Death, [low blood pressure], and resistant bradyarrhythmias* have been reported due to metformin-associated lactic acidosis*. Drugs.com

“If you have bradyarrhythmia, your heart beats slower than 60 beats per minute and does not beat from the sinus node, the natural pacemaker of the heart. As a result, blood flow to the brain and other organs can be reduced, leading to fainting and other potential complications.” [source]

“Lactic acidosis is the buildup of lactic acid in your blood. Lactic acid is a substance that can build up in your body if you are not getting enough oxygen.” [source]

The evidence that low-carb diets can effectively treat diabetes has been around at least since before insulin’s discovery in 1921, when doctors often prescribed very low-carb (ie low-sugar), fat-rich diets to their patients. In the late 18th century, as recounted in Gary Taubes’s book Rethinking Diabetes… a Scottish doctor by the name of John Rollo helped two patients with diabetes (a rarer condition in those days) return to health by restricting their carbohydrate intake… In 2019, the American Diabetes Association (ADA) quietly and grudgingly acknowledged the low-carb diet’s effectiveness… The ADA still sees diabetes as a progressive disease that gets worse over time. It still sanctions insulin therapy for people with type 2 diabetes, a remedy many doctors say will harm patients in the long run… ‘The reality is that if you want to treat type 2 diabetes effectively, the first thing you have to do is throw out the ADA’s dietary guidelines,’ Sami Inkinen told me… The ADA’s messaging seems almost calculated to add to the confusion – as if, after 80 years of existence and billions of dollars spent on medical research, the ADA is merely a helpless observer in the low-carb diet debates. The Guardian

Diabetes Terminology

Diabetes / diabetes mellitus — Conditions defined by a blood glucose level that is too high; this occurs due to the body not making enough insulin or not using it well, resulting in glucose not being properly transported to cells [source and source]

Type 1 diabetes — An autoimmune disorder involving the pancreas, resulting in the body making little or no insulin [source and source]

Type 2 diabetes — The most prevalent type of diabetes (comprising 90-95% of cases) wherein the body isn’t using insulin properly [source] and thus, the body’s blood sugar levels are too high [source]

Diabetes Drugs, Metformin

Type 1 diabetes treatment is most often insulin. “There are more than five classes of insulin sold in the U.S.” [source]

Type 2 diabetes drugs include Acarbose, Actoplus, Alogliptin, Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors, Amaryl, Avandamet, Biguanides, Blyburide, Bromocriptine, Canagliflozin, Canagliflozin, Dapagliflozin, Dopamine-2 Agonist, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Duetact, Empagliflozin, Ertugliflozin, Farxiga, Gliclazide, Glimepiride, Glipizide, GLP-1 Receptor Agonists, Glucotrol, Glucovance, Glumetza, Glyburide, Glynase, Glyset, Glyxambi, Insulin, Invokamet, Invokana, Janumet, Januvia, Jardiance, Jentadueto, Juvisync, Kazano, Kombiglyze, Linagliptin, Meglitinides, Metformin, Miglitol, Nateglinide, Nesina, Onglyza, Oseni, Pioglitazone, PrandiMet, Prandin, Qtern, Repaglinide, Riomet, Rosiglitazone, Saxagliptin, Segluromet, SGLT2 Inhibitors, Simvastatin, Sitagliptin, Starlix, Steglatr, Sulfonylureas, Synjardy, Thiazolidinediones, Tradjenta, Trijardy, and Xigduo. [source]

Evidence of Harm

A study that analyzed [more than 50,000] Type 2 diabetes patients found widespread nutrient deficiencies, with vitamin D being most common… followed by magnesium… and vitamin B12. Vitamin D deficiency significantly impairs insulin function and sensitivity, while increasing the risk of complications like diabetic retinopathy, kidney disease, and foot ulcers. Magnesium deficiency creates a vicious cycle among diabetics — low intake increases diabetes risk, while diabetes increases magnesium loss through urination, leading to poorer glycemic control. Metformin, the most prescribed diabetes medication, depletes vitamin B12 levels by interfering with B12 absorption, which can lead to nerve damage, numbness, and fatigue. Dr. Joseph Mercola

Videos

7 min, Dr. Suneel Dhand, Diabetes is “very reversible”

4 min, Dr. Eric Berg, Fix Insulin Resistance

7 min, Dr. David Jockers, 3 Simple Blood Sugar Tricks

Alternatives & Considerations

Manage Vitamin D Levels, Address Absorption Issues — “Twenty-eight placebo-controlled trials representing 3,848 participants were included… which showed that vitamin D supplementation significantly improved glycemic measures and insulin sensitivity.” (source) “Glycemic outcomes were measured in two separate meta-analyses published in 2018, one of which reviewed 28 controlled clinical trials involving nearly 4,000 adults who were prediabetic, overweight or obese. Results showed that supplementation with vitamin D significantly improved glycemic measures and insulin sensitivity. (source) Exercise or Walk with a Moderate to High Level of Intensity — “Squats are one of the best exercises for using up stored sugar in your muscles and helping the body to buffer any increase in sugar or carbohydrate intake for the next 2 hours.” (source) “Brisk walking may help cut diabetes risk by nearly 40%. The pace is key. Walk faster than 4 mph.” (source) “Taking a 30-minute brisk walk, five times per week… may reduce your risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by as much as 58%. [ix] … The level of exertion when exercising is an important factor.” (source) Be Aware of the Increased Risk from Statin Drugs — “Secondary effects from some medications can also increase the risk of developing diabetes. One of the most significant of those medications is statins. These are cholesterol-lowering medications with a long history of adverse events and side effects that could double the risk of diabetes with long-term use.” [source] Replace Sugars and Other Carbs with Honey — “The group consuming honey experienced a 4.2 percent decrease in fasting blood sugar levels and improved insulin resistance… According to [another] controlled experiment published in 2017, healthy adults who replaced 25 percent of their dietary carbohydrates with honey for eight consecutive days experienced decreased post-meal insulin and blood sugar levels.” [source]

Berberine vs. Metformin

Berberine is often touted as a natural alternative to metformin… 2015 research published in Science Reports has found that berberine may work similarly to metformin… It may also have the ability to change the gut microbiome, which can help to improve diabetes and reduce obesity as well. A 2017 study published in Oncotarget has also noted that the effects of berberine on cholesterol may be similar to metformin but without the side effects of the medication… Berberine is an herbal natural supplement that may also help to improve blood sugar levels, diabetes, metabolic syndrome… Since everyone can sell supplements and they are not regulated, berberine supplements on the market may not be equal… Buying quality supplements is critical, whether it’s berberine or something else. A 2008 study published in Metabolism looked at the effects of berberine and 0.5 grams of metformin three times a day in participants with diabetes. They found that both berberine and metformin had similar blood sugar-reducing effects. Berberine helped to reduce hemoglobin, fasting blood sugar from postprandial blood glucose, triglycerides, and cholesterol. Researchers concluded that berberine may be a good candidate for treating diabetes. Dr. David Jockers

