Bird's Eye View

Bird's Eye View

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bud's avatar
Bud
May 2

What about using Trazodone at 10-20 mg., up to 50 mg. as a sleep aid? I have a friend who has a terrible sleep problem who has used this, but still has trouble sleeping. He is morbidly obese, and has tried all kinds of drugs, been to sleep clinics, been diagnosed with Sleep Apnea, prescribed a machine, but still rarely sleeps more than a few hours a night.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Shelly Thorn and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Shelly Thorn
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture