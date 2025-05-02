For many, sleeping pills seem like the easiest solution… While these drugs offer a quick fix, the reality is that they force your brain into a sedated state that looks nothing like natural sleep. They may make you unconscious, but they don’t allow the brain to go through its essential cycles of repair and detoxification. A recent study published in the journal Cell revealed… how sleeping pills disrupt the synchronized oscillations that drive the brain’s glymphatic system, which clears waste linked to neurodegenerative diseases. Dr. Joseph Mercola

Contents

Sleeping Pills, Sedatives Evidence of Harm Alternatives & Considerations We’re Happy To Be Your Research Assistant Context

Sleeping Pills, Sedatives

Sleep drugs include Ambien, Anxiolytics, Belsomra, Benzodiazepines, Hypnotics, Suvorexant, Tranquilizers, Z-Drugs, Zaleplon, Zolpidem, and Zopiclone. [source and source]

This section focuses on sleeping pills generally. Get much more detail on the harms from benzodiazepines here.

Sleeping pills and minor tranquillisers are sedative medications. This means they slow down your body and brain’s functions. For example, this may be your breathing, heartbeat and thought processes. These medications can be prescribed for severe anxiety or insomnia (difficulty getting to sleep or staying asleep). This includes prescribing: benzodiazepines [and] non-benzodiazepine sleeping pills. You may also hear these drugs referred to as hypnotics and anxiolytics. Although we use the term ‘sleeping pills’ to describe many of these drugs, some of them may also be available as a liquid, either to swallow or inject… Take sleeping pills for no longer than three weeks, ideally no longer than a week… Avoid taking them every day. Mind

Evidence of Harm

Sedatives Aren’t Sleep Aids; They’re Sleep Hindrances

Most prescription sleeping pills (e.g., Ambien) are classified as “sedative hypnotics” and are fairly similar to the benzodiazepine medications commonly used for anxiety (e.g., Valium). The problem with these drugs is that they are highly addictive, but unfortunately, despite the fact they are only supposed to be used in the short term, individuals typically end up being permanently on them (at which point they can’t withdraw from them). Conversely, over the counter sleeping pills (e.g., Benadryl or Unisom) are typically antihistamines, and unfortunately are also sedatives that damage the sleep cycle… Note: alcohol has a similar mechanism to benzodiazapines, which may explain why it is an addictive sedative that inhibits the sleep cycle… The entire scam comes down to the fact most sleeping pills are sedatives, not sleep aids… Through sedating the brain, its ability to initiate restorative sleep functions is greatly impaired. As a result, people who take sleeping pills effectively have greatly reduced sleep, and in turn, are both tired throughout the day (because they did not have a restorative night of sleep) and are at high risk of developing a wide range of health issues associated with poor sleep. – A Midwestern Doctor link

Frequent Use of Sleeping Pills Have “Detrimental” Effects on Health

More frequent sleep medication usage has detrimental implications on disability beyond insomnia symptoms. – Sleep Research Society link

There’s Been a Skyrocketing Increase in Adolescents & Young Adults Whose Use of Sleeping Pills Has Caused Them “Significant Impairment & Distress”

According to Harvard Health, consistent use of sedative, hypnotic and antianxiety medications can lead to a higher tolerance for their effects, meaning patients require higher doses to achieve the intended effects… A problematic pattern of use of these medications can lead to significant impairment and distress. When this happens, patients may be diagnosed with sedative, hypnotic or anxiolytic use disorders, which are estimated to impact 2.2 million Americans… Rutgers researchers looked at trends in sedative, hypnotic or anxiolytic use disorder diagnoses. The prevalence increased threefold in adolescents and increased five-fold in young adults from 2001 to 2019. – Rutgers University link

Alternatives & Considerations

Herbal support and natural sleep remedies include the following.

*Note: ”Throughout the month-long study, participants diligently took either a placebo or the black cumin oil extract . Each participant completed nightly Pittsburgh sleep study questionnaires, and, at the study’s conclusion, all questionnaires were compiled, and initial blood tests were repeated. The results showed a striking reduction in cytokine and cortisol levels among the group treated with black cumin oil extract. Furthermore, this group reported significantly higher scores indicating quality restorative sleep, painting a promising picture of the extract’s potential impact.” [source]

See much more in Techniques for Quality Sleep at Wellness Resource Center. There you’ll find an organized summary of more than 100 research papers and articles, including many evidence-based techniques and research summaries demonstrating the following outcomes. (Small membership fee required.)

Mindfulness meditation improved sleep for older adults experiencing sleep issues (2015) Mindfulness meditation successful for the treatment of insomnia, providing “durable results” (2015) Statistically superior sleep results among yoga groups (2013) After 6 months of yoga, sleep quality, depression, and health status of older adults were all improved (2009) Significant decrease in the time taken to fall asleep, an increase in the total number of hours slept, and in the feeling of being rested in the morning among elderly, compared to Ayurveda group and control group (2005) Among more than 1,800 women with sleep problems, yoga groups showed a significant improvement in sleep (2020) Yoga improved self-reports of sleep quality, plus measurable markers of slow-wave sleep, REM and awakenings (2009) Among 4,500 participants, mind-body therapies (meditation, tai chi qigong, and yoga) resulted in statistically significant improvement in sleep quality and reduction in insomnia severity (2019) Meditative movement (tai chi, qi gong, and yoga) improved sleep quality in a variety of patient populations (2016) Yoga improved sleep in cancer survivors (2014) Tibetan Yoga intervention vs stretching or usual care: Better sleep quality, both short and long-term, among breast cancer patients receiving chemotherapy (2017) 8 weeks of web-based Hatha Yoga had beneficial effect on the mental health and quality of sleep in older adults (2022) Moderate-intensity exercise or stretching improved sleep quality among sedentary, overweight, and postmenopausal women (2003) Overweight adults engaging in resistance training and/or aerobic exercise increased their sleep time, with the greatest gains from resistance training (2003) Mindfulness practices and cognitive behavioral therapy were equally effective for insomnia (2018) Practicing twice-weekly yoga improved symptoms of restless leg syndrome (2013)

We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant

If you’re a provider, Wellness Resource Center can be your assistant for as little as $20 per month. We make thousands of resources instantly accessible with precisely organized libraries. Our site isn’t intended to replace the excellent books, articles, and videos available to all of us, but rather to make them more accessible when you need them.

Due to years of fulltime research, we’ve been able to bring together multiple perspectives, provide context, and make wonderful resources easier to find when you need them.

You can get a sense for the scope and quality of materials by reviewing our Newsletter Archive and by taking a look at the scope and organization of the Health & Wellness Education library. (Membership provides unlimited access to all the other libraries as well: Anatomy & Physiology, Breath & Pranayama, Meditation & Mindfulness, Sound & Mantras, Yoga Teaching Methodology, Energy & Subtle Body, and more.)

Since 2011, we’ve spent more than 10,000 hours cultivating and compiling excellent resources, and we continue to research full-time every day. Search engines and AI have their place, but we know from personal experience that they’re inadequate on their own as they’re designed to meet corporate and technical agendas. Providers need reliable sourcing, not limited perspectives mixed with propaganda, delivered out of context, or offered with hidden motives.

We consult hundreds of reference materials for each subject, organizing the curations into “lessons.” Each lesson is organized with jump-to links for quickly getting to what you need. A defined scope stated in the lesson overview gives you the flexibility to efficiently choose what best serves your particular need in the moment.

Context

This article is a subset of a vast resource curation on the failure and corruption of establishment medicine. See here for the entire curation, or select links below to focus on an individual subject.

The subject matter above is an excerpt from Harms by Drug or Test.

Failed Health Outcomes — The U.S. spends nearly twice the per-capita amount on healthcare than the next highest spender, yet Americans are the most chronically ill, and rank 48th in life expectancy, among other countries. In addition, medical misdiagnosis causes permanent harm and death to 795,000 people every year. Verifiably Corrupt— Establishment medicine as a system* is verifiably corrupt, serving the interests of industry — not health. (*Obviously, not every individual working in establishment medicine is unethical. Rather, the system that educated / indoctrinated them, and that sets policy, hires, pays, and promotes them is verifiably corrupted.) Big Pharma & Biotech : Immoral Business Model — Corporations, by design, are beholden to profit above all else, acting as powerful entities that are “essentially psychopathic and without conscience.” Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are the utmost example of corporate psychopathy, demonstrating inhumanity in response to human suffering. Regulatory & Professional Betrayal— Government agencies entrusted to regulate the field of medicine fail to do so. The majority of influential professional organizations such as the American Medical Association are corrupted by industry. Not Evidence/Science-Based — The bulk of establishment medicine’s standard of care is not based on unbiased, reproducible science. (We prove it here.) Harms by Drug or Test— Establishment medicine providers routinely utilize diagnostic testing and “treatments” that cause harm (“adverse”, “side” effects). Get verifiable evidence of the harms, organized by drug, treatment, or test (mammograms, CT scans, antibiotics, statins, benzos, etc). Failed Philosophy & Strategies — Allopathic medicine (also called conventional medicine, Western medicine, and Rockefeller medicine) was created to exploit the profit potential of drug patents. Born from a compromised report published in 1910, this system does not acknowledge the conditions under which the human body creates health, nor does it seek to identify and resolve the root causes of illness. On the contrary, it suppresses symptoms with drugs, creating more symptoms and distracting efforts from true healing. Diagnosis is disconnected from the wisdom inherent in the purpose and message of symptoms.

See Also