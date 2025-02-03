Contents

Jan 25, 1896, The Case Against Vaccination (Presentation given during Gloucester Smallpox Epidemic)

The medical profession of today is divided into two great sections. On the one hand we have a section, who form, I am bound to say, the majority, who believe that the only remedy for small-pox is vaccination with all its risks. On the other hand there is another section, the minority to which I have the honour to belong, which believes that the remedy for small-pox is not vaccination but sanitation—(cheers)— which is accompanied by no risk at all. We protest against the diseasing of children by Act of Parliament. We say that small-pox is a filth disease, and that if we get rid of the filth we shall get rid of the disease. We also declare that when a person is ill the doctor is justified in doing all he possibly can for his patient; but when a person is well he has no right whatever to interfere with the normal functions of the human body as he does when he introduces disease, especially the disease of an inferior animal, unless he can give a distinct and absolute guarantee, not only that the operation will effect the purpose avowed, but also that it will produce no injurious results. – Dr. Walter Hadwen, Jan 25, 1896

Why Herd Immunity Is a Hoax

According to the herd immunity theory, once a certain majority of people have been vaccinated, the disease in question can no longer spread and everyone is protected, including those who cannot be vaccinated... The problem with this argument is that it doesn’t work for vaccines. While there is such a thing as herd immunity among populations in which a majority has had the infectious disease and acquired a long lasting natural immunity, vaccines confer only temporary artificial immunity, and so true herd immunity is unlikely to be fully achieved, even if nearly 100 percent of the population are vaccinated. The measles vaccine, for example, wears off after about a decade or two. Whatever temporary artificial protection is obtained from other vaccines also fades in time... What’s more, between 2 and 10 percent of some vaccines result in “primary vaccine failure,” meaning those who get the vaccine do not gain even temporary artificial protection after vaccination. - Dr. Joseph Mercola, Mar 12, 2019

Rational Risk Analysis: Disease vs Vaccine

Obviously, we all want our children to be healthy, so the question we have to ask is, what affords them a better shot at good health and long life: taking the measles vaccine, or not taking it? The first thing we would have to clarify would be how much of a risk measles poses, and the second would be, what kind of risks the vaccine poses. Of course, we have been conditioned for the past 60 years (the measles shot was introduced in 1963) to think that measles is very risky, and the vaccine is very safe. This article, and the next installment will… attempt to clarify the actual risks of each. – See article for extensive research

1920: “Horrors of Vaccination Exposed and Illustrated”

It must be here remembered that it was admitted that the old smallpox inoculation had a certain preventive power and yet it was finally condemned and abandoned for reasons of its great danger as causing more disease and death than it prevented… This modern system of compulsory vaccination is the most violent and dangerous and most immoral or unethical system of medication that has ever been devised by a most honorable yet most presumptuous profession which has been proved guilty of the most gigantic medical mistakes in its past history of the centuries, one of which—indiscriminate bleeding—as we have already seen, killed…many. To this gigantic and abandoned mistake we might now add the two horrible practices of smallpox inoculation and arm-to-arm vaccination, both of which were once used and approved by the highest medical authority… yet both were finally abandoned as great medical mistakes and were prohibited by penal law as most risky methods of propagating and extending disease and more dangerous to human health and life than the natural disease itself. Vaccination is Blood Poisoning with Inflicted Disease and is Often More Fatal than Natural Disease: For these former medical mistakes there is now substituted the modern medical mistake of compulsory bovine and serum vaccinations of various kinds and multiple repetitions which are in many instances as dangerous to human health and life as the former prohibited malpractices, or more so, and will, doubtless, in due time, be publicly condemned and abandoned... Indeed, this modern vaccine system of medicine is so violent and dangerous that it has been frequently known to kill in ten to fifteen minutes after injection of the serum, by what is known as ‘serum sickness,’ which is a kind of rapid blood and nerve poisoning affecting vital nerve centers, to which some persons are very susceptible. This is, of course, a more violent, rapid and fatal action than occurs in the most virulent and deadly natural diseases and is comparable only to a stroke of lightning or shock of electricity or to the violent action of the most virulent… poisons known in toxicology. In other fatal cases, where the poisoning action is slower, death finally occurs from lockjaw, paralysis, meningitis, or pneumonia, which are frequent results of vaccination. And these fatal results of vaccination are commonly denied and concealed in death certificates by recording the terminal disease of lockjaw, paralysis, meningitis, or pneumonia only as the sole and original cause of death without any record of the inflicted disease—vaccination—as the primary or contributory cause of the death. This evil practice is, of course, a gross falsification of our vital statistics, and is now a frequent offense by some of our vaccinating doctors, as I can legally prove by documentary evidence when required. – Chas. M. Higgins, April 1920

Smoke and Mirrors: An Idea that Convinced Scientists to Abandon Science

Think about how powerful vaccines are AS AN IDEA. The injectable biological products themselves do not work as advertised and cause catastrophic side effects; nearly all of the supposed benefits from vaccines actually come from clean water, having enough food to eat, sanitation systems, etc. But as an idea, vaccines have the unrivaled ability to hypnotize people… Vaccines make scientists and doctors completely abandon science and medicine. Double blind randomized controlled trials? Who needs those? Postmarket surveillance? Why would we do that? Automated reporting of side effects? What, are you some kind of nutter?” – Toby Rogers

“CDC Inflates Flu Death Stats to Sell More Flu Vaccines”

As can be seen from the graphic above, which is a screen shot of selected text directly from the CDC’s own website, the CDC claims they don’t really know how many people die from the flu each year. The reason given as to why they make estimates is ‘it is important to convey the full burden of the seasonal flu to the public.’ … The other way that statement could be read is that the burden to the public is to purchase more flu vaccines, since they are manufactured ahead of time and stockpiled for the flu season. According to Lawrence Solomon, that is exactly what they are doing. They are inflating the numbers to encourage more flu vaccine sales. While the most common number cited by the media is 36,000 deaths a year, actual death certificates only list about 500 per year. And since a laboratory test is not usually taken to determine if it was actually the influenza virus, only 15-20 percent of those 500 recorded flu deaths were actually due to the flu, which means the real numbers are about 100 or less. But it would be very difficult to sell 145 million doses of the flu vaccine if the public knew less than 100 people died each year from the flu.” – Health Impact News, 2014

Industry-Corrupted Players’ Playbook: Smear Professionals Who Advocate for Non-Vaccination Solutions

In a recent Forbes article, Bruce Y. Lee, associate professor of international health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, specifically stated that advice to boost vitamin D should be ignored. He highlighted one of my previous articles, pointing out that one of my references showing benefit from vitamin D stated in its conclusion that “it is premature to recommend vitamin D for either the prevention or treatment of viral respiratory infections.” Call for further research is extremely common in studies, and you’ll find similar commentary in drug studies as well. Does that stop doctors from prescribing them? No. Lee also points out that I sell vitamins, and that this makes my vitamin D recommendation suspect. [Note, also, that no one can patent such nutrients, unlike pharmaceuticals where recommendations to take a drug directly enrich those corporations only.] So, are we to believe that no one advocating for flu vaccines makes any money from it? In my view, optimizing your vitamin D levels is one of the absolute best respiratory illness prevention and optimal health strategies available. Influenza has also been treated with high-dose vitamin C, and vitamin C also boosts the effectiveness of quercetin, a flavonoid antioxidant. Taking zinc lozenges at the first sign of respiratory illness can also be helpful… Lee and other dogmatic universal vaccination disciples seem to forget that nearly all vaccine safety studies come with marked bias, and the safety testing of vaccines is a joke. Nearly all side effects are classified as a “coincidence,” a talking point Lee uses in his article. September 20, 2018, an important article in the BMJ highlighted the fact that, while health authorities swore the pandemic H1N1 swine flu vaccine was safe and had undergone rigorous testing, internal documents unearthed during a lawsuit reveal there were, in fact, questions about the vaccine’s safety. Yet, the public was simply never informed. – Dr. Joseph Mercola

“SIDS: Maybe Babies Don’t Just Suddenly Die. Maybe It’s Vaccines That Are Killing Them”

Just like the ultimate control group in the Amish proves that SIDS is a direct function of vaccinations, an interesting case study is cited involving what was once also another excellent control group: ‘In the 1960s and 1970s, Aborigine infants began to mysteriously die at alarming rates. In some regions of Australia, 1 of every 2 babies succumbed to an unexplained death… An Australian physician… realized the deaths were occurring shortly after the babies were vaccinated. Health officials had recently initiated a mass vaccination campaign to protect Aborigine babies; their deaths corresponded with the vaccination program. Kalokerinos realized that these babies were severely malnourished. Their undeveloped immune systems couldn’t handle the additional stress of vaccination: “Some would die within hours from acute vitamin C deficiency precipitated by the immunization. Others would suffer immunological insults and die later from pneumonia, gastroenteritis, or malnutrition.” Kalokerinos was able to save numerous babies from the same fate by administering small quantities of vitamin C prior to their vaccines’.” – 2nd Smartest Guy

Smallpox Vaccination: The Missing History

The History of Smallpox Vaccination: Not What We’ve Been Told

This article explores the history of smallpox vaccination and presents evidence that vaccinating people with cowpox pus did not prevent smallpox, did not save lives and did not eradicate smallpox. Instead it caused deaths and began a pernicious multi-billion dollar vaccine industry. The word ‘pox’ is the plural form of ‘pocke’ (pocke meaning sac). Smallpox leaves small indentations, pocks, all over the body but particularly over the face. The name ‘smallpox”, which first occurs in Holinshead’s Chronicles from 1571, was given to this disease to distinguish it from syphilis, the ‘great pox’. Michael Nightingale, a practitioner of Traditional Chinese Medicine, writes: “It is a matter of pure speculation as to when the condition first appeared, but it is unlikely to have done so prior to man’s establishment of large townships coupled with poor nutrition, overcrowding, lack of sanitation and inadequate hygiene. Keeping people, such as slaves and prisoners, in disgusting and sub-human conditions may have been the necessary ingredient for the establishment of the virus but there is virtually no doubt that the aforementioned adverse conditions were responsible for the epidemics of smallpox as well as for its endemic nature in certain areas until its recent demise.”… The idea of putting pus into a cut was first introduced to the West by Lady Mary Wortley Montagu… She was agog with excitement that she could introduce to England a cure for smallpox, a disease she had suffered from when she was nineteen. She writes… “An old woman comes with a nutshell of the matter [discharge or pus] of the best sort of smallpox and asks what veins you please to have opened. The old woman rips open the vein that you offer her with a large needle and puts into the vein as much venom as can lie upon the head of her needle and after binds up the little wound with a hollow bit of shell. In this manner she opens four or five veins… They are well for eight days. Then the fever seizes them… They have rarely more than twenty or thirty pustules on their face, which leave no mark, and then they are as well as before their inoculation.” … Princess Caroline… was determined to test inoculation. In the summer of 1721 six condemned prisoners in Newgate were allowed to volunteer for the operation, with freedom as their reward. Five of the six developed a mild attack of smallpox and the sixth, who had previously had smallpox, showed no change. Encouraged, the Princess had a group of orphans inoculated… and were rewarded, in some instances, with blindness, lameness and death… [Then] the Royal children and Lady Mary’s daughter were inoculated. Just as royalty and the famous set the fashion today so they did in the 1700s and the idea of inoculation spread among the upper classes. Then two people died: a young servant in a Lord’s household and the small son of the Earl of Sutherland… Inoculation was not, of course, a cure or preventative for smallpox as it usually induced an active case of the disease. Unfortunately, there are no records of how many people were inoculated, how many developed smallpox as a result, or how many did not. The trouble was that inoculated people were fully contagious during their brief illness so that they could, and did, start epidemics. Dr. Lettsom, writing in 1806, tells us that whereas smallpox deaths for forty-two years before inoculation were 72 per thousand, there were 89 per thousand in the forty-two years after its introduction. Furthermore, conscientious physicians could see the connection between inoculation and the increased incidence of worse diseases than smallpox, such as syphilis, tuberculosis and erysipelas. Councillor Asbury, Chairman of Sheffield’s Health Committee, wrote in 1927, “It has been calculated that from 1721 to 1758 smallpox inoculation was responsible for the deaths of no less than 22,700 persons from smallpox in London alone. It is not therefore surprising that when Jenner proposed that smallpox inoculation should be given up and cowpox inoculation substituted for it “thus covering the retreat of the (medical) profession from an untenable position, his ideas were accepted by all whose interests were not conspicuously bound up with the older form of treatment.” Eventually an Act of Parliament was passed in 1840 forbidding the practice of inoculation, largely because, as Asbury mentions, Edward Jenner offered an alternative. Edward Jenner was born in 1749 and died in 1823… Living in rural Gloucestershire, Jenner heard about the local superstition that those who contracted cowpox did not get smallpox. How the superstition arose is dealt with at length by Dr. Charles Creighton in Jenner and Vaccination: a Strange Chapter of Medical History, published in 1889 and recently republished. In this book Creighton says, “The single bond connecting cowpox with smallpox was the occurrence of the word ‘pox’ in each name… To a pathologist or epidemiologist, it is as truly nonsense to speak of cowpox becoming smallpox as it is legitimate nonsense to prove that a horse-chest¬nut is a chestnut horse.” Cowpox is a disease that occurs on the teats of cows only when they are in milk. The causative virus is said to be orthopox vaccinia; it results in an ugly chancre; it is not infectious; it is, of course, found only in female animals. People who milked infected animals developed pustules on their hands, which in turn, led to swollen glands and general malaise. Smallpox, on the other hand, is not limited to the female sex nor to one portion of the body. The causative virus is said to be orthopox variola; it is found only in humans; it is highly infectious. There is no correspondence between cowpox and smallpox as legitimate scientists of Jenner’s day were well aware. Nevertheless, on May 14, 1796, Jenner conducted the famous experiment that is the foundation of the practice of vaccination. If a rational person wanted to test the theory that a previous dose of cowpox prevented smallpox, he would surely have conducted a survey. But Jenner proceeded to experiment on an eight-year old boy, James Phipps by inserting cowpox pus from a dairymaid, Sarah Nelmes, into incisions in his arm. Two months later, on July 1st, 1796, Jenner made more incisions into the arms of James Phipps but this time he smeared the cuts with smallpox pus. The boy did not contract smallpox. As no figures were kept in this era it is impossible to say whether insertion of smallpox pus under the skin inevitably produced a case of smallpox. Many people, including children, were immune to smallpox anyway having encountered it without developing a case of the disease. Two months later, on July 1st, 1796, Jenner made more incisions into the arms of James Phipps but this time he smeared the cuts with smallpox pus. The boy did not contract smallpox. Creighton tells us that James Phipps, even if her were “perfectly well on the ninth day” as Jenner wrote, had ulcers on his arms which took weeks to heal. Some writers claim that James Phipps died from tuberculosis at the age of twenty-one but one source states that he recovered and lived until 1853. Jenner’s son, who was also vaccinated more than once, died at twenty-one from tuberculosis. Tuberculosis is a condition that some researchers have linked to the smallpox vaccine. In fact, Dr. A. Wilder, Professor of Pathology and former editor of The New York Medical Times, went so far as to say, “Consumption (TB) follows in the wake of vaccination as surely as effect follows cause.” Jenner continued with his experiments and in 1798 wrote about them, describing each case in detail in a text he called, An Inquiry into the Causes and Effects of the Variolae Vaccinae, a Disease Discovered in some of the Western Counties, especially Gloucestershire, and Known by the Name of Cowpox. This is an interesting title because Variolae Vaccinae means ‘smallpox of the cow’. The term is never mentioned again in the text nor is there any rationale for labelling cowpox in this way but by using it in the title, readers are led to believe that cowpox is smallpox. Furthermore, one could take issue with the word, ‘discovered’ as cowpox had been well known for years. Jenner presented his booklet to the Royal Society who turned it down. Thus scorned by his peers, Jenner published the book himself... Variolation, introduced by Lady Mary, was still going strong and Jenner used the opportunity to deliver people from “the inconveniences, uncertainties, disasters, and horrors of variolation.” He petitioned the House of Commons in 1802, and again in 1807, for large sums of money to promote smallpox vaccinations promising that his product had the “singularly beneficial effect of rendering through life the person so inoculated perfectly secure from the infection of smallpox.” Parliament granted his request by a vote of 59 to 56 and gave him the equivalent of half a million of today’s dollars. How different public health would be today had the figures been reversed. Vaccination campaigns began. It didn’t take long before cases of smallpox among the vaccinated were reported. The first response was denial but when the vaccinated were obviously afflicted, Jenner and his supporters said that the disease was milder in form. But when the vaccinated caught the disease and died, they had to come up with another explanation. Re-naming the disease did the trick; they didn’t die of smallpox, they died of the re-named disease: spurious cowpox. Despite increasing evidence that vaccination with cowpox pus did not prevent smallpox, the practice continued. Physicians, for the first time, attended the healthy. 100% of their catchment areas could now be treated instead of the 10% who had contracted smallpox. As Dr. Hadwen so aptly remarked in 1896, “What Jenner discovered, though hardly original in its general principle, was that it pays far better to scare 100% of the fools in the world into buying vaccine than it does to treat the small minority who really get smallpox and who cannot afford to pay anything… That is why this kind of blackmail is still kept going.” Over a century later his words still ring true… Following Jenner’s death the vaccine establishment used one excuse after another to explain the failure of vaccination: the number of punctures was incorrect, or re-vaccination was necessary or the lymph was impure. The smallpox deaths of vaccinated patients in hospital were recorded as “pustular eczema.” … The compulsory vaccination law was repealed in 1907. By 1919, England and Wales had become one of the least vaccinated countries and had only 28 deaths from smallpox out of a population of 37.8 million people. According to official figures of the Registrar General of England, 109 children under five years in England and Wales died of smallpox between 1910 and 1933. In that same period 270 died from vaccination. Between 1934 and 1961 not one smallpox death was recorded but 115 children under five years died from smallpox vaccination. Apart from killing people the literature abounds with examples of the failure of smallpox vaccination to prevent the disease. One of the worst smallpox epidemics took place in England between 1870 and 1872, nearly two decades after compulsory vaccination was introduced. Leicester, with nearly 200,000 inhabitants, boasted a 95% vaccination record but it suffered more deaths than less-vaccinated London. Faced with this obvious evidence of the uselessness of vaccination, Leicester’s citizens rejected the program in favour of cleaning up the city. Under the leadership of James Briggs, Town Councillor and Sanitary Inspector, clean streets, clean markets and dairies, efficient garbage removal, sanitary housing and pure water supply replaced vaccination scars. In 1892-3 Leicester had 19.3 cases of smallpox per 10,000 population; similar-sized Warrington, with 99.2% vaccinated, had 123.3 cases. In Japan, in 1885, 13 years after compulsory vaccination, a law was passed requiring re-vaccination every seven years. From 1886 to 1892, a total of 25,474,370 revaccinations were recorded. Yet during this same period, Japan had 156,175 cases of smallpox with 38,979 deaths, a case mortality of nearly 25 percent. Slow learners, the government passed another act requiring every resident to be vaccinated and re-vaccinated every 5 years. Between 1889 and 1908, the case mortality was 30 percent. Prior to vaccination the case mortality was about 10 percent. During a ruthless campaign by the US in the Philippines in 1905, the native population were forcibly vaccinated several times. In 1918 and 1919, with over 95% of the population vaccinated, the worst epidemic the Philippines had ever known occurred. In the Congressional Record of December 21, 1937, William Howard Hay, MD, said, “The Philippines suffered the worst attack of smallpox, the worst epidemic three times over, that had ever occurred in the history of the islands and it was almost three times as fatal. The death rate ran as high as 60% in certain areas where formerly it had been 10-15%.” The same Dr. Hay addressed the Medical Freedom Society regarding the Lemke Bill to abolish compulsory vaccination. He stated, “I have thought many times of all the insane things we have advocated in medicine, that one of the most insane was to insist on the vaccination of children, or anybody else, for the prevention of smallpox when, as a matter of fact, we are never able to prove that vaccination saved one man from smallpox.” Objections to smallpox vaccination continued into the twentieth century. Dr. R. P. Garrow published an article in a January 1928 issue of the British Medical Journal showing that the fatality rate among the vaccinated cases of smallpox in England and Wales in 1923 and 1926 in those over 15 years of age was higher than among the unvaccinated. The article provoked a number of letters including one from Dr. L. A. Parry. He raised a number of questions: How is it that smallpox is five times as likely to be fatal in the vaccinated as in the unvaccinated? How is it that, as the percentage of people vaccinated has steadily fallen (from 85% in 1870 to about 40% in 1925), the number of people attacked with variola has declined pari passu and the case mortality has progressively lessened? The years of least vaccination have been the years of least smallpox and of least mortality. How is that in some of our best vaccinated towns, for example Bombay and Calcutta, smallpox is rife, whilst in some of our worst vaccinated towns, such as Leicester, it is almost unknown? How is it that something like 80% of the cases admitted into the Metropolitan Asylum Board smallpox hospitals have been vaccinated whilst only 20% have not been vaccinated? How is it that in Germany, the best vaccinated country in the world, there are more deaths in proportion to the population than in England — for example, in 1919, 28 deaths in England, 707 in Germany; in 1920, 30 deaths in England, 354 in Germany. In Germany, in 1919 there were 5,012 cases of smallpox with 707 deaths; in England in 1925 there were 5,363 cases of smallpox with 6 deaths. What is the explanation?… Dr. Beddow Baily’s words in 1936 are as true today as they were then. He said, “It would seem to be impossible for a rational mind to conceive that a filthy virus derived from a smallpox corpse, the ulcerated udder of a cow, or the running sores of a sick horse’s heels, and cultivated in scabbed festers on a calf’s abdomen could fail to have disastrous effects when inoculated into the human body.” Yet this conception continues today except that pus is no longer used in vaccines. Instead they contain viruses, dead or alive, formaldehyde, phenol, mercury, aluminium and DNA bits from human and other animals. Nevertheless, the principle of injecting toxic substances under the skin is, without any proof whatsoever, believed to lower the death rates from infectious disease. – Jennifer Craig BSN, Smallpox Vaccine: Origins of Vaccine Madness

“Public Health” Playbook

A “Public Health” Playbook with a Long History

In January 2020, I believed the government stories about infectious diseases and vaccines… Between January and May 2022… I learned about the non-existence of scientific or legal standards of evidence to support government officer claims about pathogens, emergencies and products. I learned HHS Secretary pronouncements are, legally: unilateral, unreviewable and require no validated scientific support. I learned about… military contracts for vaccine procurement and distribution, through Brook Jackson’s case. During 2022 and 2023, I… deepened my understanding that public health emergency/biodefense programs are drawn from a playbook that had been used several times already in recent decades (SARS, MERS, H1N1). I realized that playbooks are written to be used repeatedly and the PHE/biodefense playbook would be used again, and therefore people should be warned not to use or take any emergency “medical countermeasures” (isolation and social-distancing advice, masks, diagnostic tests, vaccines, medications). I also learned that government and pharmaceutical officers would incorporate the same alleged new substances and manufacturing processes allegedly used to make Covid vaccines, into all emergency and routine vaccines henceforth, and that government officers had reduced or eliminated even the purported scientific evidentiary standards used to authorize use of the emergency Covid vaccines, which standards I knew to be non-existent, pretextual, inapplicable, unenforceable, and unenforced. I understood that people should be urged not to accept or use any vaccines at all, routine or emergency, on babies, children or adults. I learned (in December 2023) the phrase “Direct Final Rule” as describing federal administrative agency regulations published in the Federal Register that go into effect on an expedited schedule… I learned the Direct Final Rule process was used from Dec. 2012 to Feb. 2013 to revise HHS-CDC interstate and foreign quarantine rules by adopting new definitions, including a definition for the term “quarantinable communicable disease.”… I knew (by Dec. 2023) that even if inspectors had entered vaccine manufacturing facilities in 2020, or in the years following 2020, FDA had never developed or promulgated any scientific evidentiary standards for vaccines, so the inspectors would have had no scientific evidentiary standards available to apply to the procedures and products being manufactured in the factories anyway. I began to understand that the non-existence of scientific and legal evidentiary standards pre-dated Covid, and that the standards that don’t exist for emergency and non-emergency products manufactured during and since Covid, also didn’t exist for vaccines and other biological products manufactured before Covid. I wanted to find out when and how the evidentiary standards — and the legal forums for evidence review and substantive decisions (regulatory agencies, courts) — had been eliminated, or whether they had ever existed at all. I… found dozens of regulatory amendments made between 1995 and 2019 (and ongoing) to carry out the deregulation program laid out in the 1995 document and related Congressional statutes and Presidential executive orders. I learned about the 1955 nationwide polio vaccination campaign targeting children and expectant mothers, and the “Cutter incident;” 1968-1969 influenza pandemic; 1971-1972 Congressional GAO study of NIH Division of Biologics Standards’ (non-)regulation of “ineffective” influenza vaccines; 1972 transfer of biological product (non-)regulation from NIH to FDA; and 1976-1977 swine flu vaccine program, injuries and government payouts. I learned about how each event was handled by Congress with show hearings and fake-investigations but no vaccination program shutdowns or statutory repeals, and how they were handled by regulatory agencies with program transfers, reorganizations and renaming but no vaccination program shutdowns or substantive scientific standards or enforcement. I learned that Congress and the fake-regulators work only to protect and expand vaccination/mass-poisoning programs, suppress vaccine hostility and maintain vaccine confidence, and how the events following the 1955 polio campaign led to the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act… Stop taking vaccines. Stop vaccinating babies and children. – Katherine Watt

The Pandemic Industry Playbook in Action

Eight years after the pandemic influenza outbreak, a lawsuit alleging that GlaxoSmithKline’s Pandemrix vaccine caused narcolepsy has unearthed internal reports suggesting problems with the vaccine’s safety. [Narcolepsy is the name for a chronic neurological disorder indicating harm to brain physiology and negative effects on vitally important sleep cycles.] Peter Doshi asks what this means for the future of transparency during public health emergencies. In October 2009, the US NIH infectious diseases chief, Anthony Fauci, appeared on YouTube to reassure Americans about the safety of the ‘swine flu’ vaccine. ‘The track record for serious adverse events is very good. It’s very, very, very rare that you ever see anything that’s associated with the vaccine that’s a serious event,’ he said. Four months earlier, the WHO had declared H1N1 influenza a pandemic, and by October 2009 the new vaccines were being rolled out across the world. A similar story was playing out in the UK, with prominent organisations, including the Department of Health, British Medical Association, and Royal Colleges of General Practitioners, working hard to convince a reluctant NHS workforce to get vaccinated. ‘We fully support the swine flu vaccination programme … The vaccine has been thoroughly tested,’ they declared in a joint statement. Except, it hadn’t… Governments around the world had made various logistical and legal arrangements to shorten the time… [to] production… and administration of [a] vaccine in the population. In Europe, one element of those plans was an agreement to grant licences to pandemic vaccines based on data from pre-pandemic ‘mock-up’ vaccines produced using a different virus… Another element, adopted by countries such as Canada, the US, UK, France, and Germany, was to provide vaccine manufacturers indemnity from liability for wrongdoing, thereby reducing the risk of a lawsuit stemming from vaccine related injury.” – Peter Doshi, BMJ, Sep 20, 2018

We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant

Context

