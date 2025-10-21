The Mindbody Antenna We are learning how the body is actually a multifaceted antenna system that receives lots of different kinds of information. That includes your physical body, all the way from your bones down to the cellular level of your existence. The brain processes the physical information that is coming in, and then there is also the subtle energy in your body that interprets information coming in from that way, as well. The mind-body antenna coordinates the whole thing and takes in information from everywhere… Things like yoga and tai chi move our bodies through different ritual positions, helping to facilitate receiving these frequencies. We position ourselves just like we change the rabbit ears on an old TV set, and move through these different energy waves, like a radio scanner that moves through different bands of frequencies to pull in information. MaAnna Stephenson (interviewed by Patrica Cori)

In telecommunications, when hardware is upgraded, the upgraded device is capable of receiving a greater amount of information. Similarly, our mindbody can be “upgraded” to greater health, awareness and balance, thus being able to receive more consciousness, insight and wisdom.

Consciousness Science: Basics For Every Person on Earth

Consciousness Expansion

To evolve or expand consciousness refers to an increasing ability to receive and hold more consciousness, which might be thought of as holding more Light or energy.

The experience of higher consciousness brings more clarity, balance and wisdom. With higher consciousness, there comes an empowered awareness of one’s connection to the Source of consciousness, the Source of life. This is in contrast to a perpetual sense of rigidity and fear — symptoms of mistaking the ego for the True Self. (In yoga philosophy, this misapprehension is known as avidya or spiritual ignorance.)

In What is Consciousness? we learned that individual consciousness is a local expression of the universal phenomenon of consciousness. We can surmise that an antenna mimics how consciousness works.

If we liken the mindbody to an antenna or to any hardware that receives a signal, we can understand that the “signal” we’re attuning to is consciousness, or infinite intelligence.

The mindbody is attuned to particular frequencies within the vast range of the greater consciousness.

Our mindbody translates the signals into pictures, knowledge, and understanding.

Information from satellites comes in the form of a… signal — a continuous wave… of specific frequencies. That signal is captured in the … antenna and… proceeds into the receiver. The information then travels to a computer where it is processed… and translated… into pictures and/or information that we can read and see. NASA, How Does an Antenna Work?

In telecommunications, when hardware is upgraded, the upgraded device is capable of receiving a greater amount of information. Similarly, our mindbody can be “upgraded” to greater health, awareness and balance, thus being able to receive more consciousness, insight and wisdom.

Time-tested practices designed to evolve or expand the ability to receive higher consciousness include fasting, meditation and contemplation.

The process of expanding consciousness or holding more Light may also be called “spiritual awakening.”

“Ordinary” State of Consciousness vs Others

Consciousness expansion is typically accompanied by what have been called “non-ordinary” states of consciousness, “altered states” or “paranormal experiences.”

This terminology is unfortunate and inaccurate. It implies there is one normal, correct state of consciousness and others are abnormal and unusual — which is demonstrably false.

“Ordinary” States Provide Access to Only a Small Slice of Consciousness

The “ordinary state” being compared to in this nomenclature is a very small slice of perceptual awareness among a vast spectrum of possibility.

The “ordinary” state being compared to is the waking state associated with left brain dominance and its limited perceptions.

Brain cell activity can be measured. In the “ordinary” state, brain activity demonstrates a frequency that researchers have called gamma and beta brain waves. Modern, mainstream sources present a narrative where this state is “ordinary” or “normal” but that is not correct. Alpha, theta and delta brain wave states are just as normal.

Alpha and theta brain wave states (which are NOT included in the definition of the “ordinary” waking state) are exemplified by states of deep relaxation and meditation and are associated with a sense of well-being. They are optimum states for learning, concentration and reprogramming the subconscious.

Normal Waking Consciousness is But One Type

Our normal waking consciousness, rational consciousness as we call it, is but one special type of consciousness, whilst all about it, parted from it by the flimsiest of screens, there lie potential forms of consciousness entirely different. We may go through life without suspecting their existence; but apply the requisite stimulus, and at a touch they are there. William James, psychologist and philosopher

The Rational Mind is an Expression of Consciousness, but it Fails to Comprehend the Deepest Aspects

[Consciousness is] a realm that has many realms within it. There are realms we can tap into that yogis and mystics have entered. Even though rational mind is an expression of the consciousness, it often fails to comprehend the myriad aspects of the Buddha-mind, original mind, inborn wisdom, or luminous consciousness. The more we understand the world of consciousness, the more we’re able to understand who we are and find a means to alleviate suffering, as well as to evolve by widening the circle of love and compassion toward all living creatures. This is why ancient civilizations of the East have been studying consciousness through a variety of meditation practices for thousands of years. Dharmata Foundation Richmond, Introduction to Awakening through the Nine Bodies by Phillip Moffitt

Accessing Other States Grants More Insight

As the important quote above points to, a key to comprehending “luminous consciousness” (awakening) is to give time and effort toward accessing states of consciousness beyond the “ordinary” waking state and its limited frequencies.

Brain wave states (as touched on above) are one perspective for considering various states of consciousness. But there are more angles to consider. Becoming familiar with the characteristics and physiology of the pineal gland is another source of insight. See The Pineal Gland for physical characteristics and more detail. Here we touch on a few highlights relevant to states of consciousness:

Serotonin is stored in large quantities by the pineal gland – a hormone you may have heard of since it is so keenly linked with feeling good. Without proper serotonin creation in the body, the result is depression, and sometimes severe depression. Of the 40 million cells in our brains, serotonin interacts or communicates with almost all of them. Christina Sarich

Described as the “seat of the soul” and historically understood to be the master gland (“glandula superior” in Latin), the pineal gland was acknowledged in the art and literature of Egyptian, Druidic, Hindu, Hasidic, Islamic, Taoist, Mayan, Tibetan and Aboriginal cultures. “Even the Catholic Pope’s staff often has a pinecone on it. You can also see a pinecone in the Vatican flag.”

Associated with the “third eye”, the pineal gland “possesses all the essential features of the external eyes… the gland actually responds to environmental light… It is surely beyond a coincidence that the yogic texts of India and the mystical traditions throughout the ages have spoken of the ‘eye of intuition’ and the ‘third eye’ when referring to the pineal gland”. [source]

Serotonin & Altered States of Consciousness

The central role of serotonin was established a short time after the accidental discovery of LSD-25. Minute quantities of this substance, were found to cause profound alterations in consciousness, inducing states ranging from deeply felt religious and mystical experiences to paranoia and schizophrenia… Gaddum of Edinburgh University discovered that the alterations in consciousness induced by LSD-25 are not due to a direct effect on the brain tissues by that drug, but rather that LSD-25 deprives the brain of serotonin by blocking off its sites of action… This means that the brain’s levels of serotonin is profound [and] the pineal gland is the physical medium which regulates the chemistry of altered states of consciousness… It is clear that man is imprisoned in his mundane, everyday state of consciousness… It is so effectively harnessed that he cannot even perceive the possibility of higher awareness and experience. The ropes which prevent his perception of a reality in which he is infinite seem to be the levels of serotonin within his own brain tissues! Dr. Swami Karmananda Saraswati, Waking Times, Mysteries of the Pineal Gland

Awakening Experiences

Steve Taylor categorizes awakening experiences along a continuum of intensity. In the “most basic kind” of awakening experience, we get a more intense vision of the world, a new dimension of reality “as if the world switches from monochrome to colour.” In more intense awakening experiences, there is a realization of the spirit-force that “is the source of the harmony and the radiance we can see everywhere.”

Awakening in Contrast to the “Normal” Restricted, Experience of Reality

Some materialistic scientists believe that awakening experiences are caused by abnormal brain functioning… It’s more accurate to see them as a kind of ‘waking up’ from the sleep of our normal state. Our normal consciousness is narrow and restricted and gives us a false and limited experience of reality. That’s why, in awakening experiences, there is a sense that our consciousness has become wider and clearer and that we have gained access to a deeper and truer level of reality which is normally hidden from us. Steve Taylor, Waking from Sleep

There is no one way that people report having had awakening experiences but there are many elements people have in common. Most awakening experiences include the following:

Clarity, revelation, awareness of a deeper or higher level of reality

A sense of harmony, meaning, unity or oneness

A sense of everything being intensely real and alive

Inner peace, joy, bliss or ecstasy

Altered experience of time — Unlike the experience of linear time in “normal” waking consciousness, time expands or dissolves

A Journey into Balance & Wholeness; the Integration of the Higher Self with the Human Self

What is spiritual awakening? It’s the natural process of Ascension — evolving into a higher-frequency interaction — for more inner clarity, balance and empowerment. It connects you more deeply to your life and your place in the universe, integrating universal law into the human experience more deliberately. When you ascend, you forge a heart-mind balance and consciously become one with your own Divinity. In its simplest form, spiritual awakening is the integration of the Higher Self with the human self. It’s a journey of becoming free within so you are experiencing and creating this world from an empowered perspective. What is ascension? It’s an emotional, physical, mental, and spiritual journey into balance and wholeness. You become more peaceful within, instead of just reacting to external experiences. It is human evolution. And it begins with you. Embrace your path to empowerment. Jayme Price, Your Spiritual Awakening is a Path of Empowerment

Image source: NASA

Apollo astronaut Edgar Mitchell Ph.D. described a transcendent experience of oneness that he experienced in space. The experience is a classic description of the so-called awakening experience:

“Mitchell was a naval aviator whose doctoral dissertation, from M.I.T., was on guidance systems in low-thrust interplanetary vehicles. Nothing in his training had equipped him for a sudden discovery of the oneness of all things. ‘It was a subjective visceral experience accompanied by ecstasy,’ he would later tell a yoga magazine.” [source]

“The stoic Texas-born test pilot and Navy veteran embarked on a decades-long quest to reconcile the worlds of science and metaphysics, interstellar exploration and personal growth.” [source]

Mitchell’s experience of oneness changed the trajectory of his life, and as he later searched for understanding of what had happened to him, he found the descriptions of samadhi to be accurate reflections of his experience. [source] Samadhi is a Sanskrit word referring to a profound connection or unity, an experience of losing one’s self / identity / ego. The experience of samadhi is discussed extensively in The Yoga Sutras. In fact, the entire first book (of four) is devoted to the subject of samadhi.

Vast numbers of people have described and demonstrated the results of awakening experiences. A few famous stories include those of Paramahansa Yogananda, The Buddha, Eckhart Tolle and near death experiencers. But many people that haven’t become public figures have also had transcendent experiences. In his book, Taylor cites various collections, studies and surveys of awakening experiences, indicating they are far more common than most people think.

These States are Relatively Common

People of every culture and every period of history have described such experiences. Awakening experiences seem to be universal… They have occurred in essentially the same form all over the world throughout history… They give us a glimpse of the world of beauty, meaning and unity that lies beyond the normal human world of separation and suffering – a new world which it is possible for us to inhabit permanently… Why did I spend so long thinking there was something wrong with me when in reality around a third or even two-thirds of the people around me had had similar experiences to mine? The problem is that these experiences are slightly taboo. Like talking about sex in Victorian England, it’s not socially acceptable to tell our friends or colleagues about these visions of oneness and harmony and feelings of bliss. Steve Taylor, Waking from Sleep

Our “Shadowy” Vision is Transformed & We Gain the Intense Vision of Children & Some Indigenous Peoples

Our normal “shadowy” vision of the world is transformed and we gain something of the intense vision of the world of children and some indigenous peoples. It’s as if a new dimension of reality is added, as if the world switches from monochrome to colour… we become aware of the presence of a spirit-force in the world, pervading all things and the spaces between things. We realize that it’s this spirit-force that… is the source of the harmony and the radiance we can see everywhere. Steve Taylor, Waking from Sleep

Awakening experiences are associated with “non-ordinary” states of consciousness which could include any of the following:

Samadhi — Unlike the “normal” experience of separation, samadhi is defined by the loss of identity or ego and the experience of union or absorption.

Suddenly knowing something — Unlike the “normal” state where we only know what we’ve consciously learned, in altered states, people may see places far away (as in remote viewing) or suddenly know or communicate things they’ve never learned (as in channeling).

Displaying psychic / paranormal ability — Communication with another without verbal speech (telepathy) or other psychic ability

While the examples above may be short-lived, there are many examples of permanent changes in consciousness. One common example is when, after a major event such as a coma or NDE, new knowledge or psychic abilities appear, such as the ability to speak a language the person has never learned, with the knowledge remaining after a complete return to normal waking consciousness.

Raising Your Vibration or Frequency

“Raising Your Vibration” Defined

A concept that is closely related to the expansion of consciousness is expressed by the phrase “raise your vibration (or frequency).”

This usually refers to specific choices and lifestyle practices that refine the mindbody as a vessel for increasing consciousness.

The following quotes speak to the practical outcomes and feelings associated with frequency.

We Feel the Different Vibrations + Unhealed Trauma Weighs Us Down

“High vibration” and “low vibration”… are states of being… describing a property. Emotions that feel good inside of the body generally have a much higher vibration than emotions that do not feel good inside of the body. When you feel excitement, joy or unconditional love, there’s a rising, swelling feeling that makes you smile, laugh and feel warm and pleasant. When you feel sadness, anger or guilt, there is a heavy solid feeling, almost as if something is taking up space that’s not supposed to be there. More often than not this is accompanied by a frown, scowl and feeling separate and withdrawn. The body language under the surface already understands exactly what high vibration and low vibration is. We can feel it. It is a very obvious sensation, either light and clean or heavy and uncomfortable… Your natural state is incredibly resonant and strong, constantly rising upwards, but the damage and traumas of the past are literally like sandbags in a hot air balloon. As you try to rise up, they become more obvious and in your face. It does not mean they are getting worse, it means they are coming up to the surface to be cleared and we cannot clear anything without being aware of it. Eric Raines, Unleashing Natural Humanity, What Does it Mean to Raise Your Vibration Lower Vibrational States Are Associated with Various Stresses When our physical, mental, and spiritual health is compromised, it drains us of the vigor and energy we need to realize our goals. This imbalance can happen for many reasons, such as low immunity, exposure to external wireless radiation, or high-stress levels – to name a few. By contrast, enjoying a well-rounded sense of well being can keep us centered and drive us to realize all that we set out to achieve. And that’s why today, we are sharing 50 resolutions to not only raise but also protect your vibrational energy – so you can enjoy a year full of centeredness and harmony in the future! Omnia, 50 Resolutions For 2022 To Raise Your Vibrational Energy

Raising vibration is associated with where we put our attention. This, in turn, determines our experience of reality.

Vibration is a Result of Where We Focus & A Response to that Focus

“Are you creating life, or are you allowing life to create you?” In truth, you are constantly creating your own experience of life – drawing people and circumstances to you as a result of your vibration. However, since your vibration is a result of your focus and your response to what you focus upon, many of you are allowing your vibration to be dictated by the world around you. Nonetheless, just because the world offers you something to focus on does not mean you have to make the choice that is offered. For example, your world offered you plenty of fear around the pandemic. You had a choice to focus on fear, focus on being prudent and practical, focus on being healthy and happy, or any combination of those ideas. One is not more right or wrong than another – they simply offer you a different experience. Ann Albers, Sep 10, 2022 email

This is Not About Suppression or Being “Better.” It’s a Process of Integration.

Descriptions about raising our frequency — and the specification of techniques such as those below — are vital and practical. And yet, such ideas are easily interpreted as a need for emotional suppression or self-improvement via “to do’s” so that we can become “better.”

It’s hard to wrap the mind around the idea of doing things in order to UN-DO programming, thereby revealing our True Nature. But, as mindbody practices demonstrate (and Phillip Moffit expresses below), we don’t have to wrap our mind around it; we simply need to engage in practices and observe the results.

You Don’t Have to Immediately Understand This… Just Practice & Observe

Exploring consciousness is observation, not opinion. I realize how confusing descriptions of consciousness can be. You do not have to immediately understand what is being pointed to… Just acknowledge the mystery of consciousness, drop any fixed views you may have about it, and keep practicing. Phillip Moffit, Awakening through the Nine Bodies: Exploring Levels of Consciousness in Meditation link and link

Elena Bensenoff sums it up beautifully by equating the raising of frequency with a return to wholeness through the process of integration.

A Return to Wholeness Through the Process of Integration & Remembrance

Spiritual growth is not about self-improvement, and raising your vibration is not about becoming “better.” It’s a process of integration. Of returning to wholeness. Remembering who we truly are. Elena Bensonoff, Shadow Integration: The Hidden Key to Raising Your Vibration

Techniques and Practices to Raise Your Vibration

Practices to raise your vibration may include:

Do activities that bring you joy. Practice gratitude daily. Take a shower or bath, feeling how you are cleaning more than your physical body but also your energy body. Eat foods as close to their natural state as possible. Avoid ingesting, breathing or coming into contact with toxins and non-biological forms in foods and preservatives, in home and landscaping supplies including household cleaners, “weed killers,” sunscreens and insect repellents. Ground your body. Regularly engage in Earthing. Spend time with an animal. Stare up at the sky during the day and at night. Think about who or what you love. Watch the sunrise or sunset. Be outside in nature (also called “forest bathing). Heal traumas and psychological wounds. Experience regular periods of solitude, silence and inactivity. Engage your imagination. Inspire creativity through writing, music, dancing, daydreaming, etc. Create a consistent routine of meditation and/or other supportive practices. “Refuse to bully yourself into doing things you don’t have the energy or motivation to do right now – far better to nap in peace than labor under duress… refuse to make war between the various factions within you… stop the arguing with yourself and instead listen to your heart.” [source] Restore personal power through conscious choice. Be of service. Release attachments, including the attachment to results of action. Move your body such as walking, dancing, yoga, etc. Disconnect from devices on a regular basis. Listen to music that uplifts you, and music tuned to 432 hertz. Place crystals in your pocket, on the body, or nearby. Express joy. Chant mantras and/or speak words of appreciation. Prioritize sleep. Observe a relatively consistent sleep schedule. Eliminate or minimize “heavy” influences such as negative people, sensationalism and so on. Seek uplifting, inspiring content.

Pay More Attention to How You Feel Than What Your Mind Thinks

Pay more attention to how you feel than to whether something is interesting or intellectually stimulating. You might tune in to someone or something because they have the same political beliefs that you have, but at the end of the time you spend with that person or with that group, you still feel worse than you did before you tuned in. And perhaps that is an indication that focusing on that particular subject itself is lowering your vibration, pitting you against someone else and their group. Daniel Scranton, Email Nov 26, 2022

Near death experiencer and cancer survivor, Anita Moorjani offers this “check-list for living a life of love.”

Love yourself UNCONDITIONALLY. Realize your own MAGNIFICENCE. Know that – You are your own guru. All your answers are inside you. Fall in love with where you are now.

If you’re sick, don’t fight it. Embrace it. Only when you approach your health challenges from a point of love can you overcome the fear. Ask yourself, “What brings me joy?” And do more of that. We tend to do what we think we should do, rather than what our heart tells us to do. Follow your bliss and do what you love! Express yourself fully. Ask yourself: “Am I allowing myself to express who I am? Am I being this person because I want to be accepted, or because it is who I am?” Be centered in your true essence. From the place of pure centered-ness, miracles are possible. It’s about being, not doing. When you are in the space of being, miracles are possible. Remember that the only things that limit you are your own beliefs. Don’t let a fear of failing or displeasing others run your life. Know that nobody is better than (or less than) you. We are all equal. Love everyone as they are.

