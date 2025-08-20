“Cancer is big business” Cancer is big business. It’s highly profitable. The average cost of chemotherapy for a patient is probably $100,000. Dr. Paul Marik Natural Treatments and Minimal Profit Cures Don't Get Approved This film, Cancer: The Forbidden Cures, explains how it is virtually impossible for… inexpensive, natural treatments to receive government approval. The FDA requires extremely expensive clinical trials to demonstrate the efficacy of treatment, yet due to minimal profit in natural cures, trials will likely never be conducted, thus preventing approval of natural treatments, even if they do cure cancer. Even more problematic are those within the medical industry who have a vested interest in preventing alternative treatments from even gaining publicity, let alone approval. Chemotherapy drugs net billions of dollars in profits every year, fattening the wallets of physicians and drug company officers and stockholders. The respected American Medical Association (AMA) also reaps major profits from cancer medication advertisements and promotions. Few people are aware of the unsavory history of the AMA and its Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). This influential organization and its leaders became wealthy and powerful in the first half of the 20th century through selectively granting a seal of approval for untested drugs only to companies who would pay hefty fees to the AMA, and through major income from the tobacco industry for JAMA‘s promotions of cigarette smoking and its false claims about cigarette safety… The chief editor of JAMA for 26 years, Morris Fishbein, worked tirelessly to prevent any potential cancer cure that was not under the control of the medical establishment from seeing the light of day. Fishbein… was actively involved in suppressing the alleged cancer cures in two of the five cases presented in this documentary, as well as many others not mentioned. WantToKnow.info, Cancer Cures Video Why would a cancer survivor be treated like a threat? After Rick began sharing his story, the American Cancer Society planted letters in local newspapers claiming he never had cancer because he looked too healthy for someone who had been terminal. Why would a cancer survivor be treated like a threat? Discover how Rick beat cancer—and why the cancer industry fought harder to silence his story than they did to cure him. The Vigilant Fox The Evidence Demonstrates Malicious Intent by the Cancer Industry I used to believe that the “cancer conspiracy” was an unintentional result of the love of money and that there were really no malicious intentions at its roots. However, due to stories like the two that follow, I am rethinking my position on this topic… The network of corporate polluters, Big Pharma, Big Medicine (aka the “Medical Mafia”), the FDA, industry front groups, and political lobbying groups comprise the “Cancer Industry,” whose goal is to maintain the status quo and keep the public unaware of alternative cancer treatments, thus insuring shareholder profits for Big Pharma. Lies are Unbekoming, 2024

To help compensate for the lack of information from establishment medicine on successful cancer treatments, we've curated the following.

Key Excerpts

Healing modalities that don’t benefit the medical industry have been underutilized, suppressed, and disparaged, and providers who are perceived as a threat to establishment markets have been condemned, intimidated and attacked.

New York Times, 2007: "If a Promising Compound Can't Be Patented, It's Highly Unlikely Ever to Make it to Market" In the current system, if a promising compound can't be patented, it is highly unlikely ever to make it to market no matter how well it performs in the laboratory. The development of new cancer drugs is crippled as a result... In 2004, Johns Hopkins researchers discovered that an off-the-shelf compound called 3-bromopyruvate could arrest the growth of liver cancer in rats. The results were dramatic; moreover, the investigators estimated that the cost to treat patients would be around 70 cents per day. Yet, three years later, no major drug company has shown interest in developing this drug. The hormone melatonin, sold as an inexpensive food supplement in the United States, has repeatedly been shown to slow the growth of various cancers when used in conjunction with conventional treatments. Early this year, another readily available industrial chemical, dichloroacetate, was found by researchers at the University of Alberta to shrink tumors in laboratory animals by up to 75 percent. However ... dichloroacetate is not patentable, and the lead researcher is concerned that it may be difficult to find funding from private investors to test the chemical. Potential anticancer drugs should be judged on their scientific merit, not on their patentability. The New York Times, Patents Over Patients Oncology “Treatment” is Abysmal The Warburg effect — Otto Warburg’s seminal observation that cancer cells preferentially ferment glucose into lactate even in oxygen-rich conditions — represents a metabolic vulnerability ripe as the perfect therapeutic target for cancer treatment. Yet, a century after its elucidation, oncology remains tethered to genetic paradigms, sidelining metabolic strategies in favor of cytotoxic [poisoning cells] and targeted interventions that work at best on about 15% of cancers, representing an abysmal “treatment” model. 2nd Smartest Guy in the World “To neutralize this competition, the American Medical Association published a doctored study” Once ultraviolet blood irradiation (UVBI) was discovered in the 1930s, it produced miraculous results for patients on the verge of death and was quickly adopted by hospitals throughout America, demonstrating remarkable efficacy for a wide range of diseases. To neutralize this competition, the American Medical Association published a doctored study that "debunked" UVBI, and it became a forgotten therapy. Russians and Germans recognized its value and have produced decades of research showing UVBI's remarkable utility. A Midwestern Doctor, 2025 “The fastest way to lose your medical license is to practice unapproved cancer therapies” It’s been well known for decades within the integrative medical field that the fastest way to lose your medical license is to practice unapproved cancer therapies, and over the decades, countless examples have been made of doctors who did so (which sadly go far beyond even what we saw throughout Covid-19). A Midwestern Doctor, 2024 “Out-of-the box and brilliant thinkers” lose their jobs Like Dr. Linus Pauling before him, Dr. Marik found that Vitamin C could be repurposed to great effect against a variety of diseases. Both scientists are known as out-of-the box and brilliant thinkers. Both changed the world. And both men stood strong for their beliefs despite existential career attacks… Dr. Linus Pauling is one of only five in history to win two Nobel Prizes, one for Chemistry in 1954 and the other as a Peace Prize in 1962 for his anti-war activism. Because of his activist passion to save lives, Dr. Pauling was ousted from his position at Caltech for political reasons… In a politically and economically motivated assault, Dr. Marik was forced out of his position and career. To add further insult, he was pressured to resign his medical license.

A lesser man might have given up. But not Dr. Marik. Dr. Justus R. Hope “A man whose discoveries were championed… by the Journal of the American Medical Association—until those findings challenged too many vested interests” The story of physician-scientist William Frederick Koch, PhD MD, suggests that organized medicine, government, and pharmaceutical makers want anything but a cure for the second leading cause of death in America… Koch’s granddaughter, who wants to remain anonymous… is curator of some 50,000 pages of her grandfather’s publications, notes, and articles. She has built a website dedicated, on behalf of the close Koch family, to accurately depicting the medical legacy of a man whose discoveries were championed as early as 1913 by the Journal of the American Medical Association—until those findings challenged too many vested interests. Mary Beth Pfeiffer & Mike Capuzzo The American Cancer Society Suppresses Truth When evidence began to emerge that petroleum-based medicines were causing cancer, Mr. Rockefeller founded the American Cancer Society through which he suppressed that information. John D. Rockefeller Wiped Out Natural Cures to Create Big Pharma “Many practicing the newly popular allopathic (drug-based) medicine were angered by Dr. Gerson’s controversial teachings and popularity… Dr. Max Gerson was poisoned with arsenic and died” Gerson believed that cancer and many other diseases were the result of consumption of pharmaceutical chemicals, tobacco, and alcohol, along with processed, chemically fertilized foods, and many chemicals and pollutants in air and water… Many practicing the newly popular allopathic (drug-based) medicine were angered by Dr. Gerson’s controversial teachings and popularity. You can google to find the many famous people treated and cured by Dr. Max Gerson, including Nobel Laureate Dr. Albert Schweitzer and his wife and daughter… In 1959, at the age of 78, Dr. Max Gerson was poisoned with arsenic and died. His daughter, Charlotte Gerson, passionately carried on his mission for many years. She is living today in Europe, in her 90’s, and the Gerson Clinic, as well as the Northern Baja Healing Center run by Dr. Patrick Vickers, carry on the Gerson protocol, although some parts have changed or been omitted, such as raw calf’s liver, due to supply issues. Robyn Openshaw “Healing has been weaponized into a profit machine and genuine cures have been criminalized” Cancer may well be the most revealing window into understanding the world our oligarchs have constructed around us—a world where healing has been weaponized into a profit machine and genuine cures have been criminalized. Jon Rappoport's provocative question, "Would the government let Jesus cure cancer?" cuts straight to the heart of a system so corrupted that it would arrest the very embodiment of healing itself for practicing medicine without a license. This isn't hyperbole; it's the logical extension of a regulatory framework that has transformed healthcare into Cartel Medicine, where the government's primary function is not to protect public health but to enforce a medical monopoly that prioritizes profits over people. Lies are Unbekoming, 2025

Vital Historical Context: The Flexner Report

Why would a medical system waste trainees’ time, dismiss effective techniques, and use strategies that fail? The answer is found in the consolidation and control of medical education in the early 1900s, under corrupt influences. John D. Rockefeller, after being required to break up his oil industry monopoly, turned his sights to pharmaceutical drugs which were derived from oil and, unlike natural medicines, could be patented. With his tremendous financial resources and together with another powerful businessman, Andrew Carnegie, the honorable profession of medicine was transformed into a corrupt, controlled industry driven by profit motives.

Establishment medicine was born following the 1910 publication of the Flexner Report. The report revealed Abraham Flexner to be a severely compromised man, beholden to powerful influencers John D. Rockefeller and Andrew Carnegie.

Continue reading on this here.

Related Resources

Evidence by Date

No Date — Cancer Cures Video: Video Documentary Reveals Suppressed Cancer Cures [This link is to an article about the documentary, Cancer: The Forbidden Cures] — WantToKnow link No Date — Cancer Cures Video; Cancer: The Forbidden Cures — WantToKnow 5-min video, 20-min video, full 72-min video Aug 10, 2025 — Breaking News: International community is outraged at Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's efforts to criminalize Ivermectin in Alberta. Our GiveSendGo reaches $267,000, a new record. — Dr. William Makis MD link Aug 7, 2025 — $14 Billion Later, Cancer Is Worse Than Ever. Where Did the Money Go? Each year, Americans donate billions to fight cancer—yet diagnoses and deaths keep rising. Where is the money going? — Independent Medical Alliance link Aug 2, 2025 — Laetrile: How the Medical Mafia Buried a Cheap, Natural Cancer Remedy: As science vindicates these therapies, we’re left with one damning question: How many lives were lost to protect a lie? — The Truth About Cancer link Jul 19, 2025 — EXCLUSIVE: The Cancer Protocol So Effective, They Said He Never Had Cancer — The Vigilant Fox link Jul 15, 2025 — Would the government let Jesus cure cancer? by Jon Rappoport— Lies are Unbekoming link Jun 23, 2025 — The suppression of nutritional science: how cancer societies stifle progress in cancer care and Victoria counts metastatic breast cancer for the first time. Patients don't die from cancer, they die from metastatic disease and trace element deficiency (amongst others). — Dr. Ian Brighthope link Jun 13, 2025 — Ultraviolet Blood Irradiation Revolutionized Medicine — Why Did It Disappear? — A Midwestern Doctor, Mercola.com link May 7, 2025 —Dr. William Koch—a Pasteur Reborn—Cured Hopeless Cancers at a Striking Rate. The FDA Shut Him Down and Erased him from History. Dr. Pierre Kory unearthed the story of the world-famous chemist who endured 40 years of persecution and multiple murder attempts to stop him and his radiation-free cancer cure forever. — Mary Beth Pfeiffer & Mike Capuzzo link May 5, 2025 — Breaking NEws: Alberta Doctors: Dr. Aisha Bruce (University of Alberta) and Dr. Jon Meddings (Dean, University of Calgary) are behind the recent coordinated defamation campaign and attack on my Clinic — Dr. William Makis MD link Mar 25, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - Farmer with Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma "everywhere" gets to "Cancer Free" with secret "smoothies" so Hospital staff wouldn't find out!; “This is what you have to do to survive as a Cancer patient in Canada, the United States, Australia, UK, Ireland, etc… ‘During the entire time he was in the hospital/rehab facilities, we were very discreet about providing him with the Ivermectin/Fenbendazole Protocol, mixing them into “smoothies”, so that staff wouldn’t know we were doing this.’ From ‘Lymphoma…was pretty much everywhere…largest mass was the size of a women’s basketball” to “PET Scan in December showed ZERO cancer’.” — Dr. William Makis MD link Mar 8, 2025 — The Persecutions Of The Pioneers Of Oxidative Therapies Similar To Chlorine Dioxide. The persecutions of chlorine dioxide practitioners are simply a continuation of what befell pioneers of similar oxidative therapies. One difference: the earliest pioneers were assassinated. — Dr. Pierre Kory MD, MA link Mar 1, 2025 — BREAKING NEWS: Alberta Government has FROZEN my Stripe Account, @X or Twitter income, Substack income, and GiveSendGo $199,370 Legal fundraiser. They are stealing all my sources of income. — Dr. William Makis MD link Feb 17, 2025 — BREAKING NEWS: Dr.John Campbell and I were targeted, we were both hacked and locked out of our X (Twitter) accounts after our interview on Ivermectin and Fenbendazole in Cancer and Turbo Cancer — Dr. William Makis MD link Feb 9, 2025 — NEWS: I was viciously attacked on my Ivermectin Testimonial of a 36 year old Pancreatic Cancer patient who is now Cancer Free. Who attacked me? A Pancreatic Cancer Support Group. — Dr. William Makis MD link Jan 23, 2025 — EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW – Sarah Westall Show – Cancer Cases Exploding & Authorities Persecute One of the World’s Top Cancer Doctors w/ Dr. William Makis (Dec.2024) — Dr. William Makis MD link Jan 14, 2025 — Medical Industrial Complex Is Running DAMAGE CONTROL Over Mel Gibson’s Appearance On The Joe Rogan Show — 2nd Smartest Guy in the World link Jan 6, 2025 — Is Big Pharma suppressing the truth about cancer? Survivor says ‘yes’; “Fourteen years ago, Suzy Griswold was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, but she didn’t take a traditional treatment route.” — Blaze Media link and 56-min video Dec 29, 2024 — Ivermectin for Cancer?; “If you are unfortunate enough to be diagnosed with cancer and would like to try ivermectin for treatment, you’ll likely not find an oncologist who is willing to try it. They’ll probably lie and tell you it’s dangerous and will interfere with chemotherapy and radiation, even though the opposite is true… Americans are the most heavily medicated and vaccinated country in the world, yet we lead the world in chronic disease and have the lowest life expectancy of all modern countries. As you can see in this chart, we rank 48th! If all the medications and vaccines were effective, would we not be ranked higher and have fewer chronic diseases?” — The Truth Expedition link Dec 27, 2024 — ‘Health’ mafia want to jail this heroic Canadian cancer doctor for 83 days; “I stood up for informed consent… Dr William Makis, an oncologist, speaks of his grim situation at the hands of fascist health bureaucrats who now want to jail him for standing up for medical ethics.” — Cairns News link Dec 17, 2024 — IVERMECTIN ATTACKS continue: Confused about ivermectin? I don’t blame you, but it’s quite simple––just follow the money.; “Recently, there have been extreme and ongoing efforts to attack ivermectin, currently only available in an inexpensive, oral formulation, that reveal a telling pattern of shifting narratives designed to discredit it at any cost. The arguments appear less about genuine concerns and more about undermining a cheap, effective, and widely accessible treatment. Each argument presented seems to be grasping at straws, quickly losing traction and credibility, only to be replaced by another, equally tenuous claim. As efforts to undermine ivermectin intensify, these claims are understandably disturbing and confusing for people. Let’s have a brief look at what is being said.” — Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD​ link Dec 16, 2024 — Exposing “The Playbook” Big Pharma Uses To Silence Critics — The Jimmy Dore Show link Nov 7, 2024 — Back by Popular Demand! ‘Cancer Care’ Second Edition Now Available: Dr. Paul Marik and the entire FLCCC Family want to thank everyone who fought to have this important medical research reinstated on Amazon after it was briefly removed in September 2024.— Independent Medical Alliance link Jul 3, 2024 — Mammograms Are a Tragic Lie; “Research demonstrates this test does not reduce your risk of death from the disease. Mammograms, used to detect breast cancer, employ ionizing radiation that carries a risk of developing cancer… After 10 mammograms you have a 50% to 60% risk of receiving a false positive result, potentially necessitating further testing with more radiation or even treatment. You may be able to prevent 75% to 90% of breast cancers through lifestyle changes, such as reducing exposure to hazardous toxins, seeking out organic products, severely reducing refined sugar and fructose, and limiting protein.” [originally published Dec 20, 2017] — Dr. Joseph Mercola link May 14, 2024 — Lawmaker Accuses Amgen of Placing Profits Above Patients with Dosing for a Cancer Drug; “A U.S. lawmaker is accusing Amgen of ‘putting profits before patients’ over its decision to continue marketing a high dose of a pricey cancer treatment instead of a lower dose that is less expensive and not as toxic to patients.” — Ed Silverman, STAT link Mar 29, 2024 — Professor Exposes the Big Lie About Cancer; “Cancer is ‘all a big money game, and it’s dollars first, patient outcome second.’ – Dr. Thomas Seyfried, Professor of Biology… In Seyfried’s book, Cancer as a Metabolic Disease, he argues we should hit cancer where it hurts most by messing with its fuel supply, like using ketogenic diets to cut off the energy that cancer cells need. It’s a way of thinking about the disease that poses bad news to the profits of the cancer treatment industry.” — The Vigilant Fox link Mar 29, 2024 — The Many Harms of Cancer-phobia; “Our fear of cancer is so fierce that it leads to choices that are… bad for our health… Consider the average-risk asymptomatic person who is younger or older than mammography or PSA screening is recommended for, but who, under the shadow of the fear of cancer, screens anyway, despite evidence that such screening is more likely to harm them than help, producing worrying false positives and in many cases leading to unnecessary treatment… An analysis done by the CDC for my book, Curing Cancer-phobia, How Risk, Fear, and Worry Mislead Us, found that in 2017, 21 million American women had cancer screening tests even though they were outside the age ranges for screening… Consider the harmful medical cascades that screening often triggers… all of which cause side effects that range from moderate to severe and… are essentially ‘fear-ectomies’, removing something that frightens the patient far more than it medically threatens them.” — David Ropeik, Sensible Medicine link Jan 14, 2024 — Marik's Miracle: How the Loss of One Career Fueled the Spectacular Rise of Another — Justus R. Hope link Jan 3, 2024 — The Cost of Unnecessary Testing in Health Care: The United States spends more than $300 billion annually on unnecessary medical treatment, including diagnostic testing.; “Excessive testing is… one part of… low-value health care, a term that refers to services that provide little or no benefit, cause potential harm, incur significant costs, or waste limited resources… The study, published in The American Journal of Medicine, focused on unnecessary testing… When patients have excessive diagnostic tests, the potential for errors exists. False positive or false negative test results can lead to a ‘diagnostic cascade’ of more testing or unnecessary prescriptions and harmful side effects… The United States health care system’s current structure rewards health care providers for providing more care, not necessarily the right care. In a fee-for-service system, providers make more money if they order more tests.” — Andrea Wickstrom, The Epoch Times link Jan 3, 2024 — Aspirin: On Cancer — Lies are Unbekoming link Nov 1, 2023 — Joe Rogan Talks Fenbendazole and Cancer — 2nd Smartest Guy in the World link Jun 19, 2023 — What Toxic Wildfires Can Teach Us About COPD and Covid-19; “One of my longtime theories (discussed further here) is that the pharmaceutical industry has an inherent conflict of interest against promoting any therapy that effectively treats a disease, as it destroys the franchise (perfectly demonstrated by this candid admission to investors from Goldman Sachs).” — A Midwestern Doctor, Mercola.com link Mar 27, 2023 — The Life & Suppressed Work of Dr. Wilhelm Reich; “In the 1940′s the scientific works of Dr. Wilhelm Reich were presented to a world, marveled upon and then radically suppressed by industry and democratic government. A psychologist, scientist, mystic and refugee from Nazi persecution, Dr. Reich discovered ‘Orgone Energy’, or, life energy, a radiant blue glowing energy found in all living things, in high vacuums and in the open atmosphere… Many believe that his findings and experiments produced results that completely shattered the foundations of the energy and medical industries, and Dr. Reich himself was all too aware that he was deliberately targeted because of the threat he posed to big business. The establishment was so enraged by his discoveries… that in 1957 after FBI agents oversaw the destruction of his laboratory equipment, ‘six tons of his books, journals, and papers were burned in the 25th Street public incinerator in New York’s lower east side.'” — Harshita S, Medium link Feb 14, 2023 — Your Money or Your Life: Patient on $50,000-a-Week Cancer Drug Fears Leaving Behind Huge Medical Debt; “After several rounds of treatment for a rare eye cancer — weekly drug infusions that could cost nearly $50,000 each — Paul Davis learned Medicare had abruptly stopped paying the bills… “Is it worth bankrupting my family for me to hang around for a couple of years?” Davis pondered… One of the hospitals that has administered the costly drug is appealing… But the uncertainty has compounded the stress of living with an aggressive cancer.” — Fred Schulte, KFF Health News link Jun 2, 2022 — Doctors Sue FDA to Protect Ivermectin as Covid-19 Treatment; “Dr. Paul Marik… Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, and Dr. Robert L. Apter challenge the FDSA regarding ivermectin as a Covid treatment. The plaintiffs, ‘argue the FDA acted outside of its authority and illegally interfered with their ability to practice medicine by directing the public, including health professionals and patients, to not use ivermectin, a drug that has received full FDA approval for human use.'” — Independent Medical Alliance link Jan 30, 2020 — 6 Bodily Tissues That can be Regenerated Through Nutrition; “Regenerative medicine threatens to undermine the very economic infrastructure that props up the modern, drug-based and quite candidly degenerative medical system. Symptom suppression is profitable because it guarantees both the perpetuation of the original underlying disease, and the generation of an ever-expanding array of additional, treatment-induced symptoms.”— Sayer Ji, Regenerate Project link Apr 23, 2019 — Why The Law Forbids The Medicinal Use of Natural Substances; “According to the FDA’s legal definition, a drug is anything that ‘diagnoses, cures, mitigates, treats, or prevents a disease.’ The problem with this definition is that there are numerous substances, as readily available and benign as found on our spice racks, which have been proven by countless millennia of human experience to mitigate, prevent and in some cases cure disease, and which cannot be called drugs according to the FDA. How can this be? Well, the FDA has assumed for itself Godlike power, requiring that its official approval be obtained before any substance can legally be used in the prevention and treatment of disease. The FDA’s legal-regulatory control therefore is totalitarian and Napoleonic in construct; what it does not explicitly permit as a medicine is implicitly forbidden.” — Sayer Ji, GreenMedInfo (Waking Times) link Dec 10, 2018 — Gerson Therapy: My Observations From a 20 Clinic Tour — Robyn Openshaw, GreenSMoothieGirl link Apr 11, 2018 — Goldman Sachs asks in biotech research report: ‘Is curing patients a sustainable business model?’ — Tae Kim, CNBC link Feb 17, 2018 — Case Report of Unexpectedly Long Survival of Patient With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Why Integrative Methods Matter; “The patient’s oncologist never discouraged her to take supplements. However, when the patient approached the oncologist for guidance on diet and supplements, the oncologist did not provide any recommendations, and moreover, expressed that diet and supplements are not going to alter her illness course. Although the patient learned how to navigate her care between 2 different providers, she often felt uneasy that her oncologist did not want to engage into any discussion about integrative approaches…. [This] underscores the dire need for field of oncology to embrace lifestyle strategies of managing indolent cancers by either adding these methods to the treatment toolbox or at least aggressively engaging into collaboration with integrative medicine providers, who often care for such patients. “ — Gregory Haskin & Mikhail Kogan, Integrative Medicine: A Clinician’s Journal (IMCJ) link Aug 17, 2016 — Rockefeller: How He Changed The Idea Of Medicine And Everyday Cures: Big Pharma Was Invented By The Rockefeller’s; “The bitter truth is that when you go to your Western doctor, you are seen as a potential market for the medical factory’s products. For big pharma, there is no financial incentive to heal you, because a patient cured is a customer lost. Even if you are not sick, big pharma is still targeting you, trying to convince you that you are ill so that you will try its latest pill.” — Baxter Dmitry, Question Everything link Apr 1, 2015 — Dr Peter Gøtzsche exposes big pharma as organized crime; “Peter C. Gøtzsche, MD is a Danish medical researcher… He has written numerous reviews within the Cochrane collaboration. Dr. Gøtzsche has been critical of screening for breast cancer using mammography, arguing that it cannot be justified. His critique stems from a meta-analysis he did on mammography screening studies and published as Is screening for breast cancer with mammography justifiable? in The Lancet in 2000. In it he discarded 6 out of 8 studies arguing their randomization was inadequate… In 2012 his book Mammography Screening: Truth, Lies and Controversy was published.” — Dr. McDougall Health & Medical Center, YouTube 8-min video Feb 9, 2014 — Vitamin C 'gives chemotherapy a boost'; “High-dose vitamin C… has long been used as an alternative therapy for cancer. In the 1970s, chemist Linus Pauling reported that vitamin C given intravenously was effective in treating cancer… Sscientists at the University of Kansas say that when given by injection, vitamin C is absorbed into the body, and can kill cancer cells without harming normal ones. The researchers injected vitamin C into human ovarian cancer cells in the lab, into mice, and into patients with advanced ovarian cancer. They found ovarian cancer cells were sensitive to vitamin C treatment, but normal cells were unharmed… ‘Because vitamin C has no patent potential, its development will not be supported by pharmaceutical companies,’ said lead researcher Qi Chen. ‘We believe that the time has arrived for research agencies to vigorously support thoughtful and meticulous clinical trials with intravenous vitamin C.’" — Helen Briggs, BBC link Aug 10, 2011 — New leukemia treatment exceeds 'wildest expectations'; “In the research published Wednesday, doctors at the University of Pennsylvania say the treatment made the most common type of leukemia completely disappear in two of the patients and reduced it by 70 percent in the third. In each of the patients as much as five pounds of cancerous tissue completely melted away in a few weeks, and a year later it is still gone… So why has this remarkable treatment been tried so far on only three patients? Both the National Cancer Institute and several pharmaceutical companies declined to pay for the research. Neither applicants nor funders discuss the reasons an application is turned down.” — Robert Bazell, NBC link Aug 19, 2009 — Gardasil Researcher Speaks Out; “Dr. Diane Harper says young girls and their parents should receive more complete warnings before receiving the vaccine to prevent cervical cancer... It’s highly unusual for a researcher to publicly criticize a medicine or vaccine she helped get approved. Dr. Harper joins a number of consumer watchdogs, vaccine safety advocates, and parents who question the vaccine’s risk-versus-benefit profile.” — Sharyl Attkisson, CBS News link Apr 1, 2007 — Patents Over Patients; "Researchers discovered that an off-the-shelf compound called 3-bromopyruvate could arrest the growth of liver cancer in rats. The results were dramatic; moreover, the investigators estimated that the cost to treat patients would be around 70 cents per day. Yet, three years later, no major drug company has shown interest in developing this drug. The hormone melatonin, sold as an inexpensive food supplement in the United States, has repeatedly been shown to slow the growth of various cancers when used in conjunction with conventional treatments. Early this year, another readily available industrial chemical, dichloroacetate, was found by researchers at the University of Alberta to shrink tumors in laboratory animals by up to 75 percent." — Ralph W. Moss, The New York Times link May 18, 1940 —New Cancer Foe Hailed; “The new progress in combating malignant cancer is said to have been made possible by an ultra microscope that magnifies 31,000 times and by a ray that kills micro-organisms in humans. Both the microscope and the ray were developed by Royal Raymond Rife of San Diego. Rife was to have announced his discoveries before the British Medical Society, but made the announcement locally because of the war. Dr. Arthur W. Yale of San Diego reported that with the aid of the Rife Ray he has succeeded in curing a number of cases of malignant cancer in which patients had been told they had only a limited time in which to live. The physician [said that] ‘for 17 years, Mr. Rife experimented with vibratory waves of all frequencies, and he has now succeeded in finding a rate that will kill the different invading organisms of the body. Radio waves, which with their harmonics range from 10 meters to 20,000 meters, are projected through a tube filled with helium gas. I have witnessed the disappearance of every malignant growth when the patient has remained under treatment.’ Dr. Yale then reported case histories of patients treated. Mr. Rife alluded to the fact that the medical profession has not yet accepted his findings. ‘My work may not be accepted during my lifetime,’ he said, ‘but ... I know it ultimately will be recognized.’” — Los Angeles Times [Link no longer active. Excerpt on WantToKnow here]

Context

