cycle and arrest stem cell development that facilitates further cancer cell formation... You can learn more... in this article on the differences between normal and cancer cells."
#15 Seizure Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Anti-Epileptic Drugs (AEDs)
Drugs prescribed for seizures and epilepsy — referred to as anticonvulsants or anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs) — include the following:
Narrow-spectrum AEDs include Afinitor, Aptiom, Carbamazepine, Carbatrol, Dilantin, Epitol, Eslicarbazepine, Ethosuximide, Equetro, Everolimus, Gabapentin, Gabitril, Lacosamide, Lyrica, Neurontin, Oxcarbazepine, Oxtellar, Phenobarbital, Phenytek, Phenytoin, Pregabalin, Sabril, Tegretol, Tiagabine, Trileptal, Vigabatrin, Vimpat, and Zarontin. [source]
Broad-spectrum AEDs include Acetazolamide, Ativan, Banzel, Brivaracetam, Briviact, Cannabidiol, Celontin, Cenobamat, Clobazam, Clonazepam, Clorazepate, Depakote, Diacomit, Diastat, Diazepam, Divalproex, Elepsia, Epidiolex, Epilim, Felbamate, Felbatol, Fenfluramine, Fintepla, Fycompa, Gen-Xene, Keppra, Klonopin, Lamictal, Lamotrigine, Levetiracetam, Lorazepam, Methsuximide, Mysoline, Onfi, Perampanel, Primidone, Rufinamide, Sympazan, Spritam, Stiripentol, Topamax, Topiramate, Trokendi, Tranxene, Qudexy, Valium, Valproate, Valproic Acid, Valtoco, Xcopri, Zonegran, and Zonisamide. [source and source and source]
In the drugs listed above, the following are Benzodiazepines: Ativan, Clobazm, Clonazepam, Clorazepate, Diastat, Diazepam, Gen-Xene, Klonapin, Lorazepam, Onfi, Sympazan, Tanxene, Valium, and Valtoco. See Psychotropic Drugs: Benzos for more important information. [source]
Seizure Drugs: Evidence of Harm
Adverse Events are Extreme, Negatively Impacting Virtually Every System of the Body, including Damage to Blood Vessels and Reduction in the Bone Marrow’s Production of Blood Cells — See the list below for a partial list of the published side effects for a seizure drug (Valproate, Epilim).
Caused Liver Failure & Death in Young People and in Healthy Adults — Cognitive effects include sedation and impairment of attention, memory and concentration. The liver metabolizes the drugs, increasing risk of liver failure and death. “Risk [of liver failure] is increased by young age, combination therapies, and any coexisting condition that compromises liver function. However, fatalities have also been reported in healthy adults without evidence of previous hepatic or metabolic disease.”
People Taking Seizure Drugs Experienced an Average of More than Six Adverse Effects — In a study of 200 people, “the mean number of adverse effects per subject was 6.5.”
Partial List of Side Effects for Valproate, Epilim [source]
Ammonia levels elevated, which is toxic (hyperammonaemia)
Appetite increase, weight gain
Blood platelet count low and inhibited ability to clot (thrombocytopenia); white blood cell count low (leucopenia); bone marrow doesn’t produce normal number of red blood cells (red cell hypoplasia); low amounts of all three types of blood cells (pancytopenia)
Blood plasma protein made in liver is reduced (fibrinogen reduction);
Blood vessel damage, inflammation (vasculitis);
Breast development in men due to hormone imbalance (gynaecomastia)
Confusion, dementia
Fever, flu-like symptoms, associated with severe skin reaction (Steven’s-Johnson syndrome and toxic epidermal necrolysis)
Hair loss
Hearing loss
Kidney dysfunction (Fanconi syndrome)
Liver dysfunction, liver failure; liver function should be monitored
Nausea
Pancreas inflamed (pancreatitis)
Rashes; Skin reaction, severe (Steven’s-Johnson syndrome and toxic epidermal necrolysis)
Stomach issues (gastric irritation)
Swelling, fluid retention (oedema/edema)
Tremors, involuntary muscle movements in walking, speech, eyes, or other (ataxia)
Tiredness (lethargy), and also increased alertness
Toxic Overload
Oxidative stress has been a frequent finding in [people] receiving antiepileptic drugs (AEDs). – Jafa Mehvari, Advanced Biomedical Research link
Note: Oxidative stress describes a by-product from mitochondria during normal, healthy cellular activity. It’s kept in balance by natural antioxidants in the cells. When excessive, and the antioxidants can’t keep up, oxidative stress can cause cellular damage, experienced as a decrease in energy and overall function. [Dr. Donielle Wilson]
#16 Sleeping Pills, Sedatives
For many, sleeping pills seem like the easiest solution… While these drugs offer a quick fix, the reality is that they force your brain into a sedated state that looks nothing like natural sleep. They may make you unconscious, but they don’t allow the brain to go through its essential cycles of repair and detoxification. A recent study published in the journal Cell revealed… how sleeping pills disrupt the synchronized oscillations that drive the brain’s glymphatic system, which clears waste linked to neurodegenerative diseases.
Sleeping Pills, Sedatives
Sleep drugs include Ambien, Anxiolytics, Belsomra, Benzodiazepines, Hypnotics, Suvorexant, Tranquilizers, Z-Drugs, Zaleplon, Zolpidem, and Zopiclone. [source and source]
This section focuses on sleeping pills generally. Get much more detail on the harms from benzodiazepines here.
Sleeping pills and minor tranquillisers are sedative medications. This means they slow down your body and brain’s functions. For example, this may be your breathing, heartbeat and thought processes. These medications can be prescribed for severe anxiety or insomnia (difficulty getting to sleep or staying asleep). This includes prescribing: benzodiazepines [and] non-benzodiazepine sleeping pills. You may also hear these drugs referred to as hypnotics and anxiolytics. Although we use the term ‘sleeping pills’ to describe many of these drugs, some of them may also be available as a liquid, either to swallow or inject…
Take sleeping pills for no longer than three weeks, ideally no longer than a week… Avoid taking them every day.
Sleep Drugs: Evidence of Harm
Sleeping Pills Impair the Sleep Cycle and the Brain’s Ability to Detoxify, which are Root Causes of Dementia and Alzheimer’s — “The sleep aid zolpidem suppresses norepinephrine oscillations and glymphatic flow.” See also: How Sleeping Pills Harm Your Brain and Raise Dementia Risk: “Your brain has a cleaning mechanism called the glymphatic system, which flushes out harmful toxins during deep sleep, including beta-amyloids and tau proteins linked to neurodegeneration. A 2025 study found sleeping pills suppress norepinephrine oscillations. This impairs the glymphatic system’s waste removal function and causes toxin buildup in the brain. Sleeping pills increase risks of falls, car accidents and workplace injuries. Long-term use is also linked to higher mortality, cancer risk and cognitive decline. Instead of taking sleeping pills, address the root cause of your sleeplessness through the strategies outlined below.” See also: Common Sleeping Pill Potentially Linked to Alzheimer’s, Other Disorders, Study Finds; “A common sleeping medication, zolpidem, commonly known by the brand name Ambien, may disrupt the brain’s ability to ‘cleanse’ itself during sleep, potentially raising the risk of Alzheimer’s and other neurological disorders.” See also: Common sleep medication may prevent brain from clearing ‘waste’ See also: Insomnia: War on Sleep; “Studies have shown that disrupted sleep causes an accelerated accumulation of Alzheimer’s plaques in the brain and can forecast the development of dementia. Deep sleep has been shown to mitigate the cognitive impairment created by Alzheimer’s plaques. [See more: Alzheimer’s – Lies are Unbekoming]
People Using Sleeping Pills Were Far More Likely to Die — “Receiving hypnotic prescriptions was associated with greater than threefold increased hazards of death even when prescribed <18 pills/year… Estimates… suggest that in 2010, hypnotics may have been associated with 320 000 to 507 000 excess deaths in the USA alone.” See also: Use of Sleep Medications and Mortality: The Hordaland Health Study; “Sleep medication use [was] associated with increased [death]. Compared with participants not using sleep medications, those who reported any use had a twofold risk for mortality… The hazard ratio was 2.9 for daily users.”
Sleeping Pills are Highly Addictive — “Many become dependent on sleeping pills. The numbers aren’t in their favor. Approximately 38 million prescriptions for Ambien (a common sleeping pill) were written between 2006 and 2011. With such rampant accessibility, and a perceived blessing from medical professionals, it’s no wonder so many people fall prey to the power of sleeping pills… As tolerance increases, many find that they need to take larger dosages to obtain the desired effect. A lot of people don’t realize they’ve become dependent, or possibly addicted, until they stop taking their medication. They may then begin experiencing sleeping pill withdrawal symptoms, a telltale sign of both dependence and addiction.”
Sleeping Pills Prescribed to People with Dementia Increase Falls & Broken Bones — “High dose sleeping pills may increase the risk of falls or fractures in people with dementia. The study appeared in BMC Medicine and looked at data on more than 27,000 patients in England diagnosed with dementia between 2000 and 2016.” See also Adverse effects of Z-drugs for sleep disturbance in people living with dementia: a population-based cohort study
Sleeping Pills Prescribed to People with Dementia & Alzheimer’s Worsen Depression, Suicidal Thinking, and Sleep Issues, and are Detrimental to Breathing — “Possible side effects include, but are not limited to: risk of impaired alertness and motor coordination (including impaired driving), worsening of depression or suicidal thinking, complex sleep behaviors (such as sleep-walking and sleep-driving), sleep paralysis and compromised respiratory function.”
Sleeping Pills Do Not Address the Cause of Sleeping Issues. They Cause Harm. And They Distract Attention from Solving the Root Issues. — “Proper sleep is one of the most important things for our health, and when it is disrupted, many severe issues consistently emerge (e.g., heart attacks, psychiatric illnesses, car accidents, fatigue, diabetes, cognitive impairment, or dementia). Unfortunately, poor sleep is an epidemic throughout our society. This is in part due to the importance of sleep not being understood (e.g., sleep is essential for learning yet educational programs like medical training sleep deprive students) and in part due to the fact the existing sleeping pills are sedatives which block the brain’s ability to have healthy sleep.” See also: Despite $65 Billion a Year Sleep Aid Market, Americans Remain Sleep Deprived (Forbes, 2022)
Sleeping Pills Make You Unconscious Without Allowing the Brain to Conduct its “Essential Cycles of Repair and Detoxification”
For many, sleeping pills seem like the easiest solution… While these drugs offer a quick fix, the reality is that they force your brain into a sedated state that looks nothing like natural sleep. They may make you unconscious, but they don’t allow the brain to go through its essential cycles of repair and detoxification. A recent study published in the journal Cell revealed… how sleeping pills disrupt the synchronized oscillations that drive the brain’s glymphatic system, which clears waste linked to neurodegenerative diseases. – Dr. Joseph Mercola link
Sedatives Aren’t Sleep Aids; They’re Sleep Hindrances
The entire scam comes down to the fact most sleeping pills are sedatives, not sleep aids… Through sedating the brain, its ability to initiate restorative sleep functions is greatly impaired. As a result, people who take sleeping pills effectively have greatly reduced sleep, and in turn, are both tired throughout the day (because they did not have a restorative night of sleep) and are at high risk of developing a wide range of health issues associated with poor sleep. – A Midwestern Doctor link
Sleeping Pills are Highly Addictive and Damage the Sleep Cycle
Most prescription sleeping pills (e.g., Ambien) are classified as “sedative hypnotics” and are fairly similar to the benzodiazepine medications commonly used for anxiety (e.g., Valium). The problem with these drugs is that they are highly addictive, but unfortunately, despite the fact they are only supposed to be used in the short term, individuals typically end up being permanently on them (at which point they can’t withdraw from them). Conversely, over the counter sleeping pills (e.g., Benadryl or Unisom) are typically antihistamines, and unfortunately are also sedatives that damage the sleep cycle (e.g., I once had a medical student who habitually used Unisom and then had to drop out because they gradually became psychotic). Note: alcohol has a similar mechanism to benzodiazapines, which may explain why it is an addictive sedative that inhibits the sleep cycle.
Frequent Use of Sleeping Pills Have “Detrimental” Effects on Health
More frequent sleep medication usage has detrimental implications on disability beyond insomnia symptoms. – Sleep Research Society link
There’s Been a Skyrocketing Increase in Adolescents & Young Adults Whose Use of Sleeping Pills Has Caused Them “Significant Impairment & Distress”
According to Harvard Health, consistent use of sedative, hypnotic and antianxiety medications can lead to a higher tolerance for their effects, meaning patients require higher doses to achieve the intended effects… A problematic pattern of use of these medications can lead to significant impairment and distress. When this happens, patients may be diagnosed with sedative, hypnotic or anxiolytic use disorders, which are estimated to impact 2.2 million Americans… Rutgers researchers looked at trends in sedative, hypnotic or anxiolytic use disorder diagnoses. The prevalence increased threefold in adolescents and increased five-fold in young adults from 2001 to 2019. – Rutgers University link
Alternatives & Considerations
Herbal support and natural sleep remedies include the following.
5- HTP
Adaptogens [source]
Ashwagandha
Black cumin oil extract* [source]
Bone broth
Brahmi
Cherries, tart (Montmorency tart cherries are a natural source of melatonin) [source]
Chrysanthemum tea [source]
Jatamansi
GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid) [source]
Kava kava
L-theanine [source]
Magnesium and magnesium-rich foods [source and source and source and source and source and source and source]
Melatonin [source and source and source and source and source]
Milk, warm [source]
Nighty Night Tea by Traditional Medicinals [source]
Punarnava
Reishi mushrooms [source]
Rose tea [source]
Silk tree bark tea [source]
Sour jujube seed tea [source]
St. John’s wort
Valerian [source and source and source and source and source]
*Note: ”Throughout the month-long study, participants diligently took either a placebo or the black cumin oil extract. Each participant completed nightly Pittsburgh sleep study questionnaires, and, at the study’s conclusion, all questionnaires were compiled, and initial blood tests were repeated. The results showed a striking reduction in cytokine and cortisol levels among the group treated with black cumin oil extract. Furthermore, this group reported significantly higher scores indicating quality restorative sleep, painting a promising picture of the extract’s potential impact.” [source]
See much more in Techniques for Quality Sleep at Wellness Resource Center. There you’ll find an organized summary of more than 100 research papers and articles, including many evidence-based techniques and research summaries demonstrating the following outcomes. (Small membership fee required.)
Mindfulness meditation improved sleep for older adults experiencing sleep issues (2015)
Mindfulness meditation successful for the treatment of insomnia, providing “durable results” (2015)
Statistically superior sleep results among yoga groups (2013)
After 6 months of yoga, sleep quality, depression, and health status of older adults were all improved (2009)
Significant decrease in the time taken to fall asleep, an increase in the total number of hours slept, and in the feeling of being rested in the morning among elderly, compared to Ayurveda group and control group (2005)
Among more than 1,800 women with sleep problems, yoga groups showed a significant improvement in sleep (2020)
Yoga improved self-reports of sleep quality, plus measurable markers of slow-wave sleep, REM and awakenings (2009)
Among 4,500 participants, mind-body therapies (meditation, tai chi qigong, and yoga) resulted in statistically significant improvement in sleep quality and reduction in insomnia severity (2019)
Meditative movement (tai chi, qi gong, and yoga) improved sleep quality in a variety of patient populations (2016)
Yoga improved sleep in cancer survivors (2014)
Tibetan Yoga intervention vs stretching or usual care: Better sleep quality, both short and long-term, among breast cancer patients receiving chemotherapy (2017)
8 weeks of web-based Hatha Yoga had beneficial effect on the mental health and quality of sleep in older adults (2022)
Moderate-intensity exercise or stretching improved sleep quality among sedentary, overweight, and postmenopausal women (2003)
Overweight adults engaging in resistance training and/or aerobic exercise increased their sleep time, with the greatest gains from resistance training (2003)
Mindfulness practices and cognitive behavioral therapy were equally effective for insomnia (2018)
Practicing twice-weekly yoga improved symptoms of restless leg syndrome (2013)
#17 Statins
Statins include Altoprev, Atorvaliq, Atorvastatin, Crestor, FlorLipid, Fluvastatin, Lescol, Lipitor, Livalo, Lovastatin, Mevacor, Nikita, Pitavastatin, Pravastatin, Rosuvastatin, Zocor, and Zypitamag. [source and source]
Key Points
Lancet Study “Confirms What We’ve Known About Statins for 15 Years”
Statins, the widely prescribed cholesterol-lowering drugs, while undeniably effective in lowering cholesterol, do little to reduce heart disease risk and cause significant side effects… A 2024 Lancet study confirms that statins increase diabetes risk, with high-intensity statins raising the risk by 36%. This validates concerns first raised by the 2008 JUPITER trial… Statins can cause serious adverse effects, even beyond diabetes. The most common and well-documented adverse event is muscle-related symptoms, ranging from mild myopathy to severe rhabdomyolysis. These muscular issues are thought to stem from mitochondrial dysfunction and alterations in muscle protein metabolism… Statins may also increase risks of cancer, cataracts and neurological issues. Long-term use is associated with higher pancreatic cancer risk, particularly after five years of use. – Dr. Joseph Mercola
No Benefit
Most people taking statins get no benefit. – Dr. Aseem Malhotra, cardiologist
“Statins are prescription drugs… to lower cholesterol.” [source]
Establishment medicine has vehemently advocated for the lowering of cholesterol to improve heart health. Lowering cholesterol as a strategy to improve heart health has been overwhelmingly disproven.
Statin drugs damage health at foundational levels — mitochondria, muscles and nerves — which can lead to more than 300 health problems. [source and source and source and source]
In a review of 26 randomized trials, statins did not lower all-cause death rates. See Figure 5 below which combines 21 trials that used a true control and 5 trials that compared quantities of the drug. In the control and lower drug group 2.3% of the people died. In the higher statin group, 2.1% of the people died, an insignificant difference.
Statins: Evidence of Harm
Statins Commonly Prescribed While Providing No Significant Benefit and Causing Harm — “Statins are the most commonly prescribed pharmaceutical drugs in the world. 98.2 out of 100 high-risk people will not see any heart health benefits from statin drugs. The 1.8 remaining individuals who do see benefits will only live about 6 months longer on average versus those who didn’t take statin drugs. Research demonstrates that statin drugs may damage your mitochondrial function. Side effects include headaches, sleep issues, skin issues, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, gas, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, low platelet levels, and high blood sugar levels.”
“Consumer Alert: 300+ Health Problems Linked to Statin Drugs” — Statin drugs damage health at foundational levels — mitochondria, muscles and nerves — which can lead to more than 300 health problems. [source and source and source and source] In a review of 26 randomized trials, statins did not lower all-cause death rates.
Adverse Events include Muscle-Related Issues and Statins Increase Risk of Diabetes, Cancer, Cataracts, Neurological Issues, Pancreatic Cancer — “Statins, the widely prescribed cholesterol-lowering drugs, while undeniably effective in lowering cholesterol, do little to reduce heart disease risk and cause significant side effects… A 2024 Lancet study confirms that statins increase diabetes risk… This validates concerns first raised by the 2008 JUPITER trial… Statins can cause serious adverse effects, even beyond diabetes. The most common and well-documented adverse event is muscle-related symptoms, ranging from mild myopathy to severe rhabdomyolysis. These muscular issues are thought to stem from mitochondrial dysfunction and alterations in muscle protein metabolism… Statins may also increase risks of cancer, cataracts and neurological issues. Long-term use is associated with higher pancreatic cancer risk, particularly after five years of use.”
In a Review of 26 Randomized Trials, Statins Didn’t Prevent Death from Heart Disease (But Have Many Health Damaging Effects) — “A 2017 meta-analysis published in Lancet looked at 26 randomized trials… The mortality rates went from 2.3 to 2.1 percent for every 39 mg/dL resulting in only a 0.2 percent absolute risk reduction. Looking at vascular-related death, statin drugs only decreased death from 1.3 to 1.2 percent.” See also: A Better Way to Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease without Lowering Cholesterol by Dr. Aseem Malhotra, Cardiologist
Statins Don’t Lower Death Rates from Heart Disease
There is no convincing evidence that statins have lowered death rates from heart disease on a population level. Furthermore, there is no consistent correlation between lowering LDL cholesterol and reduction in heart attacks. – Dr. Aseem Malhotra, cardiologist
Lowering Cholesterol with Statins Doesn’t Prevent Heart Attacks or Strokes
The myth that lowering cholesterol with statins prevents heart attacks and strokes is still widespread in modern medicine. This is in spite of the fact that there has never been a consistent relationship between lowering LDL (so called “bad” cholesterol), heart attack, stroke, and death. The “lower the better” mantra often parroted by the “experts” is just not tenable or evidence based. – The Expose
“The Benefits of These Highly Toxic Drugs are Miniscule and the Harms are Vast”
The primary approach to treating heart disease is to prescribe cholesterol lowering statin drugs (to the point, over a trillion dollars have now been spent on them). Unfortunately, the benefits of these highly toxic drugs are minuscule (e.g., at best taking them for years extends your life by a few days) and the harms are vast (statins are one of the most common pharmaceuticals that severely injure patients)… Existing studies find between a 5-30% rate of injuries, and Dr. Malhotra, having gone through all the existing evidence estimates that 20% of statin users are injured by them. – A Midwestern Doctor
“The misery from the side effects and the need for other drugs to deal with the side effects is totally unacceptable”
It never ceases to amaze me how often I have come across the quacks in medicine, some at the highest levels, who are involved in tactics to convince patients that a drug is good for them when they know it’s not. Statins are a good example; they may save one life in a thousand patients taking them ( a great source of income for the drug company) but the misery from the side effects and the need for other drugs to deal with the side effects is totally unacceptable. – Dr. Ian Brighthope
Review of 21 Trials Involving 143,000 People: Statins Don’t Prevent Death, Heart Attack or Stroke
We carried out a systematic review and meta-analysis of 21 statin trials involving 143,532 participants, and found no consistent relationship between lowering LDL-C with statins and death, heart attack or stroke. – Maryanne Demasi PhD
Statins Harm Cells and Heart Functioning
The review, published in Clinical Pharmacology, suggests statins may act as “mitochondrial toxins,” impairing muscle function in the heart and blood vessels by depleting coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10), an antioxidant cells use for growth and maintenance… “We believe that many years of statin drug therapy result in the gradual accumulation of mitochondrial DNA damage,” according to the authors. A 2022 study published in Biophysical Journal linked reduced ATP to heart failure. A 2008 study published in BioFactors reaffirms the statin–CoQ10 link… The researchers conclude statin side effects, including statin cardiomyopathy, “are far more common than previously published and are reversible with the combination of statin discontinuation and supplemental CoQ10.”– The Epoch Times
Serious Issues (Including Myopathy & Peripheral Neuropathy) Result from CoQ10 Depletion from Statins
CoQ10 deficiency caused by statins is generally considered the most common cause of their side effects. This is really sad because those side effects could have been prevented if CoQ10 had been given with the statin… Two of the most common consequences of statins CoQ10 depletion are myopathy (muscle pain, tiredness, weakness, and cramps) and peripheral neuropathy (numbness, tingling, or burning sensations, particularly in hands and feet). Although myopathy is the most commonly reported side effect of statin usage, much of it (e.g., myositis) goes undetected… In many cases, this condition is permanent (one expert in statin injury found it was permanent for 68% of her patients, while Graveline found it was for 25% of his). Sadly, in some cases, like statin neuropathies, the myopathies will continue to progress even if the statin is stopped. One of the sadder things about statins is how aggressively they are pushed on diabetics (under the logic that since diabetics have an increased risk of heart disease, it is critical they take a statin to prevent them from having a heart attack). To highlight the absurdity of this, statins are well known to significantly increase your risk of diabetes (multiple studies have found this), which I suspect is again due to them impairing mitochondrial function. Similarly, peripheral neuropathy is a condition diabetics are well known to be at a high risk of. In one study, it was found that the risk of neuropathy (i.e., burning pain with tingling or numbness of the extremities) was increased by 14 to 26 times (depending on the type) for long-term users of statins. Furthermore, other nerve issues, such as neurodegeneration, can be caused by statins. – The Great Cholesterol Scam
Statins Increase Insulin Resistance, the Precursor to Diabetes
If you’re on statins, you need to know about a new systematic review, published in Cureus. The review confirms that statins reduce insulin sensitivity and increase insulin resistance, precursors to type 2 diabetes, regardless of the type of statin used. The analysis confirms well-established science about the link between statins and insulin resistance. – Alliance for Natural Health
Statins Damage Health at a Foundational Level (Mitrochondria) that is Critical for Overall Health & Functioning
One of the main problems with statin drugs is that they may damage your mitochondrial function… Your mitochondrial health is critical for your overall function and well-being. Mitochondrial dysfunction can cause problems throughout your body… Your mitochondria generate about 90 percent of cellular energy in your body [and] play a role in major metabolic functions. Mitochondria are found in varying concentrations in different tissues in your body and are specialized for the purpose of that tissue. – Dr. David Jockers
Statins Damage the Muscles and Nerves in the Body; A Vast Proportion of the Body is Comprised of Muscles and Nerve Systems & the Heart is a Muscle
Fundamentally, statin drugs damage the muscles and nerves in the body… There are well over 100 studies demonstrating the myotoxic, or muscle-harming effects of these drugs, and over 80 demonstrating the effects of nerve damage, as well. When you consider that a vast proportion of our body is comprised of muscles and coordinating nerve systems, this drug has the potential to cause damage to the entire body, and undoubtedly does so universally, differing only in the matter of degree — the damage occurring acutely in those at the tip of the iceberg, asymptomatically in the majority of others at the base. Moreover, statin myotoxicity is not exclusive to skeletal muscle. If you consider that the heart is also a muscle, an obvious red flag should go up… A 2009 study in the Journal of Clinical Cardiology showed that statin drugs, despite billions of advertising/marketing dollars to the contrary, actually weaken the heart muscle. – Sayer Ji, GreenMedInfo
Corruption Led to Overmedication of Millions of People
A group of doctors has attacked the [2016] Lancet study. A group of medics led by cardiologist Dr Aseem Malhotra criticised the way the Lancet research was carried out. They said some of the data behind the trials had not been published, while some claims about the impact of the drugs on cholesterol were based on forecasts. Lead author Dr Malhotra said “Decades of misinformation on cholesterol and the gross exaggeration of statin benefits with downplaying of side effects has likely led to the overmedication of millions of people across the world.. The lack of transparency in the prescription of statins is just one symptom of a broken system of healthcare where finance based medicine has trumped independent evidence and what is most important for patients.” His views were backed by Harvard statin expert Dr John Abramson, Sir Richard Thompson, former president of the Royal College of Physicians, and Professor Sherif Sultan, president of the International Society for Vascular Surgery. – The Telegraph
A Collaboration of Statin Advocates Admitted that 29% of Statin Users Likely to Experience Side Effects
One of the most remarkable facts that Dr. Aseem Malhotra British cardiology shared [in this interview] was that the previously mentioned statin collaboration (which militantly insists less than 1% of statin users experience side effects) also created a test one could utilize to determine if one was genetically at risk for a statin injury—and in their marketing for the test said 29% of all statin users were likely to experience side effects (which they then removed once attention was brought to it). – A Midwestern Doctor
More than 15,000 Adverse Reactions to Atorvastatin Reported in Seven Year Span, including Psychiatric Issues and Memory Loss
Our analysis of the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System spanning 2011 to 2018 identified 15,277 reports of adverse reactions associated with atorvastatin, of which 401 were related to psychiatric adverse events, including memory loss… Considering the potential memory alterations associated with atorvastatin use, it is imperative that clinicians prioritize the vigilant monitoring of cognitive function, particularly memory, during treatment. Healthcare professionals should establish comprehensive medication surveillance protocols, conducting regular assessments to detect early signs of cognitive decline. Furthermore, patients should be encouraged to adopt beneficial lifestyle modifications, including maintaining a balanced diet, engaging in regular physical activity, ensuring sufficient sleep, and managing stress—all of which may reduce the risk of memory impairment while enhancing the therapeutic efficacy of atorvastatin. - Frontiers in Neurology
One Part of Informed Consent Requires Doctors to Stop Using the Pharma-Friendly Propaganda of “Relative Risk Reduction” and Instead Give the Absolute Risk Reduction
My approach to this isn’t about recommending statins or not recommending statins. It’s about being an advocate for true informed consent… So me being an advocate for that has made me very controversial. But what does it mean? It means giving patients information in a way they can understand… So if you look at statins, for example, in someone like Tony Royle’s case, who’s had a heart attack or is at high risk of another one, when you break the data down from drug industry sponsored studies, which we have to take with a pinch of salt, but let’s just say for argument’s sake, it’s true, right? The benefit of a statin over a five-year period based upon their trial data shows that there’s a one in 39 chance it will prevent you having a further heart attack, and one in 83 chance it will delay your death or save your life. Patients are not told that. For Tony, that information was made available. He understood it. He did not fancy those odds, but also felt that he was empowered with an alternative through lifestyle that was going to help him… Many patients, when they’re given that information, also think the same as Tony. But it isn’t standard practice for doctors to communicate that information because we are not conditioned or trained to communicate information in that way, despite the fact that we should follow the best principles of ethical evidence-based medical practice. What normally happens is doctors are conditioned to tell patients about benefits of drugs using something called relative risk reduction, which may be, in somebody like Tony Royle’s case, 30 percent less likely to have another heart attack if you take a statin. But when you translate that information into the absolute risk reduction, it’s only a small percentage, 2.5 percent, for example. – Epoch TV, Dr. Aseem Malhotra on What Doctors Don’t Tell You
16-min – Dr. Christiane Northrup MD, “Safe” Drugs I Won’t Take
#18 Steroids
Osteoporosis is a well-established side effect of chronic [steroid] use.
Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases, 2005
Steroids were associated with complications including avascular necrosis [bone death], gastrointestinal bleeding, heart attack, heart failure, cerebrovascular events, diabetes, psychiatric syndromes, ophthalmic [eye] complications, tuberculosis reactivation, and bacterial sepsis. Increased daily and cumulative doses were associated with increased excess risk of complications.
Steroids
Corticosteroid drugs, also simply called steroids, are designed to mimic adrenal hormones. These are different from anabolic steroids which are related to sex hormones and muscle building. [source]
Steroid drugs (corticosteroids) include Agamree, Alclometasone, Alkindi Sprinkle, Asmanex, Beclomethasone, Betamethasone, Budesonide, Celestone Soluspan, Clobetasol, Cortef, Cortenema, Cortifoam, Cortone, Decadron, Deflazacort, Depo-Medrol, Dermotic, Desoximetasone, Dexamethasone, Diprlene, Emflaza, Flonase, Florinef, Fludrocortisone, Flunisolide, Fluticasone, Glucocorticoids, Hemady, HiDex, Hydrocortisone, Kenalog, Lotemax, Medrol, Methylprednisolone, Millipred, Mineralocorticoids, Mometasone, Nasarel, Orapred, PediaPred, Prednisolone, Prednisone, Pulmicort, Qvar Redihaler, Rayos, Solu-Cortef, Solu-Medrol, TaperDex, Temovate, Topicort, Triamcinolone, Vamorolone, and ZoDex. [source and source]
Steroids are prescribed to reduce inflammation and suppress the immune system in such cases as allergies and allergic reactions, lupus, asthma, COPD, eczema and other skin conditions, pneumonia, eye disorders, blood disorders, MS, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease and other autoimmune diseases, and cystic fibrosis. [source]
Weight gain was the most common self-reported adverse event.
Evidence of Harm
“Osteoporosis is a well established side effect of chronic [steroid] use” — Patients taking 7.5 mg of prednisolone per day experienced “an average loss of 9.5% from [the spine] over 20 weeks.”
Steroids double the risk of bone fractures. “The risk of vertebral fractures is even higher.” — “[Steroids] increase the risk of fracture and bone loss… Bone loss and increased rate of fractures occur early after the initiation of corticosteroid therapy, and are then related to dosage and treatment duration… The increased risk of fractures is observed even at low doses of prednisone, that is, 2.5–5 mg per day.” At typical doses, steroids cause a 5-15% loss of bone each year, and in long-term users, 37% experience vertebral fractures. See also: Use of Oral Corticosteroids and Risk of Fractures; “The study comprised 244,235 oral corticosteroid users and 244,235 controls… A dose dependence of fracture risk was observed… Fracture risks declined… rapidly after cessation of [steroids].” See also: Population-based assessment of adverse events associated with long-term glucocorticoid use
Adverse events are common among steroid users — “The prevalence of eight commonly attributed self-reported [steroid]-associated adverse events was significantly associated with cumulative and average [steroid] dose in a dose-dependent fashion… Of the 6,517 eligible glucocorticoid users identified, 2,446 (38%) returned the mailed survey… More than 90% reported at least one adverse event associated with [steroid] use; 55% reported that at least one adverse event was very bothersome.”
Steroids increase bone death, internal bleeding, heart failure, diabetes, psychiatric issues, glaucoma, infections and sepsis — “Corticosteroids were associated with complications including avascular necrosis [bone death], gastrointestinal bleeding, heart attack, heart failure, cerebrovascular events, diabetes, psychiatric syndromes, ophthalmic [eye] complications, tuberculosis reactivation, and bacterial sepsis. Increased daily and cumulative doses were associated with increased excess risk of complications.”
Users report rapid weight gain, intense hunger, irritability, anxiety, depression, sleep problems, acne, stomach pain, nausea, joint pain, osteoporosis, fractures, recurrent infections, and withdrawal reactions among other adverse events — “This (AI-generated) summary of what users across the internet have reported mirrors what we’ve seen over the years… Users frequently discuss rapid weight gain and intense hunger, especially early in treatment or with higher doses… Mood swings, irritability, anxiety, and depression mentioned in many posts. Severe effects like suicidal thoughts are less frequent but still notable, particularly at high doses… Users regularly describe trouble falling asleep, vivid dreams, or waking up repeatedly… Many report feeling drained despite the drug’s anti-inflammatory effects, often linked to adrenal issues. Dizziness is also reported… Thin skin, bruising, acne, and stretch marks are often discussed, as are hair thinning or excess body hair, particularly among women on longer courses… Indigestion, stomach pain, and nausea are regularly mentioned, especially when doses are taken without food. Ulcers or reflux are less common but still noted… Joint pain and muscle aches are fairly common, with osteoporosis or fractures discussed more by long-term users, reflecting concerns about cumulative damage… Recurrent infections like colds or UTIs are commonly reported, though less dominant than weight or mood issues, and more prominent with higher doses… Elevated blood sugar is noted, especially by those with diabetes or on long-term treatment, but it’s less universally discussed than physical or emotional effects… Fatigue, joint pain, and nausea during tapering are often shared, but these are more specific to users reducing doses after extended use, so less broadly reported… Blurred vision, cataracts, or glaucoma are mentioned occasionally, typically by long-term or high-dose users, making them among the least frequently reported.”
Taking steroids for more than 3 months led to more blood clots, infections, and osteoporosis — “Patients on chronic steroid use had higher odds of developing adverse effects… [People with an autoimmune disease who used steroids for longer than 3 months] were found to have higher odds of developing osteoporosis, opportunistic infections, and acute thromboembolic events [blood clots].”
70% of users taking steroids for more than 60 days reported weight gain — “Weight gain was the most common self-reported adverse event.” See also: Effects of Glucocorticoids on Weight Change During the Treatment of Wegener’s Granulomatosis; “More than one-fifth of patients gained >22 pounds in the first year of treatment.” See also Safety of low dose glucocorticoid treatment in rheumatoid arthritis: published evidence and prospective trial data; “Low dose prednisone is associated with an increase of mean body weight over 2 years, in the range of 4–8%. In two of these trials, this weight gain was significantly higher than in the placebo group.”
Steroids cause the adrenal glands to be lesss able to produce cortisol, called “adrenal Insufficiency” — “Adrenal insufficiency after discontinuation of glucocorticoid occurs frequently.”
High doses of steroids increase heart attacks, heart failure, and strokes — “Corticosteroid therapy was associated with a large increase in heart failure.” See also: Taking glucocorticoids by prescription is associated with subsequent cardiovascular disease
Steroids can disrupt the vitally-important gut microbiome, which is related to immunity, anxiety and depression, and many other aspects of health and wellness — “The gut microbiome has a profound impact on human health and disease. In this review, we explore how steroids can influence the gut microbiota and, in turn, how the gut microbiota can influence hormone levels… Perturbations in the gut microbiota can alter the stress axis and behaviour… Studies suggest that steroids influence the gut microbial communities.” See also: 5 Medications That Increase Gut Inflammation
“Long-term steroid use disrupts how cells produce energy, contributing to the intense symptoms of topical steroid withdrawal” — “Dermatologists prescribe topical steroids to reduce inflammation and manage flare-ups [of eczema]. However, while these drugs initially relieve symptoms, some patients report a diminishing effect over time, requiring stronger doses… When some stop using them, their skin rebels, resulting in topical steroid withdrawal. Common symptoms include large patches of red, inflamed skin. A recent pilot study from the National Institutes of Health found that topical steroid withdrawal is distinct from eczema. The study concluded that long-term steroid use disrupts how cells produce energy, contributing to the intense symptoms of topical steroid withdrawal.”
“Long-term use of [steroids] is severely hampered by undesirable metabolic complications, including the development of type 2 diabetes” — “These effects occur due to glucocorticoid receptor activation within multiple tissues, which results in inter-organ crosstalk that increases hepatic glucose production and inhibits peripheral glucose uptake.” See also: Patients receiving steroids are more than twice as likely to develop diabetes, UK study has found See also: Glucocorticoid treatment and new-onset hyperglycaemia and diabetes in people living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: A systematic review and meta-analysis See also: The absolute risk of incident type 2 diabetes following exposure to systemic corticosteroids in selected steroid-related and phenotypic groups; “[Steroids] increased the risk of type 2 diabetes, and there was evidence of both a dose-response and a duration response.”
Steroids increase the risk of cataracts — “Individuals who used both inhaled and oral steroids were at increased risk of cataracts.”
“Steroid-induced psychiatric symptoms are diverse and range from mild to severe forms involving behavioral, affective, and cognitive regions in the brain” — “Psychiatric symptoms brought on by steroids replicate and induce metabolic, neurologic, and cardiovascular complications. In addition to this, steroids induce withdrawal symptoms, mood disorders, paraneoplastic syndrome, bipolar disorder, etc.”
Steroid users expereince more very serious infections — “Users of inhaled steroids were found to be 20% more likely to develop tuberculosis, and this increased at higher doses in patients with asthma or COPD. Similarly, patients on steroids were 20% more likely to develop sepsis (possibly due to the initial symptoms of the infection being masked by the steroids).”
Prenatal Steroid Use Increased Autism, ADHD, Brain Harms in Children — “A new study of over a million Danish children has linked prenatal exposure to common steroid medications, used to prevent preterm births and improve fetal lung development, to an increased risk of autism spectrum disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and other neurodevelopmental problems.”
Breast Milk from Mothers Taking SSRIs or Steroids Less Nutritious — “More than 50 percent of women take prescribed medications following childbirth. The study analyzed 384 milk samples collected from breastfeeding mothers in the U.S. and Canada between October 2014 and January 2024. The study compared milk samples from mothers treated with any of four categories of medications… The average protein levels in breast milk from mothers treated with SSRIs and systemic steroids were between 15 and 21% lower compared with those of healthy mothers in the control group. Fat and energy content were also lower in [milk]from mothers treated with anti-inflammatory medications.”
Vitamin D, Inflammation, and Immunity
Prednisone and Vitamin D Both Reduce Inflammation. Prednisone Causes Harm While Vitamin D Supports the Immune System.
Prednisone, the synthetic version of cortisol, is commonly used as a treatment for autoimmune diseases. Both prednisone and vitamin D reduce inflammation, but Vitamin D empowers and enhances the immune system. Prednisone suppresses the innate and the acquired immune systems. Vitamin D shifts the immune system to increase the T-cells. Inflammatory TH1 and TH17 cells are usually too high when someone has an autoimmune disease. Vitamin D suppresses both of these cells, reducing inflammation. Prednisone raises your blood glucose levels while vitamin D does not. Vitamin D enhances the cells that makes insulin and helps to regulate your blood sugars. Prednisone can break down your bone, leading to osteoporosis. Vitamin D helps you absorb calcium and supports bone remineralization… Vitamin D does not work without the cofactors magnesium, vitamin K2, and zinc.
There is Extensive Research on the Vital Role of Vitamin D in Immune Function and Autoimmune Diseases
According to a 2011 book, Vitamins and Hormones… an active metabolite of vitamin D plays a role in immune function regulation. Thus, it’s crucial for your innate and adaptive immune system and immune health. The authors found that vitamin D deficiency can result in immune dysfunction. Vitamin D deficiency can increase the risk of autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis (MS) and type 1 diabetes. It can also increase the risk of infectious diseases, including tuberculosis and respiratory infections. A 2018 review published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences has found that vitamin D can reduce the risk of viral influenza infections (the flu)… A 2020 study published in JBMR Plus has found that [an active metabolite of vitamin D] plays a vital role in your immune function… [It] can increase autophagy in the body, and as a result, it can effectively fight infections. It helps to mediate T cell responses and reduce inflammation, and offer antibacterial and antiviral benefits. Researchers found that vitamin D supplementation can improve your immune health. A 2016 review published in the Scandinavian Journal of Rheumatology has found that vitamin D deficiency may increase the risk of autoimmune diseases, including MS, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), scleroderma… and autoimmune thyroid diseases. Another 2016 study published in Frontiers in Immunology has found that vitamin D deficiency may play a role in autoimmune diseases, including Crohn’s disease, RA, MS, lupus, and type 1 diabetes. They also found that vitamin D supplementation may offer immunomodulatory effects and may support the treatment of autoimmune conditions. A 2017 review published in the Israeli Medical Association Journal has found that vitamin D deficiency is common in autoimmune diseases thus there may be a link between low vitamin D levels and autoimmunity. A 2019 review published in Autoimmune Reviews has also found that vitamin D deficiency may play a role in the pathophysiology of autoimmune diseases, including Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, MS, SLE, seropositive RA, type 1 diabetes, psoriasis vulgaris, polymyalgia rheumatica, iridocyclitis, and thyrotoxicosis.
#19 Vaccines
Vaccines: Evidence of Harm
Infants Who Receive More Vaccinations Have “Exponentially” More Disease — “A new study published in the peer-reviewed International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research confirms infants who receive more vaccinations have ‘exponentially’ more diseases.”
Findings from the Study of 47,000 Children: Across All Metrics, Vaccinated Children Had Higher Rate of Brain Development Disorders & Learning Disabilities — “The relative risk of developing a neurodevelopmental disorder grew as the number of doctor’s visits that included vaccinations increased. Children with just one vaccination visit were 1.7 times more likely to have been diagnosed with autism compared to those who were unvaccinated. Children with 11 or more vaccination visits were 340% more likely to be diagnosed with autism compared to unvaccinated children and 89% more likely to be diagnosed with autism compared to children with one vaccination visit… Vaccinated children were 419% more likely to be diagnosed with encephalopathy (brain inflammation), 525% more likely to develop tic disorders and 581% times more likely to have a learning disability, compared to unvaccinated children.”
Children Who Got Flu Vaccine Had Increased Respiratory Infections Compared to Control —
“We randomized 115 children to trivalent inactivated influenza vaccine (TIV) or placebo. Over the following 9 months, [vaccinated] recipients had an increased risk of virologically-confirmed non-influenza infections.”
Gardasil HPV Vax: Kidney Stones, Miscarriages, Brain Lesions & Death — “We hear the outcomes of seven young women and two young men who received Merck ’s HPV vaccine, Gardasil. Kidney stones, miscarriages, hydrocephalus, brain lesions and death are among the list of side effects they never could have anticipated and certainly were never informed about. The ER visits, hospital stays and funerals were the last thing on any of their minds before going to get their Gardasil shots. The immense suffering of these nine young men and women is incessant for both them and their families years after having their last injection. With continual cognition issues, muscle pains and other debilitating issues, navigating the lingering trauma these shots caused is now a part of their daily routine. And the hearts of the families who lost their loved ones are forever broken… all because of a CDC recommended vaccine.”
Shingles Vaccine Increased Risk of Shingles Recurrence — “Researchers at the University of California San Francisco found that, compared to unvaccinated people with a history of ocular shingles, those who receive the RZV [shingles vaccine] have a 93 percent higher rate of developing ocular shingles again.”
Peer-Reviewed Study Confirms Polio Infections Caused by Vaccine — “A peer-reviewed study published in January in the Pan African Medical Journal (PAMJ) confirms hundreds of poliovirus infections in Africa were caused by an oral vaccine meant to prevent the disease.”
See much more: Vaccines: Corruption & Harms and Reports by Vaccine Type
#20 Weight Loss Drugs
One of the types of drugs sold for weight loss is a group called GLP-1 RAs. This group has been prescribed for diabetes, and includes semaglutide (Ozempic).
Weight loss drugs include Adipex, Alli, Bupropion, Amphetmine, Atti-Plex, Benzphetamine, Bontril PDM, Chorionic Gonadotripin (hcg), Cimetidine, Contrave, Desvenlafxine, Diethylpropion, Dulaglutide, Evekeo, Fenfluramine, GLP-1 RAs, Imcivree, Liraglutide, Lomaira, Methamphetamine, Methylphenidate, Mounjaro, Orlistat, Ozempic, Phendimetrazine, Phentermine, Pregnyl, Qsymia, Saxenda, Semaglutide, Setmelanotide, Tirzepatide, Topiramate, Trulicity, Wegovy, Xenical, and Zepbound. [source and source and source]
GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) RAs (receptor agonists) "are a group of drugs used to treat type 2 diabetes... GLP-1 RAs are classified as short-acting or long-acting, depending on how long they work in your body." [source]
GLP-1 RAs include Adylyxin, Bydureon, Byetta, Dulaglutide, Exenatide, Liraglutide, Mounjaro, Ozempic, Saxenda, Semaglutide, Tirzepatide, Trulicity, and Victoza [source and source]
Tirzepatide… may damage your liver… damage your kidneys… cause acute pancreatitis… cause fever, stomach pain, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, gall bladder disease, vomiting, jaundice and some other stuff including a fast heart rate… Semaglutide can also cause some serious health issues. Here’s a list of a few of the possible problems. [Dr. Vernon Coleman, Sep 13, 2024]
Cause allergy reactions
Shouldn’t be used if you’re pregnant
May damage your liver
May damage your kidneys
May cause acute pancreatitis
Thyroid C cell tumours
Anxiety
Bloating
Blurred vision
Cold sweats
Confusion
Constipation
Dark urine (that’s probably because your liver is buggered)
Depression
Diarrhoea (though possibly not at the same time as the constipation)
Difficulty in swallowing
Dizziness
Fast heartbeat
Fever
Headache
Increased hunger
Indigestion
Nervousness and nightmares
Pains in the stomach
Seizures
Skin rash
Slurred speech
Trouble breathing
Tiredness
Vomiting
Yellow eyes or skin (the liver thing again)
Weight Loss Drugs: Evidence of Harm
“Ozempic, Similar Weight Loss Drugs Linked to 162 Deaths in U.S.” — “According to data from the FDA’s Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS), reports linked to weight loss drugs like Ozempic… increased by 40% in six months.” See also: Novo Nordisk CEO warns of deaths linked to compounded semaglutide: “The head of the company that makes the diabetes and obesity drugs Ozempic and Wegovy has warned that compounded versions of the active ingredient in those medications have now been linked to at least 100 hospitalizations and 10 deaths.” See also: FDA Has Linked More Than 100 Deaths to Ozempic, Wegovy and Similar Drugs: Report: “Death reports linked to Ozempic and similar drugs indicate users suffered from intestinal masses, stomach paralysis, pancreatic cancer and seizures.” See also: Eli Lilly’s Weight Loss Drug Contributed to Nurse’s Death: “A 58-year-old Scottish nurse died after taking two doses of the weight-loss drug Mounjaro, recently approved by the NHS, BBC reported. Susan McGowan’s death certificate lists multiple organ failure, septic shock and pancreatitis as the immediate cause of death… the “use of prescribed tirzepatide,” the generic name for Mounjaro, is listed as a contributing factor.” See also: “Wegovy and Ozempic: Scientists raise alarm over potentially deadly side effect from celeb-favorite fat-loss drugs: “Researchers warn Wegovy and similar drugs can cause stomach issues. The drugs may enlarge a person’s intestines and lead to critical blockages.”
"Over 200 Cases of Suicidal Thoughts After Taking Weight Loss Drugs: New Analysis" — "Over half of the adverse event reports by the FDA describe suicidal thoughts arising soon after starting or ramping up doses of these injectable drugs."
“Ozempic Side Effects Caused Gastritis, Gallbladder Injury and Uncontrollable Vomiting” — “Lawsuit indicates that Novo Nordisk fails to adequately disclose serious risks” See also: 55 Lawsuits Alleging Side Effects From Weight Loss Drugs Centralized in Single Litigation: “Plaintiffs claim they suffered from gastroparesis, a condition in which an individual’s stomach fails to properly empty, after taking drugs like Ozempic.” See also: Ozempic Causes Serious Health Issues, Class Action Claims; “Novo Nordisk failed to warn consumers its weight loss drug Ozempic can cause a number of serious health issues, including gastroparesis, a new class action lawsuit alleges.” See also: Patients Sue Over Alleged Stomach Paralysis Linked to Ozempic, Mounjaro (Sep 30, 2024); “Dana Filmore, a grandmother from Columbus, Ohio, is among thousands of plaintiffs filing a federal lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, alleging Ozempic and Mounjaro caused gastroparesis… Gastroparesis, a condition characterized by stomach paralysis that severely impacts digestion, caused Filmore, who turned to the medication to control her blood sugar to have persistent nausea and bowel issues. The lawsuit alleges that the drug manufacturers failed to adequately warn patients about the risks…The federal lawsuit is expected to go to trial in 2025.”
Ozempic & Similar Drugs Cause Depression, Kidney Failure, Pancreatitis, Thyroid Cancer, Gallbladder issues, Severe Stomach Problems, and Blindness — “A new study finds a concerning increase in risk of blindness with popular [Ozempic-like weight loss drugs]. The reported risk of blindness adds to the list of disclosed side effects from semaglutides including: depression, kidney failure, pancreatitis, thyroid cancer, gallbladder issues, severe stomach problems.” See also: Mapping the effectiveness and risks of GLP-1 receptor agonists; “Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonist (GLP-1RA) use… [had] an increased risk of gastrointestinal disorders, hypotension, syncope, arthritic disorders, nephrolithiasis, interstitial nephritis and drug-induced pancreatitis associated with GLP-1RA use compared to usual care.” See also: Ozempic Linked to 19 Adverse Health Events; “Research shows these drugs [GLP-1 receptor agonists like Ozempic and Wegovy] reduce seizures and substance addiction risks, but they increase the likelihood of 19 other health conditions, including fainting, kidney problems and pancreatic issues. Common side effects include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain, with potential risks of acute pancreatitis and thyroid cancer, making the trade-off dangerous for users. Ozempic’s manufacturer Novo Nordisk reported $40.6 billion in revenue, highlighting how the “magic pill” mentality and ultraprocessed food consumption create a profitable cycle for pharmaceutical companies and food manufacturers. Instead of relying on weight loss drugs, focus on optimizing cellular energy production through dietary changes, avoiding vegetable oils and supporting your gut and mitochondrial health.” See also: Why You Should Think Twice Before Taking Ozempic; “Who would trade a few pounds for muscle loss and thyroid cancer? The Ozempic fad is a dangerous trend linked to severe health risks you probably didn’t know about.” See also: Weight-Loss Drugs Linked to Increased Risk of 19 Health Conditions; “In a study published in Nature Medicine on Jan. 20, researchers… systematically evaluated health outcomes among roughly 2 million veterans with diabetes who were taking the popular weight-loss medications… for about 3.5 years.” See also: TOXIC & EXTREMELY DANGEROUS Diabetes/ Weight Loss Drugs: Ozempic, Wegovy, Rybelsus, Mounjaro, and more; “If you value your life, stay away from these shiny poisons.”
Up to a Third of the Weight Lost From these Drugs Was Muscle & Bone Mass — “In clinical trials of people with obesity, these drugs lead to a weight loss of up to 20% body weight in some instances… Research shows that up to one-third of this weight loss is… ‘non-fat mass’ — this includes muscle and bone mass.”
“Ozempic Could Pose Deadly Risk to Cancer Patients, Experts Warn” — “The injections ‘detrimentally affect’ how the body responds to chemotherapy and immunotherapy… Patients on the jabs — collectively known as glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, or GLP-1s — were less likely to be totally clear of cancer after treatment and more at risk of tumours returning.”
“Ozempic Users Are Going Blind” — “Experts have sounded the alarm about blockbuster weight loss drugs like Ozempic leaving users blind. Several studies have linked the shots to conditions that cause inflammation and block blood flow to the eye, causing severe and sometimes permanent vision loss. Researchers have detailed nine new reports of US patients who went blind after taking semaglutide or tirzepatide, the active ingredients in Ozempic and Mounjaro, respectively.” See also: Study Links Ozempic to Blindness, Adding to Growing List of Side Effects; “Diabetes patients who took Ozempic were more than twice as likely to develop an eye condition that causes vision loss than patients using a different diabetes drug, according to a new study.” See also: Ozempic’s Hidden Risk Could Leave You in the Dark; “A new review links popular weight loss drugs to sudden blindness.” See also: Study Finds Link Between Popular Weight-Loss Drug and Rare ‘Eye Stroke’; “A potential… increase in the risk of a rare eye condition that is sometimes called ‘eye stroke’ was found in patients with Type 2 diabetes who use semaglutide, also used for weight loss, new research finds.” See also: Reports of Blindness After Popular Weight Loss Injections; “Sudden vision loss and blindness due to block of blood flow to the eyes are the latest in a litany of alarming serious side effects that have surfaced after more widespread use of the popular weight loss injections, which previously include an increased risk of thyroid cancers, pancreatitis, gastroparesis or stomach paralysis, kidney problems, arthritic disorders, and more.”
“The Biggest Drug Fraud in History” — “On track to be the most profitable medication ever in human history, Ozempic and other weight loss drugs, designed to be taken for life, carry serious side effects… Ozempic, a diabetes drug now used for weight loss, is part of a massive fraud that could harm millions, especially children, by treating obesity without addressing its root causes. The obesity epidemic is driven in part by ultra-processed foods designed to override natural satiety mechanisms, not by a lack of weight loss drugs like Ozempic. The Treat and Reduce Obesity Act could mandate government coverage for obesity medications for 74% of Americans, costing over $3 trillion annually without addressing underlying health issues. Ozempic’s maker, Novo Nordisk, has become a top lobbying spender in the U.S., pushing for expanded drug coverage while downplaying significant side effects like muscle loss, suicidal thoughts and increased cancer risk. Naturally increasing GLP-1 levels through gut bacteria like Akkermansia muciniphila offers an alternative to Ozempic, promoting overall gut health without the risks associated with long-term pharmaceutical use.” See also: Weight regain and cardiometabolic effects after withdrawal of semaglutide: The STEP 1 trial extension; [Randomized control trial, 2022] “One year after withdrawal of once-weekly subcutaneous semaglutide 2.4 mg and lifestyle intervention, participants regained two-thirds of their prior weight loss, with similar changes in cardiometabolic variables.”
People are Dying from their Prescription Drugs. Without Education or Motivation to Use Safe, Evidence-Based Approaches for Weight & Dietary Health, Establishment Doctors Prescribe Drugs with Horrific and Deadly Side Effects. — “The FDA’s Adverse Events Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard shows that since 2018, the agency has received 16,854 reports of adverse events from patients taking Ozempic. Of these, 108 were reports of suicidal ideation, nine were suicide attempts, and six were completed suicides.” See also: ‘I just feel like killing myself’, ‘If I knew what the side effects were I would have never gone on it’
A Medical System with Doctors Who Praise & Prescribe Deadly Drugs Without Informed Consent — “‘I Had No Warning’ Plaintiff Says of Ozempic Drug Risks That Almost Cost Her Life… While GLP-1 drugs are praised by a number of doctors improving health outcomes, particularly for obese and diabetic patients, some patients are grappling with severe health complications from side effects they say they were never warned about. Gantt’s lawyer argues that the manufacturer should have devoted more resources to ensuring informed consent, which is essential to patient-centered care and safety… The lawsuit, the latest in a growing wave of lawsuits against the pharmaceutical giant, emphasizes the risks of failure to provide adequate informed consent, claiming that the labels for the popular weight loss drugs do not sufficiently warn patients and doctors about potential side effects, such as gastroparesis (stomach paralysis) and bowel obstruction—both of which are serious, potentially life-threatening conditions.” See also: ‘Skinny jabs’: how uninformed consent has delivered a false promise; “Users of these GLP-1 agonists are not given the necessary knowledge about the potential risks of these drugs, nor are they given information about alternatives, such as changes in how, what and when to eat, as well as to lifestyle habits, or how to address possible underlying emotional triggers and addictions, which makes it all but impossible to maintain weight loss naturally once they stop the medication. This means informed consent simply isn’t exercised—all of the sake of profit.”
Establishment Propaganda Kills
A few weeks ago I published an article entitled `The Scary, Startling Truth about `wonder drugs’ semaglutide and tirzepatide’. In the old days, I’d have published the article in one of the major national newspapers and done numerous TV and radio interviews about it. People would have been made aware of the risks with these drugs. I was regarded as one of the world’s leading experts on iatrogenesis (doctor-induced disease). But today, of course, I am banned from all corporate media and, it seems, no one else dares take on Big Pharma and the medical establishment. Today, I read that the death of a 58-year-old nurse had been linked to another of the weight loss drugs approved for use on the NHS. The healthy nurse took two low-dose injections of tirzepatide and two weeks later she was dead. She died from multiple organ failure, septic shock and pancreatitis. – Dr. Vernon Coleman, Nov 13, 2024
The Business of Securing Customers
In early 2023, a private conference attended by heads of the pharmaceutical industry and large investors hosted the head of the FDA as its keynote speaker. That conference promised that anti-obesity drugs and Alzheimer’s drugs would be the most profitable investment opportunities in the years to come. Since that time, the FDA has taken numerous questionable actions to push these drugs on the populace. The most popular anti-obesity drug is Ozempic. In the last two years, we’ve seen a relentless push for it to be given to everyone (including children) which has involved a number of shockingly appalling marketing tactics. Remarkably, the stampede for Ozempic is almost identical to what happened with fen-phen, a wildly popular weight loss drug that was eventually pulled from the market due to it frequently causing severe heart and lung issues. Like fen-phen, the weight loss from Ozempic is temporary and disappears once the drug is stopped (requiring the patient to become a permanent customer). Worse still, Ozempic has a variety of common and severe side effects due to it paralyzing the digestive tract. In this article, we will review the common causes of obesity (including many which are rarely if ever discussed) and our preferred methods for safely and effectively losing weight. – Aug 25, 2024
We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant
If you’re a provider, Wellness Resource Center can be your assistant for as little as $20 per month. We make thousands of resources instantly accessible with precisely organized libraries. Our site isn’t intended to replace the excellent books, articles, and videos available to all of us, but rather to make them more accessible when you need them.
Due to years of fulltime research, we’ve been able to bring together multiple perspectives, provide context, and make wonderful resources easier to find when you need them.
You can get a sense for the scope and quality of materials by reviewing our Newsletter Archive and by taking a look at the scope and organization of the Health & Wellness Education library. (Membership provides unlimited access to all the other libraries as well: Anatomy & Physiology, Breath & Pranayama, Meditation & Mindfulness, Sound & Mantras, Yoga Teaching Methodology, Energy & Subtle Body, and more.)
Since 2011, we’ve spent more than 10,000 hours cultivating and compiling excellent resources, and we continue to research full-time every day. Search engines and AI have their place, but we know from personal experience that they’re inadequate on their own as they’re designed to meet corporate and technical agendas. Providers need reliable sourcing, not limited perspectives mixed with propaganda, delivered out of context, or offered with hidden motives.
We consult hundreds of reference materials for each subject, organizing the curations into “lessons.” Each lesson is organized with jump-to links for quickly getting to what you need. A defined scope stated in the lesson overview gives you the flexibility to efficiently choose what best serves your particular need in the moment.
Context
This article is a subset of a vast resource curation on the failure and corruption of establishment medicine. See here for the entire curation or select links below to focus on an individual subject.
Failed Health Outcomes — The U.S. spends nearly twice the per-capita amount on healthcare than the next highest spender, yet Americans are the most chronically ill, and rank 48th in life expectancy, among other countries. In addition, medical misdiagnosis causes permanent harm and death to 795,000 people every year.
Verifiably Corrupt— Establishment medicine as a system* is verifiably corrupt, serving the interests of industry — not health. (*Obviously, not every individual working in establishment medicine is unethical. Rather, the system that educated / indoctrinated them, and that sets policy, hires, pays, and promotes them is verifiably corrupted.)
Big Pharma & Biotech : Immoral Business Model — Corporations, by design, are beholden to profit above all else, acting as powerful entities that are “essentially psychopathic and without conscience.” Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are the utmost example of corporate psychopathy, demonstrating inhumanity in response to human suffering.
Regulatory & Professional Betrayal— Government agencies entrusted to regulate the field of medicine fail to do so. The majority of influential professional organizations such as the American Medical Association are corrupted by industry.
Not Evidence/Science-Based — The bulk of establishment medicine’s standard of care is not based on unbiased, reproducible science. (We prove it here.)
Harms by Drug or Test— Establishment medicine providers routinely utilize diagnostic testing and “treatments” that cause harm (“adverse”, “side” effects). Get verifiable evidence of the harms, organized by drug, treatment, or test (mammograms, CT scans, antibiotics, statins, benzos, etc).
Failed Philosophy & Strategies — Allopathic medicine (also called conventional medicine, Western medicine, and Rockefeller medicine) was created to exploit the profit potential of drug patents. Born from a compromised report published in 1910, this system does not acknowledge the conditions under which the human body creates health, nor does it seek to identify and resolve the root causes of illness. On the contrary, it suppresses symptoms with drugs, creating more symptoms and distracting efforts from true healing. Diagnosis is disconnected from the wisdom inherent in the purpose and message of symptoms.
See Also
Root Causes of Illness — With knowledge of causal factors, true healing is possible. Quickly identify drugs, vaccines, and toxins that cause each illness or symptom (e.g. cancer, depression, infertility, kidney issues, seizure, etc). Use quick links to verify documented “side effects” and evidence of harm.
Suppressed Cancer Research — Hundreds of references for published research documenting cancer reversal and recovery successes.
Cancer Reversal Testimonials — Hundreds of medical and personal testimonials on cancer reversal and recovery successes.